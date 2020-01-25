47 Things That Make Your Home Look So Much Better For Less Than $35 On Amazon

If there's any one thing I take some serious pride in, it's my space. For one, I watch way too many home renovation shows. For another, I work, sleep, relax, and entertain here (I leave so rarely, my friends have started calling me the Hobbit), so for my own mental well-being, I need to love my surroundings. That said, I'm not about to drop hundreds of dollars in the decor section of a department store when I can opt for things that look expensive, but are actually shockingly affordable on Amazon.

With the latter, your space gets an upgrade, your wallet gets a break, and you get a juicy secret that you can opt to share with your guests — or not. But how, exactly, does one pull that off? Well, I've learned that there are two ways to improve your apartment, house, or condo.

The first is to pick a reasonable price-point (I've chosen $35 here) and vow that you won't spend a cent over that in your quest to find products that help you love your home. When you have clear-cut, challenging boundaries, it inspires you to get a little creative with your search. The second option is organizing and emphasizing the stuff you already have; a few genius organizational products can work wonders when it comes to achieving a sleek, functional space.

In short, if you're looking to significantly upgrade your home for less than $35, look no further than these 47 genius products that add value without a hefty investment.

1 This Makeup Carousel For Functionality & Organization AmeiTech Makeup Organizer Amazon $27 See On Amazon Imagine your vanity as it is at this very moment. Now imagine your vanity if every brush, cream, and cosmetic item had its own spot in a compact, chic-looking organizer. Cue the AmeiTech carousel shelf, which has eight adjustable shelves and rotates 360 degrees so you can easily find anything you're looking for. It's even made from transparent acrylic so it's easy to clean and matches any decor.

2 A Magnetic Bamboo Block That Works With Any Knife Set Coninx Magnetic Knife Holder Amazon $28 See On Amazon No knife block? No problem. This one from Coninx will hold any shape, size, or brand thanks to the powerful hidden magnets inside. It's made from blade-friendly bamboo, and it ensures that your favorite kitchen tools are both safely mounted and always within reach. Buyers say it's a "stylish twist on the normal knife block" and makes a "nice addition to the kitchen counter."

3 This Pendant Light That You Hang Up, Plug In, & Enjoy Pauwer Industrial Wire Cage Pendant Light Amazon $27 See On Amazon Add some statement lighting to any room — without breaking open the ceiling or hiring an electrician. This brilliant pendant light plugs straight into an outlet and comes with the hooks you need to hang it from the ceiling. The cord is nearly 15 feet long, and the modern cage design is available in both silver and rose gold. No wonder it has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.

4 A Duvet Set That Transforms Your Bed For Under $25 Mellanni Duvet Cover Set (5-Piece) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Thanks to this Mellanni duvet cover set, you can upgrade your bedroom for an incredible price. Cover your existing comforter and four pillows with one of the 16 sleek, breathable microfiber designs, all for less than $25. One reviewer calls this set "absolutely the best quality on the market" because it's resistant to wrinkles, fading, and shrinking (yep, it's machine-washable). Get it in various sizes for twins, fulls, queens, kings, and California kings.

5 These 2 Chenille Mats For A Cozier Bathroom H.VERSAILTEX Chenille Bathroom Mats (2-Piece) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Available in 10 different colors to match any bathroom, these bathroom mats keep your feet comfortable, your floor non-slip, and your aesthetic cozy and stylish. The top features a plush chenille fabric that absorbs a shocking amount of moisture, while the bottom has a durable, slip-resistant material. When it's time for a refresh, they go straight into the wash without issue.

6 These Brilliant Hooks That Amplify Closet Space Frezon Clothes Hanger Connector Hooks (60-Piece) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Make the most out of your existing hangers and your existing closet space. These genius little connector hooks attach hangers in a vertical fashion, so they take up significantly less room across your closet rod. They're made from snag-free, super strong ABS plastic, so they can support up to 11 pounds, and reviewers have called them "the handiest things for your closet."

7 A Set Of Nesting Food Storage Containers With Color-Coded Lids Joseph Joseph Nest Lock Plastic Food Storage (Set Of 5) $25 See On Amazon Now that you can nab these five various-sized storage containers for just $25, it may be time to finally ditch those mismatched ones. They're made from durable plastic that’s microwave- and freezer-safe, and they come with matching lids that clip on to prevent leaks and have color coding so they’re easy to match up.

