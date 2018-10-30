Cyberstalking can look very different. “Stalking is often carried out by someone known to the victim, but in the case of online stalking it is easier for the perpetrator to hide their identity.” explains Lizzie Clitheroe from The Cyber Helpline, “abuse comes in many forms including cyber bullying with malicious direct messages, cyberstalking, which often poses a more serious safety threat, catfishing, where people use fake profiles to bully, harass or scam you out of money, online grooming targeting young people, and revenge porn.”

“Stalking” has become common vernacular when you say you’re going to look up someone’s profile. But Clitheroe explains that this normalisation is often used by perpetrators to gaslight their victims. So if you feel something is wrong, trust your instincts. “The stalker sows seeds of doubt in the victim, making them question their own memory, perception and sanity. The reason that it’s so dangerous is that it leads to victims blaming themselves for the abuse, and prevents them from coming forward to seek vital help,” says Clitheroe.

Looking back on incidences of cyberstalking can be painful but The Cyber Helpline explains that one of the best things to do is keep any interactions you have with your stalker as proof. That way you can build a case against them. “We encourage people who are experiencing cyberstalking to always report it to the police,” says Clitheroe, “working with anti-stalking charities can help you with this process and give helpful advice on individual cases.”

Alongside working with experts and the police, gaining an understanding of how your stalker is getting access to you, who they are, and what their motivation might be could help you feel safer. Draw up a list of signifiers for who they may be, the websites they’ve contacted you on, and how they might have access to computers and phones to do this.

As soon as you feel threatened by someone online, no matter how minor you may feel it is, it’s always better to reach out to the police or call the National Stalking Helpline.