These days, it feels like there's an endless amount of products designed to help you get comfy and relaxed. What's not so relaxing is the thought of spending a lot of money on self-care items without knowing if they'll work. Luckily, there are tons of relaxing things on Amazon that have already been well-reviewed by other shoppers, and the picks on this list all cost less than $37.

From aromatherapy eye pillows and neck wraps to essential oil-infused epsom salt bubble baths, there are several items on this list that use calming lavender for a scientifically backed way to relax. To make your bed super comfy, there are soft and supportive memory foam pillows and cooling mattress toppers. And for ambiance, there are lighting options galore — night lights that automatically adjust to the perfect brightness, a Himalayan salt lamp for a gentle glow, flameless candles, and more.

Perhaps the most relaxing thing of all? You can shop for all 39 of these comfort-inducing items from home while you sit back in a pair of cozy pajamas. And since this list features stress-free price tags, you may find yourself stocking up on a few things to make you more comfy and relaxed than you've ever been.

1 This Microwavable Neck Wrap That's Filled With Aromatherapy Scents Happy Wraps Microwavable Neck Wrap Amazon $25 See On Amazon Heat up this microwavable neck wrap and enjoy warming aromatherapy relief for neck and shoulder pain. Featuring 12 soothing herbs like chamomile, lavender, and mint, the 100% cotton exterior neck wrap eases tension and stiffness and helps you relax. For cooling relief, just pop the wrap in the freezer for a few hours.

2 An Electric Heating Pad That Soothes Sore Muscles Cure Choice Electric Heating Pad Amazon $22 See On Amazon Warm up and soothe sore muscles with this large electric heating pad, which has three heat settings and a simple one-button controller. With its soft microfiber cover and quick warming power, the heating pad will have you comfy in no time. Choose from green, gray, or blue.

3 This Microfiber Body Pillow That's So Soft & Supportive EVOLIVE Microfiber Body Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon Snuggle up and get comfy with this super soft body pillow, which is great for supporting your back and hips when sleeping on your side. The microfiber shell pillow is comfortable on its own, or you can choose from a selection of coordinating pillowcases (sold separately).

4 A Sherpa Body Pillow Cover That's Super Fuzzy & Soft Reafort Sherpa Body Pillow Cover Amazon $13 See On Amazon To make your body pillow even cozier (and easier to clean), add one of these super soft sherpa body pillow covers. Available in six shades like silver gray (pictured) and deep red, the warm and fuzzy pillow cover is easy to remove and machine-washable, too.

5 This Soothing Facial Spray That Hydrates Your Skin Mario Badescu Facial Spray Amazon $7 See On Amazon This hydrating facial spray refreshes your skin with soothing lavender, chamomile, and aloe, while vitamin C offers free-radical-fighting power. Mist the spray on your face, neck, and hair anytime you need a moisturizing boost while the lavender soothes your senses.

6 These Like-Real Artificial Plants That Require Zero Effort Winlyn Artificial Potted Plants (2 Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you love having plants around the house but don't love watering and trimming them, or just don't have a lot of natural light, these artificial potted plants are perfect. The set of two plants includes faux rosemary and eucalyptus in paper pulp pots complete with foam soil.

7 This Faux Fur Blanket With More Than 3,000 Five-Star Reviews Chanasya Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $34.99 See On Amazon Curl up and get cozy under this soft and luxurious faux fur throw blanket, which comes in five sizes and 21 colors like chocolate brown and steely gray (pictured). When you're not using the blanket, drape it over the couch or a comfy chair to make the space look super inviting. With more than 3,000 five-star reviews, it is fan approved.

8 These Memory Foam Pillows That'll Keep You Cool Plixio Memory Foam Bed Pillows (2 Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Stay cool and comfy all night with these memory foam pillows. Filled with shredded memory foam and covered with a hypoallergenic bamboo pillowcase, the set of two supportive pillows are cool and breathable.

9 This Dual Foot Massager With A 4.6-Star Rating TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Amazon $20 See On Amazon Treat your tired and sore feet with this best-selling acupressure foot massager. The dual rollers are covered in nubs and ridges that help ease aches and pains from plantar fasciitis and other foot ailments, as well as general tiredness after a long day on your feet. With a 4.6-star rating, customers love it.

10 A White Noise Machine With 36 Soothing Sounds Douni Sleep White Noise Machine Amazon $35 See On Amazon This compact white noise machine helps you relax with a variety of white noise and fan sounds, or nature sounds like waves, thunder, and birds. You can leave the white noise machine on throughout the night, or set it on a 30-, 60-, or 90-minute timer just to help you fall asleep.

11 This Clever Alarm Clock That Simulates Sunrise & Sunset Dekala Sunrise Alarm Clock Amazon $30 See On Amazon Starting 30 minutes before your alarm is set to go off, this sunrise alarm clock begins to gently wake you up by becoming brighter — just like the rising sun. At night, the clock helps you get ready for bed by gradually becoming dimmer. There's also nine alarm sounds, FM radio, and a snooze button.

