43 Things That'll Make You Look & Feel Sexy As Hell For Less Than $50 On Amazon

A swipe of red lipstick. The perfect fragrance. That feeling when you know you’re wearing beautiful lingerie under your clothes. Certain things in life are virtually guaranteed to provide an instant boost of confidence whenever you need it most. Even something relatively small can make you feel gorgeous and powerful; in fact, the things that make the biggest impact are often the simplest. For example, this roundup features 43 things that’ll instantly make you look and feel sexy as hell — all for less than $50 on Amazon, no less.

Whether you’re in the market for the perfect little black dress or a gorgeous new set of lingerie, you’re sure to find something in this edit that you'll feel incredible in. But the items on this list aren't limited to just fashion pieces; you’ll also find luxurious home goods, indulgent beauty products, and other fun items to help set the mood — whether you're getting ready for a girls' night out or staying in for an at-home spa session. Everything featured does have at least one thing in common, though — they're all virtually guaranteed to make you look (and more importantly, feel) confident, sexy, and strong.

So go ahead, what are you waiting for? Read on to make every part of your life feel a little more va-va-voom.

1 A Rose-Scented Body Oil To Make Your Skin Feel Silky Soft Weleda Pampering Body & Beauty Oil Amazon $19 See on Amazon The right scent can have a powerful effect (on yourself and on others). But if perfume isn't your thing, try this rose-scented body oil instead. Not only does it smell like freshly-picked roses, but the jojoba oil-based formula will make your skin feel silky and soft. It's also a fabulous massage oil to keep on hand; or, make your bath feel more luxurious by pouring in a few drops. (Bonus: made by clean German beauty brand Weleda, the formula is NATRUE-certified and free of synthetics).

2 A Seamless & Oh-So-Soft Pair Of Yoga Pants CRZ YOGA High Waist Yoga Pants Amazon $24 See On Amazon These high-waist leggings by CRZ YOGA are just as comfortable as other name brand ones but cost about a quarter of the price. The pants are engineered with a four-way stretch so they remain restriction-free, don't slide down, and are "seriously so soft," according to reviewers. They also have moisture-wicking technology built-in and come in a range of colors and prints, including olive green (pictured), camo, black, and red. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large (25 inches long)

3 Everything You Need To Create A Vampy Makeup Look HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga: HAUS of Collections: 3-Piece Set Amazon $50 See on Amazon Get everything you need for a dramatic nighttime look with this three-piece makeup set from Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories line. Included is a metallic liquid eyeshadow and sparkling lipstick (both in deep, true red shades), as well as a matte black liquid eyeliner with a skinny felt tip. Even if you're going otherwise barefaced, a simple swipe of this stunning red lipstick is guaranteed to make you feel confident and strong.

4 A Sleek Pair Of Ankle Boots You Can Wear With Everything find. Women's Kitten Heel Ankle Boots Amazon $50 See on Amazon Stylish and sexy all at once, these kitten-heeled ankle boots are a must-have addition to any wardrobe. They'll go with just about everything in your closet, they work for any season, and they're actually quite comfortable, thanks to their low heel. Meanwhile, the shiny black croc-embossed exterior will glam up any simple (or already dramatic) outfit. Available sizes: 5 — 10.5

5 These Gorgeous Votives To Set The Mood Kate Aspen Indian Jewel Henna Glass Votives Amazon $12 See on Amazon Whether you're filling up the bath for a night of self-pampering or you have someone special coming over, this four-pack of multi-colored votives will help set the mood. Just fill them up with tea candles and marvel at the warm, jewel-toned lights they emit.

6 A Set Of Intricately-Designed G-Strings Made Of Crocheted Lace Iris & Lilly Women's Crochet Lace G String (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See on Amazon Not only are these Iris & Lily thongs absolutely stunning, but they cost just under $6 (!!!) for a two-pack. Judging by the gorgeous, laser-cut lace design and sexy mesh waistbands, you'd think they'd cost five times the price. Choose from black and red. Available sizes: XS — XL

7 A Rose-Scented Body Scrub For At-Home Pampering Sessions ASUTRA Dead Sea Salt Body Scrub Amazon $23 See on Amazon Having soft, freshly-cleansed skin can feel like the sexiest thing in the world. But this body scrub amps things up even further with its decadent rose scent. The formula is packed with jojoba, argan, and sweet almond oils to restore moisture while Dead Sea salts exfoliate. Plus, the scent — which comes from a mix of rose and sandalwood essential oils — is totally natural; you'll find no synthetic fragrances here.

