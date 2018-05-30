51 Dope Products On Amazon Under $15

Amazon is full of amazingly awesome products and cool gadgets you’ve never heard of. There’s one problem though — some of them can be quite pricey. Unless you’re a total baller, you’re not going to be able to afford a high-end cappuccino maker or a $250 blender. However, there are actually plenty of affordable products on Amazon if you know where to look.

They fall into every category. You can find kitchen gadgets, household products, cosmetics, shampoos, electronics, car accessories, and other fantastic items — all for under $15. And just because they’re cheap doesn’t mean they're low-quality. You can find plenty of dope products that won’t break the bank, and many of them have innovative functions that make life more convenient. For example, have you ever tried a hair dryer that curls and styles while you blow out your tresses? Or how about a cutting board that has a built-in tray to store cheeses or meats?

There are also lots of hidden beauty gems, too — some of which have bizarre ingredients; toothpaste made with activated charcoal, for instance. Or how about a face mask that's formulated with bits of gold dust?

If you're intrigued, check out this gallery of some of the most spectacular products on Amazon for under $15.

1 A Funny Party Game That You Shouldn't Play With Grandma Towpath Gaming Quickwits Party Card Game Amazon $18.99 $14.99 See On Amazon This irreverent adult party game involves racing your friends to come up with items in categories that aren't exactly suitable for work. It's easy to learn and doesn't include any boards or playing pieces — just a simple deck of cards. "I just played this for the first time Thanksgiving evening and the five of us that played laughed, snorted, cried and had a great time," said one Amazon customer.

2 This Handy Cable Case That Keeps Your Electronics Organized BUBM Travel Organizer Amazon $26.99 $11.69 See On Amazon If your bag is a jumble of cords, cables, and chargers, this mega-convenient organizer will help you keep everything orderly and tangle-free. Built with thick, water-repelling nylon, the fold-over case has zippered pockets that protect your electronics from scratches and dust while keeping them easy to access. It's also lightweight, sturdy, and super compact.

3 An Ergonomic Massage Roller For Aching Muscles Gaiam Relax Massage Ball Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon Give aching and tired muscles fast relief by applying this massage roller to any area where you are experiencing pain. The ergonomic handle fits right in the palm of your hand while ten ball rollers set on a curve knead out the kinks. It’s all made from a smooth, polished wood that you won’t mind leaving out on a dresser or nightstand.

4 A Foot Peeling Mask That's Made With Fruit And Vinegar Grace & Stella Dr. Pedicure Foot Peeling Mask Amazon $11.98 See On Amazon Give yourself an affordable at-home spa pedicure with this foot peeling mask. To use, simply soak your feet in water for about 10 minutes, the slip on the plastic booties and wear then for about an hour. After a few days, the excess dry skin and calluses will start to peel, leaving behind soft skin.

5 This Purifying Hair Mask Made With Activated Charcoal Creme Of Nature Clay & Charcoal Pre-Shampoo Detoxifying Clay Mask Amazon $0 See On Amazon Made with powerhouse natural ingredients including activated charcoal, kaolin, bentonite, and Moroccan lava clay, this clarifying hair mask wipes out product buildup while delivering intense moisture to your scalp while you let it soak. With aloe vera, argan oil, coconut, sunflower, and panthenol, the mask provides nourishment to hair that's dry, over-processed, or heat-damaged, and will leave you with soft, smooth locks. “I have no words for how fantastic my hair felt,” a fan gushed. “I literally could have gone outside, walked up to random strangers and said, ‘Touch my hair. Really, I'm dead serious. Just touch my hair. You will NOT believe it.’”

6 A Pet Hair Remover With 12,000 Perfect Ratings Fur-Zoff Pet Hair Remover Amazon $11 See On Amazon Rather than burn through lint rollers or constantly vacuum to keep your furniture free of pet hair, run this genius pumice-like stone gently across fabric to gather up the fuzz. Its texture latches onto fur and lint, but it’s gentle enough to be used on everything from sweaters to car seats. As for its efficacy? “I went to work and ultimately filled up a plastic grocery bag with fur,” a shopper wrote. “10,000 stars.”

