You don’t have to be an influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers to truly influence people. Most beloved products gain popularity simply by friends sharing with each other. You know how it goes: you have an issue, you find a solution, and then all you want to do is help anyone and everyone experiencing a similar problem. This list is packed with 45 genius products that are getting super popular by word of mouth.

When you discover a product that makes your life easier, like a car mount for your phone, a no-tie shoelace, or a water bottle that lights up to remind you to drink, you have to share with your friends. Once they get the product and fall in love with it, too, the cycle continues. They tell their friends, who tell their friends, and so on.

This list is full of those life hack products that everyone is obsessed with and eager to share. From a retractable lint roller for spotless clothing to a jade roller and gua sha set that make skin glow, these are the top-notch products that fix all kinds of problems.

Prepare to yell it from the rooftops. These products were destined to be shared among friends.

1 This Magnetic Phone Mount That Keeps Your Hands Free While You Navigate WizGear Magnetic Phone Mount (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See on Amazon Keep your phone out of your hands while you’re driving with this magnetic phone mount. One magnet attaches to the back of your phone and the other clips onto your air vent. It stabilizes your phone and keeps it at eye level, while still keeping your hands free. This pack comes with two air vent mounts, metal magnetic plates, and protection films.

2 These Acne Patches That Eliminate Breakouts While You Sleep Le Gushe Pimple Patches (72 Patches) Amazon $12 See on Amazon Say goodbye to annoying breakouts with these acne patches. Just put one of the sticky hydrocolloid patches over a blemish and let it do its thing. The patch protects the pimple from dirt or oil and stops you from picking at it. Plus, the material draws out any fluid from the blemish, helping it to heal quickly.

3 A Light Therapy Lamp That Is Completely Adjustable Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp Amazon $40 See on Amazon This light therapy lamp is adjustable so you get the most out of it. Light therapy has been shown to improve mood, increase energy, regulate sleep, and hone your focus. This lamp provides 10,000 lux brightness and it's UV-free so it’s safe for your eyes and skin.

4 An Electric Defuzzer That Will Eliminate Pilling Or Lint Conair Battery Operated Fabric Defuzzer/Shaver Amazon $13 See on Amazon This electric fabric shaver removes lint from couches, sweaters, even wool coats. This battery-powered tool features three settings and a large 2-inch head. Just run the shaver over your fabric and let the stainless steel blades and honeycomb mesh eliminate any pilling, lint, or fuzz.

5 This Bathroom Stool That Makes Going To The Bathroom More Comfortable Squatty Potty Bathroom Toilet Stool Amazon $25 See on Amazon This toilet stool elevates your feet, making your bathroom experience more comfortable for you and your colon. This stool is built to slide up against the toilet bowl when it’s not being used. Using the stool helps relax the muscles around your colon, making it easier to pass waste.

6 A Foot Mask That Exfoliates Calluses And Dead Skin Dermora Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $33 See on Amazon Rejuvenate your feet in just an hour with this foot peel mask. Slip your feet into the mask, which is made with natural ingredients like lavender and papaya extracts. Keep it on your feet for an hour and then remove it. For the next few days, that dead skin will begin to peel off, revealing soft, smooth skin.

7 These No-Tie Shoe Laces That Runners Love Lock Laces Elastic No Tie Shoelaces Amazon $8 See on Amazon Don’t let untied shoe laces halt your run; instead opt for these elastic, no-tie laces. They go on your shoe like normal laces, but have an adjustable lace lock that stays in place rather than a tie closure. This not only stays on during your whole run, but it also provides compression to help any foot pain.

8 A Wall Outlet That Has A Built-In Shelf For Your Devices Allstar Innovations Socket Shelf Amazon $25 See on Amazon This socket shelf is perfect for charging your favorite devices. With eight ports — six electrical outlets and two USB ports — you can charge any device and then simply place it on top of the shelf. It’s great for adding extra storage to your bathroom or keeping you countertops clear.

9 These Leak-Proof Reusable Storage Bags Qinline Reusable Storage Bags (10-Pack) Amazon $17 See on Amazon Cut out plastic by using these reusable storage bags. This pack of 10 comes with two gallon size bags, four sandwich bags, and four snack bags. They are air-tight and leak-proof, keeping your food fresh all day. They are safe to go in the freezer and can simply be hand washed and used again and again.

10 The Colorful Colanders That Collapse For Storage Nequare Collapsible Colander Set (3-Pack) Amazon $16 See on Amazon These collapsible colanders are the perfect size for storing and preparing snacks and meals. This set of three all stack inside each other, taking up little room in your cabinets. The silicone material is flexible yet durable and is perfect for straining pasta or rinsing fruit. They come in fun colors that make it easy to distinguish their size.

