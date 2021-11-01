45 Cheap Beauty Products That Are Best-Sellers On Amazon Because They're Actually Life-Changing

How many products in your beauty bag were recommended to you by a friend? If you’re like me, the answer is all of them. I never buy anything without the approval of a friend, influencer, or blunt Amazon review, and frankly, why would I? In a world of opinionated shoppers, there’s never a need to second guess a purchase when others have already tried it. That’s why I made this list — to pack your beauty bag with products that are bestsellers for one simple reason: they work really well. Check out these 45 cheap beauty products that are bestsellers on Amazon because they’re actually life-changing.

I’ve included all the beauty products you need on this list — from haircare to nail polish, skincare to hair styling tools. Each product is highly rated and reviewed, some even with cult followings. Be sure to check out the crowd-favorite purple shampoo and brow pencil that has more than 34,000 reviews. Not only will they change your makeup game, but at this price, they’re changing your life. Now you can add a bit of extra cash to your pocket without compromising your look.

The savings continue as you scroll. Check out the facial toner, color-correcting concealer, and conditioning lipstick, all of which are under $10. Nourish your skin, revive your hair, pamper yourself — it’s all within reach. You can thank me later.

1 These Pimple Patches That Heal Blemishes Quickly Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original - Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch Amazon $13 See On Amazon Say goodbye to unwanted acne with these pimple patches that work surprisingly well — they even have a cult following. These patches are made of natural hydrocolloid, which absorbs pus and excess sebum in your pores and helps calm inflammation. It draws these impurities out of the skin, healing the pimple without any picking or popping, while keeping the area clean while it heals. This pack of 36 has earned more than 72,000 reviews.

2 This Budget Hair Treatment That Reviewers Love Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment Amazon $12 See On Amazon This hair protein treatment makes your hair look smoother and shinier even after just one use, thanks to ingredients like ceramides. Just ask one of the 25,000 reviewers who helped give this product a 4.4-star rating. The formula is designed for any type of hair and coats your locks to repair damaged and over-processed hair for a fraction of a salon treatment.

3 An Affordable Ice Roller That Reduces Puffiness ESARORA Ice Roller for Face & Eye Amazon $13 See On Amazon Give yourself a soothing facial at home while keeping your purse string tight thanks to this facial ice roller that shoppers love. Incorporate it into your skin routine to soothe puffiness or redness. Roll it over your face or neck to cool down and wake up your skin. Just keep it in the freezer in between uses so it’s ready whenever you need it. It can also help to relieve pain from headaches, injuries, or sunburn.

4 This Bestselling Vitamin C Serum That Brightens Skin CeraVe Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid Amazon $19 See On Amazon This bestselling vitamin C face serum is packed with vitamins and botanicals to give you glowing skin for less than you think. The serum is made with Vitamins C and B5, as well as moisturizing hyaluronic acid. Not only do reviewers say it brightens your complexion, but it also restores your skin’s natural barrier to protect skin. One review noted, “ My face has a smoother and brighter texture and my little annoying redness and bumps have gone away.”

5 The Matte Liquid Foundation That Comes In 40 Shades Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation Makeup Amazon $4 See On Amazon Give your skin a poreless and matte finish with this affordable liquid foundation. It provides medium coverage in 40 shades and keeps shine away all day. It’s earned more than 73,000 reviews and is the #1 bestseller on Amazon for “foundation makeup.” Apply it with your fingers, makeup sponge, or a brush for a flawless look that won’t break the bank.

6 A Mineral Sunscreen Powder That You Brush On Mineral Fusion Brush-On Sun Defense Amazon $17 See On Amazon Protect your skin with this mineral sunscreen powder that brushes on like makeup — and is totally affordable. It’s transparent and offers SPF 30 protection from UVA and UVB rays. It’s made without parabens and is waterproof. In addition to protecting your skin from the sun, it also reduces shine, blurs pores, and sets your makeup for the day.

7 This $8 Lash Serum That Boosts Growth Maybelline Lash Sensational Boosting Eyelash Serum Amazon $8 See On Amazon Tame your lashes with this transparent lash serum that you put on before your mascara. This must-buy product conditions your eyelashes, making them stronger and more manageable. It also helps prevent fallout. Reviewers say they use it twice a day, and one five-star review cited, “I like this product because it doesn’t irritate my eyes. Many other eyelash boosting serums, including Latisse, which I’ve tried, have caused redness to my eyes and eyelids. This product is gentle and works.”

