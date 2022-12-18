65 Clever, Cheap Gifts For Men When You Don't Know What To Get

It is pretty universally acknowledged that some guys are, like, really hard to shop for. After all, how many giant square cocktail ice cube trays does one person need? So if you’re flummoxed over what to buy your dad, brother, S.O., or best guy friend on your shopping list, take a deep breath and scour this list of 65 gifts that will provide all the inspiration you need. Whether you’re shopping for a guy who loves his gadgets, a man who can’t get enough outdoor adventuring, or someone trying to take their grooming to the next level, there’s something here for everyone.

Better yet, all these clever gifts are affordable, too. Most are squarely in the $10-30 price range. So go ahead and get shopping because you’re better than a three-pack of new underwear.

1 This Handsome Wooden Docking Station For All His Devices Barva Wood Docking Station Amazon $42 See On Amazon Try this charging docking station if you’re gifting for a guy who can’t seem to keep his gadgets sorted. Made from rustic-looking wood, it features a stand for a phone, tablet, and even a niche for a watch, all with slots to feed charging cables. There’s even a tray at the bottom for loose change and more. Available colors: 2

2 A Grill Cleaner That Fits Inside A Pocket Sage Owl Barbeque Grill Cleaner Amazon $19 See On Amazon For the grilling aficionado in your life, consider this pocket-sized grill cleaner. It’s made from sturdy, solid brass and has multiple grooves in various sizes to scrape clean grates of many varieties. There’s even a flat edge to scrape a griddle and a bottle opener for extra convenience.

3 The Versatile Pizza Stone You Can Use In The Oven Or On The Grill Heritage Square Pizza Stone Amazon $36 See On Amazon Get cooking with this quality pizza stone. It’s made from glazed cordierite stone that remains crack-free, whether you’re using it on the grill or in the oven. It’s nonstick, so it’s easy to clean, and even comes with a free pizza cutter too.

4 This Customized Star Map That Commemorates Meaningful Dates Bigicraft Customizable Star Map Poster Amazon $29 See On Amazon Honor a significant day like a birthday or anniversary with a personalized star map. It reveals the constellations of a special moment in time, and you can opt to get it framed or leave it unframed.

5 A Chic Set Of Crystal Cocktail Glasses Mixology & Craft Whiskey Glasses (4-Pieces) Amazon $35 See On Amazon For any guy in your life who enjoys a stiff drink, consider giving these whiskey glasses. Each set comes with four 10-ounce crystal glasses, perfect for cocktails or spirits on the rocks. The etched diamond pattern creates a classic look that never goes out of style.

6 The Chef Knives With Vivid Galaxy Prints CHEF'S VISION Cosmos Kitchen Knife Set (6-Pieces) Amazon $60 See On Amazon Try these cosmos kitchen knives if you’re shopping for a home cook with a whimsical sense of design. Each set has six knives, including a paring knife, a serrated knife, a utility knife, and more. Each nonstick blade comes printed with a stunning scene of the cosmos.

7 This Stretchy Bike Mount That Turns Your Phone Into A GPS Roam Bike Phone Mount Amazon $17 See On Amazon Any outdoorsy or active men on your list would certainly appreciate this bike phone mount. It helps you stay hands-free while enjoying a bike ride, allowing you to keep maps and more front and center. It features a stretchy silicone net that keeps your phone in place without damaging it and works with many smartphone varieties.

8 A Giant Bib That Makes Shaving Much Neater Beard King Beard Bib Apron Amazon $18 See On Amazon Snagging this beard bib apron may be a gift for both you and a man in your life who also happens to be a messy shaver. This cape affixes around the neck and hooks onto two included suction cups to catch beard trimmings as they fall, making cleanup a breeze. It even folds up into an attached pouch for easy travel. Available colors: 3

9 This Genius Beard Straightener That Takes Grooming To The Next Level Arkam Beard Straightener Amazon $16 See On Amazon Give the gift of elevated facial haircare with this beard straightener brush. It features three levels of heated bristles with “anti-scald technology” that help straighten beard hairs without burning the face. The result is sleek facial hair with less frizz.

