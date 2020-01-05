50 Genius Things That Will Make You Way More Efficient For Less Than $35 On Amazon

Some products are more than just fun — they're absolute game-changers when it comes to helping you lead a more productive life. Maybe your kitchen has limited storage space, or maybe you have trouble staying organized? No matter what your problem is, there's probably a useful product out there can help solve it.

But not all products have to come with expensive bells and whistles in order to help make you more efficient. Some of the ones I've included on this list are even pretty low-tech — you can't argue that using a daily planner is an easy way to help improve your time management skills. But then there's also the organizing purse insert that you've probably never seen in stores, as well as the grooming gloves that simultaneously massage your pet as you remove excess fur. And because "efficiency" shouldn't always equate to "expensive," I've made sure that each item on this list is less than $35.

Whether you're looking for easy ways to keep your house clean, or simply window shopping for later, these genius products are perfect for getting a leg up on your daily duties — without breaking the bank.

1 This Daily Planner That Can Help Improve Your Productivity Panda Planner Amazon $25 See On Amazon So much more than an ordinary calendar, this planner features daily, weekly, and monthly overviews, along with plenty of space for planning your projects and setting goals. It comes in four colors, and easily fits into practically any purse or backpack.

2 A Smart Plug To Control Devices With Voice Commands Amazon Smart Plug Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not only does the downloadable app let you set schedules for your devices, but this smart plug also connects to Alexa so that you can control your devices using voice commands. There's no smart home hub required, plus installation is as easy as plugging it in, then opening the Alexa app.

3 An Echo Glow Smart Lamp That’s Compatible With Alexa Echo Glow Amazon $30 See On Amazon This Echo Glow is a smart lamp that is compatible with Alexa so you can set its colors and brightness levels using voice commands. Whether you use it in your bedroom or snag a few for the kids’ rooms, its sleek design, color lighting cues, and the backing of more than 30,000 reviews make this a winner.

4 The Snap-On Colander That Takes Up Hardly Any Space Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer Amazon $18 See On Amazon You won't need a traditional colander when you have this snap-on strainer. It's made from heat-resistant silicone, and easily fits right onto almost any bowl, pot, or pan so that you can drain liquid without the risk of an accidental spill.

5 An Eco-Friendly Set Of Wool Dryer Balls To Reduce Static Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Unlike traditional dryer sheets, these dryer balls are made from eco-friendly, premium New Zealand wool. They're reusable for more than 1,000 loads, plus they even aerate your clothes in order to help reduce the time it takes for your laundry to dry.

6 A Squatty Potty That Makes It Easier To Do Your Business Squatty Potty Bathroom Toilet Stool Amazon $18 See On Amazon Bathroom talk may not be the most popular topic of conversation, but this toilet stool has more than 8,000 positive four- and five-star reviews for a reason. Not only was it featured on Shark Tank, but this stool also aligns your intestines in a squatting position so that it's easier to eliminate bathroom waste.

7 A Device That Can Cook Up To 6 Delicious Eggs At A Time Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon $10 See On Amazon Cook up to six eggs at the same time in this electric egg cooker. It's able to create soft, medium, or hard boiled eggs in 12 minutes or less, plus you can poach up to two eggs in the separate non-stick poaching tray. You can also use it to make scrambled eggs, and it's available in five fun shades that add a splash of color to any kitchen.

8 The Handheld Clothes Steamer That's Perfect For Traveling Hilife Handheld Garment Steamer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Put that ironing board away — this garment steamer is compact, portable, and safe to use on any type of fabric. The 9-foot power cord gives you room to move so you're not stuck next to an outlet, and it can run for up to 15 continuous minutes when the water reservoir is full.

9 This Cast Iron Pan Divided Into A Grill And Griddle Basic Essentials Cast Iron Cookware Amazon $23 See On Amazon This medium cast iron pan is divided in half — there's a grill on one side, and a griddle on the other. It arrives pre-seasoned with cooking oil so that you can use it right out of the box, plus it's great for baking, searing, broiling, braising, and more.

10 These Colorful Gel Pens Filled With Smear-Resistant Ink Paper Mate Gel Pens (10-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Add some fun colors to your journals, notebooks, or even your diary when you use these colorful gel pens. Each order includes shades like pink pop, orange rise, red rush, lime light, teal zeal, and more, plus the ink dries quickly so that they're resistant to smearing.

