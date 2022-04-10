34 Expensive Mistakes You're Making Around Your House In The Spring & Summer

With warmer temperatures comes potential costs as a homeowner or renter. Staying cool without breaking the bank can be a difficult task. But with a few tips and money-saving tools, you’ll be able to enjoy the sunniest days of the year without sweating the cost. Check out these 34 expensive mistakes you’re making around your in the spring and summer and how you can easily fix them.

On this list, you’ll see lots of solutions for insulating your home. Cracks or openings in your windows and doors can let hot air in or worse — suck cool air out. No one wants to pay an expensive electrical bill for providing air conditioning for the entire neighborhood. I’ve included products like door stoppers, adhesive weather stripping, and thermal curtains to better insulate your home so your AC unit can work less and save you more.

I’ve also added a handful of ways to combat heat and humidity that don’t include using more electricity. For example, produce ripens more quickly in heat and humidity, so using GreenBags to keep fruits and veggies fresher longer will save you on groceries. Equally as amazing is the food container on this list with a vent system that keeps cut fruit from going bad too quickly. You’ll find a cooling blanket, a cold pillow mat, and powerful fans as options to beat the heat without costing you a penny extra in utilities.

Use these products to save you money so you can kick back, relax, and get back to loving spring and summer.

1 Mistake: Letting Cool Air Escape Solution: An Adhesive Door Draft Stopper Holikme Door Draft Stopper Amazon $9 See On Amazon These weather-stripping door draft stoppers fit onto your door to keep the temperature regulated in your home. The dual-layer seal keeps cool air in, so you can cut electrical costs. Installing it is as easy as cutting it to size, peeling back the adhesive tape, and sticking it onto your door. You can use it anywhere to close gaps in garages, basements, beds, or even cabinets.

2 Mistake: Produce Goes Bad Faster In Warm Weather If You Don't Store It Properly Solution: The Reusable Bags That Extend Produce’s Life Debbie Meyer GreenBags (20-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These GreenBags actually extend the life of your fruits and vegetables, especially during the warmer months. This 20-pack comes with eight medium, eight large, and four extra-large bags. Dry produce or freshly cut flowers before placing them in the bags, where they can be stored on the counter or in the fridge as you normally would. And the best part is that each of the GreenBags can be used up to 10 times.

3 Mistake: Blasting The AC To Stay Cool Under Your Covers Solution: A Blanket That Actually Keeps Your Cool DANGTOP Cooling Blankets Amazon $30 See On Amazon This cooling throw blanket absorbs body heat to keep you cool and comfortable. It’s made with a cool-to-the-touch bamboo fabric that quickly absorbs body heat and keeps you comfortable, yet covered all night. The material is highly breathable with plenty of ventilation. It’s machine washable, too, but the manufacturer suggests laying it in the sun to dry it. Now you can keep your AC at a more efficient temperature and save money.

4 Mistake: Letting The Sun Heat Up Your House Solution: These Insulated Blackout Curtains NICETOWN Living Room Blackout Curtains Amazon $42 See On Amazon This insulated curtain set not only blocks light from waking you up, but it also works to regulate your room’s temperature. In the summer, it seals off your windows, keeping cool air in and heat from the sun out. This pack comes with two panels of 100% blackout curtains that each have a black liner sewn in to further help block UV light. This set has earned nearly 50,000 reviews and is available in 23 colors and 19 sizes to fit your space.

5 Mistake: Relying On AC Instead Of Creating A Cross Breeze Solution: This Dual Window Fan That Has A Reverse Function Comfort Zone Window Fan Amazon $38 See On Amazon This window fan is a great option for cooling things down without adding to your electric bill. It has two fans for double the airflow, two speed controls, and it includes a removable cover that can keep bugs and debris at bay when the fans aren’t in use. This 9-inch fan has a manual reverse function that can draw cool, fresh air into your home or push hot, stale air out. Mount a few on opposite sides of your home to create a cross breeze to cool everyone down without turning on the AC.

6 Mistake: Stale, Musty Air Solution: This Portable Dehumidifier To Move From Room To Room Pohl Schmitt Electric Dehumidifier Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you’re not using a dehumidifier in your home, you’re losing money. This portable, 17-ounce option covers 225 square feet and pulls moisture from stale air. Dehumidifiers can help prevent mold, which can be costly to prepare, as well as make your home feel cooler without actually adjusting the thermostat. It doesn’t use very much energy but can extract 10 ounces of moisture in a day.

