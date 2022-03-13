50 Things That'll Make Your Dog Look So Freaking Cute — & We've Got Pictures To Prove It

There are few things in life that I love more than my dogs. They melt my heart on a daily basis. So it’s no shock that I never regret buying something that makes my pet look adorable and happy. I’ve curated the perfect list for you and your four-legged friend: check out these 50 things that’ll make your dog look so freaking cute — and we’ve got the pictures to prove it.

As you can imagine, I’ve included plenty of clothing and accessories so your pet can make a splash wherever they roam. From cozy pajamas to matching polka dot harness and leash combos, there’s something for every dog’s style. You’ll find the cutest flannel shirt ever that’s made specifically for puppies, as well as an assortment of bow ties for every occasion. From a Hawaiian luau ensemble to a tiny cowboy hat and a fake lion’s mane, you’ll also see numerous fun costume ideas for your pup. Does it get any cuter?

And the adorableness doesn’t stop there. Nothing says spoiled pup like a sleep setup that rivals their humans. I’ve included stylish beds and blankets that will make your pet look, feel, and sleep like a member of royalty.

Go on and shop with no shame — these cute products have earned a stamp of approval by fellow dog lovers everywhere.

1 The Knit Wrap For Your Dog’s Cold Ears Zoo Snoods Dinosaur Dog Costume Amazon $20 See On Amazon Do your dog’s ears get cold in the winter? Try this knit wrap. It fits over your pet’s ears and neck to protect them from wind, snow, rain, or dirt. It’s made with soft yarn that feels like a cozy beanie to your dog. This one happens to have Stegosaurus humps on the top of the knit to turn your four-legged beast into the cutest dinosaur. It comes in three sizes.

2 A Durable Rubber Dig Ball That’s Hilarious Dawg Grillz Dog Balls Toys Amazon $20 See On Amazon I dare you not to laugh while playing fetch with your dog and this hilarious ball. The durable rubber ball features a wide, toothy grin that shows when your dog picks the ball up. No matter how they pick it up, you’ll get a good laugh. The three-inch ball is vanilla-scented to entice pets to play. It has a squeaker and floats in water.

3 This Comical Sqeaker Toy For A Toking Pup Nestpark Puppy Cheifer 3000 Amazon $13 See On Amazon Your dog will be the pup of the party with this crowd-favorite dog toy for a green-loving dog. It’s made with a durable inner mesh that will withstand your dog’s rough playing. It features a squeaker inside to keep your pet entertained all day. It’s a win-win purchase. One review noted, “My dog loves this toy so much. Watching them run around with it is hilarious! The packaging is funny as well. Very happy with my purchase and recommend this to anyone wanting a laugh. It’s also a plus that my dog loves it.”

4 This Dog Rain Coat For Potty Breaks In A Storm Dociote Dog Raincoat with Adjustable Belly Strap Amazon $18 See On Amazon Do you have a stubborn dog that won’t go out in the rain like mine? Try one of these adjustable dog raincoats. Even if it’s a bust, you’ll get some cute snaps out of it. This raincoat features a hoodie with a clear visor, a belly strap, and a reflective strip. Best of all? It’s ultra-lightweight so your pet will stay dry without overheating. There’s even a hole to fit your leash.

5 A Patriotic Accessory For The Fourth Of July Huxley & Kent Bow Tie Amazon $9 See On Amazon Your pet needs a least one patriotic look in their wardrobe and this $9 July 4th-theme bow-tie is the perfect accessory, featuring red, white, and blue plaid. It easily attaches to any collar with a hook-and-loop strap. The machine-washable fabric is soft and it comes in three sizes. Your pooch will be BBQ-ready in an instant.

6 A Hawaiian Costume For Dogs Complete With A Lei Geyoga Pet Dog Hawaiian Costume (3-Pieces) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Get in a vacation state of mind with your dog by dressing them up in this Hawaiian costume. It comes with a festive Hawaiian shirt, retro sunglasses, and a lei. The sunglasses actually will block sunlight to keep Bubba on Island time as long as possible. One reviewer noted: “Best 12 bucks I’ve ever spent.”