11 A Cookbook With 100 Recipes For The Novice Chef How To Feed Yourself Amazon $15 See On Amazon Even if you don't know your Chef's knife from your paring knife, this cookbook is filled with 100 amazing recipes that practically anyone can whip up — regardless of experience or technique. One reviewer even raved that it's a "great book for anyone learning to cook," and that the picture-filled recipes make it "fun to read."

12 This Calendar To Track Your Habits And Goals Free Period Press Habit Calendar Amazon $18 See On Amazon The best way to reach your goals is by forming good habits — but sometimes you need a little extra help. This habit calendar features undated pages with enough space to record your best daily, weekly, and monthly habits, plus the metal hook makes it easy to hang on your wall.

13 A Device That Gets Your Makeup Brushes Super-Clean Rayocon Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $15 See On Amazon It's important to clean your makeup brushes regularly in order to prevent bacteria, germs, and dirt from building up. Not only is this makeup brush cleaner incredibly easy to use, but the eight silicone sleeves are able to accommodate brushes of practically any shape or size. It's powered by two AAA batteries, plus it even dries your brushes after they're done being washed.

14 These Adjustable Racks For Stuffing And Drying Bags Jokari Adjustable Baggy Rack Stand (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These baggy racks are perfect for drying reusable bags, as well as stuffing them with your favorite ingredients. They have arms that are adjustable depending on how big your bag is, and the sturdy base helps keep them secure while you're filling them.

15 The Insert That Helps You Keep Your Purse Organized Purse Organizer Insert Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you're tired of digging around in your purse to find your keys, phone, or even just a pen, try using this organizer insert. It features 13 pockets as well as a detachable wallet pocket, plus it's available in 12 different colors.

16 This Handy Light That Turns On When You Open Your Purse Wasserstein Purse Light (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Attach this purse light to the inside of your handbag — the built-in motion sensor will turn it on every time you open your bag, making it easy to find what you're looking for. One Amazon reviewer even raved that it "puts out a lot of light."

17 These Reusable Cloths That Remove Waterproof Mascara Reusable Makeup Remover Cloths (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Put that oily makeup remover away — you won't need a drop of it when you have these reusable makeup remover cloths. Each one is made from soft microfiber, and all they need is a little bit of water in order to easily remove waterproof mascara, foundation, eyeliner, and more.

18 A Board That Helps You Fold Your Clothes Neatly BOXLEGEND V3 Shirt Folding Board Amazon $17 See On Amazon An expert folding job isn't just for making your clothing look better in drawers — it can also help keep your garments wrinkle-free. This folding board makes folding clothes a snap, and the ventilation holes also help reduce static.

19 The Immersion Blender That's Great For Smoothies And Sauces Amazon Basics Multi-Speed Immersion Hand Blender Amazon $35 See On Amazon Pouring your ingredients into a blender is an easy way to wind up with a big mess, so try using this handheld immersion blender instead. It's great for whipping up delicious froth on hot beverages, as well as making soups, smoothies, sauces, and more.

20 This Lightweight Vacuum That Only Weighs 4 Pounds Eureka Swivel Stick Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $30 See On Amazon There are tons of expensive vacuum cleaners out there, whereas this stick vacuum gets the same job done at a fraction of the cost. You can convert it to a traditional upright vacuum, stair vacuum, as well as a hand vacuum, plus it only weighs 4 pounds. The crevice tool is great for those tight nooks and crannies around your home, plus the power cable is extra-long.

21 A Stamp That Makes It Easy To Get Perfect Winged Eyeliner La Pure Waterproof Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $10 See On Amazon Even professional makeup artists can struggle with drawing the perfect eyeliner wing — so save yourself some stress by using this eyeliner stamp. The opposite end of the stamp features a regular eyeliner pen, plus the formula is waterproof, smudgeproof, as well as sweatproof.

22 The Water Bottle With A Secret Storage Compartment Googcel Sports Water Bottle with Storage Compartment Amazon $21 See On Amazon Not only is it a great way to stay hydrated, but this water bottle also has a secret compartment where you can stash your keys, money, or even a few credit cards. It's leakproof as well as resistant to spills, and it comes with a nylon strap for carrying.

23 This Lap Desk With A Built-In Handle For Travel Honey-Can-Do Portable Lap Desk Amazon $16 See On Amazon Hunching over your laptop for hours while you work is incredibly uncomfortable — so try using this lap desk. The pad is removable depending on your preferences, and the built-in handle makes it easy to transport. It's available in six colors, plus it easily wipes clean with a damp cloth.

