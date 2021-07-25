44 Things That Dramatically Upgrade Your Home For Less Than $30 On Amazon

Creating your ideal living space is an ever-evolving process. After all, Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither was anyone’s dream home. But it’s the little improvements we make along the way that end up making a big difference, so when you’re trying to upgrade your home on a budget, focusing on well-made essentials is key. Fortunately, Amazon has some amazing products that dramatically upgrade your home for $30 or less.

Your home should be your sanctuary, and it’s difficult to unwind when there’s clutter, so whether you live in a large house or a compact apartment, maximizing your storage space is incredibly important. Some simple ways to improve your home include an expandable under-sink organizer, a set of sleek bamboo drawer dividers, and a minimalist holder for your keys and mail.

Once you’ve created a storage configuration that works, you can have some fun with decoration. If you’ve embraced a rustic farmhouse style, you should check out this pendant light cord made from twisted hemp, or if you’re going for an elegant look, you’ll like these posh velvet throw pillow covers. So go ahead and tackle those mini DIY projects, or simply spruce up your space with some new decor. Sometimes it’s the simplest, most cost-effective items that have the power to instantly revitalize your home.

1 These Touch-Up Paint Pens That Conceal Wall Dings Slobproof Touch-Up Paint Pen Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’ve got dings and scratches on your walls, trim, or doorframes, these touch-up paint pens can conceal them fast. Just fill the included syringe with paint, add it to one of the two applicators, then use the precision-tip to brush the paint over any damage.

2 A Band That Keeps Your Fitted Sheet In Place Rubber Hugger Bed Sheet Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you wake up in the middle of the night with your fitted sheet scrunched up under you, this bed sheet holder will be right up your alley. The durable elastic band goes around the perimeter of your mattress to keep the fitted sheet securely in place. You can also tuck your top sheet and blanket under the band, so you don’t have to mess with lifting up your mattress.

3 The Ottoman That Doubles As Storage B FSOBEIIALEO Storage Ottoman Amazon $20 See On Amazon This ottoman works great as a foot rest or extra seating when company comes, but the interior is empty, so you can use it to stash throw blankets, towels, or extra linens. Made from durable cloth, it features a tufted top and comes in four subtle shades. Available colors: 4

4 This 2-Tier Shelf That Makes Use Of Corner Space mDesign Corner Caddy Amazon $18 See On Amazon Make use of the corner of your bathroom counter or dresser with this two-tier corner caddy. Made with a durable metal frame and trays that are easy to wipe clean, the caddy is perfectly sized for cleansers, lotions, and other cosmetics. Even better, it boasts a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 2,000 reviews. Available colors: 5

5 A Rustic Pendant Light Cord Made From Twisted Hemp Frideko Home Pendant Light Cord Amazon $12 See On Amazon Add some farmhouse style to your home with this pendant light cord. The 15-foot cord is made from twisted hemp and features a built-in light socket and on/off switch. Simply hang it from the ceiling, screw in a light bulb, and plug in.

6 A Minimalist Key & Mail Holder soclim Key Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon Mount this wood grain holder to your front entryway wall, and you’ll always have a handy place to stash your keys and mail. The minimalist holder boasts clean lines and five hooks for keys, and it’s perfect for small spaces where space is at a premium. Use the included hardware or adhesive strips for quick mounting.

7 The Splash Guard For Your Kitchen Sink Blue Ginkgo Sink Splash Guard Amazon $30 See On Amazon If your clothes are soaked by the time you’re done doing the dishes, this sink splash guard is for you. At 19 inches, it’s wide enough to cover your entire sink, but since it’s only 3 inches high, it won’t interfere with your scrubbing. It comes in four colors and suctions to your countertop for temporary use.

8 These Convenient Shoe Organizers That Fit Under Your Bed Woffit Under-Bed Shoe Organizers (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These clever under-bed shoe organizers can be stored under your bed, and have individual compartments that keep your kicks from getting crushed. They’re made from durable non-woven fabric, with handles that make them easy to pull out. The set comes with two organizers: one that has space for up to 16 pairs of shoes and one that has space for four pairs of boots.

9 Some Removable Seat Covers That Are Easy To Clean smiry Seat Covers (Set of 4) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Add a pop of color to your dining room with these removable seat covers that come in nine shades and easily slip over your chair cushions. Made from a stretchy polyester-spandex blend, the covers have a lattice texture that looks great in any dining room — not to mention, they’ll protect your chairs from wear over time. When it’s time to clean, just pull them off and throw them in the washing machine. Available colors: 9

10 This Marble Contact Paper That Looks So Realistic practicalWs Marble Contact Paper Amazon $28 See On Amazon With this peel-and-stick contact paper, you can make virtually any surface in your home appear as if it’s made of marble. Made from durable PVC, the paper has an adhesive side that sticks to glass, metal, plastic, and wooden surfaces, and it’s great for low-budget DIY projects — just trim it to your desired size, remove the backing, and apply.

