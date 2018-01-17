Sometimes giving a great present is all about luck. Other times, it's about knowing how to make registries and wish lists work to your advantage. Wish lists are basically like a cheat sheet to buying gifts, especially when you're trying to shop for great gifts for men on Amazon that really bring that wow factor and make for an unforgettable surprise.

If you're looking for cool gift ideas, Amazon's Most Wished For page can be an awesome tool for discovering all the most popular stuff the site has to offer. The page automatically pulls in all of the most bookmarked gadgets, housewares, grooming products, and beyond that are showing up on wish lists and registries, then sorts them by category so everything is easy to find.

Another reason to love it? Since the page is updated daily, that means you're always sure to have plenty of options in terms of variety. The only downside is that this page can get overwhelming, especially if you're not used to doing targeted product searches. That's why I've picked some of the most brilliant things that are currently climbing up the page's ranks, so you know exactly where to start — and it’ll help you find the perfect presents for the most important men in your life.

1 This Organizer That Keeps Everything You Need Within Reach Amazon Procase Electronics Carrying Case, $14, Amazon Although this organizer grid case may seem small, it has plenty of space to fit all your office supplies and work essentials. The elastic bands on this can be used to store headphones, phone chargers, or pens, while the three mesh pouches and two compartments can store small electronics and other valuables.

2 A Portable Outdoor Game That's Perfect For Beaches And BBQs Amazon KanJam Ultimate Disc Game, $40, Amazon Ensure you and your friends are always entertained — whether in the backyard or at the beach — with the KanJam Ultimate Disc Game. It's lightweight, portable, and easy to pack and set up, so you can bring it anywhere — and since all the materials are weather-proof, you can even play it in the rain. Perfect for those who love to go on camping trips with their friends, this is a great game to always have in your car.

3 A Party Game That'll Have Groups Laughing For Hours Amazon Drunk, Stoned, Or Stupid, $16, Amazon Though certainly not kid-friendly, this card game allows user to choose who in their group is "most likely to..." You can play with as many people as you want — the more, the better — but it's especially perfect between close friends who aren't afraid of calling each other out. With 250 cards, you can play for hours — or multiple times without worrying about it getting repetitive.

4 A Hydro Flask With A Handle Amazon Hydro Flask Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $32, Amazon There's no such thing as having too many insulated water bottles, since they're always getting lost and are such a pain to clean — so this Hydro Flask is a safe and practical gift. It has a non-slip powdered coating and double wall vacuum with TempShield technology, so hot drinks stay hot and cold drinks stay cold. Choose from 13 neutral and bright colors in three sizes.

5 This Set Of Whiskey Glasses With Their Own Chilling Stones Amazon Red Rocks Whiskey Glass (Set of 4) with Granite Chilling Stones, $25, Amazon For the whiskey or scotch aficionado, this set of four, 10-ounce glasses is a winning gift. They feature a weighted bottom for added stability, while the granite chilling stones will keep your old fashioned ice-cold without watering it down. The best part? These glasses are dishwasher-safe, making clean-up easier.

6 This Exfoliating Body Scrub That Targets Rough Spots And Flakes Amazon Anthony Blue Sea Kelp Body Scrub, $28, Amazon Dry skin is no match for this rejuvenating body scrub, which is made from nourishing sea kelp and ultra tough sea salt that will go to work on dry, itchy spots, eliminating them completely. Because this is also formulated with soothing aloe vera and vitamin C, this scrub helps polish and protect skin, leaving behind a clear and even surface on complexions. It's also got nutmeg extract to tone skin, and reviewers say that it feels like an "ocean in a bottle."

7 This Roomy Backpack Is Lightweight And Folds Into Itself Amazon ZOMAKE Ultra Lightweight Packable Backpack, $16, Amazon This ultra-spacious and multipurpose backpack features several pockets, including an internal zippered pocket and two side mesh pockets ideal for water bottles and umbrella. It's made with tear-resistant nylon, repels water, and is extra reinforced in more than 31 places, so you can store a lot as you go. It also folds into a convenient pouch when you're not using it, so it's a great bag to bring when you're on a trip and might carry extra things back.

8 A Discreet Keychain For Storing Emergency Cash Amazon Stash-it Key Diversion Safe, $15, Amazon This bizarre but super-practical item may look like a key fob, but it’s actually a compartment meant to store emergency cash in. It's the perfect gift for a frequent traveler or someone who’s always on the go.