7 These Adorable Pink Pig PJs For Your Pet CuteBone Dog Pajamas Amazon $13 See On Amazon Slip your pet into something cozier for bed like this set of pink piggie pajamas. The squeal-worthy outfit is made of 100% lightweight polyester that’s warm yet stretchy to keep your pooch comfortable. One reviewer noted, “My girl is 12 yo and she’s cold all of the time […] These are not only the softest material ever made but they are also banded at the arms and legs to keep the warmth in.”

8 The Best-Selling Sling Dog-Carrying Bag Under $30 YUDODO Pet Dog Sling Carrier Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re looking to bring your bestie with you throughout the day, try this best-selling small animal carrier. The sling bag is ideal for small dogs and cats. It’s made of leather and mesh and has a super-wide, padded strap, as well as a sturdy hook. It keeps you hands-free while keeping your small pups right by your side. Choose from 11 colors and three sizes.

9 This Flower Power Harness For Small Dogs PETCARE Small Dog Harness Leash Set with Bags Amazon $14 See On Amazon If your smaller dog does better with a harness, try this adorable, brightly colored option. The cotton-blend harness features a fun daisy with a matching leash and bag. The small bag is big enough for poop bags, keys, or some cash while you’re out and about with your pet. This set is available in two sizes for dogs under 20 pounds.

10 This Chaise Lounge-Inspired Dog Bed Enchanted Home Pet Ultra Plush Snuggle Bed Amazon $100 See On Amazon Give your dog the star-quality bed they deserve with this plush chaise-style dog bed. It has 2-inch legs that lift it off the floor and the cover is removable and washable. The high sides are perfect for all kinds of sleepers — those that curl up, stretch out, or lean forward. It’s ideal for dogs under 10 pounds and boasts a near-perfect 4.8-star rating.

11 These Pet Boots For Paw Protection In Heat And Ice QUMY Dog Shoes for Small Dogs Amazon $20 See On Amazon Protect your pet’s paws in extreme temperatures with these small dog boots. These booties slide over your pet’s paw to protect them from hot pavement or frozen ice. Each bootie features a zipper and Velcro strap so you can securely strap them to your pup’s foot. They’re waterproof and will keep their paws mud-free. Choose from five sizes and six different colors.

12 An Adorable Dog Towel That Looks Like A Lion Barkbox Premium Absorbent Dog Towel Amazon $19 Amazon Beach and bath days don’t have to mean puddles around the house. Wrap your pooch up in this comically adorable dog bathrobe. This lion towel wraps around your wet pet and features a character hood with a lion’s face, a long waistband, and a Velcro closure. Beyond being too cute for words, it’s also super absorbent and quickly dries. Keep it in your car for post-adventure clean-offs.

13 This Cozy Warming Bed For Your Dog To Pose On NOYAL Calming Dog/Cat Bed Amazon $23 See On Amazon Creating a safe space for your pup at home can be so helpful when it comes to reducing anxiety. The first step? A cozy dog bed to call their own. The shag bed is super soft and comforting with walls for ample head and neck support. The donut-shaped bed is packed with premium fibers that hold their shape longer. Choose from four sizes to fit your pet and five colors to match your home. For maximum cuteness, don’t forget to snap a pic as your dog poses in their adorable bed.

14 The Dog Toy That Looks Like Starbucks’ PSL Star Pups Coffee Dog Toy Amazon $13 See On Amazon Treat your pup to his very own pup’kin spice latte — no drive-thru required. This adorable squeaker toy looks just like your favorite coffee drink, complete with “Star Pups” branding and a green straw. This toy features a durable inner mesh material to withstand the chewing efforts of even the most energetic dog. Reviewers gave it a 4.5-star rating for its chew-proof longevity.

15 An Easily Collapsible Stroller For Your Pet Paws & Pals 4-Wheeler Jogger Pet Stroller Amazon $70 See On Amazon Take your pet out with you all day without worrying about them getting too tired with this convenient stroller. The four-wheel stroller features a large basket for your pet with the option to zip it shut with a mesh cover that lets them see what’s going on. It also features a smaller basket below for your bags, blankets, or treats. Best of all: this stroller easily collapses for storage.

