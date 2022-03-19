There are plenty of times I walk into a room of my home and just feel like something’s off. I can’t always determine the problem, but something is not quite passing the vibe check. A closer look will usually reveal minor flaws that are totally preventable or fixable. Odds are you’ve noticed similar faux pas from time to time. So learn from me and these 40 mistakes that are making your house look tacky.

I’ve learned that a little bit of clutter can really throw off an entire space. And as someone who is less than tidy, I rely heavily on the organizational miracles that live on Amazon’s website. I’ve included some of my favorites because eliminating clutter is the first step to creating a beautiful home. On this list, you’ll see organizational systems for your shoes, documents, and even cords. These easy swaps will instantly elevate your home.

I also added a few DIY options for updating areas of your home that are notoriously expensive to contract out. You’ll find modern cabinet pulls, a faux marble peel-and-stick wallpaper, and a unique tree bookshelf as options for revamping your home. These small upgrades can make your space feel more polished, purposeful, and modern.

Avoid these mistakes and make your home your favorite place to be.

1 Mistake: Your Plants Are Creating Unorganized Clutter Solution: These Mid-Century Style Modern Plant Stands STNDRD. Bamboo Indoor Plant Stand Amazon $42 See On Amazon Plants should be purposeful in a home and never be there to just create random clutter. Lift your plants off the ground with these stylish bamboo stands. The mid-century modern design is classic and an easy way to upgrade your plant display. This pack comes with two stands that each can accommodate planters up to 12-inches in diameter. Individual stands and smaller sizes are also available.

2 Mistake: Your Bar Area Is A Mess Solution: This Decorative And Easy-To-Use Bar Kit Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand Amazon $31 See On Amazon If your bar area consists of a few bottles and glasses of all shapes and sizes, with no real organization, this simple and affordable bartender kit will get it up to par in a snap. The highly rated bar comes with a martini shaker, jigger, strainer, bar mixer spoon, tongs, and opener — all in sleek silver — with a wooden stand to keep them in place. The set, which has earned more than 6,000 reviews, even includes a helpful recipe book for whipping up those drinks in style.

3 Mistake: Guests Have To Use Your Fridge Ice Maker Solution: A Double-Walled Ice Bucket For Parties FineDine Store Double-Wall Stainless Steel Ice Bucket Amazon $27 See On Amazon Direct guests away from the fridge ice maker and add one of these stainless steel ice buckets to your home bar. The double-wall design keeps ice cold and dry all night long. This three-liter bucket comes with a lid, tongs, and a leather carrying strap. At the bottom of the bucket is a strainer that separates melted water from the rest of the ice.

4 Mistake: Letting Opened Boxes Clutter Your Pantry And Pave The Way For Critters Solution: These Polished-Looking Air-Tight Containers That Keep Food Fresh FineDine Store Airtight Food-Storage Containers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Open containers and food boxes don’t just look messy, they can also invite critters into your home. Keep your snacks fresh while creating an Insta-worthy pantry with these BPA-free plastic containers. This 12-piece set features four medium-size containers and two large containers. Each one has an air-tight lid to keep pasta, flour, sugar, rice, coffee, and chips fresher for longer. Bonus: they’re safe in the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer.

5 Mistake: Using DIY Solutions To Store Cooking Utensils Solution: This Farmhouse-Style Crock For Organizing Utensils Home Acre Designs Kitchen Utensil Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon Stop resting cooking utensils on your countertop or inside a DIY container and keep them nearby and organized with this decorative utensil crock. It has a vintage farmhouse feel with a white background and cursive black letters that read “utensils,” making it a much chicer storage solution than a plastic or glass cup. Store your spatulas, whisks, slotted spoons, and more on your countertop in this designated space. Your whole kitchen will feel more put together and organized with just this one simple fix.

6 Mistake: Hanging Pants On Ordinary Hangers Where They Crease Solution: These Wooden Clip Hangers For Pants ZOBER Clip Hangers Amazon $19 See On Amazon Keep your closet organized so you can see all your options by picking the correct hangers for each article of clothing. While many items can be hung on traditional hangers, pants, slacks, and skirts are much easier to see and store on clip hangers. This pack comes with 10 wooden clip hangers that have a 360-degree swivel hook. They’re also great for boots, towels, or even pillows. One of the nearly 7,000 reviewers noted, “My little closet looks so tidy and the natural wood color looks fresh. The sliding clips work great for equal weight distribution and positioning to avoid belt loops.”

