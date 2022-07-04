Your pets are like your children and you couldn’t imagine life without them, but if you could — it’d probably be a lot cleaner. I’ve found the secret weapons you need to enjoy your pets at home, without worrying about the mess they might create. From tracking litter across the carpet to having accidents inside, avoid these 35 gross mistakes you don’t realize you’re making if you have a cat or dog.

On this list, you’ll find products that help revive clothes, furniture, and rugs, as well as tools that can keep your pet as healthy as possible. I’ve included a first aid kit, the ultimate tick removal tool, and the car cover that will keep your vehicle free of pet hair. Just a few clicks and your home (and life) could be a lot cleaner.

These finds come highly rated and reviewed by other pet owners so you know you’re getting the best of the best.

1 Mistake: Forgetting To Clean Between Your Dog’s Skin Folds Solution: These Refreshing Wrinkle Wipes Squishface Wrinkle Wipes Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep your dog’s skin clean without irritating them with the help of these wrinkle wipes. The wipes are designed to eradicate dirt and grime from deep within their cute skin wrinkles. They’re made with a blend that includes moisturizing ceramides, so there’s no worry about these causing skin irritation. Use them on muddy paws, to remove tear stains, or anywhere your pooch needs a bit of dirt and odor-removing help.

2 Mistake: Forgetting To Brush Their Coats And Dealing With Matting Solution: A Gentle Brush With Soft Bristles That Untangles Hair Hertzko Soft Bristle Pet Brush Amazon $15 See On Amazon When your dog’s hair mats it not only looks unsightly, but it’s also uncomfortable for your poor pooch. The best solution is daily upkeep and brushing, and this is the gentle pet brush that might actually make them look forward to grooming sessions. It’s designed with soft plastic bristles that have rounded edges and a comfortable handle with a thumb rest.

3 Mistake: Not Checking For And Removing Fleas Solution: A Comb Designed Specifically For Flea Removal Hertzko Comb with Double Row of Teeth Amazon $9 See On Amazon It’s an undeniable fact that fleas are a gross reality when you have a dog or cat. But closing your eyes to them will just make the problem worse. Perform regular checks and have this flea comb handy to quickly and effectively retrieve fleas and their eggs. The comb has a double row of sturdy stainless steel teeth with rounded ends so it’s gentle on your furry friend.

4 Mistake: Never Brushing Your Pet’s Teeth Solution: A Set Of Gentle Finger Toothbrushes Hertzko Pet Finger Tooth Brush (7-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’ve given up on brushing your pet’s teeth because every attempt ends with them snagging the toothbrush and tearing it to shreds, the solution isn’t to neglect their dental care altogether: it’s to swap brushes for these pet finger toothbrushes. Place one brush over your finger, add a drop of pet toothpaste, and then gently massage their teeth and gums, allowing the soft bristles to remove food debris and plaque. Each set comes with seven soft finger brushes.

5 Mistake: Using Your Nice Towels To Dry Your Pet After A Bath Solution: Highly Absorbent Microfiber Pet Towels Hertzko Microfiber Pet Bath Towel Amazon $19 See On Amazon Your nice towels should stay nice — something that can’t be achieved if you’re using them to wipe your dog or cat dry. Instead, invest in this pet bath towel that is made from highly absorbent microfiber. The towel is large enough for pets of all sizes and comes with its own travel bag so you can bring it hiking, camping, or to the park or beach — anywhere your pet tends to get a little wet or grimy.

6 Mistake: Leaving Clumps Of Litter In The Box Solution: The Deep Shovel That Gets Everything Out purple pet iprimio Sifter with Deep Shovel Litter Scoop Amazon $11 See On Amazon There’s no point in cleaning out the litter box if you’re going to accidentally leave clumps inside. This deep shovel litter scoop gets the nasty job of cleaning litter boxes done in less time and with less effort. The scoop has a tapered front edge that’s perfect for clearing out the corners of your box and it boasts more than 2,000 reviews.