7 A Deep Tissue Massager That Reduces Neck Pain and Provides Stress Relief REARAND Neck Support Pillow Amazon $25.99 $11.99 See On Amazon Whether you experience chronic back and neck pain, or you just wake up with a crick in your neck, this support pillow will help reduce tension. The angled pillow lifts and suspends your head, alleviating weight and tension from your neck and shoulders. The egg crate foam gently cradles your head, so you can rest easy and comfortably. This reviewer says, "I definitely received relief lying down on this thing for a little while, the way it supported my head took a lot of strain off of my shoulders and back and my neck was finally relaxed."

8 A Practical 14-In-One Multi-Tool That Has Everything You Could Possibly Need fangfo 14-In-1 Multitool Amazon $15 See On Amazon You’ll feel like Bear Grylls with this badass multitool that features a wood saw, pipe grip pliers, needle nose pliers, wire cutters, four types of screwdrivers, bottle opener, hook remover, can opener, knife blade, and file. All of the tools are accessible via an easy-pry butterfly opening. The tool is made from hardened stainless steel and comes with a case, but is slim enough to slip into your pocket.

9 A Micellar Water Cleanser To Remove Stubborn Makeup Bioderma Sensibio H20 Micellar Water Amazon $14.90 $11.24 See On Amazon This oil-free micellar water cleanser removes dirt, oil, and excess sebum and will unclog pores without irritating chemicals or fragrances. Ideal for even the most sensitive skin, this multitasking cleanser removes the most stubborn waterproof makeup, works overtime as a moisturizing toner, and, thanks to its rinse-free formula, can be used on the go.

10 Some Toeless Arch Support Socks That Feel Like A Bear Hug On Tired Feet Physix Gear Arch Support Socks Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you have achy feet or plantar fasciitis, these toeless compression socks provide soothing arch support that helps relieve pain and swelling. They’re built with graduated compression that hugs your instep so you get extra support exactly where its needed, along with a heel brace for flexible stability. They’re moisture-wicking and slip easily inside shoes or under another pair of socks — even if you rock orthotic inserts — so you can wear them in or out of the house.

11 This All-Natural Deodorant That Won't Leave White Streaks Under Your Arms Naturally Sourced Natural Tea Tree Deodorant Amazon $15 See On Amazon Never again deal with chalky white powder and sticky coats of antiperspirant under your arms. This all-natural deodorant blends organic coconut oil, tea tree, arrowroot, magnesium oil, and colloidal silver with activated charcoal and baking soda to deliver sweat absorption and odor neutralization. It's made without parabens, aluminum, phthalates, GMOs, and other unnatural ingredients, and the result is dry, sweet-smelling skin without the chemicals.

12 The Handy Contraption That Opens Boxes, Bottles, And More Progressive International 6-In-1 Multi Opener Amazon $13 See On Amazon This multi-opener will open literally every type of box, container, bottle, or other sealed contraption you could possibly imagine. With a hidden blade and smooth, no-chafe ergonomic grip, you can use it to open seals and lids on bags, pull tabs, bottle caps, bottle tops, and jar lids. It's a cinch to use and is fully dishwasher-safe.

13 A Set of Stackable Kitchen Shelves To Organize Your Cupboards Simple Houseware Stackable Cabinet Organizers Amazon $13.87 See On Amazon Organize plates, mugs, or pantry items such as teas and canned goods with these easy and efficient kitchen organizing shelves. The cool stackable items are made with strong perforated steel and are expandable to give you lots of options. "These things are great for eliminating clutter and making space in your cabinets," said one happy Amazon customer.

