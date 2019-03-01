46 Smart Things On Amazon You'll End Up Using At Least 3 Times A Day

Unique products are fun to own and keep life interesting. But if your purchase isn't as useful and practical as possible, it probably won't make a loyal customer out of you. These smart things on Amazon you'll end up using at least three times a day are different — these are the products that will keep you coming back for more.

These genius products that practical people love wins their seal of approval because they solve a common problem — even one you never realized you had — and they do so simply and without breaking the bank.

You'll find every category of product on this list — from grooming products like a smooth spiral hair tie that won't leave bumps in your ponytail to odd kitchen products that are actually genius — because who wouldn't want a multi-functional bowl with an integrated colander that you can use to rinse, drain, and serve food?

These are the products you'll keep buying and will want to own forever — like a squishy silicone gel wrist rest that relieves pain when you're working, an electronics accessories organizer that fits every single cable, and a miracle heel stick that instantly moisturizes cracked heels without getting your hands greasy.

Let these smart, practical products solve the everyday problems you have — and even some of the ones you don't realize you have yet.

1 The Sturdy Hook That Keeps Purses Off Of Dirty Floors Bobino Bag Hook Amazon $13 See on Amazon A dirty, germ-ridden floor is no place to store your purse or bag. When you're out at a restaurant or at work, pull out this sturdy bag hook and attach it to a table or counter. It can handle the weight of a full bag with no problem and is adjustable to fit a variety of straps. It comes in burgundy, charcoal, cream, and slate.

2 These Pocket-Sized Hand Sanitizer SpraysThat Eliminates Germs L'Autre Peau Antibacterial Travel Hand Sanitizer Spray Amazon $11.99 See on Amazon Considering how small, compact and flat (like a credit card) the design of this travel hand sanitizer spray, you'll have zero excuses for not carrying one in your purse or bag at all times. The money-saving six-pack of pocket-size sprays eliminate germs and bacteria with soothing aloe vera — and they leave a light, fresh scent behind.

3 This Multi-Purpose Grater Plate That Helps Peel Garlic, Too Singkasa Porcelain Grater Plate Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you love to cook, you need this grater plate in your life to make food prep that much speedier. It looks like a white ceramic plate, but it actually has sharp teeth that grate foods like ginger, garlic, and cheese. When you’re done grating, you can literally just throw it in the dishwasher and you’re all set.

4 The Magnetic Cable Manager That Holds Cables In Place Silk Magnetic Cable Manager Amazon $19.99 See on Amazon Rest cables on your nightstand or desk in a way that actually looks civilized thanks to this magnetic cable manager, which keeps cables in place with internal magnets. The non-slip base works with all kinds of cords and comes in two colors: pencil grey and lightly toasted beige.

5 A Sports Water Bottle With Time Markers Artoid Mode Motivational Fitness Bottle Amazon $16.99 $13.99 See on Amazon If you're trying to drink more water for better health, but can't seem to stay on track, this motivational water bottle is the tool you need to help you reach your daily hydration goals. The leak-proof, 17-ounce bottle features helpful time markers to remind you when you drink up — and has some motivational phrases, too.

6 The Mildew-Proof Silicone Sponge That Won't Smell Asiopphire Sponges Silicone Sponges Amazon $21.99 $19.95 See on Amazon These colorful silicone sponges are resistant to mildew and mold — so they won't smell over time and need to be discarded as quickly as traditional sponges. They also feature a variety of textures that make them great for scrubbing and cleaning without scratching the surfaces of your pots, pans, or counters. Toss them in the dishwasher and store them to dry on their convenient hanging hoops.

7 These Non-Slip Clips That Keep Food Fresher For Longer OXO Good Grips Bag Cinch (3-Pack) Amazon $6 See on Amazon Bid farewell to flimsy twisty ties and meet your new favorite bag clips that will keep every bag of food you buy fresh. These spring-loaded clips lock bags of all sizes in place and are freezer-safe. They have a handy, soft non-slip grip to ensure they will stay in place, and they come in an assortment of vibrant colors making them easy to spot in your kitchen gadgets drawer.

