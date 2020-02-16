51 Cheap Products On Amazon That Reviewers Swear Are Life-Changing

When I'm browsing through products at a huge retail site like Amazon, I usually have two things in mind: I'm looking for products that are cheap and life-changing. Obviously, that's a pretty high bar, so to figure out which products are the real deal, I turn to reviews from other shoppers who have already tested and loved each item.

Below, you'll find a list of products that make your life better without costing a lot of money that covers a wide range of categories. For beauty enthusiasts, there’s a cult-favorite lip mask that hydrates super dry, chapped lips while you sleep. There’s also a roomy yet compact travel makeup case that holds lots of products and makeup brushes. To upgrade your kitchen, there's an electric mini hot pot that's perfect for making noodles and soups in small spaces, as well as eco-friendly produce bags and food wraps to reduce plastic waste. There are also plenty of products to spruce up your bathroom, living room, and bedroom.

No matter which category you love to shop, each of these items earned a place on this list because of rave reviews and an affordable price. They're also so clever, you'll wonder how you lived without them.

1 A Contoured Sleeping Mask That Doesn't Put Pressure On Your Eyes LC-dolida Sleep Headphones Amazon $24 See on Amazon With over 1,000 reviews and a 4.5 overall rating, it's no surprise this contoured sleep eye mask is a best-seller. Unlike regular sleep masks, the contoured memory foam mask has a roomy eye area so there's no pressure on your eyelids while you rest. You can also use them to listen to music using a Bluetooth connection, and the rechargeable battery lasts for more than 10 hours.

2 This Soft & Stretchy Bra Liner That Absorbs Sweat To Keep You Dry Belly Bandit Don't Sweat-It Bra Liners Amazon $20 See on Amazon This clever Don't Sweat It bra liner absorbs sweat around the bra band and eases discomfort from underwires. The soft and flexible bamboo and spandex liner comes in black, beige, or pink, and it slides under the bottom of your bra to wick moisture and keep your clothing dry. "This keeps me dry and works amazingly well. I will never go without one again," wrote one reviewer.

3 A Large Leak-Proof Water Bottle That Has A Built-In Storage Compartment Contigo AUTOSEAL Kangaroo Water Bottle with Storage Compartment Amazon $13 See on Amazon This popular Contigo water bottle seals to prevent leaks and spills, and there's a handy storage compartment where you can keep money, an ID, or a house key while you're out. The durable, BPA-free water bottle has a wide-mouth lid that makes it easy to add ice cubes, a convenient carry handle, a button for one-handed drinking, and a cover to keep the spout clean while you're on the go. One reviewer wrote: "My favorite feature is that it holds my gym card so I never have to worry about losing it."

4 This Self-Draining Soap Tray That Makes Soap Last Longer Anwenk Waterfall Soap Tray Amazon $5 See on Amazon Help your bar of soap last longer and keep it from getting soggy with this waterfall soap tray. The easy-to-clean silicone tray has a self-draining design that allows soap to dry between uses. The flexible tray comes in white or gray, and it's perfect for storing soap in the shower or on the bathroom or kitchen sink. At $5, this popular soap tray is a steal, too.

5 This Manual Food Chopper For Veggies & More Brieftons Food Chopper Amazon $22 See on Amazon This food chopper is great for cutting up veggies, garlic, nuts, and more with no electricity required. To use it, fill the BPA-free bowl with ingredients, close the lid, and press down on the pump several times to make the three stainless steel blades chop and dice your food. The more pulls, the finer the chop.

6 These Eco-Friendly Produce Bags That Reduce Plastic Waste Vandoona Reusable Mesh Produce Bags (Set of 9) Amazon $15 See on Amazon More than 1,000 reviewers reduce plastic waste with these breathable and durable reusable mesh produce bags. The set of nine bags have a strong drawstring closure with a button lock to keep food secure. To make checkout at the grocery store easy, the bags are transparent and have color-coded labels that list the bag's weight in ounces, pounds, and grams. The eco-friendly bags come in three sizes, too.

