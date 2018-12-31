52 Popular Things Under $20 On Amazon Prime That Are Total Bargains

It's not every day that you find a true bargain. In stores, things are often overpriced. On the internet, prices are inflated to compensate for any "free" shipping that's offered, or other times the shipping is half the cost of what you're ordering. Luckily with Amazon, not only is it easy to find real bargains on everyday items, but many of the genius products on Amazon also qualify for Prime's free shipping. And best of all, the prices aren't inflated, meaning that the price you see on Amazon is likely equal or less than the price you'll find elsewhere.

And while Prime's yearly fee may seem like a steep price to pay just for free shipping, take a moment and think about it. For one thing: you can get last-minute gifts in less than 48 hours. Or you can just get things for yourself...in less than 48 hours. Whether you're looking for a handheld immersion blender with a motor that won't quit, or a stackable rack that keeps your cans and jars organized, there are tons of awesome products on Amazon with thousands of positive reviews to choose from. And these are all under $20 — which means you can't get any more of a bargain than that.

1 The Set Of Knives That Are Completely Non-Stick Faberware Knife Set (Set of 12) Amazon $14.99 $11.79 See on Amazon Sticky ingredients like garlic can get stuck to your knives, but each stainless steel knife in the Faberware knife set is coated with non-stick resin so that your prep work won't get impeded. Each set comes with 11 knives ranging from a 3.5-inch paring knife to an 8-inch chef's knife, and the handles are ergonomically designed to sit comfortably in your hands.

2 A Roller And Gua Sha Set Made With Stones From The Himalayas Truweo Jade Roller And Gua Sha Tools Amazon $14.99 $9.99 See on Amazon This Truweo roller and gua sha tool set is great for reducing puffiness in your face or inflammation all over your body, and it even helps promote healthy blood circulation. "The stone itself was very cool and felt refreshing," wrote one Amazon user. "After using the roller massager my face felt very relaxed. Within the two weeks of using my skin has felt tighter and less puffy."

3 The USB And iPhone-Compatible Rapid Car Charger Bralon 3-Port Car Charger Amazon $13 See on Amazon The two USBs and lightning port in the Bralon car charger are quick-charging, claiming to help reduce the time it takes to charge your devices by up to 80 percent. The soft LED light helps you easily find each port in the dark or while you're driving (but please, let your passenger do that part), and the durable casing helps prevent any accidental damage should this charger ever wind up on the floor or dropped.

4 A Baking Mat That Doesn't Require Any Oil To Be Non-Stick Velesco Silicone Baking Mat Amazon $22.95 $15.95 See on Amazon Instead of greasing up your pans to keep your baked goods from sticking, try using the Velesco silicone baking mat. This baking mat is made from food-safe, non-stick silicone that transfers heat to your food without getting stuck to it in the process. You can also use this mat to knead or roll dough, and it still retains its non-stick properties no matter how many times you wash it.

5 The Pack Of Socks That Won't Slip Down Into Your Shoe Eedor Women's No-Show Socks (8 Pack) Amazon $16.95 See on Amazon Not only are they made from a blend of sweat-wicking cotton and spandex, but the Eedor women's no-show socks also have built-in silicone that helps prevent them from slipping down into your shoe while you move. Great for both casual wear and workouts, many Amazon reviewers raved that they're "comfortable, not too thin or thick."

6 A Pack Of Face Masks That Hydrate Parched Skin The Face Shop Facial Mask Sheets (10 Pack) Amazon $11.94 See on Amazon Made in Korea and formulated without any parabens, The Face Shop facial mask sheets are coated in a nourishing serum that not only hydrates dry skin, but even helps minimize the appearance of pores as well as remove blackheads. These masks are also suitable for all skin types, and are also great for soothing irritated areas. This set includes variations like pomegranate, honey, olive, and avocado.

7 The Crock-Pot That's Small Enough For Lunches And Dips Crock-Pot Small Slow Cooker Amazon $24.99 $21.39 See on Amazon Not only does it allow you to slow cook your food right at your desk, but the Crock-Pot small slow cooker can hold up to 20 ounces which makes it the ideal size for lunches, dips, and more. The spill-proof lid and sturdy handle makes transporting this cooker easy, and the exterior won't get hot while it's operating.