16 This Floral Cotton Leash Made To Last Unique Style Paws Strong Dog Leash Amazon $17 See On Amazon Get your pet a leash that matches their personality. This high-quality cotton leash with a 4.8-star rating is practical and stylish, featuring a small pink rose pattern. It’s available in three sizes and three additional colors and patterns like polka dots. The durable material withstands daily walks and adventures while feeling comfortable in your hands, and it looks adorable on pups.

17 A Pack Of Dog Bandanas With Style And Flair Remy+Roo Dog Bandanas (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon This four-pack of dog bandanas will let you switch up their style in an instant. This pack includes a camo, stripe, plaid, and denim bandana, each with an adjustable neck-tie and a stylish design. Reviewers gave these bandanas a perfect 5-star rating and many raved about how soft they feel and cute they look.

18 A Cowboy Hat For Your Favorite Buckaroo Rubie's Costume Company Cowboy Hat Amazon $14 See On Amazon Dress your dog up as a cowboy with this $4 hat that is worth it for the Instagram pics. The small costume hat is tan with a black band and silver star. Reviewers were shocked at how well it stayed on. One noted, “Daisy was a cowboy for Halloween and her brother was a cow and this hat was perfect for her! I love the look of it and the size was perfect as well. It never once came off no matter how many times she shook her head.”

19 The Flannel Button-Down Shirt For Your Puppy Jamktepat Plaid Dog Shirt Amazon $9 See On Amazon Is there anything cuter than a dog in a flannel shirt? This button-down dog shirt is made of soft cotton material that’s sure to keep your pet happy while simultaneously melting everyone’s heart. The shirt features a turned-down collar, buffalo plaid design, and a fit that won’t get in the way when they go to the bathroom. And it only costs $9.

20 A Paw Print Booster Seat For Safety And Cuteness GENORTH Dog Car Seat for Small and Medium Pets Amazon $21 See On Amazon Does your dog love to be in the car? Keep them safe in this dog booster seat. This cute design is made of PVC and mesh and features a cushion covered in a waterproof heavy Oxford fabric that comes in a number of colors and patterns like paw print. Inside the seat, you’ll find an adjustable dog safety belt to keep your pet from jumping out. When you’re not using it, it easily collapses to store away.

21 This Retro Floral Collar In Fun Colors KISSBAK Adjustable Floral Dog Collar Amazon $12 See On Amazon Give your flower child something to strut around in with this retro floral collar. It’s adjustable and features a quick-release buckle, coated alloy D-ring, and is a breeze to put on and take off. It’s made of a high-density polyester that’s durable yet lightweight — your pet will forget she has it on. The collar comes in a few different colors and four sizes and is just $12.

22 This Thin Dog Vest For Cooler Temperatures Kurgo K9 Core Dog Sweater Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you have a short-haired dog, a cool breeze any time of the year can feel extra chilly to them. This year-round knit pet vest is thin enough for cool summer nights and perfect for layering in the winter. It’s not bulky but is lined with warm fleece and hooks around your pet’s belly, with a two-way zipper between their harness hook and neck. In addition to looking cute as can be, it features a reflective accent seam to make your pet easier to spot.

23 A Lion’s Mane Wig For Your Dog To Channel His Inner Beast Onmygogo Lion Mane Wig for Dogs Amazon $14 See On Amazon Add this to the list of things you never knew existed but now need. How adorable is this lion’s mane wig, specifically designed for dogs? Now your pet can channel their inner beast for Halloween or just fun. The faux lion’s mane features long, thick hair and imitation lion’s ears to transform your pooch into the cutest proud lion you’ve ever seen.

