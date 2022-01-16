If you’re used to opening your bathroom cabinet or drawer and sighing upon seeing the tired collection of beauty products that have long lost their luster (and functionality), it’s time to make some changes. Toss out that mascara that has now transformed into a hardened goop reminiscent of magma and get ready to stock your collection with affordable products that really work. On this list you’ll find 35 beauty products on Amazon that work so well, nobody would know they’re cheap AF.

Searching for something restorative and soothing to the skin? I’ve got you covered with products like a skin serum that contains brightening vitamin C, a multi-tasking marula oil that can be used to nourish and hydrate your skin and hair, or a highly rated body cream that moisturizes for up to 48 hours. Best of all: all of these products cost $20 or less. Or maybe you’re looking to refresh your makeup collection. You don’t have to spend a fortune for defined brows or a blendable cream blush that gives you major glow-from-within outcomes (even if you’ve barely slept and do not feel your usual glowy self).

Whatever the need — be it dealing with emergency blemishes or longing for a relaxing facial massage — this list has all that and more. And the cherry on top: it still leaves money in the bank for margaritas and macchiatos.

1 This Fan Favorite Volumizing Mascara L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara Amazon $7 See On Amazon With over 69,000 reviews on Amazon, people seem obsessed with this volumizing mascara that costs just $7 and adds both length and volume without causing clumping, smudging, or flaking. Offered in both a waterproof and washable formula, choose from seven different shades such as mystic black and dark navy. According to one fan: “It is simply the best, best product I have ever used.”

2 A Retinol Face Serum For Less Than $15 RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Retinol Face Serum Amazon $13 See On Amazon Many products with retinol (a gold standard ingredient in skincare) cost upwards of $100 or more, but not this gem. This retinol face serum is packed with skin-beneficial antioxidants and ascorbic acid and comes in a convenient one-ounce size, perfect for taking on the go. It is gentle enough to use every day and is described as a non-greasy, non-comedogenic, and paraben-free formula. Tested by dermatologists, this serum claims to make the skin feel smoother within four weeks of use, on top of costing less than $20.

3 This Skin Serum With Brightening Vitamin C CeraVe Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid Amazon $19 See On Amazon If pouring fresh orange juice all over your face isn’t doing the skin brightening trick you were hoping for, then this skin serum with pure vitamin C might be the answer. Made with three essential ceramides that help protect the skin’s barrier, 10% l-ascorbic acid, and vitamin C, the skin-brightening formula comes in a non-greasy gel texture. The addition of hyaluronic acid can also help boost hydration for smoother, softer skin.

4 A Lipstick That Comes In A Velvety Matte Finish Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you prefer a velvety matte lip to a gloss, this liquid matte lipstick not only has the right finish but also comes at an affordable price point, costing less than $10. Available in 41 saturated shades, the highly pigmented formula stays on for up to 16 hours and promises not to transfer, so you can rock that intense shade and enjoy a meal or drink without worrying about it coming off.

5 This Multi-Tasking Marula Oil For Intense Hydration Acure The Essentials Marula for Dry Skin & Hair Oil Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re feeling like the Sahara desert has taken up residence in your body, this pure and cold-pressed marula oil can be used to repair chapped skin as well as dry hair. The oil is rich in proteins and omega fatty acids and helps improve hydration. Lightweight and absorbed easily, this product is 100% vegan and cruelty-free on top of skipping the pesticides.

6 A Cream Eyeshadow With A Built-In Brush Revlon Colorstay Creme Eye Shadow Amazon $6 See On Amazon Not only totally luxurious in texture, but this cream eyeshadow also includes a built-in shadow brush tucked into the cap for extra convenience. Available in both a matte and shimmer finish, this eyeshadow goes on smooth and is blendable. Its waterproof formula wears for up to 24 hours and comes in 13 shades such as caramel and cherry blossom.

7 This Gel Cleanser That Keeps Breakouts At Bay COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you can sense your skin is feeling a little out of whack, this affordable gel cleanser seeks to restore that balance and keep breakouts from occurring. With the aim of banishing irritants and removing impurities, the gel is made of BHA (specifically betaine salicylate) and tea tree oil. Hypoallergenic and paraben-free, use it to gently cleanse both morning and night.