8 A Pair Of Winter Gloves That Are Compatible With Touch Screens Achiou Winter Gloves Amazon $8.99 See On Amazon These touchscreen gloves allow you to use your phone on a cold day — plus, the elastic cuffs keep them securely on your wrists. There are three fingers that are compatible on the glove, and the silicone palm grip keeps that phone from falling out of your hand.

9 The Slippers Made From Plush Memory Foam RockDove Women's Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $19.99 See on Amazon Whereas other slippers can make feet sweaty, the RockDove women's memory foam slippers have a moisture-wicking waffle-knit that allows them to be exceptionally breathable. The non-skid rubber sole allows you to walk outside if needed, and the plush memory foam materials are ultra-comfortable and soft to the touch.

10 The Cutest Corkscrew Of Them All Kikkerland Elephant Corkscrew Amazon $19.50 See on Amazon This stainless steel elephant has two functions — its tail becomes a handy corkscrew for wine, and the nose becomes a bottle opener. It's made of durable beechwood and stainless steel, and it's a heck of a lot of fun, too.

11 The Bluetooth Headphones That Are Sweat-Proof noot products Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones Amazon $19 See on Amazon Designed to be exceptionally lightweight and comfortable for working out, the noot Bluetooth headphones can last for up to eight hours when fully charged. These Bluetooth headphones have a range of up to 30 feet so that you can walk away from your devices without losing the signal, and the earbuds also have buttons so you can also answer calls as well as change the volume and song.

12 An Organizer Made For Cans That'll Save You Precious Cabinet Space Simple Houseware Stackable Can Organizer Amazon $19.87 $18.97 See on Amazon Able to hold up to 36 cans or jars, the Simple Houseware stackable can organizer is a great way to make the most of the space in your kitchen. It's also stackable so that you can store even more cans if needed, and there's no hardware required — as this sturdy organizer assembles quickly in less than one minute.

13 The Vegan Shampoo Made With Organic Coconut Oil Love Beauty And Planet Blooming Color Shampoo And Conditioner Amazon $13.50 $13.47 See on Amazon Formulated to be safe for color-treated hair, the Love Beauty and Planet blooming color shampoo and ‌conditioner is infused with organic coconut oil that helps soften and hydrate dry, tired locks — and it's vegan There are zero parabens or silicones in this shampoo and conditioner combo, and the light floral scent comes from Bulgarian rose petals that were handpicked. One reviewer writes: "It is super moisturizing, the shampoo doesn't strip my hair like most do and the scent is AMAZING. My hair has never felt or smelt better."

14 A Planner Made With Thick No-Bleed Paper Papercode Simple Elephant Planner Amazon $17.99 See on Amazon The durable and soft leatherette cover on the Papercode simple elephant planner helps keep the thick, no-bleed paper safe from any stains or damage — and the entire planner is undated, so you can use it no matter what year or day it is. Plus, each order even comes with a set of ebooks to help boost your productivity, as well as a free sheet of stickers you can use throughout the planner.

15 The Glass Bottles Made With A Leak-Proof Cap Epica Glass Beverage Bottles (6 Pack) Amazon $44.95 $19.95 See on Amazon Whether you're filling them with juices, marinades, sauces, or more, the Epica glass beverage bottles won't leak when spilled since the stainless steel cap is both rust-resistant as well as leak-proof. Each bottle can hold up to 18 ounces of fluid, and the extra-wide mouth opening takes the mess out of filling them up.

16 A Handheld Immersion Blender With Two Different Speeds To Choose From Proctor-Silex Hand Blender Amazon $14.99 $12.74 See on Amazon This hand blender has two speeds, an ergonomic blade, and a stainless steel blade to make everything from soup to smoothies. The extra-long cord makes reaching for this easy — and it has over 1,000 reviews on Amazon,

17 The Under-Eye Masks Made With Real 24-Karat Gold SWISSÖKOLAB Gold Eye Masks (12-pack) Amazon $11 See on Amazon Great for increasing the blood flow in your skin as well as reducing any swelling or puffiness, the SWISSÖKOLAB gold eye masks are made with real 24-karat gold that helps refresh your skin while helping to remove dark circles — plus, the added hyaluronic acid hydrates any dry, irritated areas.