7 Mistake: Shoes Are Crowding Your Entranceway Solution: An Over-The-Door Organizer That Fits 12 Pairs Zober Over The Door Shoe Organizer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Don’t let clutter ruin your home’s aesthetic. Versatile storage like this over-the-door organizer can keep things tidy. While this organizer is often used to store shoes (it can hold 12 pairs), it can also be used for toiletries, cleaning supplies, accessories, and toys. It easily hangs over the door, adding to your storage without taking up any additional floor place.

8 Mistake: Your Mattress Is Covered In StainsSolution: A Protective Bamboo Mattress Pad And Cover Zen Bamboo Mattress Pad Cover Amazon $45 See On Amazon Has your mattress seen better days? Cover it with this dual-purpose mattress protector. Not only is the cover waterproof to protect against future stains, but it has a bamboo topper to keep you cool, with deep pockets and a zippered closure. Plus, it’s machine washable so you can always feel good about sleeping on a clean mattress.

9 Mistake: Letting Loose Papers Take Over Your Desk Solution: These Portable Storage Boxes That Collapse Snap-N-Store File Storage Box & Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $39 See On Amazon Give all those papers on your desk a home in one of these snap-n-store file storage boxes. The boxes arrive flat and are a breeze to put together. Thanks to heavy-duty corners and secure lids, these boxes provide the perfect place for important documents or files that you need to be able to easily transport.

10 Mistake: Allowing Messy Cords To Distract From Your Home’s Beauty Solution: A Flexible Cover That Keeps Cords Concealed A+ ELECTRIC Cord Cover Amazon $20 See On Amazon These cable sleeves are an inexpensive and versatile solution to hiding computer cords in your space. This flexible sleeve can easily be cut down to size and can hold up to 10 cords at a time. Use them in your home office, to organize TV cords, or to manage camera equipment — and keep cords out of your baby or pet’s reach. For just $20, you can say goodbye to clutter and organize those cords to make your home feel polished and tidy.

11 Mistake: Decorating With Worn-Out Pillows Solution: These Affordable Soft Pillow Cases In 17 Colors PAULEON Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 2) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Replace your worn-out pillowcases with these washable, decorative pillow covers. This set of two is made of polyester and features a plush fabric that’s soft and more expensive-looking than its affordable price tag would lead you to believe. They have hidden zipper closures and you can choose from five sizes, as well as 29 colors.

12 Mistake: Letting The Kids’ Toy Collection Get Out Of Control Solution: These Canvas Storage Baskets That Look Decorative Woffit Toy Organizer Baskets (Set of 2) Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’re on the hunt for versatile storage that also looks good, try these metal frame storage bins. The rectangular baskets are made of canvas and feature a heavy-duty bottom board and frame that extends to create a rigid shape that supports up to 25 pounds — perfect for toys. The faux leather handles are elegant and modern, making this a no-brainer pick when it comes to upgrading your storage.

13 Mistake: Photo Frames Are Cluttering Your Home Solution: This Digital Frame That Holds 40,000 Photos Skyzoo Digital Photo Frame Amazon $140 See On Amazon Do you have too many photos and not enough space? This digital photo frame plays a slideshow of all of your photos in just one frame to save space without giving up any memories. This 10-inch frame can hold up to 40,000 photos and connects to wifi so that you can remotely upload your photos from your phone via a free app. This best-seller features a high-resolution screen that’s touch-controlled so you can even adjust its brightness for a personalized experience.

14 Mistake: Overstuffing Your Pantry Until You Can’t Find Anything Solution: The Two-Tier Lazy Susan Made Of Stylish Bamboo Greenco Premium Bamboo Lazy Susan Turntable Amazon $16 See On Amazon This bamboo lazy Susan is convenient, sturdy, and stylish, so you can leave it out on your counters without it messing up your home’s aesthetic. It has two tiers that each spin 360 degrees with ease, with three pegs that fit into pre-drilled holes to make assembly a breeze. Each tier has a rim to keep items from sliding off. It measures 10 inches in diameter and serves as the perfect spot for storing spices, produce, or even essential oils.