24 A Smart Notebook That Lets You Upload Notes To The Cloud Rocketbook Smart Notebook Amazon $30 See On Amazon Compatible with any highlighter, pen, or marker in the Pilot Frixion line, this smart notebook stands apart from the competition by allowing you to upload your notes to iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive, or even Slack. Each order comes with one Pilot Frixion pen to get you started, plus it's reusable — the pages easily wipe clean using the included microfiber cloth.

25 These Eco-Friendly Mesh Produce Bags That Are Reusable purifyou Reusable Mesh Produce Bags (9-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you're looking to adopt a more eco-friendly lifestyle, might I suggest grabbing these reusable produce bags? They're sturdy enough that they can hold up to 11 pounds, plus each order comes with nine: two small, five medium, and two large.

26 The Magnetic Wristband That Holds Onto Your Bolts And Screws Horusdy Magnetic Wristband Amazon $12 See On Amazon Simply put this magnetic wristband on, and you'll instantly have an easy place to store nuts, bolts, screws, nails, and more while you're working. The super-strong magnets on the inside of the band help prevent your metal bits from shaking loose, plus one size is designed to fit all.

27 This Blackhead Remover Kit That's Safe For All Skin Types Z & HY Blackhead Remover Amazon $4 See On Amazon No chemicals or serums necessary — just use this blackhead remover kit the next time a particularly stubborn whitehead or blackhead pops up. The silver tool set includes four tools and reviewers report they are sharp and effective.

28 A Pair Of Cut-Resistant Gloves That Help Protect Your Hands NoCry Cut Resistant Gloves Amazon $12 See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're chopping up veggies, or tackling a tough DIY project — these cut-resistant gloves can help keep your hands safe. The fabric they're made from is four times stronger than leather, plus they're 100% food-safe.

29 The Infrared Digital Thermometer With An Easy-To-Read Screen Etekcity Lasergrip Digital Laser Gun Amazon $16 See On Amazon Point this infrared thermometer at your stove, grill, or even your walls while making home repairs. The easy-to-read LCD screen has a backlight so that you can even see it in the dark, and it's able to read temperatures all the way from -58 degrees to 716 degrees Fahrenheit.

30 A Sprayer That Dresses Your Salads Without Leaving Them Soggy LayYun Olive Oil Sprayer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Don't fumble with bottles of olive oil, soy sauce, or vinegar — just fill this oil sprayer with your favorite marinade or dressing instead. It's an easy way to make sure you're not putting so much dressing in your salads that they become soggy, plus it's completely BPA-free.

31 The Tool That Splits, Pits And Slices Your Avocados OXO Avocado Slicer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Preparing avocados can be a convoluted process, whereas using this avocado slicer makes it incredibly easy. Not only does it split, pit, and slice your avocados into even portions, but the handle is also coated in nonslip to help ensure you maintain a firm grip.

32 A Stainless Steel Bar That Absorbs Unwanted Odors From Your Hands Amco Odor Absorber Amazon $8 See On Amazon It can be difficult to eliminate stubborn onion, garlic, or fish odors from your skin — unless you're using this odor-absorbing bar. Simply rub it between your hands with or without water, and this stainless steel bar of "soap" will quickly absorb any stubborn odors, leaving your hands scent-free.

33 This Miniature Griddle That Makes A Fuss-Free Breakfast Quickly Dash Mini Maker Electric Griddle Amazon $15 See On Amazon Get breakfast on the table in a flash, without dirtying a bunch of pans, by using this miniature griddle. It's great for making eggs, pancakes, grilled cheese, and more, plus it hardly takes up any space when you're not using it.

34 These Clothes Storage Bags That Help Keep Moisture Out LIfewit Storage Bag (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Moisture can quickly ruin bed sheets, sweaters, and towels while they're in storage. These large storage bags, on the other hand, are made with two layers of thick fabric that help lock out moisture to prevent mildew and mold growth. The transparent windows make it easy to see what's inside so you don't have to unpack them, and the zippers are made from durable stainless steel.

35 A Clip That Helps You Cut Your Own Bangs CreaProducts CreaClip Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Not only did this little clip blow away the judges on Shark Tank, but it also lets you cut your own bags for a fraction of the cost that a professional hairdresser would charge. The built-in bubble level ensures that your cut comes out even, plus it's safe to use on all types of hair.

36 The Brush That Helps You Dry And Style Your Hair Faster Osensia Round Brush Amazon $16 See On Amazon Shave time from your morning routine and keep your hair voluminous for hours with this round brush. The bristles are heat-resistant as well as naturally antibacterial, plus they're even infused with ionic minerals that can help reduce static in your strands.

