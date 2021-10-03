Packing your closet with stylish looks that will impress can put a serious dent in your wallet. Unless you shop at Amazon. There are plenty of fashion-forward finds to love that are also under budget. I’ve done a little shopping to find the best deals so you can “Buy Now” without any hesitation. Check out these 42 awesome pieces under $30 that look like they cost well over $100.

When it comes to clothing, I’m more than guilty of splurging on something I love, only to have it sit in my closet for years. That’s why I’ve specifically chosen pieces that are versatile so you can get as many uses out of them as possible. From dresses that transition from work to play or blouses that are comfortable for summer and winter, I’ve included pieces that are both affordable and versatile enough to get your money’s worth.

I’ve also added items that look expensive (but won’t break the bank) like sparkling earrings that resemble diamonds, leather watches, and quality sweaters, except I’ve found budget-friendly alternatives you’ll love just as much. These finds are the best of both worlds: pairing style and trend with affordability.

You really can have it all — a wardrobe worthy of envy and plenty of money left over in the bank. Trust me, you may be shocked by some of these prices. They’re just that good.

1 The Quality Work Trousers That Are A Steal Alfred Dunner Allure Plus Size Stretch Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon No need to break the bank on a pair of quality work trousers when this pair is so affordable. The soft rayon-blend pants pull on and have a modern, contoured cut. Pair them with a flowy top or tuck your button-down into the smooth waistband. One reviewer noted, “Pants are good for business casual or everyday wear, so, I like the versatility. I will be buying more in different colors!” •Available Sizes: 16 — 24 •Available Colors: 6

2 This Soft One-Shoulder Top That’s Affordable Goodthreads Fluid Twill One Shoulder Top Amazon $29 See On Amazon Stay trendy and under budget with this one-shoulder top that’s ultra-soft. It’s made of expensive-feeling viscose but has a thrifty price tag. The single sleeve has an elasticized hem and ruffle details that look elegant. Choose from seven colors and patterns that you can wear on your next date night. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 7

3 A Midi-Length Ribbed Dress For Any Ocassion Daily Ritual Fine Rib A-line Scoop Neck Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This basic scoop neck dress is a closet must-have and this one costs less than $30. The fine, ribbed material has an A-line silhouette and side vents that make walking and staying cool a breeze, literally. It’s made of mostly viscose, which is super soft, and can be easily dressed up with a leather jacket and heels, or kept casual with sneakers and a hat. •Available Sizes: X-Small — Medium •Available Colors: 5

4 This Budget Crewneck Sweater That’s Comfy-Cozy Amazon Essentials Pleated Shoulder Crewneck Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon Quality sweaters that last are hard to find, especially under $30 — but this Amazon Essential crewneck fits the bill. The cotton-blend material is cozy and comfortable, while the ribbed hems give it a polished look that can go from day to night with a little sparkle. This classic sweater comes in eight colors and at this price, you may want to stock up. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 8

5 The Swing Dress With A Mock Neck And Thrifty Price Daily Ritual Jersey Mock-Neck Swing Dress Amazon $18 See On Amazon Cool-weather weddings can be hard to dress for, but this long-sleeve swing dress is an affordable and stylish pick that’s hard to beat. It has a slight mock neck that’s cozy, plus it’s made with a luxe jersey that feels like slipping into an expensive pair of pajamas. The subtle draping of the dress is elegant and looks good with flats, heels, or boots. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 7

6 A Chunky Wrap Sweater With A Killer Price Tag KIRUNDO Wrap Knit Top Amazon $28 See On Amazon This chunky wrap sweater looks like something out of a designer catalog, but it can be yours for less than $30. This Amazon favorite features a stunning V-neck, classic tie front, and trendy balloon sleeves. The ribbed cuffs and princess sleeves add to this sweater’s appeal, without adding to the price. Plus it’s versatile enough to wear from work to happy hour — making this a steal you don’t want to miss. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 11

7 This Low-Cost Sweater Vest For Posh Layered Looks HOTAPEI Sweater Vest Amazon $28 See On Amazon Sweater vests are back and this slouchy-style cable knit is a bestseller for its quality and value. The sleeveless, V-neck sweater is soft, tunic-length, and designed to be oversized. Wear it with jeans while the weather cools down, then layer it over your favorite turtleneck or button-down once the temperatures drop. This all-season pick is the most affordable way to hop on this fashion trend. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 23

