Simply put, saving money is never a bad idea. But if you can't see yourself functioning without making a few enjoyable purchases each week or month, then make sure to check out all the cool, useful, and best of all, affordable things on Amazon.

Any product that has thousands of four- and five-star reviews is likely to be dank — and if you do your due diligence, you can make sure it's cheap as hell, too. But why waste all your time scrolling online? Just check out all the genius Amazon products I've gathered here. My personal favorite is a fridge deodorizer that's shaped like a penguin; what's not to love?

1 A Suction Cup Stopper That Works On Any Type Of Drain StopShroom Drain Cover Amazon $8 See On Amazon Plug up your sink with this stopper, or even put it in your bathtub for a relaxing soak after a long day. The bright blue shade adds a cool pop of color to your tub, and the built-in suction cup ensures that it stays put while you bathe.

2 A Gorgeous Set Of Stainless Steel Earrings Wssxc Hypoallergenic Stainless Steel Earrings (5-Pair) Amazon - $13 See On Amazon Not only are these stainless steel stud earrings stylish, but they're also hypoallergenic and come in five different sizes so you'll have all your bases covered. In fact, these studs are so beloved, they've earned ratings from over 38,000 Amazon reviewers — plus an impressive 4.5-star rating overall.

3 These Drawer Liners That Help Keep Veggies Fresh Dualplex Fruit & Veggie Life Extender Fridge Liner (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Tired of seeing your greens go bad before you've had a chance to eat them? These liners absorb excess moisture to help keep them fresh. They're completely BPA-free, and you can easily trim them to fit your drawers — no matter how narrow they are.

4 The Socket That Works On Nearly Any Type Of Nuts & Bolts KUSONKEY Universal Socket Tool Amazon $15 See On Amazon With steel rods on the inside that adjust to fit a variety of nuts and bolts, this socket is an easy way to downsize an overflowing tool collection. It's perfect for everything from DIY projects to car repairs. Plus, it'll even work on stripped bolts.

5 The Smartphone Holder That Sticks To Your Dashboard IPOW Dashboard Phone Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Prefer to keep your phone on the dashboard instead of in a cupholder? This mount not only adjusts to fit any type of smartphone, but it also stays firmly secured to your dash (no matter how many bumps you hit on the road).

6 A Wand That Filters Out Histamines From Your Wine PureWine Wand Filter Amazon $12 See On Amazon Apparently, the histamines found in wine can cause headaches — but you can try to prevent them by using this filter before you start sipping. It filters out all those impurities (including sulfites) without changing the flavor of your wine, and it's the perfect size to keep in your bag when you're on the go.

7 A Tongue Scraper Made From Medical-Grade Stainless Steel Besititli Tongue Scrapers (2 Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon When toothpaste and mouthwash aren't enough, it's likely time to break out this tongue scraper. Made from medical-grade stainless steel, it gets your tongue extra-clean as it glides smoothly from back to front. It's rustproof and smoother than plastic scrapers — and the extra-wide head is large enough for any tongue.

8 A Pack Of Snakes That Power Through Drain Clogs Green Gobbler Hair Grabber Drain Tool (5-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon I'm always wary about pouring harsh chemicals down my drain, which is why I keep a pack of snakes like these ones around — just in case. The spines on the sides latch onto stubborn debris to jostle it loose, and they're designed to work in any type of drain, no matter how big or small.

9 The Bag That Helps Extend The Life Of Your Soap BBTO Soap Saver (5-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Bars of soap quickly become squishy messes if left alone in the shower, so why not keep them in these bags? They help prolong the life of your bars, and each order comes with five — enough for each bar of soap in your home (and then some.)

10 A Set Of Cable Clips To Keep Your Wires Tidy SUNFICON Magnetic Cable Organizers (5-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon With strong magnets on either end of these clips, it's easier than ever to keep your charging cables, headphones, or any other wire looking tidy. They're made from soft silicone that won't put any wear on your cables, and they're even dust-repellent.