8 An Acne Face Wash That Prevents Future Breakouts PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash Amazon $10 See On Amazon This affordable acne face wash has a cult following, with nearly 27,000 reviews, because it works so well. The secret is that it contains 10% benzoyl peroxide to kill acne-causing bacteria and leave your face feeling clean. This foaming cleanser clears existing acne and prevents future breakouts — finally breaking the cycle. Use it to fight acne on your face, chest, and back.

9 This Three-In-One Hair Tool That Gives You Volume REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush Amazon $35 See On Amazon Love the look of a fresh blowup but hate the price? Snag that same confidence at home with this affordable three-in-one hair dryer brush. Now you can blow-dry and style at the same time with this tool that’s a hairdryer, straightener, and volume-enhancer all in one. The versatile tool is designed with tufted bristles that grip, detangle, and lift your locks while drying. It features three adjustable heat settings and will help you stay under budget.

10 An Overnight AHA Peel That Smooths Skin Quickly DERMA-E Overnight Peel with Alpha Hydroxy Acids Amazon $16 See On Amazon If your skin is in need of a little TLC, but you’re on a budget, try this overnight peel. It’s made with alpha-hydroxy acids which exfoliate dead skin and improve your overall complexion. Apply before bed and let the formula retexturize your skin overnight. You’ll wake up with brighter, softer skin. This vegan formula is designed for combination and oily skin types.

11 This $8 Nail Strengthening Cream That Really Works Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream Amazon $8 See On Amazon Thanks to a potent blend of proteins, vitamins, and mineral-rich oils, this nail strengthening cream works shockingly well to fortify cuticles and brittle, peeling nails. It’s beloved by customers and pros and has earned more than 46,000 reviews. Best of all? It’s only $8.

12 A Coconut Hair Cream That Makes Curls Bouncy Cantu Coconut Curling Cream Amazon $6 See On Amazon Pamper your curls with this $6 curling cream that really works. The cream is made with coconut extract and shea butter to define and condition curls, making them much more manageable. This curl cream is ideal for hair types 2, 3, and 4 and has earned more than 18,000 reviews. This cream will leave your curls feeling weightless and soft.

13 The Bestselling Facial Toner That Has A Cult Following THAYERS Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner Amazon $9 See On Amazon You can cleanse and tone your skin without stripping it of necessary moisture with this 12-ounce bottle of witch hazel. The alcohol-free toner is made with aloe vera to soothe skin and restore hydration. It's also packed with vitamin C, so your skin will feel rejuvenated. Plus, it has a subtle rose petal scent that's super soothing — just ask one of its 68,000 reviewers.

14 This Hair Conditioner That Works In 8 Seconds L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Amazon $9 See On Amazon Not only does this hair conditioner work fast (8 seconds), it’s super affordable at only $9. This moisturizing conditioner gives you shiny strands after just one use. Just shampoo your hair and apply the formula, massaging it into the ends for eight seconds. Then, rinse out and enjoy smoother, more manageable hair. It clarifies your hair for less than an expensive salon treatment and moisturizes even the most brittle, color-treated hair.

15 A Microfiber Cloth That Easily Erases Makeup And Dirt The Original MakeUp Eraser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Stop scrubbing off your makeup every night with harsh cleansers or expensive wipes. Instead of wasting money, switch to this makeup-erasing cloth that can be used over and over. This microfiber towel has tiny fibers that remove makeup, dirt, and oil from your skin with just water. For just $20, you get this reusable and machine-washable towel that’s earned more than 10,000 reviews.

16 This Skin Cream That Reduces Ingrown Hairs And Bumps Tend Skin The Skin Care Solution Amazon $25 See On Amazon You’ll want to keep this skincare solution in the medicine cabinet for ingrown hairs or razor bumps. This cream reduces redness and bumps from waxing, shaving, and laser hair removal. One five-star reviewer noted, “This stuff is magic in a bottle!! I struggled with extremely bad folliculitis for years and nothing would work to help it. [...] This stuff helped after just one use!”

