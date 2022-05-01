Your home is full of hidden costs — some just a few dollars at a time. But that can add up. With just a few swaps (with the help of Amazon), you can cut costs in really simple ways. Check out these 40 clever ways to lower your expenses around the house.

From bug management to appliance maintenance, not hiring a pro to do something you can do at home for free is an easy way to reduce home costs. I’ve included the tools you need to grow your own veggies, groom your own dog, and fix your wooden furniture. I’ve also included plenty of ways to save electricity and reduce waste.

A few changes can put a whole lot of cash back in your wallet. Shop these highly rated and reviewed picks to start saving today.

1 Keep Your Mattress In Good Condition With This Waterproof Protector SafeRest Mattress Protector Amazon $29 See On Amazon Mattresses are expensive purchases, so protect your investment with a waterproof cover like this one. This best-selling mattress protector is made of cotton and is waterproof to keep your mattress safe from spills, sweat, or accidents. It’s noiseless under your sheets and has deep pockets to fit mattresses up to 18-inches wide. This $30 option has earned more than 221,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

2 Refresh Surfaces Around Your Home With This Pet Odor Eliminator ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator Amazon $51 See On Amazon This pet odor remover has earned more than 82,000 reviews for saving so many people’s furniture and carpets. It’s made with enzymes and natural ingredients that target odors and stains and destroy any messes. Use it on carpet, hardwood floors, tile, litter boxes, pillows, kennels, and more. This bottle is 128 fluid ounces, but the manufacturer notes (and reviewers confirm) that a little goes a long way, so it will last a long time.

3 Set Up This Indoor Bug Trap Before Hiring A Pro Katchy Indoor Insect Trap Amazon $45 See On Amazon Before you call an exterminator and prepare to pay a hefty fee, try this indoor insect trap. It eliminates mosquitos, gnats, moths, and fruit flies without zapping them. The UV light attracts bugs to the trap where a powerful fan sucks them in and a sticky glue board captures them. Now you can get rid of bugs in your kitchen, near food, without any chemicals or harsh smells. This device has earned nearly 60,000 reviews including one that noted, “Exterminator didn't fix it, vinegar traps, fly strips...nada. Katchy was about the 10th solution we tried and after a week the problem was virtually gone. A month later not one fly... Hallelujah!”

4 Keep Your Holiday Decor Safe Inside This Waterproof Seasonal Bag Zober Christmas Tree Storage Bag Amazon $24 See On Amazon Odds are you have to store your holiday decor in a less than ideal location like a garage, attic, or crawlspace. Avoid having to buy new decor year after year by storing it properly. This large Christmas tree storage bag fits an artificial tree that’s 9-feet tall. It’s made of durable, waterproof plastic that protects your tree from dust, moisture, and pests. It features a sturdy zipper, as well as a card slot for labels. The supportive handles are three stitch-reinforced so you can easily move it from room to room.

5 Use This Meat Thermometer To Help Avoid Cooking Mishaps KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re still trying to perfect your grilling skills, this digital meat thermometer is a wise investment. It gives you an instant temperature reading to help you grill and cook meat to perfection. The waterproof device has an easy-to-read LED screen and can easily be cleaned by running it under water. It works just as well on beverages, frying oil, bread, and candy. And cooking your foods to perfection means you’ll save money when you don’t have to toss them away and buy new meat.

6 Display Your Clothes On These Velvet-Lined Hangers To Keep Them Looking Like New Zober Non-Slip Velvet Hangers (100-Pack) Amazon $75 See On Amazon Upgrade your unreliable plastic hangers with these thin non-slip hangers that will last much longer and can keep your clothes in good shape for longer. Unlike cheap plastic hangers, each one of these is covered in velvet to help keep your clothes in place, and the notches on both sides prevent spaghetti straps from sliding off. The hooks swivel 360-degrees around, they hold up to 10 pounds each, and come in packs of 30, 50, and 100.