11 A Nifty Spiral-Shaped Egg Dispenser OMAYKEY Metal Egg Dispenser Amazon $15 See On Amazon Unlike a traditional egg basket, this metal dispenser holds eggs in a spiral shape, so you can remember to use older eggs first and store newer eggs at the top. It can hold anywhere from 18 to 23 eggs, and the unit rotates a full 360 degrees, giving you easy access from all directions. Available colors: 3

12 These Stick-On Tiles For An Instant Backsplash Art3d Self-Adhesive Backsplash Tiles Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you love the look of tile, but don’t want the hassle of grout and glue, these tile stickers will do the trick. Waterproof and resilient, the thick peel-and-stick tiles can be placed directly on your walls. Just cut them down to your desired size and place them anywhere you like. For a minimal price and just a little effort, you can give your kitchen or bathroom a completely new look.

13 A High-Pressure Showerhead With High Ratings NearMoon High-Pressure Showerhead Amazon $20 See On Amazon Increase your shower’s water pressure in just a few minutes by installing this stainless steel showerhead. Equipped with 90 silicone nozzles, the head creates a strong water flow through a “rainfall” effect. With an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon, this is one showerhead that delivers on its promise. Available colors: 3

14 This Neat Box That Conceals Messy Cables D-Line Cable Management Box Amazon $24 See On Amazon A large tangle of cords can be quite the eyesore. That’s why this organizer box is specifically designed to hide power strips, chargers, and other electronics. With three different openings, your devices can remain plugged into the wall while the messy cables are concealed from sight. Place it under your desk, by your TV, or anywhere else cords have made a home.

15 A Down-Alternative Comforter That’s Great For All Seasons Utopia Bedding Down-Alternative Comforter Amazon $25 See On Amazon This lightweight down-alternative comforter is a great way to stay cozy on cool nights, but won’t overheat you once warm weather rolls around. It’s box-stitched to keep the filling place and has four corner loops for a duvet cover. Several buyers have raved over the soft microfiber material, and it’s earned an overall 4.7-star rating after more than 67,000 reviews. Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king, California king

Available colors: 8

16 The Expandable Shelf For Under Your Sink Spicy Shelf Under-Sink Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Maximize the space under your kitchen or bathroom sink with this expandable shelf organizer that creates a platform for stacking your cleaning supplies or extra cosmetics. With a weight capacity of 40 pounds, the entire unit is expandable in length, width, and height, so you can adjust it to a perfect fit, and it even has space to accommodate a pipe.

17 This Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat That Cushions Your Feet WISELIFE Cushioned Mat Amazon $21 See On Amazon Reduce fatigue when you’re on your feet in the kitchen or at a standing desk with this cushioned mat. The mat has a non-skid backing and a water-resistant surface that makes it easy to clean. Available in five different colors, you can find one that matches your living space. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 5

18 A Sturdy Rack For Organizing Pans cuisinel Pan Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This multi-level metal rack is designed to hold up to five pans at once, and it’s a great way to ensure you can always reach the biggest pan when you need it. Made from heavy-duty steel, this rack is available in colors like black, sage green, and royal blue, and can stand up to any pot or pan you place on it. Available colors: 6

19 These Natural Air Purifiers Made With Bamboo Charcoal PRODUCTS4FUTURE Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifiers (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Freshen the air in your home using these all-natural air purifiers made with bamboo charcoal. This pack of four pouches can eliminate unwanted odors in your home, and they’re completely fragrance-free. To activate them, let them sit in the sun for one hour every month. They’ll work for up to two years, after which you can repurpose them as fertilizer in your garden.

20 An Easy Solution For Covering Discolored Grout Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon When the grout between your tiles is looking less-than-fresh, there’s no need to redo it. Instead, use this grout marker to make it look brand new. The precision applicator can cover up to 150 feet of grout, and the non-toxic ink is water-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about it rubbing off.