7 Mistake: Paying Too Much For Appliances You Barely Use Solution: This Smart Plug Monitoring System That Gives You Full Control Emporia Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring Amazon $30 See On Amazon With lots of electricity being used in the summer, it's important to monitor usage and be able to control outlets so vampire electronics don’t waste electricity. This smart plug system connects via a free app where you can set timers, giving you full control over when you turn lights or appliances on and off, which can add up to enormous savings on your electric bill. It also shows you how much energy each device uses so you can be better informed.

8 Mistake: Spending Money On Herbs For Dips And Mojitos Solution: This At-Home Herb Garden Kit HOME GROWN Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit Amazon $36 See On Amazon Even if you’re a gardening novice, you can save money with this herb garden kit set. It comes with everything you need and makes it so easy to grow your own right at home. The set includes four herb pots and drip trays, soil, bamboo markers, and, of course, herb seed packets including cilantro, basil, chives, mint, and parsley. Keep them by your window and watch the fruits of your labor grow — while saving money on produce at the grocery store.

9 Mistake: Running Your AC All Night Solution: Sleeping With The Windows Open And Using A Cooling Mat Like This Cool Care Technologies Cooling Pillow Mat Amazon $37 See On Amazon This cooling pillow pad will instantly bring your body temperature down and keep you cool while you sleep. It’s made with cooling gel and is activated by pressure, so all you have to do is lay on it. After storing it in the fridge or freezer, the mat itself will stay cool for up to three hours. It’s lightweight and thin to comfortably fit under or on top of your pillow and its vinyl surface can easily be wiped down with mild soap and water.

10 Mistake: Always Using AC Instead Of Fans Solution: This Small-But-Mighty Table Fan Honeywell HT-900 TurboForce Air Circulator Fan Amazon $19 See On Amazon Don’t let the size of this fan fool you: it’s Amazon's #1 best-seller with more than 90,000 reviews for a reason. The fan keeps rooms cool, saving you from turning on the AC, and it can sit on the floor or table and has a convenient 90-degree pivoting head. Choose from three speeds and at its top speed, you can feel it blowing from 27 feet away. Its compact size makes it perfect for space spaces, plus it’s so portable.

11 Mistake: Your Daily Iced Coffee Runs Are Adding Up Solution: This Easy-To-Use Cold Brew Maker Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $22 See On Amazon There’s no need to splurge at the coffee shop when you can make a delicious cup at home (for way less) with this cold brew maker. Just add coarsely ground coffee to the infuser and then twist it shut and place it in the pitcher with cold, filtered water. Let it sit in the refrigerator for up to 36 hours for delicious, strong coffee. This pitcher is made of BPA-free Tritan and has a silicone handle and a fine-mesh filter. It comes in 1 or 2-quart pitchers.

12 Mistake: Buying Coffee While Running Errands Solution: This Insulated Tumbler For Your Homemade Cold Brew Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler Cup with Flip Lid and Straw Lid Amazon $24 See On Amazon Enjoy the cold brew on your commute or while you run errands to avoid spending money while you’re out. This insulated tumbler is the perfect cup because it’s large (24 ounces), however, it still fits in a standard cup holder. It’s made of stainless steel but has a matte coating that prevents damage. It comes with two lids: one for straws, and one for flipping and sipping. Choose from 36 colors and patterns.

13 Mistake: Cooking Inside And Heating Up Your Home Solution: This Compact Charcoal Grill For Outdoor Cooking Cuisinart CCG190 CCG-190 Portable Charcoal Grill Amazon $30 See On Amazon Anytime you cook, your home will inevitably get warmer. But in the heat of summer, that could really be costing you. Cut down on electrical costs by grilling outside. This portable charcoal grill is 14-inches wide, so it fits on a variety of apartments, condos, or home patios. It has a dual venting system and three secure lid locks — plus, it keeps the heat outside so you can maintain a cool living space.

14 Mistake: Wasting Electricity By Using Your Dryer Solution: This Foldable Laundry Rack That Dries Clothes Amazon Basics Foldable Laundry Rack Amazon $32 See On Amazon This folding laundry rack is perfect for air-drying your clothes. Running your dryer, especially in the warmer months, can heat up your home, not to mention it uses additional electricity. This rust-resistant, stainless steel rack folds flat so you can store it away easily when you’re not using it. It supports up to 32 pounds and has earned more than 42,000 reviews.

15 Mistake: Buying Bottled Water Instead Of Drinking From The Tap Solution: This Brita Water Filter Pitcher Brita Standard Everyday Water Filter Pitcher Amazon $27 See On Amazon Even if you don’t want to drink your tap water, you can stop buying bottled water with one purchase: this filter pitcher. The 10-cup pitcher uses a mesh screen and activated carbon to get rid of contaminants that affect the taste and smell of water. It takes out things like copper, chlorine, and mercury so you can safely drink tap water for free.

