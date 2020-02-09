43 Things That'll Make You Look & Feel Sexy As Hell For Less Than $50 On Amazon

A swipe of red lipstick. The perfect fragrance. That feeling when you know you’re wearing beautiful lingerie under your clothes. Certain things in life are virtually guaranteed to provide an instant boost of confidence whenever you need it most. Even something relatively small can make you feel gorgeous and powerful; in fact, the things that make the biggest impact are often the simplest. For example, this roundup features 43
things that’ll instantly make you look and feel sexy as hell — all for less than $50 on Amazon, no less.
Whether you’re in the market for the perfect little black dress or a gorgeous new set of lingerie, you’re sure to find something in this edit that you'll feel incredible in. But the items on this list aren't limited to just fashion pieces; you’ll also find luxurious home goods, indulgent beauty products, and other fun items to help set the mood — whether you're getting ready for a girls' night out or staying in for an at-home spa session. Everything featured does have at least one thing in common, though — they're all virtually guaranteed to make you look (and more importantly,
feel) confident, sexy, and strong.
So go ahead, what are you waiting for? Read on to make every part of your life feel a little more va-va-voom.
1 A Rose-Scented Body Oil To Make Your Skin Feel Silky Soft
The right scent can have a powerful effect (on yourself
and on others). But if perfume isn't your thing, try this rose-scented body oil instead. Not only does it smell like freshly-picked roses, but the jojoba oil-based formula will make your skin feel silky and soft. It's also a fabulous massage oil to keep on hand; or, make your bath feel more luxurious by pouring in a few drops. (Bonus: made by clean German beauty brand Weleda, the formula is NATRUE-certified and free of synthetics). 2 A Seamless & Oh-So-Soft Pair Of Yoga Pants
These
high-waist leggings by CRZ YOGA are just as comfortable as other name brand ones but cost about a quarter of the price. The pants are engineered with a four-way stretch so they remain restriction-free, don't slide down, and are "seriously so soft," according to reviewers. They also have moisture-wicking technology built-in and come in a range of colors and prints, including olive green (pictured), camo, black, and red. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large (25 inches long) 3 Everything You Need To Create A Vampy Makeup Look
Get everything you need for a dramatic nighttime look with
this three-piece makeup set from Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories line. Included is a metallic liquid eyeshadow and sparkling lipstick (both in deep, true red shades), as well as a matte black liquid eyeliner with a skinny felt tip. Even if you're going otherwise barefaced, a simple swipe of this stunning red lipstick is guaranteed to make you feel confident and strong. 4 A Sleek Pair Of Ankle Boots You Can Wear With Everything
Stylish and sexy all at once,
these kitten-heeled ankle boots are a must-have addition to any wardrobe. They'll go with just about everything in your closet, they work for any season, and they're actually quite comfortable, thanks to their low heel. Meanwhile, the shiny black croc-embossed exterior will glam up any simple (or already dramatic) outfit. Available sizes: 5 — 10.5 5 These Gorgeous Votives To Set The Mood
Whether you're filling up the bath for a night of self-pampering or you have someone special coming over,
this four-pack of multi-colored votives will help set the mood. Just fill them up with tea candles and marvel at the warm, jewel-toned lights they emit. 6 A Set Of Intricately-Designed G-Strings Made Of Crocheted Lace
Not only are
these Iris & Lily thongs absolutely stunning, but they cost just under $6 (!!!) for a two-pack. Judging by the gorgeous, laser-cut lace design and sexy mesh waistbands, you'd think they'd cost five times the price. Choose from black and red. 7 A Rose-Scented Body Scrub For At-Home Pampering Sessions
Having soft, freshly-cleansed skin can feel like the sexiest thing in the world. But