9 This Beard Grooming Kit That Covers All The Bases Amazon Rapid Beard Beard Grooming Care Kit, $40, Amazon Taking care of beards can be tough if you have one, but with this all-in-one beard grooming care kit, it's super easy. This comes with a beard brush, comb, beard oil made, beard bam, and scissors for trimming.

10 This Super-Strong Cable That's Compatible With Virtually All Apple Devices Amazon Native Union NIGHT Cable, $40, Amazon This reinforced USB charging cable has a 10-foot range, is built to be compatible with most Apple devices (including the new iPhone X), and has a weighted knot to keep it exactly where you want it. Because this cord has a unique structure and extra support along connector joints, it won't break and strain as easily as standard lightning cables do, but it's still flexible enough that you can curl it up and pack it in a travel bag when you're on-the-go.

11 This Innovative Grill Brush That Is Completely Bristle (And Hassle) Free Amazon Kona Safe/Clean Grill Brush, $20, Amazon Cleaning a grill is about to get a whole lot easier with this 360 degree clean grill brush at your disposal. Made without bristles, this brush scrubs away gunk using hard-wired stainless steel, and does the work of three brushes in one innovative model. It's safe on all kinds of surfaces, including ceramic and porcelain, and works well on Weber, Char-Broil, and other leading grills. Because it's not a nylon brush like so many popular models are, this won't melt or warp over time, and because there are no bristles to wear down, you can be sure you'll get your money's worth with this brush.

12 This Small But Rugged Wallet Holds Just What You Need Amazon Herschel Supply Co. Men's Charlie Card Holder Wallet, $20, Amazon Herschel Supply Co. has a big reputation for delivering high-quality, durable, and really cute accessories, and this stylish wallet lives up to the hype. It can hold about 10 cards, has no top closure, and is made from polyester. While this wallet is sizable enough to fit what you need, it's not so big that it becomes a black hole filled with extra business cards, receipts, or junk you won't need (which is a big problem for some). "Perfect size to hold everything I need and small enough to keep me from collecting pointless business cards I'll never look at again," wrote one reviewer.

13 This Sturdy, Extra-Large Notebook Amazon Rhino A4 Bound Notebook, $14, Amazon If you're working in an office, this oversized notebook a great way to keep track of your ideas and never lose focus. Each 8.3- by 11.7-inch notebook contains 96 sheets of paper. And, the brand donates some proceeds toward saving Rhinos.

14 This Two-In-One Holder That Keeps Your Glasses And Contacts Secure Amazon ROSENICE Contact Lens Case, $15, Amazon When you're traveling, it's really important to have a case where you can store your contact lenses and glasses — and this one is unique because it functions as both. This durable case comes with a leather exterior, soft interior lining, and two compartments: one for storing glasses and another smaller area for keeping contacts all in the same spot.

15 Get Rid Of Stray Hairs With This Easy-To-Use Precision Trimmer Amazon Micro Touch MAX Hair Trimmer, $11, Amazon Whether you're trying style a beard or just get rid of some stray nose hairs (it's okay, it happens), this precision trimmer can help you get the close, exact trim you're looking for. Plus, the stainless steel blades sit just above an LED light that brightens the area.

16 This Space-Saving Organizer That Keeps Ties Completely Sorted Amazon Tenby Living Black Tie Rack $8 (2 Pack), Amazon Those big bundles of ties that are in your drawers, taking up space, will be all gone with this hanging organizer. Each rack holds up to 20 ties securely, saving vital dresser and closet space, while also providing one easy-to-find place where you can thumb through and pick ties to wear in minutes, versus always having to scurry to find what you're looking for. It comes with a 360 degree rotating hanger, so you can also spin this rack around to get a closer look.

17 A Set Of Wood Chips For Next Level Grilling Amazon BBQ Wood Grilling Plank Gift Set, $26, Amazon The perfect gift for any grill master (or beginner), this six-piece grill plank set includes a five cedar planks and a recipe book. These food-safe planks can be used on the grill or in the oven to infuse fish, meats, and veggies with different smoldering smokey flavors.