8 The Magnifying Mirror With LED Lighting Wobsion LED Lighted Travel Makeup Mirror Amazon $10 See On Amazon This is one great compact magnifying mirror — it features an LED light, a standard mirror, and ten times the magnification to get a closer look at your brows and makeup. It folds up super small so that it’s less than an inch thick, with a 3.5-inch diameter, so you can take it anywhere.

9 A Mason Jar With A Lid That Turns It Into A Pitcher GMCOZY Glass Mason Jar Pitcher With Handle Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you love mason jars but wish they were easier to use for pouring liquids, this mason jar pitcher is for you. The BPA-free plastic lid has an ergonomically-shaped handle and a flip-top cap that lets you pour when it’s open but won’t leak when it’s shut. A silicone gasket on the lid also helps deter leaks. The lid comes with a 32-ounce mason jar, but should fit on any wide-mouth mason jar, making it super convenient.

10 A Set Of Teeth-Whitening Pens You Only Need To Use For 1 Minute A Day VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Remove stains and get a whiter smile with these gentle, low-effort teeth whitening pens, which you only need to use for a minute each day in order to whiten your teeth by four to eight shades. Each pen can be used more than 20 times, and they’re super compact and easy to take on the go.

11 This Convenient Tablet And Phone Stand To Reduce Neck Strain Nulaxy Adjustable Phone Stand Amazon $8.69 See on Amazon Set your iPhone or tablet on this durable phone stand and adjust it to suit whatever viewing angle works best for you. The stand — which helps to reduce neck strain — features a sturdy base with a silicone pad that won't mess with your furniture. It comes in silver, black, or rose gold.

12 These Protective Glasses That Block Blue Light From Devices LifeArt Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon $16.95 See on Amazon Keep your eyes healthy and safe from blue light emitted from devices like your laptop by wearing these protective blue light blocking glasses, which shield against 39 percent of blue light. The glasses are lightweight and come in seven colors and 17 sizes, so you'll have no trouble finding the perfect pair.

13 An Automatic Handbag Light So You Can Find Your Keys Wasserstein Handbag/Purse Light (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See on Amazon If you're constantly rooting around in your purse or bag to find a set of keys or lipstick, make life easier with this purse light, which has a sensor that makes it automatically turn on when it detects motion, and off when it stops. The light weighs just 0.7 ounces so you won't even know it's there — until you realize how incredibly helpful it is at helping you find what you need.

14 This Miracle Body Butter For Super Dry Skin Tree Hut 24 Hour Intense Hydrating Shea Body Butter Amazon $9 See On Amazon This body butter from Tree Hut contains organic shea and cocoa butter to soothe dry skin for up to 24 hours. The body butter is free of parabens and pthalates. Best of all, in addition to being hydrating, it also comes in a number of delicious scents, including coconut lime, tropical mango, Moroccan rose, almond and honey, and more.

15 A Multi-Tool So Slim It Fits In Your Pocket Or Wallet Wallet Ninja, Amazon $12.99 $10.99 See on Amazon This multi-tool is as slim as a credit card and fits in your wallet or pocket, but it packs a practical punch. With 18 tool capabilities in one compact package, it can be used as a ruler, cell phone stand, screwdriver, can opener, bottle opener, and more.

16 A Bacteria-Resistant Bottle Brush Cleaner With A Rotating Handle Rayhee Bottle Brush Cleaner Amazon $8.80 See on Amazon This unique rainbow-colored bottle brush cleaner is unlike any other — and it features a 360-degree rotating long handle brush that lets you get deep inside of narrow bottles. The silica gel brush head is resistant to bacteria, and removes every bit of debris and food without scratching bottles.

17 These Faux Succulents That Are Actually An Essential Oil Diffuser Joyvio Artificial Succulent Plants Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $36 See On Amazon Create a soothing environment at home with this essential oil diffuser, which looks exactly like a little pot of succulents. Add some water and a few drops of essential oil to fill the air with a relaxing scent and a bit of moisture. It’s a great way to combine function with decor.

