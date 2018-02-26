You can buy a lot of weird AF stuff on the Internet. From socks that make your skin peel off to fun shower heads, there's no shortage of wacky things you can find online. But what is really surprising is how useful and straight-up amazing some of those cult-favorite products actually are once you get a chance to use them in real life.

Thanks to word of mouth and the power of online reviews, finding all those genius health, beauty, and household products with a cult-following is easier than ever before. If you're on Amazon, all you have to do is target your searches and the site virtually does all the rest. Another added benefit is that online reviews serve as a way to get you connected — not just with dedicated shoppers who have tried something and loved it, but with a whole community of people who might share similar problems and be looking for innovative solutions, the same as you.

So whether you're looking for one of those bubble masks you've seen plastered all over your Instagram feed or you're eager to give acupressure mats a try, cult-favorite items can be a great way to broaden your horizons. And with these 34 highly reviewed items you can rest assured that they actually live up to the hype.

1. This Eyebrow Gel That Gives You Perfect Brows In Just Two Minutes

Not only have more than 10,000 Amazon users left rave reviews about this Wunderbrow one-Step eyebrow gel, they also left pictures to back up their praise. This easy-to-use gel works by filling and shaping brows, and stays in place for days unless you wash it off, so you can have natural-looking brows for however long you like.

2. This Expandable Cabinet And Shelf For When You’re Short On Space

Short on kitchen space? No problem. This expandable shelf affords you the luxury of having more space on your counter or in your cabinets. Made from sturdy iron with a sleek platinum powder finish, this is a great way to store plates, small appliances, and canned goods without upgrading to a new apartment. It’s not just for the kitchen either, you can use these trusty shelves in your bedroom, closets, and anywhere you need to declutter.

3. This Anti-Aging Eye Gel That Helps Reduce Puffiness And Wrinkles

Unlike a lot of eye gels on the market, Baebody's gel is formulated with plant stem cells and hyaluronic acid, which are great for brightening and hydrating the sensitive skin around the eyes. Thousands of reviewers can't get enough of this gel, and love it for targeting dry skin and puffiness.

4. This Setting Spray That Will Keep Your Makeup Looking Fresh All Day

If your makeup has a habit of quitting on you halfway through the day, this makeup setting spray is perfect for you. Simply spray this mist on your skin after applying your makeup in the morning and enjoy a longer-lasting look that will need fewer daytime touch-ups. With a gentle and non-irritating formula, this setting spray is perfect for all skin types.

5. An Innovative Travel Pillow That Allows You To Snooze Pretty Much Anywhere

If you're traveling, it's crucial that you have a comfy pillow that will give you support, even if you fall asleep in a strange position. This ergonomically designed pillow is just what the doctor ordered because it has soft fleece on the outside and a patented interior support system inside, so your neck stays upright but you still feel relaxed and ready to snooze. Because this pillow is also half the size of a normal U-shaped pillow, it travels easier than other pillow types.

6. This Scalp Massager That Really Works In Your Shampoo

Get the best lather of your life with this scalp massager and shampoo brush. This genius beauty tool will really work in your shampoo, making your scalp and hair ridiculously clean. In the meanwhile, it’s going to increase circulation in your scalp and just feel really, really good.

7. This Stackable Bento Box That Will Change The Way You Lunch

This bento box set comes with two stackable containers to help you separate your saucy pasta from your fruit come lunchtime. This handy, portable lunchbox has secret storage in the divider for your utensils, which is some seriously smart design — no wonder it has over 16,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

8. This Microfiber Towel That Will Keep Your Hair Frizz-Free

Not only does this ultra-soft microfiber towel promise to cut your dry-time in half, it also reduces split-ends and makes hair feel smoother. Lightweight and machine washable, this towel is easy to wear wrapped around your head, so you can keep hair up and drying without feeling too weighed down.

9. An Ergonomic Kitchen Mat That Won’t Make You Feel Fatigued

This may just look like your average kitchen mat, but it has a much, much smarter design. This kitchen mat features an extra thick, extra soft support that can reduce lower back pain while you’re working in the kitchen. It’s also easy to clean and is water-resistant, making it ideal for cooking environments.

10. An Easy-To-Lean Card Game That’s So, So Fun

If you have yet to hear of Exploding Kittens, it’s time to be initiated. This fan-favorite card game is simple on its surface — you draw cards and try to avoid an exploding cat, but it gets much more intense than that. This simple to learn card game has sold over 10 million copies and has over 44,000 five-star Amazon reviews.

11. This Carbonated Bubble Mask That Will Leave You Laughing

For deep cleaning pores and removing blackheads, this popular carbonated bubble clay mask is a must-have. But reviewers don't just love it for how good it feels on the skin, they also love how ridiculously fun it is to use. After you apply this mask, which is made with green tea, pomegranate and charcoal powder extract, it starts to bubble up, which while give you a silly, Shrek-like appearance until you wash it off.

