Thanks to genius products like blanket hoodies and memory foam sleep masks, there are more ways than ever to get cozy at home. And while you might think you need to spend a lot to achieve maximum hygge, there are actually tons of
cozy home things on Amazon that are less than $30.
This list is full of products that will inspire you to get your coze on. Have soothing at-home aromatherapy sessions with an essential oil diffuser and a set of the most popular essential oil scents. Or, upgrade your bath routine to something more a little more relaxing with colorful scented bath bombs and a clever bath tray that holds a book and a drink. Tech-wise, you can add a few modern comforts like LED smart bulbs and a mug warmer that keeps hot beverages at the perfect temperature for hours. And don't forget self-care essentials like hydrating sheet masks and moisturizing gel socks, which are great for yourself or as gifts.
There's no doubt these items will make you want to hibernate year-round, and since they're budget-friendly, you can stock up on a few comfort-inducing picks. Plus, if you want to give the gift of coziness, most can be delivered in just a couple of days with Amazon's super-fast Prime shipping.
1 This Throw Blanket Made From Soft Fleece
Wrap yourself up in warmth in this
extra-cozy throw blanket. Made from super soft and durable polyester fleece, the blanket is perfect for chilly nights in bed — or even just relaxing on the couch. Even better? It comes in 10 different gorgeous colors. 2 A Memory Foam Pillow That’s Oh-So Breathable
This
comfy pillow is not only incredibly soft, but the inside is also filled with shredded memory foam rather than a single solid piece. The result? Increased airflow throughout the pillow to help you stay cool on hot nights. And for easy cleaning, the soft polyester-cotton cover is removable as well as machine-washable. 3 This Plush Robe That's So Soft & Comfy
Get comfy in this
extra-long plush robe made from soft jersey cotton with a hint of spandex — just for a little stretch. Choose from more than 15 colors, including a soothing shade of heather blue. 4 A Blanket Hoodie That's Extremely Cozy & Soft
It doesn't get comfier than this
oversized blanket hoodie made of plush sherpa. There are convenient pockets, and since there are sleeves, your hands remain free to hold the remote control and a mug of your favorite cozy beverage. Choose from eight colors or prints including a leopard design, gray, ivory, and blush pink. 5 An Essential Oil Diffuser With 25,000+ Five-Star Reviews
Use this
essential oil diffuser with your favorite essential oils to fill your home with relaxing aromatherapy scents. The diffuser offers three to six hours of runtime and has seven optional LED light color options. Plus, it works as a mini humidifier to help relieve dry skin and sinuses. 6 An Essential Oil Gift Set That Has The Most Popular Aromatherapy Scents
This
essential oil gift set features eight of the most popular aromatherapy scents: eucalyptus, lavender, lemongrass, orange, peppermint, frankincense, rosemary, and tea tree. Each scent has its own benefits, and you can use them with your favorite essential oil diffuser to create customized aromatherapy at home. And at only $15, this set is a steal, and makes a great gift, too. 7 These Velvet Pillow Covers That Feel So Soft
Make your couch extra cozy with these
velvet pillow covers. Sold in a set of two, the covers are made from super soft velvet and come in a range of sizes and lush colors, like violet (pictured), aqua, and deep wine red. The covers also have an invisible zipper. 8 This Moon Lamp That Creates A Warm Celestial Glow
This gorgeous
rechargeable moon night light creates soothing celestial vibes, and it makes an amazing gift. Made with a 3-D printer, the lamp looks like a realistic tiny moon and works for up to eight hours on one charge. Choose from two color modes (white or yellow) and adjust to your desired brightness. 9 These Moisturizing Socks That Make Your Skin Feel So Soft
For an at-home spa treatment, pick up these clever
gel moisturizing socks. The washable socks have a gel inner lining with soothing ingredients like vitamin E and shea butter to hydrate dry skin and cuticles, and you can use them with your favorite lotion for even more moisturizing power. Choose between small, medium, and large sizes. 10 These LED Curtain Lights That Make Any Room Feel Cozy
This set of 300 twinkly
LED curtain lights can instantly make your space feel cozier. Hang them alone or pair them with a pretty sheer curtain for even more ambiance, and choose from eight light mode settings like slow fade and steady-on. 11 This Fluffy Area Rug That Feels Soft & Cozy
This super
fluffy area rug comes in 17 versatile colors, from light gray (pictured) to hot pink, so there's sure to be a shade to match your decor. The soft rug is equally cozy in living rooms and bedrooms, and its nonslip backing prevents the rug from sliding around. 12 This Himalayan Salt Lamp With A Dimmer
Thousands of reviewers love the soothing amber glow of this natural