8 This Gorgeous Lace Bodysuit That You Can Wear As A Top — OR As Lingerie Mae Women's Strappy Halter Lace Bodysuit Amazon $16 See on Amazon Sold in black and light pink, this lacy little number can be worn tucked into jeans or a skirt for date night, then, it easily transitions into a sexy piece of lingerie for whatever comes next. It's hard to believe it costs less than $20. Available sizes: XS — XL

9 A Set Of Scented "Rose Petals" To Put In Your Bath Little World Rose Flower Bath Soap Amazon $9 See on Amazon Upgrade your next soaking session with these cool soap roses. Throw them into the bath and watch as they eventually dissolve into a rich foam that also emits a lovely, floral scent. Pair them with a face mask and a post-bath body oil, and you'll feel like a goddess ready to take on anything.

10 The Perfect Little Black Dress The Drop Women's Amelia Midi Tank Dress Amazon $40 See on Amazon This little black dress is a no-fuss, confidence-boosting outfit all on its own; but you can also rock it under a blazer for a work-appropriate look, glam it up with a belt and earrings, or dress it down with white sneakers and a denim jacket. Thick straps, a subtle side slit, and a midi length give it a '90s-chic vibe, while the elastane in the fabric provides a hint of stretch, so it's comfortable, too. Available sizes: XS — XL

11 These Cat Eye Sunglasses For A Hint Of Retro Glamour SOJOS Cat Eye Sunglasses Amazon $11 See on Amazon Instead of looking like a costume, these retro frames look incredibly modern — and glamorous. Available in four different colors, including classic brown tortoiseshell and dramatic red — they'll add a twist of retro-chic glamour to any outfit.

12 An Everyday T-Shirt Dress With A Slinky Fit BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This BTFBM dress has over 1,800 five-star reviews and costs under $30. There's a sweet tulip hem and ruched details in the middle of the dress. Reviewers rave that the fabric is thick, stretchy, and looks much more expensive than it is. Beyond an elevated t-shirt dress with short sleeves, you can also get this number in a sleeveless style or with a slight v-neck with small buttons. It's also sold in a handful of classic colors. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

13 A Luxurious Candle That Burns For Over 50 Hours NEST Fragrances Classic Candle Rose Noir & Oud Amazon $42 See on Amazon Sometimes, all it takes to lift your mood is the right candle. This one, from luxury fragrance brand Nest, burns for up to 60 hours, so it'll last you forever. Rose Wood & Noir combines the perfect blend of floral and smoky, but it's also sold in 24 other sumptuous scents, like Linen, Moroccan Amber, and Cashmere Suede.

14 This Cute Lace-Trimmed Pajama Set Ekouaer Lace Pajamas Set Amazon $20 See on Amazon Investing in some cute, matching pajama sets is an easy way to make yourself feel more pampered when you go sleep and when you wake up. And it doesn't get much cuter (or more comfortable) than this lace-trimmed set. Made with a soft, stretchy blend of rayon and spandex, the two-piece set is sold in 18 colors, with or without the lace trim. Available sizes: S-XXL

15 A Confidence-Boosting Dress That'll Never Go Out Of Style Lark & Ro Women's Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress Amazon $40 See on Amazon Whether you've got an important meeting or you're going on a first date, the right dress can make you feel instantly more confident. And it's almost like this dress screams self-assuredness, with its timeless wrap design and gorgeous range of colors. Not only that, but it's a comfortable choice, too, thanks to the stretchy elastane in the fabric. Available sizes: XS-XL