14 A Wall-Mounted Broom Holder That Stores All Of Your Mops And Cleaning Accessories Berry Ave Broom Holder Amazon $22.99 $13.97 See On Amazon Feel the calm vibes of an uncluttered space with this handy broom holder that organizes all of your cleaning tools into one compact area on the wall. The convenient apparatus is the perfect way to put an end to overflowing closets, storage shelves, and garages, and it's easy to install and comes with all of the screws and anchors you need to mount it.

15 This Travel Jewelry Box That Will Keep Things Tangle-Free Vlando Travel Jewelry Box Amazon $12 See On Amazon Do your necklaces and earrings end up in a hopeless pile of beads and stainless steel every time you take a weekend vacay? This awesomely convenient travel jewelry box keeps everything separated and tangle-free, creating specific spaces for earrings, rings, necklaces, and bracelets. Designed with premium synthetic leather on the exterior and a soft velvet lining on the inside, it is durable and strong while still looking cute and stylish.

16 An Overnight Spot Treatment For Pimples Bye Bye Blemish Acne Treatment Drying Lotion Amazon $10.99 $7.75 See On Amazon Apply a layer of this acne treatment drying lotion to your zit before bed and you’ll wake up with a much smaller, less inflamed blemish, thanks to its vegan formula, which contains salicylic acid. This pink treatment also works on whiteheads (seriously, it will make them disappear overnight).

17 An All-Natural Body Wash That Eliminates Bacteria Remedy Soap Amazon $15 See On Amazon This naturally antifungal body wash combines the healing and soothing properties of tea tree oil, mint, eucalyptus, rosemary, and aloe vera. These natural ingredients eliminate bacteria and germs that can cause conditions like athlete’s foot, but they’re also so gentle and natural that you can use this paraben- and cruelty-free formula if you have acne, eczema, or sensitive skin.

18 A Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation That Boosts Moisture HALEYS RE:COVER Pressed Powder Mineral Foundation Amazon $10 See On Amazon People of all skin types will count themselves fans of this mineral powder foundation. The oil-free vegan formula features nourishing antioxidant vitamin E as well as hyaluronic acid, which draws water into the skin to hydrate from within. It won’t clog pores or dry you out — all you’ll see is a flawless finish that feels light and comfortable all day. They even include a comparison chart with popular foundation shades listed, making it a cinch to find your perfect match among six different shades.

19 A Set Of Heat-Resistant Baking Mats That Are Flexible But Strong Cook Time Silicone Baking Mat Amazon $22.99 $12.95 See On Amazon Ideal for baking, kneading, rolling, pastry making, or bread baking, these non-stick silicone mats are flexible yet durable and allow you to create your favorite baked delights over and over again. The heat-resistant materials can withstand temperatures ranging from -40 to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can use them for pretty much anything.

20 This Pack Of Reusable Deodorizing Bags That Neutralize Odor Without A Fruity Aroma Marsheepy Bamboo Charcoal Deodorizing Bags (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made with charcoal derived from bamboo, these all-natural deodorizer bags absorb moisture and odor in the air without making the room smell like a potpourri bag exploded. To use, just stash one of the bags in your fridge, closet, shoe rack, bathroom, or car and watch the odor disappear. Place them in direct sunlight every two months to renew their capabilities, which work for up to two years — and they can even be used as garden fertilizer once they’ve run their course.

21 A Mini Griddle For Perfect Homemade Breakfasts DASH Mini Electric Griddle Amazon $13 See On Amazon Homemade brunch, burgers, and personal-pan cookies can be yours in just minutes. Plug in this mini griddle and in seconds it heats up enough to turn batter into delicious pancakes, hash browns, or biscuits. This little kitchen tool weighs less than one pound so you can take it anywhere. It comes in six colors and has a nonstick surface that cleans like a dream.