8 The Backless Festival-Ready Dress That’s Under $25 R.Vivimos Halter Mini Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This cotton blend backless dress makes it festival season wherever you are — minus the pricy tickets. This affordable pick has an open back with three narrow straps that keep the dress secure. The tiered ruffle details on the skirt will make you want to twirl around all day. There is an adjustable tie at the waist to fit the dress to your size. Pick from 26 colors like light blue, yellow, and blush. Available Sizes: Small — X-Large Available Colors: 26

9 These Unusual Dangle Pearl Earrings That Look Expensive Yorzahar Pearl Dangle Earrings Amazon $18 See On Amazon Love the look of pearls, but shocked by the price? Try these handpicked irregular pearl earrings that are a fraction of the price of real pearls. They come in a unique shape, hanging from hoops that are plated in 18-karat gold. They’re the ideal accessory for your next wedding, work event, or night on the town.

10 A Pair Of Stretchy And Sexy Flare Pants For A Low Price Verdusa Mid Waist Cut Out Flare Leg Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keeping up with the latest fashion trends can put a serious dent in your wallet, but this low-cost pair of stretchy pants might soften the blow. The flare pants are high-waisted and feature a ladder side cut-out that elevates these from basic to banging. The sexy style is worn by wealthy celebrities, but at this price, you can jump on the trend guilt-free. •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 13

11 The Flowy LBD With An Edgy Sheer Panel EQUICK Flowy Shift Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a little black dress that you can throw on and instantly look fabulous — this is it. And best of all? It’s only $20. The flowy shift dress has a V-neck and bell sleeves that make a statement. The hem on the dress features a transparent mesh panel that’s unique and just a tiny bit edgy. The breathable material and three-quarter-length sleeves make this a dress you can wear year-round. •Available Sizes: Small — Large •Available Colors: 3

12 These Relaxed-Fit Designer ‘Boyfriend’ Jeans Gloria Vanderbilt Generation Roll Cuff Boyfriend Jean Amazon $30 See On Amazon Relaxed-fit jeans are both stylish and comfy, so they must be expensive, right? Think again. This $30 pair has a trending roll cuff and distressed details, as well as a mid-rise waist. Depending on your shoes and top, they’re versatile enough to wear to a sporting event or a friend’s birthday. The mostly cotton jeans are easy to care for and come in two washes. One reviewer noted, “Pleasantly surprised! I haven’t shopped for jeans online, well... ever - and I was skeptical about what size I am as well as how I’d like this style. They’re better than I expected.” •Available Sizes: 4 — 18 •Available Colors: 2

13 A Sexy, Budget Knit Dress That Will Turn Heads LouVasabuce Open Back Knit Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon Turn heads like the VIP you are in this shockingly affordable slinky dress. The knit dress has a sexy V-neck and hollow, open-back design, with spaghetti straps. Plus, it's less than $20. The 2000-era dress is perfect for a beach vacation or night of dancing. No one will believe you when you tell them just how affordable this find really is — and it comes in 23 colors like khaki, red, and even plaid patterns. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 23

14 This Romantic $24 Blouse With Puff Sleeves Romwe Puff Sleeve Square Neck Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon Square necklines are back and this classy puff sleeve top is an affordable and romantic way to rock this trend. The flowy sleeves puff up from the shoulder and billow down the arm, cuffing at the elbow. The body of the blouse is fitted and looks stylish tucked into jeans or a skirt. The breathable top is soft and cozy and, at this price, you may want to add a few colors to your cart. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus •Available Colors: 13

15 A $27 Peplum Blouse That Comes In 25 Colors Romwe Plus Size Belted Peplum Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon This is the kind of fancy top you want to twirl around in — and not just because the price is so affordable. This peplum blouse has a ruffled short sleeve and peplum bodice that flows out from a cinched waist. The material is stretchy and soft to the touch so you can wear it for work or play. Choose from a variety of solid colors and fun patterns. •Available Sizes: Large Plus — 4X •Available Colors: 25