7 An Electric Hot Pot That's Perfect For Cooking Small Meals Topwit Electric Mini Hot Pot Amazon $28 See on Amazon To make meals for one or two people and make the most of small kitchen space, reviewers love this electric mini hot pot. The compact hot pot has two heat settings, a stainless steel interior, and a cool-touch exterior. It's perfect for cooking noodles, soups, oatmeal, eggs, and more. "Water boils very fast and it cooks ramen noodles to perfection," noted one reviewer.

8 These Gem-Filled Essential Oil Roller Balls That Make Your Fave Oils Portable TGS Gems Roller Balls For Essential Oils (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See on Amazon For on-the-go aromatherapy, these essential oil rollerball balls are both practical and pretty. The set of six glass roller bottles is filled with different colored gems that prevent oils from separating and help you differentiate among blends. And since the roller bottles are compact and come with tops, they're super easy to stash in your bag. Fill each with your favorite oil and take them anywhere.

9 This Cozy Heated Blanket That's The Perfect Size For One Person Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket Amazon $34 See on Amazon Thousands of shoppers love this heated throw blanket, with one reviewer describing it as "a perfect size to cuddle up on the couch." Made from a soft micro-plush fabric, the heated throw has three heat settings with three-hour auto-shutoff, and it automatically adjusts to deliver consistently cozy warmth. Choose from six colors like walnut brown (pictured), royal blue, and sand.

10 A Soothing Lavender Essential Oil To Help Relax You Naturenics Premium Lavender Essential Oil Amazon $25 See on Amazon This pure lavender essential oil is beloved by reviewers for its soothing aromatherapy benefits, including its ability to relax you. Just add a few drops to your diffuser to help calm your mind after a long day, or even rub some between your wrists.

11 This Ventilated Memory Foam Pillow That's Great For Hot Sleepers Weekender Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $35 See on Amazon This ventilated gel pillow gets high praise for its cooling comfort — and it's super affordable, too. The soft and supportive memory foam center has cooling gel infused within its fibers to help regulate your body temperature when you're feeling warm, and it comes with a mesh cover that's machine washable.

12 A Handheld Massager With 6 Speeds & 4 Attachments REEHUT Muscle Roller Massage Stick Amazon $9 See on Amazon Are your muscles feeling stiff, sore, or tight? If so, you might want to try using this handheld muscle roller. It's designed with nine rotating plastic knobs along a durable steel rod — and by gliding it along areas such as your arms, leg, back, shoulders, and more, it can help you release knots and tension. It's available in three colors: green, black, and blue.

13 This Sushi-Making Kit That's Great For Beginners Aya Sushi Making Kit Amazon $30 See on Amazon With a 4.5-star overall rating, the Aya sushi-making kit is a great choice for those who want to start making delicious sushi rolls at home. The set includes a sushi knife, a nonstick rice paddle, and several sushi roll shapers. The kit is great for beginner sushi chefs, and it even comes with step-by-step video tutorials to help you get started.

14 A Waterproof Facial Brush That Deep Cleans & Exfoliates PIXNOR Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $21 See on Amazon This best-selling facial cleansing brush has more than a thousand five-star reviews, and it's safe to use on all skin types. The waterproof facial brush has two speed settings and comes with seven brush heads. There's even a massage head and a pumice stone one you can use on your feet and elbows. The battery-powered facial brush comes in four colors: fuchsia, light blue, purple, and soft pink.

15 These Tongue Scrapers That Remove Odor-Causing Bacteria MasterMedi Tongue Scraper (Set of 2) Amazon $9 See on Amazon With an impressive 4.8 overall rating, this set of two stainless steel tongue scrapers are a popular way to freshen breath. The flexible tongue scraper can be used twice a day to remove odor-causing bacteria and improve taste bud sensation, and this two-pack comes with convenient travel cases so you can improve oral hygiene on the go.