8 A Lip Tint That Acts As A Natural Lip Stain Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint Amazon $10 See On Amazon For less than a couple of fancy lattes for you and your BFF, this intensely pigmented lip tint applies with a precision tip then effortlessly blends into a silky finish that has the look of a natural lip stain. It’s designed in an eyedropper shape that makes it simple to apply and you can choose from 16 shades, all of which will leave a lightweight and velvety texture on your lips for all-day wearing comfort.

9 This Hand & Nail Cream That Comes In Delicious Scents philosophy hands of hope hand and nail cream Amazon $11 See On Amazon Why not indulge in a heavenly scented cream that also provides intense hydration? This hand and nail cream not only moisturizes for up to 24 hours but also comes in delicious scents such as fig and pomegranate or Hawaiian hibiscus. Made with ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, and macadamia nut oil, your hands will luxuriate in softness all the while offering layered notes of the delightful scent of your choice.

10 An Eyelash & Eyebrow Growth Serum That Uses Natural Ingredients Live Fraiche USDA Organic Castor Oil for Eyelashes and Eyebrows Amazon $10 See On Amazon In the course of one’s personal beauty journey, few have escaped the unfortunate over-tweeze scenario or the plight of dealing with gaps in lashes. This eyelash growth serum uses all-natural, cold-pressed castor oil to promote growth and regeneration deep in the hair follicle, providing both nutrients and vitamins. Simply use one end of the applicator to swipe over the lash line and the other end to apply to the lashes or brows themselves. Apply before bed and wash off in the morning.

11 This Makeup Remover Perfect For Sensitive Skin Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you feel hesitation at the thought of putting on makeup in the morning knowing that the end of the day will bring the skin-irritating process of removing it, this makeup remover will alleviate those fears immediately. Made with micellar water, the formula soothes and calms even the most sensitive of skin types, while being free of any oil, alcohol, or parabens. This gentle cleanser removes up to 99% of makeup and has more than 28,000 reviews.

12 This Microfiber Hair Towel That Dries Your Hair In A Pinch YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon This super-absorbent microfiber hair towel wraps around your head to dry your hair quickly and efficiently, cutting down on blow-drying time significantly. Use the button and loop to fashion it as a handy turban after a shower and choose from nine different colors to make your post-shower ritual a dream for your hair.

13 A Body Cream That Moisturizes For 48 Hours La Roche-Posay Lipikar Balm Amazon $20 See On Amazon This body cream provides long-lasting moisture (up to an amazing 48 hours long) to help soothe dry and rough skin. Containing unique ingredients such as prebiotic and postbiotic thermal water as well as shea butter, this cream can restore the skin’s barrier. It’s safe for sensitive skin and can also be used on the face.

14 These Hydrocolloid Acne Patches That Reduce Inflammation Rael Acne Pimple Healing Patch Amazon $16 See On Amazon There’s nothing worse than becoming aware of burgeoning acne only hours before an important event — but these hydrocolloid acne patches will come to the rescue by absorbing pus and helping to diminish acne within hours. The transparent patches blend in with your skin to be virtually undetectable so you can pop one on and go about your day.

15 A Mask Made With Caffeine To Wake Up Eyes ACURE Brightening Under Eye Super Greens Hydrogels Amazon $5 See On Amazon Combine two popular ingredients — caffeine and kale — and you get these powerful under-eye hydrogel masks that soothe the skin. These cooling gels sit under the eyes for 15 to 20 minutes and are vegan and cruelty-free. Choose from four different packs, each featuring different natural ingredients and beauty goals, and lie back and enjoy the refresh.

16 This Popular Facial Mask Made From Bentonite Clay Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Amazon $15 See On Amazon The people have spoken and declared this Indian healing clay made of natural calcium bentonite as a go-to favorite. With over 61,000 reviews on Amazon, this highly rated clay mixes with the recommended water or apple cider vinegar to create a powerful clay face or body mask that can extract impurities in the skin, act as a foot soak, and even treat bug bites. Coming in a one-pound tub, the affordable loose clay will last you a long time.

17 A Powder Bronzer Made With Moisturizing Ingredients Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Though it would be nice to jet set to St. Barts for an afternoon, sometimes settling for a superb bronzer is the best option at hand. This bronzer takes you on vacation, not only via its scent, but also thanks to ingredients such as Amazonian murumuru, cupuaçu, and tucuma butters, all packed with essential fatty acids and pro-vitamins. Conveniently hypoallergenic for sensitive skin, choose from four shades that deliver a subtle shimmery post-beach glow.