21 This Digital Alarm Clock With A Built-In Mirror Poeroa Mirror Alarm Clock Amazon $19 See On Amazon This USB-powered digital alarm clock has a unique mirrored surface that doesn’t distract from the rest of your room’s decor. The LED display’s brightness automatically adjusts based on the amount of light in the room, and the two USB ports allow you to use it to charge your phone. With a detachable base, you can set this clock up on your dresser or mount it to the wall. Available colors: 4

22 The Space-Saving Dish Rack That Fits Over Your Sink Koroda Roll-Up Dish Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you don’t have the space for a dish-drying rack on your counter, this roll-up rack is the solution. Made with stainless steel rods, the rack fits over your sink with the help of non-skid rubber grips, and there’s even a compartment on the side for your silverware. When you’re finished using it, just roll it up and store it in a drawer. Available sizes: 4

23 Some Shelf Dividers That Keep Items Neatly Stacked CY Craft Shelf Dividers (4-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Get the most efficient storage space possible from your shelves with these four acrylic dividers that clip on easily. They’re a great way to keep stacked items from becoming unstacked, and you can use them to organize sheets, blankets, clothes, or even books. The transparent design makes them a discreet addition to your closet.

24 An Outlet Extender For Powering Multiple Electronics POWRUI Outlet Extender Amazon $20 See On Amazon Here’s a multifunctional wall outlet extender with six outlets and two USB charging ports. It also acts as a surge protector, keeping your outlets from overheating, and on top of that, it has a night light function with three adjustable brightness settings. If outlets are lacking in your home, this extender is a game-changer.

25 This Set Of Realistic-Looking Flameless Candles Vinko Flameless Candles (Set of 9) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Create a romantic ambiance with these flameless LED candles that run on batteries. Because they don’t actually burn, there’s no dripping wax or harmful smoke — just a soft, glowing light you can place anywhere. This set of nine comes with a remote control that allows you to set timers and adjust the flame’s brightness levels.

26 These Luxurious Velvet Throw Pillow Covers MIULEE Velvet Pillow Covers (Set of 2) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from soft velvet, these pillow covers are the perfect way to add a pop of color to your living space. They come in a ton of vibrant shades, including teal, khaki, gold, and dark blue. The covers work with the pillows you already own, so you can elevate your room’s decor while staying on budget. Available sizes: 9

Available colors: 34

27 A Set Of Plush Pillows With Thousands Of 5-Star Ratings COZSINOOR Luxury Down-Alternative Pillows (Set of 2) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Upgrade your bed setup with these down-alternative pillows that have a 4.4-star overall rating after 13,000 reviews and counting. The plush pillows offer soft support and have silky smooth sateen covers that stay cool to the touch. Plus, they’re machine-washable for easy upkeep. Available sizes: standard, queen, king

28 These Motion-Sensor LED Lights You Can Stick Anywhere Vansky Under Bed Lights Amazon $18 See On Amazon Simply stick these LED light strips under your bed or kitchen cabinet, or along your stairs for added visibility at night. The motion-sensor lights pick up on movement from up to 11 feet away, and automatically turn off once you’re gone. You can even adjust the shut-off timer, so the lights will stay on anywhere from 30 seconds to 10 minutes.

29 The Retractable Screen Door With Magnetic Closures Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $25 See On Amazon Quick and easy to install, this mesh screen door opens like a curtain and secures shut with magnets. The unique design allows you to pass through the screen hands-free, which means your four-legged friend can use it as well. This way, you can enjoy a nice breeze from outside without worrying about pesky insects sneaking past.

30 This Window Film With A Gorgeous Stained Glass Look Haton Window Privacy Film Amazon $15 See On Amazon This static cling film is great for adding privacy to your home, as it covers your windows and keeps outsiders from peeking in. The translucent vinyl material still allows light to pass through, while the stained glass pattern creates a gorgeous rainbow effect. Just cut the film to size, spray water on the back, and press it to your window — easy as that.

31 A Streamlined Shower Caddy That Sticks To Your Wall KINCMAX Shower Caddy Basket Amazon $25 See On Amazon With strong adhesive gel pads, this durable shower caddy fastens to your wall without any cumbersome drilling. Made from sleek stainless steel, the caddy’s design features four hooks for hanging razors, loofahs, and washcloths, while the basket can hold shampoo, soap, and anything else you might need handy in the shower. Pro tip: This unit also works well as a spice and cooking utensil rack in the kitchen.

32 The Wood Repair Kit That Makes Your Furniture Look Like New DAIXISM Furniture Repair Markers (13 Pieces) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Equipped with six markers and six wax sticks in various shades of brown, this wood repair kit will help you get your furniture looking like new again. The markers’ highly pigmented formula covers up scuff marks, while the wax allows you to lightly fill shallow nicks and scratches. This repair kit is a quick, simple way to increase the longevity of your chairs, tables, dressers, and doorframes.