11 This Flexible Plunger Made With A Stainless Steel Handle ToiletShroom Revolutionary Plunger Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whereas many traditional plungers only push at clogs, this plunger digs down deep to loosen up stubborn debris. It's made with a flexible head and a rustproof, stainless steel handle to keep it looking nice no matter how long you've had it. Plus, each order also comes with a holder caddy.

12 These Bath Sponges That Exfoliate Your Skin UJFQBH African Bath Sponge (3-Piece) Amazon $10 See On Amazon No matter where you've got dry patches, this pack of three sponges can help exfoliate all over so that your skin is left feeling soft and refreshed. Made from stretchy, durable nylon netting, the sponge produces a rich lather — and dries quickly after use. Another cool thing: You can put it in the washing machine. “The exfoliation is crazy!” one reviewer raved. “I’ve never had such dead skin come off of me to the point where I could SEE it on the shower walls. My skin in so soft that I feel like a baby!”

13 These Markers That Hide Scuffs & Dings On Wooden Furniture Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (13-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon With shades like oak, maple, cherry, walnut, and more, these markers and crayons make it easy to hide scratches on wooden furniture. The markers are permanent so you don't have to worry about them washing off, and one reviewer even raved that "my wife commented that she can't even tell there was damage."

14 A Safety Guard For Hammering Nails Safety Nailer Framer (1-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Few things will ruin your mood as quickly as hurting your fingers with a hammer, so why not keep your digits protected with this guard? The one-size-fits-all finger straps are adjustable, and the strong neodymium magnets on the inside keep your nail held in place as you whack away.

15 A Coffee Scoop With A Built-In Funnel Perfect Pod EZ-Scoop Amazon $8 See On Amazon Tired of cleaning up coffee grounds after every brew? Then start scooping your grounds out using this pre-portioned spoon. It's the perfect size for single-serve capsules, and the built-in funnel prevents grounds from spilling out when you pour.

16 This Hot Tool That Gives You Bouncy, Beachy Waves Bed Head Wave Hair Waver Amazon $30 See On Amazon You don't need to spend a day by the ocean to get beachy waves — just fire up this hot tool. The tourmaline ceramic plates help tame unwanted frizz while infusing shine, and the head is adjustable up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Dual voltage allows you to use it worldwide, and the auto shut-off feature keep is useful for forgetful minds.

17 The Handheld Shower Head For Your Pets AUTHENTIC Rinseroo Shower Hose Attachment Amazon $26 See On Amazon You don't have to fill up a messy bath for your pet; just give them a wash using this handheld pet shower head. It slips onto your shower head in just a few seconds, and the hose is 5 feet long so that it's easy to maneuver all over your bathroom.

18 A Splatter Screen That Shields You From Hot Oil BergKoch Splatter Screen Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether you’re stir frying or frying chicken, this splatter screen can help protect your skin from spitting oil — and it’ll also keep your stove and backsplash free of grease. Made from stainless steel mesh, it still allows steam to escape, and the heat-resistant handle makes it easy to maneuver.

19 This Spatula Spreader That Can Reach The Bottom Of Any Jar Simple preading Spatula Spreader Knife Amazon $16 See On Amazon This spatula spreader knife is the best of both worlds — a kitchen knife and a spreader spatula that’s been ergonomically designed to spread jams, nut butters, and more. Made with a long handle to reach the bottom of big jars, you won’t have to dirty your hands when scraping that Nutella container. “I am almost embarrassed by how much I love this thing,” one reviewer shared. “I kept getting peanut butter on my fingers and that is just not sanitary. Good for any large jar and spreads everything well.”

20 A Kit That Comes With Everything You Need To Hang A Frame cinsey Picture Hanging Tool Kit Amazon $13 See On Amazon Ensuring that all your picture frames are even is as easy as grabbing this kit. The built-in level makes it easy to double-check that everything looks straight, and there are even spikes to mark the wall with along with scratch-proof grips.