7 Add These Absorbent, Reusable Swedish Dishcloths To Your Kitchen Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon ​​Looking to save money on paper towels with a substitute that cleans just as well? These odor-resistant Swedish dishcloths are super versatile to clean spills, wash dishes, or even scrub the bathroom. They’re made of compostable wood pulp cloth and cotton, so they’re natural, biodegradable, and chemical-free. They are super absorbent and can be used for up to eight weeks without picking up odors. And when it’s time to clean — just toss them in the washing machine. You can wash them up to 200 times — saving money and the environment.

8 Pack These Glass Container With Leftovers To Help Keep Them Fresh FineDine Glass Food Storage Containers Set (24-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Don’t let leftovers go to waste with this set of glass food containers. A smaller fridge may look nicer in your kitchen, but at what cost? Space. These glass food containers have hinged, locking lids that are grooved so they stack easily — meaning you can store more in less space. This 24-pack is made with BPA-free borosilicate glass that is eco-friendly and resistant to cold and heat. It’s safe to put these containers in the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer. This set includes nine different sizes.

9 Glide This Mineral Oil Over Wooden Surfaces To Extend The Life Of Them Thirteen Chefs Food Grade Mineral Oil Amazon $17 See On Amazon ​​Extend the life of your cutting boards or butcher block countertops by properly oiling them with food-grade mineral oil. This colorless, odorless, tasteless option restores cracked or dried wood. Apply 1-ounce of the oil every few months to keep your kitchen tools in tip-top condition. It also works on stainless steel, marble, and soapstone and will restore and protect those surfaces for three months.

10 Brush Your Pet With This De-Shedding Comb Instead Of Paying A Groomer Pat Your Pet Deshedding Brush Amazon $16 See On Amazon If your pets are anything like mine, they shed a lot. This de-shedding brush can help with that — ensuring your rugs and furniture take less of a beating. The rake-style brush has two sides: a 9-teeth side for smoothing matted fur and a 17-teeth side for thinning out your pet’s coat to cut back on shedding. It’s safe for cats and dogs with coats of all kinds.

11 Cook & Bake With These Heat-Resistant Spatulas That Last A Long Time M KITCHEN WORLD Silicone Spatula (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you feel like you’re replacing your kitchen tools frequently, that’s probably because they're not made of the correct materials. This set of four spatulas is designed from heat-resistant silicone that can withstand up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, which means they’re likely to last a lot longer. This set is gentle on non-stick pots and pans as well. They’re lightweight and dishwasher-safe —plus they have removable heads for easier cleaning.

12 Clean The Floors With These Washable Mop Pads You Can Keep Reusing Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System Amazon $40 See On Amazon Save money and reduce waste with this microfiber mop cleaning system. The reusable set includes four washable pads that clean hardwood or tile and attach to the floor duster. It easily tackles dirt, dust, and pet hair thanks to its 360-degree rotating head, plus the telescoping handle can extend to 60 inches for reaching the tops of doorways or ceiling fans. You can use it wet or dry and the pads are even compatible with some of the most popular dust mops on the market such as Swiffer and BISSELL.

13 Use This Universal Socket Tool For Quick Fixes Around The House RAK Universal Socket Tool Amazon $34 See On Amazon Here is a tool that every homeowner needs to save money: a universal socket tool that you can use for DIY projects. The socket wrench tool has 54 steel spring pins that fit around the shape of grip hex nuts, hooks, and bolt heads. It offers more than 125 pounds of torque so you can easily remove stripped screws or bolts. This set comes with a power drill adapter so you can turn any drill into a power socket driver, as well as a T-handle ratchet driver.

14 Keep Your Meals Fresh In These These Leakproof, Vacuum-Seal Bags Nutri-Lock Vacuum Sealer Bags (4-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These vacuum sealer bags allow you to wrap food tightly to keep it fresher longer while also avoiding spills. This $19 set of four comes with two sizes of BPA-free bags that are compatible with all clamp-style vacuum sealers. Wrap up your leftovers and know that the next time you open them, they will be as fresh and flavorful as the day you sealed them.