11 These Scrub Brush Heads That Attach To A Drill To Make Cleaning Easy Drillbrush Scrub Brush Attachment Kit (7-Pieces) Amazon $26 See on Amazon Stop scrubbing and instead let these drill brush attachments do the dirty work. This pack comes with six different brush heads. Just attach them to your cordless drill and use them to clean sinks, bathtubs, trash cans, floors, even cast iron skillets! Each brush is a unique size to get those tough-to-reach spots.

12 A White Noise Machine That Helps You Sleep All Night Adaptive Sound Technologies White Noise Machine Amazon $40 See on Amazon Sleep peacefully with this white noise machine. It comes with 20 unique sounds: 10 white noise and 10 fans noises. Turn it on before bed and let the machine drown out any environmental noises like sirens, AC units, or even people talking in other room. It’s great to help lull children or adults to sleep.

13 These Silk Pillow Cases For Smoother Skin And Hair Zimasilk Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon $24 See on Amazon These 100% Mulberry silk pillowcases are luxurious and practical. These smooth pillowcases are cool to the touch and help to keep your hair less frizzy and your face clear. Choose from more than 30 colors to match your space and sleep soundly knowing that you are resting on healthy, safe, and breathable pillowcases.

14 This Cheese Board And Knife Set That Is A Host's Dream Bambusi Cheese Board and Knife Set Amazon $60 See on Amazon Stay in and make happy hour a little more special with this cheese board and knife set. It features a bamboo board with rounded corners and scooped edges for meats and crackers. The serving tray even has a drawer with all the cutlery you’ll need. The board material is durable and anti-bacterial, plus it keep your knives sharp when cutting on it.

15 The Curling Wand Set With Six Unique Heads For Different Curl Types Duomishu 6-IN-1 Curling Iron Amazon $43 See on Amazon This six-in-one curling wand set has everything you need to get perfect curls. The six different ceramic wands range from 0.35 inches to 1.25 inches to get natural beach waves or large barrel curls. The wand features two temperature options and comes with a heat-protective glove and two clips.

16 This Yoga Tool Set That Has Everything You Need BalanceFrom GoYoga Set (7-Pack) Amazon $30 See on Amazon Start your yoga journey with this seven-piece yoga set. It includes a yoga mat and carrying strap, two yoga blocks, a mat towel, a hand towel, a yoga strap, and a knee pad. Each of the pads feature non-slip surfaces and are water resistant. Choose from six different colors and start getting your yoga on.

17 An Essential Oil Diffuser That You Can Control With Your Voice Asakuki Smart Wi-Fi Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $39 See on Amazon This is more than just an essential oil diffuser — this diffuser connects to an app to let you control it with your voice. It has a built-in humidifier as well that holds 700 mL of water. The BPA-free device diffuses for 20 hours straight and will light up to create a soothing atmosphere. Use the app to schedule when the diffuser begins and ends.

18 This Memory Foam Pillow That Supports Your Head And Neck inight Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $31 See on Amazon This memory foam pillow is designed to support your neck while you sleep. The cervical pillow contours your neck and shoulders and uses memory foam to cushion your head. It’s made of high-density foam that has a slow rebound and retains its shape, with a ventilated design to keep your head cool and comfortable.

19 An Eyebrow Gel That Tames And Styles Your Brows NYX Professional Makeup Control Freak Eyebrow Gel Amazon $6 See on Amazon Keep your eyebrows in check with this eyebrow gel. The gel is clear and glides on to help stray brows lay flat. You can also use it as clear mascara that highlights the curls of your lashes. Keep one in your purse for touch-ups and feel confident knowing your eyebrows are on point.

20 This Neck Massager With A Heat Function To Relax Muscles Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager Amazon $55 See on Amazon Give yourself the massage you deserve with this shiatsu back and neck messager. It provides a kneading massage and even features heat to loosen tight muscles. You can use it at home, in the car, at the office, whenever you need a little relaxing. It works well on other parts of your body, too, like your arms, feet, legs, and back.

21 A Personal Blender With A To-Go Cup That's A Breeze To Clean La Reveuse Personal Size Blender Amazon $29 See on Amazon This personal blender makes smoothies that are ready to drink and take with you on the go. It comes with two 16 ounce cups and two lids. You can use it for chopping, blending, mixing, grating, pureeing, or grinding. Just fill the cup, attach the cross blade lid, and push down into the blender to start blending. No need to dirty a huge blender when you just need a smoothie for yourself.