18 This Electric Toothbrush That's Perfect When You're Traveling Amazon Voom Sonic Go 1 Series Rechargeable Battery-Operated Electric Toothbrush, $22, Amazon Not being at home is no excuse to scrimp on dental care, and with this super-slim electric travel toothbrush packed in your beauty bag or carry-on, you won't be. This brush comes with precision bristles that give 22,000 brush strokes per minute, one AAA battery, and a moisture-releasing vented cap. Your teeth will feel cleaner than they would with a non-electric brush, but at a considerably greater value than other electric brushes around.

19 This Balm That Works Like A Deep Conditioner For Beards Amazon Honest Amish Beard Balm, $13, Amazon Keeping hair and beards velvety soft and nourished is easy with this beard butter, which basically works like a deep leave-in conditioner and skin moisturizer. The balm also delivers a one-two punch of hydration and nutrients to skin — and you can use it to to moisturize dry skin, too.

20 An Indoor Grill To Keep You Cooking All Year Long Amazon Hamilton Beach Indoor Flavor/Searing Grill, $79, Amazon This indoor flavor/searing grill delivers high-quality results at a fraction of the cost that bigger outdoor grills do, plus it comes with a non-stick plate, an extra-large drip tray, and a removable hood to reduce smoke levels. The adjustable temperature control lets you customize the right heat for the protein you're using, and you can also sear at high temp levels, much like you can do with a charcoal grill.

21 This Set Of Resistance Bands That Gives You Everything You Need To Work Up A Sweat Amazon Tribe Resistance Band Set, $23 (11 Pieces), Amazon Nearly 2,000 reviewers have given this 11 piece set of resistance bands a thumbs up because this set is great for all kinds of workouts, including resistance training, physical therapy, home workouts, and more. Each of the 11 bands included can accommodate a specific weight, ranging from 5 to 35 pounds, plus it comes with accessories like a door-safe anchor, soft-grip handles, ankle straps, and a bag. One reviewer wrote: "This set is of the [highest quality silicone] and with the different [resistance] bands, they will take you from a beginner level all the way to advanced."

22 This Minimalist Wallet For When You Really Want To Save Extra Space Amazon BULLIANT Slim Wallet, $15, Amazon This ultra-sleek wallet is another great pick for those who want to stop carry about big, cumbersome wallets and prefer to go with a more streamlined, minimalist design. Created to carry 11 cards, this wallet is essentially the size of a money clip but is so much more protective for your personal belongings. Made from genuine leather, it's also got a money clip that makes it simple to take cash out.

23 These Specialty Gloves Protect Hands From High Heat Amazon Jolly Green Products BBQ Oven Gloves, $24, Amazon These brilliant and rip-resistant silicone gloves offers high heat protection up to 425 degrees, meaning your hands will stay safe completely while you grill, bake, and boil. Featuring extra grips for no slip hold coverage, these waterproof gloves are also dishwasher safe and totally BPA-free, so they won't stain or retain funky smells that make it tough to use them over time.

24 This Stainless Steel Nail Clipper Set That Comes In A Leather Case Amazon FIXBODY Nail Clipper Set, $10, Amazon These nail clippers are beyond durable and made from stainless steel, so you won't have to stress about continuously having to buy another set. There are two clippers in the pack — one with a flat top and one with a curved top — along with a nail filer. All three accessories come with a leather case, and over 20,000 customers have given the set a five-star rating.

25 These Cozy Headphones Block Out All The Noise While You Sleep Or While You Run Amazon CozyPhones Sleep Headphones & Travel Bag, $18, Amazon "My husband snores. Loudly. These headphones have given me the best night's sleep ever," raved one reviewer of these super comfy headphones, which help to block out external noise but also deliver relaxing tunes, whether you're trying to sleep or going out for a run. Because these lightweight headphones have a braided cable inside, the cord won't tangle or kink like others can. The band itself wraps around like a headband, meaning if you are sensitive to earbuds or bulky headphones, this breathable, around-the-head band could be a great solution. This also comes with a travel bag.

26 A Heavy-Duty Nose Hair Trimmer Because Nobody Wants To Buy One Themselves Amazon Steel Nose Trimmer With LED Light, $15, Amazon Let's face it — the last thing you'd want to spend your money on is a nose hair trimmer. So, if you know someone who needs (or wants) one, save them the $15 and help a brother (or sister) out. This one is made of stainless steel and has an LED light so you can even get those hard-to-miss hairs. It also has a lifetime warranty, over 5,500 reviews, and an almost-perfect five-star rating.