10 A Pair Of Gloves That Turn His Hands Into Flashlights RAK LED Flashlight Gloves Amazon $18 See On Amazon These clever LED gloves run on batteries that come included to deliver a set of hands-free flashlights. They’re made from flexible fabric with an adjustable strap to fit multiple hand sizes. They can run for 168 hours on one set of batteries, making them perfect for anything from late-night exercise to home repair.

11 This Flashlight That Can Collect All Your Lost Hardware RAK Magnetic Pickup Tool Amazon $21 See On Amazon For the handyman on your shopping list, try gifting this magnetic pickup tool. It’s a flashlight on a flexible, telescoping neck that extends up to 22 inches. Better yet, the head is magnetic, so it can snake down into hard-to-reach places and snap up loose nuts and bolts.

12 The Whiskey Stones That Cool Your Drink Without Watering It Down Mixology & Craft Whiskey Stones (6-Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Gift these whiskey stones for the guy who likes his spirits neat but ice cold. Made from granite, this set of six stones couldn’t be easier to use. Just place the whole tray into the freezer like an ice tray, and grab a stone or two as needed in place of cubes for a chilled beverage that won’t get watered down from melted ice. Available colors: 3

13 A Novelty Alarm Clock That’s Perfect For Deep Sleepers Clocky Alarm Clock on Wheels Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you know a heavy sleeper with a good sense of humor, get them this alarm clock on wheels. This alarm clock will indulge the user with just one snooze, and after that, it can jump as high as 3 feet down from a nightstand, where it will then roll around until you catch it and turn it off, all while emitting a loud alarm. Available colors: 10

14 This Multi-Function Trimmer That Makes Quick Work Of Unwanted Hair SCHON Stainless Steel 4-in-1 Facial Hair Trimmer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether he wants to trim the hair on his nose, brows, ears, or more, this facial hair trimmer has him covered. Made with a stainless steel blade, this precision trimmer lets him groom hard-to-reach places with ease. It’s washable and rechargeable, too. Available colors: 2

15 A Super-Slim Wallet With A Slot For An AirTag TRAVANDO AirTag Wallet Amazon $28 See On Amazon This slim wallet has tons of useful features, including a protected interior money clip and a transparent slot for your AirTags. It has slots for up to 11 credit cards or IDs and even features RFID-blocking technology to keep your data safe. The leather exterior gives off a classic, rugged vibe too. Available colors: 2

16 A Kit For Growing 3 Different Types Of Bonsai Trees Plant Theatre Bonsai Tree Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re gifting for a guy with a practiced green thumb, he might enjoy the challenge of a bonsai tree kit. The dedicated amateur botanist will love the three different types of seeds, peat discs, and starter pots that allow you to germinate your own mini trees from scratch.

17 This High Tech Meat Thermometer That Works In Just Seconds Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you’ve got guys on your gifting list who love grilling, they’ll definitely appreciate this digital meat thermometer. It takes a reading in just 3 seconds and is waterproof with an IP65 rating. To make it even more convenient, it’s magnetic, so it can stick to the fridge or grill when not in use.

18 The Heavy Duty Hammock That’s Also Compact Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock Amazon $30 See On Amazon Adventurers of all types will appreciate this camping hammock that folds up small but supports up to 500 pounds. Made from rip-resistant nylon, this hammock can be set up in just a minute and is fully adjustable. Bonus: the storage flap can also be used as a cup holder. Available colors: 15

19 A Gin-Making Kit Perfect For An Amateur Bartender Sandy Leaf Farm Gin Making Kit Amazon $28 See On Amazon For the guy who fancies himself a mixologist, why not give this gin-making kit? The kit comes with a funnel, strainer, and aromatic botanicals like juniper berries, orange peel, ginger, and more with which to infuse vodka or gin. Let it sit for three days, strain, and get ready to toast.

