63 Things Skyrocketing In Popularity On Amazon That Are Sick As Hell

While it's definitely not everything in life, popularity has its perks. When you have a wide network of friends and family, you can use it to find a job, score discount concert tickets, or even swing a cheap deal on a new car. But thanks to the internet, people aren't the only ones with wide networks. Take the ridiculously clever Amazon products with a cult following, for example.

If a product isn't popular, it's for one of two reasons: either no one knows about it, or it's a hunk of junk. If no one knows about it, you can easily tell by looking at the reviews — there probably won't be any for you to read. But if it's not worth the buy, the reviews are likely filled with past-shoppers tearing the item to shreds. Luckily, not only does Amazon make it easy to return purchases you no longer want, but their customer review section is also so large, it's almost impossible to wind up with a bunk product.

But if you're worried about accidentally wasting your hard-earned money, fear not — I've come up with this list that's chock-full of awesome products currently skyrocketing in popularity. From high-waisted yoga pants with a built-in pocket, to eco-friendly silicone container lids, you truly can't go wrong with any of these great products that Amazon users are obsessed with.

1 These Stretchable Lids That Help Keep Your Food Fresh Longzon Silicone Stretch Lids (Set Of 12) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Instead of hunting around for that one lid in your cabinet, just use these versatile silicone lids to cover your leftovers. They come in round and rectangular shapes in a variety of sizes, all 12 of which stretch out over your containers so you can use them on jars, pots, and more. Plus, they’re safe to use in the microwave.

2 A Fashionable Bralette Made From Breathable Cotton Calvin Klein Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whereas traditional bras can feel uncomfortable, this bralette is the exact opposite. Thanks to the breathable cotton, it's great for workouts, relaxing, or running errands — and buyers say it "offers support but is still a relaxed comfy fit." Get it in a wide range of colors and patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X Plus

3 A Cult-Favorite Vitamin C Serum That Nourishes Skin TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon $20 See On Amazon Inside this vial of facial serum, you’ll find vitamin C to help even out your skin tone as well as moisturizing hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and jojoba oil. The vitamin C serum lives up to its claims, and has amassed over 10,000 five-star customer reviews, including one that explained: “My skin is brighter, more taut, and dark circles and spots are lightening. Love it!”

4 A Bowl That Lets You Pop Loose Kernels In The Microwave Salbree Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $17.90 $15.90 See On Amazon Available in 18 different fun colors, this bowl is a must-have for anyone who loves fresh popcorn. The easy-grab handles keep your hands safe from accidental burns, and it doubles as a regular bowl when you're not using it to pop loose kernels; then it collapses down for easy storage.

5 The Thick Wool Socks That Are Extra-Cozy In The Winter OKISS Women's Winter Socks (5-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Wear them to keep your feet warm while shoveling or skiing, or wear these thick wool socks to add a fun splash of color to practically any outfit. They're breathable so that you won't have to worry about your feet overheating or sweating, plus one Amazon reviewer raved about the "very vibrant" color schemes.

6 A Hair Finishing Stick For Taming Frizz & Flyaways BestLand Hair Finishing Stick Amazon $8 See On Amazon Tame stubborn flyaways and unruly bangs with this hair finishing stick. The mascara wand delivers a slick of transparent cream, leaving your strands smoother and shinier-looking. It’s made with USDA-certified ingredients and is also cruelty-free. What’s more? The product is about the size of a tube of mascara, small enough to take with you and use anywhere.

7 This Pair Of Adjustable Bamboo-Memory Foam Pillows PLX Memory Foam Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon $33.99 See On Amazon Filled with shredded memory foam that you can easily remove for a lower loft, these pillows are great for practically any sleeping style. You can even put them between your legs if you sleep on your side, or underneath your knees if you prefer to snooze on your back. The bamboo cover is hypoallergenic as well as breathable so that you don't overheat at night.

8 A Hilarious Bath Bomb For When You're Fed Up With The World Da Bomb Bath Bomb Amazon $7.50 $4.99 See On Amazon Unlike other bath bombs, the hilariously named F bomb has a fun fortune cookie-esque message on the inside for you to enjoy once it dissolves. It also won't leave any stubborn stains around the rim of your tub, and the lavender scent and fizzy consistency are designed to help melt away your anger.