18 A Yoga Mat That Comes With Its Own Carrying Strap BalanceFrom Yoga Mat Amazon $12.99 See on Amazon Not only are both sides of the BalanceFrom yoga mat non-slip, but each mat comes with its own carrying strap so that transporting this mat to and from the gym is easy. This mat is also resistant to moisture, so you won't have to worry about any mildew growing after you wipe it down after a sweaty workout, and it's even thicker than average so that your knees, elbows, hips, and more can rest comfortably on the ground.

19 The Knife Sharpener That's Ultra-Compact And Portable Smith's Knife Sharpener Amazon $4.81 $3.98 See on Amazon The non-slip rubber feet ensure that the Smith's knife sharpener stays put while you hone your knives, and unlike other sharpeners this one has two knife slots: the coarse carbide slot is for restoring the edge on dull knives, whereas the fine ceramic slot is perfect for a quick touch-up or as a finishing touch on your newly-sharpened blade.

20 A Handy Tool That Lets You Pick Up Distant Magnetic Objects Bogo Brands Magnetic Pickup Tool Amazon $10.95 See on Amazon Great for the garage, kitchen, workshop, or practically anywhere else, the Bogo Brands magnetic pickup tool expands out to 32 inches so that you can use the magnetic end to pick up nails, screws, needles, and more. The magnet is strong enough that it can hold up to 8 pounds of weight, and there's even a built-in LED light so you can illuminate the dark spaces you're trying to reach into (which is where you always probably happen to drop your keys).

21 The Memory Foam Pillow That Won't Leave You Overheated Linenspa Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $19.99 See on Amazon Made with a gel memory foam that distributes your body heat away from you as you sleep, the Linenspa memory foam pillow is super-breathable: The internal memory foam is shredded, which allows for increased airflow. This pillow also has a cover made from 100 percent cotton that's removable as well as machine-washable, and the standard size is great for any bed or sofa.

22 A Bed Tray With An Extra Drawer For Storage Winsome Wood Alden Bed Tray Amazon $20.49 See on Amazon Whereas most lap desks don't have any storage options, the Winsome Wood Alden bed tray has a built-in drawer where you can store pens, pencils, and other small items. The legs fold so that storing this desk is easy, and the top even opens up so you have a larger compartment where you can store notebooks, chargers, and more.

23 The Hair Dryer That Leaves Your Hair Shiny And Soft Revlon Infrared Hair Dryer Amazon $17 See on Amazon Since it uses infrared heat to dry your hair, this Revlon hair dryer leaves your hair feeling shiny and soft, while the tourmaline ionic technology helps reduce any stubborn frizziness (and reduces damage). Each hair dryer comes with both a smoother and diffuser attachment so you can easily style curly hair, and there are two heat and two speed settings to choose from when using.

24 A Smart Plug That's Compatible With Amazon Alexa Aoycocr Wi-Fi Smart Plugs Amazon $18 See on Amazon Compatible with Amazon's Alexa as well as Google Assistant, the Aoycocr Wi-Fi smart plug lets you manage your devices while you're away, or even control them using voice commands. If you don’t have an Amazon or Google hub, it works with its own Smart Life app. Schedule these plugs to automatically turn your electronics on or off as needed for the ultimate in home convenience.

25 A Stand That Holds Your Laptop To Save You Desk Space OMOTON Vertical Laptop Stand Amazon $17 See on Amazon Your laptop takes up a lot of surface area when flat, so store it vertically using the OMOTON vertical laptop stand. Able to fit most laptop or notebooks, it's made from anodized aluminum alloy that's scratch-resistant and durable so that your computer won't fall over. Plus, it even comes with its own non-slip silicone mat.