37 A Pair Of Insoles That Can Help Alleviate Pain From Plantar Fasciitis Walk Hero Orthotics Insoles Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you suffer from plantar fasciitis, or if your arches need some extra support, make sure to grab a pair of these orthotics insoles. They're made from breathable EVA fabric that absorbs shock while you move, and the deep heel cup helps keep your feet properly aligned.

38 This Keyboard Cleaning Gel That's Biodegradable ColorCoral Keyboard Cleaner Gel Amazon $9 See On Amazon Eating snacks over your computer can leave you with crumbs in your keyboard — so use this biodegradable gel cleaner to grab all the debris that's clogging up your keys. You can also use it to clean air vents as well as dusty gaming systems, and it's reusable up until the color turns from yellow to black.

39 These Herb-Saving Pods That Help You Save Money Over Time Prepara Herb Savor Pod (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Herbs and vegetables quickly expire after just a few days, so help keep them fresher for longer (and save yourself some money) by using these pods. They're able to keep your ingredients fresh for up to three weeks, and the hard shell helps protect your produce from bruising.

40 The Sharp Scissors That Glide Through Herbs Jenaluca Herb Scissors Amazon $15 See On Amazon Instead of attempting to chop herbs into fine slices using a knife, use this pair of herb scissors to cut through parsley, rosemary, basil, and more. The five sharp blades are made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and each order also comes with a comb that makes it easy to remove any lingering herb fragments.

41 A Pack Of Stakes That Help Water Your Plants While You're Gone Modern Innovations Plant Watering Stakes (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon You may not always be there to keep your plants watered, but you can rely on these self-watering stakes to help keep them healthy until you return. Simply fill an empty wine bottle with water, then insert it into the stake — they'll allow the ideal amount of water to escape into your plants, without over- or under-watering them.

42 These Gloves That Massage Your Pet While You Groom Them Delomo Pet Grooming Gloves Amazon $12 See On Amazon These pet grooming gloves are both functional and soothing — they boast over 255 silicone grooming tips that gently untangle knots, while simultaneously removing any excess fur. One size is made to fit all, and the wrist strap is adjustable in case you would prefer a tighter fit.

43 A Lightweight Duster With A Removable, Washable Head OXO Microfiber Duster Amazon $14 See On Amazon Tired of pushing dust around with ineffective cloths? This lightweight duster has a microfiber head that traps dust and debris, without making a mess of the delicate items on your shelves. The non-slip handle helps you maintain a firm grip, and the dusting head pops off with the push of a button for easy cleaning.

44 The Packing Cubes To Keep Your Luggage Organized Bagail Packing Cubes (6-Piece Set) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made with mesh panels that make it easy to see what's inside without unloading everything, these packing cubes are a great way to ensure your luggage stays organized while you travel. They're available in 18 different fun colors, and each set comes with six cubes: two small, two medium, as well as two large.

45 A UV Nail Lamp That Lets You Do Gel Manicures At Home Ceenwes Nail Dryer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Doing your own gel manicures at home can help you save money, but they're not possible without a UV nail lamp like this one. This lamp is made with a built-in sensor that allows it to automatically turn on when you insert your hand, and it has four preset timers.

46 A Device That Helps You Find Lost Items Wohome Wireless Key Finder Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you have a habit of misplacing your items, this wireless key finder is practically a must-have. Simply attach one of the six color-coded receivers onto your keys, phone, wallet, remotes, or practically anything else, then press the corresponding button on the remote once it goes missing. The receiver will begin to emit a beeping sound, allowing you to easily find whatever you're looking for.

47 An Alarm Clock That Simulates The Sunrise To Wake You Up winshine Touch Wake Up Night Light with Sunrise Simulation Alarm Clock Amazon $34 See On Amazon Instead of startling you awake, this sunrise alarm clock mimics an actual sunrise by gradually brightening over time, allowing you to wake up peacefully. It has sounds like birds, stream, and raining waves, with adjustable color and dimness options.

48 The Wearable Nail Polish Holder For On-The-Go Manicures Tweexy Wearable Nail Polish Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon You don't have to be tied down to a solid surface in order to give yourself a speedy manicure — just use this wearable nail polish holder. It's available in 17 fun colors, plus it's made from soft silicone that's designed to fit fingers of all shapes and sizes.

49 A Motivational Water Bottle That Reminds You To Drink Up QuiFit Water Bottle Amazon $10 See On Amazon Staying hydrated is important, but it can be difficult to remember to drink water throughout the day — and this water bottle is the perfect reminder. It features motivational markings on the exterior that remind you to take a sip every few hours, plus it's completely BPA-free.