16 An Affordable Water Flosser That Removes Plaque & Keeps Gums Healthy Wepikk Cordless Water Flosser Amazon $30 See on Amazon As an alternative to regular dental floss, you can keep gums healthy with this cordless water flosser, which is one of the most affordable flossers on Amazon without sacrificing quality. The rechargeable flosser has three pressure modes, a roomy water tank, and a delayed-on button that prevents messy water sprays.

17 This Lightweight Posture Corrector You Can Wear Under Your Clothes ComfyBrace Posture Corrector Amazon $25 See on Amazon You can improve spinal alignment and relieve back and neck pain with the help of this lightweight posture corrector. Made from a breathable fabric, the posture corrector has adjustable straps and it can be worn over or under your clothes. The best part? You only need to wear it for about 10 minutes per day to start experiencing the full benefits. One reviewer even wrote that "My back no longer hurts at the end of the day."

18 The Cult-Favorite Lip Sleeping Mask That Soothes Super Dry, Chapped Lips LANEIGE Korea Lip Sleeping Mask Amazon $20 See on Amazon Beauty aficionados love how the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask soothes dry, chapped lips. The leave-on lip mask contains vitamin C, antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, and minerals to lock in moisture while you sleep, and a blend of berry extracts provide a fruity fragrance. "After the first use, I woke up with soft, supple lips for the first time in years," one reviewer wrote.

19 A Cosmetics & Jewelry Organizer With Over 9,000 Reviews Ikee Design Acrylic Cosmetic Storage Amazon $15 See on Amazon To keep makeup and jewelry organized, more than 9,000 reviewers have given this acrylic cosmetic organizer a 4.5-star rating. The two-piece organizer has a top rack with compartments perfect for lipstick and makeup brushes, and there are four drawers with removable black mesh lining to keep jewelry or more makeup in place. One reviewer wrote: "Great for people who are starting out their makeup collection, but you can really fit a lot of products in the drawers."

20 A Travel Case That Makes Your Toiletries & Makeup Easy To Find Chomeiu Professional Cosmetic Makeup Bag Amazon $20 See on Amazon There's plenty of room for your beauty products and toiletries inside this compact travel makeup case, which has a 4.6 overall rating from thousands of reviewers. Made from waterproof nylon fabric, the makeup case has adjustable padded compartments, elastic brush slots, and a zippered pocket. Choose from six colors and prints, including classic black or marble.

21 This Gel Toe Separator Set That Helps With Foot Pain RAYNA GAMES Toe Separators Amazon $11 See on Amazon You can relieve aches and pains in your feet with the help of these popular toe separators, which have dozens of five-star reviews. They're made from medical-grade gel, and they're also great for helping alleviate pain from bunions, hammer toes, and more.

22 An Extra-Firm Foam Roller That Has 4,000+ Reviews LuxFit Foam Roller $24 See on Amazon The LuxFit foam roller has over 4,000 reviews and a 4.6 overall rating, making it a great choice for relieving muscle tension and preventing injuries. The extra-firm speckled foam roller comes in four sizes and three colors, and it can be used before or after workouts, or try it after a long day of sitting at your desk.

23 A Combo Pack Of Collagen-Infused Face Masks That's Super Affordable Dermal Korea Collagen Face Mask (16 Count) Amazon $10 See on Amazon With over 5,000 reviews, this combo pack of collagen face masks is a must-have for beauty enthusiasts. There are 16 different masks, including Aloe, Cucumber, Charcoal, and Green Tea, and each one has vitamin E and collagen to hydrate and brighten skin. And at less than $1 per mask, it's easy to see why this combo pack is a favorite on Amazon.

