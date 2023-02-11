Shopping
40 Ugly Problems Around Your House That You Didn't Realize You Can Fix Cheaply & Easily
These products are here to save the day — and your wallet.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Whether it’s dirty grout, a constantly clogged drain, or faded wood furniture, we all have problems around the house that annoy us. What you may not realize, however, is just how cheap and easy it is to fix many of the common issues. For instance, did you know there’s a TubShroom designed to catch every hair? Yep. So you can go ahead and take the plumber off your speed dial now and save yourself a few hundred dollars. Or a cheap fabric defuzzer that shaves off those pills that have made your favorite sweaters dingy? Yeah, you may want to keep reading.