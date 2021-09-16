When you think about upgrading your home, images of bathroom renovation projects that take months to complete or purchasing a whole new set of shiny and expensive kitchen appliances may come to mind. But details matter. And some of the smallest changes you can make to your home are also the most impactful. Even better news: they don’t have to cost a fortune if you know where to shop. These 47 damn good home upgrades that are shockingly under $35 will change the way your house looks and feels and make you even more excited to kick back and hibernate — or invite a few friends over to entertain.

There are products, tools, and devices on this list for every room in your home. A set of luxe $29 blackout curtains won’t just add color to your bedroom, but they’ll keep the sun from waking you at the crack of dawn and might just lower your electric bills. For your kitchen, you’ll discover everything from double-sided measuring spoons to a space-saving spice carousel to the most genius electric kettle that boils water in mere minutes.

And since you may be spending more time than usual at home, your WFH space will get a major upgrade with adjustable laptop risers, fluffy area rugs so you can Zoom barefoot, and cable management boxes that hide all of that tech clutter. From storage solutions to automatic hand sanitizers, these are the must-have items under $35 that will make you feel like you’re living in a five-star hotel.

1 These TV Strip Lights That Boost Brightness maylit Tv Led Backlight Amazon $13 See On Amazon Turn your entertainment center into a home theater with all of the bells and whistles with these LED TV strip lights that look super glam and boost brightness for less eye strain. The lights come with a remote and can be adjusted to 16 colors and four modes. They’re dimmable and come in two sizes to fit your screen.

2 A 4-Pack Of Smart Plugs That Are Compatible With Alexa & Google Assistant Kasa Smart Plug (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These cult-favorite Kasa Smart Plugs are compatible with Alexa and Google Home Assistant, so you can remotely control any plugged-in device with either your voice, or via the appropriate app — meaning you can start your coffee machine from the comfort of your own bed (and many more time- and energy-saving tasks). Plus, you never have to worry about whether you left your flat iron on again.

3 These Motion-Activated Lights For Under Your Bed Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon The next time you make an impromptu trip to the bathroom be prepared (and experience way less toe stubbing incidences) with the help of these motion-activated bed lights, which are installed right under your bed. The lights can be set to stay on anywhere from 30 seconds to 10 minutes and you can easily repurpose them to fit under cabinets and in dark hallways.

4 An Easy-To-Use Coffee Maker That Creates Delicious Cold Brew Overnight TAKEYA Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker (1 Qt.) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Cold brew devotees, this one’s for you. This at-home cold brew maker creates smooth, rich, delicious cold brew overnight, no barista training required: Just put in the coffee grounds, add water, refrigerate, and enjoy. With a 4.7-star average out of close to 46,000 ratings, Amazon shoppers are certifiably obsessed with this easy-to-use machine.

5 These Drawer Organizers That Keep Your Bras, Socks, & Underwear Within Reach Simple Houseware Underwear Organizer (4-Set) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Underwear drawers never seem to stay fully organized — unless you invest less than $20 in this set of four drawer organizers. All four come in varying sizes and are equipped with differently sized compartments to fit your bras, underwear, socks, and other top-drawer essentials. You’ll never need to dig around for that single missing sock ever again.

6 A Set Of Rustic Wall Sconces With Decorative Flowers GBtroo Rustic Wall Sconces (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These beautiful, rustic-looking wall sconces feature long-lasting LED bulbs inside of mason jars, which are positioned beneath hydrangea flowers and against reclaimed wood backings. Hang the pair in your living room, bedroom, or bathroom for a homey aesthetic that costs less than $25.

7 This Multitasking Desk Lamp That Charges Phones GSBLUNIE Wireless Charging Desk Lamp Amazon $22 See On Amazon An affordable home upgrade that is also a multitasking dynamo is always a smart purchase. This sleek desk lamp provides a wireless charging station for your phone and you can set it to one of three lighting modes and six brightness levels. The lamp is fully adjustable to suit various angles and it comes in black or white.

8 This Modern Mirrored Alarm Clock With Charging Ports WulaWindy Digital Mirror Alarm Clock Amazon $16 See On Amazon Bye bye, bulky alarm clocks. This modern version has a mirrored surface, oversized digital numbers that are easy to read, and two USB ports to charge your devices. It features adjustable brightness settings, a snooze function for laidback mornings, and it costs less than $20.