22 This Rose Quartz Facial Roller Set For Glowing Skin Baimei Rose Quartz Face Roller & Gua Sha Set Amazon $19 See on Amazon Give your skin the extra boost it needs with this jade roller and gua sha facial set. Both tools work to relax your muscles and improve circulation. They relieve tension and can minimize dark circles for glowing skin. You can even put them in the fridge before using them for a cooling, anti-inflammatory spa experience.

23 A Water Bottle That Reminds You To Hydrate Hidrate Spark 3 Smart Water Bottle Amazon $60 See on Amazon This water bottle keeps you hydrated all day with clever reminders. It senses how much you drink and reminds you to take a sip by lighting up. The glowing bottle has three light features and a compatible app so that you can keep track of your water intake. The bottle is BPA-free and has a silicone sleeve to make carrying it easy and it comes in six colors.

24 An Organizer That Safely Stores Hot Hair Tools mDesign Metal Wire Hair Tools Organizer Amazon $20 See on Amazon Keep your hair tools organized with this metal hot hair tool organizer. It features four round organizers for tools like hair dyers, brushes, or straighteners. It also has a basket below where additional tools can rest. It easily mounts to the wall next to your vanity or bathroom counter. The steel wire can withstand heat, so place your hot tools in the organizer to let them cool without worrying.

25 These Glass Nail Files That Make Your Nails Stronger Mont Bleu Nail Files (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See on Amazon Keep your nails healthy by using these tempered glass nail files. They keep your nails strong by preventing splitting or breakage. The file is made with tempered glass that is lead-free and features a velvet smooth surface for buffing. This set of three features different sizes and shapes to give you a variety of tools to use at home.

26 A Facial Mask That Helps Remove Blackheads For Clearer Skin Vassoul Blackhead Remover Mask Amazon $17 See on Amazon Say goodbye to blackheads in your skin with this activated charcoal peel-off mask. The mask helps clear acne and blackheads by sapping up excess oil and sebum. It’s safe to use on your forehead, cheeks, nose, and chin, and will leave your skin feeling soft and smooth.

27 The Facial Mist Trio That Hydrates And Refreshes Skin Mario Badescu Spritz Mist and Glow Facial Spray Collection (3-Pack) Amazon $21 See on Amazon This facial mist trio can be used all day long to keep skin hydrated and refreshed. It comes with three distinctive mists made with soothing ingredients: an aloe, cucumber, and green tea spray, a rose-infused face mist, and an aloe, chamomile, and lavender spray. Use the mists as part of your daily skin routine or pack one in your bag for on-the-go touch-ups.

28 A Lint Roller That Retracts To Half Its Size For Travel Flint Retractable Lint Roller (30 Sheets) Amazon $10 See on Amazon This lint roller is retractable so you can carry it in your purse so that it's always there to help when you spot lint or pet fur on your clothing. It comes with 30 refillable sheets and is available in nine colors. Just twist to pull it open and push it back in once you’re done. It shrinks to half its size with ease, making storage so easy.

29 These Packing Cubes That Separate Clothing So You Can Fit More Shacke Pak Packing Cubes (5-Pack) Amazon $20 See on Amazon This set of five packing cubes will keep you organized while traveling. The set consists of four zippered nylon bags in different sizes, all of which are resistant to water and feature mesh windows so you can see what's inside. It also comes with a laundry bag to keep the clothes you’ve worn away from your clean ones. It comes in nine colors.

30 A Food Steamer With Two Tiers For Simultaneous Cooking Bella Food Steamer with Stackable Baskets Amazon $39 See on Amazon Make your favorite meals faster in this two-tier steamer. It holds 7.4 ounces of food across two separate containers, making it easy to cook main dishes and sides at the same time. A water reservoir indicator is located on the side of the steamer, along with helpful timing measurements. Simply pull out the water tray, add ingredients, and begin steaming.

31 An Egg Cooker That Can Cook Six Eggs At One Time Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon $20 See on Amazon Making breakfast for the everyone is simple with this rapid egg cooker. It makes six eggs at the same time and can whip up hard-boiled, poached, or scrambled eggs. The lightweight (1 pound) cooker features an auto shut-off function for safety and it comes in five fun colors.

32 A Dozen Facial Sheet Masks Made With Hydrating Ingredients Celavi Essence Facial Masks (12-Pack) Amazon $10 See on Amazon This pack of 12 moisturizing facial sheet masks includes six varieties that are made with natural ingredients: tea tree oil, honey, clarifying charcoal, avocado, pomegranate, and soothing cucumber. Each mask is packed with antioxidants that leave your skin smoother and more glowing. They help with issues like redness, inflammation, spots, or sun damage.

