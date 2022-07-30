It seems like the price of everything is going up, up, up — so pinching pennies where you can is the move. From storage to home repairs, there are plenty of ways to cut costs and reduce waste, which will help put more money back in your wallet. Check out these 40 genius ways to save money around the house now that inflation is through the roof.

Preventing wear and tear is a great way to reduce your bottom line. I’ve included great finds like a shield that guards your drywall against doorknobs or a bathtub drain protector that keeps you off the phone with plumbers.

I’ve also included ways to update older home items. Check out the sewing kit, wood markers, and pet hair remover that revive the furniture and goods you own and love without spending a dime.

You may want to take notes — these ideas are guaranteed to save you some money this year.

1 Check The Temperature Of Meat So That It’s Perfectly Cooked KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re still trying to perfect your grilling skills and are burning your meat as a result of your cooking mistakes, this digital meat thermometer is a wise investment. It gives you an instant temperature reading to help you grill and cook meat to perfection. The waterproof device has an easy-to-read LED screen and can easily be cleaned by running it under water. It works just as well on beverages, frying oil, bread, and candy. And cooking your foods to perfection means you’ll save money when you don’t have to toss them away and buy new meat.

2 Make Salon Blonde Last Longer With A Purple Shampoo Bold Uniq Purple Shampoo Amazon $30 See On Amazon Keep your blonde bright without increasing your trips to the salon thanks to this color-toning purple shampoo. This shampoo does more than just clean your hair — it keeps it from losing its shine. It neutralizes any yellow or brassy tones in your hair to let your platinum strands shine. It’s earned more than 47,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating and is made with moisturizing ingredients that make your hair soft, less frizzy, and less prone to breakage.

3 Replace Pricey Paper Towels With Reusable Dishcloths Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only are these Swedish dishcloths more effective at absorbing dust and dirt on cleaning days than ordinary paper towels, but they cost less. A pack of six cloths costs less than $20 and absorbs 20 times more liquid than its weight, so one cloth will last you a long time. They’re made from sustainable materials like cotton and cellulose wood pump (which makes them ultra durable) and are free of plastic. They come in 10 colors and packs of 10, as well.

4 Skip The Gym Fees And Work Out At Home URBNFit Exercise Ball Amazon $29 See On Amazon Cancel your gym membership and get fit at home with this exercise ball. It is super versatile and will change the way you work out. It’s made of anti-burst, high-quality PVC, and withstands up to 2000 pounds. It inflates quickly thanks to the included pump and has a non-slip surface. Use it for yoga, pilates, weight training, or improving your posture. It has more than 37,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating and is available in 11 colors and five sizes.

5 Store Leftovers For Days With Quality Storage Containers FineDine Superior Glass Food Storage Containers Set (24 Pieces) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Stop tossing leftovers and Instead snag these game-changing glass food containers. They have hinged, locking lids that are grooved so they stack easily. This 12-pack is made with BPA-free borosilicate glass that is eco-friendly and resistant to cold and heat. It’s safe to put these containers in the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer. This set includes nine different sizes.

6 Make Cutting Boards And Butcher Blocks Last Longer With Mineral Oil Thirteen Chefs Mineral Oil Amazon $13 See On Amazon Extend the life of your cutting boards or butcher block countertops by properly oiling them with food-grade mineral oil. This colorless, odorless, tasteless option restores cracked or dried wood. Apply 1 ounce of the oil every few months to keep your kitchen tools in tip-top condition. It also works on stainless steel, marble, and soapstone and will restore and protect those surfaces for up to three months.

7 Switch To Reusable Bottles And Clean Them With These Sturdy Brushes Turbo Microfiber Bottle Brush Cleaner Pack (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Water is free — so stop paying for plastic and rely on reusable bottles, which are convenient and now easy to clean with these bottle brushes. This pack includes five brushes in a variety of sizes that work for a number of different bottles. They’re made of sturdy rust-resistant stainless steel and have stiff nylon bristles that scrub baby bottles, sports bottles, wine bottles, and even straws. For just $10, this set will extend the life of your favorite bottles.

8 Forego Trips To The Car Wash And Clean Your Car Instead ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $37 See On Amazon Stop paying to clean your own car and invest in this affordable car vacuum that will pay for itself in a few uses. The handheld vacuum comes with three different attachments for optimal cleaning and a 16-foot cord that plugs into your car to clean on the go. It’s earned more than 24,000 reviews for how easy and effective this little gadget is.

9 Mend Simple Wear & Tear In Upholstery And Clothing ARTIKA Sewing Kit Amazon $12 See On Amazon One of the most expensive mistakes you’re making is tossing belongings the minute they get worn. Bring back the days of repairing snags and tears in items like pillows, upholstery, and clothing and save so much money with the help of this sewing kit. The complete kit contains thread in every imaginable color, as well as scissors, pins, buttons, and more. This highly rated kit has more than 20,000 reviews.