15 Add This 5-Shelf Closet Organizer For Affordable Storage Space Zober 5-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon A better-organized closet is the secret to living a minimalist lifestyle. This five-shelf hanging organizer gives you ample space to store your belongings so you can easily see what you have — making it more likely that you’ll actually wear it and avoid buying new items. This $20 organizer features side zip pockets for even more storage and it conveniently hooks onto your closet rod.

16 Cut Down On Phone Cables With This Multi-Device Charging Station Hercules Tuff 6-Port Charging Station Amazon $45 See On Amazon This charging station can easily hold six devices at once and charges them quickly to save electricity. In fact, this charging station charges your devices up to 58% faster than a standard charger, according to the manufacturer. It has six USB ports and six dividers to neatly hold your phones or tablets. The one has earned more than 12,000 reviews including one that noted, “Honestly, I was so surprised with how fast this charging station charges my products! I usually have 2-3 different electronics plugged into this at one time. I will get a full charge on all 3, within an hour.”

17 Refill Your Coffee Maker’s Water Filter For Fresh Brews At Home K&J Charcoal Water Filter Pods (12-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon The water at your house may be too hard, which could ruin your at-home coffee’s flavor. These charcoal water filter pods fit perfectly into most Keurig 2.0 coffee makers to filter out impurities in hard water such as calcium, chlorine, and odors. These replacement filters are made with a micromesh material that features a three-layer filtration system and uses charcoal to naturally clean the water. This pack of 12 could make you fall in love with coffee at home again and save you the money you’d usually spend at the café.

18 Make Delicious Drinks At Home With This Stainless Steel Shaker Set FineDine Cocktail Shaker Set (14 Pieces) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Save money by hosting your friends at home and playing the role of bartender with this 14-piece cocktail set. It comes with everything you need to make delicious drinks: a shaker and strainer cover, bar jigger, bar spoon, bottle opener, Hawthorne strainer, and two shot glasses. They’re all made of scratch-proof stainless steel that won’t rust over time. The set also includes three pourers for liquor bottles and a velvet bag to keep it all in. Everything is dishwasher-safe so you can use it time and time again with little maintenance.

19 Prep Milk For Lattes With This Battery-Powered Milk Frother Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $17 See On Amazon Who says you have to leave your house and spend $10 for a coffee treat? This battery-powered frother makes delicious barista-level drinks at home. It has an ergonomic handle and a stainless steel whisk that whips milk and transforms it into a light and fluffy foam. Add a scoop of fun foam to the top of your latte or coffee for a little something extra. To clean it, just run it under hot water and turn on the whisk.

20 Protect Your Couch From Cat Scratches With These Clear Coverings Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent (6-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you have a pet that loves to scratch the side of your furniture, these scratch deterrent couch shields will save you money. The extra-large shields come in a pack of six and are transparent and self-adhesive so all you have to do is cut them to size and stick them onto the sides of your couch, table legs, or other places your cat likes to claw. The protective layer is strong enough to protect your furniture yet flexible enough to wrap around the edges and blend into your home decor.

21 Replace Your Fragile Wine Glasses With These Unbreakable Stainless Steel Ones FineDine Unbreakable Wine Glasses (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon You can take these unbreakable wine glasses to the beach, pool, or a picnic, without worrying about wasting your money if they happen to fall. The stainless steel pack of four glasses are shatterproof, stemless, and designed in a stout bulb shape — ideal for drinking outside. Unlike other wine glasses, these retain the temperature of your drink much longer, so you can enjoy chilled white wine on a hot summer’s day.

