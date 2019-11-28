60 Gifts That Are Best-Sellers On Amazon Because They're Actually Life-Changing

When it comes to gift-giving, it's always tempting to take the total cop-out route and get everyone those same old gift cards year after year. You know, the ones you've gotten them for the past, what is it now, three centuries? This year, shake things up a little: Opt instead for one of these life-changing gifts that have earned their best-seller status on Amazon by being simply indispensable.

Take this personal blender for example: It makes a great gift for just about everyone on your list — age restrictions or gender bias don't come into play when enjoying delicious blended beverages, right? Plus, this petite model whips up everything from protein drinks to milkshakes, and powers through soups, baby food, and cocktails along the way.

Or there's this car trunk organizer. I'm not sure I fully trust people whose car trunks are neat as a pin, but I do admire them. This big boy has storage compartments, mesh pockets, bungees, and if all else fails, a lid to close on the chaos.

Finally, one surefire, simple way to win yourself some fans is to gift this set of lightning chargers. If you're anything like me, you suffer from the iPhone lover's common plight — these darned things are always either giving out, disappearing, or getting jacked by friends and family members. Five new ones of varying lengths ranging from 3 feet to 10 feet will tie up anyone's charging needs with a nice, pretty bow.

Whatever you decide, you can rest assured that each of the items on this list has been road-tested by hundreds — and in some cases, thousands — of Amazon reviewers who have taken all the hard work out of gift-giving for you. Relax, and save the gift cards for yourself.

1 This Cup Mount Has All The Bells And Whistles With Its Articulating Arm Cellet Cup Holder Car Mount Amazon $25 See on Amazon Designed to fit any standard vehicle cup holder, this smartphone mount goes further than any other of its kind: It features an articulated arm that stretches for 13 inches in total and rotates 360 degrees. The mount head accommodates virtually any smartphone and features strong side grips with soft padding that won't scratch delicate electronics.

2 The Kitchen Caddy That Incorporates A Soap Dispenser, Too Soap Dispenser and Sponge Caddy by S&T INC. Amazon $12 See on Amazon Encompassing a soap pump that discharges detergent directly into the sponge on top, this dispenser both provides a sanitary storage spot for a kitchen sponge and speeds the cleaning process by ensuring that soap is always close at hand. The soap dispenser holds up to 13 fluid ounces for an extensive number of cleanings, while the sponge holder atop the unit accommodates most common dish sponges, and comes with a basic sponge to get the user started.

3 Charge Wireless Devices Quickly And Conveniently With This Pad CHOETECH Wireless Charger Amazon $14 See on Amazon Engineered to work with a wide range of Android devices as well as the iPhone 11 series, and Apple AirPods, this charging mat is an indispensable asset in any tech-head's collection. Available in six colors, this Qi- and ETL-certified device is as pretty on the inside as it is on the outside, featuring a smart chip that prevents it from overheating, power surges, and short-circuiting.

4 The Gadgets That Help Keep The Kitchen Clean HELESIN Silicone Counter Gap Covers (2-pack) Amazon $10 See on Amazon Anyone who enjoys spending time in the kitchen will find these gap covers useful and a real aid in keeping both counters and floors squeaky clean. Made from food-grade, BPA-free silicone, they're designed to span the gap between the stove and the counter, and since they're heat-resistant to 446 degrees, they can withstand radiating heat from the cooktop. Available in white, black, and clear, there's a model to suit any kitchen décor.

5 This Wedge-Shaped Pillow That Can Help Relive Neck & Shoulder Pain Relax Home Goods Wedge Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon Crafted from high-grade memory foam, this bed wedge is ideal for sleepers who are restless due to snoring, neck and shoulder pain, acid reflux, and a wide range of other issues (sleeping with the upper body elevated can provide relief these conditions and many more). Designed to stay firm without collapsing and provide solid support, it's also perfect for watching TV and working in bed without having to strain or repurpose dozens of fluffy pillows. Its breathable cover is machine washable for easy cleaning.