17 A Color-Correcting Concealer For An Even Complexion NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Color Correcting Concealer Palette Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not all concealers are made equally and if you’re struggling to get that even finish with your makeup, give this color-correcting palette a try. It features six color-correcting colors that can improve the look of redness, sallowness, undereye circles, or discoloration. The buildable concealer is creamy and easy to apply whether you’re trying to conceal, correct, or contour.

18 This Facial Exfoliant That Eliminates Blackheads COSRX BHA 4% Blackhead Power Liquid Amazon $18 See On Amazon Eliminate blackheads with this powerful facial exfoliant that’s under $20. The concentrated formula is made with natural ingredients like willow bark to exfoliate and deep clean your pores. This hypoallergenic liquid should be used two to three times a week to prevent blackheads, acne, and clogged pores.

19 These Nightly Facial Pads That Keep Your Skin Glowing Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Night Pads Extreme, Amazon $11 See On Amazon Don’t let the price of these nightly face pads fool you — they’re the real deal. With more than 8,000 reviews, this crowd-favorite gently exfoliates your skin to help with discoloration, pigmentation, and scarring. They are packed with moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid, skin-brightening glycolic acid, and salicylic acid for blemish control. Plus: you’ll spend just $11 for 60 pads.

20 This Clay Face Mask That Comes In A Convenient Stick Olay Face Mask Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you like the effectiveness of a facial mask but hate the mess, you’ll love this clay stick. It’s a purifying clay mask in an easy-to-apply stick that pulls impurities from your pores and leaves your skin glowing. Roll it onto your skin and let it sit for 10 minutes before rinsing it off. It’s made with black charcoal and kaolin clay, which acts like a sponge, absorbing all of the gunk from your pores.

21 The Dry Shampoo To Revive Your Hair Between Washes OGX Refresh Revitalize Extra Strength Dry Shampoo Amazon $7 See On Amazon Trust me — you need this dry shampoo in your beauty arsenal. This budget-friendly dry shampoo transforms oily, flat hair so you can go longer between washes. The extra-strength cleanser is infused with argan oil that absorbs excess oil while revitalizing your hair’s texture. It won’t leave a white residue and will keep your hair looking fresher for days. Plus it smells amazing.

22 This Raspberry Lip Conditioner That Really Works Bioderma Atoderm Lip Stick Conditioner Amazon $5 See On Amazon Cracked lips? I have the solution — and you don’t have to spend a ton of money on it. This hydrating lip conditioner is made with shea butter to eliminate dry skin and leave your lips soft and smooth. It’s hypoallergenic and paraben-free and features a delightful light raspberry scent. This $5 lipstick will last you through winter. A five-star review noted, “unlike some other products I have tried, this one does not make your lip addicted (need to reapply non stop). Only apply it once and it protects well.”

23 A Brow Pencil That Has Earned More Than 34,000 Reviews NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Micro Brow Pencil Amazon $10 See On Amazon This brow pencil has such a micro-fine tip that you can easily draw on natural-looking eyebrows for a fuller look. This pencil also features a spoolie brush for taming and shaping your brows. It comes in eight different shades from blonde to black, plus it’s earned more than 34,000 reviews on Amazon.

24 The Eyeshadow Primer That You’ll Thank Me Later For Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eye Shadow Base Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keep your eye makeup from sliding off your face with this eye shadow primer that’s a total steal. It’s called “thank me later,” and trust me, you will. The waterproof formula prevents your eyelids from getting oily and creasing, messing up the makeup you spent all morning perfectly applying. This best-selling primer is weightless and enhances the pigment of your eye shadow for more dramatic looks without having to pay a fortune.

25 A Gel Nail Polish That Stays Chip-Free For 8 Days Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish Amazon $8 See On Amazon This miracle gel nail polish gives you a salon-worthy manicure, at home, for a fraction of the price. And get this — it lasts up to 8 days. No need for a UV light, this chip-resistant polish goes on like ordinary polish. Choose from more than 30 shades in soft neutral or bold favorites.

26 This Cult-Favorite Hand Cream That’s Only $7 O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream Amazon $7 See On Amazon Keep your hands moisturized all winter long with his hand cream that can't be beaten, according to reviewers. It’s made for extremely dry and cracked hands and repairs the skin while relieving your pain. It even creates a protective layer on the skin to prevent damage and keep hands moistened. It’s available in packs of one, two, or 12, and is the #1 bestseller in “hand creams and lotions” on Amazon, with nearly 30,000 reviews.