24 A 3-In-1 Stick Vacuum That's Lightweight & Powerful Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum Amazon $30 See on Amazon For a lightweight and powerful stick vacuum that won't break the bank, thousands of reviewers are fans of this Bissell featherweight stick vacuum. Available in black, blue, lime, or purple, it can be used as a stick vacuum, hand vacuum, or stair vacuum. The versatile bagless vacuum also comes with a crevice tool and floor nozzle to clean all the cracks and corners.

25 This Rainfall Shower Head That Installs In Minutes SparkPod High Pressure Shower Head Amazon $30 See on Amazon Upgrade your shower in minutes with this best-selling, high-pressure rainfall shower head, which is super easy to install on any standard shower arm with no tools required. The chrome-plated shower head has 90 self-cleaning silicone jets that make your shower feel so luxurious. And with over 3,000 reviews and an affordable price, you can't go wrong with this quick bathroom makeover.

26 This Clever Shelf That Sticks On Your Wall Without Tools McLee Creations Wonder Shelf (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See on Amazon This clever stick-on shelf adheres to walls using 3M tape (no tools required) and can hold up to five pounds. This is the perfect shelf for stashing your phone, keys, soap, and other toiletries. It comes in eight colors like white, black, rose gold, and bronze.

27 This Shower Foot Rest That Helps You Balance While Shaving Changing Lifestyles Safe-er-Grip Foot Rest Amazon $9 See on Amazon To avoid awkwardly maneuvering yourself in the shower while shaving, install this clever suction-cup shower foot rest. The angled foot rest can be placed on any smooth surface in the shower to help you balance if you choose to shave. While the foot rest isn't meant to support your full body weight, one reviewer noted, "It's just right for placing my foot on to shave my legs."

28 This Smooth Silk Pillowcase That Comes In 27 Colors ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon $23 See on Amazon This smooth silk pillowcase has over 4,000 reviews and a 4.6 overall rating, and it's an affordable way to make your bed feel so luxurious. Made from 100% mulberry silk with a hidden zipper, the pillowcase can also help reduce bed head and sleep lines on your face. Choose from 27 chic colors like peacock blue, taupe (pictured), and lavender.

29 These Best-Selling Shower Bomb Set In 6 Essential Oil Scents Cleverfy Shower Bombs with Essential Oils (Set of 6) Amazon $28 See on Amazon This best-selling shower bomb set fills your shower with soothing essential oil scents. Sold in a set of six, each shower bomb has different aromatherapy benefits, including congestion relief and relaxation. To use them, just place one shower bomb in a light stream of water during your shower and inhale its scent.

30 A Biodegradable Wrinkle-Release Spray That Saves You From Ironing Real Simple Clean Wrinkle Release Amazon $12 See on Amazon To get clothes wrinkle-free and reduce static cling without using an iron, hundreds of shoppers love this Real Simple wrinkle-release spray. The plant-based formula is free of harsh ingredients and comes in three scent options: lavender, fresh citrus, or unscented. One reviewer wrote: "I’m the kind of person who refuses to fold and put away clean clothes for weeks at a time, and this product has been a life saver."

31 A Tool That Lets You Open And Re-Seal Beer Bottles Westmark Beer Opener Amazon $11 See on Amazon All bottle openers will let you pop caps off beer bottles, but this one also lets you put the cap back on — just in case you want to save your beer for later. It's made from high-quality tempered stainless steel that won't warp under pressure, and the ergonomic handle is designed to fit comfortably in your hands.

32 A Massage Ball That Helps Roll Away Muscle Tension Master of Muscle Deep Tissue Massage Ball Amazon $8 See on Amazon Massage away tension and muscle pain with this soothing massage ball. It's made from durable rubber so that the spikes don't collapse under the weight of your body, and it's great for reaching deep into sore, tired muscles.

33 These Eco-Friendly Beeswax Food Wraps That Last For Years Bee’s Wrap Beeswax Food Wraps (Set of 3) Amazon $18 See on Amazon These eco-friendly beeswax food wraps have earned an impressive 4.6 overall rating, and it's easy to see why. Made with organic cotton, beeswax, jojoba oil, and tree resin, the set of reusable food wraps includes three sizes (small, medium, and large), and they're great for storing cheese, fruits, veggies, and more. "We have been using our set for almost [2] years and they are still as good as new," one reviewer wrote.