20 This Yoga Mat With Helpful Graphics NewMe Fitness Yoga Mat Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you know he likes yoga but not much else, head straight for this graphic yoga mat. It’s made from moisture-wicking, BPA-free materials and features 70 illustrations of various yoga poses, perfect for both inspiration and perfecting your form. Snag it in nine different colors. Available colors: 9

21 These Silky Smooth Sheets That Upgrade Any Bedroom Danjor Linens Sheet Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give the gift of a cozier bedroom with this soft sheet set. Made from a smooth microfiber blend, this sheet set comes with four pillowcases, a fitted sheet, and a flat sheet. For extra convenience, the fitted sheet comes with a deep pocket. They’re even fade-resistant too. Available colors: 7

22 The Vacuum That Runs On Your Car’s Power ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re gifting for a guy who loves his car but tends to be a bit messy, this car vacuum cleaner is just the thing. It draws power from a car’s 12v aux outlet so you’ll never run out of charge, and comes with multiple attachments like a hose, a flathead, and a brush nozzle. It all comes packed away in a convenient carrying case. Available colors: 2

23 A Pair Of Trekking Poles Perfect For The Outdoorsy Man On Your List TrailBuddy Trekking Poles (2-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you know a guy whose idea of a good time is a long walk through the wilderness, get him these hiking poles. When fully extended they measure 54 inches long, but they collapse down to just over 2 feet long so they can fit in the included travel sack. They come fitted with comfortable cork handles. Available colors: 8

24 This Sleek Cocktail Set He Can Display Modern Mixology Bartender Kit Amazon $33 See On Amazon For the amateur bartender on your shopping list, try giving this mixology bar kit. Made from stainless steel, the set comes with six tools including tongs, a shaker, and a strainer that all sit neatly in a display-worthy wooden stand. It even includes cocktail recipe cards to help perfect his technique. Available colors: 3

25 A Handsome Leather Belt For Just $11 John William Leather Belt Amazon $11 See On Amazon Snag this 100% leather belt for the stylish guy on your shopping list. Featuring a silver buckle and a double-loop buckle closure, this belt adds effortless style to any look. It’s received an impressive 4.4-star rating after over 1,000 reviewers have weighed in, too. Available colors: 2

26 A Multi-Purpose Apron That’s Totally Waterproof Aulett Home Vinyl Apron Amazon $18 See On Amazon This waterproof apron would make a great gift for the guy who always seems to be getting into messes. Since it’s made from vinyl, it’s perfect for dishwashing, cooking, and other messy activities. It comes with a padded, adjustable neck strap for extra comfort.

27 The Scarf That’ll Keep Him Warm Without Weighing Him Down Luther Pike Seattle Winter Scarf Amazon $18 See On Amazon During colder months, a cozy scarf is a gift he’ll reach for over and over. This lightweight scarf measures 71 inches long, making it perfect for looping and draping. It’s even machine washable for extra convenience. Available colors: 2

28 A Pair Of High Performance Athletic Socks Feetures Elite No Show Socks Amazon $18 See On Amazon These athletic socks are sure to stand up to whatever activity he throws at them. They’re made from moisture-wicking material so they’ll stay dry, and also offer targeted compression to help support you during physical activity. There’s extra cushioning on the parts of the foot that receive the most impact, too. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

29 This Silk Pocket Square For Just $9 John William Silk Woven Pocket Square Amazon $9 See On Amazon This sharp-looking pocket square is perfect for the dapper men in your life and will run you just $9. It’s made from 100% pure silk and measures 12 inches wide by 12 inches long.

30 An Umbrella That Keeps Its Shape Despite The Weather EEZ-Y Golf Umbrella Amazon $19 See On Amazon Help him ditch the flimsy gear for good with this windproof umbrella. Made with a double canopy design, this umbrella won’t invert in windy weather. And because it opens with just the touch of a button, it couldn’t be easier to use. Available colors: 8

31 These Fitness Cards That Make Mastering Pilates A Breeze NewMe Fitness Pilates Workout Amazon $14 See On Amazon For the guy on your list who’s interested in picking up a new challenge, try these pilates workout cards. Each card details the proper form and range of motion for over 50 different pilates moves. Plus, they’re made from a sturdy plastic material that can stand up to sweat.

