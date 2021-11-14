No matter how often you clean, there will always be places in your home that just get a little bit gross. Common culprits, like the bathroom, are good examples of rooms that are plagued by germs and bacteria that we know are there, but often choose to ignore. A few simple solutions can make a world of a difference. Before your family arrives for their next visit, check out these 40 ways to make disgusting things around your home so much nicer.

As you might expect, this list is filled with tools and tricks to keep your bathroom feeling fresh. You’ll find hygienic fixes like a plunger holder, as well as aesthetic upgrades like an adorable mason jar accessory set to hold your soap, toothbrush, and other necessities. There’s a battery-powered scrubber that is designed for reviving old grout, as well as a bathroom spray that works before odors even escape the toilet bowl. These small, affordable changes will make your bathroom much nicer.

Beyond the bathroom, you’ll find common organization solutions for your garage or utility space, tools for keeping your countertop clear, and refrigerator liners that make sticky messes easier to clean. You’ll find tips for eliminating mold and mildew, like a washable shower curtain liner or activated charcoal bags. All of these solutions are quick and easy to use, and have been highly rated and reviewed by shoppers.

If you want a nice house, but feel like you’re always cleaning — this list is for you. I see a cleaner home in your future.

1 This Most Hygienic Way To Store Your Plunger mDesign Toilet Brush and Plunger Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re storing your plunger on the floor, you could be spreading disgusting toilet germs to the rest of your bathroom. This toilet plunger and bowl brush combo come with everything you need to keep your toilet clean, including a stand that elevates it off your floor. This option has a durable brush with strong bristles that deep cleans and a rubber plunger that unclogs even the toughest drains. The small footprint makes it easy to store by your toilet in a more sanitary way.

2 An Elegant Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Set AOZITA Mason Jar Bathroom Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon Your bathroom may not be your favorite place in the world, but a few chic accents — like these mason jar bathroom accessories — will bring elegance to this space. This four-piece set comes with a transparent soap dispenser, a toothbrush holder, and two apothecary jars for storing Q-tips or cotton balls — all with sleek black tops. The set also includes waterproof stickers so you can label the dispenser for your guests.

3 A Silicone Drain Protector That Traps Hair OXO Good Grips Drain Protector Amazon $10 See On Amazon Avoid expensive and off-putting plumbing issues by safeguarding your bathtub and shower with this silicone drain protector. The tall, dome shape protector is made of silicone and stainless steel and is weighted to stay in place. It catches hair before it goes down the drain so you can easily remove it between showers, while confidently knowing your drains will stay unclogged.

4 This Makeup Organizer For Clear Countertops AMEITECH Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon $27 See On Amazon Functional storage doesn’t have to look ugly, in fact, reviewers love the way this rotating makeup organizer spruces up vanities. It features adjustable shelves that can be positioned to different heights to accommodate small items like nail polish or larger bottles like cleansers and moisturizers. It spins 360 degrees so you can quickly find what you’re looking for and is easy to assemble, revamping your counter space in seconds.

5 The Washable Shower Curtain Liner That Snaps In Barossa Washable Shower Curtain Amazon $27 See On Amazon After a while, even the best shower curtains can acquire mold. That’s why reviewers love this washable option. The waffle shower curtain includes a snap-in fabric liner that can be pulled out and washed without taking down the entire curtain. This curtain features a light-filtering panel at the top and comes in five sizes and 11 colors.

6 A Toilet Pumice Stone That Deep Cleans In An Instant PUMIE Toilet Pumice Stone Amazon $12 See On Amazon Get rid of gross limescale, hard water rings, or rust in your toilet with this pumice bowl cleaner. It’s non-toxic and chemical-free yet tough on stains on ceramic or porcelain surfaces, making it the perfect cleaner for hard-to-reach spots in your toilet. The pumice cleaning stone has a convenient handle to protect your hands while you clean, plus the stone has such a fine grit that it won’t leave residue behind.