24 A Comforting Heartbeat Toy For Your Pet To Cuddle SmartPetLove Snuggle Puppy Heartbeat Stuffed Toy Amazon $40 See On Amazon Sometimes in the scariest situations, all you need is a friend. That’s why dogs and their owners love this plush toy that has a real-feel pulsing heartbeat inside. You can set the heart to beat continuously or turn it on an 8-hour timer. This sweet snuggly toy supports dogs’ pack mentality, making them feel safe and warm. Reviewers (it’s earned more than 30,000 reviews) said it’s ideal for welcoming a new puppy.

25 These Fleece-Lined Puppy Booties For Winter YAODHAOD Dog Shoes for Winter Amazon $10 See On Amazon When it gets really cold, your pet doesn’t have shoes to protect their paws like we do — until now. These dog boots are designed for small dogs or puppies who easily get cold or may slip on slick ice or snow. These boots feature an anti-slip rubber sole and are completely fleece lined for warmth. Get the perfect fit thanks to the adjustable straps. They come in black, pink, and red.

26 The Cartoon Dog Pajama Set You’ll Flip Over Rypet Small Dog Pajamas (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Bedtime never looked so cute. These pajamas sets for your tiny puppy are guaranteed to make your heart melt. The lightweight polyester onesies are designed for small dogs and cats. They easily stretch around your pet’s legs without restricting their ability to go to the bathroom. This PJ adds an extra layer of warmth in the winter and keeps hair and dander off your furniture. They come in a 2-pack with adorable colors and prints.

27 The Microfiber Designated Dog Towel Winthome Microfiber Dog Towel Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep a designated dog towel in your home to avoid ruining some of your favorite bath towels. (However, this one may even be nicer than your towels). This microfiber dog towel is highly absorbent — made of nylon and polyester. It’s soft and pets love to roll around in it, which is the cutest scene in the world to witness. Use it after a bath or a trip to the dog park. It can be machine washed and won’t fade over the years.

28 This Pack Of Colorful Hair Bows For Your Pet’s ‘Do Comsmart Dog Bows (60-Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Make your pet feel like she just left the groomer by keeping a stockpile of these festive dog bows at home. This pack comes with 30 different pairs of bows from solid colors to bold patterns and even elegant pearls. These handmade bows feature durable elastic bands that tie into your dog’s fur and stay put. They boast more than 4,000 reviews.

29 This Comfortable Dog Bed That Looks Good In Your Home Furhaven Pet Bed Amazon $29 See On Amazon Dog beds don’t have to be eyesores in your home, especially if your pet is the star of the show. This sleek dog bed is both comfy for them and stylish for you. It is lined with soft faux fur to keep them cozy, yet features a gel-infused memory foam top that keeps heat away from the body. It’s easier on your dog’s joints and features a removable cover in one of 15 pretty patterns and colors for easy cleaning. The bed itself comes in five sizes.

30 A Plush Chew Toy To Keep Your Pet Entertained HugSmart Pet oodie Japan Takoyaki Plush Toy Amazon $20 See On Amazon This fun treat is guaranteed to make your dog happy and is so freaking cute. This plush toy is designed to look like the Japanese dish Takoyaki. It has lots of surprises for your pet to discover, including puncture-resistant squeaky five-piece plush accessories. One reviewer noted, “My Chihuahua had zero interest in toys or chewing when she joined my home. Chewing is important for pups and I have tried all kinds of toys. I bought this figuring the hidden treat would get her interest and yes, she loves it!”

31 An Airline-Approved Pet Carrier With Soft Sides JESPET Soft-Sided Kennel Pet Carrier Amazon $28 See On Amazon This is the travel bag you and your dog need for your next trip. It’s approved by most airlines and has soft sides to provide more cushion and comfort for your pet. It features an adjustable shoulder strap, mesh window, and easy access to your pet. The multiple panels and zippers give you the ability to customize your pet’s setup to keep them happy and looking adorable for the entire trip. It comes in three sizes and seven colors.

32 The LED Light-Up Collars To Spot Your Dog On Nighttime Strolls BSEEN LED Dog Collar Amazon $14 See On Amazon These light-up collars are both practical and so entertaining. The bright LEDs make it easy to spot your pet at night and when they start to run, it’s so much fun to see a burst of light go speeding by. These slide over their heads and can be cut down to the ideal size. They’re rechargeable using a USB and feature three glow modes: quick flash, slow flash, and steady glow. Choose from four colors.

