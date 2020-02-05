48 Five-Star-Rated Products You'll Find You Can't Live Without That Are Under $35 On Amazon

There are two types of products in the world: the ones that you like having, and the ones that you can’t live without. You may think that most of what you have is necessary, but you’d be shocked to discover how many items simply serve to take up space in your home. That’s why I’ve come up with this list of genius products available on Amazon that you definitely can't live without.

But what counts as a product that's absolutely essential? For one, it should help make your life easier — which is why I’ve made sure to include a ton of products that help you get organized. From acrylic compact holders to fashionable vanity trays, if you’re looking for easy ways to keep track of where are your belongings are, you’ll likely find it in here.

Two, it has to be a product that you’ll use every day. A new piece of jewelry may seem great for a moment, but it’ll eventually fall out of style. The over-the-sink dish drying rack that I’ve added to this list, however, not only helps save you space, but also looks great in any kitchen — no matter what year it is.

It’s not always easy to find the latest and greatest items available on the market. So instead of scouring the Internet on your own, kick back and relax with this list of life-changing products you can find on Amazon.

1 The Makeup Organizer With 8 Slots For Your Compacts hblife Makeup Organizer Amazon $8 See On Amazon This acrylic makeup organizer is made with eight slots that are perfect for smaller blush, highlighter, and eyeshadow compacts. It easily wipes clean with a damp cloth if it ever gets dirty, and you can create a super-sleek makeup drawer if you line these organizers up next to each other.

2 A Hanging Organizer That Helps Maximize Your Closet Space StorageWorks Hanging Closet Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Create more space in your closet with these hanging closet organizers. Each one has a hook that's designed to hang on any standard closet rod, plus the shelves are large enough for sweaters and towels. There are two side pockets that are great for socks and accessories, plus they're able to hold up to 20 pounds.

3 A Bathroom Organizer With 5 Compartments For Toiletries STORi Plastic Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon This ocean blue organizer not only gives any bathroom or vanity a touch of serenity, but it’s also as practical as it is pretty. There are five compartments where you can organize your toiletries, perfume, cosmetics, and more, plus it's available in two additional colors: clear and amber.

4 These Toothbrush Holders That Help Prevent Bacterial Buildup Airmoon Ceramic Toothbrush Holder (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Consider these ceramic toothbrush holders some of the most elegant toothbrush storage solutions ever created. The shallow design helps them dry quickly in order to prevent bacterial growth, plus they're available in seven different colors, including pink, light blue, bright green, and more.

5 The Fashionable Vanity Tray For Your Bathroom Counter Aisung Countertop Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon If your vanity is cluttered with beauty and makeup products, it's time to get yourself organized with this countertop organizer. The two shelves are great for storing lotions, creams, brushes, hot tools, and more, plus you can also use it in your kitchen to store your spices.

6 A Colorful Waste Bin That You Can Mount To A Wall Brabantia Waste Bin Amazon $29 See On Amazon Just because you need a waste basket in your home, doesn't mean it has to look boring and utilitarian — this one is available in fun, punchy colors like yellow, mint, and more. You can mount it to your wall to help save yourself some space, and all the hardware needed to mount it comes included.

7 This Travel-Sized Lint Roller That Comes With 30 Sheets Scotch-Brite Travel Lint Roller Amazon $5 See On Amazon The next time you find a bunch of fuzzies on your clothes while you're away from home, just pull out this travel-sized lint roller. The sticky papers are retractable so that they don't get stuck to the inside of your bag, and each order comes with 30 sheets.

8 The Cooler That Helps Keep Your Canned Drinks Chilled BruMate Hopsulator Can Cooler Amazon $20 See On Amazon Slipping your canned beverages into this cooler is an easy way to help keep them chilled for hours while you're outside, or even just relaxing on the couch. The double-walled stainless steel design won't allow any sweat to develop on the outside, and it's available in more than 25 gorgeous colors.

9 A Dish Drying Rack That Helps You Save Space Sorbus Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $22 See On Amazon Most dish drying racks are bulky and cumbersome, whereas this one rolls out over your sink to help you save precious countertop space. The water from your wet dishes and cookware drips into the sink without making a mess, plus it rolls up for easy storage when you're not using it.

10 These Zippered Travel Bags That Are Perfect For Shoes YAMIU Travel Shoe Bags (4-Piece Set) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Packing shoes with the rest of your clothes can leave dirty smudges on your outfits, so separate them from the rest of your suitcase with these travel bags. They're made from waterproof nylon, plus each order comes with four: two standard, and two extra-large.

