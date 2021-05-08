50 Ways To Declutter Your Home You’ll Wish You Knew About Sooner

If you’re anything like me, then getting — and staying — organized is a constant challenge. Plus, it can be an even harder feat if you’re already light on storage space. The good news is that there are tons of Amazon products to help declutter your home, and many of them are so genius that you’ll wish you had known about them way sooner. (But, hey — better late than never, right?)

I’ve scoured through Amazon to find 50 of the best products that can help you tackle those unruly junk drawers, cabinets, closets, counters, and desktops — once and for all. On this list you’ll find items that are designed for decluttering every room in your home. Products include everything from hanging shoe racks to easy-to-install shower caddies to cooking utensil holders. You’ll also find some super-innovative products like a bean bag chair that doubles as storage for out-of-season bedding and clothing, a Bluetooth-enabled device that lets you print labels from your smartphone, and an organizer designed to hold your water bottles horizontally so that you can see them all at a glance.

So, whether you’re looking to save space or get organized à la Marie Kondo (but more on her words of wisdom later!), I’ve got you covered. Read on for the best products on Amazon to help you declutter your home, stat.

1 A Portable Storage Cart For Your Laundry Room mDesign Slim Rolling Utility Cart Amazon $35 See On Amazon Short on shelving space in your laundry room? Use this four-tiered storage cart with wheels to keep your essentials (think: detergent, dryer sheets, and spot-treatment sprays) organized. And while the manufacturer specifies that it’s ideal for laundry supplies, you can also use it to hold cleaning, crafting, or office supplies, to name a few.

2 The Makeup Brush Organizer That Basically Doubles As Decor Weiai Makeup Brush Holder Organizer Amazon $7 See On Amazon With this chic organizer, you can keep your makeup brushes neatly on display — and not cluttered across your counter or vanity. Its three-tiered design can be used to hold different sized hair accessories and makeup products, while its hexagonal shape and warm peach hue add a stylish touch to any space.

3 This 6-Pack Of Fabric Storage Bins That Fold Up SONGMICS Storage Boxes Amazon $20 See On Amazon Half the battle with staying organized is having designated places to store your stuff, and this six-pack of storage bins makes that a whole lot easier. Whether you’re using them to hold art supplies, children’s toys, or clothing (or anything in between!), each bin — complete with two fabric handles for easy access — is sturdy enough to hold up to 11 pounds’ worth of items. When not in use, simply fold them up and lay them flat in the back of your closet.

4 A Stacked Cutlery Organizer That’s Ideal For Narrow Drawers Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Compact Cutlery Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon This cutlery organizer is the perfect solution to a jumbled utensil drawer. Despite its compact size, it has five different compartments and is large enough to fit up to 24 pieces of silverware. Plus, each of the compartments is labeled with a corresponding icon (for example, the fork section has a fork icon), which means you’ll always know exactly where to place each utensil. Just make sure your drawer is at least 3.25 inches tall so that it can open and close smoothly.

5 This Pack Of Expandable Bamboo Drawer Dividers Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers Amazon $30 See On Amazon Measuring just over 2.5 inches tall and between 17.5 and 22 inches long, these expandable bamboo drawer dividers are designed to fit in most standard drawers. Each divider is water-resistant and complete with a spring to set it securely in place. “I love the ease of these dividers,” raved one reviewer. They added, “Really helps to organize that junk drawer you’ve been putting off.”

6 The 18-Slot Drawer Organizer For Small Items Evelots Drawer Organizer Amazon $11 See On Amazon This drawer organizer has 18 small compartments that are ideal for underwear, scarves, socks, and other small accessories. To assemble, simply snap the dividers together and fit them into your drawer. Plus, according to the manufacturer, the organizer can be easily cut to fit the size and shape of your storage space.

7 A Set Of Plastic Trays With Adjustable Dividers WOWGANISER Drawer Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon This set of plastic drawer organizers comes with two large trays and two small trays — plus, 12 dividers that fit into the trays. They can hold everything from makeup and bathroom accessories to stationery and kitchen utensils, to name a few. “I really like that I can change the depth with the separators,” wrote one reviewer. It also includes 20 reusable glue dots to prevent the organizer from slipping and sliding around inside your drawer.

8 These Sleek Boxes Designed That Hide Cords & Cables CABLE GARDEN Cable Management Box (3-Pack) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Bid adieu to cable clutter and unruly wires once and for all with this three-pack of cord boxes. Each box is equipped with nonslip rubber feet as well as a secure lid, which keeps items in and dust out. Cable clip holders, cord clips, and cable ties are also included.