10 Give Yourself The Ultimate At-Home Pedicure That Sloughs Away Calluses Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Pamper yourself at home with this cult-favorite foot mask, which boasts more than 15,000 reviews and gets rid of dry skin on your feet. The masks are made with exfoliating plant extracts and soothing ingredients to treat dry and callused feet while offering a pleasant spa-like scent. Just slip your foot into one of the moisturizing booties, wear them for an hour, and wait a few days to allow the natural ingredients to do their work, gently exfoliating and renewing your skin.

11 Kick Back With Fancy At-Home Cocktails FineDine Cocktail Shaker Set (14 Pieces) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Why pay $14 for a cocktail at the bar when you can make your favorites at home with this simple and affordable bartender kit? The highly rated bar kit comes with a cocktail shaker, double jigger, strainer, bottle opener, muddler, two pourers, and a velvet bag to store everything in. The set, which has earned more than 12,000 reviews, even includes a helpful recipe book for whipping up those drinks in style.

12 Whip Up Impressive Lattes With A Cheap Milk Frother Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $16 See On Amazon This battery-powered frother takes your at-home coffee drinks to barista-level for less than you might expect. It has an ergonomic handle and a stainless steel whisk that whips milk and transforms it into a light and fluffy foam. To clean it, just run it under hot water and turn on the whisk. The $16 gadget has earned more than 11,000 reviews.

13 Protect Furniture From Sharp Claws Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Protector (10-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you have a pet that loves to scratch the side of your furniture, these scratch deterrent couch shields will save you money. The extra-large shields come in a pack of 10 and are transparent and self-adhesive so all you have to do is cut them to size and stick them onto the sides of your couch, table legs, or other places your cat likes to claw. The protective layer is strong enough to protect your furniture yet flexible enough to wrap around the edges and blend into your home decor.

14 Ensure Beans Are Always Fresh With An Airtight Coffee Canister Coffee Gator Stainless Steel Coffee Canister Amazon $23 See On Amazon Here’s an easy way to save a little money: store your coffee properly. This airtight coffee canister features a BPA-free rubber seal and a one-way valve to de-gas and keep oxygen out. It comes with a travel canister and a convenient scoop and the stainless steel canister even has a convenient date tracker on the lid to ensure you consume it in the prime freshness window. It helps minimize waste and your coffee will taste better.

15 Keep Your At-Home Workout Fresh With Fun Workout Cards NewMe Fitness Workout Cards Amazon $20 See On Amazon Increase your at-home workouts and expand your routine with these workout cards. The deck of cards is packed with 50 different exercise cards that make it easy to practice at home. These cards are aimed at beginners and intermediate fitness gurus and the compact pack of cards are perfectly portable, so even when you’re traveling, you can take your workout with you. The cards make it a breeze to mix and match so your routine never feels dull.

16 Breathe New Life Into Couches & Pillows With A Pet Hair Remover ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover Amazon $31 See On Amazon Uncover your rugs and furniture's true beauty, under all that mess, with this budget-friendly pet hair remover roller that can save you money in the long run. The self-cleaning tool quickly removes pet hair from carpets, fabric furniture, car seats, and more. Roll it back and forth and watch it pick up lint, fuzz, and hair. Empty the chamber when it’s full and wipe the roller with a wet cloth between uses. One of the 8,000 reviews noted, “I recently bought the chom chom after my very expensive vacuum was [...] not working well to remove hair mainly from my couch. It works so much better than the vacuum on furniture.“

17 Detect Dry Stains On Rugs And Furniture With A Black Light Flashlight GearLight UV Black Light Flashlight Amazon $12 See On Amazon Pet urine can seriously ruin your furniture or carpet, but you can take back control with one purchase. These LED black flashlights detect stains and urine — even after they’re dry. This powerful flashlight features 100 LEDs to identify stains, as well as things like bed bugs and leaks. This budget-friendly tool will ensure your home is clean and help you avoid big costs in the future.

18 Mix Up Your Own Cleaners In These Popular Amber Glass Spray Bottles Sally's Organics Amber Glass Spray Bottles with Labels Amazon $20 See On Amazon No need to buy pricey premade cleaning solutions — make your own and store them in a spray bottle. These amber glass spray bottles are loved by reviewers for both their durability and style. The two-pack includes BPA- and lead-free glass bottles, two leak-free caps for storage, and four labels to place on the outside. The ergonomic spray nozzle can be adjusted among spray, stream, and off settings. They're made with UV protective glass, which shields the bottle's contents from ultraviolet light.