16 This Ruched Bodycon Dress With An Adjustable Hemline MiiVoo Ruched Bodycon Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon You’ve probably seen celebrities wearing similar ruched bodycon dresses like this one, but they probably paid a lot more. Now you can get the same look for less. This mini dress has a drawstring on each side that allows you to change the length of the dress by pulling on the strings. This sexy number is made of high-elastic fabric that hugs your body to make an impression without breaking the bank. The long-sleeves and mid-weight thickness make this a perfect fall staple, but throw on a jacket and tights and you can get even more bang for your buck by wearing it into winter. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 14

17 A Comfy T-Shirt Dress That Transitions Between Seasons Milumia Mock Neck T Shirt Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon This mock neck T-shirt dress is your go-to comfy and cute dress to wear all year. The short length makes it ideal for summer, but with tights and boots, it transitions to fall and winter. That means the $22 you spend on this pick will go even further. The dress is made from a cotton and spandex blend and has a fitted top and flowy skirt that can also be dressed up or down, adding even more chances to flaunt this number. Choose from solid-colored or printed options. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 23

18 An Off-Shoulder Blouse That’s Only $20 Romwe Off Shoulder Long Sleeve Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Show a little skin while staying cozy (and under budget) with this affordable off-shoulder top. The long-sleeve shirt has an exaggerated V-neck, which sits off the shoulder. The fitted bodice of the top tucks nicely into skirts, jeans, or trousers and is reminiscent of retro styles like the one Sandy wore in Grease. The stretchy material hugs your body without compromising comfort. Your friends will be shocked when they find out you only paid $20 for this blouse. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus •Available Colors: 12

19 This Sweater Vest With An Elevated Houndstooth Pattern SAFRISIOR Oversized Houndstooth Knitted Vest Amazon $30 See On Amazon Houndstooth is an elevated pattern that exudes luxury, but this sweater vest is only $30. The vintage-style vest is oversized, knitted, and features a deep V-neckline. The classic houndstooth pattern is the star of the show, accentuated by bold, varsity-style stripes. Wear it with jeans, a pleated mini skirt, or leggings to complete this high-end look without going over budget. It’s available in bold and neutral colors, as well as other patterns like checkerboard. •Available Sizes: Small — Large •Available Colors: 19

20 The Midi Satin Skirt That Looks Pricey Soowalaoo Satin Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon A silky midi skirt is a staple for any fashion-forward closet, but they don’t always come cheap. This affordable option has the same luxurious look and feel but at a fraction of the price. The secret? It’s actually made of satin silk — which is less expensive, easier to care for, and machine washable. Now you can stock your wardrobe with this classic piece without busting the budget. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 1

21 This Polka Dot Midi Dress That’s Budget-Friendly R.Vivimos Ruffle Midi Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This adorable polka dot dress is packed with style and priced for everyone. For less than $25, snag this midi dress that’s made of a cotton blend, and features ruffle details and an elasticized bodice. The adjustable tie straps ensure that the dress fits you perfectly, giving you peace of mind and confidence to dance, twirl, and turn heads. Choose from more than ten bold colors such as yellow, red, and navy. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 14

22 A Show-Stopping Wedding Guest Dress That’s Under $30 R.Vivimos Puff Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Amazon is home to plenty of “wedding guest” dresses, but this one is surprisingly comfortable and affordable. This romantic dress makes a statement with a tiered A-line silhouette, runway-ready puff sleeves, and an elasticized bodice. The puffy sleeves and stunning square neckline add so much upscale character, plus the design allows you to wear the dress off the shoulder. This midi length is perfect for any season and can be dressed up or down. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 20

23 This Chic Off-Shoulder Blouse That Looks Pricey Romwe Off Shoulder Blouse Amazon $19 See On Amazon This chic off-the-shoulder blouse is surprisingly affordable and well-made, according to reviewers. The blouse pulls on and has an asymmetric neckline and cross wrap that looks beautiful with jeans, skirts, or slacks. It has a ribbed knit texture, long-sleeves, and a slim fit that looks high-end. It’s just $24 and is available in a short-sleeve option as well. One reviewer noted, “I absolutely love this top! I was looking EVERYWHERE for an affordable white top for going out at night that had a unique look to it. The material feels nice and a bit thick, which I love.” • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus • Available Colors: 25