13 This Scented Candle Set That Comes In Cute Reusable Tins Yinuo Light Scented Candle Set (Set Of 4) Amazon $25 See On Amazon With this lovely scented candle gift set, you get four long-lasting candles in gorgeous reusable decorative tins. With a variety of scents to choose from, these are crafted from 100% natural soy wax and even feature pure essential oils. Each burns for up to 30 hours.

14 This Handy Door Draft Stopper That Blocks Drafts & Odors Suptikes Door Draft Stopper Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep drafts, odors, noise, and light at bay with this handy door draft stopper that'll help you fall and stay asleep. The self-adhesive draft stopper is super easy to install and works on most door materials, making your home comfier in a matter of minutes.

15 A Cool Mist Humidifier That Works With Essential Oils InnoGear Essential Oil Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $14 See On Amazon This popular essential oil cool mist humidifier adds moisture to the air to relieve dry skin and allergies, and because it's made with a corrosion-resistant material, you can add essential oil to diffuse for relaxing aromatherapy. The easy-to-fill humidifier offers up to 8 hours of intermittent runtime, and has two mist settings and eight optional LED light colors.

16 This Lavender Essential Oil That's Great For Calming Aromatherapy Plant Therapy 100% Pure Lavender Essential Oil Amazon $8 See On Amazon For calming aromatherapy, over 2,000 reviewers love this 100% pure lavender essential oil. Use the soothing scent with your favorite essential oil diffuser or dilute it with a carrier oil to apply to your skin and hair. You could even easily make a spray for blankets, pillows, and more.

17 These Smart Bulbs That Create The Perfect Ambiance Peteme Smart LED Light Bulbs (2 Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon With these smart LED light bulbs, you can turn lights on and off, change their color, and create lighting schedules without ever leaving the couch or bed via the free Smart Life app. Pair the bulbs with a Alexa or Google Home device to use voice control.

18 These Plug-In Night Lights That Automatically Turn On When It Gets Dark Vont LED Night Lights (6 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These handy plug-in night lights automatically turn on based on ambient light and adjust to the perfect brightness throughout the night. Sold in a pack of six, the lights are energy-efficient, compact, and great for avoiding stubbed toes in the middle of the night.

19 This Under-Bed Night Light That Turns On When You Get Up Vansky Motion-Activated Bed Light Amazon $22 See On Amazon These motion-activated bed lights automatically turn on when you step out of bed, making them an ideal modern night light option. The helpful auto-shutoff timer can be set from 30 seconds to 10 minutes. Plus, these lights work well in any area that needs extra lighting, like stairways, hallways, and closets.

20 A Gel-Infused Mattress Topper That's Cooling & Supportive Zinus Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon $31 See On Amazon This cooling gel mattress topper features two inches of supportive memory foam to keep you comfy and cool throughout the night. The gel-infused memory foam helps regulate your body temperature, and the topper is designed for maximum airflow and even weight distribution. Available in 1.5-, 2-, 3-, and 4-inches and for a variety of bed sizes, it's easy to customize for your preferences.

21 These Magical Fairy Lights That Come With A Remote Control Govee USB String Lights Amazon $15 See On Amazon Create magical ambiance with these cute USB fairy string lights, which can be controlled using a handy remote. The warm white lights have eight light modes including always-on, wave, and slow flash, and there are four timer options and various brightness levels. Plus, the copper wire lights are waterproof so they can be used outdoors, too.

22 These Smart Plugs That Let You Control Appliances From Anywhere Aoycocr Mini Smart Plugs (2 Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Control your electronics and appliances from anywhere with these handy smart plugs, which are super easy to connect to either Alexa or Google Home devices for voice control. Sold in a two-pack, the plugs let you turn on and schedule lights, the TV, and small electronics without having to leave the couch or bed.

23 An Orthopedic Knee Pillow That Supports & Aligns Your Body ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow Amazon $29 See On Amazon Relieve back and hip pain with this supportive memory foam knee pillow. Ergonomically-designed to fit comfortably between your knees, the orthopedic pillow improves alignment and circulation while you sleep. The breathable cover is easy to remove and machine wash, too.

24 A Shiatsu Massage Pillow That Gives Heated Massages Giantex Shiatsu Massage Pillow Amazon $29 See On Amazon Soothe the sore muscles in your neck, back, and shoulders with this tension-relieving shiatsu massage pillow. Featuring eight massage nodes and a heating function, the warming massager mimics the feel of kneading hands. With an auto-shutoff feature, you don't have worry about it running for too long.

25 These Empowering Questions Cards That Explore Your Thoughts & Desires Sunny Present Empowering Questions Cards Amazon $14 See On Amazon This deck of 52 empowering questions cards is a great way to practice mindfulness and self-exploration, either alone or with friends. Each illustrated card has questions like "What gives me great joy?" and "What would I do if I had enough time?" You can use them to guide your next relaxing meditation or journal writing session.

