32 Things That Dramatically Upgrade Your Bedroom For Less Than $30 On Amazon

Little details like custom lighting, extra-soft sheets, and streamlined tech storage all add up to improved rest and relaxation when you walk into a room. And when it comes to impactful touches, you'll find plenty of easy ways to upgrade your bedroom on Amazon. Best yet, these finishing touches are all $30 or less.

First, think about lighting. Swapping out traditional lightbulbs for a set of smart bulbs will let you dial the illumination up or down depending on the mood, while lighting tricky areas like closets or shelves will add to your useable space.

Second, consider texture. A silky sheet set and cushy duvet makes getting into bed instantly better, and a plush rug underfoot makes taking off your shoes at the end of the day practically into an act of self-care. (Especially if it's faux fur shag.) These layered textures will also create a soft visual contrast that's soothing to the eye.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, focus on ease. A beautiful room isn't any good if you can't find what you want, when you want it. Everything should be at hand, and this calls for clever organization solutions like charging docks that also hide your cables or a hanging pocket organizer to tuck your remotes away between Netflix marathons.

Scroll on for more genius little add-ons and affordable luxuries that will turn your bedroom into a sanctuary.

1 This Dimmable, Motion-Sensing Light WILLED Dimmable Motion Activated Bed Light Amazon $17 See On Amazon A motion-sensing bed light that lights the way with your steps means never fumbling for a light switch or dealing with harsh overheads at 2:00 a.m. This one runs the length of the bed and features an adjustable timer (up to six minutes) so you don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. It's offered in a classic warm white and a fun rainbow model that's remote-controlled for a little more.

2 A Space-Saving Outlet Shelf That Keeps Cords Tidy ON2NO Socket Outlet Shelf Amazon $17 See On Amazon With three USB and three AC ports, this outlet shelf makes keeping everything up and running so much easier. Best of all, the 9.5-inch shelf keeps your tablets, phones, and other devices in view but out of the way.

3 This Wall Outlet That Will Charge Everything At Once POWRUI 6-Outlet Extender with USB Charging Ports and Night Light Amazon $20 See On Amazon This lighted wall outlet and surge protector with six sockets — plus two USB ports — makes it easy to keep everything powered. The lighting component responds to touch sensors, or you can set it to automatically adjust to the ambient light so you don't even have to think about it. And, thanks to eight electrical ports in total, you'll never have to choose what to charge first.

4 These Rechargeable LED Lights You Can Mount Anywhere RXWLKJ Stick-On Portable LED Lights Amazon $20 See On Amazon Slim wireless LEDs with adhesive backing and an optional magnet are an easy way to create low-cost customizable lighting for closets and drawers. They're versatile, too: You can set them to be motion-activated or use the standard on-off function. The adhesive is reusable while the magnet allows you to adhere it directly to metal surfaces as well.

5 A 4-Piece Sheet Set With More Than 60,000 Reviews Mellanni Bed Sheet Set Brushed Microfiber 1800 Bedding Amazon $25 See On Amazon This silky soft microfiber four-piece sheet set is a fan favorite thanks to how easy they are to care for and how comfortable the brushed polyester fabric feels. They're machine-washable, stain-resistant, and tough to wrinkle. Decorative embroidered bands lend a dash of chic that won't compete with the rest of your decor. One reviewer wrote that they are "the only sheets you ever need." They come in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, and split king sizes and dozens of color.

6 A Pillowy Hypoallergenic Comforter LINENSPA All-Season White Down Alternative Quilted Comforter Amazon $30 See On Amazon This cushy down alternative comforter you can use all year long has developed a cult following on Amazon. Fans love it for the plush 300 grams per square meter (gsm) loft that won't irritate sinuses and a super-soft microfiber shell that doesn't require a duvet cover — but, if you want one, this has eight sewn-in loops to keep the insert from shifting. Box stitching keeps the filling evenly distributed so it always looks fresh.

7 These Color-Changing Smart LED Light Bulbs That Create Instant Atmosphere Peteme Smart LED Light Bulb (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These multifunction LED smart bulbs offer truly customizable lighting that you can control from your phone. They're dimmable, color changing, and can even be set to a schedule. You can create and save different moods within the app and even sync them up to Google Home and Alexa.

8 A Silk Pillowcase For Better Hair & Skin ALASKA BEAR Natural Silk Pillowcase Amaozn $24 See On Amazon Eliminate unwanted bedhead and the dreaded cheek crease with a silk pillowcase that's softer and less abrasive than traditional ones on delicate skin and hair. This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase is offered in a heavy-duty 600 thread count that's soft and luxurious, naturally dyed, and chemical free. "Other cases tend to cause frizzy hair in the morning! That means that my hair is dry. With this pillow case of silk, my hair is in much better condition and as I understand it, it's much better for your skin as well," one fan wrote.