16 A Simple, Comfortable Slip With Pretty Lace Accents RSLOVE Lace Full Slip Dress Amazon $17 See on Amazon Whether you wear it as lingerie or sleepwear, this simple little slip is guaranteed to make you feel cute. It's stretchy, lightweight, and comfortable, it's designed with adjustable straps, and it comes in several different colors, including sultry red and playful baby pink. All of that, for less than $20. Available sizes: S — XXL

17 A Faux Fur Blanket You'll Love Snuggling Up In HORIMOTE HOME Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $47 See on Amazon Your surroundings can make you feel sexy, too — even if you're just planning on a solo night in with Netflix and takeout. Snuggle up in this luxurious faux fur throw to make your home feel a little more glamorous. It's cozy and warm, and it looks so fab, whether you place it on the couch or over your bed. Choose from a range of colors, as well as three sizes. Available sizes: 18" x 18", 50" x 60", 60" x 80"

18 A Silky Soft Robe Sold In Eight Gorgeous Colors The Bund Silk Robe Amazon $20 See on Amazon As far as clothing that makes you feel glamorous goes, robes are probably at the top of that list; there's just something about them. This one costs just $20, but it looks so much more expensive, thanks to its silky, lace-trimmed design and classic wrap fit. Get it in a range of colors, from dramatic black and Bordeaux to white, beige, and light pink. Available sizes: S — XL

19 A Skin-Smoothing Body Butter That Smells Like Vanilla Pacifica Island Vanilla Body Butter Amazon $15 See on Amazon When it comes to mouthwatering scents, vanilla is a classic. But aside from the decadent, dessert-like fragrance, this body cream is chock-full of good-for-you ingredients, like vitamin E, shea butter, and almond oil (plus, it's made by Pacifica, a reputable clean beauty brand). The result? Super smooth skin that smells delicious enough to eat.

20 A Two-Toned Nightie With A Stunning Lace Halter Design Ella Lust Soft Lace Nightgown Amazon $18 See on Amazon Upgrade your sleepwear with this stunning two-toned nightie. Its halter neckline is outfitted with gorgeous white lace, beautifully accentuating the soft, breathable black skirt. It's as pretty as it is cozy. Available sizes: XL — XXXL

21 A Dramatic Set Of Bed Sheets That Are Extra-Soft On Your Hair & Skin Pure Bedding Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets Amazon $26 See on Amazon Satin sheets are more than just sexy; they're also really good for your skin and hair. Since satin is much gentler than fabrics like cotton, it doesn't produce as much friction, which means less tangles and knots. Plus, they don't wrinkle, and they feel comfortable and breathable against skin. Choose from 14 colors. Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king, California king

22 The Perfect Pair Of "Skinny Jeans" Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Modern-Skinny Jean Amazon $13 See on Amazon Is there anything sexier than a pair of jeans that fit you like a glove? Well, thats why so many reviewers are obsessed with these Levi's, because they make it easy to find the perfect fit, offering three different inseam lengths for tall girls and petites alike. They also contain elastane which gives them a comfortable, stretchy feel, and come in tons of different washes. Over 3,500 reviewers (!!!) gave them a perfect five-star reviews, writing things like "super comfortable, super sexy." Available sizes: 2-28 (short, medium, long)

23 A Pair Of Lace Cheekies From Rihanna's Lingerie Line Savage X Fenty Floral Lace Cheeky Underwear Amazon $19 See on Amazon Prefer briefs to thongs? Then you'll love these cheekies from Savage x Fenty. Not only do they come in a rainbow of bright, interesting colors (check out the gorgeous mint green, pictured), but they're comfortable, too, thanks to the cheeky-style fit and soft cotton gusset. Available sizes: XS-XL

24 A Form-Fitting Bodysuit In Dozens Of Colors (& An Unbeatable Price) MANGOPOP Scoop Neck Bodysuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon This long-sleeve scoop neck bodysuit is great for everyday wear. It's made from a blend of soft cotton and stretchy spandex. It has a "tanga" cut at the bottom, which means it falls somewhere between thong-style and bikini-coverage, and it has a two-snap closure for convenience. It comes in a rainbow of gorgeous colors and prints, including black (pictured), leopard, rose pink, and royal blue. Just throw on a pair of jeans or a skirt and go. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