9 A Handheld Milk Frother To Whip Up Creamy Lattes At Home SIMPLETASTE Milk Frother Amazon $11 See On Amazon This handheld milk frother is an inexpensive way to upgrade your lattes at home. Using just two AA batteries, it whisks milk into a creamy foam and is strong enough to also whip up fluffy eggs, smooth sauces, and more — all at the touch of a button. Plus, the wand is strong yet lightweight stainless steel, so it’s easy to maneuver.

10 A Weighted Blanket That Can Help You Fall Asleep At Night Hypnoser Adult Weighted Blanket Amazon $36 See On Amazon This weighted blanket has more than 6,000 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating. Unlike other weighted blankets, it has a breathable cotton cover that’s stitched so that the glass beads on the inside stay evenly distributed throughout, plus it's available between 10 to 25 pounds.

11 A Smart Light Bulb That's Compatible With Alexa Philips Hue Smart Bulb Amazon $49.99 See On Amazon Just sync it with Alexa or Google Assistant, and you can easily control this smart light bulb using voice commands. The downloadable app lets you set schedules so that your lights are on when you come home, and there are 16 million different colors to choose from — setting a mood has never been so easy.

12 A Stand Mixer That Weighs Less Than 5 Pounds Dash Everyday Electric Stand Mixer Amazon $40 See On Amazon Handy for whipping up batters and kneading dough (without a struggle), this stand mixer is a must-have for the kitchen. It weighs just five pounds but features six speed settings and includes beater and dough hook attachments made with rust-resistant stainless steel. Reviewers have appreciated that it’s small but powerful. It’s offered in nine colors, ranging from a cheerful yellow to timeless white.

13 The Auto-Sealing Mug That Keeps Your Beverages Toasty Contigo Travel Mug Amazon $24.99 See On Amazon Keep your hot beverages toasty for up to seven hours, or keep your cold beverages chilled for up to 18, thanks to this insulated travel mug. It's made from rust-resistant stainless steel, plus the lid is leakproof and automatically seals when you're done sipping so you won't have to worry about accidental spills.

14 A Pair Of Fuzzy Slippers Made With Super-Soft Memory Foam Ultraideas Women's Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you're looking for a pair of slippers that you can wear inside and out, look no further than these ones. The anti-skid rubber sole makes them perfect for a quick trip to the mailbox, and the high-density memory foam sole contours to the shape of your foot for added comfort. Get them in five colors and four sizes. Available sizes: 5 — 12

15 The Bottle And Can Cooler That's Double-Wall Insulated asobu Bottle Cooler Amazon $29.99 See On Amazon Perfect for BBQs, picnics, and tailgating, this handheld cooler is a great way to keep your bottled and canned beverages chilled for hours while you sip. There's also a bottle opener built into the top for added convenience, and one reviewer raved that "the rubber seals inside it keep your beer bottle from clanking and moving around while drinking."

16 A Reversible Throw Blanket With 3 Heat Settings Zircon Electric Blanket Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you tend to run cooler, this heated throw blanket should come in handy. It offers three heat settings to choose from and comes with a foot pocket to keep your toes comfortably warm. The plush sherpa lining is ultra-soft, and it automatically shuts off after a set amount of time, just in case you fall asleep.

17 These Smart Plugs That Let You Control Your Devices Remotely TP-Link Smart Plug (2-Pack) Amazon $39.99 $32.50 See On Amazon Just plug in practically any device, and these smart plugs let you turn it on and off without having to get up off the couch. The downloadable app lets you check to make sure your devices are off after you've left the house, and they're also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice-control options.

18 An Alarm Clock That Wakes You Up Gently Over Time JALL Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock Amazon $46 See On Amazon Instead of waking up groggy to a loud, blaring alarm, switch over to this sunrise alarm clock. It gradually grows brighter to simulate the actual sunrise so that you wake up gently. The built-in USB port lets you easily charge your smartphone while you snooze, and the optional built-in sounds mimic natural noises to make your morning even better.