Himalayan salt lamp, which has a dimmer switch to adjust to the perfect brightness. Bask in its relaxing vibes for less than $20. 13 An Orthopedic Knee Pillow That Relieves Back & Hip Pain
This
orthopedic knee pillow can relieve back and hip pain, giving you a better night's sleep. Made from high-density memory foam, the ergonomically designed pillow fits between your knees to provide support and alignment throughout the night. Plus, the breathable cover is removable and machine washable. 14 A Bathtub Tray That Makes Baths Even Cozier
A relaxing bubble bath gets even cozier with this
bathtub caddy tray, which holds a book or tablet, your phone, and a glass of wine. Made from eco-friendly bamboo, the clever caddy is expandable to fit securely across tubs of nearly any size. 15 The Sheets Made From Cozy Microfleece
You’ll be glad you put these
cozy microfleece sheets on your bed the next time temperatures dip down low. Not only are they warm, but hundreds of reviewers wrote about how soft they are. Plus, the fitted sheet’s extra-deep pocket helps keep it from riding up over your mattress. 16 This Bath Bomb Set With 12 Colorful & Cozy Baths
With more than 6,000 reviews and a nearly unheard of 4.9 overall rating, this
bath bomb gift set is a clear favorite with Amazon shoppers. The set includes 12 bath bombs with different scents like Victorian Rose and Lemongrass Green Tea, and each one leaves your skin feeling soft and moisturized. 17 These LED Smart Bulbs You Can Control From Anywhere
With this
two-pack of LED smart bulbs, you can turn lights off and on, change their color, and adjust brightness from anywhere using a free app. To make things even easier, the smart bulbs are also compatible with Alexa and Google Home so you can control them using only your voice once synced. 18 A Compact Space Heater That Keeps You Toasty Warm
This
compact space heater provides extra warmth and coziness to any room of the house. The quiet heater features a simple thermostat, three heat modes, and warms up in a flash. Plus, it automatically turns off if it overheats or tips over. It's available in three colors. 19 This Oversized Hoodie That’s Perfect For Snuggling
Adorable bulldogs, colorful Warner Brothers characters, quirky otters — this
blanket hoodie comes in so many cool prints you’ll be tempted to grab more than one. The oversized cut gives you tons of room to move, while the sherpa fleece interior helps keep you warm. One size is made to fit all. 20 This Floor Pillow Cushion That's So Comfy & Cute
Add some comfy seating around the house with these
chenille floor pillow cushions. Available in aqua blue, blush pink, light gray, or ivory, the thick cushion gets extra charm from tufted detailing and a cute scalloped edge. 21 These Flameless Candles That Look So Realistic
Create cozy candlelit ambiance with this set of 12
flameless flickering candles, which look amazing on their own or paired with your favorite seasonal decor. These battery-operated candles work last for more than 90 hours and even has a timer function. 22 This Insulated French Press That Keeps Your Coffee Warm Longer
Who says you have to leave the house for a perfect cup of coffee? More than 5,000 reviewers love to brew fresh coffee with this
stainless steel French press that features double wall insulation to keep your coffee warm, and a cool touch handle and knob for safe and easy pouring. 23 A Mug Warmer That Keeps Hot Beverages At The Perfect Temperature
Keep your favorite hot beverages at the perfect temperature with this
clever mug warmer. Featuring a simple on/off switch, the mug warmer holds many different mug styles and sizes and has an indicator light that lets you know when the surface is hot. 24 This Nonslip Pebble Bath Mat That Looks So Chic
This chic
pebble bathtub mat makes your bathroom feel like a luxury spa. More than 200 suction cups help keep the durable bath mat in place, small gaps in the design allow for water drainage, and the mat can be trimmed to your desired size. Choose from solid black, clear, or translucent blue. 25 This Microwave Popcorn Bowl That Pops Up The Perfect Snack
For an alternative to store-bought bagged popcorn, over 8,000 reviewers are fans of this BPA-free silicone
microwave popcorn popper. Place popping kernels in the bowl and microwave for fresh popcorn in just a few minutes — no oil is required, and you can add all your favorite seasonings. The handy popcorn popper comes in 17 vibrant colors, too. 26 A Bamboo Cheese Board That Will Make You Feel So Fancy
With this gorgeous
bamboo cheese board, you can create an appetizer platter that looks almost too good to eat. The large board has lots of room for cheese, sauces, and charcuterie and features two convenient side handles and two side trays that are perfect for holding crackers, nuts, and dried fruits. 27 This Cult-Favorite Sheet Set That Comes In Lots Of Colors
With more than 65,000 reviews, this
