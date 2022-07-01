Life
40 Cringe-Worthy Mistakes You Don't Realize Are Making Your Home Look Ugly
Perhaps the realization happened when your best friend came over and visibly winced at the thought of sitting on your fur-laden sofa. If it took your mother to remind you that tossing dirty laundry in a corner is seriously bringing down the appeal of your bedroom, you need this list of 40 cringe-worthy mistakes you don’t realize are making your home look ugly – with practical and affordable solutions for each and every one of them.
A stylish laundry hamper that folds flat and has long handles for portability is all you need to combat the dirty-clothes-in-a-corner conundrum. A two-tier turntable will get your condiments in order, while a wall-mounted spice rack frees up major counter space. And it couldn’t be easier to make that sofa look as inviting as ever by giving it the once over with an efficient pet hair remover that’s so popular it boasts a cult following.
Consider this list your roadmap to a cleaner, neater, and more stylish home.