32 A Pair of Weightlifting Gloves Perfect For The Guy Who’s Always At The Gym Dark Iron Fitness Weight Lifting Gloves Amazon $14 See On Amazon Snag a pair of these weight-lifting gloves that protect the hands while gripping barbells and more. They come with thick straps to support your wrists, plus they’re made from leather with grippy strips along the palms to help you get plenty of traction.

33 This Support Sleeve For All The Active Runners On Your List Rymora Store Knee Support Sleeve Amazon $11 See On Amazon This knee support sleeve is a thoughtful gesture for runners on your shopping list who are trying to take care of their joints. The compression of this sleeve supports the knee while still being breathable and allowing for motion. Better yet, it’s machine washable. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

34 The Sleek & Stylish Coffee Maker That Couldn’t Be Easier To Use Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon $19 See On Amazon For someone looking to ease into a coffee routine at home, consider gifting this pour-over coffee maker. Simply insert the grounds into the laser-cut mesh reusable filter, and pour over the desired amount of coffee into the BPA-free, heat-resistant glass carafe. It even has a spout to make pouring a cup a breeze.

35 These Meal Prep Containers Perfect For The Home Chef FineDine Food Storage Containers (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re shopping for a man who loves cooking up delicious meals, give him these food storage containers for everything from meal prep to storing leftovers. Each pack comes with six containers that hold up to 4 ounces. Thanks to the lids that snap shut, they’re leakproof too. Available colors: 2

36 A Super Practical Wine Opener He’ll Actually Use HiCoup Kitchenware Wine Opener Amazon $10 See On Amazon It seems like you can never find a wine opener when you need it, making this one a practical gift. It’s made from stainless steel and features not only a screw opener but also a bottle opener on the side. Better yet, it even comes with a serrated blade for cutting through foil wrappers with ease. Available colors: 18

37 This Solid Cast Iron Pan You Can Buy On A Budget Fresh O2 Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Amazon $26 See On Amazon Good cookware is the gift that keeps on giving, and this cast iron skillet is no exception. It comes pre-seasoned and is safe to use on both the stovetop and in the oven. It has a 12.5-inch diameter, making it a great choice for larger meals.

38 These Genius Portable Hangers Perfect For Traveling Hangorize Travel Hangers (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re trying to figure out the perfect thing for a guy who loves jet-setting, get these travel hangers. They feature metal hooks attached to a strap with snaps, perfect for hooking around shirt and jacket labels. They come four to a pack and can support up to 5 pounds of weight.

39 A Set Of Luxe-Looking Hangers For Slacks ZOBER Wooden Pant Hangers (20-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you know a guy trying to overhaul his closet, try gifting these pants hangers. They're made from high-end-looking wood and feature two clips for neatly suspending slacks and more. The hanger hook swivels, too, so you can grab your garments with ease. Available colors: 3

40 The Super-Convenient Travel Pillow You Can Take Anywhere Pitch and Trek Camping Pillow Amazon $11 See On Amazon For someone who loves traveling in comfort, press “add to cart” on this travel pillow. Whether you’re seeking neck or lumbar support, all you need to do is inflate this waterproof pillow and you’re set. It even comes with a carrying case for easy portability.

41 This Clever Detachable Magnifying Lens Easy-Macro Lens Band Amazon $15 See On Amazon Photography lovers will absolutely adore this macro lens band. Simply stretch the band around your phone’s camera and enjoy photos with 4x magnification. It’s perfect for close-up shots of nature, or if you just want a closer view of that restaurant menu.

42 A Weighted Jump Rope To Challenge Fitness Enthusiasts PULSE Weighted Jump Rope with Memory Foam Handles Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you know someone who’s been looking to beef up their at-home fitness routine, give them this weighted jump rope. The rope weighs about 1.2 pounds and features cushy memory foam handles so you can get the perfect grip. It’s even adjustable, so you can tailor the length to your needs.