9 A Hanging Closet Organizer With A Built-In Garment Rod Whitmor 4-Section Fabric Closet Organizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon It's certifiably brilliant. Most hanging closet organizers require you to sacrifice precious rod space, so Whitmor placed the cubbies side-by-side to make room for a hanging garment rod underneath. You can fold your delicate knits or use it to organize accessories and still hang sturdier pieces underneath so everything has a spot and is easy to find.

10 This Blanket That Actually Cools You Down Elegear Cooling Throw Blanket Amazon $33 See On Amazon Whether you're a hot sleeper or it's a warm day, thousands of fans endorse this cooling blanket — even some who bought it skeptically. "I was skeptical of this but decided to give it a go, and I'm glad I did. The cooling material really feels cool to touch and stays cool overnight even during the UK heatwave, it made a lot of difference in helping to get a decent nights sleep," one customer wrote. While the listed price is a little more than $30, there's a $10 coupon.

11 This Super-Sleek Digital Alarm Clock JALL Digital Wooden Alarm Clock Amazon $25 See On Amazon Clocks don't get much sleeker than this digital alarm clock. In addition to telling the time, the LED touch display shows you the temperature and relative humidity of the room, using the clock's built-in sensor. You can choose from three brightness levels, as well as an option that automatically turns off the display if you don't touch it for five seconds. One shopper raved, "Received as a gift to replace a 30 yr. old clock radio! Easy to set up, bright and clear display. Instant upgrade and cool factor."

12 A Cult-Favorite Essential Oil Diffuser & Humidifier URPOWER 2nd Version Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $20 See On Amazon This soothing essential oil diffuser pulls double-duty as a humidifier. Just add your favorite oil and water to add much-needed moisture back into dry air. It's nearly silent, and you can safely leave it on overnight since it'll automatically shut off when it's out of water.

13 A Mini Alexa Smart Speaker For A Steal Echo Flex Plug-In Mini Smart Speaker With Alexa Amazon $10 See On Amazon You don't have to spend a lot for a secure and reliable smart speaker with Alexa. The Echo Flex is a compact design that still syncs effortlessly with other smart devices in your home and offers capabilities like creating calendar events, letting you know sports scores, or checking the weather, all for just $25. You can adjust the lights, queue up Netflix, and tell your friends that the movie is about to start without leaving your couch.

14 A Soft & Fluffy Faux Fur Rug ACTCUT Super Soft Indoor Modern Shag Amazon $27 See On Amazon Make every step you take that much more comfortable with this shag rug. Shoppers love it for the heavenly texture and bang for your buck. It comes in more than 20 colors and patterns from vibrant accents to classic neutrals. Plus, despite the plush materials, it's lightweight and easy to clean: You can even toss it in a gentle cycle machine wash and it will fluff right back up.

15 This Dreamy Curtain Of Fairy Lights Twinkle Star 300 LED Window Curtain String Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon A gossamer curtain of twinkling lights transforms any space into a wonderland. These have an impressive 300 warm white LED lights that be programmed to eight different patterns. Use them on their own or add a sheer curtain for extra ambiance. "Beautiful, durable, user friendly!" One shopper wrote, adding, "The results are more subtle than the seller's photo, but are absolutely BEAUTIFUL!"

16 A Chic & Cozy Shag Rug Noahas Luxury Fluffy Rug Amazon $30 See On Amazon Featuring a fluffy top layer and a memory foam core, this chic shag rug is "super soft and cushy," according to one reviewer. It has an anti-slip bottom to keep it securely in place. Plus, it's available in 12 colors and four sizes, which means you're sure to find an option that suits your space.

17 These Adjustable Bed Risers That Create Extra Storage Room Home-it Adjustable Bed Risers (4-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Create precious storage space under your bed with these bed risers which give your bed a boost of 3, 5, or 8 inches, and they even fit beds with casters. The heavy-duty plastic is lightweight but sturdy and capable of bearing up to 1,300 pounds in total.

18 An Orthopedic Pillow For Your Best Night's Sleep ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow Amazon $28 See On Amazon For better spinal alignment, try this memory foam orthopedic pillow which many have found helpful for relieving pressure and pain which can be positioned in a variety of ways. "This is my third night of using the knee pillow and probably the best 3 nights of sleep I have ever had," one shopper reported. Another remarked, "I have no idea how but this thing works. I won't even lay on the couch without it now."