7 The Grout Power Scrubber That Busts Grime Quickly Rubbermaid Power Scrubber Amazon $20 See On Amazon Odds are, your grout has seen better days. Revive it with this power scrubber that’s made specifically for grout and small crevices. This scrub brush does all of the work, thanks to its oscillating head that scrubs 60 times per second. Choose from pulse or continuous scrub settings, depending on the job. Use it to clean auto parts, sports equipment, or fixtures in your home.

8 A Toilet Paper Holder With A Shelf For Your Phone Simple Houseware Toilet Paper Stand Amazon $21 See On Amazon Your guests will love this sleek yet practical toilet paper stand. It holds four rolls at a time and has a convenient shelf to secure your phone, wipes, or tissues. The stable organizer is easy to assemble — you won’t need any tools. It’s made of metal with a smooth coating that prevents rust and looks modern in any bathroom. It’s available in bronze, black, and silver, and unlike other toilet paper stands, is designed to stand taller, making it easier for your back.

9 The Toilet Spray You Spritz Before You Go Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don’t waste your time with air fresheners in the bathroom. Rather, give a spritz of this spray before you use the toilet. Made with a blend of natural essential oils, Poo-Pourri’s toilet spray stops odors before they begin, so they don’t even have a chance to escape the bowl. This tropical hibiscus scent is available in .34, two, four, and 16 ounces.

10 An Antimicrobial Scrubber With An Extendable Pole OXO Good Grips Extendable Scrubber Amazon $15 See On Amazon Make dirt disappear with this extendable scrubber brush. The uniquely-shaped brush has a pointed top that makes it easy to fit into corners, grout, or small recessed areas. It extends from 26 to 42 inches and features an abrasive, anti-microbial head that retains water and really scrubs away dirt. The pole is made of lightweight steel so it’s easy to use on the floor or the ceiling.

11 This Automatic Hand Soap Dispenser To Avoid Germs Secura Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $29 See On Amazon Turn your bathroom into a luxurious hotel-inspired space with this soap dispenser that’s battery-powered to automatically work when you put your hand under it. It holds 12 ounces of soap and has a waterproof design that takes four AAA batteries, which are not included. It offers a contactless way to wash your hands, which can help cut down on possible cross-contamination of germs.

12 A Customizable Pot And Pan Organizer For Cabinets MUDEELA Pan Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon This pot organizer is worth the hype because it’s completely customizable and keeps clean pots off of dirty cabinet floors. With adjustable dividers and sturdy construction, this organizer can be assembled in three primary ways. Use the rack horizontally to store pans and their lids on t heir sides, or vertically to store pots and pans on one or both sides. The M-shaped dividers are ideal for holding pots, pans, and lids of all shapes and sizes and have a non-slip silicone layer that keeps them in place.

13 An Airtight Storage Container For Keeping Food Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage (Set of 7) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Avoid attracting bugs, critters, or mold by storing your food in these low-cost, airtight storage containers. This set of seven comes with several sizes of jars to accommodate all your favorite snacks fresh — from coffee beans to noodles or candy. Their BPA-free plastic design won’t break and the set includes labels and a liquid chalk marker so you can more effectively organize your kitchen and keep your food fresher, longer.

14 These Fridge Liners To Avoid Sticky Messes Aiosscd Refrigerator Liners (7-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These refrigerator liners make cleaning a breeze and they’re budget-friendly, too. Just place one of the mats into your cabinet or on refrigerator shelves to help keep your fruits and veggies last longer, as well as provide a barrier between your fridge and any spills. They’re easy to remove and can be wiped down — so much easier than taking a shelf out to clean.