19 Extend The Life Of Makeup Brushes With This Cleaner Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $34 See On Amazon Makeup brushes are an investment. But if you aren’t properly cleaning them, you aren’t doing everything possible to preserve them. This electric makeup brush cleaner kit is so handy and convenient. The kit includes an electric brush spinner, along with eight different-sized brush collars to hold a variety of brushes. It comes with an AC charging cable, a brush dock, and a break-resistant cleaning bowl. Slip your dirty brush into the appropriately-sized collar and attach it to the brush spinner. Then spin the brush inside the cleaning bowl and watch the makeup come right out. All you have to do is place the brushes on the stand to dry before it’s time to create your next makeup look.

20 Save Money By Swapping To Eco-Friendly Silicone Straws Flathead Products Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws (10-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Here’s a household swap you can easily make that will save you money and help the planet: reusable straws. This pack of 20 straws is made of food-grade, BPA-free silicone that’s flexible and compatible with most tumblers for hot or cold drinks. They’re designed to fit 20-ounce cups and come with a cleaning brush and travel bag so you can take them on the go.

21 Lower Electrical Bills With A Door Draft Stopper Holikme Twin Door Draft Stopper Amazon $15 See On Amazon This door draft stopper is an Amazon bestseller with more than 27,000 reviews. It’s easy to install, plus it can cut down on energy costs by keeping warm air in and cold air out. It slides under the door to create a barrier that blocks airflow, noise, critters, moisture, and even light.

22 Scrape Leftover Food From Jars And Save On Groceries Dreamfarm Mini Supoon Amazon $7 See On Amazon This is the cooking utensil you’ve been looking for — and with inflation, it looks like you’ll be cooking at home a lot more. This mini spoon does it all: stirring, scraping, and serving. It has a flat squeegee tip and flexible sides that make it perfect for reducing waste and staying clean. The spoon sits up to keep your ingredients off your countertop. Choose from a mini or regular-sized version, as well as multiple colors and packs.

23 Reduce Waste With A Toothpaste Tube Squeezer LOVEINUSA Toothpaste Tube Squeezer (4-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon The fewer trips to the convenience store to stock up on toiletries like toothpaste, the better for your wallet. And one way to cut down on expenses is by using this toothpaste tube dispenser that effortlessly squeezes out every last bit of toothpaste. You’ll get four dispensers in each pack, all in different colors, and you can repurpose them for items like face cream and medicine.

24 Replace Plastic With Reusable Food Bags For Snacks & Sandwiches Qinline Reusable Food Storage Bags (10-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Stop wasting money on disposable storage bags and opt for these reusable ones. The BPA-free and food-safe bags work just like their plastic counterparts, only these are leak-proof, waterproof, and can even be stored in the freezer. This set comes with two 1-gallon bags, four sandwich bags, and four snack bags. The manufacturer recommends handwashing them to preserve them over time. Spend $14 now and never have to buy any new bags.

25 Help Cut Electrical Costs With Smart Plugs ESICOO Smart Plug Amazon $20 See On Amazon These outlet plugs are the easiest and most affordable way to turn your home into a smart house. Plug your lights or appliances into these plugs to control them from an app or even your voice-controlled device. It connects to wifi in order for you to set schedules to cut down on electrical costs when you’re not home.

26 Keep Produce Fresher For Longer With Fridge Liners Dualplex Fruit & Veggie Life Extender Liner (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Storing your fresh produce in plastic bags in your fridge is the fastest way to let it go bad far sooner than necessary. Your grocery bill will benefit from these fridge liners that you can cut to size and place in fruit and veggie drawers to extend the life of your produce. The foam liners allow air to circulate, which keeps produce crisp, and they are free of BPAs, PVC, and phthalates. The set comes with four liners.

27 Dry Clothes Without Electricity On This Sturdy Laundry Rack Honey Can Do Oversize Collapsible Clothes Drying Rack Amazon $38 See On Amazon This folding laundry rack is perfect for air-drying your clothes. Running your dryer, especially in the warmer months, can heat up your home, not to mention it uses additional electricity. This rust-resistant, stainless steel rack folds flat so you can store it away easily when you’re not using it. It supports up to 32 pounds.

28 Take Your Plumber Off Speed Dial And Switch To This Drain Protector TubShroom Drain Protector Amazon $11 See On Amazon Hiring a plumber is going to cost you a pretty penny, but you can keep your drains as clean and clear as possible by using this popular hair catcher that nestles inside of your drain, so it won’t pop up and float in your tub. The TubShroom won’t block water flow and boasts more than 107,000 reviews.