19 The Device That Lets You Stream Hulu, Netflix, HBO, And More Amazon Renewed Roku Streaming Stick Amazon $49 $46.99 See On Amazon Just plug this Roku streaming stick into your television's HDMI port, and then connect it to your WiFi — you'll instantly be able to use your favorite streaming apps, games, and websites. It's compatible with HD and 4K streaming, plus there's even a voice control function that makes it easy to search for specific shows or movies.

20 A Fun Party Game That Has Players Create Hilarious Memes WHAT DO YOU MEME? Party Game Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made for anyone aged 17 and up, this fun party game has players compete to make the funniest memes using caption and photo cards. Each box comes with more than 300 caption cards as well as 50 photo cards, and many Amazon reviewers compared it to the popular game Apples to Apples — but with a NSFW, internet-centric twist.

21 The Photo Printer That Works With Your Smartphone Lifeprint Portable Smartphone Printer Amazon $35 See On Amazon Remember the joys of holding a physical photograph in your hand? Get them back with this Bluetooth-enabled photo printer that connects to your iPhone or Android. The totally portable printer turns out 2-by-3-inch snapshots and even comes with photo paper to get you started. Plus, it even lets you print still images from videos, so you can truly capture the moment at any moment.

22 An Eye Pillow With Aromatherapy Benefits Blissful Being Lavender Eye Pillow Amazon $13 See On Amazon Treat yourself to some well-deserved R&R in the form of this eye pillow that provides gentle acupressure. For total relaxation, it’s infused with lavender to help promote feelings of calmness, and the silky satin material feels like heaven against the skin. Put it in the microwave for some heat therapy, or keep it in the freezer for cold relief.

23 The Smart Plug That’s Designed For Outdoor Use Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add smart functionality to your outdoor living space with the Kasa smart plug. With this ingenious invention, you can voice-control your string lights, water feature, or anything else you have plugged in. It’s weather-resistant, and has a Wi-Fi range of 300 feet. You can even download the Kasa app to your phone to control the plug when you’re away from home.

24 A Pack Of Dryer Balls That Can Help Save You Money Over Time Life Miracle Dryer Balls Amazon $9.97 See On Amazon Simply toss them into your dryer along with the rest of your wet clothes, and these dryer balls can help aerate your laundry so that it dries quicker. Not only can they help save you money on your utility bill, but unlike traditional dryer sheets, they're also reusable for hundreds of washes and don't contain any irritating additives.

25 The Journal That Helps You Achieve Inner Zen Zen as F*ck: A Journal for Practicing Mindful Art Amazon $14.99 $8.99 See On Amazon It can be easy to lose sight of what's important in life, so on days like those, use a journal like this one to sit back and reflect. It's filled with positive affirmations that help put you into a positive mindset, and it's a great way to reset yourself when life gets a little too stressful.

26 A Pack Of Underwear Made From Breathable Cotton Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Panty (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Available in a variety of colors, this pack of underwear is great for anyone who wants a ton of underwear, but doesn't want to break the bank either. Each pair is made from breathable, lightweight cotton, and the added spandex lets them stretch a bit for added comfort. One of over 30,000 reviewers raved, "These are hands down, by far the best underwear I have owned." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

27 The Flat Iron That Helps Reduce Frizz While Infusing Shine HSI PROFESSIONAL Ionic Flat Iron Amazon $39.89 See On Amazon With over 24,000 four- and five-star reviews, it's clear that Amazon shoppers love this flat iron. The high-quality ceramic plates work to infuse shine into your hair while simultaneously reducing frizz, plus it also has built-in sensors that help ensure that the heat is distributed through your hair evenly.

28 A Foot Cream That Helps Prevent Further Moisture Loss O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream Amazon $7.29 See On Amazon By creating a protective layer across the surface of your skin, this foot cream helps prevent further moisture loss so that your feet feel soft and smooth. Most reviewers saw results after just a few days, and one even wrote that it's the "only thing" that's ever worked to reduce tough skin and thick calluses.

29 The LED Strip Lights That Are Completely Waterproof DAYBETTER LED Strip Lights Amazon $41.99 $29.89 See On Amazon Put them underneath your counters for some chic lighting, or put these LED strip lights out on your patio — don't worry, they're completely waterproof. The strong adhesive on the back ensures that they stay put practically anywhere you place them, and each order comes with a remote so you can control them from a distance and choose your color scheme.