6 A Tripod That Fits Smartphones And Cameras, And Mounts Anywhere UBeesize Phone Tripod Amazon $18 See on Amazon Got a blogger on your list? A grandparent? Anyone who loves taking pictures? This tripod is a fantastic gift: Its ball mount, which rotates through a full 360 degrees, accommodates a smartphone or a camera — or, as a matter of fact, a miniature video camera like a GoPro — so it offers versatility for shooting everything from family portraits to soccer games. Additionally, its legs are fashioned from moldable metal with a padded frame, so that the mount can be attached to a branch, a stair railing, a banister, a light post, a chair arm, or just about anything else. It comes with a wireless remote control that triggers whatever is mounted on it from within 30 feet.

7 This Mop-And-Bucket Combo Makes Cleaning Fast And Easy O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop Amazon $30 See on Amazon Neat freaks and anyone who has recently moved will love this mop-and-bucket combo that features a system to wring the mop free from water, speeding up cleaning and making it dramatically easier. From trusted cleaning brand O-Cedar, the bucket operates via foot pedal to permit mopping without all the tedious and back-breaking bending over, while the mop features deep-cleaning microfiber to attract dirt and grime.

8 Booklovers Will Enjoy This Reading Light That Offers Nine Levels Of Brightness LuminoLite Rechargeable LED Book Light Amazon $14 See on Amazon Reading in bed, on the train, on the plane, at the campsite — none of these situations are a challenge when bookworms are equipped with this LED light that clips on to the side of a book, device, or even a car, plane, or train seat. With ultra-bright lights and nine brightness settings, this gadget can accommodate any ambient light situation, and it provides up to 60 hours of continuous illumination on one charge. Recharge it using the included standard micro-USB cable.

9 A Laptop Sleeve That's Water-Resistant And Great For Commuters KAYOND Canvas Water-Resistant Laptop Sleeve Amazon $15 See on Amazon Available in five styles, this laptop sleeve is crafted from neoprene, so it's water-resistant to protect the electronics inside from damage — ideal for protecting sensitive computer equipment while commuting. While lightweight, the design is incredibly thoughtful: The interior allows for storage of cables, a notepad, a smartphone, and other items, while the exterior is crafted with a small zipper in the corner to allow for charging while keeping the laptop as completely covered as possible. Available sizes range from 11 inches for storing a tablet to 17 inches for accommodating the largest laptops.

10 This Blanket Is A Thoughtful Gift For Troubled Sleepers Hypnoser Weighted Blanket Amazon $40 See on Amazon Here's proof that weighted blankets don't have to be prohibitively expensive: This model with more than 1,000 4.6-star reviews on Amazon comes in at just $40, and like all weighted blankets, it can truly make a world of difference for insomnia sufferers as well as anyone troubled by anxiety. Available in both 15- and 20-pound weights as well as a variety of sizes, it features precision anti-leak stitching to keep the glass beads where they're supposed to be — inside the blanket — and heavy-duty, double-lined construction that's breathable, too.

11 The Heated Brush That Straightens As It Styles TYMO Hair Straightening Brush Amazon $46 See on Amazon Ready to go to work in just 60 seconds, this hair tool combines the best of characteristics of a brush and a straightener into one. It's replete with triangle-shaped teeth that pass heat through the hair while keeping the scalp safe thanks to the safe zone between the heated core and the surface. Suitable for use on all types of hair with its five temperature settings, the unit uses ceramic heat to control frizz, add volume, and leave hair shiny and manageable.

12 A Mat Cleaning Kit For The Yogis On Your List ASUTRA Organic Yoga Mat Cleaner Amazon $13 See On Amazon All-natural and eco-friendly, this mat cleaning duo is designed to please even the most discerning yogis. The fast-drying spray is crafted with a blend of tea tree and lavender essential oils, both of which have natural germ-killing and anti-fungal properties, to provide a gentle, hypoallergenic clean that's free from harsh chemicals. It's paired with a microfiber cleaning cloth to give the mat a good wipe down.