33 A Set Of Rechargeable LED Bulbs For Emergencies JackonLux Rechargeable LED Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon When the power goes out, these bulbs can stay lit for up to four hours, and under regular circumstances, they operate as conventional light bulbs. The included hooks allow you to hang them anywhere, so you can get illumination where you need it most. They’re great in emergencies, as they can provide a much-needed light source, but you can also take them along on camping trips.

34 This Pet Hair Remover That Really Works DELOMO Pet Hair Remover Amazon $27 See On Amazon We love our pets, but they have the ability to leave an unbelievable amount of hair around our homes. Luckily, this rolling pet hair remover is specifically designed to lift up fluff from sofas, beds, carpets, blankets, and more. The self-cleaning base collects the hair in the bottom chamber, so you can easily pop it open and dispose of it once you’re finished cleaning.

35 Some Drawer Dividers That Are Length-Adjustable EverWin Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made from eco-friendly bamboo, these expandable dividers help you get the most from your drawer space. Each one is extendable from 12.8 to 16.7 inches, so you can adjust them to fit your drawers perfectly, and rubber pads on each end keep the panels in place. Use them to organize cutlery, clothes, or even tools — the organizing possibilities are endless.

36 A Double-Tiered Spice Rack That Rotates Allstar Innovations Spice Spinner Amazon $20 See On Amazon This lazy Susan-style spice rack rotates 360 degrees, so you can access any spice or condiment without having to reach. The double-tiered design allows you to store up to 40 items, and the height can be adjusted. Store it in a cupboard, display it on a counter, or place it in your fridge and use it for stacking cans and bottles.

37 This Door Draft Stopper That Blocks Out Cold & Hot Air Suptikes Door Draft Stopper Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keep chilly drafts out of your home in the winter, and hot air locked out in the summer with this self-adhesive silicone door draft stopper. Available in white, gray, black, and brown, it’s also useful for blocking out noise, light, smoke, and pollution. Just stick the adhesive strip to the bottom of your door, and you’re set. Available colors: 4

38 A Pull-On Slipcover That Protects Your Couch Easy-Going Sofa Slipcover Amazon $20 See On Amazon Protect your sofa from day-to-day wear with this slipcover that’s super easy to pull on. It’s made from a stretchy blend of durable polyester and spandex, and is available in more than 30 neutral and eye-catching colors, so you’ll be able to find one that complements your room’s existing decor. When it gets dirty, all you have to do is throw the cover in the washing machine. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 37

39 These Strong Grippers That Keep Your Rug In Place Home Techpro Rug Grippers (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Don’t worry about your rug sliding all over the floor — as long as you use these adhesive grippers, it’ll remain firmly in place. Using tiny suction pores, these gripping pads create a tight seal with the floor underneath. And since they don’t use adhesive, you can easily reposition the pads without risk of damage to the rug or the floor.

40 The Bamboo Sheets That Are Ultra-Soft & Cool Sonoro Kate Bamboo Sheets Amazon $23 See On Amazon For quite possibly the best night of sleep ever, put these bamboo sheets on your bed. Not only are they super soft, but bamboo is naturally temperature-regulating, so the material stays cool to the touch, no matter how hot you sleep. One reviewer wrote, “I swear these are made of clouds. I am so happy I bought them.” Available sizes: full, queen, king, California king

Available colors: 10

41 These Blackout Curtains That Keep Out The Light BGment Blackout Curtains Amazon $19 See On Amazon These energy-efficient blackout curtains will keep the sun’s hot rays from hitting your bedroom, and they’re thermal-insulated to keep temperature stable in winter as well. Even better, they block out light, so you can sleep in on Saturday mornings and cut down on light pollution at night. Since the panels are available in tons of shades, you can find a set that matches your room’s color scheme. Available sizes: 11

Available colors: 23

42 A Sliding Tray For Your Coffee Maker Flyisland Sliding Kitchen Caddy Amazon $15 See On Amazon If your coffee maker sits under a low cabinet, this sliding tray lets you pull it, so you can easily add grounds and water. Its simple mechanism is easy to use, and it’s also perfect for toasters, toaster ovens, blenders — any device up to 25 pounds. Reviewers love it — it’s earned a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon.

43 The “Perfect Tear” Paper Towel Holder Kamenstein Perfect Tear Paper Towel Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon This “perfect tear” paper towel holder makes it easy to rip off one sheet at a time, so you don’t end up unraveling the whole roll when you make a quick grab. The 14-inch rod is compatible with standard rolls, select-a-size rolls, and jumbo rolls, and it mounts easily to the wall with the included hardware.