22 Brew Refreshing Coffee In Your Kitchen With This 4-Cup Cold Brew Maker Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $27 See On Amazon There’s no need to splurge at the coffee shop when you can make a delicious cup at home (for way less) with this cold brew maker. Just add coarsely ground coffee to the infuser and then twist it shut and place it in the pitcher with cold, filtered water. Let it sit in the refrigerator for 24 hours for delicious, strong coffee. This pitcher is made of BPA-free Tritan and has a silicone bottom and a stainless steel fine-mesh filter.

23 Store Your Cereal & Snacks In These Airtight Containers With Labels Simple Gourmet Cereal Containers Storage Set Amazon $21 See On Amazon Keep your favorite cereal and snacks from going stale with these airtight dry food bins. The transparent containers have locking lids that seal in freshness. The flip-top lids make it easy to pour yourself a bowl. This pack of three comes with 16 reusable labels and a chalk pen to label your cereals.

24 Replace Your Disposable Straws With These Reusable Silicone Ones Flathead Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws (20-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Here’s a household swap you can easily make that will save you money and help the planet: reusable straws. This pack of 20 straws is made of food-grade, BPA-free silicone that’s flexible and compatible with most tumblers for hot or cold drinks. They’re designed to fit 20-ounce cups and come with a cleaning brush and travel bag so you can take them on the go.

25 Use These Baking Mats With Exact Measurements To Help Prevent Waste POPCO Silicone Baking Mats Set (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Skip the disposable food mats like aluminum foil or wax paper and switch to these silicone baking mats that are multifunctional. The nonstick sheets are washable and reusable, plus they can withstand temperatures from -40 degrees to 470 degrees Fahrenheit. They even feature rulers and diameter measurements for creating pizza crust, pasta, or even dumplings. They’re flexible but tear-resistant and provide a non-toxic solution that will save you money.

26 Keep Grass Stains Off Your Clothes With This Garden Kneeler Garden Kneeler And Stool Amazon $47 See On Amazon Growing your own garden has all kinds of benefits, one of which is spending less at the grocery store. But you’ll need the right tools to grow your own, like this garden stool set. The foldable garden seat is made of foam and collapses to be used as a seat or a mat to kneel on. The strong metal frame can support up to 300 pounds yet is shockingly lightweight. It comes with a tool pouch for storing tools, as well as gloves.

27 Protect Your Floor With These Nonslip Furniture Pads SlipToGrip" Non Slip Furniture Pad Grippers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Hardwood floors can be expensive to maintain, but you can use tools like these non-slip furniture pads to preserve them. These felt core pads come with multiple pre-scored sizes, but can be cut to your exact dimensions. Stick them to the bottoms of your couch legs, chair legs, and beds so they slide easily when they inevitably get bumped or moved. They’re made with anti-slip rubber that grabs the floor and furniture without any glue or nails.

28 Secure Your Rugs With This Double-Sided Mesh Tape NeverCurl Double Sided Extra Thick Rug Tape Amazon $14 See On Amazon I swear by this budget-friendly carpet tape that keeps your rugs in place. This heavy-duty tape is double-sided and features a durable mesh to grip rough or smooth surfaces without damaging them. Use it on tile, vinyl, concrete, wood, and cement, without worrying about it leaving residue behind. It’s only $14 and will protect your family, your floors, and your rug or runner.

29 Maintain Your Dishwasher With These Cleaning Tablets Duracare Dishwasher Cleaner and Deodorizer Cleaning Tablets Amazon $10 See On Amazon You may not think about cleaning your dishwasher — it’s self-cleaning right? While that may be true, it’s still a good idea to use one of these dishwasher cleaner tablets to remove lime and mineral build-up. The tablets are safe to use once a month in both stainless steel and plastic tub dishwashers. These pods keep your dishwasher in prime condition to extend its life and save you money on new appliances.

30 Replace Disposable Dryer Sheets With These Wool Balls Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Swapping your dryer sheets for these wool dryer balls will save you tons of money in the long run. This six-pack costs less than $20 and will last through more than 1,000 loads of laundry. The organic wool limits static and lint while reducing wrinkles and speeding up dry time. Plus they cause less wear and tear on your machine, which will save you money.