30 A Brush That Gently Massages Shampoo Into Your Scalp Maxsoft Shampoo Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon Made with thick silicone bristles that can help stimulate blood flow in your scalp, this shampoo brush not only helps clean your hair, but it also massages your head as you scrub. There are zero batteries required, and it's also waterproof. Currently, it's a cult-favorite with nearly 5,000 reviews.

31 The Orthopedic Knee Pillow That Can Help Alleviate Sciatica ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow Amazon $28 See On Amazon Just tuck it between your knees when you go to bed, and this orthopedic pillow may help alleviate pain from sciatica or lower-back tension. It's filled with high-density memory foam that won't collapse over time, and the removable cover is breathable to help prevent you from overheating.

32 A Family-Friendly Party Game That's Like Russian Roulette, But With Exploding Kittens Exploding Kittens Card Game Amazon $29.99 $28.49 See On Amazon Think of this fun party game like Russian roulette — players take turns drawing cards, but if they pull an exploding kitten, they automatically lose. You can block the exploding kitten with defuse cards, plus the entire game only takes about 15 minutes to play and five minutes to learn.

33 The Soft Bluetooth Headphones That You Can Wear To Bed WINONLY Bluetooth Sleep Headphones Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you enjoy listening to music or podcasts as you fall asleep, make sure to grab these Bluetooth headphones. They're incredibly soft so that you can comfortably wear them while you snooze, and the material is also breathable to help prevent you from getting hot and sweaty. They're also great for keeping your ears warm while you exercise, plus the speakers are removable so that you can easily wash the band.

34 A Stand Designed To Hold Your Apple Watch elago Apple Watch Stand Amazon $9.99 $8.99 See On Amazon Made from scratch-resistant silicone, this stand makes for a great place to store your Apple watch when you aren't wearing it. It holds the charger and charging cable in place so that you don't have a bunch of messy wires hanging everywhere, plus it's compatible with the Apple watch series one and newer.

35 The Bluetooth Earbuds That Are Water- And Sweat-Resistant Vealvion Bluetooth Earbuds Amazon $59.99 $42.99 See On Amazon Wear them while you're exercising at the gym, or wear these Bluetooth earbuds while you're out jogging in the rain. They're sweat- as well as water-resistant so you won't have to worry about them short-circuiting, and the battery lasts for up to eight hours when fully charged — or up to 28 hours when used in conjunction with the charging case.

36 A Hair Dryer That Adds Volume To Flat, Limp Hair Revlon Volumizing Hot Air Brush Amazon $42 See On Amazon It can be difficult to add volume to flat, limp hair — unless you're using this volumizing hair dryer, of course. The nylon pin and tufted bristles work to detangle and straighten, while the oval brush design helps add volume to your roots. There are three heat settings to choose from, and it can even help infuse shine into your strands. Those who have never before had luck with DIY blowouts rave: "gives my hair the closest thing to a professional blowout at home."

37 An Essential Oil Diffuser With 7 Color-Changing Mood Lights InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $15.99 $14.99 See On Amazon Simply add your favorite essential oils to the water reservoir, then kick back and relax as this diffuser distributes relaxing aromas throughout the room. There are also seven color-changing lights to choose from to help set the mood, and it's able to run for up to eight hours continuously. It's a number-one best seller because it's powerful, low-maintenance, and stylish.

38 A $24 Electric Toothbrush That's Just As Good As The Name-Brand SHAOJIER Electric Toothbrush Amazon $23.99 $19.99 See On Amazon Unlike other electric toothbrushes, this one is completely waterproof so that you can brush your teeth while you shower. There are three cleaning modes to choose from depending on how sensitive your gums are, and the built-in timer makes it easy to keep track of how long you've been brushing. Despite all those features (and the six replacement brush heads), it costs just $24.

39 The Shampoo That Can Help Fortify Thin Hair PURA D'OR Anti-Thinning Shampoo Amazon $39 $29.99 See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you have a dry scalp, thinning hair, or fragile strands — this shampoo can help fortify your mane and reduce breakage. The formula is chock-full of nourishing ingredients like pumpkin seed, black cumin oil, and more, plus it's completely vegan, cruelty-free, and hypoallergenic.