11 These Stackable Organizers That Fit Inside Kitchen Cabinets Deco Brothers Stackable Kitchen Cabinet Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon You can have the most beautiful kitchen in the world, but if your cabinets are in disarray, your home will always feel a little off-balance. These kitchen cabinet organizers can be arranged so that they sit next to each other in wide cabinets, or even stack on top of each other in tall ones. They're great for jars, cans, or even spices, plus the chrome finish gives them a classy appearance.

12 A Blackhead Vacuum That's Safe For Sensitive Skin Tb&L Blackhead Vacuum Amazon $30 See On Amazon Ditch the harsh blackhead serums and creams in favor of this pore vacuum. It's safe to use on sensitive skin, and the suction level is adjustable for added comfort. Each order comes with four interchangeable heads, plus it's ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your hands.

13 The Peel-Off Blackhead Mask That Cleans Deep Into Your Pores Vassoul Blackhead Remover Mask Amazon $11 See On Amazon This peel-off blackhead mask is made from kaolin clay that acts like a magnet to attract the gunk clogging your pores. It's great for getting rid of blackheads, whiteheads, blemishes, and more, plus it can even help stimulate blood circulation in your complexion so that your skin is left glowing.

14 An Ultra-Plush Sherpa Throw Blanket For Cozy Evenings Genteele Sherpa Throw Blanket Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether you're stuck at home with the flu, or want a cozy night in with a loved one, this soft sherpa throw blanket is a must-have. It's available in five sizes as well as nine gorgeous colors, plus it's reversible — you're basically getting two blankets for the price of one.

15 This Utensil Rest That Helps Keep Your Counters Spotless Tomorrow's Kitchen Silicone Utensil Rest Amazon $6 See On Amazon Sometimes the simplest ideas are the most genius — like this utensil rest. It features slots for up to four cooking utensils in order to help your counters stay clean from saucy spills, and the non-slip base prevents it from sliding around if it's accidentally bumped.

16 The Microfiber Cleaning Cloths That Help You Save Money Magic Create Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Save money, and help save the planet with these eco-friendly microfiber cleaning cloths. They absorb spills, dirt, dust, and more, plus they're washable so that you can use them over and over again. Each one is made from sustainable bamboo fibers, and they won't leave streaks when you use them to clean glass surfaces.

17 These Makeup-Removing Towelettes That Don't Require Rinsing Neutrogena Makeup Remover Towelette Singles (20-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon There's no water needed when you use these towelettes to remove your makeup at the end of the day. They're great for cleansing away foundation, eyeliner, and even waterproof mascara, plus each one is wrapped individually so that they're easy to travel with.

18 A Plant-Based Cleaning Spray Formulated With Essential Oils Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep your home clean without relying on harsh chemicals when you use this plant-based cleaning spray. The biodegradable formula attacks dirt, dust, and debris, plus the added essential oils give it a refreshing lavender scent without relying on artificial fragrances. Besides — they're an absolute steal at only $12 for three of them.

19 This Cast Iron Soap That Won't Strip Your Pans Caron & Doucet Cast Iron Soap Set (2-Piece Set) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Expensive cast iron pans require a cleanser that's gentle on the seasoning — like this one. This plant-based cleaner is formulated without any sulfates, petrochemicals, or parabens, plus each order also comes with cast iron oil so that you can season and condition your pan once it's clean.

20 The Hair Serum Capsules That Are Chock-Full Of Vitamins Hussell Hair Treatment Serum Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don't be fooled by their small size — these hair serum capsules are absolutely loaded with nourishing ingredients, including argan oil, avocado, macadamia nut, as well as vitamins A, C, and E. Simply squeeze one out into your palms after you step out of the shower, then run your hands through your hair in order to distribute the serum. There's no rinsing necessary, and they're safe for all types of hair.

21 A Set Of Silky-Soft Bed Sheets That Won't Break The Bank LBRO2M Bed Sheets (4 Piece Set) Amazon $28 See On Amazon You really can sleep on silky-soft sheets without breaking the bank, and these affordable microfiber bed sheets are proof. They're wrinkle- as well as fade-resistant, and they're even extra-breathable to help keep you comfortable all night long. You can grab them in nine different colors, including navy, lake blue, purple, and more.

22 These Spiral Hair Ties That Won't Damage Your Strands Wbeng Spiral Hair Ties (20-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you're pulling out hair every time you remove your hairband, make sure to give these spiral hair ties a try. They're extra-smooth so that your hair doesn't get snagged, and they cause less breakage than competing elastic ties. The best part? They also look cute wrapped around your wrist.

23 An Exfoliating Facial Brush Made From Antibacterial Silicone Innerneed Silicone Face Cleaner (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Slough away dead skin cells, cleanse dirt from pores, and remove makeup with these exfoliating facial brushes. They're made from silicone that's naturally antibacterial, and the bristles provide a gentle exfoliating treatment without irritating sensitive skin. One Amazon reviewer even raved that "my acne is already calming down, and I've only had this thing for a few days."