12. A Hypoallergenic Pillow That Feels Amazingly Soft To The Touch

Have flat pillows kept you tossing and turning at night? With this ultra-snuggly shredded memory foam pillow, you won't lose a wink of sleep because a pillow is too flat again. It comes with a breathable bamboo cover that's eco-friendly and doesn't keep heat trapped in, so you'll stay cool all night long. This pillow contours to your body's unique shape and works great for side, stomach, and back sleepers, so you'll always get the perfect support you need.

13. A Water Flosser That Will Make You Forget All About String Floss

This water flosser not only comes with more than 7,000 five-star reviews, it was also awarded the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance. It comes with up to 10 settings, seven unique tips, and runs for 90 seconds, so you'll get an all-over clean. Best of all, you can ditch that string floss completely.

14. An Acupressure Mat That Targets Your Back And Muscle Aches

Acupressure mats are a popular, at-home alternative to going to a traditional chiropractor or acupressurist, and fans swear that mats like this one can relieve neck and back discomfort, help get rid of headaches, and eliminate shoulder and muscle tension. This mat is made with 6,210 acupressure points (the little plastic needles you see on the mat), while the contoured pillow it comes with has 1,782 acupressure points, all of which help to trigger the release of endorphins, which in turn helps provide much-needed relaxation.

15. This Hairbrush That Detangles Without Causing Breakage

This isn’t your ordinary hairbrush. This detangling brush has flexible bristles that glide right through your hair as they detangle, which helps to prevent breakage. The ergonomic handle has a comfortable grip, and this brush can be used on wet or dry hair of all types.

16. An Active Charcoal Toothpaste That Actually Whitens Teeth

This activated charcoal toothpaste is made with a bamboo charcoal formula to remove and eliminate odor-causing bacteria in the mouth. But one of the major reasons why reviewers give this toothpaste high marks is that it works really well if you're trying to whiten teeth. Since charcoal is naturally abrasive, this toothpaste scrubs off yellowed enamel, leaving whiter, shinier looking teeth with each wash.

17. A Sleep Mask That Molds To Fit Your Face's Unique Shape

Soft and made to block out light, this mask molds to your face's shape and is lightweight, so it won't put pressure on eyes or disturb REM sleep cycles. This durable mask also comes with ear plugs and a pouch, so it's great to pack when you're traveling or in a new environment.

18. This Drain Protector That Catches Hair And Gunk Like Nothing Else

Clogged drains are a pain to deal with, but this bathroom sink strainer/hair catcher will revolutionize how you get rid of gunk and hair build-up in drains. This device is made to fit in standard drains and collects hair over time, without any need for chemicals or difficult in-tub installation. This can also keep jewelry and other valuables from falling into a drain and getting caught, so you can use it with confidence.

19. These Cozy Microfiber Sheets That Come With Actual Pockets

Soft and durable, these affordable microfiber sheets come in a variety of sizes and colors, which means they can fit virtually any bedroom color scheme or interior look. The big advantage of these machine-washable sheets, beyond their price and sturdy construction, is that they come with extra-deep, 21-inch pockets, which will easily fit most 19-inch mattresses but makes them work great for beds with a pad or topper on them. "I wanted sheets with DEEP pockets because I have a pretty high mattress, and a mattress pad, and a memory foam topper, and a big, fluffy down alternative mattress topper," wrote one reviewer. "The pockets on these sheets are DEEP, like Bill Gates'! Very impressive."

Available Sizes: Twin - California King

20. A Popular Hot/Cold Therapy Wrap Uniquely Designed For Feet

This compression-therapy wrap is a great way to soothe painful feet. By stimulating circulation, the gel pack insert reduces the heat, inflammation, and swelling of swollen joints and muscles. The compression wrap can be used for hot or cold therapy and according to Amazon reviewers, it maintains its temperature long enough to provide fast relief.

21. These Separators That Are Like Yoga For Your Toes

Whether it’s from working out or wearing heels, this set of toe separators are perfect for relieving pain. This set comes with two pairs of gel separators to stretch toes and reduce joint strain. Fitting a wide range of sizes and offering a variety of use, it’s easy to see why these separators are a cult favorite.

22. These Reusable, Hypoallergenic Nipple Pasties That Are Safe For Sensitive Skin

Wear your favorite backless tops without having to deal with visible bra straps with these high-quality nipple pasties. Made with hypoallergenic medical grade silicone, which is safer for sensitive skin types, they firmly stay put on nipples with adhesive — just peel, stick on, and forget they’re even there. They come in two sizes and are available in three skin-like tones (light, medium, and dark). The best part is that they can be washed — adhesive and all — and can be worn over and over again.