26 The Blanket You Can Use Inside And Outside Bedsure Luxury Twin Blanket Amazon $18.99 See on Amazon Whether you're sitting indoors or outdoors, the Bedsure luxury twin blanket's soft fleece material will keep you warm no matter the temperature. Great as a bed sheet or a throw blanket, you can tell this blanket is a winner because it has over 4,700 positive four- and five-star reviews from people who are "so pleased with the rich color, generous size, and soft, warm texture."

27 A Makeup Organizer That Can Hold Palettes, Polishes, And More STORi Makeup Organizer Amazon $13.99 See on Amazon Able to hold lipsticks, palettes, nail polishes, jewelry, and more, the STORi makeup organizer has multiple compartments of varying sizes so that you can store practically anything. The walls in this organizer are made from thick, premium plastic — and there's even a bottom rail that allows you to connect it to other STORi organizers.

28 The Party Game That's Great For Three Or More Players Towpath Gaming Quickwits Party Game Amazon $18.99 $14.99 See on Amazon The Towpath Gaming Quickwits party game is good for any crowd: all you need is three people, but the more people, the better. Each round lasts between 20 and 30 minutes, and each player races to name an example of the categories on the cards placed on the table. Whoever names them fastest wins the card, and many Amazon reviewers noted how they "laughed, snorted, cried, and had a great time" while playing.

29 A Set Of Essential Oils To Help You Relax After A Stressful Day Healing Solutions Essential Oil Set (6 Pack) Amazon $34 $16.99 See on Amazon A great way to help yourself relax and calm your mind after a long day of work, the Healing Solutions essential oil set comes with six oils made with lavender, peppermint, patchouli, tea tree, lemon, and more. Each oil is certified kosher, and you can easily put a few drops of these oils into a diffuser to feel the benefits throughout an entire room.

30 A Set Of Sheets Made From Soft Microfiber Utopia Bedding Microfiber Sheet Set (Set of 4) Amazon $18.99 $16.99 See on Amazon Made with brushed microfiber that feels incredibly soft to the touch, the Utopia Bedding microfiber sheet set is fade- and stain-resistant so you won't have to buy a new set of sheets after just a short amount of time. Great for both winter and summer use, these sheets are also processed so that they won't wrinkle as easily as other sheets, and each set comes with four pieces: one queen fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases.

31 The Gadget That Charges Your Devices Wirelessly Yootech Wireless Charger,Qi-Certified 10W Max Wireless Charging Stand, Compatible with iPhone 13/13 Pro/13 Mini/13 Pro Max/12/SE 2020/11 Pro Max, Galaxy S21/S20/Note 10 Plus/S10 Plus(No AC Adapter) Amazon $13 See on Amazon No cables or ports required: All you have to do is place your phone on the Yootech wireless charger for it to begin pumping the juice. Compatible even with phone cases on, this charger has temperature as well as the short circuit protection to ensure your safety. The LED indicator light turns off when charging is successfully underway, so it’s sleep-friendly too.

32 A Set Of Airtight Acrylic Canisters Perfect For Storing Ingredients Oggi Acrylic Canister Set Amazon $29.99 $19.99 See on Amazon Whether you're storing cereal, grains, nuts, or even protein powder, the Oggi acrylic canister set is a stylish way to organize your pantry. The silicone gaskets ensure that these canisters are airtight so that contaminants won't ruin their contents, and each set comes with four canisters: 28, 38, 59, and 72 ounces.

33 The Salad Spinner That Doubles As Clear Serving Bowl Zulay Large Salad Spinner Amazon $19 See on Amazon Not only does the clear outer container double as a stylish serving bowl, but the Zulay large-capacity salad spinner also has a built-in drain that makes it easy to pour water out without removing the lid. It has an easy-to-crank handle and a non-skid base to ensure this spinner remains stable while in use.

34 A Lip Cream Infused With Moisturizing Vitamin E DHC Lip Cream (2 Pack) Amazon $17 $15.11 See on Amazon Infused with vitamin E to help hydrate as well as soften your lips, the DHC lip cream can be worn both over lipstick as a gloss, or underneath it as a primer. Olive oil and aloe vera help soothe irritated, chapped skin, and the extra lanolin helps protect your lips from any further dryness or damage.