21 A Glue That Turns Into Hard Silicone Sugru Moldable Multi-Purpose Glue (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon It's never a bad idea to keep a pack of this moldable glue on hand — especially if you prefer cheap home repairs over calling a handyman. It's so strong that it can hold up to 4.4 pounds — and it'll adhere to glass, ceramics, wood, and more. But the best part? It's also waterproof as well as heat- and cold-resistant.

22 An LED Light Bulb That's Compatible With Alexa For Voice Commands Amazon Basics Dusk To Dawn Light Bulb (2 Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Pair this smart LED light bulb with Alexa or Google Assistant, and you'll be able to control it using voice commands. There's no smart hub required, and the downloadable app lets you set schedules so that it's on when you come home.

23 This Foundation Brush That’s Beloved By Reviewers KESHIMA Flat Top Kabuki Foundation Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.6-star overall rating after 37,000 reviews, this foundation brush is a fan-favorite for a reason. The dense synthetic fibers blend makeup to a flawless, streak-free finish, whether you’re working with liquid, cream, or powder. Plus, each brush undergoes a seven-step process to prevent bristle shedding, ensuring long-lasting use.

24 A Protective Pie Crust Shield That's Adjustable Talisman Designs Adjustable Pie Shield Amazon $8 See On Amazon You don't need to buy multiple pie crust shields in varying sizes; just grab this adjustable one. It's BPA-free as well as heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, which means you can easily put it into the oven without worrying about it melting.

25 This Hard Glasses Case That's Weather-Resistant Nite Ize Rugged Optics Case Amazon $16 See On Amazon Want to make sure your glasses don't get dinged up? Just grab this hard-style case. It's weather-resistant to keep your spectacles high and dry in the rain, and it's designed to fit nearly any pair of glasses. Each order also comes with a cleaning cloth made from soft microfiber.

26 The LED Strip Lights That Are Battery-Operated Power Practical Push LED String Lights Amazon $35 See On Amazon Don't want to mess with complicated wires? Just pop these LED strips under cabinets, over workbenches, or anywhere that could use a little light. Each one only requires three AA batteries, and reviewers found that you can trim the strips to fit your spaces.

27 A Strap That Helps You Keep Track Of Your Keys Nite Ize Cinch-a-Lot Stretch Strap Amazon $4 See On Amazon Made from soft silicone that shouldn't chafe your skin, this strap lets you loop your keys onto water bottles, bags, and even your arm. The micro-lock holds up to three keys — and if you're not a fan of yellow, you also have the option of blue or charcoal.

28 This Mood Lamp With More Than 15 Million Colors To Choose From Divoom Smart Mood Lamp Amazon $37 See On Amazon Whether you're feeling blue, red, or somewhere in the middle, you'll be able to find a color in this mood lamp that suits your emotions. There are more than 15 million shades to choose from, and the free downloadable app lets you switch around without having to get up.

29 A Tiny Flashlight That Stands On Its Own Nite Ize BugLit Micro Flashlight Amazon $11 See On Amazon Attach this flashlight to your belt, or even let the flexible legs stand on their own while you tackle DIY projects. You can also wrap the legs around poles (depending on the task), and it comes in various color choices.

30 These Smart Plugs You Can Use On Lights, Air Conditioners, & More ESICOO Smart Plug (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Just plug your devices into these smart plugs, and you'll be able to control them remotely using the free downloadable app that comes with every order. Installation is as simple as plugging them in and syncing them with your home's Wi-Fi. But the best part is that they're also compatible with Google Home as well as Alexa.

31 A Smartphone Tripod Made From Heavy-Duty Aluminum UBeesize Selfie Stick Tripod Amazon $24 See On Amazon You won't have to worry about this smartphone tripod snapping, as it's made from heavy-duty aluminum that shouldn't break no matter how far you extend it out. Each order comes with a wireless remote so you can take photos without having to race against a timer — no downloadable app necessary.