15 Mistake: Storing All Of Your Decorative Items On Your Bookshelf Solution: This Unique Floating Corner Shelf Greenco Zigzag 2 Tier Corner Floating Shelves Amazon $14 See On Amazon Little mementos are what make a home, but storing them on a bookshelf isn’t the best option because it becomes difficult to see each item clearly. This unique corner shelf is designed to display all of your favorite odds and ends. Save your bookshelves for books and snag this two-tier corner shelf for frames, small plants, and souvenirs. Reviewers said it’s both s

16 Mistake: Lacking A Dedicated Storage Space For Cleaning Tools Solution: This Wall-Mounted Organizer With Hooks Greenco Mop and Broom Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon This cleaning tool organizer mounts to any wall and keeps your mops and brooms off the floor and organized. It’s lightweight and made of durable materials, with five spring-loaded slots for holding brooms, rakes, and mops, as well as six hooks for smaller accessories like brushes, towels, and other tools. It’s the perfect addition to a utility room, garage, or laundry space.

17 Mistake: Under-Utilizing Your Home’s Storage Options Solution: This Under-Bed Shoe Storage Container Set Woffit Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizer Amazon $36 See On Amazon If your home feels cluttered, it’s probably because you’re not utilizing all of your possible storage space. These shoe storage bins are designed to slide under your bed — a commonly missed storage opportunity. This set comes with two containers that each hold 12 pairs of shoes. The sturdy box is made of canvas and has a strong zipper, transparent top so you can see what’s inside, and convenient handles. This popular pick boasts more than 9,000 reviews.

18 Mistake: Not Storing Seasonal Stuff In The Attic Solution: These Vacuum Bags That Reduce The Size Of Storage Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags Amazon $40 See On Amazon Move all of your seasonal decor or clothing into one of these vacuum storage bags and stash it in your attic to limit clutter. This pack comes with 10 bags in a variety of sizes that are ideal for storing bedding or bulky coats in the off-season. They each have a double-zip seal to protect what’s inside and a triple seal valve to suck all of the air out of the bag, making it as small as possible. This set has earned nearly 50,000 reviews.

19 Mistake: Old-Fashioned Hardware Is Dating Your KitchenSolution: These Modern, Sleek Cabinet Pulls Ravinte Cabinet Pulls (30-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Upgrade boring hardware with this sleek, modern option. These 5-inch cabinet pulls come in a pack of 30 so you can redo your entire kitchen for less than $30. The matte black finish on the stainless steel pulls is stunning and makes a bold statement on any cabinet. This pack has earned more than 20,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating.

20 Mistake: The Art On Your Walls Doesn’t Speak To You Solution: This Modern, Minimalist Art Trio ArtbyHannah Framed Wall Art Decor (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Finding art for your home is a process. All of the pieces you choose should feel like you and mimic the vibe you’re going for. These minimalistic sketches are the perfect elegant touch for any blank wall. This three-pack of 11-by-14-inch frames features abstract portraits of a woman’s face and body. The light, natural-colored wood is modern and chic to match a variety of home styles.

21 Mistake: Letting Patch-Up Jobs Slide Solution: An Easy-To-Use Wall Repair Kit 3M High Strength Large Hole Repair Kit Amazon $13 See On Amazon Fix any hole in your walls or ceilings that measure between 3 and 5 inches with this easy-to-use repair kit. It comes with a compound, a self-adhesive backplate, a putty knife, and a sanding pad so you can fill, smooth, and finish the repair in no time. Simply paint over the repaired spot and your guests will never know there was ever a hole in that spot.

22 Mistake: Book Are Piling Up On Your Nightstand Solution: This Unique Tree Bookshelf That Looks Like Art Rolanstar Tree Bookshelf Amazon $90 See On Amazon This bookshelf is unique and acts more like functional art in your home, rather than an organizational system. The nine-tier bookshelf keeps books at an angle so you can easily see your entire collection at once. The free-standing structure resembles a tree, is so easy to assemble — and is under $100. One reviewer noted, “It’s great for small spaces! Looks so much better than what I had before!”

23 Mistake: Renovating Your Entire Kitchen Solution: This Budget Peel-And-Stick Marble Paper practicalWs Store Marble Wallpaper Amazon $28 See On Amazon This peel-and-stick contact paper is all you need to update your kitchen. It can be used on so many surfaces like cabinets, backsplashes, and tables — and looks like high-end marble. The vinyl paper comes in four sizes and is a cinch to wipe clean. It goes on like temporary wallpaper. And if you get tired of the design and want to swap it out, it comes right off without ruining surfaces.