35 The Set Of Shatterproof Drinking Glasses Made From Stainless Steel Modern Innovations Drinking Glass Set (Set of 5) Amazon $17.99 See on Amazon These 16-ounce Modern Innovations drinking glass set comes with five glasses made from shatterproof stainless steel, making them great for outdoor activities like picnics, tailgates, camping, and more. Each glass is dishwasher-safe, and one reviewer writes: "All have seen much use, but they remain stainless and rust-free. Another nice feature is that they stack better than most plastic cups or glasses, you can fit more on a single stack in a given cabinet height."

36 A Scalp Massaging Shampoo Brush Vitagoods Scalp Massaging Shampoo Brush Amazon $11.99 See on Amazon Two different speeds, battery-operated massage, and bristles of various sizes make this brush a cut above the rest — and it helps get rid of product build-up, encourages hair growth, and gives that salon-like feel of a relaxing shampoo. It's great for people with braids or extensions, helps increase circulation, and improves scalp health over time.

37 The Shoe Insoles That Help Relieve Pain Using Acupressure MindInSole Acupressure Insoles Amazon $11.99 See on Amazon Great for helping to relieve pain from cramps and other foot ailments, the MindiInSole acupressure shoe insoles just might improve your posture as well as reduce stress while stimulating pressure points on the bottoms of your feet. All you have to do is trim them to fit and slip these insoles into your shoes to help increase blood circulation; the ventilated design helps keep sweat at bay and the magnets supposedly offer further pain-relief.

38 A Handheld Clothes Steamer That's Perfect For Travel PERFECTDAY Garment Steamer, Portable Handheld Steamer Mini Travel Steamer for Travel and Fabric Amazon $20 See on Amazon This travel steamer has a 100-milliliter tank and heats up in minutes, with automatic shut-off if the unit becomes too hot or low in water. Weighing just a pound, this device is small enough to tuck into your carry-on for times you need to look extra-polished while traveling. Reviewers even like to use these on curtains.

39 The Pizza Cutter That Comes With Two Sharp Blades UpGood Pizza Cutter Amazon $14.98 $10.98 See on Amazon Pizza cutters will grow dull over time just like any other blade, which is why the UpGood pizza cutter sends you two blades instead of one. Both blades are made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and the hand-guard design protects you from any possible nicks or cuts as you slice. The finish is completely non-slip for added safety, and this slicer even disassembles easily in the event you'd like a more thorough clean.

40 A Meat Thermometer That's Completely Waterproof GDEALER Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon $16 See on Amazon Not only is it completely waterproof — which makes it great for making candy or deep frying — but the GDEALER digital meat thermometer can read temperatures from -58 degrees up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. The stainless steel probe is 4.6 inches long so that it can easily reach into things like turkey or whole roasts, and it's even foldable for easy storage.

41 The Kit That Lets You Grow Organic Herbs At Home Nature's Blossom Herb Garden Kit Amazon $25.99 $21.49 See on Amazon With five different herbs included (basil, thyme, cilantro, parsley, and sage), Nature's Blossom herb garden kit comes with all the starting soil, pellets, growing pots, and plant markers that you need to grow your own organic herbs. The seeds are 100 percent non-GMO as well as open pollinated, and you can use this kit both indoors as well as outdoors.

42 A Set Of Decorative Soy Wax Candles Scented Candles Gift Set - Jasmine, Lotus, Lilac Blossoms & White Gardenia, Soy Wax Portable Travel Tin Candle, 4 Pack Amazon $12 See on Amazon These adorable candles come in a set of four — including a jasmine, lilac, lotus, and white gardenia scent — and are made of soy wax for a cleaner burn. Each comes with a lid so they’re perfect for aromatherapy on the go, burning for 12 to 15 hours. Added bonus: you can use the cute tins for storage afterwards.

43 The Bath Mat Made With Memory Foam Genteele Non-Slip Memory Foam Shaggy Bathroom Mat Amazon $14.99 See on Amazon Beneath the luxurious comfort of this shaggy bathroom mat is memory foam — so it contours to your feet as it absorbs water quickly. It's machine-washable and skid-resistant, and is even 1-inch thick.