24 The Soothing Amber Lamp Made With Salt From The Himalayas Crystal Allies Himalayan Pink Salt Lamp Basket Amazon $18 See On Amazon There are tons of Himalayan salt lamps on the market, but this one features a wire mesh basket that gives it an extra-chic appearance when compared to others. The lamp provides a soothing amber glow that adds warmth to any room, plus it's available in four different designs: vase (shown here), flare, cylinder, and sunburst.

25 These Passive-Aggressive Notes That Help Get You Moving Knock Knock Passive-Aggressive Nifty Note Pad Amazon $7 See On Amazon Stay on top of your daily goals while maintaining your sense of humor with this passive-aggressive notepad. Each note reminds you to do things like listen to others, park your car correctly, or even clean up after yourself, and they're especially great when living with roommates.

26 A Pack Of Night Lights Designed With Dusk-To-Dawn Sensors Vont LED Night Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Simply plug these night lights into any outlet, and they'll help illuminate your way in dark hallways, kitchens, closets, and more. Each one features a dusk-to-dawn sensor so that they only turn on when it's dark in order to help you save electricity, plus the LED bulbs have a lifetime of over 10,000 hours.

27 This Biotin Supplement That Can Help Strengthen Hair And Nails Physician's Choice Biotin Softgels Amazon $14 See On Amazon Not only can it help strengthen tired, weak hair, but this biotin supplement is also chock-full of nourishing coconut oil. It's formulated without any binders or fillers that you'd normally find in supplements, plus it's completely non-GMO. One Amazon reviewer even raved that "my hair has gotten so much stronger and shiny" after taking these softgels.

28 These Magnetic Eyelashes That Don't Require Messy Glue EssyNaturals Magnetic Eyelash Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Putting on fake lashes using glue is almost always messy, whereas using these magnetic lashes is not only easier, but also much, much cleaner. Simply draw the magnetic eyeliner on your lids, wait for it to dry, then apply the lashes — the magnets in the lashes will allow them to easily stick to the eyeliner without any added stress.

29 An Essential Oil Diffuser With 7 Color-Changing Lights Urpower Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $16 See On Amazon Breathe easier, and set a sweet mood in your home with this essential oil diffuser. The mist level is adjustable so that you can choose how much water is released into the air, and the seven color-changing LED lights mean you can also use it as a night light. The automatic shut-off function helps prevent it from overheating, plus it's available in four colors: white, yellow, brown, and grey.

30 This Set Of Essential Oils That Are 100% Organic O'linear Essential Oils (8-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Help yourself relax after a long, stressful day with this set of essential oils. Each order comes with seven popular aromas: lemon, lavender, rosemary, peppermint, orange, eucalyptus, tea tree, as well as a specialized anxiety blend. The therapeutic-grade formula is organic, and the amber bottles help prevent degradation from UV light.

31 A Vibrating Facial Cleansing Brush That's Waterproof Caytraill Silicone Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $27 See On Amazon Sometimes your skin only needs a light cleansing, whereas other days require deep exfoliation — and this vibrating facial brush can handle both. It's completely waterproof so that you can easily use it in the shower, plus the vibration intensity is adjustable depending on how deep of a clean you're looking for. The battery is rechargeable, plus it can even help stimulate blood flow in your complexion.

32 The Lightweight Stick Vacuum That Only Weighs 4 Pounds Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $30 See On Amazon Weighing in at just 4 pounds, you can easily transport this stick vacuum cleaner all around your home. Unlike other vacuums, you can use this one three different ways: as a traditional upright, a stairs vacuum, or as a handheld that's great for daily cleanups. Each order comes with a crevice tool for tight corners, and the extra-long power cord gives it added maneuverability.

33 These Purifying Charcoal Bags That Remove Unwanted Odors California Home Goods Air Purifying Bags (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Covering up unwanted odors with aerosol sprays is only effective for so long — so try using these all-natural air purifying bags instead. They're made with eco-friendly bamboo charcoal that absorbs unwanted odors from lockers, sneakers, closets, cars, or any other confined space, plus they're reusable for up to two years.

34 A Deodorizer That Helps Keep Your Fridge Smelling Fresh NonScents Refrigerator Deodorizer Amazon $11 See On Amazon More effective than regular baking soda, this deodorizer works to eliminate unwanted odors that wreak havoc in your refrigerator and freezer. It's made without any synthetic fragrances, and can even help extend the life of your produce. The best part? It's able to last for up to six months before it needs to be refreshed.

35 The Pack Of Sheet Masks Infused With Aloe, Gold, And More Dermal Korea Essence Facial Masks (16-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you have acne-prone skin and want to help heal blemishes, or a dry complexion in serious need of moisture, this pack of facial sheet masks can help. Each one is infused with a different nourishing ingredient to suit practically every skincare need, including hydrating aloe, brightening gold, and even stimulating snail extract.