8 This Corner Caddy That Eliminates Clutter In Your Shower LUXEAR Corner Shower Caddy Amazon $24 See On Amazon If your bath or shower is a bottle-avalanche waiting to happen, this convenient caddy can help. It attaches to the corner of your shower with suction and offers a self-draining shelf for your sponges, razors, soaps, and hair-care products — plus there are hooks for hanging loofahs and other items. “Suction cups/pads work well on my tiled shower and the tray/compartment is very wide and deep,” wrote one reviewer. “I can fit a full toothpaste bottle length wise against any of the sides and have room to spare.”

9 A Chic Canvas Storage Ottoman For Under $16 WoneNice Folding Storage Ottoman Amazon $16 See On Amazon Get a functional accent piece, some comfortable support, and some hidden storage — all for under $16. The WoneNice folding ottoman comes in four linen colors and can support up to 220 pounds. The top has a memory-foam padding while the inside hides clutter like toys, blankets, books, and clothing.

10 This Contact Paper That Marbleizes Any Surface practicalWs Marble Contact Paper Amazon $6 See On Amazon Reviewers have used this $6 contact paper to cover table-tops, counters, shelves, vanities, backsplashes, trays, and accents around the house. Essentially, it's a high-gloss, waterproof PVC that looks like real marble and installs easily thanks to the built-in adhesive backing. It's available in multiple sizes, and buyers say it's the "best solution ever" when it comes to upgrading a space on a very small budget.

11 An Adjustable Rack That keeps Your Sink Sanitary Joseph Joseph Adjustable SinkSaver Amazon $10 See On Amazon Even if your sink is stainless steel, it collects grime, moisture, and germs like any other surface. This Joseph Joseph SinkSaver, on the other hand, has multiple adjustable grids that raise your dishes off the bottom of the sink while simultaneously allowing water to drain. The rubber base protects your delicate glassware and the L-shape still allows full access to the drain. "I wish I would have found this earlier," one buyer wrote. "It works and looks great in my sink."

12 This Shockingly Affordable Corner Shelf In 16 Different Finishes Furinno Turn-N-Tube Corner Display Table Amazon $16 See On Amazon The Furinno table offers extra storage, gives you a place to display your plants, picture frames, or virtual assistants, and makes use of wasted corner space. The particle-board shelves and PVC tubes install without hassle and in 10 minutes flat, plus you can choose from over 15 different finishes to match any home. Oh, and the three-tier version is just $16 — no wonder it's a number-one best seller.

13 A Hand-Crafted Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser Vyaime Stone Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $28 See On Amazon All essential oil diffusers provide hydration and aromatherapy, but this one is an accent piece unlike any other. The Vyaime stone diffuser is hand-crafted from ceramic porcelain, so it looks way more expensive than it is. It also has a 120-milliliter tank that can run for up to 10 hours, an ultrasonic motor that creates micro-molecules without heat, and a color-changing light with seven shades to choose from.

14 These Under-Shelf Baskets For Your Office Or Fridge Smart Design Undershelf Storage Baskets (6-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get way more storage space out of your shelving with these genius baskets, which hang underneath to hold anything that doesn't stack particularly well. The snug arms adjust to suit multiple shelf thicknesses, so you can use them in your office for supplies, your laundry room for socks, your kitchen for dishware or spices, and even your refrigerator for produce.

15 Some Of The Top-Selling Candles On Amazon Chesapeake Bay Candle Scented Candles (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Chesapeake Bay creates some of the best-selling candles on Amazon, all because they're made with natural soy wax and infused with essential oils to create "amazing clean [smells] that fill the room." They also come in frosted, subtly colored jars that, put simply, look darn sophisticated. This set includes your choice of two different scents to evoke various moods, and both candles burn for up to 50 hours each.

16 This Chic, Collapsible Microwave Cover To Prevent Splatters Bezrat Microwave Splatter Cover Amazon $27 See On Amazon A microwave accessory has never looked so chic. The Bezrat splatter cover is made from food-grade glass and BPA-free silicone. It's designed with ventilation holes to keep food moist while also keeping your microwave clean — plus it's dishwasher-safe and collapses down for effortless storage. Get it in black or red.

17 A Set Of 2 Pillowcases Made From Real Silk Jocoku Mulberry Silk Pillowcases (2-Piece) Amazon $25 See on Amazon Yes, they'll look super sophisticated sitting on your bed, but the benefits don't end there. Buyers say these Jocoku pillowcases are "really good for skin and hair," all because the genuine mulberry silk evenly distributes moisture instead of absorbing it like cotton. They're also cooling and friction-reducing, and you can get them in three sizes and seven colors.