31 Swap Your Disposable Paper Towels With These Reusable Bamboo Ones Kitchen + Home Bamboo Towels Amazon $10 See On Amazon Stop throwing paper towels away and spending a small fortune on paper goods — this pack of reusable sheets of bamboo paper towels is better for the environment, your wallet, and it will last you up to six months. The sheets can be washed and reused up to 120 times. They're made of sustainable bamboo material that is absorbent, tough, and conveniently machine washable.

32 Cover A Window With This Film That Helps Keep Your Home Cool Window Whirl Total Blackout Window Film Amazon $16 See On Amazon Keep your home cooler during those hot summer months and protect your furniture from harmful UV rays with this total blackout window film. The roll of static cling film is black on the inside and white on the exterior side, which reduces heat, reflects UV rays, and just looks nicer looking from the outside in. This film can lower your electrical bill by keeping your rooms at a consistent temperature.

33 Secure This Door Draft Stopper To Help Lower Your Power Bill Everlasting Comfort Under Door Draft Stopper Amazon $20 See On Amazon Cut down on energy costs with a simple solution that takes seconds to install and is less than $20. This door draft stopper keeps warm air in and cold air out. It slides under the door to create a barrier that blocks airflow, noise, critters, moisture, and even light. It’s made of thick foam and can be cut to the size of your door.

34 Keep Avocado Halves Fresh With These Silicone Food Huggers Hoan Silicone Avocado Food Huggers (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon How many half-eaten avocados have you tossed because they’ve turned brown? Probably too many. These $10 affordable silicone huggers keep avocado halves fresh until you’re ready to finish them. It’ll save you money (and trips to the grocery store).

35 Install These Smart Lightbulbs To Help Cut Electrical Costs Treatlife Smart Light Bulbs (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Sure, smart light bulbs are convenient — you can turn your lights on, off, or dim them via your phone, even when you're not home. But they can also save you money. Thanks to their built-in scheduling functions, you can cue lights to turn off when you’re away to save electricity, which saves you money. They’re super easy to set up — just screw in a bulb and download the app. Plus if you have Alexa or Google Home, you can control this bulb with your voice.

36 Schedule Your Electronics With These Smart Plugs That Connect To Your Phone Kasa Smart Plug (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon These smart plugs are an affordable way to transform your house into a smart home. They can operate via voice control using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, but can also be used in conjunction with the Kasa app when you're away from home. There are also scheduling and timing features that allow them to automatically turn items — such as lamps and fans — on and off at your desired settings, which saves money in the long run.

37 Scrape The Leftover Beauty Product From The Bottle With These Tiny Spatulas S&T INC. Beauty Spatulas (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Every time you toss an “empty” makeup container or peanut butter jar — without getting every last bit of product out of the bottle — you’re throwing away money. That’s why reviewers love these beauty spatulas, which easily extract that last bit of product. This two-pack comes with a short and small spatula for really small bottles, as well as a longer, thicker spatula for lotions, creams, and other tall containers. This set is $8 and is sure to pay for itself just in beauty products alone.

38 Repair & Renew Old Clothes With This $19 Sewing Kit ARTIKA Sewing Kit Amazon $19 See On Amazon Bring back the days of repairing snags and tears in items like pillows, upholstery, and clothing and save so much money with the help of this sewing kit. The complete kit contains thread in every imaginable color, as well as scissors, pins, buttons, and more. This highly rated kit has more than 19,000 reviews.

39 Remove Your Makeup With These Reusable Facial Rounds That Last Years Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Just one of these reusable cotton rounds (which come in a pack of 20) can replace as many as 1,000 disposable rounds — and that’s a lot of savings. They work just like regular disposable cotton balls but can be washed and reused for years. They are made from a highly absorbent and super-soft bamboo and cotton blend that gently removes makeup or can be used to apply toner. Just toss the used facial pads into the included mesh laundry bag and machine wash them with your clothes or towels.