25 A Simple Pair Of Stilettos That Go With Literally Everything DREAM PAIRS Women's Karrie High Stilettos Amazon $42 See on Amazon There's nothing sexier than a classic pair of strappy sandals — but what adds to this pair's appeal is that they'll make you feel great, too, because they're designed with comfortable, padded soles and spacious toe beds, so your toes won't hang over them uncomfortably. Choose from 16 gorgeous colors, including classic black and a glittery silver pair. Available sizes: 5—11

26 A Body Oil Mist With A Fresh, Subtle Scent Philosophy Amazing Grace Satin-Finish Body Oil Mist Amazon $24 See on Amazon Not only does this body oil spray from Philosophy smell amazing (think fresh and clean), but it'll also leave your skin baby-soft. The spray-top bottle makes it easy to apply anywhere, so you can even stash it in your purse for whenever you're in need of a quick, uplifting boost.

27 A Satin Silk Robe Sold In Six Dramatic Colors Allegrace Women Plus Size Satin Robe Amazon $21 See on Amazon Another great silk robe to consider, this one is designed sans lace, giving it a classic, understated vibe. "The fabric is wonderful, and something I really appreciate: It spot cleans so easily! Often satin-style fabrics give me some trouble," noted one reviewer. Choose from six colors. Available sizes: 1X Plus-4X Plus

28 An Exfoliating Body Scrub That Fights KP & Bumpy Skin First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Amazon $26 See on Amazon Exfoliants are great for achieving silky soft skin, but if you need something a little harder-working, reach for the First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub. It's formulated to treat keratosis pilaris, a common skin condition that causes your hair follicles to clog, which produces those little red bumps. It can also help with body acne or generally bumpy-feeling skin.

29 A Pretty Little Bralette To Pair With All Your V-Necks & Off-The-Shoulder Shirts Mae Women's Lace V-Neck Bralette Amazon $12 See on Amazon Unlike your typical bras, this little number was designed to be seen. Whether it peeks out from an off-the-shoulder top or between the buttons of a blouse, it's sure to add an understatedly sexy touch to any outfit. It's also underwire-free, so it's incredibly comfortable. Available sizes: XS — XL

30 A Dramatic Robe That Can Also Be Worn As A Beach Coverup Pink Queen Long Sleeve Flowy Swimsuit Cover Up Amazon $27 See on Amazon Whether you wear this is a bathrobe or a beach coverup, it's bound to make you feel fabulous. One reviewer wrote that its sheer, lightweight fabric makes it the perfect robe for summer, while others have worn it to bachelorette weekends and yacht parties. Choose from classic colors like black and white, or go with one of the vibrant shades of orange or neon green. Available sizes: S — XXL

31 A Stunning LBD With Sexy Mesh Details Milumia Ruffle Pencil Party Dress Amazon $33 See on Amazon Mesh accents, a high neckline, and a ruffled, asymmetrical hem make this little black dress stand out from the rest. Spandex gives it a nice amount of stretch, while a subtle keyhole cut-out at the neck rounds out the stunning design. Consider this the perfect confidence-boosting party dress. Available sizes: XL — 3XL

32 A Set Of Satin Pillowcases That Are Better For Your Hair & Skin Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See on Amazon The key to not waking up with bedhead (or pillow creases on your face)? Soft, satin pillowcases, of course. The slippery material prevents snagging, breakage, and knots, which will help your hairstyle last longer, too. What's more, over 5,000 reviewers gave this set a perfect five-star review. "Kept my hair PERFECT all night!" raved one fan, while another called them "life-changing." Choose from nine colors. Available sizes: standard, queen, king

33 This Trendy Shoulder-Baring Top LACOZY Off Shoulder Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon This oversized knit top is so comfortable yet still makes an unabashedly beautiful statement with it's one-shoulder baring design. Made of a blend of polyester, cotton, and spandex, it's cozy like a sweater but airy enough that you can throw it on with a pair of denim shorts and still look polished. It comes in arrays of colors and prints, whether you love cool tones like dark gray (pictured) or warmer shades of pink and apricot. Available sizes: XS-XL