18 These Charcoal Purifying Sticks For Healthier Water IPPINKA Charcoal Water Purifying Sticks Amazon $13.95 See on Amazon Made from the highest grade of charcoal, these reusable water purifying sticks remove impurities for healthier, tastier drinking water. Use one stick in your water bottle and two sticks for a water carafe — and, best of all, they can be reactivated every two weeks by soaking them in boiling water for 10 minutes and letting them dry.

19 The Deep Tissue Massager That You Can Use Anywhere Gaiam Restore Pressure Point Muscle Roller Massage Stick Amazon $15 See on Amazon You can give yourself the best deep tissue massage of your life each and every day with this handheld muscle roller, which has spikes nodules on three independent massage balls that target pressure points and relieve pains and aches. The 18-inch stick has comfortable handles and can easily be carried with you to the gym or while traveling to target pain on the spot.

20 An Adhesive Remover Pen For Sticky Messes MG Chemicals Label & Adhesive Remover Pen Amazon $7 See on Amazon Whether you're trying to tackle stubborn stains on upholstery or clothing — or sticky, adhesive messes like stuck-on gum or stickers, this adhesive remover works fast and effectively and is safe on all surfaces, including wood and ceramics. It comes in a convenient pen package, making it a truly portable tool to keep on hand.

21 This Bag Organizer For A Tidy Fridge Zip n Store Organizer Amazon $24.95 See on Amazon Get more storage space in your cramped refrigerator by installing this handy bag organizer — perfect for plastic baggies — which attaches to the bottom of your fridge drawer shelf (no tools needed). The organizer fits up to 10 bags and holds them securely in slots. You'll be able to see all of your leftovers and snacks in one place, and they won't get squished by other foods in your fridge.

22 The Dimmable LED Desk Lamp With An Alarm Clock OMaggie LED Desk Lamp Amazon $36 See on Amazon Sit this LED desk lamp on your nightstand or desk and adjust it to suit both the angle you need for reading and the brightness level that suits your mood. The lamp has a dimmer and five brightness levels, as well as a time, temperature, and calendar display that's easy to read. It even has an alarm feature, too!

23 A Strong Clip That Holds Keys And Attaches To Your Bag KeySmart Nano Clip Amazon $9.99 See on Amazon You'll never lose your key in your purse or bag again: This brilliant nano clip holds all of your keys secure and in one place, and then attaches to the top of the inside of your bag so they can always be found. The clip is made from sturdy stainless steel, and can hold up to 5 pounds.

24 This Trio Of Texturized Massage Rollers For Aches And Pains Pasnity Foot Massage Roller Amazon $14.49 See on Amazon This pack of three texturized foot massage rollers comes with every tool you need to fight back against aches and pains in your feet that are associated with conditions like plantar fasciitis. The set comes with two spiky balls and one roller and can be used on the backs of your legs, your neck, and any other areas of your body that stings, aches, or keeps you up at night with pain.

25 A Concentrated Foot Cream That Heals Cracked Heels O'Keefes Healthy Foot Cream Amazon $7.77 $6.49 See on Amazon If you've got dry, cracked heels that are actually shredding your stockings or sheets (true story), apply this deeply-moisturizing cream to boost hydration levels and create a protective barrier. Thanks to its concentrated glycerin formula, this stuff works fast, and thousands of reviewers are thrilled: "I rarely feel compelled to write reviews, but this Healthy Feet product is absolutely amazing," one writes. "This stuff is a miracle... For the first time in 45 years I have nice-looking feet."

26 These Dual-Purpose Salad Tongs That Can Be Separated cusinine Heart 2-in-1 Silicone Food Tongs Amazon $11 See on Amazon You'll rely on these silicone salad tongs for way more than just serving salad. The heat-resistant tongs lock together or come apart and can be used as separate tools — a turning shovel or a slotted spoon. That means you can flip burgers, serve food, or pick up steak or vegetables with this brilliant gadget. They're BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and won't scratch your cookware.