33 The Portable Bluetooth Speaker That Plays For 20 Hours Doss Bluetooth Speakers Amazon $28 See on Amazon This Bluetooth speaker is a must-have for your next party. It plays for 20 hours straight and has enhanced sound and bass. The touch controls are located on top of the speaker, making it easy to pause, skip, or replay your favorite tunes. Connect the speaker to your phone or music device and play music whenever, wherever.

34 A Coconut Bath Soak That Leaves Skin Feeling So Soft Herbivore Botanicals All Natural Coconut Milk Bath Soak Amazon $22 See on Amazon Soak in a coconut milk bath and hydrate your skin like never before. This vegan and 100% natural bath soak smells like coconut and vanilla and will exfoliate and leave your skin soft and smooth. It has properties that soothe inflammation, making you feel like you’re at a five-star spa.

35 This Facial Hair Remover That Is Small Enough To Fit In Your Pocket Leuxe Facial Hair Remover Amazon $20 See on Amazon Eliminate unwanted hair with this facial hair remover that is discreet and compact enough to carry in your purse. It’s about the size of a tube of lipstick and gently shaves peach fuzz on your hairline, chin, cheek, or upper lip. There’s even an LED light that illuminates your face while you shave, ensuring you don’t miss a spot.

36 A Folding Board That Helps You Fold Clothes In Seconds BoxLegend Shirt Folding Board Amazon $17 See on Amazon Fold your shirts like they do at the mall with this T-shirt folding board. This upgraded design is strong and easy to use. When you’re not using it, it folds up into a small square, making it perfect for storage. Use it to fold towels, shirts, or pants in just a few seconds.

37 The Waterproof Bluetooth Headphones That Stay Put Otium Bluetooth Headphones Amazon $21 See on Amazon These Bluetooth headphones are perfect for working out. They’re waterproof, wireless, and comfortably wrap around your ears and stay perfectly in place while you run. They will play for eight hours straight and cancel out the noise around you so you can focus. They have a built-in microphone so you can answer calls, as well as comfortable soft ear tips.

38 A Brush Designed To Detangle Your Hair Without Breaking It Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See on Amazon Leave your hair silky smooth after using this detangling brush. The flexible bristles do not have beads on them, making it easier (and less painful) to brush through your hair without causing breakage or split ends. The shape of the brush and the handle make it easy for kids or adults to safely brush their hair — dry or wet.

39 These Non-Slip Sturdy Velvet Hangers AmazonBasics Velvet Non-Slip Clothes Hangers (100-Pack) Amazon $40 See on Amazon These non-slip hangers are narrow and covered in velvet to keep your favorite dress or sweater on the hanger, without stretching the garment out. This money-saving pack of 100 is perfect for organizing your dream closet. They're slimmer and take up less room than traditional hangers and can hold up to 10 pounds. They have small notches on the sides for straps or accessories.

40 This Safe Flameless Lighter That Has A Flexible Neck Ronxs Lighter Amazon $21 See on Amazon Easily light a candle, bonfire, or grill with this flexible neck lighter. There is no flame or butane, making this lighter safer and easier to use than traditional models. The flexible neck makes lighting a tall vase so much easier. You charge the lighter with a USB cord. Never worry about lighting in bad weather again since this lighter has a wind and splash-proof design.

41 An Ultra-Thin Wireless Charger For Powering Devices Tozo Ultra Thin Wireless Charger Amazon $15 See on Amazon This wireless charger is ultra slim so you can charge up without the extra bulk of a charging dock. Just sit your wireless charging device on top of the circular, mirrored panel. Choose from three charging modes: standard (5 watts), fast (7.5 watts) for iPhones, or even faster (10 watts) for Samsungs. The aviation aluminum material is designed to protect your device and will not overheat.

42 A Phone Car Mount That Also Wirelessly Charges Your Phone AHK Car Wireless Charger Amazon $27 See on Amazon This car charger mounts to air vents and charges your phone while keeping it in your line of sight while you drive. It clamps your phone on either side and supports it from the bottom to keep it in place. It uses a wireless charging dock to add power to your phone without a cord.

43 An Outdoor Waterproof Speaker With A Carabiner Clip Kunodi Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $22 See on Amazon Take this Bluetooth speaker to your next pool party or beach trip. The mini size makes it perfect to take anywhere — even in the shower. It’s waterproof and comes with a suction cup for hanging as well as a strong carabiner clip for carrying and storage. Connect it to any Bluetooth device and play music for up to eight hours straight.

44 This Fireproof Bag To Protect Documents Jundun Fireproof Document Bags Amazon $15 See on Amazon This fireproof bag is designed to hold all your important documents. Use it to store money, passports, documents, or photos. You can even fit a tablet inside. The bag is made of silicone-coated fiberglass and can withstand temperatures over 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit. The zipper closure and looped handle make it easy to store and grab when you need.