15 A Rack Designed To Store Food Wrap Containers Simple Houseware Kitchen Wrap Organizer Amazon $14 See On Amazon I bet I can guess the most cluttered area of your pantry. Is it your kitchen wraps? Tinfoil, plastic wrap, and wax paper are crucial kitchen tools, but their long, narrow boxes are a pain to store. This simple kitchen wrap rack is designed with three shelves, each able to hold three food wrap containers. It comes in two colors and has earned more than 14,000 reviews.

16 The Transparent Fridge Bins For Organizing HOOJO Refrigerator Bins (8-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Reviewers love how affordable these pantry and fridge organizers are and how easy they make it to stay tidy. This eight-pack comes with drawers to hold condiments, produce, snacks, and more. They’re BPA-free, easy to wipe down, and a total steal for a set of eight. Plus: the transparent design makes it easy to quickly find what you need.

17 This Three-Tier Spice Rack For Inside Your Cabinets Copco Spice Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon This three-tier organizer provides a great way to store and keep track of all of your spices. The risers are made of strong plastic and have non-slip shelf lining that keeps spice jars, or anything else you are organizing (such as toiletries), in place. The organizer makes it easy to see a whole collection in one space.

18 A Cutlery Organizer That Saves Space In Drawers Joseph Joseph Cutlery Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Giving your utensils a proper home will make your kitchen feel nicer, and this simple and compact cutlery organizer is a crowd-favorite. This kitchen drawer organizer saves space by stacking your cutlery and keeping it orderly. It holds 24 pieces despite its slim design; however, your drawer will need to be at least 3.25 inches in height to accommodate both the organizer and the cutlery that goes in it, so be sure to measure before ordering this tray.

19 These Stackable Shelves For More Usable Storage Simple Houseware Stackable Counter Shelves Amazon $15 See On Amazon Double the space in your cabinets with this pantry shelf set. The pack of two comes with a medium and large shelf made of sturdy, perforated steel. Place them side-by-side or stack them on top of each other to create more functional, usable space in your pantry, countertops, or cabinets. This pack has earned more than 12,000 reviews, including one that noted, “These things are great for eliminating clutter and making space in your cabinets. We use one in the cabinet for canned goods. We also use it in our coffee area for coffee mugs. We placed mugs under and teapot above.”

20 A Microwave Cleaner That Removes Tough Messes mixigoo Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner Amazon $7 See On Amazon This angry mama microwave cleaner is hilarious and effective. Just fill the cleaner (which looks like an upset mother) with white vinegar and water and then microwave it for seven minutes. Steam will come out of mama’s head and clean away the mess and grim in your microwave. Just toss it in the dishwasher after each cycle.

21 These Dishwasher Tablets That Deep Clean Your Machine Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner (6-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon You may not think about cleaning your dishwasher — it’s self-cleaning right? While that may be true, it’s still a good idea to use one of these dishwasher cleaner tablets to remove lime and mineral build-up. The tablets are safe to use once a month in both stainless steel and plastic tub dishwashers. These pods fit in your dishwasher’s tablet holder and can even be used while you clean dishes.

22 The Plastic Bag Holder That Hangs Anywhere TOGETRUE Plastic Bag Holder (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Do you like to keep plastic bags handy, but can’t find a system that works for you? Try this budget solution — a mesh bag holder. The long, cylindrical design is perfect for storing plastic bags, shopping bags, even toilet paper rolls. It’s made of a polyester mesh, which is strong yet breathable. The loop on top of the bag holder makes it easy to hang anywhere, and the bottom compartment makes it easy to grab a bag quickly.

23 A Motion-Activated Trash Can So You Never Get Your Hands Dirty ELPHECO Motion Sensor Trash Can Amazon $40 See On Amazon This trash can is only $40 and has all the features of a much more expensive option. Its sensor-operated lid allows you to easily toss trash without having to touch the can. The water-resistant trash can has a modern, oval shape that saves space yet can hold 2.5 gallons. It’s made of durable plastic and features a built-in carbon filter (with four replacement filters included) to help curb odors.