27 The Mini Cool Mist Spray For Instant Skin Hydration Cooskin Nano Handy Mist Spray Amazon $17.99 See on Amazon Anytime you need a refreshing cool mist to hydrate your skin and update your makeup after a long day (or refresh eyelash extensions), pull out this miniature nano mist spray. It fits in your handbag and can be charged with a USB cable (which is provided). The spray can be used 120 times before it needs to be refilled (with distilled or pure water, which works best).

28 This Squishy Wrist Rest Cushion To Relieve Pressure LetGoShop Silicone Wrist Rest Amazon $19.99 $7 See on Amazon Relax your arm on this silicone wrist rest to relieve fatigue and pain from one too many hours spent working on your laptop. The squishy gel rest feels cooling to the touch and is designed to fit the curve of your wrist. It comes in four colors: blue, green, pink, and purple.

29 An Electronics Accessories Organizer That Zips Up For Travel iZerich Electronics Accessories Organizer Bag Amazon $8.99 See on Amazon With pockets, loops, and padded protection, this electronics organizer bag provides a convenient and safe place to store every electronic accessory you own — from cables to digital cameras to memory cards. The bag is made from waterproof nylon, zips all around, and it comes in two sizes: medium and large. It's anti-scratch and really great if you travel with a lot of equipment.

30 These Stress-Relieving Fidget Toys That Fit On Keychains Anpole Fidget Toys Amazon $10 See on Amazon Give these pea pod fidget toys a squeeze when you feel stressed out and out pops an adorable little pea head to make you smile. These toys fit on your keychain and are perfect to keep on hand during long meetings, flights, or any time you suspect you'll start to get anxious.

31 A Plug-In Outlet With USB Ports And A Handy Shelf POWRUI Shelf USB Wall Charger Amazon $16 See On Amazon Get more out of your wall outlet by plugging this wall mount cradle into an existing outlet and taking advantage of its dual charging ports and two outlets. This mount even has a unique feature for even more convenience: a cradle at the top is the perfect size to fit your smartphone while it's charging.

32 The Brush For Wet Or Dry Hair That's Perfect For Travel ennva Detangling Brush Amazon $8 See on Amazon This unique palm-size detangling brush is gentle on both wet and dry strands and is so compact it fits anywhere — including in overstuffed carry-on cases. The brush has an ergonomic handle and will help ease out knots while preventing breakage.

33 This Smooth Spiral Hair Tie That Won't Cause Lumps Invisibobble Amazon $7.85 See on Amazon Secure your hair into a bun or ponytail without causing bumps, lumps, and breakage, when you use this Invisibobble in place of your traditional hair ties. The spiral hair ring is smooth all around, water repellant — and it comes in five colors to match your hair color, including brown and black.

34 The Multi-Functional Bowl You Can Use To Rinse & Serve Foods Joseph Joseph Nest Colanders Stackable Set Amazon $18 See on Amazon You don't need to dirty three separate bowls when you have this set of two multi-functional prep bowls, which features an integrated colander and can be used to rinse, drain, and serve foods like salad, veggies, and fruit. The bowls have an easy-tip edge for mess-free pouring, are dishwasher-safe, and nest into one another for storage.

35 A Thrifty Fitness Tracker That Connects To Your Phone WallPacle Fitness Tracker Amazon $28 See on Amazon Track your steps, heart rate, distance, sleep activity, and more on this simple but effective fitness tracker watch. The tracker comes in 12 colors and links to your smartphone so you can use it to check and read calls, access social media — and even look up your to-do list on your calendar.

36 This Rose Quart Roller And Gua Sha Duo For Glowing Skin Deciniee 2-in-1 Jade Roller Amazon $29.99 $16.99 See on Amazon Reduce puffiness, calm down or inflamed skin, and give your complexion a natural glow with this two-in-one jade roller system. The set includes a rose quartz roller that improves blood circulation and helps serums and moisturizers absorb more effectively — and a Gua Sha scraping tool for reducing inflammation and relieving pain and tension on the body.