22 A Storage Caddy That Keeps Hot Styling Tools Off Countertops Polder Hair Styling Storage Caddy Amazon $9.99 $8.90 See On Amazon Using hot styling tools can be tricky, especially because of how hot they get. Fortunately, this storage caddy provides the perfect cool-down spot for your tools, and can protect up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. It can hold curling irons up to two inches and flat irons up to 1.5 inches. This can also hang on towel bars and can even fit an InStyler. One reviewer wrote: "Up until now, I hadn't found a receptacle that I could put a hot tool into and was forced to leave them on the counter, where I often forgot to unplug them or even turn them off. This handy holder is a life saver and has made sure I have remembered to be adult with my styling tools and put them out of the way of becoming a fire hazard!"

23 The Foldable Drying Rack That Gives You Extra Counter Space Ahuyan Foldable Over-The-Sink Drying Rack Amazon $10.98 See On Amazon For all of the space-saving wizards out there, this foldable drying rack offers extended countertop space so you can dry extra dishes and toss it in a drawer when you're done. The rack is made with premium stainless steel that's fully rust-resistant, making it safe to run sink water or let dishes drip without it starting to oxidize. It features no-slip rubber grips and thermo-resistant properties up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

24 A Pack Of Bamboo Toothbrushes Coated In Activated Charcoal Isshah Bamboo Charcoal Toothbrushes (Pack Of 4) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Brushing your teeth with blackened charcoal might sound crazy, but these activated charcoal toothbrushes will leave your teeth white, bright, and cleaner than they've felt in a long time. The bristles on the brush have a charcoal coating that helps pull out bacteria, plaque, and tartar — and also absorb toxins and help make your teeth pearly white. The brush stems are made from sturdy bamboo that's durable and splinter-resistant.

25 This Pack Of Gentle Makeup Removing Towels That Cleanse With Just Water Life Miracle Nano Towel Makeup Removers Amazon $14.99 See On Amazon If you like to remove your makeup before bed but are sensitive to most cleansers, these amazing no-soap makeup remover towels will fill you with joy. Rather than using chemicals, soaps, or astringents, the soft towels rely on patented Nanolen fiber technology to lift makeup naturally — and using only warm water. The fabric gently penetrates your pores, ridding the skin of eye makeup, foundation, mascara, concealer, powder, blush, facial masks, sunscreen, and other cosmetics left on your skin.

26 A Packet Of Clever Facial Razors To Tackle Peach Fuzz Shiseido Facial Razors Amazon $5.25 See On Amazon If you choose to remove peach fuzz on your face or dermaplane, these facial razors are a fantastic alternative to plucking or waxing. Aside from hurting much less, it's faster and more effective — and on top of removing the hair, it will exfoliate your skin, taking off a thin layer of dead cells. "Never knew how much I needed these until I tried them!" exclaimed one Amazon reviewer. "They do an amazing job of getting rid of all of the tiny, fine facial hair."

27 A Uniquely Designed Travel Pillow That Cradles Your Entire Face MLVOC Travel Pillow Amazon $14 See On Amazon Forget those flimsy U-shaped pillows that don't fit properly and always make your neck kink — this cleverly-designed memory foam travel pillowoffers a contoured shape that cradles your entire neck and face. It packs down into a little ball, and even comes with its own pouch for easy storage.

28 The Space-Saving Closet Hanger That Fits Up To 26 Scarves Durable Steel Scarf And Tie Hanger Amazon $21.99 $13.87 See On Amazon If you have millions of winter scarves scattered in your closet, this brilliant scarf hanger will be a game changer. It's made of steel, and the clever contraption holds up to 26 scarves or accessories. That's pretty impressive for a device that fits in a 16 by 11-inch space. You can also use it to hang ties, belts, shawls, pashminas, and other accessories.

29 Glycolic Acid Pads For Gentle Daily Exfoliation Nip & Fab Glycolic Acid Fix Daily Cleansing Pads Amazon $14.95 See On Amazon These glycolic acid pads are infused with witch hazel and moisturizing hyaluronic acid and are gentle enough to use daily. They are effective at exfoliating your skin without causing irritation and will help keep pores unclogged for brighter, smoother skin. After cleansing your face, use one pad on your face and neck and follow up with a moisturizer and sunscreen.