9 The Pocket-Sized Label Maker That Prints Right From Your Smartphone NIIMBOT Portable Wireless Label Maker Amazon $39 See On Amazon After you’ve spent a good chunk of time sorting through your stuff, it can be smart to label your drawers so you can easily keep track of your belongings. This Bluetooth-enabled, USB-rechargeable label maker offers up to four hours of continuous printing and lets you print labels directly from your iPhone or Android. It also comes with a roll of tape to get you started. It’s available in four colors, including this soft blue.

10 A Set Of Cereal Containers With Reusable Labels Vtopmart Cereal Storage Container Set Amazon $21 See On Amazon Ditch the bulky cereal boxes in favor of this plastic container set. The containers are meant to fit nicely on most shelves, cabinets, and counters. One reviewer described: “Absolutely what I was searching for. They are neat looking, take up very little space with its slim contour and airtight locking lids.” Each set also includes 24 reusable peel-and-stick labels.

11 This Powerful Paper Shredder To (Safely) Discard Of Old Documents Aurora High-Security Micro-Cut Paper Shredder Amazon $52 See On Amazon Keep your personal information secure (and out of the wrong hands) using this paper shredder, which is powerful enough to destroy up to eight sheets of paper at a time, as well as cards, paper clips, and staples. It can run up to five minutes at a time, plus it has an auto-shutoff feature and an LED light to indicate if it’s getting too hot. The 3.9-gallon capacity can hold up to 230 sheets of shredded paper.

12 The Sliding Tray To Maximize Your Counter Space Comfecto Multiuse Sliding Tray Amazon $13 See On Amazon Make the most of your precious kitchen counter space with this 12-inch sliding tray, which is sturdy enough to hold up to 25 pounds. One reviewer described, “Love this handy sliding tray for our Bunn coffeemaker to tuck it away when not in use.” In addition to coffee makers, reviewers have used the sliding tray to hold blenders, mixers, and toasters.

13 This 48-Compartment Nail Polish Organizer DreamGenius Portable Nail Polish Clear Organizer Amazon $19 See On Amazon Use this 48-compartment organizer to neatly store your nail polish collection. It’s equipped with eight adjustable dividers, which you can move to hold bottles of different sizes or other nail accessories. Plus, the built-in top handle makes it easy to carry. If you’re tight on counter space, simply pack it up and stow it in a closet.

14 A Stackable Makeup Organizer That Can Be Rearranged To Fit Your Space Readaeer Makeup Cosmetic Organizer Amazon $35 See On Amazon This genius makeup organizer is made up of four parts that you can rearrange and stack to fit perfectly your space. Fill it with makeup products, brushes, and other everyday essentials. “This thing is great it takes up little space but holds so much,” wrote one reviewer. The translucent acrylic construction makes it easy to find what you need at a glance.

15 The Adjustable Monitor Stand With A Built-In Drawer Marbrasse Computer Stand Riser with Drawer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Upgrade your WFH setup with this adjustable computer monitor stand, which also features a pull-out sliding drawer for pens, pencils, notebooks, and other office supplies. One reviewer described, “Lifts up my monitor and gives me a drawer for storage and space underneath it for bigger items. Great plus since my desk does not have drawers.”

16 This Waterproof Organizer That Protects Your Electronics Matein Electronics Travel Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This waterproof electronics organizer is especially ideal for stowing away electronics in tight spaces or during travel. It has multiple pockets, elastic bands, and removable padded dividers to accommodate everything from hard drives, cameras, and tablets to earbuds and chargers.

17 A Pots & Pans Organizer To Maximize Your Cabinet Space Devan Pots and Pans Adjustable Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Filling your kitchen cabinets to the brim with haphazardly stacked pots and pans is a surefire way to cause clutter. Instead, consider getting a pot and pan organizer. This one from Devan is a great option because it features eight adjustable tiers, six stainless steel hooks (to hold spoons and other cooking utensils), and a nonslip rubber coating that’s gentle on your cookware.

18 These Innovative Space-Saving Stackers For Your Shoes Neprock AQUAPRO Shoe Slots Organizer Amazon $34 See On Amazon If your shelves or closets are maxed out with footwear, give these innovative shoe organizers a try. They essentially stack one shoe on top of the other so that each pair takes up half the space. You can adjust the heights to one of four levels, depending on the type of shoe. “I love these shoe holders,” one reviewer wrote. “I can fit so many more shoes on my shelves now. They were super easy to put together and easily adjust for taller/shorter shoes.”

