31 Things That Dramatically Upgrade Your Bedroom For Less Than $30 On Amazon

Little details like custom lighting, extra-soft sheets, and streamlined tech storage all add up to improved rest and relaxation when you walk into a room. And when it comes to impactful touches, you'll find plenty of easy ways to upgrade your bedroom on Amazon. Best yet, these finishing touches are all $30 or less.

First, think about lighting. Swapping out traditional lightbulbs for a set of smart bulbs will let you dial the illumination up or down depending on the mood, while lighting tricky areas like closets or shelves will add to your useable space.

Second, consider texture. A silky sheet set and cushy duvet makes getting into bed instantly better, and a plush rug underfoot makes taking off your shoes at the end of the day practically into an act of self-care. (Especially if it's faux fur shag.) These layered textures will also create a soft visual contrast that's soothing to the eye.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, focus on ease. A beautiful room isn't any good if you can't find what you want, when you want it. Everything should be at hand, and this calls for clever organization solutions like charging docks that also hide your cables or a hanging pocket organizer to tuck your remotes away between Netflix marathons.

Scroll on for more genius little add-ons and affordable luxuries that will turn your bedroom into a sanctuary.