43 This Stovetop Press That Makes Cooking Up Toasty Treats A Breeze Yoshikawa Atsu-Atsu Hot Sandwich Maker Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you know a guy looking to upgrade his reservoir of recipes, gifting this hot sandwich maker can help him expand his horizons. It sits directly on top of a burner, no power is necessary. Simply load up your desired sandwich fixings inside two slices of bread and close the non-stick press. Voila!

44 The Clever Silicone Mold That Makes 8 Burgers At Once Shape + Store Master Burger Press Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you know someone who takes grilling very seriously, they’ll love this burger press. The mold allows you to create eight quarter-pound patties in just a minute. Simply spread out your meat and cover it with the cookie cutter-esque lid and you’re good to go. It’s great for freezing portions too.

45 A Pair Of Skewers That Make Grilling Kabobs So Easy BBQ-AID Barbecue Skewers (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Give the grilling enthusiasts on your shopping list a mouth-watering gift with these barbecue skewers. Made from stainless steel, these skewers feature a double-prong construction that helps keep food in place. They come with a slider at the ends that makes getting food from the skewer to the plate much easier.

46 This Travel-Size Screwdriver With Multiple Bits Maxcraft 7-In-1 Precision Pocket Screwdriver Amazon $15 See On Amazon For the handyman on the go, consider giving this pocket screwdriver. It comes with a screw-top cap that holds seven different bits and has a clip on the side so you can carry it in a shirt pocket. The bit holder is magnetic, so changing them couldn’t be simpler. Available colors: 2

47 A Surge Protector With USB Ports Built Right In Belkin Wall Mount Surge Protector Amazon $16 See On Amazon If the gadget-loving guy in your life needs to get better organized, try this wall-mounted surge protector that cuts down on extra cables. It has three AC outlets and two USB ports at the top, so you can plug cables in without an adapter.

48 A Luxurious Charcoal Face Wash To Help Purify Skin Brickell Men's Purifying Charcoal Face Wash Amazon $15 See On Amazon Grab this charcoal face wash that helps remove dirt and build-up from pores. It’s made with jojoba oil, olive oil, aloe, and more for a gentle cleansing effect, and it’s perfect for people with oily skin types. As one reviewer writes, “It's light and can be used daily and my skin is left feeling clean and soft, but not stripped or overly dry.”

49 This Durable Briefcase That Converts Into A Backpack Solo New York Urban Carrying Case Amazon $30 See On Amazon For the ultimate in customizable baggage, don’t miss out on this carrying case. Inside a small compartment on the back there are straps, which when opened, turn the carrying case into a wearable backpack. It has tons of pockets for organization, including a tablet pocket and a laptop pocket, too. Available colors: 4

50 An Indulgent Scented Shaving Cream That Turns Grooming Into An Event Taylor of Old Bond Street Shaving Cream Amazon $16 See On Amazon Why slap on any old product when you could use this scented shaving cream instead? Help the men on your list pamper themselves with this luxurious cream that has notes of sandalwood, musk, rosemary, and more. Simply scoop out some product, lather up, and enjoy moisturized post-shave skin.

51 This Stacking Mat That Helps Keep A Fridge Super Neat Fridge Monkey Mat Refrigerator Can Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you know a guy with a serious soda habit, consider this fridge mat that allows you to stack cans with ease. Made from flexible, lightweight rubber, this mat grips onto your fridge and has grooves that allow you to stack the perfect can pyramid, holding up to 10 drinks at a time. Available colors: 3

52 A Helpful Kit With Everything He Needs To Maintain A Beard Grow A Beard Comb And Brush Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon Give the gift of well-coiffed facial hair with this beard comb set. The kit comes with a bamboo brush to help redistribute oils properly, plus a comb with two different sizes of teeth. It even includes mustache scissors so he can ensure every hair is trimmed just right. Available colors: 2

53 The Shower Scrubber That Gets All The Hard-To-Reach Places Mineral Springs Exfoliating Loofah Scrubber Amazon $13 See On Amazon Traditional shower sponges can miss certain areas, but this exfoliating scrubber utilizes a wide strap and handles to make sure every area gets scrubbed clean. It has a soft cotton side and a textured loofah side as well as a pocket for soap.