this body scrub amps things up even further with its decadent rose scent. The formula is packed with jojoba, argan, and sweet almond oils to restore moisture while Dead Sea salts exfoliate. Plus, the scent — which comes from a mix of rose and sandalwood essential oils — is totally natural; you'll find no synthetic fragrances here. 8 This Gorgeous Lace Bodysuit That You Can Wear As A Top — OR As Lingerie
Sold in black and light pink,
this lacy little number can be worn tucked into jeans or a skirt for date night, then, it easily transitions into a sexy piece of lingerie for whatever comes next. It's hard to believe it costs less than $20. 9 A Set Of Scented "Rose Petals" To Put In Your Bath
Upgrade your next soaking session with
these cool soap roses. Throw them into the bath and watch as they eventually dissolve into a rich foam that also emits a lovely, floral scent. Pair them with a face mask and a post-bath body oil, and you'll feel like a goddess ready to take on anything. 10 The Perfect Little Black Dress This little black dress is a no-fuss, confidence-boosting outfit all on its own; but you can also rock it under a blazer for a work-appropriate look, glam it up with a belt and earrings, or dress it down with white sneakers and a denim jacket. Thick straps, a subtle side slit, and a midi length give it a '90s-chic vibe, while the elastane in the fabric provides a hint of stretch, so it's comfortable, too. 11 These Cat Eye Sunglasses For A Hint Of Retro Glamour
Instead of looking like a costume,
these retro frames look incredibly modern — and glamorous. Available in four different colors, including classic brown tortoiseshell and dramatic red — they'll add a twist of retro-chic glamour to any outfit. 12 An Everyday T-Shirt Dress With A Slinky Fit
This
BTFBM dress has over 1,800 five-star reviews and costs under $30. There's a sweet tulip hem and ruched details in the middle of the dress. Reviewers rave that the fabric is thick, stretchy, and looks much more expensive than it is. Beyond an elevated t-shirt dress with short sleeves, you can also get this number in a sleeveless style or with a slight v-neck with small buttons. It's also sold in a handful of classic colors. Available sizes: Small - X-Large 13 A Luxurious Candle That Burns For Over 50 Hours
Sometimes, all it takes to lift your mood is the right candle.
This one, from luxury fragrance brand Nest, burns for up to 60 hours, so it'll last you forever. Rose Wood & Noir combines the perfect blend of floral and smoky, but it's also sold in 24 other sumptuous scents, like Linen, Moroccan Amber, and Cashmere Suede. 14 This Cute Lace-Trimmed Pajama Set
Investing in some cute, matching pajama sets is an easy way to make yourself feel more pampered when you go sleep
and when you wake up. And it doesn't get much cuter (or more comfortable) than this lace-trimmed set. Made with a soft, stretchy blend of rayon and spandex, the two-piece set is sold in 18 colors, with or without the lace trim. 15 A Confidence-Boosting Dress That'll Never Go Out Of Style
Whether you've got an important meeting or you're going on a first date, the right dress can make you feel instantly more confident. And it's almost like
this dress screams self-assuredness, with its timeless wrap design and gorgeous range of colors. Not only that, but it's a comfortable choice, too, thanks to the stretchy elastane in the fabric. 16 A Simple, Comfortable Slip With Pretty Lace Accents
Whether you wear it as lingerie or sleepwear,
this simple little slip is guaranteed to make you feel cute. It's stretchy, lightweight, and comfortable, it's designed with adjustable straps, and it comes in several different colors, including sultry red and playful baby pink. All of that, for less than $20. 17 A Faux Fur Blanket You'll Love Snuggling Up In
Your surroundings can make you feel sexy, too — even if you're just planning on a solo night in with Netflix and takeout. Snuggle up in
this luxurious faux fur throw to make your home feel a little more glamorous. It's cozy and warm, and it looks so fab, whether you place it on the couch or over your bed. Choose from a range of colors, as well as three sizes. Available sizes: 18" x 18", 50" x 60", 60" x 80" 18 A Silky Soft Robe Sold In Eight Gorgeous Colors
As far as clothing that makes you feel glamorous goes, robes are probably at the top of that list; there's just something about them.