32 The Silky Pillowcases Made From Hair-Friendly Satin Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Tired of waking up to frizzy bedhead? These pillowcases are made from soft, silky satin that creates less friction (and therefore frizz) against your mane than regular cotton. They're also stain-resistant, and come in dozens of rich shades to match your sheets.

33 A Gadget That Whips Up Frothy Milk For Homemade Lattes Zulay Original Milk Frother Amazon $14 See On Amazon Looking for an easy way to upgrade your morning coffee? This frother whips up delicious, frothy milk that turns any cup of coffee into an indulgent experience. It runs at an ultra-silent level so that you can use it at the office, and it only requires two AA batteries (which are not included.)

34 The Cereal Containers That Keep Things Crispy Simply Gourmet Cereal Containers (3-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Make stale Cheerios a thing of the past with these airtight cereal containers that lock in freshness and keep out pests. The flip-top lid makes it easy to pour from each container, and the included chalk and labels help you tell your Rice Chex from your Corn Chex. Try using these for pet food, too.

35 The Coffee Maker That's Perfect For Cold Brew Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Regular drip coffee machines aren't great for cold brew, whereas this pour-over model delivers rich, flavorful coffee without the need for disposable filters. The borosilicate glass is heat-resistant, and it's large enough to make up to 8 cups of coffee.

36 This Phone Mount That Fits In Your Cupholder BESTRIX Car Cup Holder Phone Mount Amazon $18 See On Amazon Need a place to stash your phone while you're driving? This holder fits into your cupholder so that you can easily follow GPS, stream music, and more. It's designed to work with any type of smartphone, and the flexible gooseneck makes it easy to adjust the viewing angle.

37 A Strainer That Takes Up Almost Zero Space Boao Stainless Steel Strainer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Just slap one of these strainers up against your pot, and then tip it over to drain away all that excess water. They take up hardly any storage space compared to regular strainers, and both pieces are made from stainless steel. Use them with any pot or pan up to 10 inches in diameter.

38 A Pair Of Gap Covers To Keep Your Stove Area Clean Linda's Silicone Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Admit it — that little gap between your stove and countertop hardly ever gets cleaned, right? In that case, you'll definitely want to grab these silicone covers. Just pop one over that gap, and it'll stop food from dripping down the sides of your stove.

39 This Reading Light That Clips Onto Your Book Glocusent Clip-on LED Book Light Amazon $16 See On Amazon Don't strain your eyes to read in the dark — just clip this book light onto your pages. The battery is rechargeable via USB, and the flexible head means you can point it in any direction you like. Five brightness modes and three color modes let you choose the best lighting for your eyes. One of the color modes — amber — helps protect your eyes from blue light. It’s available in six color options, from white to soft green.

40 A Cleansing Balm That Gently Removes Makeup BANILA CO NEW Clean It Zero Original Cleansing Balm Amazon $23 See On Amazon Formulated without any parabens or sulfates, this balm cleanses your pores as it removes a full day of makeup. The added vitamin E and C leave your complexion glowing — and many reviewers raved about how it even gets rid of waterproof makeup.

41 This Clip That Helps You Trim Your Hair Original CreaClip Hair Cutting Tool (2-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether your hair is curly, straight, or somewhere in-between — this clip can help you give yourself a trim when you can't make it to the salon. And if it looks a little familiar, that's probably because you saw Lori Greiner make a deal with the creator on Shark Tank.

42 These Shields That Protect Furniture From Cat Scratches Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Protector (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re at your wits’ end, trying to figure out how to stop your cat from clawing at your new couch, these cat scratch protectors are a lifesaver — and a furniture saver. Coming in a pack of six, these scratch protectors cover a full section of your sofa with a few sheets. They stick on via self-adhesive pad and, if needed, can be secured using the included twist pins. “I love these,” one reviewer wrote. “[...] They are simple to use, you just peel off the backing and place the shield where you want it. For my couch, they seem to stick well without the tacks; the button on the tacks is clear and tasteful so I wouldn’t mind using them if I need to.”