18 This 2-Roll Toilet Paper Dispenser With A Brilliant Shelf mDesign Toilet Paper Holder And Tray Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you bring your phone into the bathroom with you, you're not alone — which is likely why this genius shelf has a near-perfect rating. It easily mounts to the wall in order to hold up to two rolls of toilet paper, but the built-in shelf also offers room for your tissues, reading material, and electronic devices. It comes in four different finishes, and buyers call it "one of the most useful and practical purchases" they've ever made for their bathroom.

19 A Faux-Fur Throw That Adds Sophistication To Any Room Chanasya Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon Available in a huge range of colors, this Chanasya throw blanket has reviewers raving: "It looks like a luxurious throw that should be in a 5-star hotel!" The faux-fur is actually made from warm, elegant microfiber, and it can be machine-washed in cold water in case of spills. Most importantly, people say it's "honestly one of the softest materials" they've ever felt.

20 This Double-Sided Felt Letter Board To Personalize Your Home Tukuos Double Sided Felt Letter Board Amazon $20 See On Amazon Elegant accents and smart organizational hacks can tie a space together — but personalization adds warmth and makes it your own. This customizable board comes with script words and felt letters (in both white and gold) so you can create any phrase you want. It's also double-sided, so you can choose between a black or gray background, while the weathered wood border gives it a rustic-farmhouse appearance.

21 This Magnetic Refrigerator Rack To Minimize Counter Clutter XCSOURCE Magnetic Refrigerator Rack Amazon $32 See On Amazon Maybe your countertop is cluttered because you like to keep the essentials within reach — or maybe you couldn't fit them in the cabinets if you tried. Either way, this magnetic refrigerator rack makes your clutter look intentional and keeps the important stuff handy. It has various hooks for utensils, multiple shelves for bottles, and some rolls for paper towels, foil, and plastic wrap. The magnets attach without damage to your fridge or washing machine — or you can mount it to a wall or door thanks to the built-in screw holes.

22 These Awesome Soaps That Look Like Gemstone Rocks Bff Beauty Soap Rocks Set (6 Piece) Amazon $30 See On Amazon It's little touches like these that give your home an elevated feel. These unique soaps create a rich lather that cleanses and hydrates skin, but they're designed to look exactly like real gemstone rocks. The set includes six distinct pieces of soap with different scents: lavender, rose, honey, ocean, pink peony, fresh lily, and vanilla cookie.

23 A Mat That's So Absorbent, Buyers Say It's "Like Magic" BEAU JARDIN Super Absorbent Door Mat Amazon $29 See On Amazon With this super absorbent mat, you can add some charm to your entryway while simultaneously keeping the rest of the house clean. "It can absorb anything like magic!" one buyer wrote. "Just step on it, and it will it will absorb dirt, dust, mud, etc.." It's also low-profile so it won't get in the way of your doors, machine-washable to keep it working like new, and non-slip to keep you, your guests, and your pets safe. Get it in three sizes and eight colors.

24 This Magnetic Sink Rack For Your Sponge SWEMOX Magnetic Sponge Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon In case you haven't noticed, I'm a huge fan of utilizing magnets to help me organize my stuff. The SWEMOX sponge holder effortlessly attaches to the side of your sink, so your sponge can drip-dry without mildew, your counter and sink-rim stay clear, and your dish-washing accessories remain within reach. One buyer raved, "This is one of those inventions that you say to yourself, 'Why didn't I think of this!'"

25 These Slots That Double Your Shoe Storage Space Yashong Shoe Slots Organizer Amazon $19 See On Amazon Organize, store, and display twice as many shoes in half the amount of space. Yashong shoe racks stack virtually any pair one on top of the other (on your shelves or on the floor), and they adjust from 3.7 to 7.1 inches to hold everything from loafers to stilettos. This pack of 10 costs just $19, and they're available in black or white.

26 A Functional 4-Piece Mason Jar Set For Your Bathroom Amolliar Mason Jar Bathroom Set (4-Set) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Turn your essentials into statement pieces with this mason jar bathroom set from Amolliar. It comes with two apothecary jars to store your cotton balls and swabs, plus a dispenser for liquid soap and an open-topped organizer for toothbrushes. All of the lids are made from food-grade stainless steel and come in your choice of black, bronze, or nickel — and the set even includes optional stickers.

27 This Digital Alarm Clock That's As Sleek As They Come JALL Digital Alarm Clock Amazon $20 See On Amazon Display the time, temperature, and humidity with this minimalist, modern alarm clock. It's available in four wood finishes and allows you to set up to three alarms and your ideal brightness levels. (Or, if you're sensitive to light at night, you can turn off the LED display entirely and set it to sound-sensitive.) "While it looks lovely in pictures, this alarm clock is even more beautiful outside the box," one reviewer wrote.

