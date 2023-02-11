40 Ugly Problems Around Your House That You Didn't Realize You Can Fix Cheaply & Easily

This clear acrylic makeup organizer is not just functional, it’s also nice enough to display. If your makeup and skincare collection is taking over every surface in your bedroom and bathroom, get it under control by storing it in this beautiful organizer. The stackable design features four closed drawers with mesh pads to keep items from shifting around, as well as four open compartments on the top with 12 slots for lipsticks. It also has an overall 4.7-star rating from more than 26,000 people who highly recommend it and say that it’s well-made and provides lots of storage.