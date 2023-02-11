Shopping

40 Ugly Problems Around Your House That You Didn't Realize You Can Fix Cheaply & Easily

These products are here to save the day — and your wallet.

Whether it’s dirty grout, a constantly clogged drain, or faded wood furniture, we all have problems around the house that annoy us. What you may not realize, however, is just how cheap and easy it is to fix many of the common issues. For instance, did you know there’s a TubShroom designed to catch every hair? Yep. So you can go ahead and take the plumber off your speed dial now and save yourself a few hundred dollars. Or a cheap fabric defuzzer that shaves off those pills that have made your favorite sweaters dingy? Yeah, you may want to keep reading.

1

Cover Up Scratches & Touch Up Wooden Furniture With This Cheap 13-Piece Repair Kit

Instead of getting rid of your old scratched-up dining table or giving away your dresser because of all the little nicks, get this cheap repair kit that’s designed to touch up wooden furniture. It includes six different markers and wax sticks in various wood tones from mahogany to oak, so you can perfectly match the color of your furniture. To use the repair kit, just draw over the scratch and let it fully dry.

2

Clean Dirty Grout & Grimy Tubs With Minimal Effort Using This Drill Brush

Get your grout to like-new condition and restore the sparkling clean condition of your grimy tub using this drill brush power scrubber. Instead of breaking a sweat and getting an unwanted arm workout, let this powerful cleaning tool do all the work for you. It includes three differently shaped brushes with nylon bristles that have an extended reach attachment for all those hard-to-reach places that have been neglected for far too long.

3

Hide An Ugly Wall On The Cheap With These Easy Peel-&-Stick Wall Panels

Hide minor wall damage cheaply and easily by turning it into an accent wall. Just use a set of these peel-and-stick wall panels and, voilà, you have yourself a sleek feature wall. Hiring a contractor can get pricey and take up a lot of time, but going the DIY route with these adhesive panels is pretty easy — you can cut them using a box cutter or scissors. They’ll even adhere to textured walls such as brick, and the panels are also water-resistant, lightweight, and flexible. Unlike actual wood, there’s no risk of them warping over time.

4

Prevent Rugs From Curling & Causing A Tripping Hazard With These Corner Grippers

Besides looking messy, curling rug corners can pose a serious tripping hazard. Fear not, however, we’ve found a cheap but effective solution to this annoying problem — these rug corner grippers. They have a strong adhesive that adheres to the floor (and the back of the rug) to keep it from slipping and its corners from curling, no matter how much traffic the room gets. The renewable sticky gel ensures the adhesion doesn’t leave any residue behind and allows for the rug to easily be lifted when you need to clean underneath it or move it to a different spot.

5

Keep Your Gutters Free From Leaves & Debris With These Mesh Guards

Gutters filled with leaves can do more costly damage than you think, from causing rotting to water leaks in your home — both are seriously pricey issues to fix. To prevent this damage, get these plastic mesh gutter guards that can be cut down to size with scissors to fit your gutters. Shoppers say they are easy to install, stay in place, and hold up in all kinds of weather.

6

Remove Water Rings & Restore Faded Wood Furniture Using This Fast-Working Polish

Before you decide to pitch a piece of furniture because it has a bunch of water rings and its color has faded, give this restorative polish a try. The unique formula works within minutes — all you have to do is wipe it on and off, and watch it do its magic to restore shine and color. The polish is available in nine different colors so you can perfectly match it with your furniture. It also comes highly recommended by more than 4,000 shoppers who gave it a perfect five-star rating.

7

Protect Your Mattress From Stains With This Breathable Bamboo Mattress Pad

Protect your mattress and extend its life by topping it with this bamboo mattress pad that has a plush honeycomb design for a cooling effect. A new mattress is a big investment, which is why it’s smart to protect it from stains and other surface damage. Made from a microfiber and bamboo blend, this cheap mattress pad has deep pockets for size versatility. To keep it clean, just toss it in the washer and dryer, and it’s good to go.