26 This Wall Outlet Shelf That Holds Up To 15 Pounds WALI Wall Outlet Shelf Amazon $8 See On Amazon Your devices have the perfect place to power up thanks to this clever wall outlet shelf, which is easy to add to any outlet in your home. The sturdy shelf holds devices, small electronics, books, and more up to 10 pounds, and it has a built-in cable management channel to keep cords tidy.

27 This Flameless Candle Set That's Remote-Controlled Vinkor Flameless Candles (Set of 9) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Enjoy cozy, flame-free candlelit vibes with this set of nine flameless candles. Featuring candles of varying sizes, the set comes with a convenient remote control and four timer options. Each candle uses 2 x AA batteries (not included).

28 A Silk Pillowcase That's Gentle On Hair & Skin ZIMASILK Silk Pillowcase Amazon $24 See On Amazon Rest your head on this comfy silk pillowcase, which comes in 28 colors like Bean Green (pictured) and Peacock Blue. Made from luxurious 100% mulberry silk, the hypoallergenic pillowcase feels so smooth and can help reduce hair breakage and is more gentle on your skin.

29 This Night Light That Surrounds You With A Starry Sky Luckkid Star Projector Night Light Amazon $16 See On Amazon Relax under the stars from the comfort of your own home thanks to this cool star projector night light. The device projects stars and moonlight around the room using a combination of yellow, blue, red, and green LED lights and eight light modes. You can also remove the celestial effect to use it as a standard night light, too.

30 An Aromatherapy Eye Pillow That's Filled With Soothing Lavender Blissful Being Lavender Eye Pillow Amazon $13 See On Amazon Filled with calming lavender and flax seeds, this weighted eye pillow is a great way to add soothing aromatherapy to your relaxation routine. Covered in soft satin fabric, the eye pillow can be used hot or cold to help reduce tension and stress. Choose from a range of jewel tone colors like Aqua (pictured) and Emerald.

31 This Kit That's Great For Meditation & Relaxing Smells Purple Canyon Smudge Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Burning sage — known as smudging — has long been used as part of meditation and spirituality practices, and it may also reduce stress and improve your mood, among other benefits. This smudge kit gift set includes three sage bundles, as well as a palo santo wood sticks, an Abalone shell, a wooden stand, and a smudge feather.

32 This Fan-Favorite Gift Set With 12 Scented Bath Bombs LifeAround2Angels Bath Bomb Gift Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon Make your bath extra luxurious and colorful with this best-selling bath bomb gift set. Featuring 12 handcrafted bath bombs with scents like Black Raspberry Vanilla and Victorian Rose, each one hydrates your skin and leaves you feeling relaxed and refreshed.

33 This Gel Eye Mask That Soothes Eyes & Sinuses YunQiXin Hot/Cold Eye Mask Amazon $10 See On Amazon Get relief from tired eyes and sinus pressure with this hot/cold gel eye mask. Filled with cooling glycerin and massaging gel beads, the BPA-free mask maximizes its soothing power by covering the eye area as well as the forehead, bridge of the nose, and cheeks.

34 This Lavender-Scented Epsom Salt & Bubble Bath Combo Dr. Teal's Epsom Salt Soaking Solution and Foaming Bath Amazon $16 See On Amazon This combo pack from Dr. Teal's includes a soothing epsom salt soaking solution and foaming bath bubbles. Both items use calming lavender essential oil to relieve achy muscles and help you relax as you soak in the tub. "Love the scent and it is perfect for sore muscles in the bath," one fan wrote.

35 A Comfy Pillow That Supports Your Head & Neck During Baths Gorilla Grip Spa Bath Pillow Amazon $17 See On Amazon With this cushy spa bath pillow, bath time just got a lot more relaxing. Made from thick padded foam, the two-panel, waterproof pillow attaches to the tub with suction cups and cradles your head, neck, and shoulders while you bathe.

36 A Mat & Pillow That Are Covered In Thousands Of Soothing Acupressure Points ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat & Pillow Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon This acupressure mat and pillow can help relieve muscle tension and improve circulation in your back and neck. Made from a cotton and plant-based foam, the mat and pillow are covered in thousands of massaging acupressure points — all you have to do is lay down for 10 - 30 minutes daily. Choose from seven colors including gray, black, or bright orange.

37 A Clip-On Amber Book Light That Reduces Blue Light Hooga Book Light Amazon $15 See On Amazon This rechargeable amber book light reduces your sleep-disrupting blue light exposure so reading before bed can be much more relaxing. The lightweight clip-on light is 99.94% free of blue spectrum light and has a flexible neck and two brightness levels. You get up to 30 hours of reading time per charge.

38 A Himalayan Salt Lamp That Has A Warm Pink Glow Himalayan Glow Natural Himalayan Pink Salt Lamp Amazon $20 See On Amazon Enjoy the warm pink glow of this Himalayan salt lamp, which creates relaxing vibes in the bedroom, living room, and more. The lamp has an easy-to-use dimmer switch with three light settings so you can adjust to the most soothing ambiance for you.