34 A Silicone Splatter Guard That Prevents Stovetop Messes Frywall Large Splatter Guard Amazon $26 See on Amazon Prevent oil splatter and food spills when you're cooking with this genius silicone splatter guard. The large, heat-resistant splatter guard fits 12-inch pans (10- and 8-inch versions are also available), allows for steam release, and gives you total access to the food as it cooks. "It caught all the splatter and was a breeze to clean," wrote one reviewer. Choose from red, orange, green, and black.

35 This Tube Of Goop That Fixes Small Holes In The Wall 3M Small Hole Repair Goop Amazon $7 See on Amazon Instead of dealing with messy spackling paste, just use this tube of putty to fix any small holes in your wall. It dries up to three times faster than regular paste, and you can use it for holes up to 3 inches in diameter. Unlike plaster, this goop won't shrink, crack, or sag over time.

36 These Natural Air Purifying Bags That Work For Up To 2 Years Marsheepy Natural Air Purifying Bamboo Charcoal Bags (12-Pack) Amazon $14 See on Amazon With over 1,000 reviews, these air-purifying bamboo charcoal bags are a popular and natural way to freshen the air in your home. The 12 slim air purifying bags eliminate odors and absorbs excess moisture without any harsh chemicals or fragrances. Plus, you can reuse each bag for up to two years — just place the bag in sunlight once a month to refresh it.

37 The Unique Toilet Night Light That Has 16 Color Options Chunace 16-Color Toilet Night Light Amazon $12 See on Amazon For a unique bathroom night light that's easy to install, over 1,000 reviewers love this motion-activated toilet light. The battery-operated toilet night light automatically lights up the toilet bowl when motion is detected at night, and you can set it to rotate between 16 colors or stay on one color. There are five brightness levels, and the LED lights automatically turn off after a few minutes to preserve battery life.

38 This Himalayan Salt Lamp That Creates A Soothing Glow LEVOIT Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon $20 See on Amazon This Himalayan salt lamp provides a great way to set a romantic, soothing ambiance in any room. Each lamp is hand-made using 100% pure Himalayan salt from Pakistan, and the dimmer switch allows you to easily adjust its brightness.

39 An Easy-To-Install Bidet Attachment With 12,000+ Reviews Luxe Bidet Neo 120 with Self Cleaning Nozzle Amazon $30 See on Amazon Give your bathroom a major upgrade with this best-selling bidet toilet attachment that's super easy to install. Designed to fit standard toilets, the cold water bidet has chrome-plated control knobs and a self-cleaning nozzle with a guard gate that covers the nozzle when it's not in use. With nearly 13,000 reviews and a 4.5 overall rating, it's clear this bidet attachment is a real life-changer in the bathroom.

40 A Fruit Infusion Pitcher That Makes Naturally Flavored Water & Tea Prodyne Fruit Infusion Flavor Pitcher Amazon $20 See on Amazon Make your own naturally flavored beverages with this fruit infusion pitcher, which has more than a thousand five-star reviews. The BPA-free acrylic pitcher couldn't be easier to use — just place your favorite fruit, veggies, tea, or herbs inside the filter and enjoy delicious, flavor-infused water or tea. You can refill the pitcher several times before replacing the fruit, too.

41 These Eco-Friendly Bamboo Toothbrushes That Are So Affordable Isshah Biodegradable Natural Bamboo Charcoal Toothbrush (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See on Amazon These eco-friendly bamboo charcoal toothbrushes are super affordable and have thousands of positive reviews. The four-pack of toothbrushes have smooth, water-resistant bamboo handles and soft charcoal-infused bristles that are gentle on sensitive gums. Plus, the packaging itself is recycled and biodegradable.