24 Mistake: Relying On Harsh Overhead Lighting Solution: These Adhesive LED Strip Lights For Anywhere WOBANE Under Cabinet LED Lighting kit Amazon $18 See On Amazon Do you need a little extra light in your kitchen but don’t want to rewire your electrical? Try these adhesive strip lights that plug into the wall and can be remotely controlled. This set comes with six strips, each featuring warm white lighting that’s dimmable. The lights can be programmed to turn off after a specific time and if you add more lights they can all be synced to one remote. They’re perfect for closets, under cabinets, or along dark hallways.

25 Mistake: Not Embracing Elegant Lighting Options Solution: A Sparkling Mini Chandelier That Won’t Break The Bank lifeholder Mini Chandelier Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you’re shying away from elegant lighting options in favor of minimalist picks that aren’t adding much to your aesthetic, this mini chandelier is here to wow you and not break the bank. The $33 chandelier features two lights and includes all of the mounting hardware needed to secure it to your ceiling. It boasts more than 5,000 reviews, and one reviewer raved, “We are so pleased with this purchase! I have a 5x5 entry and wanted something beautiful but not overwhelming in the small space. Nothing could be more perfect! […]”

26 Mistake: Leaving Your Windows Undressed Solution: These Insulating Blackout Curtains That Are Decorative Deconovo Blackout Curtains Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you’re looking for blackout curtains that are stylish, these triple-weave curtains are for you — in addition to blocking out annoying light, they come in 19 colors and feature a foil printed wave line and dot pattern that’s elegant and matches many decor styles. These privacy curtains will also block sound and keep your home cool in the summer and warm in the winter by insulating the windows. Now you can choose function without giving up form.

27 Mistake: None Of Your Bowls MatchSolution: This Eclectic Set That’s Lightweight And Durable DOWAN Ceramic Bowls (Set of 6) Amazon $37 See On Amazon This bowl set is unique and versatile, with bold designs and vibrant colors that are beautiful and easy to match to other dishware. The lightweight and durable bowls are made of porcelain, so they can be put in the dishwasher, freezer, or microwave. Use them for cereal, soup, salad, snacks, and more. This set has earned nearly 6,000 reviews and is Amazon’s #1 best-seller of “dessert bowls.”

28 Mistake: Stashing Toilet Paper In Bizarre Places Solution: A Compact Toilet Paper Holder And Stand TreeLen Store Toilet Paper Holder Stand Amazon $23 See On Amazon Stop sending your guests on a hunt for toilet paper and snag one of these compact toilet paper holder stands. Not only does it provide a place to keep toilet paper that’s in use, but it also allows you to store three more rolls, vertically, to take up less space. The stand features a shelf at the very top for wipes, tissues, or your phone. The weighted base keeps it standing securely on your floor.

29 Mistake: Your Rugs Slip And Slide All Over The Place Solution: These Rug Grippers That Leave No Residue Gorilla Grip Adhesive Rugs Grippers (8-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep your rugs in place with these best-selling adhesive rug grippers that are reusable, washable, and never leave behind residue. The dual-sided adhesive tape grips to hard floors to keep your rug corners from curling. They’re easy to apply and thin enough that you won’t even notice they’re there. If you change your mind, they can easily be pulled up, rinsed off, and reused. One of the 11,000 reviewers noted these were exactly what she needed: “No issues with the corner of my rug curling up since installation!”

30 Mistake: Bare Floors Make Your Home Look Unfinished Solution: This Plush Area Rug In 21 Colors PAGISOFE Soft Area Rug Amazon $30 See On Amazon Bare floors can make your home look like you just moved into it or didn’t have time to decorate yet. This best-selling rug is the perfect solution for making a space feel cozy and elegant. This plush shag rug has a velvety soft feel and a skid-resistant bottom so you never have to worry about it sliding around. Choose from eight sizes and 21 colors.

31 Mistake: You’re Only Decorating With Faux FlowersSolution: These Easy-To-Care-For Succulents Costa Farms Succulents (11-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Did you know you can order live plants on Amazon? This pack of 11 includes an assortment of real succulents that grow best in sunlight and require very little water. Each plant comes in a two-inch pot that’s made of recycled material. As they grow, plant them in a large pot altogether, or keep them individual throughout your home. Replacing faux flowers with real plants is an instant elegant home improvement.