27 A Moisturizer That Reduces Redness As You Sleep Cetaphil Redness Relieving Night Moisturizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon This redness-relieving night moisturizer has earned nearly 9,000 reviews because of how well it works. It’s formulated for red-prone skin and works to continuously hydrate any dryness while you sleep. It’s made with licorice extract and caffeine to soothe redness and nourish without clogging pores. You’ll wake up with skin that’s less dry, less red, and more hydrated.

28 This Rice Water Oil That Removes Makeup And Cleans THE FACE SHOP Rice Water Bright Rich Cleansing Light Oil Amazon $13 See On Amazon The rice water trend has taken off on TikTok, but it’s been practiced in Korean beauty care for years. This milky-water water made from rice is rich in vitamins A, B, and E, as well as minerals and ceramides that brighten and nourish your skin. This mild cleanser is step 1 in a double, deep cleansing process. It removes makeup and dead cells while moisturizing your skin.

29 The Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse To Clarify Oily Hair Aveeno Apple Cider Vinegar Clarifying In-Shower Hair Rinse Amazon $15 See On Amazon Another beauty trend that’s taken off on TikTok is using apple cider vinegar to clarify and add shine to your hair. This conditioner rinse is infused with ACV and oat to soothe your scalp, reinforce shine, and remove product build-up. It’s designed for anyone with oily hair or anyone who uses a lot of hair products and wants to remove buildup.

30 This Topcoat That Keeps Your Lipstick On For 24 Hours COVERGIRL Outlast All Day Top Coat Amazon $4 See On Amazon Tired of lipstick that comes off after just a few hours? This $4 topcoat is designed to lock your lip color in all day. The transparent topcoat is hydrating and leaves your lips feeling moisturized and smooth — in fact, you can use it on its own if your lips get too dry. This formula keeps your color looking fresh for up to 24 hours.

31 A Low-Cost Hair Removal Tool That Fits In Your Purse Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Painless Hair Remover Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you choose to remove facial hair, this compact hair remover costs less than one trip to get waxed. Its compact design looks like a tube of lipstick so you can discreetly carry it on the go. Reviewers have noted that it quickly removes unwanted peach fuzz without pain. This pack includes a cleaning brush and one AAA battery to operate the hair remover. It has more than 91,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating and comes in five colors.

32 This Magnetic Eyelash Kit With Zero Glue Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit Amazon $22 See On Amazon Guess what? You can stop putting fake eyelashes on with messy glue and use these magnetic lashes, which look just as good and are affordable. The secret is in the eyeliner: It's made with ultra-fine magnetic particles that connect with the eyelashes when they're applied. This pack comes with five sets: two natural looks, one for daytime, and two glam lash styles for party nights.

33 A Purple Shampoo That Neutralizes Yellow Tones MATRIX Total Results So Silver Color Depositing Purple Shampoo Amazon $19 See On Amazon The secret to bright, bold blonde hair is this color-depositing purple shampoo. It neutralizes any yellow or brassy tones in your hair to let your platinum hair shine. It’s earned more than 31,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. One five-star review cited, “It’s very moisturizing and keeps my hair from getting brassy tones much longer than other products I've used!”

34 The $20 Topical Cream That Your Skin Will Love Naturium Azelaic Topical Acid 10% Amazon $20 See On Amazon Shoppers who struggle with rosacea and perioral dermatitis may be using a prescription cream but can achieve similar results with this less expensive azelaic topical acid. It’s made with a concentration of 10% azelaic acid, along with niacinamide, vitamin C, and coffee seed extract that brightens skin and reduces redness, dullness, and discoloration. The serum is vegan and free of gluten and fragrances.

35 An Exfoliating Facial Brush That Vibrates To Deep Clean EZBASICS Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $25 See On Amazon Deep clean your skin with this handy gadget that reviewers love. The exfoliating facial brush is made of soft silicone that’s gentle on your skin but tough on grime. It vibrates to remove makeup, blackheads, oil, and impurities from your pores. It’s shaped like an oval to easily fit in your hand and holds a three-hour charge so you can take it with you when you travel. It’s lightweight and waterproof.

