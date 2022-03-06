Life
35 Clever Tricks Beauty Experts Swear By To Quickly Make You Look So Much Better
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
You can spend a fortune on the best beauty products on the market, but if you lack the know-how to make the most of those masks, scrubs, eyeliners, and lipsticks, you’re not getting all you can out of your purchases. Even if you have just a few minutes in the morning or at night to dedicate to your skincare and makeup routine, you can create an amazing look — with the help of a few good tips from beauty experts who are in the know. I went straight to the source and uncovered 35 clever tricks beauty experts swear by to quickly make you look so much better.
You don’t need a lot of time or money to look fab fast. In fact, many of these clever tips rely on just a few multi-tasking products that can achieve so much as long as you know how to use them effectively. You may think your self-tanner has just one purpose — until you learn about the cheekbone-sculpting hack that involves replacing contour makeup with a little tanner (the cherry on top: it lasts a lot longer and cuts down on your morning makeup routine time). Similarly, you may be using your loose translucent powder to set makeup and create a matte finish. But one expert on this list explains why you should also dust your lashes with powder to help achieve your longest and lushest lashes yet.
From clever tricks that give you glossier hair to fantastic hacks that save you a ton of money on products, these are all expert-approved tips and products that will make you look so great — so fast.