27 This Flexible Holder Mounts Tablets From Your Headboard Amazon Lamicall Gooseneck Mount Phone Holder, $22, Amazon There are all sorts of settings where you might need to mount a smartphone: in the kitchen, in bed, or against a nightstand when you're trying to watch YouTube. This flexible phone stand and holder works in every one of these scenarios, and features a bendy gooseneck, thickened aluminum base, and works on both Apple and Android products.

28 This Travel Pillow Hoodie That Might Be The Best Invention Of All Time Amazon Inflatable Travel Pillow Hoodie, $26, Amazon This weird AF inflatable pillow that comes with a hood and is actually the most amazing thing ever. It's made from sweatshirt-like material, so it's super soft, and includes two drawstrings so you can adjust the hood and essentially block out all light, noise, and interruptions while you're snoozing.

29 This Pack Of Metal Stays Keep Your Collars Crisp Amazon Quality Stays Metal Collar Stays, $10 (40 Pack), Amazon These metal collar stays — which are made from rust-proof stainless steel and are more durable than plastic alternatives — will easily keep the edges of any collar in place and keep them looking totally smooth. They come in a variety of sizes per pack and comes in a case that's easy to travel with. One reviewer wrote: "Great way to get a collar to stay down and look professional. Smart!" Another added: "Must have if you wear suits."

30 A Shaver With 1,000+ Reviews That Removes Hair In Hard-To-Reach Areas Amazon MANGROOMER Ultimate Pro Back Shaver, $45, Amazon Back hair is easy to tackle with this specially-designed shaver, which comes with two interchangeable attachment shaving heads and works to get rid of hair in any hard-to-reach area. Created with an ergonomic handle, plus flex necks that allow each attachment head to glide over your back's contours, this back shaver delivers a close, smooth shave and comes with a battery for super-quick recharging. It's also got a bi-directional head and can be used on both shorter and longer hairs.

31 An Anti-Theft Backpack That Also Charges Your Phone Amazon Oscaurt Anti-theft Travel Backpack, $37, Amazon No matter where you're traveling, this anti-theft travel backpack keeps your most valuable items safely stashed inside. Made with a hidden zipper, secret compartment, and multiple interior pockets, this bag is a great deterrent for would-be thieves. It also comes with a USB charge port to charge your phone anywhere, water repellent fabric, and retro-reflective tape on the front of the bag for night-time security. It's also got a hook to attach to any suitcase handle.

32 A Book That'll Motivate And Inspire Up-And-Coming Entrepreneurs Amazon Tools of Titans, $18, Amazon For the man in your life who's always quoting Steve Jobs, this highly-rated book — Tools Of Titans — takes a look at "the tactics, routines, and habits of billionaires, icons, and world-class performers." Covering everything from "fitness, money, and wisdom," it makes for an inspirational, motivational, and truly interesting read — entrepreneur or not.

33 This Exfoliating Scrub Gets Rid Of Dead Skin Everywhere Amazon Voda Reve Exfoliating Loofah, $11, Amazon This exfoliating loofah is lengthy enough that it makes scrubbing dry, rough skin on the back, neck, shoulders, feet, and other tough-to-target areas easier. One side is all soft cotton, while the other exfoliates, so you polish skin after you rub it down. Great for dry skin, eczema, back acne, and other common skin problems, this loofah will change your shower game totally. "The back scrubber is great! It allows me to get my entire back top to bottom and side to side," wrote one reviewer. "It takes care of itchy winter skin with no problem."

34 This Two-In-One Survival Tool That Shows You Mean Business Amazon TakeFlight Tactical Pen, $20, Amazon This looks like an everyday pen, but it's not — it's actually a tactical pen made from impact-resistant, aircraft-grade aluminum that is designed to help aid in self defense. While this durable and rugged pen can help you when you're in a real jam, and includes a beveled edge that works well for breaking glass if you need an emergency escape (or you're Batman), this also works as a ballpoint pen you can write with. Discreet, reliable, and easy to conceal in a pocket, purse, or everyday suit, this tactical tool is a fun buy if you're invested in self-protection.

35 This Pocket Towel That's Great For Hikes And Outdoor Adventures Amazon Rainleaf Microfiber Towel, $21, Amazon If you're hiking or planning an outdoor trip and need to pack along a towel, this pocket-sized option is worth considering. Although it's ultra-compact and folds up so small that it will fit in the palm of your hand, it unfolds to comfortably fit one or two people. It’s made of fast-drying, absorbent material is really built to last, which is why it has a 4.7-star rating and over 14,000 reviews on Amazon.