36 This Buttery Makeup Collection For Dewy Skin Physicians Formula Ultimate Butter Collection Amazon $25 See On Amazon Looking for that dewy glow that only makeup artists seem to perfect? Just try this makeup collection that’s made with a trio of skin-friendly kinds of butter: Murumuru, Tucuma, and Cupuaçu Butters. This set comes with soft bronzers, highlighters, lip creams, blush, and eyeshadow. It all comes in a convenient fold-up travel case that even has a pop-up mirror. These cream-to-powder formulas are designed to smooth your skin and brighten your features. They give you a luminous glow that looks natural and fresh and also work to soften and condition your skin at the same time.

37 The Body Oil That Soften Dry Skin Neutrogena Lightweight Body Oil for Dry Skin Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you have extra dry skin, this body oil will be a lifesaver. The light sesame oil provides instant hydration and leaves your skin glowing. It absorbs quickly so you don’t feel greasy, and reviewers say it has a relaxing scent. You can even add a little to your bath while you soak. Your skin will feel softer and smoother after a few uses.

38 This 14-Piece Makeup Brush Set That's Only $10 BS-MALL Premium Synthetic Makeup Brushes (14 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Perfecting your makeup routine begins with a quality set of tools, like this crowd-favorite makeup brush set. It comes with 14 brushes that include everything from precision eye makeup brushes to large powder brushes. The synthetic fibers are soft and dense, but won’t shed over time. This shockingly affordable set has earned a 4.6-star rating and more than 83,000 reviews.

39 An All-Natural Healing Clay With Many Uses Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you prefer all-natural solutions to skincare, try this Aztec clay mask. It’s made of 100% calcium bentonite clay that draws out sebum and dirt from your pores. Use the loose clay to create customized face masks, clay baths, body wraps, or to curb inflammation from bug bites. The manufacturer (and reviewers) note to mix the powder with apple cider vinegar to form a paste that’s easier to apply.

40 The Reusable Makeup Rounds With A Thrifty Price Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These reusable cotton rounds are a win-win: good for your skin and your wallet. They’re made from highly absorbent and soft bamboo velour. Use these rounds as a replacement for disposable cotton that you’d usually use to remove makeup, nail polish, or apply toner. Just toss used facial pads into the included mesh laundry bag and machine wash to use them again and again. They've earned nearly 20,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

41 This Bestselling Micellar Water That Deep Cleans Your Skin Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Amazon $15 See On Amazon For me, if makeup is hard to remove, it’s probably not coming off before bed. That’s why all-star products like this micellar water are worth the hype. This cleanser has earned more than 27,000 reviews and is Amazon’s #1 Best Seller in makeup cleaning water. The $15 bottle removes makeup while cleansing your face and eliminating pollutant particles and heavy metals. Plus, it feels really good on your skin and won’t strip it of much-needed moisture.

42 A Topical Acne Gel That Targets Deep In Your Pores Acne Treatment Differin Gel for Face with Adapalene Amazon $13 See On Amazon Fight acne without spending a fortune with this cult-favorite topical acne gel. The Adapalene gel targets breakouts deep in your pores to stop them in their tracks by offering prescription-strength healing without the trip to the doctor. This formula is free of drying alcohol, oils, and fragrances and has earned more than 42,000 reviews.

43 The Detangling Brush That Reviewers Can’t Get Enough Of Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you have curly hair or hair that gets tangled, you need this detangling brush. It’s designed to smooth tangles without damaging your hair. The secret is small, cone-shaped bristles that separate your hair from side to side, rather than up and down. You can use it on dry or wet hair and on adults or kids. It works for all hair types, too — curly, natural, thin, thick, and even extensions or wigs.

44 These Microfiber Towels That Dry Your Hair Quicker YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These quick-absorbing hair towels are perfect for drying your hair without having to balance a heavy towel on your head. These smaller towels are designed to tie into a turban on your head as you step out of the shower. The microfiber material is super soft and dries hair 10 times faster than an ordinary towel, according to the manufacturer. It’s available in packs of two and in 10 different colors. One of the 36,000 reviewers noted, “The design is simple but genius. I love the button at the base that secures the turban.”