9 A Sophisticated Throw Blanket Made Of Sumptuous Faux Fur Everlasting Comfort Throw Blanket Amazon $27 See On Amazon Though this faux-fur throw blanket looks and feels designer, it costs under $30 — and considering how much you’ll be snuggling up in this when the weather turns chilly (or when you crank the A/C), you’re getting so much mileage out of your dollar. It’s made of plush, ultra-soft polyester, and the double-sided construction features two slightly different patterns for a dynamic effect. Plus, it’s machine-washable and dryer-safe. Choose from eight rich colors, including the sophisticated granite linked above.

10 The Ultimate Slicer For Every Veggie Shape You Crave Mueller Austria Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Some days you feel like adding shredded carrots on top of your salad; on other days you crave wavy potato slices — have your veggies your way with this adjustable vegetable slicer that comes with five blades to create a variety of shapes and textures: slicer, wavy, shredder, coarse shredder, or grater. The blades are made of durable stainless steel, and the tool is so popular it has earned more than 20,000 reviews.

11 A Cool Mist Humidifier That Can Go For 30 Hours Mikikin Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $35 See On Amazon There’s no risk of this cool mist humidifier turning off in the middle of the night and leaving you stranded. It can accommodate 4.5 liters and stays on for up to 30 hours (with an auto shut-off function for safety purposes). The quiet ultrasonic humidifier offers three adjustable mist levels and a top fill design to avoid messy spills.

12 An Electric Wine Opener That Works In 7 Seconds TOPKITCH Electric Wine Opener Amazon $14 See On Amazon Stop struggling with traditional wine bottle openers (and pushing the cork into your vino). This electric wine bottle opener pries open those bottles with zero effort and in just seven seconds, and it can open up to 80 bottles on one single charge (four AA batteries are needed and not included). The opener features a foil cutter and comes with a pump stopper and aerator pourer for even more delicious wine.

13 These Pretty Curtain Ties That Are Like Jewelry For Your Windows PINOWU Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (2-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon These curtain ties make your home look neater, professionally decorated, and they cost just $5 — a win-win-win. These jewelry-like ties feature a braided metallic rope made of sturdy nylon, and the decorative, pearl-like closures can either snap together magnetically, or you can tie the rope closed, depending on the size of your curtains and your preferred aesthetic. These two-packs are available with a gray rope (pictured), a gold rope, or a pink rope.

14 A Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack That Frees Up Counter Space Tomorotec Long Dish Drying Rack Amazon $14 See On Amazon You could always use more counter space — this roll-up dish drying rack gives you more room to prep food and store appliances. It rolls out over your sink and stays in place when you need it and is made from sturdy, foldable stainless steel so you can stash it in a drawer between uses.

15 This Genius 8-In-1 Kitchen Tool Set BUTEFO 8 in 1 Kitchen Tool Set Amazon $12 See On Amazon Every single tool that comes in this compact set is one you’ll need to create an amazing meal, but you’ll save a ton of space with this 8-in-1 kitchen tool set. It includes a funnel, juicer, grater, egg cracker, shredder, can opener, egg separator and measuring cup — all of which nest together in a cool wine bottle shape for simple storage. The tools are even color coded for easier access.

16 A Set Of Garage Door Accents That Couldn’t Be Easier To Install Household Essentials Hinge It Magnetic Decorative Garage Door Accents Amazon $17 See On Amazon With an impressive 4.8-star average rating out of almost 21,000 ratings, these garage door accents are a total best-seller. They’re equipped with super-strong magnets on the back for easy installation; and though the accents themselves are lightweight, they’re very durable — one shopper wrote that they’ve had these up for “at least A YEAR OR TWO and they are still as good as new!!” That same reviewer continued, “It is a super affordable way to make a BIG impact on your curb appeal.”

17 A Luxurious Rainfall Shower Head For $30 DreamSpa Ultra-Luxury Rainfall Shower Head Amazon $30 See On Amazon You might think a dreamy, spa-like shower experience would run you three digits, but this highly rated rainfall shower head costs just $30. It features a large 9-inch chrome-plated face that is resistant to rust and a second handheld shower head to give you options. Installation is a breeze, according to many reviewers, and requires zero tools. One reviewer confirmed that this shower upgrade will instantly “improve your life.”

18 This Knife That Cuts Veggies Into Crinkle Shapes LaLiHa Crinkle Cutter Garnishing Knife Amazon $16 See On Amazon Don’t just cut your veggies — create textures that bring your meal to life with this crinkle cutter knife. The titanium stainless steel blade is designed to instantly cut potatoes, carrots, zucchini, and other veggies and cheeses into fun crinkles designs. It comes in two sizes and three colors and is a must-have kitchen tool that costs less than $20.