13 Travelers Love These Packing Cubes For Organization And To Carry More Along JJ POWER Travel Packing Cubes with Shoe Bag Amazon $20 See on Amazon Available in a dozen colors, these packing cubes are sure to be a hit with any inveterate traveler since they both promote organization while on the road and free up space in luggage to carry more. This set of six cubes includes two large, one medium, and two small cubes, plus a double-sided shoe bag, capable of being used both as a set and separately for shorter jaunts. Made from durable nylon, they feature heavy-duty, two-way zippers, and can all fit into the smallest bag when not in use for storage.

14 Give The Gift That Keeps On Giving: This Memory Foam Mattress Topper Linenspa Gel Infused Mattress Topper Amazon $40 See on Amazon Crafted from 100 percent polyurethane memory foam gel beads, this mattress topper cradles the sleeper or casual lounger in cushioned comfort, distributing weight evenly across its surface so ensure a sound night's sleep without aches and pains. The gel beads also disseminate body heat to help head off nighttime sweating and keep users at a stable temperature. A good night's rest is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

15 These Can Covers Make A Terrific Topper For Energy Drinks CM Soft Neoprene Slim Can Insulators (4-pack) Amazon $11 See on Amazon Available in a variety of styles and patterns, these can covers are designed for the slim cans that are so popular in many energy drinks, canned coffees and lattés, and other beverages. Crafted from neoprene, they keep drinks at just the right temperature — warm or cold — and are made sturdy so they're great for the beach, camping, or just plain everyday use.

16 The Food Storage Containers That Collapse So They're Easily Stored Themselves Vremi Silicone Collapsible Food Storage Containers (4-pack) Amazon $15 See on Amazon Crafted from 100 percent food-grade, BPA-free silicone, these food storage containers have one unique point of differentiation: They each collapse down to just over an inch high — 1/3 their original size — for easy storage when not in use. Accompanied by airtight lids that keep food fresh, these containers are ideal for small urban and galley kitchens as well as for use at work, camping, and even in an RV.

17 A Soft And Shaggy Bath Mat Yimobra Shaggy Bath Mat Amazon $14 See on Amazon Made from thick, soft chenille, this mat comes in a veritable rainbow of colors and is the perfect addition to any bathroom or bedroom. The super-absorbent, plush microfiber feels cozy under the feet, and the mat is equipped with adhesive backing that will ensure the mat doesn't slip around even in wet conditions. The mat is also machine washable and dries in the dryer for ease of upkeep — it fluffs right back up.

18 A Cream That Strengthens And Conditions Nails And Repairs Cuticles Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream Amazon $8 See on Amazon Formulated with calcium, vitamins, and jojoba oil, this cream is a treat for weather- and water-ravaged hands — it rehabilitates dry, cracked, chipped nails and also rehydrates hard, peeling cuticles to give hands a makeover. Even the softest, most fragile nails will grow and strengthen when enriched with this cruelty-free formula, and it's emollient enough to moisturize hands as well. This cream is perfect for use on feet, too.

19 A Live Cam That Has So Many Uses Wyze Labs Pan Cam Amazon $37 See on Amazon Capable of streaming live video remotely over the Internet, this camera is equipped with pan, tilt, and zoom features that make it perfect for so many different applications. It's great as a security camera and can be set to automatically record a 12-second alert video when it detects motion or sound; it's equally great as a second camera to stream a podcast. Useful, too, in the baby's nursery or as a puppy cam to make sure the sofa doesn't get eaten while Fido's home alone, it can be controlled via Alexa for easy monitoring.

20 A Corsage Of Durable Charging Cords For Your iPhone CVILUX iPhone USB Cables (5 Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Since it's a multi-pack of one of those things it's impossible to have too many of, this set of lightning cables is sure to appreciated by any Apple enthusiast. They're made from copper wire for fast charging and data transfer, and they're covered with that premium nylon braided shell that, to me, has come to denote sturdiness in a lightning cord. The varying lengths are also incredibly handy for situations ranging from tight spaces to long reaches.