7 Mistake: Litter Slips Out Of The Box And Is All Over Your Floor Solution: An Anti-Slip Mat That Traps Litter iPrimio Cat Litter Mat Amazon $19 See On Amazon After your cat does their business, do they leave proof of it by tracking litter all over your floor? The simplest solution is to place this cat litter mat underneath boxes, allowing it to trap litter so that you can easily shake it clean into your trash bin. The anti-slip mat is waterproof and comes in three colors: brown, blue-gray, and black.

8 Mistake: Your Pet Loves To Push Their Bowls Around During Meals Solution: A Waterproof Feeding Mat That Won’t Shift iPrimio Extra Large Pet Feeding Bowl Mat Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whether they do it out of boredom or accidentally, it’s not uncommon to feed your pet, leave the room, and come back to find their bowls pushed from one side of the kitchen to the other (with food and water flying everywhere as a result). Snag this pet feeding mat and place it under bowls to keep everything in place. It has a non-slip design with a raised edge to keep bowls from shifting. It’s also waterproof and simple to clean — give it a quick wipe or toss it in your dishwasher.

9 Mistake: Letting Pets Make A Mess In Your Car Solution: A Protective Pet Car Seat Cover Active Pets Car Seat Cover Amazon $31 See On Amazon Taking your pet for a ride in the car can be such a fun experience for both you and them. But cleaning up after them? Not so much. Protect your ride with this pet car seat cover that acts as a waterproof barrier between your pet and the seat. It fits any car or SUV and can be installed in just one minute. It comes in two sizes and four colors and can be wiped clean with a rag.

10 Mistake: Your Pets Have Taken Over Your Bed Solution: Provide Them With Their Own Comfortable Snoozing Spot Active Pets Plush Calming Dog Bed Amazon $38 See On Amazon If you love nothing more than when all of your pets pile onto your bed, no judgments here. But if you’re getting tired of sharing your bed with the dogs and cats, try introducing this calming pet bed to their space. The round donut bed is fluffy and lightweight with a convenient waterproof bottom. It comes in two sizes and four colors, with more than 7,000 reviews. One fan wrote, “I have bought beds before and my dog has never taken to a bed. With this one she loves it! I should have bought this a long time ago.”

11 Mistake: Letting Your Dog Chew Up Furniture And Shoes Solution: A 7-Pack Of Durable Toys To Cure Their Boredom AMZpets Durable Rope Dog Toys (7-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon The minute your dog gets bored they may immediately make a beeline for your furniture and favorite shoes. Providing them with a durable set of dog toys like this seven-piece set can ward off their need to chew and play while keeping your possessions in good shape. It comes with a variety of rope tug toys and includes a carry bag with handles.

12 Mistake: You Haven’t Properly Trained Your Dog To Go Outside Solution: The Dog Training Set With Everything You Need AMZpets Dog Training Set Amazon $9 See On Amazon Your dog can only respond the way you want if they’ve been trained to do so — and that includes doing their business outside and not on your carpet. This dog training set includes a treat bag, training bells, and an ultrasonic training whistle. “This is a great package,” one reviewer wrote. “I never used bells before to potty train a puppy. I was skeptical but oh my goodness- best investment ever. My puppy was really young when we got him - two weeks old (rescued) we started the bells at 4 weeks - he had a few accidents but caught on really fast, within 2 days.”

13 Mistake: Not Picking Up After Your Dog Solution: A Money-Saving Pack Of 540 Dog Poop Bags Active Pets Dog Poop Bag (540-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Do your part to keep your yard and neighborhood beautiful and free of gross dog poop when you keep these highly rated dog poop bags on hand. The money-saving pack of 540 bags costs less than $15 and each is durable and leak-proof. They come in convenient rolls and you can easily detach one when you need it and keep the roll on your leash or in your pocket.