54 A Classic Tee He’ll Wear Again & Again Goodthreads Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt Amazon $11 See On Amazon Every wardrobe needs staples for layering and everyday wear, and this cotton T-shirt is just the thing. It’s made from 100% cotton and features a classic chest pocket. Plus, they stand up to wear. As one reviewer wrote, “I purchased it in several other colors and all of them have held up after several washes and the color is just as vibrant as when I received them.” Available colors: 27

55 This Device & Cable Organizer Bag The Techie In Your Life Needs Amatory Electronic Organizer Cable Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re shopping for a guy with tons of electronics, he’ll definitely appreciate this cable organizer bag. Not only are there compartments for devices and a wide zipped slot for tablets, there are elastic-reinforced nooks for perfectly wound cables, ensuring that what he needs will always be at hand.

56 A Toilet Stool For The Guy On The “Go” The Original Squatty Potty Amazon $25 See On Amazon The squatty potty is a classic for a reason. This platform helps elevate your knees for the optimal angle of your muscles and colon. It can support up to 250 pounds and has earned a 4.7-star rating after a staggering 47,000 reviewers weighed in.

57 This Stylish Suede Dopp Kit For All His Personal Care Items Custom Leathercraft All-Purpose Tool Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon Snag this suede tool bag that’s perfect for storing clippers, razors, shaving cream, toothbrushes, and more. Whether he just likes to stay organized or needs a stylish travel case, this roomy zipped pouch is sure to fit the bill.

58 The Clever Belt That Hides Your Valuables Zero Grid Travel Security Belt Amazon $16 See On Amazon Any travel-lover will appreciate this security belt, which stashes money away in a hidden zipped compartment that sits flush to the body. It’s made from durable nylon and features a plastic buckle that couldn’t be easier to use.

59 A Comprehensive Guide To Grilling Better Weber's Way To Grill Guide Amazon $13 See On Amazon Amateurs and pros alike will appreciate this Weber’s grilling guide. Not only does it have step-by-step instructions on how to avoid classic grilling blunders, but it also features vivid photography and tons of recipes.

60 This Genius Hanger That Stores Ties & Saves Space IPOW Tie and Belt Hanger (2-Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Give the gift of a more organized closet with this tie and belt hanger. Each order comes with two hangers. The rotating side panels feature a total of 20 prongs that help you store your items vertically. The top hangers rotate 360 degrees for easy access, too.

61 A Chic Travel Mug That’s Better For The Environment KeepCup Reusable Glass Cup Amazon $32 See On Amazon This reusable glass coffee cup proves that travel mugs can be stylish, too. The glass cup is wrapped in a cork grip that ensures it won’t be too hot to the touch, while the BPA-free lid has an easy open drink spout that can fit a straw for iced beverages, too. Available colors: 5

62 The Classic Beanie With Thousands Of Positive Reviews Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie Amazon $40 See On Amazon Carhartt is a classic for a reason, and this knit beanie proves it. It’s earned a stellar 4.8-star rating after a whopping 137,000 reviewers weighed in. It’s made from a ribbed fabric and features a cuffed design bearing the logo. Available colors: 34

63 This Gadget That Brings The Spa Home cotsoco Handheld Mini Massager Amazon $10 See On Amazon Few people will turn down a good massage, which is why this handheld massager makes such a thoughtful gift. Powered by batteries, this quiet cordless massager activates with just a push of a button. Its three feet help relieve pressure on the neck, back, feet, and more.

64 A Compact Travel Set Of Ping Pong Paddles PRO-SPIN Ping Pong Paddle Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon This ping pong set comes with everything he needs except the table. These high-quality paddles come with top-notch sponge padding that helps each shot get the optimal amount of spin. The set comes with two paddles and three balls, all in a convenient zippered travel case.