30 A See-Through Jewelry And Makeup Organizer Ikee Design Acrylic Jewelry & Storage Display Amazon $13.99 See On Amazon Organize your jewelry and cosmetics in one place with this see-through acrylic jewelry and storage box, which has four removable drawers and is made up of two separate pieces that stack together (or not, depending on how you want to organize your beauty goodies). The top rack can hold up to 12 lipsticks and other makeup products and its translucent material allows you to see all of your products at once to cut down time on your makeup routine.

31 These Bamboo Towels That Can Replace Months Of Paper Towels Kitchen And Home Bamboo Towels Amazon $14.99 $9.99 See On Amazon Designed to be stronger, tougher, and more absorbent than regular paper towels, these bamboo ones can be a terrific option if you're looking to get more from every roll. Reusable with tear-off sheets, these machine washable towels can be used more than 120 times before you toss them, so they're a significantly better value than conventional paper ones. These are also tremendously eco-friendly, since one roll can replace up to 60 conventional paper towel rolls at once.

32 A Powerful Umbrella That Can Withstand 55 MPH Wind, But Fits In Your Purse SY COMPACT Travel Umbrella Amazon $12.99 $10.99 See On Amazon If you live somewhere prone to rain showers but hate lugging around a heavy umbrella, this unique travel umbrella may be just the thing to keep you dry. The ultra-compact, ultra-lightweight rain shield is only 27.5 centimeters when folded down and weighs just 345 grams. The virtually unbreakable umbrella features a fully automatic open-close mechanism and is strong enough to withstand incredibly strong wind gusts.

33 A Super Convenient USB Charger That Powers Four Devices At Once ETPocket Mini USB Power Strip Amazon $14.99 $12.99 See On Amazon This ridiculously convenient USB power strip offers four ports you can charge simultaneously, along with a 5-foot cord to make it reach whatever table or nightstand you're trying to put it on. With wide range input voltage from 100 to 240 volts, the device is well-suited for travel — and the handy wrap-around cord makes it compact enough to easily fit in your carry-on luggage.

34 A Stunning 24-Piece Makeup Brush Set VANDER LIFE Cruelty-Free Makeup Brush Set (24 Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Constructed with ultra-fine fiber bristles, these high-quality makeup brushes feel silky and soft against your skin yet are still capable of evenly blending out your powder, foundation, or cream. The 24-piece set comes with brushes for lining, eye shadow blending, contouring, and more. The synthetic fibers are durable with a sturdy golden ferrule that will hold the bristles in place and ensure they don't shed onto your skin.

35 These Compression Socks That Are Great For Relieving Aches And Pains Danish Endurance Organic Graduated Compression Socks Amazon $7.99 See On Amazon Compression socks like these can be a great investment whether you're an athlete or you're managing chronic health issues. The reason? Compression socks help to improve blood circulation, boosting blood flow to the feet, calves, ankles, and legs. For athletes, they can also come in handy if you're trying to recover from an injury or relieve soreness after a sprint of marathon. Made from lycra and organic cotton, these socks are soft and smooth, and since they're made from anti-bacterial yarn, they can be great for extended wear.

36 A Gentle Cleanser That's Great On Dry Skin Hada Labo Tokyo Gentle Hydrating Cleanser Amazon $11.99 See On Amazon For a lathering, ultra-nourishing cleanser that's soothing on sensitive skin, this one from Hada Labo Tokyo is a real must-have. It washes away dirt, oil, and impurities, and is formulated with hyaluronic acid, which can help skin remain plump and moisturized. "This is the greatest face wash I've ever used and I hope it never goes out of production," one reviewer wrote. "It lathers up into this gorgeous, luxurious foam, and because of the hyaluronic acids in it, it is very hydrating."