21 This Bluetooth That's Compatible With Almost Any Device Arteck Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard Amazon $15 See On Amazon This Bluetooth keyboard doesn't just eliminate one of the many cords from your desktop setup, it's also compatible with a range of devices from tablets to TVs, which makes it convenient for around the home and on the go.

22 These Little Clips Are The Ultimate Organizing Hack Blue Key Word Cable Clips (6-pack) Amazon $6 See on Amazon A sure key to making any desk area look more orderly, these cable clips are useful at the office and at home, and work just as well for making order out of the chaos of a nightstand or entertainment center. Made from long-lasting plastic, they're designed to be used and re-used, and install easily with peel-and-stick adhesive that makes them simple and easy.

23 This Personal Blender Makes Everything From Baby Food To Cocktails Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Amazon $15 See on Amazon Don't let its petite size fool you: This personal blender is powerful enough to crush ice and is the perfect gift for anyone who's into protein drinks or just plain loves a good milkshake. Also a dab hand at whipping up baby food and soups, it's powered by a fast and efficient motor that gets the job done, and topped with a BPA-free canister that also serves as a go-cup, too.

24 A Weather Station That Monitors All The Conditions Protmex Indoor Outdoor Thermometer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Complete with an outdoor sensor, this weather station provides a plethora of information on both indoor and outdoor conditions in real-time. Showing the time and both temperature and humidity levels both inside and outside the house, its backlit display features large, bold numbers and the ability to be mounted on the wall or stand independently on the counter.

25 The Pest Repeller That Keeps All The Bad Guys Away Neatmaster Plug-In Pest Repeller Amazon $28 See On Amazon Engineered to control rodents, flying pests like mosquitos, and other crawling bugs, this device uses ultrasonic sound waves to control intruders of all types. These sounds are inaudible to humans and pets and provide a safe and humane alternative to drive away the "bad guys" without the use of traps or harmful chemicals. It plugs into any outlet in the house to do its job, and maintains a low profile while it's at work.

26 These Socks For Outdoor Water Faucets Are Thoughtful And Practical KUUQA Outdoor Faucet Cover Amazon $8 See On Amazon They'll think of you every time the weather turns cold and the forecast is for a freeze when you give these socks that are designed to cover outdoor water faucets and keep pipes from freezing. Crafted from waterproof fabric and special polypropylene insulated cotton, they insulate against ice, freezing rain, and snow, they're engineered to accommodate a wide range of faucet types. Their flexible string tie system makes them easy to put on and take off.

27 These Heavy-Duty Headphones Are Built For Work 3M Safety WorkTunes Headphones Amazon $35 See on Amazon Designed both to block noise such as that from heavy machinery and to stream entertainment from any Bluetooth-compatible device, these headphones are wireless for convenient use on the move. With a battery life that some reviewers say can last for up to three days of intermittent use, the earmuff-style design features a built-in mic for phone calls, and fits neatly under everything from a construction-style helmet to a baseball cap for ease of wear while working on the line or on the job.

28 The Night Lights With Built In Dawn-To-Dusk Sensors Vont LED Night Light Dusk to Dawn Sensor (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See on Amazon Ideal for illuminating those hard-to-reach corners including hallways, garages, and anywhere a little light is needed on the subject, these LED lights are designed with sensors that trigger them with a decrease in ambient light. Operated simply by plugging them in to any standard outlet, these units are real eco-friendly energy savers, and provide a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours of consistent operation.

29 A Diffuser Set That Comes With All The Oils Needed For DIY Aromatherapy Pure Daily Care Aromatherapy Diffuser with Top Essential Oils Amazon $40 See on Amazon With an attractive wood grain look, this diffuser set is a multifaceted gift: It's a good-looking room accent, a relaxation and/or invigoration tool, a health and beauty appliance, and the start of a new hobby all wrapped up in one. The diffuser also functions as a humidifier and has four different timer settings for convenience during use; the set of oils spans everything from lavender and jasmine to clove and eucalyptus with all the citrusy scents in between.