This one costs just $20, but it looks so much more expensive, thanks to its silky, lace-trimmed design and classic wrap fit. Get it in a range of colors, from dramatic black and Bordeaux to white, beige, and light pink. 19 A Skin-Smoothing Body Butter That Smells Like Vanilla
When it comes to mouthwatering scents, vanilla is a classic. But aside from the decadent, dessert-like fragrance,
this body cream is chock-full of good-for-you ingredients, like vitamin E, shea butter, and almond oil (plus, it's made by Pacifica, a reputable clean beauty brand). The result? Super smooth skin that smells delicious enough to eat. 20 A Two-Toned Nightie With A Stunning Lace Halter Design
Upgrade your sleepwear with this stunning
two-toned nightie. Its halter neckline is outfitted with gorgeous white lace, beautifully accentuating the soft, breathable black skirt. It's as pretty as it is cozy. Available sizes: XL — XXXL 21 A Dramatic Set Of Bed Sheets That Are Extra-Soft On Your Hair & Skin Satin sheets are more than just sexy; they're also really good for your skin and hair. Since satin is much gentler than fabrics like cotton, it doesn't produce as much friction, which means less tangles and knots. Plus, they don't wrinkle, and they feel comfortable and breathable against skin. Choose from 14 colors. Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king, California king 22 The Perfect Pair Of "Skinny Jeans"
Is there anything sexier than a pair of jeans that fit you like a glove? Well, thats why so many reviewers are obsessed with
these Levi's, because they make it easy to find the perfect fit, offering three different inseam lengths for tall girls and petites alike. They also contain elastane which gives them a comfortable, stretchy feel, and come in tons of different washes. Over 3,500 reviewers (!!!) gave them a perfect five-star reviews, writing things like "super comfortable, super sexy." Available sizes: 2-28 (short, medium, long) 23 A Pair Of Lace Cheekies From Rihanna's Lingerie Line
Prefer briefs to thongs? Then you'll love
these cheekies from Savage x Fenty. Not only do they come in a rainbow of bright, interesting colors (check out the gorgeous mint green, pictured), but they're comfortable, too, thanks to the cheeky-style fit and soft cotton gusset. 24 A Form-Fitting Bodysuit In Dozens Of Colors (& An Unbeatable Price)
This
long-sleeve scoop neck bodysuit is great for everyday wear. It's made from a blend of soft cotton and stretchy spandex. It has a "tanga" cut at the bottom, which means it falls somewhere between thong-style and bikini-coverage, and it has a two-snap closure for convenience. It comes in a rainbow of gorgeous colors and prints, including black (pictured), leopard, rose pink, and royal blue. Just throw on a pair of jeans or a skirt and go. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large 25 A Simple Pair Of Stilettos That Go With Literally Everything
There's nothing sexier than a classic pair of strappy sandals — but what adds to
this pair's appeal is that they'll make you feel great, too, because they're designed with comfortable, padded soles and spacious toe beds, so your toes won't hang over them uncomfortably. Choose from 16 gorgeous colors, including classic black and a glittery silver pair. 26 A Body Oil Mist With A Fresh, Subtle Scent
Not only does
this body oil spray from Philosophy smell amazing (think fresh and clean), but it'll also leave your skin baby-soft. The spray-top bottle makes it easy to apply anywhere, so you can even stash it in your purse for whenever you're in need of a quick, uplifting boost. 27 A Satin Silk Robe Sold In Six Dramatic Colors
Another great silk robe to consider,
this one is designed sans lace, giving it a classic, understated vibe. "The fabric is wonderful, and something I really appreciate: It spot cleans so easily! Often satin-style fabrics give me some trouble," noted one reviewer. Choose from six colors. Available sizes: 1X Plus-4X Plus 28 An Exfoliating Body Scrub That Fights KP & Bumpy Skin
Exfoliants are great for achieving silky soft skin, but if you need something a little harder-working, reach for the
First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub. It's formulated to treat keratosis pilaris, a common skin condition that causes your hair follicles to clog, which produces those little red bumps. It can also help with body acne or generally bumpy-feeling skin. 29 A Pretty Little Bralette To Pair With All Your V-Necks & Off-The-Shoulder Shirts
Unlike your typical bras,
this little number was designed to be seen. Whether it peeks out from an off-the-shoulder top or between the buttons of a blouse, it's sure to add an understatedly sexy touch to any outfit. It's also underwire-free, so it's incredibly comfortable. 30 A Dramatic Robe That Can Also Be Worn As A Beach Coverup
Whether you wear
this is a bathrobe or a beach coverup, it's bound to make you feel fabulous. One reviewer wrote that its sheer, lightweight fabric makes it the perfect robe for summer, while others have worn it to bachelorette weekends and yacht parties. Choose from classic colors like black and white, or go with one of the vibrant shades of orange or neon green. 31 A Stunning LBD With Sexy Mesh Details
Mesh accents, a high neckline, and a ruffled, asymmetrical hem make