34 These Faux Leather Leggings With Over 1,000 Glowing Reviews Ginasy Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $35 See on Amazon Believe it or not, leather leggings are one of the more versatile pieces you can add to your wardrobe — and this pair has a long list of favorable reviews. They can be dressed up or down, and look as good with sneakers and boots as they do with sandals and pumps. Over 1,000 reviewers gave them a glowingly positive review. Available sizes: S — XXL

35 A Sweet & Sexy Lounge Set With A Ruffle Hem LuckyMore Pajama Set Amazon $26 See on Amazon This pajama set is the perfect combination of beguiling and comfortable. The soft cotton-polyester fabric is breathable and lightweight, while the ruffle accents give it an effortlessly sweet feel. You'll love sleeping in it, but you'll equally love lounging it for low-key days. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

36 A Faux Fur-Trimmed Cloak For Dramatic Cold-Weather Looks Gihuo Faux Fur Hooded Cloak Amazon $46 See on Amazon There's something undeniably alluring about a cape. But unlike most capes, which can look costume-y, this one looks glamorous and very chic. Made of a wool blend with a faux fur trim around the sleeves and hood, it's sold in seven versatile colors, including brown, beige, gray, and black. Available sizes: one size

37 A Gorgeous Matching Set Of Silk Pajamas SWOMOG Silk Satin Two-Piece Pajamas Set Amazon $13 See On Amazon Get your beauty sleep in this sexy matching set of pajamas. The silky-satin material is buttery soft, and the darling shorts and matching short-sleeve button up collared top is ultrafeminine yet still practical enough to doze off in. They are available in seven whimsical shades and prints, including navy blue (pictured), floral print, and baby pink. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

38 These Mesh Tights That Are Totally On-Trend Charmnight Womens High Waist Tights (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See on Amazon Fishnet tights have seen a major resurgence over the last couple of years. And they're not just for pairing with dresses and skirts; wear them underneath a pair of ripped jeans, or with a pair of dress pants and pumps for just a touch of sexy appeal. This two-pack comes with two different pairs in different styles, so it's a great value for under $10. Available sizes: one size (S — XXXL)

39 An Ethereal Lace Teddy With Fairy-Chic Vibes Avidlove Lace Sleepwear Amazon $16 See on Amazon While lace nighties come in all different styles and designs, there's something magical about this one. Its asymmetrical hemline adds a fairy-like vibe, while the lace neckline and bow detail round out the sexy, pretty design. This dreamy nightie is available in 18 different colors, so you'll be able to find the one that makes you feel as sexy as you deserve. Available sizes: S-XXXXL

40 A Pair Of Open-Toe Espadrilles That Are Just As Chic As They Are Comfortable Soda VALETT Sandals Amazon $23 See On Amazon Reviewers swear by these Soda sandals because of how comfortable they are — but they also look super stylish, too. They look good with just about anything, from jeans and denim cutoffs to dresses and skirts. Choose from an ample range of colors, prints, and manmade leathers and suedes, like natural taupe nubuck (pictured), snake gray, or blush pink. Available sizes: 0 - 11

41 A Timeless Midi Dress You'll Always Find An Occasion For Nemidor Casual Midi Dress Amazon $30 See on Amazon This is the perfect dress for pretty much any occasion: date night, wedding, family reunion, work ... it'll always come in handy hanging in your closet. That said, the tailored waist and V-neck cut make it a subtly sexy choice, too. You're bound to feel confident in this little number, which is sold in both solid colors and floral prints, in both short- and long-sleeved versions. Available sizes: 14W—26W

42 A Rose-Scented Perfume From A Clean Beauty Brand Pacifica Spray Perfume, Persian Rose Amazon $22 See on Amazon Most fragrances are made from synthetic materials, and while they aren't necessarily harmful, some folks may want a spritz that's a little "cleaner." That's where this perfume from Pacifica comes in. It's made from a blend of natural essential oils in small batches, and is vegan and paraben-free. Plus, the Persion Rose scent is bound to give you an instantly invigorating mood boost.