24 The Powerful Steam Cleaner That Sanitizes Bissell Steam Cleaner Amazon $32 See On Amazon Say goodbye to dirt and grime with this powerful natural sanitizer: a surface steam cleaner. This high-pressure cleaner has an easy trigger and doesn’t use any chemicals to clean your bathtub, porch, or even kid’s toys. It takes 30 seconds to heat up and then it can be used with one of the included accessories: nozzle, flat scraping tool, grout brush, angle concentrator, and three color-coded rounded brushes. Using just steam, this machine eliminates 99% of germs and bacteria.

25 This Double Laundry Basket That Keeps Odors In Simple Houseware Double Laundry Hamper Amazon $30 See On Amazon Keep your dirty laundry closed under a lid in this double laundry hamper that makes doing laundry so much easier. Each side of the hamper has its own removable liner so you can grab the liner and dirty clothes without having to move the whole basket. It’s perfect for transporting clothes to and from the laundry room. The basket has a lid and cut-out handles so it conceals clothing while making it easier to transport.

26 The Extendable Duster That Easily Cleans Fans Azun Microfiber Duster Amazon $14 See On Amazon Dusting is one of my least favorite chores — mostly because it just never feels done or at least done well. This microfiber duster changes all of that by trapping and holding dust from those hard-to-reach spots, plus it has an extendable pole that reaches 100 inches at its longest (but retracts to 30 inches for easy storage). The head bends to effortlessly clean fan blades and high shelves.

27 A Handheld Vacuum For Cleaning Small Messes BLACK+DECKER Handheld Vacuum Amazon $49 See On Amazon This handheld vacuum is the perfect tool for quickly cleaning up life’s little messes. With no bags to replace, it's simpler to maintain and it comes with a crevice tool for furniture cleaning. It picks up dirt and crumbs from carpet, countertops, floors, and even upholstery. The compact hand vacuum is lightweight and comes with a wall-mounded charging base.

28 These Drawer Dividers For Your Undergarments Simple Houseware Underwear Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you need help neatly storing your undergarments, add these to your cart immediately. This set of drawer dividers rapidly increases the functionality of any dresser or closet. The four bins include a six-cell option for scarves or ties, an eight-cell option for underwear, a seven-cell box for bras, and a 24-cell organizer for socks. This four-piece set is considered a bestseller on Amazon and has a 4.6-star rating and more than 44,000 reviews.

29 The Microfiber Shoe Covers For Mopping And Dusting SUSIFT Dust Slippers Amazon $19 See On Amazon Dusting just got a lot more fun with these dust slippers. The microfiber shoe covers easily slide on your feet, turning them into a mop or duster so you can easily clean the floor. This pack comes with five pairs, each made with chenille fiber, which easily cleans dust, pet hair, dirt, and even absorbs water quickly. You can add it to the top of a mop or Swiffer, in addition to wearing them on your feet.

30 This Massive Shoe Rack That You Can Hide Away Blissun Shoe Rack Amazon $30 See On Amazon Calling all show lovers: this seven-tier shoe rack is for you. This closet-sized organizer is a designated place to store up to 36 pairs of shoes. The rack is made with steel tubes, plastic connectors, and breathable fabric. It has a full cover that you can pull over it to hide the extra shoes or protect them on a porch or in a garage (which is especially ideal if you want to conceal muddy boots or sneakers). Choose from four colors to match your space.

31 The Collapsible Bins That Organize Your Chaos DECOMOMO Foldable Storage Baskets (4-Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Is your entryway a dumping zone? Make your chaos look a lot nicer with these collapsible, fabric storage bins. This pack of four is two-toned and features a chic leather handle. They’re Amazon’s #1 bestseller in “shelf baskets” and provide a cleaner (and cuter) place to store your shoes, dog leashes, purse, or jackets. When you’re not using them, they collapse and can be stored flat.