24 A Whimsical Dress With Flowing Sleeves Romwe Plus Size Bohemian Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon The perfect vacation dress doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. This plus-size dress is loose-fitting, stops above the knee, and features a classic scoop neckline and lightweight feel, thanks to its rayon material. It has roomy three-quarter-length sleeves that are decorated with a bold pattern that looks expensive. It’s available in a handful of other patterns, as well as short sleeve options. • Available Sizes: Large Plus — 4X Large Plus • Available Colors: 19

25 A Luxurious Yet Casual Two-Piece Set That’s Cozy SAFRISIOR Striped Two Piece Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon This breezy two-piece set looks like something a millionaire might wear while relaxing at their summer home, but it’s actually only $30. It includes a button-down shirt and drawstring shorts that can be worn together, separately, or paired with tank tops or tees. This budget-friendly set comes in fun, island-inspired colors and patterns, as well as classic neutrals. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 18

26 This Bestselling Handbag With Nearly 40,000 Reviews Dreubea Faux Leather Tassel Handbag Amazon $18 See On Amazon Finding the right size tote bag can be challenging, especially if you’re on a budget — but this one more than fits the bill. Not only is it big enough to hold a laptop, small makeup bag, and a water bottle, but the faux leather material gives it a modern vibe that looks expensive. At just $18, this bestselling purse has, no surprise, earned nearly 40,000 reviews.

27 This Low-Cost Jeggings With 80,000 Reviews Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Plus-Size Modern Straight Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon These jeans live up to the Levi Strauss brand name, with high-quality stitching and a stretchy denim material that hugs your hips and legs. In lieu of a zipper fly, these jeans have a pull-on closure, just like leggings. “Honestly, these jeans are my everything right now. They are soft and comfortable like your favorite pair of joggers, yet they are nice enough to be dressed up or down,” one customer wrote. Available Sizes: 2 — 28 (6 Inseam Options) Available Colors: 15

28 The Y2K Crochet Sweater That’s Back And Affordable Meihuida Pullover Cropped Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon This cropped sweater looks like something you could drop some serious cash on, but don’t worry — it’s under $30. The open-weave knit has a Y2K squared neck and cropped style that looks stylish with jeans or a skirt. The crochet style is back and now you don’t have to pay a ton to get this look. One review cited, “This top is so cute! I actually saw it in a Tik Tok and tracked it down here! The top is comfortable and so bright.” •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 38

29 This Unique Cut-Out Tank That’s Under $15 Verdusa Cut Out Tank Top Amazon $14 See On Amazon This unique tank top is probably similar to something you recently saw your favorite star working out in — except this one won’t break the bank. The budget-friendly tank features a stylish cut-out and cropped length that’s ideal for working out, running errands, or lounging at home. Choose from more than 15 colors, or buy a few to add to your wardrobe rotation. •Available Sizes: X-Small — Large •Available colors: 16

30 A $20 Corset Bodysuit That Rivals Pricey Lingerie Dlsave Corset Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon This corset bodysuit resembles expensive lingerie but only costs $20, which is why nearly 2,000 reviews can’t get enough. The sheer mesh bodysuit has underwire cups and adjustable straps, similar to your favorite bra, except this one is designed to be seen. It stays put under jeans or skirts so you don’t have to adjust it all day. The satin material is opaque and looks like silk without the maintenance or price. •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available colors: 14

31 These Designer-Made Eclectic Earrings For Less Betsey Johnson Flower Cluster Stone Drop Earrings Amazon $28 See On Amazon Fashion designer Betsey Johnson created these fun eclectic earrings for less than you probably think. The budget-friendly accessory looks expensive, thanks to its iridescent rectangular main stone, mixed embellishments, and smaller colored-stones. The rose gold metal earrings have a fish hook closure and catch light the way a diamond might (without the price tag). The sparkle and pop of color are staples of Betsey Johnson — that you can enjoy for less than you might expect.