23. This Super-Popular French Press That Has Over 11,000 Positive Reviews

A must-have for coffee drinkers looking for a better, easier way to make a rich cup of coffee or delicious loose-leaf tea, this French press boasts over 11,000 positive reviews on Amazon — and counting. It’s super durable and high-quality — the thick borosilicate glass doesn’t crack or chip, and the attractive, matte black metal frames will never rust. Also an Amazon’s Choice product with a near-perfect rating (four and a half stars, to be exact), it expertly extracts the essential oils the coffee beans produce for a bolder cup of morning Joe.

24. This Jade Roller & Gua Sha That Will Soothe You

This jade roller and gua sha set has over 24,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Why? It can reduce puffiness in your face and relieve tension — some even claim it helps with migraines. Want to take your beauty routine to the next level? Keep this set in your fridge for some serious cooling relief.

25. This Quality Fabric Steamer With Multiple Heat Settings

With a dual heat system that powers up in just 75 seconds, this fabric steamer from Conair is the real deal. Equipped with a water tank large enough for 15 minutes of steam time, this handheld device has the power to remove every wrinkle from your clothes. And with two different heat settings designed to work on any fabric, this product is super versatile. It works so well, one reviewer says it’s the “best non-commercial grade steamer, and I’ve worked in a garment shop.”

26. This Organic Mascara That Conditions And Strengthens Eyelashes

If you've ever had lashes fall out, wound up with irritated contacts from using mascara, or simply want to strengthen your eyelashes, then this natural and organic mascara

might be right up your alley. Made with chamomile and vitamin E to help condition and bolster your eyelashes, this mascara evenly adds volume and length to lashes without any flakes, smudges or clumps -- and because it's water-resistant, you won't have to immediately check yourself in the mirror after getting caught in the rain!

27. Racerback Sports Bras That Are Supportive And Stylish

With a comfortable, smooth seamless fit, removable cups, and cute colors, these racerback sports bras are as stylish as they are supportive. These bras are moisture wicking, have cooling ventilation, and offer medium support, making them the ideal bra to wear during yoga, pilates, or weight training.

Available Sizes: S-XXL

28. This Exfoliating Foot Peel That's Gross AF But Really Works

Foot peels are super popular among beauty buffs right now, and it's not hard to see why. If you have dry, cracked, or callused feet, this exfoliating foot peel can really work some magic and make you feel like you're getting a spa experience. Just one pair of single-use booties can help get rid of years of coarse, dull, dead skin on feet, leaving heels and toes feeling smooth and pampered. Formulated with 17 natural Japanese and Korean vegetable extracts, this peel won't start to show its effects for about a week, but once your feet start to peel, just take off the dead skin to reveal newly soft feet below.

29. A Box Of 36 Blemish Patches That Work Overnight

The original Mighty Patch is a certified best-seller on Amazon with a 4.5-star overall rating. These hydrocolloid patches stick right over any blemish you may want to remove, and they’ll do so in just six to eight hours. Weak up to clearer skin and join the other happy 55,000 five-star reviewers.

30. This Electric Shaver That Will Make Shaving Way Less Annoying Of A Task

Whether you’re the type to diligently shave every day, or you prefer to let your fuzzy legs fly free as often as possible, this electric shaver will make shaving so much easier when it comes time to do it. With a sleek, ergonomic design that was made to be comfortable to hold, this device works like a charm. In fact, this product is so beloved its fans write paragraphs and paragraphs of glowing praise on Amazon. One reviewer says, “this is a life saver for someone who hates shaving!”

31. A Best-Selling Sunscreen With SPF That’s Perfect For All Skin Types

This best-selling sunscreen is fragrance- and paraben-free, and packed with antioxidants to fight free radicals. With SPF 46, this powerful cream will protect you against dangerous ultraviolet light even on the sunniest summer days. This product is great for anyone with sensitive skin, rosacea, or anyone prone to breakouts. It’s even non-comedogenic and lightweight when you apply it on your skin. With over 2,000 five-star reviews under its belt, this sunscreen is worth every penny.

32. A Pair Of Leggings That Aren’t See-Through And Have Pockets

These high-waisted yoga pants offer flexibility, support, and comfort, and come in both full-length and capri styles. They’re made with non-see-through fabric that’s designed specifically to avoid VPL situations, and are extra stretchy. Perhaps best of all, these leggings have pockets (!) that can hold your phone and gym ID card. They are available in 30 different color combinations, too.

33. Reusable Metal Straws That Are Eco-Friendly

If you're searching for an alternative to plastic straws, these eco-friendly stainless steel metal straws are a popular option — one that is actually dishwasher friendly and can be reused time and time again. This set consists of five metal straws with silicone elbows for comfortable sipping as well as two cleaning brushes.