37 The Little Inhaler Stick That Provides Relief From Tension Headaches Sniff Elixir Aromatherapy Nasal Inhaler Amazon $10 See On Amazon When you're in the throes of a bad headache or migraine, aromatherapy can be surprisingly effective. This soothing headache treatment stick is infused with organic peppermint essential oil, which is associated with reducing stress and easing physical tension. When you feel a headache coming on, uncap the stick and breathe deeply through one nostril at a time, and feel your pain begin to melt away.

38 This Replenishing Face Oil That Makes Your Skin Feel Petal-Soft Badger Damascus Rose Face Oil Amazon $13.71 See On Amazon For dry or delicate skin, this antioxidant-rich face oil can be a treat. It's perfect for daily use and can help reduce the look of fine lines while also leaving skin feeling moisturized and smooth. Made with a blend of plant-based oils including rose oil, this certified organic pick is clinically tested as non-comedogenic, which means it won't block pores when you use it and won't lead to blackheads. "This is my favorite facial oil. It does not get better than this. I am always told I have incredible skin and I think this helps contribute to that," wrote one reviewer.

39 A Rejuvenating Eye Mask That's Made With 24-Karat Gold LA PURE 24K Gold Eye Treatment Masks Amazon $15 See On Amazon The point of using a 24-karat gold eye mask isn't just to make you feel like a baller — the precious metal is chock-full of amazing skincare benefits. The bits of gold dust mixed into the facial mask are known to lift toxins from your skin, moisturize, brighten, reduce inflammation, and improve your complexion over time. The metallic formula delivers a cooling sensation while its antioxidant effects activate the basal cells of the skin and leave you with an invigorated glow.

40 Some Mighty Little Sponges That Can Tackle Virtually Any Mess Magic Sponge Eraser (50-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These melamine cleaning sponges gently yet effectively buff away dirt and grime and can be cut to size for polishing off every last nook and cranny. Reviewers rave that they work as a great alternative to heavy-duty cleaning solutions and can eliminate grease, dirt, and other kinds of grime buildup in a snap. “They cleaned just as effectively, the size was perfect and well, the durability was fantastic,” one fan remarked. “I'm quickly looking for new projects for these magic little white rectangles of awesomeness.”

41 A Sensationally Versatile Diffuser That Has Three Different Uses Homeweeks Ultrasonic Diffuser Amazon $14.19 See On Amazon It's an aromatherapy diffuser, humidifier, and mist-making nightlight in one, and it's also impossibly easy to use — just fill it with water and push a button. It has a timer that will shut it off automatically when the water and oil levels get too low, so it's safe to use even as you're falling asleep. The compact diffuser will run for three hours in continuous mode or six hours in intermittent mode.

42 A Microfiber Towel That's Incredibly Absorbent And Easy To Travel With Youphoria Microfiber Travel Towel Amazon $12.99 $9.99 See On Amazon Whether you're headed out for the day or you're traveling, having this incredibly absorbent microfiber towel could make all the difference. It can absorb up to five times its weight in water and it dries 10 times faster than other fabrics. Since this comes in different sizes, you can pick the towel that'll best work with your luggage or outdoor plans. This also comes with a carrying bag and snap loop, so it'll be easy to hang off a towel rack, beach umbrella, or other upright spot.

43 An RFID-Blocking Wallet That Looks Cute And Also Prevents Identity Theft Protectif RFID Blocking Wallet Amazon $12.99 See On Amazon Identity thieves have gotten super clever these days and are now able to steal your personal info through your wallet via radio frequencies. This RFID-blocking wallet will keep your identity safe, preventing anyone from scanning the little chip on your credit or debit cards to get your information. The wallet has three slot cards in the front, a driver's license sleeve, and a zippered pouch for cash and coins — and comes in red, black, brown, and coffee colors.