33 This Step-In Harness That’s Made Of Breathable Mesh Voyager Step-In Air Dog Harness Amazon $15 See On Amazon Harnesses are a great option for pets that like to slip out of their collars. This durable pick comes in a variety of colors and patterns to match your pet’s personality. It’s made with all-weather mesh that’s lightweight and breathable but won’t rip away when they pull and it features reflective strips for safety at night. To put it on: just get your pet to step into the leg holes and click it in place.

34 The Cutest Leak-Proof Dog Water Bottle MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle Amazon $15 See On Amazon When your pooch gets thirsty on the go, give them sips of water from this adorable and practical leak-proof dog water bottle, which has more than 23,000 reviews and a high 4.8-star rating. The portable bottle is compact for storage in your bag and features a unique design that allows you to push a button to release just enough water into a small bowl-like area that’s easy for them to access. Any water they don’t consume can be dispensed back into the container so that you never waste a drop. It comes in two sizes and two colors and is designed with a convenient hand strap for portability.

35 A Dog Sling That Keeps Your Pooch Close To Your Heart ARELLA Dog Sling Carrier Amazon $38 See On Amazon This pet carrier is perfect for letting your dog see what’s going on around him, and don’t be surprised when you get plenty of “oohs” and “awws” from people passing by. The sling-style carrier includes a leash hook to secure your pet by his collar but gives him a sense of freedom by keeping his body in the bag and his head sticking out. The carrier is made of waterproof Oxford cloth and has a drawstring mesh safety net that’s adjustable. The wide shoulder strap is made of breathable cotton and is padded to keep you comfortable as well. It fits medium-size dogs that weigh between 10 and 20 pounds.

36 This Onesie To Get Your Fur Baby Ready For Bed TONY HOBY Dog Pajamas Amazon $18 See On Amazon Your fur baby is the center of your world and now you can dress him like he is in this adorable striped pajama onesie. It’s made of soft, breathable cotton that won’t tear and feels cozy to your pet. It comes in five sizes and black or yellow stripes.

37 A Quilted Vest For Your Dog When It Gets Cold EMUST Winter Dog Coats Amazon $21 See On Amazon Your dog will look dignified in this cold-weather vest that comes in seven sizes. The quilted vest comes in nine colors and features a zipper closure, a hole for a collar D ring hook, as well as a reflective strip for safety. The polyester coat is thick and durable but surprisingly lightweight for pets while you play in the snow or go hiking.It has more than 2,700 reviews.

38 This Scented Rubber Carrot Dog Toy BarkBox Scented Food Themed Dog Toys Amazon $16 See On Amazon This tough chew toy isn’t just super cute — it boasts more than 2,000 reviews and is designed to stimulate all of your pet’s senses, keeping them entertained for hours. The natural rubber carrot features a plush top so your pet can chew, tug, or fetch with it. It has an almond scent that will attract dogs and, since the toy isn’t perfectly round, it bounces randomly to keep your pup on their toes.

39 A Pack Of Two Floral Bow-Tie Collars Malier Dog Collar with Bow tie (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Keep the flower theme going and help your pooch look their most debonair with this two-pack of floral bow-ties. The pink and blue rose patterns are carried throughout the bow-tie design, as well as the attached collar. The bow tie can be easily removed and the collar is adjustable for the perfect fit. It comes in medium or large.

40 A Pastel Dog Bandana For Your Pet To Rock During Springtime Pearhead Pastel Plaid Bandana Amazon $5 See On Amazon This pastel plaid bandana is the perfect sweet-looking accessory for spring. It slides over your pet’s collar to stay put all day and is made of soft material that can be machine washed. Choose from a variety of holiday-inspired bandana themes including candy hearts, jelly beans, and spring veggies.