16 Mistake: Not Using A Programmable Thermostat Solution: This Thermostat With Scheduling To Save Money Honeywell Home Programmable Thermostat Amazon $22 See On Amazon This thermostat allows you to set timers and schedules for your HVAC system, even if you’re not home. This gadget gives you complete control so you can turn off the AC during the day, while you’re at work, and turn it back on before you get home so that you never sacrifice comfort but benefit from huge savings. This thermostat has precise temperature control and four program periods throughout the day that can be individually set. You can also set schedules for specific time periods like weekdays or weekends.

17 Mistake: Spending Money At The Car Wash Solution: A Microfiber Mitt For Washing Your Car Yourself In The Summer Chemical Guys Chenille Premium Scratch-Free Microfiber Wash Mitt Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keeping your car in tip-top shape is a little bit easier in the warmer months, or at least easier on your wallet. Instead of running through the car wash, all you need are the right tools to give your car a scrub down at home. This microfiber wash mitt is made of chenille microfiber that’s scratch-free and holds a ton of soap and suds. It traps dirt and leaves your car sparkling. Not to mention, it easily fits over your hands like a mitten. It’s Amazon’s #1 best-seller in “car washing sponges and mitts.”

18 Mistake: Not Sealing Your Chip Bags So They Go Stale Solution: These Mini Bag Sealers That Work In Seconds Mempedont Mini Bag Sealer, (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Are you buying bag after bag of chips or nuts because the ones you open quickly spoil? Quickly seal your favorite chip bags or smaller containers with this pack of two mini bag sealers. The two-in-one tool both seals and then cuts open bags and is portable and compact enough to take on the go. Each sealer has a hook so you can hang them in your kitchen or pantry without losing them. Bonus: properly sealing your bags can help prevent another common spring problem: ants in your pantry.

19 Mistake: Fruits Go Bad Faster In Heat If Not Stored Properly Solution: This Vented Produce Container Rubbermaid Produce Food Storage Amazon $13 See On Amazon This food container can keep your fruits and vegetables fresher for longer to save money and help you reduce waste. The FreshVent in the lid regulates airflow while the elevated base keeps produce away from moisture. It’s made of BPA-free plastic that is dishwasher-safe and comes in five sizes.

20 Mistake: Not Getting The Most Of Your Condiments During Grill Season Solution: This Tiny Spatula That Gets Every Last Drop The Spatty & Spatty Daddy Last Drop Spatula (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Every time you throw out a peanut butter jar, cleaning solution, or eye cream when there’s still some product left in the bottom, you’re just throwing away money. These flexible spatulas fit into any bottle or container, so you can get every last drop. This two-pack comes with a 12-inch spatula and a 6-inch spatula. They’re both BPA-free and made of food-grade silicone.

21 Mistake: Wasting Money On Store-Bought Popsicles Solution: This Six-Popsicle Mould To Make Your Own Bell Dream Popsicle Mould Amazon $11 See On Amazon Who doesn’t love a cold popsicle on a hot day? Snag this affordable popsicle mold set to make your own at home to save a little bit of cash. The silicone mold holds six popsicles and comes with sticks for the ends, as well as a funnel and brush for filling the molds. You can use fresh fruit to create any flavor you want.

22 Mistake: Old Lightbulbs Are Costing You Money Solution: These Low-Energy LED Bulbs That Don’t Get Hot Sengled Smart LED Bulbs (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Smart bulbs are convenient — you can turn your lights on, off, or dim them via your phone, even when you're not home, but did you know they can save you money? With full control, you’ll never waste money by leaving lights on, plus these are LEDs, which means they won’t get hot. And if you have Alexa or Google Home, you can control this bulb with your voice.

23 Mistake: Buying Pre-Sliced Fresh Fruit Solution: This Innovative Slicer Made For Watermelon Yueshico Stainless Steel Watermelon Slicer Amazon $12 See On Amazon I get it — cutting fruit can be a pain, especially something when you’re working on something large like a watermelon. But pre-cut fruit at the grocery store is so much more expensive. This tool is all you need to save money. The stainless steel wheel gadget cuts cubes out of watermelon halves in seconds. In minutes, you’ll have an entire watermelon cubed and ready to be eaten. This pack always includes a tiny melon ball to get any smaller pieces.

24 Mistake: Not Ensuring Your Fridge In Sealed Properly Solution: This Fridge Thermostat To Monitor Temperature LinkDM Refrigerator Freezer Thermometer Amazon $5 See On Amazon It’s hard to tell if your fridge and freezer are sealed properly. That’s why it’s crucial that you monitor your appliance’s temperature to ensure you’re not losing cold air through unsealed doors or cracks. This two-pack of thermostats features large dials that are easy to read. They can withstand temperatures between -20 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit. The stainless steel wide base and optional hook make it easy to stand or hang in your unit.