30 Give A Salon-Style Pedicure Right In Their Own Home With This Soapy Combo LOVE, LORI My Solemate Amazon $15 See on Amazon Combining an emollient soap that's packed with nutrients with a pumice that provides gentle exfoliation, this bar is the key to an at-home pedicure that truly looks and feels salon-worthy. Soothing shea butter, aloe, and vitamin E moisturize winter-hardened skin, while the pumice sloughs away dry, cracked skin and calluses to leave feet soft and baby smooth. It's also suitable for use on scratchy elbows and callused hands.

31 Beachy Waves Crash Through Hair Faster With This Unique Tool Allure Three Barrel Waver Amazon $30 See on Amazon With its triple barrels, this hair tool is definitely unique-looking. What makes it a great gift is the fact that these three tongs make getting everything from professional-looking beachy waves to tighter curls easy and fast. Made with ceramic construction that produces negative ions to eliminate frizz and add shine to hair, it heats up quickly to make hairstyling speedy. It's finished with a 360-degree rotating cord for ease of use.

32 This Food Processor Is Small But Mighty Hamilton Beach Food Processor Amazon $45 See on Amazon Slight enough to fit in any cabinet, the power behind this food processor far outstrips its size: The 450-watt motor grinds through just about anything in its path, while the generous 10-cup bowl size is large enough to accommodate a big batch of guacamole or whatever you're whipping up. It's equipped with both a stainless steel S-blade to chop, mix, and purées, and a reversible stainless steel disc to slice and shreds, powering through food prep in no time.

33 The Simple Pads That Make Doing Laundry More Efficient STEADY-PAD Anti-Vibration Washer and Dryer Pads (4-Pack) Amazon $22 See on Amazon Made from sturdy, heavy-duty rubber, these feet are designed to make doing laundry more efficient by doing one simple thing: Preventing your washer and/or dryer from taking a walk. Engineered to stop the transfer of vibrations into the floor, they ensure that all that energy is absorbed back into the machine, so the machine is more efficient and the laundry gets done faster and without any hitches in the process.

34 These Sheets Are The Height Of Luxury — For Less HC COLLECTION Luxury Bed Sheets Amazon $25 See on Amazon With more than 23,000 reviews on Amazon culminating in a 4.2-star rating, these sheets are without a doubt the most frequently-reviewed items I've ever run across on the site, and they're also "The best set of sheets I've ever owned," according to reviewer Jeremy. Crafted from double-brushed microfibers, these sheets are ultra-soft, and reviewers rave about how they're always just the right temperature. Available in a dozen colors, these sheets also feature a deep pocket on the fitted sheet so they're not going anywhere once they're on the bed. Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King

35 A Handy Spice Organizer Kamenstein Spice Rack Organizer Amazon $30 See on Amazon Crafted from stainless steel and equipped with 12 spices in airtight glass spice jars, this spice rack set is suitable for use in a cabinet but attractive enough to display on a countertop. Made in an FDA-approved and monitored facility, the spices in this organizer base remain neatly in order and are angled for easy viewing and selection. The jar caps are chrome, too coordinate with the base, and are labeled for ease of use.

36 A Reusable Notebook That Uploads To The Cloud Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon $21 See on Amazon This reusable notebook has 36 pages that can be used again and again — when written on with the included pen, the pages can be completely wiped clean. Best of all, you can upload the handwritten notes to the Cloud, Slack, Google Drive, and more.

37 This Soothing Crystal Lamp That Has A Dimmer Switch Himalayan Glow Carved Crystal Lamp Amazon $23 See on Amazon This selenite crystal lamp is beautiful, sturdy, and emits a clean white glow. It has a dimmer switch to set the mood in any room, and one reviewer wrote: "Great quality and can be bright enough to work as a lamp simply for lighting."