29 Protect Walls From Slamming Door Knobs With A Set Of Wall Shields Xfenvs Door Knob Wall Shield (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Protect your walls with these affordable door knob wall shields. The round, soft protectors stick to your wall to create a barrier between the door knob and your easily damaged drywall, helping you avoid costly repairs. The pack of six is made with an elastic material that reduces impact noise and sticks well to any surface. The neutral, transparent design blends in as well.

30 Improve Your Dryer’s Efficiency With Wool Dryer Balls Friendsheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Swapping your dryer sheets for these wool dryer balls seems extra bougie, but it’s actually an affordable and eco-friendly switch. This six-pack costs less than $20 and will last through more than 1,000 loads of laundry. The organic wool limits static and lint while reducing wrinkles and speeding up dry time — which saves you money and electricity.

31 Create A Protective Barrier Over Your Sofa With A Smart Slipcover MAXIJIN Super Stretch Couch Cover Amazon $21 See On Amazon Hide all of those scratches and pulls in the fabric of your sofa without blowing your budget on a whole new living room set. This stretchy slipcover simply slides right over your couch and provides a barrier for all of those outside sources of destruction (like your beloved pooch). It comes in four sizes and 30 colors.

32 Keep Opened Bottles Of Vino Fresh With Airtight Wine Stoppers Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump with Vacuum Bottle Stoppers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Stop wavering and just open that second bottle of wine. If you don’t finish it all, you can use these vacuum wine stoppers to keep your wine fresh for up to seven extra days. Just insert the silicone wine stopper into the bottle and use the vacuum to suck out extra air. You'll never waste wine again and, with four vacuum stoppers in each set, the price of these stoppers is hard to beat.

33 Never Run The Same Load Of Dishes Twice BabyPop!Dishwasher Magnet Amazon $7 See On Amazon ​​Did you know that it could be costing you more to run your dishwasher during the day than at night? High usage times — like when everyone is awake and washing their hands or doing laundry — can sometimes cost you more. Make sure everyone in the house is on the same page and knows to run the dishwasher at night with one of these magnets. The reversible sign indicates whether the dishes are clean or dirty so everyone knows their status. No more wasted energy re-running clean dishes or washing them at inefficient times.

34 Reseal Snack Bags So That They Stay Fresh mempedont Mini Bag Sealer (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Are you buying bag after bag of chips or nuts because the ones you open spoil super fast? Quickly seal your favorite chip bags or smaller containers with this pack of two mini bag sealers. The two-in-one tool both seals and then cuts open bags and is portable and compact enough to take on the go. Each sealer has a hook so you can hang them in your kitchen or pantry without losing them. Bonus: properly sealing your bags can help prevent another common costly problem: ants in your pantry.

35 Get Gunk Out Of Drains Without Calling Costly Plumbers Vastar Drain Snake Tool (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon You don’t need to pay a trained plumber to remove everyday clog-draining culprits like hair and beard clippings. Save your money with these popular drain snakes that are long and flexible enough to reach deep into drains. Their spiked design captures debris and lifts it up without a plumber. The set comes with four clog removers.

36 Repair Scratches In Floors And Furniture With Budget Wood Markers Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 13) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Wood furniture is not invincible. Eventually, you’ll notice wear and tear. But these wood repair markers will give your favorite wood pieces new life for less than you think. This set comes with six markers and six wax crayons, as well as a sharpener, so you can effortlessly fill in holes and imperfections on wood, making your furniture look brand new for under $10. The pack features six colors, ranging from maple to black.

37 Lower The Thermostat And Snag This Comfy Weighted Blanket Quility Weighted Blanket Amazon $65 See On Amazon This cotton weighted blanket is filled with glass beads that offer a cozy feeling, all while promoting a sense of calmness that could help with better sleep. It comes in 13 sizes and weights as well as more than five colors. The seven-layer blanket is made of temperature-controlled materials and features a machine washable, removable duvet cover. One reviewer wrote, “The weighted blanket is so soft, warm, and comfortable.”

38 Don’t Toss Seasonal Items — Store Them Under Your Bed ZOBER Underbed Storage Bag Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Make use of seemingly unusable space and store more seasonal clothing to avoid having to buy new each time the weather changes. This two-pack of under-bed storage containers is perfect for bulky winter clothing or extra linens. The large capacity bags have transparent tops to see what’s inside, as well as reinforced handles. They’ve earned nearly 20,000 reviews.

39 Filter Water For Better-Tasting Coffee And Skip Trips To The Cafe K&J Charcoal Water Filter Pods (12-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Hard water is ruining your coffee’s flavor profile. These charcoal water filter pods fit perfectly into most Keurig 2.0 coffee makers to filter out impurities in water such as calcium, chlorine, and odors. These replacement filters are made with a micromesh material that features a three-layer filtration system that uses charcoal to naturally clean the water. This pack of 12 could make you fall in love with coffee at home again and save you the money you’d usually spend at the café.