18 This Versatile Cream For Your Face, Hands & Body NIVEA Creme Body Lotion Amazon $7 See On Amazon “The one creme to rule them all” might be the headline for this versatile creme that can be used on the hands, face, and body. Enriched with Provitamin B5, it can moisturize and repair dry skin and rough spots and its luxurious formula is great for protecting skin against cold temperatures and windy conditions. On top of acting as a lotion, this creme can also serve as a massage, elbow, and foot cream in addition to a face mask and makeup remover.

19 A Tinted Brow Mascara With Buildable Coverage NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Tinted Brow Mascara Amazon $7 See On Amazon With the buildable coverage of this tinted brow mascara, you can take your pick between a heavier, dramatic brow or subtly defined brow depending on the mood and look of the day. Available in five shades (blonde, brunette, chocolate, espresso, and black) you’ll be sure to find the color that’s right for you. Simply comb the formula onto your brows and they will set in place without any excess product or hardening.

20 This Makeup Setting Spray Full Of Antioxidants & Peptides Neutrogena Healthy Skin Radiant Makeup Setting Spray Amazon $12 See On Amazon There’s nothing as frustrating as spending an age putting on your makeup in the morning to have it look like you didn’t even bother by noon. This makeup setting spray makes your effort worthwhile by extending the life of your makeup, locking in that foundation and concealer with the help of an antioxidant formula, and all for less than $15. Virtually weightless, ingredients like peptides give you an extra refreshed look and a glow to boot.

21 A Cream Blush That Melts Into Your Skin CANMAKE Cream Cheek Amazon $9 See On Amazon This cream blush goes on the cheeks as a gel-like texture only to melt into the skin and give a “lit from within” look. Made of amino-acid-based emollients, the silky and stretchy gel dries once applied to your cheeks and lasts for hours. Take your pick between sweet apricot, love peach, and coral orange.

22 This Gua Sha Facial Tool For Increased Circulation Rena Chris Gua Sha Facial Tool Amazon $10 See On Amazon Who wouldn’t like a touch more well-being on the regular? This gua sha facial tool massages the face to increase circulation and blood flow, possibly offering a bit of relaxation along the way. Made of natural premium jade stone (so every piece is unique), the surface is super smooth on the skin. Use specific sides of the stone on certain parts of your face, and don’t be afraid to use it on your wrists, shoulders, or feet as well.

23 A Purple Shampoo To Preserve Platinum Locks Paul Mitchell Platinum Blonde Shampoo Amazon $14 See On Amazon You may have worked hard to achieve your platinum look and the last thing you’ll want is for those pesky brassy tones to creep in. This platinum blonde shampoo uses a purple tint to re-tone chemically lightened or naturally light hair, so your shade of Marilyn stays exactly as it should be. With the scent of cucumber melon mixed with violet and water flower, it also adds conditioning, softness, and a touch of shine.

24 This Vegan Tinted Lip Balm Made With Acai & Avocado Oil Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm Amazon $9 See On Amazon For those who prefer to rock a lip balm every day but still want a hint of lipstick-like color, this tinted lip balm offers the best of both worlds. Totally vegan, it’s formulated with antioxidant-rich acai extract and avocado oil for serious moisturizing. It goes on sheer but is completely buildable so you can choose how saturated you’d like your color to be. With eight yummy-sounding colors to choose from, this balm should stay on for up to eight hours without constant reapplication.

25 A Hand Mask To Soothe Dry Skin In 10 Minutes Aveeno Repairing CICA Hand Mask with Prebiotic Oat and Shea Butter Amazon $3 See On Amazon Our hands can seriously take a beating throughout the day to day, so it’s only right to take extra good care of them. This hand mask is made with moisturizing shea butter as well as soothing prebiotic oat to repair dry and cracked hands and restore them to vitality. Simply slip on these non-drip masks and go about your business for 10 minutes and, voilà, you’ll soon experience soft, smooth, and moisturized hands ready to take on anything.