19 A Supportive Set Of Kitchen Mats LuxStep Kitchen Mat Amazon $26 This set of supportive kitchen mats are perfect for providing a cushioned surface so that you can spend more time prepping food and cleaning up in comfort. These thick mats are waterproof, have non-slips bottoms for safety, and come in four colors: gray, chocolate, green, or black. You’ll get a sink mat and a runner for less than $30.

20 A Window Treatment That Casts A Soft Rainbow Light Over The Room rabbitgoo Window Privacy Film Amazon $10 See On Amazon This peel-and-stick window film adds a layer of privacy to your home, while also creating a magical rainbow effect when the sun shine through it thanks to its kaleidoscopic, stained-glass-like design. Plus, the treatment works to block out glare and harmful UVA/UVB rays. “I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has,” wrote one of tens of thousands of rave reviewers. “I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall.”

21 This Cute White Cloud Magnetic Key Holder TWONE White Cloud Magnetic Wall Key Holder Amazon $8 See On Amazon You’ll never again ask the question, “where are my keys?” when you mount this adorable white cloud magnetic key holder to your entryway wall. The holder stays put with three magnets and features three key holders. It’s a simple under-$10 solution for keys and other metal items like scissors and small tools that you want at your disposal.

22 These Space-Saving Dual-Sided Measuring Spoons Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether you’re measuring out spices or liquids for that recipe, these dual-sided measuring spoons have you covered. The set includes spoons that range from 1/8 teaspoon to 1 tablespoon, with one side designed for solids and the other for liquids. The stainless steel spoons nest together for easy storage and a leveler is included for even more effortless food prep.

23 An Adjustable Laptop Riser That Holds Your Phone Tronsmart Foldable Adjustable Laptop Riser with Phone Holders Amazon $10 See On Amazon Set up your WFH station with this adjustable laptop riser and you’ll benefit from a gadget that makes it a snap to view your screen at an angle that suits your needs. The riser can be adjusted to nine heights and it also has a spot for your keyboard and phone. Fold it down flat for storage.

24 These Automatic Salt And Pepper Shakers XinXu Gravity Electric Salt And Pepper Mill Grinder Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon No need to turn these automatic salt and pepper shakers — or even shake them. They automatically season foods using six AAA batteries (which are not included) and a blue LED light glows on each when they’re in use. You can adjust the pepper grinder to the level of grinding thickness you want and the sleek bottles have durable stainless steel tops.

25 This Spice Carousel That Measures What You Need KitchenArt Select-A-Spice Auto-Measure Carousel Amazon $28 See On Amazon Adding spices to dishes has never been easier. This rotating spice carousel mounts under a cabinet or shelf and can hold 24, 36, or 48 different spices. The best part? You can simply twist a dial and it measures out 1/4 teaspoon of the spice you need, saving you time and keeping your counters clean. The spice compartments are also removable.

26 The Color-Changing Essential Oil Diffuser ASAKUKI Quiet 5-in-1 Premium Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $25 See On Amazon If a soothing home is what you’re after, start with this color-changing essential oil diffuser. The whisper-quiet diffuser has two modes — light and mist (which runs up to 10 hours) — with four timers and an automatic shut-off. Select a color and make it your new favorite bedtime night light.

27 A Soothing White Noise Machine With 20 Sounds Magicteam White Noise Sound Machines Amazon $20 See On Amazon For just $20, this white noise machine delivers so many more options than most, including 20 non-looping sounds like white noise, pink noise, rain, ocean, and birds. Its volume level adjusts to 32 levels and you can set its timer to turn off after one, two, three, four, or five hours (or just let it continuously play). At this price, it’s well worth it to find out why this machine has earned more than 23,000 reviews.

28 These Color-Changing Smart Bulbs In A Pack Of Four Sengled Smart Light Bulbs (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Swapping your regular bulbs for these smart light bulbs is a brilliant idea that’s way cheaper than you probably think. For just $30, this set comes with four bulbs that you can set on money-saving schedules using an app or voice commands. They can also be adjusted to one of 16 million colors for major ambiance, and come with a convenient remote control.

29 A Peel-And-Stick Wallpaper That Mimics Real Marble Yenhome Faux Marble Peel and Stick Countertop Covers Amazon $23 See On Amazon A kitchen reno will cost you an arm and a leg. But this peel-and stick wallpaper that is designed to look like expensive marble provides one of the simplest ways to freshen up your space, without breaking your budget or requiring you to commit to a lifetime of change. The vinyl wallpaper adheres to surfaces like walls countertops and comes in two colors. It wipes clean and can be removed without ruining surfaces.