25 Mistake: Letting Your Favorite Summer Sparkling Wines Go Flat Solution: These Champagne Stoppers That Preserve Freshness HYZ Champagne Stopper (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These champagne stoppers are must-haves for the summer when you’re likely to enjoy sparkling wines in sangria, spritzers, or mimosas. This silicone and stainless steel stopper creates an airtight seal that’s leakproof and preserves the bottle until your next sip. Its easy-to-use design fits a variety of bottle sizes.

26 Mistake: Buying Ice Cream To Cool Down Solution: This Electric Ice Cream Maker To Use At Home Dash My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker Machine Amazon $25 See On Amazon Make your favorite summer treats right at home this year to save money. This electric ice cream maker comes with a lightweight mixer, spoon, and recipe book. Pour in the ingredients and flip the switch to get 16 cups of homemade ice cream, gelato, sorbet, or frozen yogurt in 30 minutes. It gives you the ability to make healthier options to enjoy at home.

27 Mistake: Running The Dishwasher Too Often Solution: This Double-Sided Clean/Dirty Magnet BabyPop! Dishwasher Magnet Amazon $8 See On Amazon Did you know that it could be costing you more to run your dishwasher during the day than at night? High usage times — like when everyone is awake and washing their hands or doing laundry — can sometimes cost you more. Make sure everyone in the house is on the same page and knows to run the dishwasher at night with one of these magnets. The reversible sign indicates whether the dishes are clean or dirty so everyone is on the same page. No more wasted energy re-running clean dishes or washing them at inefficient times.

28 Mistake: Bringing Expensive Wine To All Those BBQs Solution: This Wine Aerator That Improves The Flavor Of Cheap Wine Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer Amazon $16 See On Amazon A higher price tag doesn’t necessarily mean the wine will taste better. Using an aerator can make budget-friendly wine taste delicious. This pourer spout makes it easy to aerate your favorite vino for the optimal flavor. This unique shape of the aerator allows you to pour without spilling, plus it’s easy to clean.

29 Mistake: Not Using Weather Stripping To Keep Cool Air From Escaping Solution: An Adhesive Foam Weather Stripping TORRAMI Adhesive Brush Seal Weather Stripping Amazon $9 See On Amazon This customizable foam weather stripping can help insulate your old doors or windows, keeping heat trapped so that you save more money each month. This pack comes with 16 feet of weather stripping that are waterproof, dense, and resistant to dust, oil, and corrosion. Use it in your home, garage, car, or boat.

30 Mistake: Using Your Oven In The Heat Of Summer Solution: This 4-In-1 Air Fryer And Oven Combo Instant Vortex 2QT 4-in-1 Air Fryer Oven Combo Amazon $49 See On Amazon Using your oven can heat up your home, but this air fryer will make most of the same meals with less energy exerted. This four-in-one air fryer and oven combo air fries, bakes, reheats, and roasts food quickly and efficiently. The nonstick basket is easy to clean and can actually go in the dishwasher. Choose from four colors.

31 Mistake: Wasting Money At The Gym Solution: This Fitness Agility Set To Use In Your Backyard Invincible Fitness Agility Ladder Training Equipment Set Amazon $24 See On Amazon Gym memberships can be pricey and hard to get out of. Skip the hassle and save yourself some money by investing in this fitness agility set to use at home. It comes with 10 cones, four hooks, three resistant bands, and a 15-foot agility ladder. Everything conveniently fits in a small bag that can be easily stored in your garage or patio. Set it up in your backyard to turn it into a gym whenever you need a workout.

32 Mistake: Paying Too Much For Sunscreen Solution: Buy In Bulk To Save Money Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF 50 Amazon $12 See On Amazon Considering how you should be applying sunscreen every few hours for it to be effective, you’re going to fly through those small, expensive bottles that you find at luxury beauty shops. Buying sunscreen in bulk — like this 12-ounce bottle — will save you money and keep your skin protected. This SPF 50 lotion is resistant to water and sweat for up to 80 minutes and is made without oxybenzone or octinoxate.

33 Mistake: Not Regularly Cleaning Your Air Filter Solution: This Air Conditioner Spray To Improve Efficiency Arm & Hammer Biodegradable Aerosol Air Conditioner Spray Amazon $18 See On Amazon Did you know that you can save money on energy bills by simply cleaning your air filter? This HVAC coil cleaner comes in an aerosol can and removes odors, dirt, and build-up on your unit that could be lowering efficiency. The spray doesn’t need to be rinsed off, so it’s easy and quick to use. This simple task can make your AC last longer — saving you money in the long run.