19 The Organizer For Receipts, Gift Cards & Coupons Evelots Grocery Coupon Organizer Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep your receipts, coupons, gift cards, and other small papers tidy and stowed away using this 24-compartment organizer. The tiny file folder comes complete with 30 adhesive labels so that you can sort what’s inside by category, and a hook-and-loop closure keeps everything safely inside.

20 These Reusable Vacuum-Sealed Bags That Protect Your Clothes & Linens Ziploc Reusable Clothes Storage Bags Amazon $13 See On Amazon These vacuum-sealed, transparent bags can triple your storage space, according to Ziploc. Not only are they reusable, but they’re also waterproof, airtight, and designed to protect against odors and allergens. Use them to store your clothing or bedding until the next time you need them.

21 A Pretty Jewelry Stand For Everything From Earrings To Watches PAMANO Jewelry Stand Holder Amazon $27 See On Amazon Made of sturdy metal and wood, this jewelry stand is super chic and a great way to display all of your favorite jewels. It has eight hooks and holes for six pairs of earrings — and that doesn’t even include the central bar or bottom catch-all tray. One reviewer raved, “It definitely looks beautiful on our dresser and has room for a ton of accessories.” Another reviewer wrote, “It keeps everything nice and sorted out.”

22 This Under-Sink Organizer That Fits Around Pipes SimpleHouseware Under Sink 2 Tier Expandable Shelf Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon This expandable organizer is made to fit around the pipes under kitchen and bathroom sinks. You can adjust both the width of the organizer and the height of the shelf to your cabinet. “Storage capacity under the sink has almost doubled,” wrote one reviewer. “I love how the unit is easy to [maneuver] around the pipes and hoses.” Many reviewers have also noted that it’s easy to assemble.

23 A Dirty Clothes Hamper That Hangs Over The Door WENKO Canguro Laundry Hamper Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep your dirty clothes off the floor with this hanging hamper bag. It offers more than 14 gallons of storage space for dirty clothes — so you have full permission to skip laundry for the week. Two stainless steel hooks are also included to set it up. It’s available in two neutral hues: this dark gray and a beige version.

24 This 50-Pack Of Reusable Hooks For All Of Your Hanging Needs Xsltkby Reusable Utility Hooks (50-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Made of solid stainless steel and durable plastic, these reusable adhesive hooks are strong enough to hold up to 13 pounds. They’re designed to stick to smooth surfaces — including tile, steel, glass, and plastic, to name a few. When you want to remove a hook, just heat it with a blow dryer to warm up the adhesive, peel it off, then reuse it.

25 The Go-To Guide To (Joyfully) Decluttering Your Home The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up Amazon $9 See On Amazon Master the art of decluttering from the expert herself, Marie Kondo. In her book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing, Kondo walks readers through the ins and outs of decluttering and organization to create a more serene, tranquil space that brings you joy.

26 A Bamboo Storage Box That Neatly Separates Different Types Of Teas RoyalHouse Natural Bamboo Tea Bag Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Featuring a convenient window on top, this bamboo storage box makes the perfect addition to any kitchen countertop or pantry. It has 12 compartments that are the perfect size for organizing tea bags — but you could also use it to hold hair ties, office supplies, and other small items. “Great capacity and style. It has sturdy compartments and love the latch closure,” wrote one reviewer.

27 This Set Of Hangers That Can Fit Up To 5 Pairs Of Pants Each DOIOWN S-Type Stainless Steel Clothes Hangers (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These S-shaped hangers have different tiers to hold up to five pairs of pants — or use it to store other items, such as towels, scarves, and ties. Each hanger has an anti-slip cap to prevent clothing from slipping off the end. And, according to the manufacturer, its durable stainless steel construction is both rust- and scratch-resistant.

28 The Adjustable Clothing Rack That Hangs From A Door HOLDN’ STORAGE Over The Door Clothes Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re out of rack space in your closet, consider snagging this over-the-door clothing organizer. It fits on doors up to 1.75 inches thick and provides up to 38 inches of hanging space. At the press of a button, you can extend the rack to one of three lengths: 17, 20.25, or 23.75 inches. “Super sturdy product to add extra storage to a small space,” wrote one reviewer. It’s sturdy enough to hold up to 35 pounds of clothing.

29 A Hanging Closet Organizer With Drawers & Pockets SMIRLY Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $36 See On Amazon This sturdy six-tiered closet organizer has all kinds of space to hold up to 30 pounds of clothing and accessories. It has three large drawers: one with 12 compartments for small items; one with a removable divider that’s great for separating tops and pants; and one open drawer for bulkier items. The hanging organizer also includes two smaller drawers that fit side-by-side on one shelf. Finally, three small side pockets offer even more space.