14 Mistake: The Cats Have Scratched Your Sofa To Bits Solution: These Transparent Cat Scratch Deterrents Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent Amazon $35 See On Amazon You shouldn’t have to choose between having a sweet cat and accepting a destroyed sofa. The next time your kitty tries to claw the furniture, these cat scratch deterrents will keep their scratching at bay. The shields, which come in a pack of six, are transparent (so they won’t take away from your room’s aesthetic) and they stay on with simple screw pins. This popular pick has more than 10,000 reviews.

15 Mistake: Pet Hair Is Trapped To Your Upholstery Solution: A Pet Hair Remover With A Serious Following ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover Amazon $31 See On Amazon A few fast rolls over your furniture with this pet hair remover and you’ll instantly lift up your pet’s sticky fur and hair. The reusable roller traps hair and lint without requiring tape or adhesives. To clean it, press the open chamber button and shake debris straight into your waste basket. One of its 7,000 reviewers raved, “I was amazed how it worked. I have 2 beagles, and they have really stubborn hair all over the couch. It works!!! [...]”

16 Mistake: Leaving Pet Odors To Linger Solution: The Ultimate Citrus-Scented Odor Remover And Air Freshener Angry Orange Bathroom Odor Eliminator Amazon $15 See On Amazon Bad pet odors are a fact of life if you own a dog or cat — but they needn’t linger in the air. This citrus-infused odor eliminator can be used in the air or on fabric to combat stink and leave a pleasant and refreshing scent behind. The formula is made with natural ingredients like tea tree oil, lemongrass, and clove.

17 Mistake: Skipping Grooming Sessions Because Your Pet Is Scared Of Them Solution: Soothing Pet Grooming Gloves Pat Your Pet Grooming Gloves Amazon $14 See On Amazon Grooming appointments aren’t for every dog or cat — some despise them or are so filled with anxiety over them that you figure it’s easier to skip them. But your pet still needs de-shedding TLC and these pet grooming gloves are the perfect tool for the job. They feature gentle all-over bristles that soothe your pet while effectively removing excess hair and fur. Adjust the strap around the wrist to fit you and get ready to make your pet melt.

18 Mistake: Letting Hidden Pet Stains Slip Under The Radar Solution: This UV Flashlight That Finds Old Stains And Odors ANGRY ORANGE UV Flashlight Amazon $13 See On Amazon Pet stains that go undetected can cause long, lingering odors to stink up your house. Get help finding them with this LED black flashlight. Even after stains are dry, this small and easy-to-store flashlight makes stains glow in the dark thanks to the ultraviolet blacklight. This flashlight is well worth the $13 price tag and will ensure your home is cleaner and smells fresher.

19 Mistake: Leaving Pet Food Out So That It Gets Stale Solution: A Large Food Container That’s Airtight GAMMA2 Vittles Vault Outback Airtight Pet Food Container Amazon $33 See On Amazon Buying dog food in bulk will save you money, but if it’s not stored properly, it could make your pet sick. Unsealed bags of dog food can get moldy — that’s just one reason why this airtight food container has earned nearly 70,000 reviews: it’s pest-proof, BPA-free, and comes in multiple sizes. The threaded locking system and reliable double gaskets trap moisture out, keeping your pet’s food fresh. Choose from six different sizes.

20 Mistake: Letting Small Stains Turn Into Lingering Odors Solution: The Fast-Acting Oxy Spray With An Orange Scent Nature's Miracle Oxy Formula Stain & Odor Remover Amazon $25 See On Amazon Save stained furniture, rugs, or clothes with this fast-acting stain cleaner that you’ll want to keep on hand. You won’t believe how quickly it permanently removes stains from pet accidents, blood, and even red wine. The activated oxygen formula rapidly neutralizes stains, and at this price, you’ll want to buy a few bottles for future messes. It’s safe for pets and kids and even has a pleasant orange scent.