28 These Mesh Bags With Countless Uses Hotshine Reusable Mesh Bags (5-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Sorting laundry, carrying groceries, storing toys, running errands, packing for a day at the beach — you'll find countless uses for these Hotshine reusable bags, but when they're not in use, they'll look great hanging from hooks and doorknobs. They're made from a 100% cotton mesh, so they can support up to 40 pounds each, and you can get them in one color or a variety.

29 A Magnetic Spice Rack That Saves You Time & Space WeChip Magnetic Spice Rack Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you're like most people, you've dedicated an entire cabinet to spice bottles that are hard to spot and always toppling over. No longer. This genius spice organizer comes with 12 magnetic jars; they all have clear windows, included labels, and small dispenser holes as well as large slots. They then attach to the included stainless steel sheet, which you can mount to a wall or cabinet door — or forego the sheet altogether and stick these spice jars on the fridge.

30 This Slipcover To Give Any Old Sofa A Makeover Easy-Going Stretch Sofa Slipcover Amazon $34 See On Amazon Give your existing couch an instant makeover with this top-rated slipcover from Easy-Going. It's available in just about any solid color you can imagine and it comes in two pieces so it looks like real upholstery. The microfiber material is stretchy, soft, and machine-washable, and buyers say it "fits well and looks great." (This one's for a loveseat, but you can also get one for a larger sofa.)

31 This Genius Tray If You Don't Have Room For A Side Table GEHE Bamboo Wood Sofa Arm Tray Amazon $30 See On Amazon So your favorite chair is situated several feet away from the closest flat surface — no problem. This brilliant tray drapes over most couch and chair arms to hold your morning coffee, glasses, remote controls, or beer. The sides are made from adjustable bamboo panels, while the center has a non-slip, stain-resistant coating that won't require a coaster.

32 This LED Strip Light For Ambiance & Convenience PEAKPLUS LED Motion Sensor Night Light (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Put one in your walk-in closet, so when you open the doors, you get instant illumination. Install one underneath your counters or TV console for modern-looking ambiance. Line your hallway or staircase so you can get to and from the bathroom in the dark. Emphasize your bookcase. Honestly, these motion-sensor LED strip lights look great anywhere, since they’re bright, convenient, and energy-efficient.

33 Some Cotton Area Rugs That Tie A Room Together HEBE Cotton Area Rug Set (2-Piece) Amazon $35 See On Amazon These two area rugs are made from cotton and feature stylish tassels. They're also available in seven geometric patterns and four sizes — and since you can toss them in the washing machine, they're fine in high-traffic areas. Line your entryway or hallway, add some warmth to your laundry room, soften your sink in the kitchen, or give your bedroom a charming touch, all for $27.

34 These Flameless Candles That "Look Incredibly Real" Sandstone & Sage Flameless Flickering Candles (3-Piece) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Even though they feature an accident-proof LED light instead of a real flame, these Sandstone & Sage candles look exactly like the real thing, according to buyers. They're made from genuine wax, the bulb dims and brightens several times a second, and the synthetic flame actually moves to simulate fire. They're even battery-operated for wireless use and come with a remote control with timers and dimming functions.

35 These Tassel Hand Towels Made From 100% Cotton Clotho Towels Turkish Hand Towels (4-Piece) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Practicality meets just plain pretty with these Turkish hand towels from Clotho. They're made from 100% cotton (which is absorbent, quick-drying, and durable), and they're larger than the standard size so you can use them for everything from fitness to drying dishes. This set of four comes in green, silver, yellow, or a variety.

36 A Super Stylish Shower Curtain For Just $10 AmazonBasics Shower Curtain Amazon $10 See On Amazon Granted this AmazonBasics shower curtain costs just $10, it might be time for an upgrade. First of all, it comes in four magazine-worthy designs: blue squares, gray stripes, natural herringbone, and plain white. Second, the mildew-resistant, water-repellent fabric can be used with or without a liner, and finally, it even comes with metal grommets and included shower hooks.

37 This Elegant Computer Riser To Get Your Workspace In Order SimpleHouseware Computer Monitor Riser Amazon $18 See On Amazon Organize, condense, and keep track of all that important clutter, from your office supplies to your bills. This SimpleHouseware monitor riser is made from a sleek combination of glass and polished metal, with an open-design drawer to hold accessories like papers, cords, and chargers. On top of that, it can help minimize neck strain by giving your computer a 4.7-inch boost.