41 This Unique Dog Bowl That Can Help With Digestion Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl Amazon $16 See On Amazon Get your excitable pup to slow down when they eat with this uniquely designed bowl that has more than 9,000 reviews and is an Amazon best-seller. The bowl resembles a maze, which encourages your pet to take breaks between bites while they search for the next piece of food. This one has ridges that help slow your dog down and can help aid in proper digestion. Use them for dry or wet food.

42 This Dog Collar With A Detachable Floral Bow Tie Timos Dog Collars with Bowtie Amazon $16 See On Amazon Keep your pet looking fresh with this high-end dog collar and bow-tie set. It features a metal buckle and D-ring, as well as an adjustable slip lock, so you know this collar isn’t going anywhere. Made of soft cotton, the bow-tie is a dapper accessory sure to get plenty of heads turning. One reviewer noted, “[It] feels and appears to be the well-made end of great quality. It is adjustable and fits my eight-month-old husky really well. We [get] nothing but compliments each time he wears it.”

43 A Polka Dot Puppy Leash, Collar, And Harness Combo URATOT Cute Dog Harness and Leash Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon Train your puppy in style with one of these stylish harness and leash combos. This pack of two features a pink and black set, each complete with a polka dot harness, leash, collar with a bow, as well as a hair bow. The harness is made of polyester, while the collar itself is made of faux leather. No matter how your dog behaves, at least she’ll look cute.

44 An Elegant Dog Feeder That Fits Your Home Decor Viviko Bone Style Pet Feeder Amazon $23 See On Amazon Your pet’s feeding area doesn’t have to be an afterthought. This elegant dog feeder fits right into your home decor and your pup will look so cute eating and drinking from it, thanks to a sweet design that includes an elevated iron base that makes it easier for them to access their food and an adorable bone on the front. The bowls are made from stainless steel and come in three sizes for all dog breeds. It has earned more than 2,000 reviews.

45 A Collar Combo With A Bandana And Bow Tie Kooltail Bow Tie Collar Amazon $14 See On Amazon This collar set comes in two styles for Fido to strut at the dog park. The first is a bow tie and the second is a bandana with button details. The faux leather collar is soft and comfortable for your pet. For just $14, this set also includes a matching leash. The dog collar fits necks that measure between 9 and 12 inches.

46 These Cozy Pet Blankets For Extra Warmth Comsmart Warm Paw Print Blanket Amazon $15 See On Amazon These cozy pet blankets are multi-purpose, machine washable, and come in money-saving packs of six. The single-layer fleece blankets are soft on each side, making them ideal for both keeping your pet comfy and protecting your floors, couches, or cars. They make great bedding for bed carriers or makeshift beds — not to mention they come in cute patterns that make your pup look even more adorable.

47 This Soft Bed So Your Dog Can Relax In Style Magic Dog Soft Dog Bed Amazon $32 See On Amazon Tired of your dog taking up the entire bed at night? Get them one of these soft, flat dog beds that can be used inside a crate or on a floor. It has a non-slip bottom and is filled with high-quality fiber that holds its flat shape. It comes in four colors and three sizes and will make your pooch look absolutely regal while they’re lounging.

48 A Birthday Outfit To Celebrate Your Dog’s Big Day ADOGGYGO Dog Birthday Bandana Scarf Amazon $12 See On Amazon Celebrate another trip around the sun for your four-legged friend with this birthday get-up. The set comes with a bandana that says “It’s my birthday,” as well as a festive, glitter bow-tie and a party hat. Each accessory is made to withstand a dog’s adventures, however, even if Fido only sits still for a photo, it’s still worth it. This $12 pick has earned more than 2,700 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

49 The Plush Dog Toy Fit For A Fashion Icon Haute Diggity Dog Fashion Hound Collection Amazon $19 See On Amazon Does your pet have an eye for fashion? They’ll love this Haute couture-inspired dog toy. The unique plush toy is part of a toy line that parodies iconic fashion runway stars. This “Chewy Vuitton” bone looks like it was pulled straight from Paris Fashion Week and is ready for your pet to chew on and enjoy. It has a small squeaker, but one reviewer said: “it’s not annoying.”