8

Easily Protect Outdoor Wood Furniture With A Quick Coat Of This Moisture-Repelling Spray

With a quick coat of this weather defense spray, you’ll be able to help your outdoor wood furniture last longer than just one season. It repels moisture and protects wood from damage caused by the elements. The spray forms an invisible, micro-thin barrier on all kinds of wood — from teak to cedar — to keep away mold, mildew, stains, and fungi. Outdoor furniture can be a pricey investment, so $13 is a small price to pay to keep it in good condition for years to come.

9

Give Your Cabinets An Instant Upgrade With These Champagne-Toned Pulls

One of the easiest ways to give your kitchen or bathroom cabinets a cheap update is by installing new hardware, such as these champagne-toned pulls. Something as simple as this has the power to completely transform the space, so if you’re doing a makeover on a budget, this is the way to go. The pulls come with all the necessary hardware and are also available in other finishes, such as matte black, oil-rubbed bronze, and satin nickel depending on the look you’re going for.

10

Hide Ugly Cables Inside This Sleek Cable Management Box

Keep cables off your floor and desk using this sleek cable management box that keeps them neatly organized. Beyond that, the box also helps prevent tripping hazards and keeps power strips away from kids and pets. It has two openings for cables and a wooden lid that’s perfect for holding your phone as it charges. This set includes a large- and medium-sized lidded box, as well as cable ties, adhesive cable clips, and a fabric sleeve to hold it all.

11

Go The DIY Route & Repair Your Window Screens Instead Of Spending The Money To Replace Them

Get this cheap window screen repair tape that’s ultra-strong and sticky, and can be used on any screen surface. The waterproof tape is breathable for good ventilation and is made from long-lasting fiberglass for durability. Peeling off the backing reveals an adhesive layer, which can be easily cut down to size to mend various screen tears around your home, instead of dishing out a ton of money for full replacements.

12

Make Your Leather & Vinyl Furniture Look As Good As New With This Professional Repair Kit

Instead of pitching old leather or vinyl pieces that have seen better days, restore them to look as good as new with this $19 repair kit. It includes 10 different color compounds as well as all the necessary tools to use them— such as a spatula or an applicator brush — and can be used on anything from furniture and car seats, to bags, jackets, and shoes. Use it on holes, scratches, and burns and you’ll be amazed at how simple it is to refurbish leather goods without hiring a professional.

13

Make Your Dresser Drawers Look Like Marie Kondo Herself Organized Them Thanks To A Set Of Bamboo Dividers

Dresser drawers are one of the hardest storage spaces to keep neat when they’re not properly organized. Setting up a good system and using smart organizational tools will help you maintain order and keep the drawers from being overstuffed. Get these adjustable bamboo drawer dividers and create separate compartments within one drawer so you can divide items by season, color, or frequency of use. You’ll feel like Marie Kondo organized your dresser — that’s how good it’ll look.

14

Add Storage Space Under Your Bed By Raising It Higher With Furniture Risers

Add valuable storage space under your bed using these round furniture risers that can hold up to 10,000 pounds. If your home has a serious lack of storage closets, maximize space wherever you can with this clever trick. Capable of lifting your bed by up to three inches, the risers have a foam pad on the top and the bottom to prevent slippage, as well as damage to furniture and your floors. Their solid design ensures they won’t crack. If you have no place to store out-of-season clothing and bulky linens, place them in storage bags and use these risers to lift your bed and create plenty of room to hide your stuff.

15

Keep Messes To A Minimum By Using This Cat Litter Trapper Mat

Every cat parent needs one of these litter trapper mats that help minimize messes and is soft enough on their paws. The mat is constructed from brown plastic and features a special film that repels urine and traps litter on the bottom after it falls through the large holes, in order to make it easy to dump the waste. Use puppy pads for an extra protective layer and easily open up the layered mat to clean it using its open edges.

16

Make Old Grout Look Clean Again With Minimal Effort Thanks To This Tile Paint Marker

Don’t spend hours scrubbing grout unsuccessfully; let this clever white tile paint marker do the job for you. The water-based formula works on any tile grout, whether in the kitchen or bathroom, and the pen is easy to use. Simply clean the tiled surface, shake the pen to get the paint running, then press down the tip until it releases some of the paint. Then, go over the grout as if you were using a regular marker — it’s as relaxing as zoning out with a coloring book, and you won’t believe the incredible results that tens of thousands of shoppers can attest to.