32 A Dressy Wrap Ruffle Dress That Looks High-End WEEPINLEE Ruffle Wrap Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Prepare to be shocked: this detailed dress is less than $30. The long-sleeve dress has a faux-wrap in the front and delicate ruffles that make an impression whether you’re at work, attending a wedding, or heading to meet a date. It’s made of a stretchy knit material that’s soft and lightweight and its unique high neckline and ruffled sleeve details make this affordable dress a must-have. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 14

33 These Swarovski Zirconia Earrings That Sparkle Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Swarovski Zirconia Leverback Earrings Amazon $26 See On Amazon Save your money and opt to accessorize with these Swarovski zirconia earrings instead of real, expensive diamonds. The sterling silver leverback earrings are plated in platinum for an elegant and timeless look that won’t blow the budget. They feature a round stone and are designed to look lustrous for less. The same earrings are available in small stones or rose gold and yellow gold settings.

34 A Sexy Cocktail Slip Dress That’s Under $20 xxxiticat Satin Cocktail Midi Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon This expensive-looking cocktail dress is a crowd-favorite and comes in enough colors and patterns that you may want to purchase a couple for any upcoming weddings or events. The ‘90s-inspired slip dress is made of low-maintenance polyester but has a pricey-looking luster that will impress. It features a cowl neck, spaghetti straps and fitted silhouette. One review noted, “This dress is SOOO flattering and great quality! I put it on and was taken aback… like dang Amazon, you did it again.” •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 38

35 This Layered Necklace Set That’s Only $7 Denifery Layered Choker Necklace Amazon $7 See On Amazon Accessories don’t have to cost an arm and a leg, in fact, this layered necklace set is less than $7. It comes with three necklaces, which can be worn together or separately, and each is adjustable, meaning the options are endless with how you can style these. The set features three necklaces: one with a part chunky link chain and part pearl design, a pendant choker with a charm, and a basic gold chain necklace that ties it all together.

36 A Sparkling Tennis Bracelet That’s Less Than $20 PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Tennis Bracelet $15 See On Amazon This shockingly realistic cubic zirconia tennis bracelet is much more affordable than real diamonds but will impress just the same. The delicate accessory is classic and adds a little bit of sparkle to any outfit thanks to a number of small round stones that sit in a four-prong setting. It’s plated in 14-karat gold and is Amazon’s #1 bestseller in “women’s tennis bracelets.” No one will believe you scored this beauty for just $15.

37 An Exquisite Watch That Looks Like It Costs Hundreds BRIGADA Waterproof Leather Strap Watch Amazon $30 See On Amazon Expensive timepieces used to act as a sign of wealth and power, but now you can garner that same respect for a fraction of the cost. This $30 waterproof watch features a leather strap, as well as a beautiful dial that features the time and date. The exquisite design is easy to read and versatile enough to wear to work, play, or to a special occasion.

38 These $15 Round Sunglasses With Vintage Appeal WearMe Pro Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon These trendy round sunglasses are a great deal for less than $15. They look just like high-priced sunglasses and are even polarized and coated for UV protection. The shatter-resistant lenses are complemented by the sturdy metal frames. They’re available in seven colors including pink, green, and blue lenses.

39 A Faux Leather Backpack Purse That Looks Expensive Nevenka PU Leather Backpack Purse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you’re headed back to school or planning a vacation, you need this low-price backpack purse that seems expensive. The quality faux leather pick is a step up from your worn-out Jansport, but still offers plenty of room. It has adjustable shoulder straps, two zippered pockets, and a simplistic loop for hanging. It also boasts a reasonable price tag and will add major style points to your usual utilitarian-first looks.

40 These Real Leather Straps To Upgrade Your Apple Watch Bestig Rose Gold and Brown Genuine Leather Apple Watch Strap Amazon $23 See On Amazon Take your Apple Watch to the next level with this genuine leather strap. The luxury strap is suitable for iWatch Series 5, Series 4, Series 3, Series 2, Series 1 Nike+, Sport & Edition thanks to it’s easy-to-use stainless steel connector. The extra-long band is designed to wrap twice around your wrist and is flexible enough that you’ll forget you even have it on. No need to drop hundreds of dollars on custom bands or real leather watches when you can just swap out your Apple Watch bands for a brand new look every day. The band comes in 27 colors.