26 This Coconut Oil To Make Your Own Skincare Products Majestic Pure Fractionated Coconut Oil Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only is this coconut oil great for applying directly to the skin as a moisturizing agent, but because it is fractionated, it acts as a great carrier oil so you can blend it with other ingredients to create your own DIY skin care products. Odorless and non-greasy, you can use it to treat sunburn and add instant hydration to dry skin, and it also works well as an aromatherapy massage oil.

27 An Eye Makeup Remover Pad That’s Made For Sensitive Skin Almay Oil Free Eye Makeup Remover Pads (80 Count) Amazon $7 See On Amazon If every time you remove your eye makeup, your eyes end up itchy and red, then these super gentle eye makeup remover pads may offer some relief. Devised for the sensitive skin around the eyes, they are oil-free and hypoallergenic, but still effectively remove every trace of makeup. Ophthalmologist tested, every pad contains a botanical blend of aloe, cucumber, and green tea. And good news for the budget-conscious out there: you get 80 pads for less than $7.

28 This Shaving Cream Packed With Moisturizing Shea eos Shea Better Shaving Cream Amazon $4 See On Amazon Preventing all possible woes of painful razor burn and bumps, this shaving cream comes jam-packed with shea butter and shea oil for maximum smoothness. Able to be used wet or dry, it contains vitamins C and E and aloe to soothe and nourish skin. The cream is able to provide hydration for up to 24 hours and you can take your pick among five different scents such as pomegranate raspberry or vanilla bliss.

29 A Sheet Mask Made With Hydrating Bamboo Extract TONYMOLY I'm Real Avocado Mask Sheet Amazon $3 See On Amazon Extremely easy to apply and extra budget-friendly, this sheet mask goes on for as little as 20 minutes and costs less than $5. Made with moisturizing bamboo extract, every mask is soaked with different types of enriched essences to make your skin feel extra smooth and hydrated. Choose from 19 different masks featuring ingredients that target specific skin concerns, such as avocado for nourishing tired skin or green tea for skin purifying.

30 This Nail Polish That Gives You A Gel-Like Finish essie Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish Amazon $10 See On Amazon It turns out you don’t need to spend hours and lots of money at the nail salon because with this nail polish you can get a gel-like finish right at home and for less than $15. With no base coat and no UV lamp required, simply apply two coats and a top coat for nails that have a gel-like shine and smoothness. Easy as can be to remove, just use your nail polish remover — no hard scraping required. Choose from seven whimsically named shades such as “caviar bar” or “spiked with style.”

31 A Cream Blush That’s Ultra Blendable FLOWER BEAUTY Blush Bomb Color Drops for Cheeks Amazon $10 See On Amazon With the help of a precision dropper, this cream blush applies like a dream and blends into the skin for a radiant pop of color on your cheeks (how dramatic is up to you). Made of a silky and lightweight gel formula, it’s both vegan and cruelty-free. Choose from six different shades or buy multiple colors and blend together to create your own custom tint.

32 This Drying Lotion That Banishes Blemishes Overnight Mario Badescu Drying Lotion Amazon $17 See On Amazon With the help of some good sleep and this drying lotion, any surface blemishes that popped up the night before are promised to be soothed by morning. This classic treatment that’s been around since 1967 involves a mixture of calamine, salicylic acid, sulfur, and zinc oxide to extract impurities and reduce the appearance of blemishes. Dab directly with a cotton swab and wait overnight for the magic to happen.

33 A Satin Scrunchie That’s Extra Gentle On Your Hair Kitsch Pro Satin Scrunchies (5-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon This satin scrunchie is so gentle on your hair you can even wear it overnight and it won’t leave a troublesome bend. Made with a soft and silky material, it prevents breakage, frizz, ponytail bumps, and split ends, and is perfect for any number of styles involving buns or braids. Coming in a pack of five, choose between six colors and patternss such as leopard or stripes.

34 This No-Frills Hyaluronic Acid Serum The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 30 ml Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re the type of person who prefers to go straight for the jugular and access the purest skincare ingredient, then this hyaluronic acid dropper is a great way to get the most unadulterated version of supreme and lasting hydration for your skin. Coming in a 30-milliliter bottle, it contains 2% hyaluronic acid plus vitamin B5 for more surface moisture. The formulation is vegan, cruelty-free, oil-free, and alcohol-free.