32 Mistake: Using Traditional Bath Mats That Get Moldy Solution: This Bamboo Bath Mat That Dries Quickly ZPirates Natural Bamboo Wood Bath Mat Amazon $22 See On Amazon While traditional bath mats can get damp, dirty, and just plain icky, this bamboo mat will stay dry and remain grime-free for longer due to its elevated slots and three protective coats that prevent dirt and mildew build-up. This mat can be used for indoor or outdoor showers/baths, and its chic, simple design makes it the perfect addition to any space.

33 Mistake: Relying Too Much On Open Shelving Solution: This Storage Ottoman That Keeps Things Hidden SONGMICS Folding Storage Ottoman Bench Amazon $62 See On Amazon This fabric storage ottoman is a prime example of decorative storage because it’s practical without ruining a room’s aesthetic. It keeps things out of sight, without sending them to a black hole. This go-to piece is perfect for storing everything from toys to towels and it has a classic design with fastening buttons on top that fits right in with any home decor. Choose from five colors: navy blue, beige, brown, dark gray, and light gray.

34 Mistake: Letting Your Fridge Get Chaotic Solution: These Transparent Bins That Keep Everything Tidy HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins (8-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon A cluttered fridge looks messy and unorganized — but these bins offer the most affordable solution. Reviewers love how affordable these pantry and fridge organizers are and how easy they make it to get that Insta-worthy fridge. This eight-pack comes with drawers to hold condiments, produce, snacks, and more. They’re BPA-free, easy to wipe down, and a total steal for a set of eight. Plus: the transparent design makes it easy to quickly find what you need.

35 Mistake: A Messy Spice Drawer Solution: This Elegant Tiered Tray Rack For Spice Jars Lynk Professional Spice Rack Tray Amazon $25 See On Amazon Revamp your spice drawer and add practical elegance to your kitchen by adding one of these spice rack trays. The steel organizer features four tiers, so you can stack spices more efficiently in the drawer, while still clearly reading the labels. It can hold up to 32 spices, depending on the size of the jars. The tray itself is made of heavy gauge steel with a durable epoxy finish so you don’t have to worry about it cracking, warping, yellowing or breaking. This pick has a 4.7-star rating and more than 8,500 reviews.

36 Mistake: Living With Scuffed Wood Floors Solution: This Budget Wood Repair Kit Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 13) Amazon $9 See On Amazon It seems inevitable that wood furniture and floors are going to incur some wear and tear over the years. Instead of keeping them as they are or paying a lot of money to have them refinished, opt for this budget wood marker set that will make them look brand new. This set comes with six markers and six wax crayons, as well as a sharpener, to fill in holes and imperfections on wood. The pack features six colors, ranging from maple to black. Just draw over the scratch and your wood belongings will look restored.

37 Mistake: Hanging On To Bedsheets That Are Worn And Pilling Solution: These Soft Linens In More Than 40 Colors Mellanni Queen Sheet Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon Let’s be honest: your bedsheets have seen better days. Try these brand-new sheets made from soft, silky microfiber. This Amazon best-selling set has earned more than 285,000 reviews, thanks to the fact that they are soft, cooling, durable, and affordable. They are resistant to wrinkles, fading, and stains and are available in more than 40 colors and 15 sizes.

38 Mistake: Your Kitchen Counters Are Beyond Cluttered Solution: This Three-Tier, Versatile Cabinet Shelf Joseph Joseph 3 Tier Shelf Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon This small drawer adds usable storage space to your cluttered cabinets. The compact shelf features three tiers and a pull-out drawer to keep things out of sight. Stack the items you do want to see, like spices or canned goods, on the organizer. It easily fits in your kitchen, however, it’s versatile enough that you could also use it to organize your bathroom or craft area.

39 Mistake: Leaving Dirty Fingerprints On Your Fridge Door Solution: These Door Handle Covers That Block Stains OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers Amazon $12 See On Amazon It’s likely that your refrigerator door handles are covered in fingerprints, last night’s dinner ingredients, and probably some grime. These plush, protective sleeves keep them looking their best by blocking stains, water drips, fingerprints, and smudges, and they’re totally inexpensive. This pair of machine-washable covers feature Velcro closures, which you can adjust to fit your door’s handles. Choose from a variety of sizes and quantities so you can protect your other appliances, too.