38 An Outlet Shelf That Can Save You Space ECHOGEAR Outlet Shelf Amazon $15 See on Amazon With the ability to hold up to 10 pounds of weight, this unique outlet shelf has lots of unique possibilities — use it in the living room to hold your phone or a speaker, or keep it in the bathroom to keep your toothbrush or electric shaver out of the way. It also fits smart speakers like the Echo Dot, and you install it like you would any outlet cover.

39 A Set Of Two Rechargeable Toothbrushes AquaSonic Rechargeable ToothBrushes (Set of 2) Amazon $42 See on Amazon This set of two toothbrushes is a great gift for the family — or keep one for yourself and give the other away. It contains a black and white electric toothbrush, two travel cases, and 10 different brush heads. It also has a built-in timer to tell you when to stop brushing and three different modes.

40 A Handheld Wand That Can Help Get Rid Of Acne NuDerma Portable Handheld Therapy Wand Amazon $34 See on Amazon This sonic wand delivers vibrations that can do everything from encourage hair growth to decreasing or healing breakouts. It comes with a number of interchangeable heads, and is similar to what you would find at a fancy spa. One reviewer wrote: "My esthetician used this wand on me and it killed all of the bacteria under my skin. Within days, my face cleared up. I also get ingrown hairs in the back of my thighs."

41 A Wallet With RFID-Blocking Powers Travelambo Slim RFID Blocking Wallet Amazon $7 See on Amazon This affordable wallet is actually made from 100% genuine leather and has RFID-blocking technology that prevents identity thieves from snagging your credit card information. It fits a number of cards and comes in a variety of colors.

42 The Mask Fortified With Activated Charcoal Piero Lorenzo Suction Black Mask Amazon $10 See on Amazon This mask is made with activated charcoal to remove impurities from the skin — and unclog the pores that can cause you to break out. It peels right off after it dries (making it extra-fun to use) and it helps to minimize the appearance of pores.

43 A 3-D Sleeping Mask That Doesn't Put Pressure On Eyes 3D Contoured Sleeping Mask by MZOO Amazon $17 See on Amazon Made with memory foam and featuring a contoured fit around the eyes to reduce pressure, this sleeping mask is sure to be a hit. It blocks light out, has an adjustable buckle strap, and you can still blink when you're wearing it, making it ideal for traveling or meditation.

44 An Electric Milk Frother And Steamer Electric Milk Frother and Steamer by NOVETE Amazon $37 See on Amazon This stainless steel jug easily warms and froths 150 milliliters of milk for the perfect coffee drinks. It only takes two minutes to work — and can also froth cold milk as well, for the perfect iced coffee before your commute.

45 A Fashion-Forward Lunch Box With Zippered Pockets Easy Fun Fashionable Lunch Box Amazon $15 See on Amazon This insulated lunch bag is fashionable enough to look like a fancy tote bag — but instead, it'll keep your desk lunch cool and ready to go without having to fight your officemates for fridge space. There's a front zippered pocket to keep snacks, and two little pockets to store anything from your keys to your vitamins. It comes in a few colors, too.

46 These Collapsible, Reusable Grocery Bags Earthwise Collapsible Reusable Grocery Bags (Set of 3) Amazon $24 See on Amazon These reusable grocery bags stay upright and open with ease — so you can store them in carts to organize your groceries and easily move them to your trunk when you're done. They also have side handles and a longer shoulder strap to easily carry them, and they're made from recycled cardboard.

47 An Electric Kettle That Boils Water In Minutes BREVO Electric Kettle Amazon $30 See on Amazon This electric kettle has a sturdy glass exterior and a cool-touch plastic handle. It boils water in mere minutes, making anything from tea to instant soup an even easier task — and has automatic shut-off once the water runs out or it becomes too hot.

48 A Pressurized Cleaner That Works In Every Room Pentabeauty Handheld Pressurized Cleaner (9-pieces) Amazon $39 See On Amazon This cleaning set features a pressurized steamer which will easily get all the dirt, grime, and build-up from glass, your car, your oven, and even your clothes. It includes a few different attachment heads to make each job a cinch: Use the angled nozzle head to get underneath your toilet, the brush head to clean your sink, and the classic steamer to get your button-down pressed for that job interview.