30 These Blackout Curtains So You Can Sleep In Later LEMOMO Blackout Curtains Amazon $29 See On Amazon Your weekend mornings are sacred, but the sun doesn’t always agree with that idea. Block out up to 99% of sunlight and UV rays with these thick, highly rated blackout curtains, which have an impressive 4.8-star rating and more than 17,000 reviews. The set of two panels are also thermal insulated to keep your home cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter, saving you money on your electric bills, to boot. Choose among 13 sizes and 19 colors.

31 This Personal Coffee Maker That Comes With A Stainless Steel Travel Mug Elite Gourmet Maxi-Matic Personal Coffee Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon On those mornings when you need coffee stat (and don’t have time to stop at your local coffee shop), this personal coffee maker will be a lifesaver. The compact machine brews one cup of coffee (with coffee grounds and pods) in under 60 seconds, and it’s fitted with an insulated stainless steel coffee mug so you can take it with you ASAP. The included filter is removable and reusable, so it’s a more sustainable option than usual, too.

32 A Genius Tool That Instantly Fills Your Sponge With The Right Amount Of Dish Soap LIFEEZY Dish Soap Dispenser Amazon $11 See On Amazon This dish soap dispenser may seem like a small purchase (it’s only $11, after all), but it’ll make an impact on your efficiency in the kitchen. The dispenser is fitted with a small caddy on top, just big enough to fit a sponge, so you can just press down to instantly fill the sponge with just enough soap. It also comes with a detachable, Christmas-tree shaped pole (cute!) where you can hang things like rags and steel wool for drying.

33 This Sleek Automatic Soap Dispenser For Better Hygiene Peroom Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $28 See On Amazon Hands-free soap dispensers seem like they belong solely in public bathrooms, but they’re actually quite affordable — and there’s no reason why you can’t have one in your (private) bathroom for an even more hygienic hand-washing experience. This one is made of a sleek-looking waterproof, leakproof, super-durable material. It dispenses via infrared motion and PIR sensor detection technology, but if you prefer, you can set it to “auto-clean mode” and it’ll dispense a continuous stream of soap for 30 seconds. Note that this requires four AAA batteries, which aren’t included.

34 A Toothpaste Dispenser To Hold Your Bathroom Essentials Aeakey Wall Mounted Toothbrush Holder Amazon $19 See On Amazon Save precious bathroom counter space with this wall-mounted toothbrush holder. It can store much more than toothbrushes, though: In addition to slots for four toothbrushes, this comes with two cups that are magnetically attached to the bottom, a small drawer, and a top caddy that can hold odds and ends like dental floss and skin care products. There’s also a toothpaste dispenser that doles out just the right amount of product to cut down on waste, and it comes with an extra-strong adhesive backing for simple installation.

35 This Wheeled Storage Cart That’s Perfect For Narrow Spaces AOJIA Slim Storage Cart Amazon $27 See On Amazon Even if you’re low on extra space in your home or apartment, you’ll likely find a sliver for this ultra-slim storage cart on wheels, which measures just under 9 inches wide. Even though it’s compact, its three-tiered design can fit tons of items and up to 30 pounds total, whether you use it in the bathroom, office, kitchen, or bedroom. Two of the wheels have brakes, so wherever you end up putting it, you don’t have to worry about it rolling away.

36 A 3-Pack Of Toilet Sprays With Long-Lasting Fragrances Poo-Pourri Before You Go Toilet Spray (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Poo-Pourri bathroom sprays are total cult-favorites, beloved for their delicious-smelling, long-lasting scents, the surprisingly pretty, decorative bottles, and their much-appreciated sense of humor. This order comes with three of the brand’s best-selling fragrances: Original Citrus, Royal Flush (which smells like eucalyptus and spearmint), and Ship Happens (a tropical blend of coconut, freesia, and citrus). Keep one in every bathroom — your future guests will thank you.

37 This 12-Pack Of Reusable Storage Bags In Assorted Sizes SPLF Dishwasher Safe Reusable Storage Bags (12-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only are these reusable storage bags a more sustainable option than single-use plastic bags, but they’ll save you money in the long run, since you don’t have to keep restocking your supply (according to the brand, one of these zippered bags can replace over 300 single-use bags). These are made of food-grade PVC that’s freezer-safe, and the double-locked closures are totally airtight. You can pop them in the dishwasher when you’re ready to clean them, though the brand recommends hand-washing and air-drying them for better long-term maintenance.