38 A Light Bulb Filled With Purifying Himalayan Salt Himalayan Glow Natural Salt Light Bulb Amazon $10 See On Amazon Instantly improve your mood lighting and your air quality when you switch out a standard bulb for one of these Himalayan Glow ones. They're filled with real Himalayan pink salt crystals, so they emit a soothing orange light and release negative ions into your space when heated. "I highly recommend this bulb to everyone who loves the benefits of salt lamps," wrote one reviewer, who said it provides "enough light to work but no so bright it gives me a headache."

39 This Glue-Free Privacy Film In A Mesmerizing Pattern Rabbitgoo 3D No Glue Privacy Window Film Amazon $8 See On Amazon Make that ground-floor bathroom a little more practical. Let the light into your bedroom, but not the wandering eyes. Minimize glares in your media room. Cook breakfast with your pants off. All of the aforementioned are possible with Rabbitgoo window film, which clings to glass (without glue and without damage) to transform a transparent window into a mesmerizing privacy panel. It also blocks UV rays and further insulates your home.

40 This $20 Dinnerware Set That’s Virtually Unbreakable BangBoom New Wheat Straw Plates (Set Of 12) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Maybe you've broken several plates in your high-end dinnerware set, or maybe you're still using your mismatched dishes from college. Either way, a replacement set doesn't have to break the bank. This 12-piece set from BangBoom is made from a durable wheat straw material that resists shattering, and it includes three different plate sizes to serve four people. They’re safe for use in the microwave and dishwasher, and they’re also simple to wash clean by hand with soap and hot water.

41 A Tub Caddy That Makes Any Bath Spa-Worthy SereneLife Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray Amazon $30 See On Amazon Give any tub an instant upgrade with this luxury caddy, which is adjustable to fit most baths and made from quality bamboo. It has various compartments and cut-outs to hold your wine, lotion, soaps, candles, phone, tablet, and book, and the expandable arms are lined with silicone to prevent any slippery accidents. "Makes my tub experience seem like a spa experience," one buyer said.

42 Some Adjustable Racks For Hard-To-Store Cookware betterthingshome Pan Organizer Racks (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you cringe every time you even think about opening the pots and pans cabinet, this one's for you: the betterthingshome organizer rack. It's a unique solution with adjustable dividers, so you can customize it to fit your specific pans, lids, cookie sheets, and cutting boards. Use the two racks separately in different cabinets, or combine them to create one elongated one. Either way, it's non-slip, sturdy, and scratch-resistant.

43 These Stylish Curtains That Block Out Light, Noise, & Visuals AmazonBasics Blackout Curtains (2-Piece) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Reviewers swear these curtains "look amazing" in any living room, kitchen, bathroom, or bedroom — but they're way more functional than they appear. When closed, the thick, triple-weave fabric blocks out light and UV-rays, reduces external sounds, and provides total privacy from neighbors. The two panels are available in nine colors and six sizes.

44 This High-Pressure Rain Showerhead For $30 SparkPod Shower Head Amazon $30 See On Amazon According to reviewers, this $30 investment from SparkPod "has definitely added that extra look and feel of an upgraded shower just by switching out a simple shower head!" The chrome-plated head has anti-clogging silicone jets that maximize your water pressure and cover your whole body simultaneously — and it connects to any standard shower arm without tools and within a few minutes. Currently, it has over 3,000 reviews and an incredible 4.8-star rating.

45 These Elegant Pillow Covers That Are Easy To Match hpuk Decorative Pillow Covers (4-Set) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Made from bright, wrinkle-resistant polyester, these 17-inch decorative pillow covers come in a pack of four and are extremely easy to incorporate into your living spaces. They're available in six stylish colors and include two solid covers and two simple geometric ones, so they're a no-brainer for your beds, couches, or reading nooks. (If you don't have existing throw pillows or inserts, you can get them here for a great price.)

46 A Gadget That Makes Clothes & Upholstery Look "Like New" Conair Fabric Defuzzer-Shaver Amazon $25 See On Amazon The Conair defuzzer has over 12,000 reviews because its mesh-covered blade removes fuzz, lint, and pilling from all types of fabrics. It's also rechargeable and offered in six different colors. "I don't normally rave about things like this," one reviewer wrote, but they can't help it: "Not only is my duvet cover basically brand new, but I have found a new hobby. I’m depilling everything. Sweatshirts, leggings, blankets, socks, anything that looks like it needs some love."