40 A Body Pillow With A Hypoallergenic And Antimicrobial Fill Soft-Tex Body Pillow Amazon $23.70 $19.92 See On Amazon With its oversized design, this body pillow aims to support you no matter what position you prefer. It's covered in natural cotton and stuffed with a hypoallergenic, antimicrobial fill. One Amazon reviewer even raved that "it forms to your shape, and doesn't have that cheap bouncy feel that the others have."

41 The Handy Tool That Helps Prevent Hair From Clogging Your Drain TubShroom Tub Drain Protector Amazon $12.99 See On Amazon Just stick it into your drain, and the TubShroom will help prevent loose strands of hair from clogging your pipes. It's designed so that the collected hair and debris won't impede the flow of water down the drain, and it's made to fit practically any standard tub or sink.

42 A Cozy Beanie Hat Available In Dozens Of Cool Colors Carhartt Beanie Cap Amazon $15 See On Amazon It doesn't matter what color scheme your outfit is — you can find a shade that'll match. This beanie cap is also made to fit virtually all sizes thanks to the stretchy, rib-knit construction, and reviewers rave that it's by far their "favorite hat" in their wardrobe.

43 The Car Seat Belt Covers That Feel So Soft Amooca Faux Sheepskin Seat Belt Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Seat belt digging into your shoulder? Attach this faux sheepskin cover and you can commute in ultimate comfort. Each set comes with two covers that attach securely with Velcro. Choose from six colors, ranging from beige to black to bright red.

44 A Pack Of Spatulas That Help You Get Every Last Drop From Your Bottles S&T INC Beauty Spatulas (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Throwing out your condiment and makeup bottles is wasteful when there's still product inside, so use these spatulas to help you get every last drop. They come in a two sizes so that they're perfect for small as well as large bottles, and each one is food-safe and BPA-free.

45 The Bluetooth Earbuds With 240,000 Reviews TOZO Wireless Earbuds Amazon $33 See On Amazon Want some Bluetooth earbuds but don’t want to spend an arm and a leg? You don’t have to, thanks to this pair that boasts more than 240,000 reviews and a 4.4-star overall rating. Ergonomically shaped for comfortable wear, they’re waterproof and offer up to 30 hours of play when stored in the charging case.

46 A Foot File Made From Surgical-Grade Stainless Steel Rikans Foot File Amazon $11.95 See On Amazon Made from surgical-grade stainless steel, this foot file is designed to work effectively on both wet and dry feet. It's an easy way to help exfoliate away rough layers of skin without using any harsh chemicals, plus one Amazon reviewer even wrote that "very little pressure is needed" in order for this file to be effective.

47 This Extension Cord With A Space-Saving Design Sleek Socket Outlet Cover and Power Strip Amazon $25 See On Amazon Modern life — with all its devices — requires lots of plug-in space, but things can get bulky and complicated fast. That’s why this outlet cover and extension cord combo is such a great invention. The low-profile outlet cover takes up way less space than a traditional plug, and the three-socket extension gives you a full 8 feet or reach.

48 A Pack Of Sheets That Help Keep Produce Fresher For Longer THE FRESHGLOW CO Food Saver Sheets Amazon $16.15 $10.93 See On Amazon Letting your produce spoil in the fridge is an easy way to waste money, but luckily, these food saver sheets help keep your ingredients fresher for longer. (The secret? They're infused with active botanicals that regulate spoilage.) You can trim them to fit the drawers and shelves in your fridge or line your fruit bowl, plus each one is completely BPA-free.

49 The LED Night Lights With Built-In Brightness Sensors Vont LED Night Light (6-Pack) Amazon $11.99 See On Amazon Unlike other night lights, these ones are made with built-in sensors that prevent them from turning on when there's already light in the room, which can help you save money over time. The LED bulbs use hardly any electricity, and they even have a lifetime of over 10,000 hours.

50 A Brush Made With Nourishing Boar Bristles Beauty by Earth Boar Bristle Brush Amazon $21.99 $17.99 See On Amazon Because it's made with boar bristles, this hairbrush helps distribute oil from your scalp to the tips of your hair, which is an easy, natural way to infuse shine while preventing breakage. It has over 1,100 reviews, one of which raves "my scalp has become one with the universes."