44 A Digital Thermometer That Can Read The Humidity In Your Home ThermoPro Indoor Thermometer Amazon $12.99 $10.99 See on Amazon Designed for indoor use, the ThermoPro indoor thermometer can read the temperature and humidity level in your home and tell you where the air ranges on a scale from dry to comfort to wet. You can easily set this thermometer on a tabletop and let it stand alone, and there's even a magnet if you'd like to mount it to a metal surface. One reviewer writes: "I love this product (so much so that after I fell in love with the original one I purchased, I bought three more)! I really struggle with my sinuses and never realized how dry it was around me - I worked to ensure that the air around me was more comfortable for me to breathe and it REALLY made a difference."

45 The Hair Straightener Made With Anti-Static Technology Remington Wet 2 Straight Flat Iron Amazon $23.97 $20.18 See on Amazon Not only do the unique steam vents allow you to straighten damp hair with less damage, but the ceramic titanium plates on this Remington flat iron heat up quickly and get hair "sleek and soft," reviewers say. Able to heat up to 420 degrees Fahrenheit, this pick gives you 30 different settings — and the 1-inch plates allow you to curl as well as straighten.

46 A Set Of Mixing Bowl That Won't Stain Or Absorb Food Odors Pyrex Mixing Bowl Set (Set of 3) Amazon $12.99 See on Amazon Designed to be safe in the microwave, dishwasher, freezer, and even a pre-heated oven, the Pyrex mixing bowl set is made from non-porous glass that won't stain or absorb unwanted food odors. The round shape helps you maximize space while using mixers or stirring, and each set comes with three pieces: 1 quart, 1.5 quarts, and 2.5 quarts.

47 The Nose Trimmer Made From High-Quality Steel ToiletTree Products Nose Trimmer Amazon $17.95 See on Amazon Whereas plastic trimmers can easily break, the ToiletTree Products nose trimmer is made from high-quality steel that's durable yet lightweight. There's also an LED light that makes it easy to see where you're trimming, plus the water-resistant design means clean-up is easy and that you can even use it in the shower. Great for your brows and ears in addition to your nose, this trimmer operates using a single AA battery.

48 An Eyeshadow Palette With 16 Pigment-Rich Colors Lamora Eyeshadow Palette Amazon $13.95 See on Amazon This eyeshadow palette is incredibly pigmented and buttery smooth — and feels more like a cream to powder when applied to the lids. The 16 neutral shades range in finish from matte to shimmer, and contain colors like terra cotta, smoky gunmetal, shimmery beige, and champagne.

49 The Pillow That Sits On The Edge Of Your Tub For Luxurious Baths Gorilla Grip Spa Bath Pillow Amazon $29.99 $15.99 See on Amazon With seven powerful suction cups that won't let it slip into the water, the Gorilla Grip spa bath pillow has more than 2 inches of padded foam to keep your head comfortable while you soak. Unlike other bath pillows, the orthopedic two-panel design allows this one to provide support for your head, shoulders, and neck — plus, it can easily fit any sized tub, spa, or jacuzzi.

50 A Large-Capacity Electric Kettle With Automatic Shutoff Hamilton Beach Electric Tea Kettle Amazon $20 See on Amazon Able to hold an entire 1.8 liters, the Hamilton Beach electric kettle heats water faster than a microwave and more safely than on stovetop. The kettle lifts off the base for cord-free pouring, and reviewers say it "boils fast and holds a lot of water.” There's a window so you can see how much is left, and the automatic shut-off ensures your safety should you ever forget about your boil or allow the water to run dry.

51 The Spray That Eliminates Toilet Odors Before They Happen Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray Amazon $14.95 $10.25 See on Amazon Just spritz the bowl before you go to the bathroom, and the Poo-Pourri toilet spray will prevent any unwanted odors from hitting the air. Made with all-natural essential oils (like lemon, bergamot, and lemongrass) instead of synthetic fragrances, each bottle can last for up to 200 uses — and the non-toxic formula is safe for any septic tank.