32 These Markers That Repair Old Wooden Furniture DAIXISM Wood Markers (13-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Nicks and scratches on wood furniture and floors happen, but these wood repair markers can restore your flooring, tables, and chairs to their glory days. This set comes with six markers and six wax crayons, as well as a sharpener, to fill in holes and imperfections on wood. The pack features six colors, ranging from maple to black. Just draw over the scratch and watch the eyesore disappear.

33 The Air Purifying Bags That Eliminate Mildew Odors HOUSE EDITION Air Purifying Bags (4-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Eliminating mold and mildew smells can be a challenge, but these bamboo charcoal bags can protect your home’s most vulnerable areas. Each bag is made with activated charcoal that absorbs odors and purifies the air, all while trapping dust. Just place or hang these bags in your closet, car, or near your pet’s litter box to clean and freshen the space without adding chemicals to your environment. You can even stick them in stinky shoes and gym bags to eliminate odors. You can reuse these fragrance-free bags for up to two years.

34 A Cleaning Gel That Removes Hard-To-Reach Dust ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Amazon $7 See On Amazon There’s a reason this cleaning gel has more than 37,000 reviews: it makes cleaning effortless and gets in between and around tricky, dirty areas. This reusable gel resembles putty and can be rolled into nooks and crannies or air vents to retrieve dust or crumbs. It picks up dirt without sticking to your hands and can be used on your computer keyboard, air vents, or cup holders.

35 The Wall-Mounted Broom Holder To Get Tools Off Dirty Floors HYRIXDIRECT Mop and Broom Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Sometimes a little organization is all a room needs to feel instantly nicer. Get your mops and brooms off dirty floors and organized on this wall-mounted holder. It will hold up to five tools and has six additional hooks for hanging towels, scrubbers, and smaller accessories. At this price, you’ll want a second one to store your sporting equipment or tools.

36 These Reusable Dish Towels That Resists Nasty Odors Swedish Wholesale Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Looking for a paper towel substitute that cleans just as well? These odor-resistant Swedish dishcloths are super versatile to clean spills, wash dishes, or even scrub the bathroom. They’re made of compostable wood pulp cloth and cotton, so they’re natural, biodegradable, and chemical-free. They are super absorbent and can be used for up to eight weeks without picking up odors. And when it’s time to clean — just toss them in the washing machine. You can wash them up to 200 times — saving money and the environment.

37 This Soap Dispenser That Disperses Just Enough Soap S&T INC. Soap Pump Dispenser Amazon $11 See On Amazon This soap dispenser and sponge holder makes doing the dishes a breeze and both ensures your dishes are being cleaned with enough soap without creating a soapy, sticky mess in your sink. Just pour soap into the bottom portion and place your sponge in the compartment on top. Then simply press down to add soap to your sponge when you need it. It holds 13-ounces of soap and comes in four colors, plus it’s earned more than 24,000 reviews.

38 The Marble Wallpaper That’s So Easy To Clean practicalWs Marble Wallpaper Amazon $9 See On Amazon Add a touch of luxury to any surface with this surprisingly inexpensive peel-and-stick marble wallpaper. The PVC material is self-adhesive and is smooth and easy to clean. Add it to out-of-date countertops, cabinets, drawers, doors, and, of course, walls. It provides an inexpensive way to update your space — plus it’s a breeze to clean and remove if you ever change your mind.

39 A Brush Set To Get Grime Out Of Tight Spaces OXO Good Grips Clean Brush Set Amazon $8 See On Amazon Clean those tough-to-reach spots that your ordinary brush isn’t reaching with this brush set designed to tackle everything disgusting found in tight spaces, like behind your faucet. The pack comes with a small bush to use around fixtures or drains, and a large brush to use on grout, door tracks, stove tops, and more. The scrubbing bristles lift dirt and grime while the non-slip grip handle makes it easy on your hands. It’s just $8 but has earned more than 27,000 reviews because of how easy it makes it to deep clean your home.