17

Organize Cables In These Clips So They Stop Taking Over Your Desk

Manage your desk and keep cables neatly organized with these self-adhesive clips that’ll make such a difference to your work-from-home life. The 16-piece set includes five assorted types of clips that fit either one or multiple cables — and that all have an extra-strong sticky pad on the back to hold them securely in place. Besides using them on your desk, they’re also a great way to keep cables organized in your car and even to hold a toothbrush in the bathroom.

18

Eliminate Wrinkles & Pills On Your Bed With These Easy-Care Bamboo Bed Sheets

A neatly made bed makes a bedroom, and there’s nothing like creased, wrinkled sheets to ruin the pristine look. Get this bamboo bed sheet set and it’ll always look crisp and clean — not to mention feel luxuriously soft. The sheets are wrinkle-resistant for easy maintenance thanks to the unique blend of microfiber and bamboo-derived rayon material. You’ll love the fact that they’re also fade- and stain-resistant; they’re pretty much the easiest set of bed sheets to keep in like-new condition.

19

Update Any Surface In Your Home To Look Like Marble Using This Cheap Contact Paper

Get the look of marble without the high price tag by covering surfaces with this inexpensive glossy marble contact paper. This removable paper comes in a roll that has a grid pattern on the back for easy measuring and cutting, and and it can be used to cheaply update anything in your home from outdated kitchen countertops to a nightstand that could use a refresh. It’s an Amazon fave with over 27,000 five-star ratings, and tons of shoppers say it’s easy to apply and looks like the real deal.

20

Save A Ton Of Closet Space By Hanging Multiple Items On This Four-Tier Skirt Hanger

Keep your favorite skirts neatly hung up and gain up to 50% more closet space thanks to this four-tiered skirt hanger. If your dresser drawers are overflowing and your closet is anything but spacious, this stackable hanger is a great space-saving solution. It’s designed with nonslip rubber-coated metal clips that keep garments in place without damaging them — and that slide along the metal to accommodate the size of each clothing item. Besides skirts, you can also use these hangers for pants, jeans, and shorts...or whatever else is cluttering your closet.

21

Add A Decorative Touch To Your Sofa With A Set Of These Stylish Corduroy Throw Pillow Covers

Hide questionable stains and add a decorative touch to your sofa with these solid-colored corduroy throw pillow covers. If you’re team “you can never have enough cute throw pillows”, you’ll know how expensive they can get, which is why this reviewer-favorite set is such a great bargain. They’re available in nine sizes and 15 colors to fit your style and needs, and if you’re looking for an inexpensive way to add extra style to your home, follow the advice of the thousands of reviewers who highly recommend you get these.

22

Keep Jewelry Overflow Contained In This Over-The-Door Organizer That Doubles As A Mirror

If you don’t have the wall space for a full-length mirror and your ever-growing jewelry collection is taking over each surface in your bedroom, get this over-the-door jewelry organizer and solve both problems at the same time. It has a velvet interior with separate compartments for different types of jewelry, along with multiple shelves, holders for rings and earrings, and two pull-out drawers. Plus, everything is illuminated with two LED lights at the top. The mirror is also freestanding if you prefer to use it that way and can also be mounted on the wall as a third option.

23

Upgrade A Cheap Bath Mat With A Luxurious, Quick-Dry Memory Foam Mat

There’s nothing worse than ending a steaming hot shower by stepping out onto a cold tile floor. Luckily, this under-$35 memory foam bath mat will take care of that problem and turn the floor into a comfy, cloud-like surface for your feet to sink into. If you hate the feeling of a damp bath mat that never seems to fully dry, you’ll also appreciate the high absorbency and quick dry time of this velvety material.

24

Finally Get Your Drawers Under Control Using An Extendable Flatware Organizer

Keep flatware neat and tidy using this extendable bamboo organizer that’ll completely transform your kitchen drawers. If every drawer is jam-packed and finding the right utensils poses a time-consuming challenge every single day, it’s time to get organized. This cheap storage solution will make a world of difference and provide a designated spot for every item. The adjustable design provides flexibility, and its deep compartments are roomy enough for serving utensils and larger cooking tools.