49 An Avocado Growing Kit AvoSeedo Avocado Tree Growing Kit Amazon $11 See on Amazon Avocados are expensive — so grow your own tree from the seed of one you grab at the store. Place it right in the center of AvoSeedo and in around six weeks, it will sprout. One reviewer wrote: "My very first try with the Avoseedo and I have two baby trees to call my own."

50 The Grill Mats You Can Use For A Variety Of Kitchen Tasks RENOOK Grill Mats (6-pack) Amazon $14 See on Amazon Use these silicone mats to make grilling a little cleaner — or to keep foods separated in the case of any dietary restrictions. They can also be used to roast or bake foods, and they're safe to put into the dishwasher.

51 These Meat-Shredding Claws That Are Heat-Resistant Aezek Heat Resistant Meat Claws Amazon $10 See On Amazon These meat-shredding claws are must-have tools for anyone who grills, because you can shred pork or meat instantly since they're heat-resistant. Use it for other things, too, like try shredding rotisserie chicken or to keep a watermelon stable while you cut.

52 A Balance Disc To Improve Posture Balance Disc by URBNFit Amazon $19 See on Amazon Put this wobble cushion on your desk chair to improve posture and provide lumbar support (which can reduce pain in the back or neck). It can also be used as a balance disc for at-home workouts that can help you work your core, and the grips at the bottom keep it stable.

53 An Olive Oil Sprayer For Precision Cooking Anmyox Olive Oil Sprayer Set Amazon $12 See on Amazon This glass and steel olive oil sprayer makes adding oil to salad or a pan the easiest thing to do — and it controls exactly how much you want to use so you don't end up with soggy greens. It's also useful with soy sauce, vinegar, and other oils: and holds up to 100 milliliters of product.

54 A Miniature Umbrella With UV Protection Yoobure Small Mini Umbrella Amazon $10 See on Amazon This tiny little umbrella is only 6.6-inches when you fold it up, making it the perfect addition to throw in your purse or backpack. It has UV protection, aluminum alloy ribs that won't break with the wind, and comes in a variety of fun colors and styles.

55 A Vibrating Massage Cushion That's Heated SNAILAX Vibration Massage Seat Cushion Amazon $44 See on Amazon This massaging seat cushion has six vibrating nodes that offer a relaxing massage — and also has soothing heat that can help loosen up your sore back. It features automatic shut-off, and even has a car adapter so you can use this on your commute home.

56 This Car Organizer That Keeps Your Trunk Clean FORTEM Car Trunk Organizer Amazon $34 See on Amazon This heavy-duty trunk organizer has two compartments (and a removable divider and cover) to keep your trunk organized, whether you fill it with emergency supplies or groceries. It even has sturdy hooks to keep it in place as you drive.

57 An Unique Pillow That's Made For Travel Huzi Infinity Pillow Amazon $40 See on Amazon Made with soft and eco-friendly bamboo fabric, this infinity pillow can be used a number of ways to create a customized pillow for your next trip. It's breathable and machine-washable, and one reviewer wrote: "Oh, how I love this Infinity Pillow! I used it for 2 five and a half hour flights, just got home and don’t want to even try to sleep without it."

58 A Glass Bottle With An Infuser And Strainer Sacred Lotus Love Glass Tea Infuser Bottle with Strainer Amazon $34 See on Amazon This beautiful glass tumbler is made from eco-friendly glass and steel — and it comes with a strainer and diffuser so you can make anything from loose-leaf tea to spa water in this. The leak-proof lid is secure, and it even comes with a cover to keep it protected.

59 A Bamboo Cheese Board For Any Occassion Picnic at Ascot Original Bamboo Cheese Board Amazon $36 See on Amazon This is your cheese plate but leveled up — it has cheese markers so people can identify the brie from the St. Andrea, and contains three ceramic molds for the Boursin, nuts, or jams. It's made from bamboo, and has a deep groove to collect any run-off.