affordable four-piece sheet set has a cult following on Amazon. Made from soft and durable brushed microfiber, this set of a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases is available in more than 40 colors and patterns and the sheets are resistant to fades, stains, and wrinkles. 28 This Fondue Pot That Perfectly Melts Cheese Or Chocolate
Whether you're going savory with melted cheese or sweet with melted chocolate, this
stainless steel fondue pot is sure to serve up fun food at your next get-together. The easy-to-clean pot heats up quickly with adjustable temperature controls and comes with six color-coded fondue forks to dip bread, veggies, fruit, and more. 29 A Faux Suede Ottoman That Doubles As Storage Space
This sleek
faux suede ottoman works as extra seating or a foot rest, and it provides storage space inside its roomy compartment to boot. When it's not in use, you can even fold up the lightweight ottoman for easy storage. Choose from seven colors. It's also available in a longer bench shape. 30 These Memory Foam Slippers That "Feels Like Walking On Clouds"
Get super cozy with these warm
memory foam slippers, which have soft fleece lining and high-density memory foam insoles. The lightweight, anti-slip rubber soles make these slippers suitable for indoor and outdoor use, and there are five versatile colors to choose from. "With a memory foam footbed that feels like walking on clouds, they're also warm and soft to the touch," one fan wrote. 31 This Bath Pillow That Supports Your Head & Shoulders
Few things are as relaxing as soaking in the tub after a long day, so why not make the experience even comfier with help from this
bath pillow? Two panels keep your head and shoulders supported, and the 3-D ventilated mesh ensures that it dries quickly once you’re done. 32 A White Noise Machine That Has 6 Soothing Sounds
This compact
white noise machine soothes with six sounds, including ocean, rain, and white noise. Play the noises continuously throughout the night or set the machine on a 15-, 30-, or 60-minute timer to help you fall asleep. And if you supply your own batteries, you can even use it while traveling. 33 This Spa Bath Pillow That Keeps You Comfy In The Bathtub
Make bath time feel extra luxurious with this
spa bath pillow, which provides head, neck, and shoulder support while you soak in the tub. The two-panel, waterproof padded foam pillow has seven suction cups to keep it in place on any type of tub. 34 This Persian Area Rug That Comes In Dozens Of Sizes
Step off of those cold hardwood floors and onto this
gorgeous Persian rug. Not only does it come in dozens of sizes to suit any space, but it’s also wear- and tear-resistant, making it perfect for high-traffic areas. And if you aren’t into blue? You also have the choice of nine other shades. 35 A Clever Microwave Soup Mug That Prevents Splatter
This helpful
microwave soup mug heats meals and hot drinks without making a mess thanks to a vented lid that prevents splatter. Made from BPA-free plastic, the mug has cool-to-the-touch tabs that are easy to open, and it's freezer and top-rack dishwasher-safe, too. 36 These Bamboo Memory Foam Pillows That Are Infused With Cooling Gel
Filled with supportive shredded memory foam that's infused with cooling gel, this two-pack of queen-size
memory foam pillows will keep you comfy and cool throughout the night. The breathable, hypoallergenic bamboo pillow cases are removable and machine washable, too. 37 A Twistable Memory Foam Pillow That Provides Customized Comfort
This
twistable travel pillow is great for getting comfy whether you're on an airplane or at home. The memory foam pillow can be contoured into many positions to provide support while you're napping, reading, or relaxing, and it's covered in soft, breathable cotton for extra comfort. 38 These Cotton Hand Towels That Are Super Soft & Absorbent
Give the bathroom a cozy upgrade with this set of six
100% cotton hand towels. Soft, absorbent, and durable, the hand towels are available in eight classic colors like gray, white, and navy blue. 39 This Set Of 32 Sheet Masks That Are Super Hydrating
Thousands of reviewers have given these
affordable sheet masks the thumbs up. Packed with hydrating and refreshing ingredients like collagen, they are sold in two packs of 16 (for a total of 32), with a variety of specific tasks including soothing aloe, cooling cucumber, and nurturing royal jelly. 40 This Shaggy Bath Mat That's So Fluffy & Absorbent
You'll love stepping onto this
soft, shaggy bath mat, which is covered in thick microfiber chenille. The large bath mat is super absorbent and has a nonslip backing to help keep it in place. Choose from 10 colors, including a trendy shade of almond beige. 41 These Hair Towel Wraps That Help Your Hair Dry Faster
Help your hair dry faster and prevent frizz with these soft and absorbent
hair towel wraps. Made from quick-drying microfiber, the two-pack of towels (one pink and one beige) have a handy button on the back to keep the wrap securely in place. Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently of Bustle's editorial and sales departments.