30 This Functional & Fashionable Storage Box For Eyewear mDesign Stackable Plastic Eye Glass Storage Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your eyewear protected yet on display with this plastic organizer, which features two drawers, each containing three compartments. Reviewers report how sturdy and durable the product is, too. Plus, the rust-resistant chrome handles add a luxe touch. Choose from six colors, including this totally clear one.

31 These Adhesive Spice Jar Holders To Stick Inside Your Kitchen Cabinet Door SimpleHouseware Spice Gripper Clips Amazon $10 See On Amazon No spice rack? No problem. Adhere these SimpleHouseware Spice Gripper Clips to your cupboard or cabinet doors and snap in up to 30 jars at a time. Each pack includes six adhesive strips plus screws for added security. “My spice cabinet is so organized,” wrote one reviewer. Another fan admitted, “I didn't expect to love this so much.”

32 A Handy Stainless Steel Caddy To Declutter Countertops 1Easylife Sink Caddy Sponge Holder Amazon $23 See On Amazon With such a sleek design, this water- and rust-proof stainless steel caddy will look right at home on your kitchen or bathroom countertop. It’s roomy enough to hold brushes, sponges, soap, a washcloth, and more. The removable bottom drip tray helps protect surfaces from water stains, while the nonslip feet prevent it from sliding around. Prefer to mount it to the wall? Just use the included adhesive pads.

33 This Easy-To-Install Shower Caddy With Shelves & Hooks KINCMAX Shower Caddy Bathroom Shelf Amazon $31 See On Amazon This adhesive shower organizer holds up to 15 pounds of your shower essentials, such as toiletries, soaps, toothbrushes, and razors. The removable hooks offer extra storage space for items you can hang (think: loofahs and washcloths). The adhesive backing makes it super easy to attach to smooth surfaces. The caddy is made with rustproof, scratch-resistant stainless steel and comes in two colors: matte black or silver.

34 The Removable Storage Caddy With Super-Strong Suction Cups LUXEAR Shower Basket Amazon $24 See On Amazon Looking for a shower caddy you can easily remove? This shower caddy’s strong suction cups can hold up to 22 pounds worth of your toiletries and products. One reviewer described: “Took me about 5 minutes to [install] and I love it! It holds all my products and is super easy to keep organized and clean.” Just keep in mind that it’s meant to be used on smooth and flat surfaces only.

35 An Organizer That Holds 5 Toothbrushes & Your Toothpaste SARMOCARE Toothbrush Holder with Clean Function Amazon $32 See On Amazon A toothbrush holder like this one is a great way to cut down on bathroom countertop clutter. It can hold up to five toothbrushes at a time (with a built-in fan to accelerate drying) and a slot for your toothpaste tube. It also comes with a squeezer clip to help you use every last bit of toothpaste in the tube. Just stick it to your wall with the included adhesive, and you’re all set.

36 This Minimalist Woven Basket That’ll Look Great In Any Room GooBloo Extra Large Woven Storage Basket Amazon $33 See On Amazon This decorative storage basket is super chic and soft — and it’s also sturdy and practical, thanks to its woven cotton construction and convenient handles. Use it to hold everything from pillows and blankets to toys and towels. It’s collapsible, which is an added bonus if you’re short on space. One reviewer described the storage basket as “spacious and easy to keep things organized and out of the way.”

37 A Set Of Matching Jars For Wrangling Bathroom Products AOZITA Clear Plastic Apothecary Jar Amazon $10 See On Amazon Use these 10-ounce canisters with lids — which come in packs of four — to hold those everyday must-haves, including cotton balls, hair ties, cotton swabs, flossers, and makeup remover pads. Each is made with thick, sturdy plastic rather than fragile glass. “These are perfect for small spaces and definitely a great, sturdy quality,” wrote one reviewer.

38 This Bathroom Storage Cabinet For Cramped Spaces AOJEZOR Bathroom Storage Corner Floor Cabinet Amazon $36 See On Amazon This narrow freestanding bathroom cabinet was designed with super-tight spaces in mind. It’s made of waterproof, lightweight, and fade-resistant plastic. It has a built-in toilet paper holder, and the top is perfect for displaying plants, candles, or other decor. Inside the cabinet, you’ll find two more shelves for storing extra toilet paper, cleaning products, or toiletries.

39 The Hair Tool Organizer You Can Hang From A Cabinet Door Or Wall SimpleHouseware Hair Dryer & Styling Tools Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your hair styling tools and brushes within arm’s reach using this hanging organizer from SimpleHousewear. You can use the removable hooks to hang it from the inside of a cabinet, or you can opt to mount the organizer directly to your wall with the included screws. One reviewer raved, “Keeps my flat iron, blow dryer and brush dryer in one easy [convenient] place. Easy to install, makes things much neater and saves space.”