19 A Memory Foam Bed Topper For Your Cushiest Night's Sleep Duro-Med Foam Bed Topper Amazon $17 See On Amazon This memory foam mattress pad is ultra-supportive while it also helps to relieve pressure on sensitive areas. The egg-crate design promotes airflow to keep you from getting overheated, and this one comes in a variety of widths and thicknesses for a custom fit.

20 A No-Slip Quilted Mattress Pad Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad Amazon $22 See On Amazon A mattress pad offers an extra layer of softness with diamond quilting to prevent the filling from shifting around or bunching up into uncomfortable lumps. The elasticized edges keep it snugly in place. This also makes it good for securing memory foam toppers like the one above, because when it comes to softness in bedding, more really is more.

21 The Humble Yet Brilliant Bed Sheet Strap Bed Band Original Bed Sheet Holder Straps Amazon $13 See On Amazon This set of sheet clips keep your linens firmly in place for a bed that always looks tidy (even if you just crawled out of it). Durable nickel-and-elastic clips are easy to install and the one-touch tension adjustment means you can make your bed without even lifting the mattress.

22 A Set Of Flickering Battery-Operated Candles With A Remote Control Vinkor Flameless Candles Battery Operated Candles (9-Pack) Amazon $25 Save On Amazon This set of nine battery-operated LED candles will transform your space into a sanctuary. These are made of real wax and will give you hours of soft-focus lighting that is dimmable, can be set to flicker realistically or hold a steady light, and can be set to a timer with the included remote control.

23 A Light-Based Alarm For A Gentle But Effective Wake-Up hOmeLabs Sunrise Alarm Clock Amazon $20 See On Amazon Wake up naturally with a sunrise alarm clock that gradually brightens the room so you wake up with needing a harsh alarm. And, since light decreases your brain's production of the sleep hormone melatonin, you should wake up less groggy as a result. At night, power down with soothing nature sounds.

24 A White Noise Machine To Drown Out The World Big Red Rooster 6 Sound White Noise Machine Amazon $20 See On Amazon A white noise machine makes it easy to tune out loud voices, traffic, or just a long day with six different sounds, including the ocean, thunder, and classic white noise. This one has the option to use batteries instead of the included AC adapter so you can even travel with it.

25 A Great-Sounding Bluetooth Speaker You Can Fit Anywhere OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $22 See On Amazon Rich bass and crystal-clear sound in an innovative triangular design with a small footprint makes this Bluetooth speaker a fan favorite. It has impressive connectivity of up to 100 feet, and a rechargeable battery which gives you up to 14 hours of playback per charge. And, since it's lightweight and water-resistant, it can go everywhere you do. "I have referred several people to this powerful little speaker and all are very happy with their purchase," one shopper shared.

26 This Nearly Universal Wireless Charger Anker Wireless Charger Amazon $19 See On Amazon This wireless phone charger works with most Samsung Galaxy and Apple iPhones up to 10% faster than other chargers on the market. It will charge through most cases which is so convenient, and functions whether your phone is in landscape or portrait mode so you can comfortably watch videos or send messages as it powers up.

27 A Set Of Decorative Scented Candles Yinuo Mirror Scented Candles (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon This collection of decorative candles in four fresh scents are a little luxury that makes a big difference in how your space feels. Soy wax is a natural alternative that burns cleanly, and these come in decorative metal tins that are color-coordinated and reusable, adding a pretty pop of color long after the wax is gone.

28 A Charging Dock To Get Your Electronics Organized NEXGADGET Bamboo Charging Station Dock Amaozn $30 See On Amazon A charging dock keeps all of your electronics organized and within reach, eliminating visual clutter from too many cords. This one is large enough to hold even your tablet and even comes with a designated spot for a smart watch. Most multi-port chargers work with it, though you'll have to buy that separately.

29 A Makeup Organizer To Streamline Your Morning Routine sanipoe 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon Triple-decker storage in a convenient rotating makeup shelf makes it easy to find what you need when you're getting ready and amplifies your storage space, holding up to 20 products at a time. This one features adjustable shelves for easy customization.

30 A Tablet Stand That Also Works With Your Phone APPS2CAR Adjustable Tablet Stand Amazon $27 See On Amazon This genius tablet stand reduces head and neck strain by placing your device at the best angle for you. It's solidly built with an adjustable arm that tilts at three different points. The bracket can hold phones and tablets measuring up to 11 inches and weighing up to 1.5 pounds.

31 A Hanging Pocket Organizer To Tame Everyday Clutter KINGREE Over-The-Door Storage Pockets Amazon $9 See On Amazon A hanging pocket organizer corrals small items like scarves and gloves (or magazines and remotes). This comes in a natural canvas with a wooden towel that is lightweight yet sturdy and easy to hang. Two medium pockets will hold a small tablet, while the smaller pockets are just the right size for remotes or compact notebooks.