36 A Quesadilla Maker That’s Ridiculously Easy To Clean Amazon Elite Gourmet Quesadilla Maker, $33, Amazon There’s no need for takeout when you have this easy-to-use quesadilla maker at home. It can make ooey, gooey cheese-packed quesadillas in five minutes. But just because your quesadilla is gooey, that doesn’t mean your quesadilla maker has to be! Reviewers note this machine is easy to clean up after use — all you need to do is wipe it down.

37 A Hat Liner That Absorbs Excess Sweat Amazon No Sweat Golf Hat Liner & Sweat Absorber, $18, Amazon A super practical gift for anyone who wears a hat — especially golfers or those who work in the sun — these hat liners absorb sweat, reducing stains, dripping, eye-burning, and odors. They're hypoallergenic and acne-friendly and stick right on to the inside of and type of cap.

38 This Bento Box Is A Must For Packing Lunches Amazon Skater Japanese Modern/Traditional Bento Lunch Box, $16, Amazon Made in Japan and modeled after traditional Bento boxes, this dishwasher-safe lunch box is a great container to bring food in. It comes with removable compartments, a divider on the top container, a top lid that's airtight, and all of it's made with food-safe plastic. Put it in the microwave when you gotta go and you're in business. "Great Bento for the price and very sturdy," wrote one reviewer. "This box has some weight to it. It is well built and does the job."

39 This Popcorn-Making Tool Pops Every Kernel Perfectly Amazon Microwave Popcorn Popper, $31, Amazon This innovative popcorn popper is made from heat-resistant glass that pops kernels in the microwave and is designed to make it faster, easier, and more painless for popcorn lovers. Just pour in kernels, set it in the microwave, and let it go. This lid and bowl help heat disperse and give you a perfect handful every time. It only takes three minutes, and you have the option to use butter or oil or leave it out.

40 This Activated Charcoal Cleanser That Helps Rejuvenate Tired Skin Amazon Chic Republic Activated Charcoal Facial Cleanser, $17, Amazon Activated charcoal is all the rage right now and it works especially well for detoxifying skin, which is what this facial cleanser helps to do. The charcoal penetrates skin deeply to remove toxins, release clogged pores, and remove dead skin cells. This all-natural cleanser also features organic coconut oil, antioxidants like white tea and green tea extract to heal skin, and vitamin C that creates a protective barrier and fights skin inflammation.

41 This Hair And Beard-Shaping Stencil For Barber-Like Results Amazon The Cut Buddy, $15, Amazon This curvy stencil can help you get barber shop-quality style without the cost. Just line this up based on your preference and use a razor to shape around this flexible tool, which comes with a bonus tracing pencil. One reviewer added: "I've had people ask me where I go to get my beard done and I tell them that I do it myself, they're like, 'wow!' This is a cool product. I can line my beard and mustache up perfectly like a barber does."

42 These Sloths Mean You'll Never Lose Track Of Another Drink Again Amazon Fred SOCIAL CLIMBERS Sloth Drink Markers, $11 (Set of 6), Amazon This set of six silicone drink markers is a necessary buy if you host a lot of dinner parties and are always scrambling to figure out which drink is yours. Shaped like an adorable sloth, these drink grips come in an array of colors and make a fun conversation starter. "These are just too dang cute! And much easier to put on that some other wine charms I have used," wrote one reviewer.

43 This Digital Measuring Tape That Takes Away All The Guesswork Amazon eTape16 Digital Tape Measure, $27, Amazon This digital tape measure takes away all of the guesswork and makes it beyond simple to tackle all your measuring projects. Extending out to 16 feet, this tape measure has three memory functions — one that's short term for quick projects, and two store for a longer time if you're designing a room space. It's also got a metric conversion feature, and is made from durable polycarbonate plastic that's resistant to rust and other types of inclement weather.

44 This Multifunctional Tool That Helps Solve A Variety Of Everyday Problems Amazon Rose Kuli 7" Multi Tool, $12, Amazon This portable multi tool has everything they'll need to solve a ton of everyday problems. It's made of durable stainless steel and include a hammer, hatchet, pliers, cross screwdriver, saw, knife, wrench, and more. It even comes with a nylon carrying case.