21 Mistake: Never Clipping Your Dog's Nails Solution: These Easy-To-Use Trimmers For A Pain-Free Experience Dudi Dog Nail Clippers and Trimmers Amazon $9 See On Amazon Odds are you’re not clipping your pet’s nails as often as you should, but let’s face it — it’s not an easy task. These clippers (and included nail file) make it painless for you and your pet. They feature a quick safety guard that prevents over-clipping. The non-slip, easy-to-grip clippers are comfortable in your hand and strong enough to clip tough nails. It locks into safety mode when you’re not using it to protect you and any curious hands or paws.

22 Mistake: Not Dealing With Your Dog’s Stinky Breath Solution: The Delicious Treats That Brush Your Dog’s Teeth GREENIES TEENIE Natural Dog Dental Care Chew (130-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon These small treats do double-duty: they reward your dog and clean his teeth at the same time. The chewy texture of the dental treats polishes their teeth and fights plaque and tartar. Dogs love the taste and you’ll love the all-natural ingredients that are packed with vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. Choose from a variety of sizes and flavors, based on your pet’s weight and needs.

23 Mistake: Letting Your Dog Chew On Everything Solution: This Gross-Tasting Spray That’s Safe But Deters Bad Pet Behavior Mighty Petz No Chew Spray Amazon $15 See On Amazon No matter how many toys you give them, some dogs really want to chew on your shoes, pillows, or rugs. A few pumps of this cayenne pepper and citronella spray will immediately discourage that behavior. Just spray it wherever your dog licks or chews often including wood, leather, stone, plaster, and even house plants. This spray is non-toxic, vet-approved, and even has a pleasant smell for you.

24 Mistake: Sacrificing Good Blankets To The Cat Or Dog Solution: This Waterproof Blanket Made For Your Pet PetAmi Waterproof PetBlanket Amazon $27 See On Amazon This waterproof blanket is ideal for letting your pets snuggle on the bed or couch without worrying about the mess they leave behind. It has three layers: a flannel fabric, a waterproof inner membrane, and a sherpa layer. It’s thick and cozy but completely leakproof and protects your furniture from scratching, chewing, hair, and accidents. Plus, it’s conveniently machine-washable. Choose from four sizes and 15 colors.

25 Mistake: Your Dog Keeps Tracking Mud Inside Solution: A Portable Outdoor Shower To Rinse Them Off Kurgo Portable Outdoor Shower Amazon $14 See On Amazon Tired of muddy dogs tracking dirt into your home? You need this portable shower that turns any plastic bottle into a convenient way to clean your pet. It fits any standard PET bottle from 16 ounces to 2 liters. Just fill the bottle with water and tightly twist the shower head onto the bottle — then tip it over and rinse off your pet. The genius gadget is made from food-grade silicone and can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

26 Mistake: Accepting Hair Balls As A Way Of Life With Cats Solution: This Gentle Gel That Eliminates And Prevents Hair Balls TOMLYN Laxatone Hairball Remedy Gel for Cats Amazon $14 See On Amazon This hairball gel is the secret weapon for helping your cat feel better. It lubricates ingested hair, helping it to pass easily. It’s made with vet-approved ingredients that include soybean oil, omega 3, 6, and 9 fatty acids. Just squeeze a small bit onto your cat’s nose or paw to encourage them to lick and digest the gel.

27 Mistake: You’re Not Prepared For Pet Emergencies Solution: A First Aid Kit For Cats And Dogs ARCA PET Cat & Dog First Aid Kit Amazon $40 See On Amazon Keep this first aid kit handy for any accidents your pet may endure. It comes with everything you could need in an emergency, including a thermometer, emergency blanket, scissors, bandages, tweezers, and gloves. It’s packed with 100 pieces that all fit into a convenient and lightweight nylon bag and is compact enough to keep in your car or take on hiking trips. One five-star reviewer noted, “This is an excellent first-aid kit for pets and it's worth the price. I'd recommend it to all pet owners.”