25

Hide Table Damage With A Cute, Disposable Tablecloth That Makes Cleanup Super Easy

Save yourself the hassle of washing and ironing tablecloths after a party by using disposable ones. Washing dishes and storing leftovers already takes up so much time post-party, so if you can save yourself extra loads of laundry, go for it. It’s also a great way to hide an ugly table and turn it into a chic party feature. This waterproof plastic tablecloth has an adorable rose-gold confetti detail to make it extra festive, and it’s stain resistant so no spills will ruin your beautiful table setting. Quick, easy, and affordable party decor for the win.

26

Get Your Favorite Purses Off The Floor & Keep Them Safely Stored Away In This Hanging Organizer

You probably know the feeling — you splurged on a new purse that cost more than a month’s rent, and two weeks later, it’s sitting on a chair covered with clothes. What you need is this hanging purse organizer that has eight clear vinyl pockets and a 360-degree swivel hook for easy access. The two-sided hanger has a slim design to save closet space, and its sturdy construction and reinforced trim mean it’ll last you for many more handbags to come.

27

Declutter Your Entryway & Store All The Shoes You Keep Tripping Over In These Under-The-Bed Storage Bags

If you and your guests are constantly tripping over the pile of shoes next to your front door, it’s time to declutter and get organized. These sturdy storage bags fit under the bed and are large enough to hold 16 pairs of shoes or four pairs of boots. Each bag features a clear zippered top so you can quickly see what’s inside and reinforced handles to easily pull the bags out from underneath the bed. They come in two colors, black and beige, and the breathable fabric keeps contents ventilated so you don’t need to worry about any funky odors forming.

28

Save Space And Store Out-Of-Season Items In These Vacuum Seal Bags

Stash away the bulky bedding and out-of-season clothes that have taken over every closet in your home with these vacuum seal bags that come with a handy travel pump. Each bag reduces the original volume by up to 80% while keeping dust, moisture and bugs out. They are fully airtight thanks to a double-zip seal and a triple-seal turbo valve that gets the air out and keeps it out. The heavy-duty bags are reusable and puncture-resistant, so for under $40, they’re a cheap and easy fix for your storage problems.

29

Stop Furniture From Shifting & Scratching Your Floors With These Clever Rubber Stoppers

Don’t let shifting furniture like a bed or a sofa scratch up your hardwood floors and cause permanent damage. Instead, protect your flooring with these rubber stoppers. Their universal design fits most furniture legs, and the raised sides and deep V-shaped interior keep the stoppers in place without the risk of them sliding out. Their square shape allows for easy cleaning around furniture legs, and they don’t leave skid marks or residue on the floor once removed.

30

Eliminate Produce Waste Using A Clever Produce Saver That’ll Keep Items Fresher For Longer

If you find yourself shedding a tear over all the fresh produce you keep having to throw out, get this BluApple produce saver that’s designed to keep produce in your fridge fresher for longer. Place a little packet that contains activated carbon inside the plastic apple, and it’ll last for up to three months, absorbing the ethylene gas that makes produce ripen faster. For just $15, this little tool will pay for itself in no time. Thousands of reviewers confirm that, and one wrote, “All the veggies stay fresh and crisp. It’s totally worth it, it’s saving money bc I’m rarely throwing out veggies.”

31

Add A Decorative Wall Feature & A Home For Your Favorite Trinkets With This Three-Cube Shelf

Instead of all your favorite trinkets cluttering your desk, display them in this hanging three-cube shelf. The intersecting floating shelves come in a beautiful espresso finish that’s neutral enough to blend with every color palette and decor style, and they’re spacious enough to hold lots of small decorative items that need to find a better home than your already-packed desk. If you’re looking for something that merges function and style, this is it.