36 These Stress Balls Made From Tear-Resistant Gel Serenilite Stress Balls (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you're experiencing a hard day at work, just squeeze out all of your stress into one of these tear-resistant stress balls. Each order comes with one soft, one medium, as well as one hard ball, plus they're also excellent for helping to strengthen your hands and fingers.

37 An Absorbent Bath Mat That Dries Extra-Quickly Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $10 See On Amazon The feeling of stepping onto a soggy bath mat is never pleasant, which is why this bath mat is designed to dry extra-quickly. It's made from a combination of soft microfiber and plush memory foam, plus it feels incredibly soft underneath your feet. You can grab it in 14 different colors, and the backing is non-slip to help keep you safe.

38 The Multitasking Planner That Can Help You Crush Your Goals Artfan 2020 Planner Amazon $22 See On Amazon Life is busy, so keep track of everything using this planner. It's an easy way to help yourself stay on top of your daily duties, weekly responsibilities, as well as monthly goals, and the elastic closure prevents it from flopping open in your bag. One Amazon reviewer even wrote that it "has a nifty spot on the side that holds and fits most of my pens"

39 These Satin Pillowcases That Can Help Reduce Bedhead Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Set yourself up for success in the mornings by sleeping on these satin pillowcases. They create less friction against your hair than regular cotton, which means they can help reduce frizz. Less bedhead helps save you styling time when you wake up, plus the envelope-style closures prevent your pillow from sliding out.

40 An Absorbent Hair Towel Made From Super-Soft Microfiber DuraComfort Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon $11 See On Amazon Ordinary cotton towels can be tough on fragile, wet hair — that's why this hair towel is made from highly-absorbent, yet super-soft microfiber. It's able to absorb more water than regular cotton in order to help your hair dry faster, plus it can even help reduce frizz and static so that your strands are left feeling smooth.

41 This Reusable Grocery Tote That's Super-Stylish Baggu Reusable Shopping Bag Amazon $12 See On Amazon As plastic bags slowly become obsolete, a stylish alternative like this reusable shopping bag is a must-have. It's made from tear-resistant nylon that can hold up to 30 pounds, making it great for heavy produce, meats, gallon jugs, and more. When you're done using it, simply fold it down into a compact square so that it's easy to tuck away into storage.

42 An Acupressure Mat That Can Help Soothe Sore Muscles ProSouce Acupressure Mat Set (2-Piece Set) Amazon $20 See On Amazon With more than 3,800 positive four- and five-star reviews, it's clear that this acupressure mat set is a great way to help alleviate pain from sore, tired muscles. The thousands of raised acupressure points help stimulate blood circulation, plus it's made from a plant-based eco-friendly foam that helps you stay as comfortable as possible while you're laying on it.

43 The Handheld Massager That Targets Tense Trigger Points Thera Cane Massager Amazon $30 See On Amazon Featuring six knobs that target the tense trigger points in your muscles, this handheld massage cane is a great way to help soothe away soreness. There are zero batteries or electricity required, and many Amazon reviewers raved about how it's able to get those "hard-to-reach" places on your back.

44 These Hydrating Bath Bombs Made With Essential Oils LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs (12-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon These beautiful bath bombs create a fizzy, fun bath experience while simultaneously delivering a nourishing dose of hydration to dry skin. Unlike other bath bombs, these ones won't stain your tub, and they're formulated with aromatic essential oils to help you relax after a long day. Each order comes with 12 different fragrances, including mango, raspberry vanilla, lavender, and more.

45 A Bath Pillow That Helps Support Your Neck And Shoulders Gorilla Grip Spa Bath Pillow Amazon $17 See On Amazon Turn your bathtub into a spa with this ultra-soft bath pillow. It helps keep your head, neck, and shoulders supported as you soak in the tub, plus the seven super-strong suction cups on the back prevent it from sliding around while you relax.

46 An Extra-Large Heating Pad That Can Help Soothe Cramps Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pad Amazon $37 See On Amazon Cramps can quickly ruin your day, so use this heating pad to help soothe away the pain. It's large enough that it easily covers your lower back or abs, and the heat is adjustable for added comfort. You can use it both wet or dry, and the automatic shut-off function provides peace of mind if you fall asleep with it on.

47 These Hydrocolloid Patches That Help Heal Blemishes Le Gushe Acne Patches (72-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon The hydrocolloid dressing found in these acne patches not only helps your blemishes heal, but wearing them is also an easy way to stop yourself from picking at your inflamed skin. They're transparent so that they're hardly noticeable if you use them during the day, plus you can even wear them underneath makeup.