this little black dress stand out from the rest. Spandex gives it a nice amount of stretch, while a subtle keyhole cut-out at the neck rounds out the stunning design. Consider this the perfect confidence-boosting party dress. Available sizes: XL — 3XL 32 A Set Of Satin Pillowcases That Are Better For Your Hair & Skin
The key to not waking up with bedhead (or pillow creases on your face)? Soft,
satin pillowcases, of course. The slippery material prevents snagging, breakage, and knots, which will help your hairstyle last longer, too. What's more, over 5,000 reviewers gave this set a perfect five-star review. "Kept my hair PERFECT all night!" raved one fan, while another called them "life-changing." Choose from nine colors. Available sizes: standard, queen, king 33 This Trendy Shoulder-Baring Top
This
oversized knit top is so comfortable yet still makes an unabashedly beautiful statement with it's one-shoulder baring design. Made of a blend of polyester, cotton, and spandex, it's cozy like a sweater but airy enough that you can throw it on with a pair of denim shorts and still look polished. It comes in arrays of colors and prints, whether you love cool tones like dark gray (pictured) or warmer shades of pink and apricot. 34 These Faux Leather Leggings With Over 1,000 Glowing Reviews
Believe it or not, leather leggings are one of the more versatile pieces you can add to your wardrobe — and
this pair has a long list of favorable reviews. They can be dressed up or down, and look as good with sneakers and boots as they do with sandals and pumps. Over 1,000 reviewers gave them a glowingly positive review. 35 A Sweet & Sexy Lounge Set With A Ruffle Hem
This
pajama set is the perfect combination of beguiling and comfortable. The soft cotton-polyester fabric is breathable and lightweight, while the ruffle accents give it an effortlessly sweet feel. You'll love sleeping in it, but you'll equally love lounging it for low-key days. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 36 A Faux Fur-Trimmed Cloak For Dramatic Cold-Weather Looks
There's something undeniably alluring about a cape. But unlike most capes, which can look costume-y,
this one looks glamorous and very chic. Made of a wool blend with a faux fur trim around the sleeves and hood, it's sold in seven versatile colors, including brown, beige, gray, and black. Available sizes: one size 37 A Gorgeous Matching Set Of Silk Pajamas
Get your beauty sleep in this sexy
matching set of pajamas. The silky-satin material is buttery soft, and the darling shorts and matching short-sleeve button up collared top is ultrafeminine yet still practical enough to doze off in. They are available in seven whimsical shades and prints, including navy blue (pictured), floral print, and baby pink. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large 38 These Mesh Tights That Are Totally On-Trend
Fishnet tights have seen a major resurgence over the last couple of years. And they're not just for pairing with dresses and skirts; wear them underneath a pair of ripped jeans, or with a pair of dress pants and pumps for just a
touch of sexy appeal. This two-pack comes with two different pairs in different styles, so it's a great value for under $10. Available sizes: one size (S — XXXL) 39 An Ethereal Lace Teddy With Fairy-Chic Vibes
While lace nighties come in all different styles and designs, there's something magical about
this one. Its asymmetrical hemline adds a fairy-like vibe, while the lace neckline and bow detail round out the sexy, pretty design. This dreamy nightie is available in 18 different colors, so you'll be able to find the one that makes you feel as sexy as you deserve. 40 A Pair Of Open-Toe Espadrilles That Are Just As Chic As They Are Comfortable
Reviewers swear by
these Soda sandals because of how comfortable they are — but they also look super stylish, too. They look good with just about anything, from jeans and denim cutoffs to dresses and skirts. Choose from an ample range of colors, prints, and manmade leathers and suedes, like natural taupe nubuck (pictured), snake gray, or blush pink. 41 A Timeless Midi Dress You'll Always Find An Occasion For
This is
the perfect dress for pretty much any occasion: date night, wedding, family reunion, work ... it'll always come in handy hanging in your closet. That said, the tailored waist and V-neck cut make it a subtly sexy choice, too. You're bound to feel confident in this little number, which is sold in both solid colors and floral prints, in both short- and long-sleeved versions. 42 A Rose-Scented Perfume From A Clean Beauty Brand
Most fragrances are made from synthetic materials, and while they aren't necessarily harmful, some folks may want a spritz that's a little "cleaner." That's where
this perfume from Pacifica comes in. It's made from a blend of natural essential oils in small batches, and is vegan and paraben-free. Plus, the Persion Rose scent is bound to give you an instantly invigorating mood boost. 43 A Sexy Lace Robe With Over 500 Perfect Five-Star Reviews
For a truly saucy piece of lingerie,
this sheer lace robe is perfect for sexy nights in. Its delicate lace details and plunging neckline are accented with a large, satin belt, and it's sold 11 unique colors, including classic black and vibrant lime green. It's so popular with customers, it's garnered over 600 perfect five-star reviews and best-seller status on Amazon.