38 A Toilet Paper Holder With A Handy Basket For Your Phone XEEX Toilet Paper Holder Stand Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re a phone-in-the-bathroom kind of person (honestly, who isn’t?), this toiler paper holder will save you the annoyance of putting your phone down on a wet countertop or floor — the caddy affixed to the top is the perfect size for your phone. Meanwhile, the toilet paper storage section can fit up to three rolls, and the free-standing design means you don’t have to deal with installation.

39 This Chic Electric Kettle That Boils Water In Mere Minutes COSORI Electric Kettle Amazon $28 See On Amazon Waiting for water to boil always feels interminable, for whatever reason, but happily, this electric kettle heats up in just three to seven minutes. The sophisticated design includes a stainless steel and borosilicate glass construction that maintains the water’s freshness, and a cool-looking LED light that turns blue when the water has reached a boil. The streamlined aesthetic looks so chic sitting on your stovetop, too.

40 These $20 Brass Cabinet Pulls That Look Expensive goldenwarm Brushed Brass Cabinet Pulls (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Here’s a cheap way to make a big impact on your home: Replace your regular cabinet pulls with these brushed brass ones, which have a gorgeous, muted, warm-gold sheen. They’re available in several sizes, and Amazon shoppers confirm that they’re easy to install. It’s such an easy, inexpensive way to give your home the interior decorator treatment.

41 Two Elegant Ways To Dispense Olive Oil, Salad Dressing, & Other Liquids DWËLLZA KITCHEN Olive Oil Dispenser Bottle and Olive Oil Spray Bottle Amazon $28 See On Amazon For a chef-y way to cook, pick up this olive oil dispenser bottle and olive oil spray bottle set. The dispenser pours a smooth, elegant stream that doesn’t drip all over the place, like your typical olive oil bottle does, and the mister is ideal for lightly dressing salads or seasoning meat, fish, and vegetables before cooking. The dispenser also has a tablespoon/teaspoon measure fitted into the lid, so you can measure out precisely the amount of oil (or other liquids, including salad dressings) you want.

42 This Inexpensive Peel-&-Stick Wallpaper In A Minimalist Metallic Pattern MelunMer Gold and White Geometric Wallpaper Amazon $7 See On Amazon Whether you don’t want to commit to the price, lift, or commitment of a permanent paint job, this wallpaper will come in handy: Just cut out the size you want, peel it off, and stick it to your desired surface. And you can literally decorate any surface you want, whether that’s a full wall, an accent wall, or your cabinet drawers (either outside or inside as a liner). You have three roll sizes to choose from, depending on how much space you’d like to cover, but they all come in this chic, minimalist gold-and-white geometric pattern.

43 A Set Of Luxuriously Soft Satin Sheets For Under $25 wavveUziz Satin Sheets Amazon $23 See On Amazon Upgrade your bedtime routine by swapping your regular cotton sheets for these ultra-smooth satin ones. Though you’d think you’d have to shell out for such a luxurious sheet set, this queen-sized set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases, all for under $25. They’re machine washable, so the upkeep is surprisingly simple, as well. You have four sizes and eight shades to choose from, like classic white (pictured) and rich cranberry red.

44 A Stylish Way To Keep Your Cables Organized & Hidden Large Cable Management Box (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you find yourself constantly tripping over and/or annoyed by the sight of all your cables, you need this cable management box in your life. You can use it to hide a whole power strip or individual cables (it comes with cable clips and cable ties to keep them organized), then thread them through the slots at either end. This order comes with two boxes in two different sizes, both of which boast this chic, minimalist, white-and-wood design (though you can opt for a black box instead).

45 A Multifunctional Wall Mount & Stand That Can Securely Hold Phones & Tablets Macally 2-in-1 Kitchen Tablet Stand & iPad Wall Mount Amazon $25 See On Amazon This wall-mounted stand is so handy for reading recipes off your device while you’re cooking or watching a show while you’re in the bath, among so many other uses. It can be adjusted to hold both phones and tablets, and it can either be mounted to a wall or under a cabinet via its super-durable mount, or simply used as a stand. It collapses down for easy storage when not in use — but you’ll find yourself using this several times a day.

46 This Ultra-Fluffy Area Rug That Won’t Slip Around Gorilla Grip Fluffy Area Rug Amazon $33 See On Amazon This area rug may be the fluffiest rug you’ll ever dig your toes into, thanks to its shag-like faux fur top and a cushioned foam padding in the middle. It won’t slip around annoyingly, either, since the bottom is dotted with tiny grips that cling to hard surfaces. This is vacuum-friendly, but you can also throw it in the washing machine and dryer for a deeper clean. Choose from eight sizes and nine colors.