28 Mistake: Enduring That Wet Dog Or Cat Smell Solution: This Hair Dryer That Quickly Dries Your Pet Kuumbia Hair Dryer for Dogs & Cats Amazon $30 See On Amazon There are few smells as sour as a wet dog. Skip the stink with this two-in-one pet hair dryer. Not only does it dry your pet’s hair, but it also brushes it for smoother, healthier fur. It’s designed to be comfortable for your pet too: it’s ultra-quiet and features a protective tip to allow you to get to the undercoat without scratching your pet’s skin. It has three adjustable heat settings and even has a one-push button to release removed hair.

29 Mistake: Your Pet’s Ears Are Dirty Solution: A Cleaning Solutions That’s Safe For Their Ears Vetoquinol Ear Cleansing Solution Amazon $13 See On Amazon The gentle ear cleaning formula makes it easy to groom your dog or cat’s ears at home. You can use it up to two times a week for routine cleaning. The alcohol, lactic acid, and aloe formula clean, dry, acidify and deodorize the ear canal. It smells great and will keep your pet comfortable. Reviewers awarded this cleanser a 4.7-star rating for how easy it is to use.

30 Mistake: Putting Up With Dog Smells In Between Baths Solution: The Waterless Shampoo That Freshens Your Pet’s Coat Bodhi Dog Waterless Shampoo Amazon $14 See On Amazon Let’s be honest: giving your pet a bath is a huge undertaking. This dry shampoo for pets is a vet-approved formula that will freshen your pet’s coat without any water. It’s made with natural extracts from lavender and coconut and can be spritzed onto your puppies, kittens, and older cats and dogs, as well as pregnant pets. It’s non-toxic and instantly deodorizes your pet, leaving their fur shiny and soft.

31 Mistake: You Try To Remove Ticks With Your Fingers Solution: These Tick Twisters That Eliminate Pests Tick Twister Tick Remover Set Amazon $7 See On Amazon When the weather heats up, finding ticks on your pet seems inevitable. When you do, you want to be prepared. This tick twister is the tool you need to easily and safely remove ticks from your pets. This set comes with two tick twister hooks: a large one for removing engorged ticks and a small one for taking care of deer ticks. It removes the pest without squeezing it, which reduces the risk of infection and won’t hurt your pet.

32 Mistake: Not Brushing Your Cat’s Teeth Solution: The Fun Cat Toy That Cleans Their Teeth Petstages Foodie Fun Catnip Toy Amazon $6 See On Amazon Your cat will just think he’s playing, but you’ll know his teeth are getting cleaned with this fun pickle toy. The cute toy is made with a crinkly texture that entices cats, plus it’s stuffed with premium catnip. The different textures of the toy, such as the mesh and the plush soft part remove plaque and tartar. It’s the perfect size for cats to independently play all day long.

33 Mistake: The Cat's Litter Is Out In The Open And Makes Rooms Smell Solution: This Built-In Cat Door To Keep Litter Hidden Purrfect Portal Cat Door Amazon $25 See On Amazon You want your cat to be able to easily access their litter box, but you don’t want the smells lingering throughout the house. This cat door is the perfect solution. The cat-shaped opening is easy to install in hollow-core or solid interior doors and allows your pet to go in and out of the litter box without guests having to see or smell it. It comes with self-driving screws to keep the pet door in place, as well as a template to mark your door.

34 Mistake: Letting Your Cats Play In Or Chew On Your Plants Solution: This Cat-Friendly Grass That’s Healthy To Eat Zestigreens Cat Grass Amazon $25 See On Amazon This kit comes with everything you need to grow indoor grass for your cats to play with. It includes organic seeds, organic soil, wooden cat planters, liners, pots, and chalkboards for labeling your plants. It’s safe for them to eat and play with — in fact, it’s packed with nutrients and fiber. It grows in just six days and can even help prevent hairballs.