51 The Furniture Repair Kit That Hides Scratches Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your wooden furniture is looking a little worse for the wear, this furniture repair kit can spruce it right up. It comes with markers and crayons that conceal any scratches or scuffs — just draw directly on the surface. Each kit includes shades in common wood varieties, like oak, maple, and walnut. Plus, you get a sharpener to keep the crayons sharp for precise work.

52 A Gadget That Cooks Delicious Breakfast Sandwiches Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon The next time you're in a morning rush, use this breakfast sandwich maker to whip up a quick meal without dirtying up the stove. It only takes about five minutes for all the ingredients to cook (including eggs, sausage or bacon, cheese, and bread), and the heating plates are removable so that they're easy to clean.

53 This Cult-Favorite Detoxifying Mask Made From Clay Aztec Secret Clay Mask Amazon $8 See On Amazon This beauty secret contains nothing but bentonite clay, which can help cleanse your skin. You only need to wear it for about 10 minutes in order to experience the full benefits, and nearly 20,000 reviewers are wondering why they didn't add it to their beauty arsenal sooner.

54 A Pair Of Pillowcases Made From Super Soft Satin Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $13.99 $9.99 See On Amazon When compared to cotton, satin absorbs less moisture and produces less friction, which means that these satin pillowcases can help your hair and skin to feel better in the morning. They're available in standard, queen, and king sizes, plus there's a variety of gorgeous colors to choose from so that they'll easily match your sheets.

55 The Spray That Helps Eliminate Bathroom Odors Before They Happen Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray Amazon $22 See On Amazon Just spray it into your toilet before you "go," and this spray can help eliminate unwanted bathroom odors before they even hit the air. It's formulated with a blend of lavender, vanilla, and citrus essential oils, plus each bottle comes with enough for about 800 uses.

56 A Duffle Bag With A Built-In Compartment For Your Shoes Under Armour Duffle Bag Amazon $34.99 $29.99 See On Amazon Not only is it available in a variety of colors, but this duffle bag also has an extra compartment where you can keep your shoes separate from the rest of your luggage. It's made from 100% polyester, and one Amazon reviewer wrote that "it's lightweight, but feels well-made."

57 The Sweatshirt That Feels Like An Oversized, Soft Blanket THE COMFY Oversized Blanket Sweatshirt Amazon $59.99 See On Amazon Made from super soft sherpa and available in various colors, this oversized sweatshirt is practically a must-have for Netflix-binging, fireside reading, and outdoor sports events. The large pocket is a great place to store remotes and other small items, plus one size is made to fit all.

58 A Magnesium Spray That Can Help Relieve Sore Muscles Magnum Solace Magnesium Oil Spray Amazon $9.95 See On Amazon Formulated from 100% elemental magnesium sourced directly from the Dead Sea, this spray is an easy way to help alleviate pain from sore muscles, cramps, and headaches. According to reviewers, it's also effective for insomnia and stress. Each order comes with enough for up to 375 sprays, and the bottle is even TSA-compliant for use on the go.

59 This Scented Candle Made With Natural Soy Wax Lulu Luxury Soy Candle, 9 Oz. Amazon $20 See On Amazon This luxury scented candle is made from soy wax with a cotton wick, and reviewers on Amazon say it has a clean, even burn. The jasmine, oud & sandalwood scent has a sweet and spicy aroma that fans love, but it also comes in tons of other options.

60 A Reusable Facial Roller That Absorbs Excess Oil REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon Swap your single-use blotting papers for this oil-absorbing facial roller. Made from volcanic stone, it can help manage excess oil just by rolling it on your skin, and you can wash and reuse the stone so you won’t have to replace it constantly.

61 A Two-Pack Of LED Reading Lights Outus LED Reading Light (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Love to read in the dark? This two-pack of LED reading lights has a clever clear design that slips right on top of your page, providing an easy way to illuminate your books. They’re lightweight, battery-powered, and easy to use.

62 A Set Of Blackout Curtains For Under $25 NICETOWN Blackout Curtain Panels (1 Pair) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Whether you have a nontraditional work schedule, a baby, or just like to sleep in absolute darkness, a set of blackout curtains can be a serious life upgrade. These insulated curtains are made from durable polyester, and Amazon reviewers say they’re super easy to install.