40 An Over-The-Door Hanging Organizer That Comes In Six Colors Simple Houseware Over Door Pocket Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Convert the back of a door or any extra rack space in your closet to shelving with this hanging six-tiered organizer. It’s equipped with large clear compartments so you can easily see what’s inside, and it’s made to fit most standard doors and closet rods. Reviewers have used it in different rooms of their homes, including bedrooms, bathrooms, and kitchen pantries. You can choose from six colors.

41 The Sliding Rack That Neatly Stows Cutting Boards & Pans Lynk Slide Out Cutting Board Amazon $59 See On Amazon Keep your bakeware and cutting boards stowed away under your kitchen cabinet with this sliding organizer rack, which has sturdy, built-in dividers to keep your items neatly standing up and separated. The mount comes with the screws you need to get it set up. One fan summarized: “It was easy to assemble and mount into the cabinet. It holds all my casserole dishes easily and I love that they are now easy to access without everything sliding around and having to take out every dish I own to reach the biggest size.”

42 An Adjustable Organizer That Stores Water Bottles On Their Sides YouCopia UpSpace Water Bottle Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon No more knocking over everything to reach that particular water bottle in the very back of the cupboard — this YouCopia organizer stores them on their side so that they’re easy to see and access. Made of steel and plastic, it features height-adjustable shelves and nonslip feet prevent your items from toppling over. And, it’s easy to install, too: Place the wire legs into the base, snap in the shelves, and you’re good to go.

43 The Organizers That Keep T-Shirts In Tidy Stacks BoxLegend T Shirt Organizer (10-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you’re tired of all your T-shirts ending up in jumbled piles in your drawers, check out this 10-pack of stackable T-shirt organizers. Not only can they help save previous drawer space, but they also make it easy to “flip” through your tops — without having to go back and refold all of them when you’re done. One reviewer wrote, “This thing is amazing!!! I have so much more room in my dresser drawers now and my clothes look great when I take them out to wear them!”

44 A Set Of Hangers That Tank Tops & Bras Won’t Slip From DOIOWN Tank Tops Hanger (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon It’s a challenge to hang up tank tops and bras (they so often end up on the floor of your closet) — but these space-efficient hangers sure make it simple. Each of the two hangers can hold up to eight items at a time. Plus, they’re foldable yet sturdy. One reviewer even described it as a “genius product” and “major space saver.”

45 The Charging Station That Can Hold Up To 6 Devices At Once Hercules Tuff Charging Station Amazon $34 See On Amazon Use this six-port changing station to keep all of your devices and their cords in one central location. It has dividers to keep your phones and tablets upright as they charge — and the dividers even glow with blue light until the corresponding devices have full batteries. It comes with six short cables (three type-C and three micro-USB) and is compatible with a variety of Apple, Android, and Kindle devices.

46 This Wall-Mounted Holder For Brooms, Mops & Dusters HYRIXDIRECT Mop and Broom Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon This wall-mounted mop and broom holder features five slots with anti-slip grips and six sturdy, removable hooks to keep your cleaning supplies organized. “Works great!” described one reviewer. “Definitely worth it after clearing out the laundry clutter on the floor for the brooms and mop. Super happy with it!” Stainless steel screws and anchors are also included.

47 A Stackable Desk Organizer For Sorting Your Files & Notes Mindspace 2 Tier Stackable Letter Tray Desk Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This two-tiered stackable organizer makes a great addition to any desk or home office space. It’s made with lightweight yet sturdy mesh steel and can help you keep all of your files, notes, and other paperwork sorted. If you need more tiers, you can just order more than one set and add them to the top.

48 This Collapsible Hanging Trash Can That Can Also Stand On Its Own HI NINGER Hanging Kitchen Trash Can Amazon $13 See On Amazon This small trash can can hold up to 2.4 gallons and can even be collapsed down to take up less space when it’s not in use. Reviewers love using it in the kitchen for collecting scraps as they cook — but you can use it in practically any room. Slide it directly onto your cabinet door, hang it from the included hooks, or let it stand on its own.

49 The 2-In-1 Holder For Knives & Cooking Utensils Laxinis World Knife and Utensil Holder Amazon $22 See On Amazon If your kitchen counters could use some decluttering, consider snagging this two-in-one stainless steel organizer. It features two removable sections sitting on a base: a knife block (with space for up to 12 knives and one pair of scissors) and a utensil holder. If you want to display the units separately, just pull them off the base.