32

Prevent Dents In Walls Caused By Opening Doors With These Genius Door Knob Shields

If you can’t bear one more dent in the wall caused by a door slamming against it, you need these transparent door knob shields that have self-adhesive backing for easy installation. For just $10, you get six of these rubber wall protectors that can also be used on a toilet or to protect the wall next to a refrigerator door...pretty much any spot around your home that keeps sustaining dents and damage. As an added bonus, these little shields also help absorb the noise of a slamming door or toilet.

33

Keep Your Shower Curtain From Getting Mildewy Adding This Heavy-Duty Liner

Help your shower curtain to last longer and protect it from stains and mildew by layering this heavy duty curtain liner behind it. It’s made from clear PEVA, which is a good alternative to PVC, and features rust-proof grommets at the top. The liner’s also weighted with magnets at the bottom so it stays put. It has over 27,000 five-star ratings, with people commenting on its high quality and saying it really is mildew-resistant like it claims.

34

Remove Tough Red Wine Stains With An $8 Spray That’s Cheaper Than Replacing Your Carpet

Get this under-$10 red wine stain remover and never panic over a spilled glass of red again. Tough stains on upholstery and carpeting are no match for this powerful commercial-grade spray that works just as well on fresh spills as it does on old stains. It comes with rave reviews about how quickly it works — one person wrote, “Worked right away on a stubborn wine stain in my carpet!” and another said, “Bought this hoping to get some red wine stains out of my comforter and couch that have been there for months.. this got it out right away!”

35

Plug In Multiple Devices In One Spot With This Six-Outlet Extender

Why does it always seem like there are way more devices to plug in than there are outlets?! Beat that problem with this six-outlet extender that also has two USB ports for ultimate convenience. The three-sided power strip doubles as a night light with a smart dusk-to-dawn sensor, and it fits over regular outlets without any special installation necessary.

36

Bring Old Sweaters Back To Life By Removing Pills With A Fabric Defuzzer

Instead of spending money on new sweaters, restore the ones you’ve got with this Conair fabric defuzzer. Maybe it’s a vintage sweater that could use a facelift or a sweatshirt that’s gone through a few too many washes — either way, this battery-operated defuzzer removes excess lint, pills, and fuzz from most kinds of fabrics. You can even use it on most household fabrics. With three settings, you can find the option best-suited to the piece you’re looking to freshen.

37

Prevent A Clogged Drain With This TubShroom That’s Designed To “Catch Every Single Hair”

If you’re tired of the nasty chore of unclogging a grimy drain, you need this TubShroom that fits right in your tub or shower drain and catches every hair, every time. Its universally compatible size, clever design, and stainless-steel construction give it durability and make it a small investment that’ll save you a ton of money in the long run when you don’t have to keep calling a plumber. To clean the shroom, simply wipe it down and it’s ready to use again.

38

Protect Surfaces From Water Rings & Heat Damage With These Stylish Coasters

Keep your coffee and dining tables safe from the damage that both hot and cold beverages can cause using this stylish set of marble coasters. They’re a total steal for how chic they look, and they have a cork base that prevents slippage and surface scratches. The stone quickly absorbs moisture, and the eight-piece set in its black metal holder is also a great little addition to your coffee table when placed on a stack of books or in a cute tray.

39

Save Valuable Closet Space With These Tiered Hangers

Big, bulky hangers can take up a ton of closet space and if you’re already limited on room, that’s not ideal. These space-saving hangers are a total game-changer, just wait 'til you see how versatile they are. Each plastic hanger has five slots for clothes hangers, and they can be hung vertically or horizontally to suit your needs. The slots are large enough to accommodate various types of hangers, and the swivel hook at the top allows for easy hanging from a clothing rod or wall hook.

40

Store Your Ever-Growing Makeup Collection In This Chic Acrylic Organizer

This clear acrylic makeup organizer is not just functional, it’s also nice enough to display. If your makeup and skincare collection is taking over every surface in your bedroom and bathroom, get it under control by storing it in this beautiful organizer. The stackable design features four closed drawers with mesh pads to keep items from shifting around, as well as four open compartments on the top with 12 slots for lipsticks. It also has an overall 4.7-star rating from more than 26,000 people who highly recommend it and say that it’s well-made and provides lots of storage.