37 A Wearable Veggie Peeler That Won't Nick Your Hands CocoKoo Vegetable Palm Peeler (2 Pack) Amazon $9 See on Amazon This vegetable peeler can be worn on two fingers for non-slip food prep that allows you to peel through vegetables and fruits fast. The tool has a stainless steel blade and a potato eye remover — and is dishwasher-safe, too. One reviewer writes: "They are super easy to use, curve to fit in my hand, and peel really quickly!"

38 An Electric Mug Warmer For Hot Coffee Any Time Of Day Vobaga Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $25.99 $21.39 See on Amazon Keep your cup of coffee (and other foods like soup and leftovers) warm for hours when you place it on this electric mug warmer, which shifts among three temperature settings with the touch of a button. The waterproof warmer can handle spills without being damaged, and has an incredible life span of 100,000 hours — so this is one gadget you won't have to replace for a long time. It comes in black, white, and imitation wood grain.

39 The Supportive Memory Foam Seat Cushion 5 Stars United Seat Cushion Pillow Amazon $25.99 See on Amazon Turn any stiff office chair into a comfortable throne — one that's also way better for your back — with this seat cushion pillow. The ergonomic pillow is made from supportive memory foam and has a U-shaped design that cradles your lower back, relieves pressure and pain from your spine, increases blood flow, helps with muscle fatigue, and reduces leg tightness. One reviewer writes: "This cushion totally transformed my chair into something comfortable to sit on. It’s great."

40 An Earbud Holder For Tangle-Free Cords MAIRUI Earbud Holder Amazon $29.99 $16.99 See on Amazon Put an end to tangled cords that take forever to unwind — store them in one of these colorful earbud holders, which fit all standard size earphones and are made from sturdy and soft silicone. Simply plop your buds in the center of the holder and wrap the cord around like you're winding up a yo-yo. The pocket-size holder fits anywhere and protects them until you're ready to use them again.

41 This Bar That Removes Bad Smells From Your Hands Amco Rub-a-Way Bar Odor Absorber Amazon $25.99 $7.72 See on Amazon Whether you're chopping garlic and onions or slicing fish, your hands are going to suffer from the stink of these foods — and soap and water don't always suffice. This stainless steel odor absorbing bar miraculously removes bad odors and works with or without water. Rub it between your hands like soap, and you'll smell fresh and clean in no time.

42 This Space-Saving Collapsible Colander Syntrific Kitchen Collapsible Colander Amazon $13 See on Amazon This foldable strainer and colander holds 6 quarts of food and has two handles that hook right over your sink for easy rinsing and draining. It also saves you tons of space by collapsing when it's not in use so that you can store it anywhere — and the collapsible colander is made from BPA-free silicone and is dishwasher-safe.

43 These Finger Stretchers That Increase Finger Strength AllCare Finger Stretcher Amazon $9.97 See on Amazon Exercise your hands and fingers and keep them flexible and healthy with these finger stretcher resistance bands, which are great for relieving pains associated with carpal tunnel and arthritis. The set of three stretchers come in various resistance levels, so you can decide if today is a light or heavy day.

44 The Ladle And Lid Stand That Keeps Counters Spotless YAMAZAKI Tower-Ladle & Lid Stand Amazon $18 $16.59 See on Amazon Why dirty up clean counters when you can store your greasy, saucy ladles and lids on this stand? It holds both lids and ladles in one place, doubles as a cookbook stand, and is made from sturdy metal — so there's no fear of it toppling over while you're cooking. It comes in black or white.

45 A Backpack Organizer That Keeps Items Organized ZTUJO Felt Backpack Organizer Amazon $27.88 $22.88 See on Amazon Throwing everything you own into your backpack is one surefire way to never, ever find what you need when you need it. This flexible mold backpack organizer creates the storage space you need to fit everything from an iPad and notebooks to your phone, electronic accessories, and grooming products. The organizer comes in small or large and six colors.