44 A Cooling Gel That Acts Fast To Make Pain Vanish Biofreeze Pain Relief Gel Amazon $14.38 See On Amazon Whether you're at home or on-the-go, this roll-on pain reliever is a must-have that can help alleviate your aches and pains. Completely paraben-free, this ointment is made with 4 percent USP-grade menthol and herbal ingredients like arnica, camphor, and aloe. It penetrates fast and quickly helps to reduce aches and pains in the hand, knee, hip, back, and other areas. Because of its size, this is also safe to bring on planes and can meet TSA restrictions. "It really helps with sore muscles! I love the smell too as it opens my nostrils and I can breathe better."

45 An Awesome Anti-Chafing Balm To Keep You From Blistering BodyGlide Original Anti Chafe Balm Amazon $8 See On Amazon Created originally for surfers, this smooth anti-chafe balm will keep your skin protected during any sort of high-energy physical activity, whether that's walking, cycling, hiking, swimming, running, or other sports where you're prone to blistering. The plant-derived balm is hypoallergenic, lightweight, and won't clog pores. Apply it to thighs, arms, feet, under your sports bra, or anywhere else you experience friction. This reviewer says, "This balm comes in a solid, stick form (like a giant chap stick) and I apply it to the places on my body that rub and chafe. The balm works all day -- I've worn it up to 10 hours and it kept my legs chafe free even when sweating."

46 A Compact Emergency Kit That Has Virtually Everything You Could Need In A Pinch I GO Hard-Shell Mini First Aid Kit (85 Pieces) Amazon $0 See On Amazon You'll be all set to join the cast of Doomsday Preppers with this compact first aid kit. The comprehensive pack includes plenty of alcohol pads along with adhesive bandages and sterile gauze pads in multiple shapes and sizes, scissors, tweezers, tape, a sling, a mouth-to-mouth mask, rubber gloves, and even a whistle so you can summon help from where you are. It all comes packaged in a hard-sided case with a carabiner that weighs less than a pound total — so you’ll never be tempted to leave it at home because it’s too bulky or inconvenient.

47 The Nourishing Cream That Makes Your Nails Strong And Healthy Barielle Nail Strengthener Cream Amazon $13.99 See On Amazon Formulated to treat nails that are dry, brittle, peeling, or split, this nail strengthening cream will enrich your fingernails and make them healthier. Just rub it on your cuticles twice a day and watch how the formaldehyde-free lotion makes them stronger. "I've used this for years (during the day and ALWAYS just before bed) and it has made an enormous improvement in my nails and cuticles," said one Amazon reviewer. "This doesn't just moisturize my cuticles, but it also helps my nails grow and stay in good condition."

48 A Set Of Reusable Silicone Straws That Come In A Convenient Travel Pouch Kitchen Up Silicone Straws Amazon $10.95 See On Amazon These incredibly durable silicone straws — which are built to fit with 30-ounce tumblers — are eco-friendly and fully reusable. They'll also work in any cup, of course, and are completely dishwasher-safe. The packet comes with six silicone straws, two brush cleaners, two stainless steel straws, and a cute carrying pouch.

49 These Ultra-Comfortable Everyday Bikini Panties With Rave Reviews Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Everyone needs a few good pairs of basic cotton bikini panties they can wear on days when absolute comfort is the goal. These stretchy panties don’t have itchy tags and provide complete coverage with a classic bikini fit. You can score these — which have a 4.6 star average from more than 90,000 ratings — in more than two dozen colorways, from classic neutrals to stripes and animal prints. Spend a little more to pick up 10 pairs and you’ll be set until next week’s laundry day. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

50 A Clever ID Holder That Fits On The Back Of Your Phone Ringke Flip Card Holder ID Adhesive Amazon $9.99 See On Amazon Never drag an overstuffed wallet or bulky bag with you again — this ultra-compact ID-card holder fits right on the back of your phone. With a sleek design that holds five cards and some cash too, you can secure the ID holder to your smartphone to create a convenient way to keep everything together. The tiny-sized wallet comes in 14 colors, including gray, blue-green, pink, red, and more.