42 These Clear Acne Patches That Are Great For All Skin Types Mighty Patch Acne Pimple Patch Spot (36 Count) Amazon $13 See on Amazon These Mighty Patch acne patches are an all-natural way to treat blemishes on all skin types, so it's no surprise they have almost 3,000 reviews from beauty enthusiasts. The clear hydrocolloid acne patches work best on whiteheads and absorb fluids without drying out your skin. One reviewer noted, "They pulled out all the junk without inflaming the skin or leaving it overly dry."

43 A Sanitizing Wand That Helps Remove Up To 99.99% Of Bacteria GAKUS Sanitizing Wand Amazon $40 See on Amazon You can make sure that your surfaces are extra-clean by giving them a dose of this wand's sanitizing UV light. It's able to eliminate up to 99.99% of bacteria, and you don't need to worry about recharging it — just pop in four AA batteries (which are not included) and you're ready to go.

44 An Insulated French Press That Brews Delicious, Full-Bodied Coffee Mueller Austria Insulated French Press Amazon $24 See on Amazon This durable French press coffee maker has a near-perfect 4.8 rating after over 3,000 reviews, so it's a clear favorite for coffee lovers that's still less than $25. The large, double-wall insulated stainless steel French press keeps your coffee at the ideal temperature for longer, and the three-layer stainless steel filter ensures you get a smooth, full-bodied brew every time.

45 The Eucalyptus Spray That Turns Your Shower Into A Spa Travertine Steamy Shower Spray Amazon $26 See on Amazon Just give your shower a few spritzes of this spray while the hot water is running, and it'll fill your bathroom with a soothing eucalyptus scent that can help relieve sinus congestion. You can also use it in saunas, steam rooms, or even hot tubs, and it's made without any fillers — just pure therapeutic-grade eucalyptus oil.

46 A Resistance Band Set That's Great For Building Muscle Strength TheraBand Resistance Bands Set Amazon $14 See on Amazon Strengthen and tone your muscles with this resistance band set, which comes with bands in three different weights. The beginner set of non-latex resistance bands are easy to use at home or at the gym, and they're great for both upper and lower body exercises. "I am a physical therapist and I've been using the TheraBand exercise bands for 15 years," wrote one reviewer.

47 A Spice Organizer That Doesn't Take Up Extra Pantry Space Sagler Spice Organizer Amazon $16 See on Amazon Most spice organizers require that you free up pantry or cabinet space so that you can accommodate them. But this unique option comes instead with 36 clips that have an adhesive backing and can be mounted to the backs of cabinet doors. Each clip holds a spice bottle steady and in place.

48 A Handheld Milk Frother With 9,000+ Reviews Zulay High Powered Handheld Milk Frother Amazon $13 See on Amazon Take it from over 9,000 reviewers — this handheld milk frother is a must-have for making deliciously foamy milk drinks at home from cafe-style coffee to matcha and more. The battery-powered milk frother has a simple on-off switch and durable stainless steel whisk, and it stores easily on the counter with the included stainless steel stand.

49 This Portable Air Purifier For Your Car FrieQ Car Ionizer Air Purifier Amazon $18 See on Amazon If the stale air in your car has seen better days, this portable air purifier will release millions of negative ions that neutralize odors, help remove smoke and bacteria from your environment, and freshen air. The compact purifier plugs into cigarette outlets and emits a blue LED light to let you know it's working.

50 A Pasta Machine To Make Homemade Spaghetti & More Shule Pasta Maker Amazon $47 See on Amazon Hundreds of reviewers are making delicious homemade pastas with this stainless steel pasta maker machine. Use the hand crank, three blade attachments, and seven thickness settings to roll out and cut your own spaghetti, ravioli, and more. "Before buying it, I [had] concerns about using it because I’m not good at cooking. But I totally changed my mind after the first time ... It was designed for the learner. And it is super easy to clean up," noted one reviewer.