43 A Liner That Helps Keep Your Oven Clean Cooks Innovations Non-Stick Oven Liner Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don't let food drippings fall to the floor of your oven — keep it clean with this protective liner. It's made from non-stick PTFE that's heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and it easily wipes clean with a damp cloth when dirty.

44 The Eyeshadow Primer That Creates No-Budge Looks Elizabeth Mott Eye Primer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Want to keep your eye makeup look locked in place all day long? Try this Elizabeth Mott eye primer that reviewers wrote “makes the pigment really pop” and which lasts for “10 hours or more.” This lightweight, pearlescent formula also prevents creasing, evens out skin tone, and controls oil. Swipe it on before applying eyeshadow and eyeliner.

45 These Non-Vibration Pads That Absorb Noise From Appliances SlipToGrip Washer Dryer Non Vibration Pads (4-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re jolted whenever the washer enters its high-speed spin cycle, these non-vibration pads are here to help absorb noise from appliances such as washers and dryers. These rubber-coated stainless steel plates reduce vibration and are designed to fit most all styles of washers and dryers. No tools are required — just place under the feet of your appliances.

46 An Ab Roller To Help You Get Toned Right At Home EnterSports Ab Roller Workout Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon You don't need to head to the gym to tone your abs — just use this roller in the comfort of your own home. Each order also comes with a soft pad to keep your knees comfortable, and there's even a bonus resistance band to add difficulty once you've built up some muscle.

47 These Nonstick Baking Mats That Help You Make Perfectly Sized Cookies HOTPOP Silicone Baking Mats (4-Piece Set) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Thanks to the conveniently spaced circles on these nonstick silicone baking mats, making perfect cookies, macarons, and other treats is easier than ever. The set includes two half sheets and two quarter sheets, and each one has a colorful border and an easy-to-clean surface that’s dishwasher-safe.

48 These Reusable Silicone Straws That Are So Easy To Clean Flathead Bent Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws (Set of 20) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Ditch the plastic straws for these reusable silicone ones, which are large enough to fit in 40-ounce tumblers. The set includes 20 straws with bent tips for comfortable sipping (but you can also opt for straight straws), and you’ll also get a cleaning brush and a carrying bag so you can bring straws on the go.

49 The Grippers That Keep Your Hands Cool From Hot Bowls Toysdone Microwave Bowl Huggers (4-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Don't burn yourself grabbing hot things out of the microwave — just use these grippers to keep your hands cool. They're made from durable polyester, and you can even use them as trivets in a pinch. Each order comes with four.

50 This Eyelash Comb That Helps You Achieve Clump-Free Mascara MSQ Eyelash Comb & Separator Tool Amazon $5 See On Amazon For clump-free lashes, use this eyelash comb as the final step in your makeup application. It has fine stainless steel tines with a curved design that fits comfortably over your lashes to separate them and remove flakes. The tool also comes with a cap so it stays protected in your makeup bag.

51 This Knee Pillow That Helps Side Sleepers Get More Comfortable Cushy Form Knee Pillows Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re a side sleeper and/or you experience discomfort for knee, hip, ankle, or leg pain, this knee pillow is here to make your sleep more comfortable. Made from cushioned memory foam, this wedge pillow helps promote spine alignment and offers support for your legs — it can also help relieve discomfort from sciatic nerve pain. “It is the first time in a long time I woke up with very little to no hip pain when getting up in the morning,” one reviewer shared. “This pillow is beautifully made & comfortable to sleep with.”

52 These Magnetic Eyelashes That Are Simple To Apply easbeauty Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes Kit (5 Pairs) Amazon $18 See On Amazon No messy glues are required to put these fake eyelashes on — just use the included magnetic eyeliner, and the lashes will instantly stick to your lids without any fuss. Each order comes with five pairs of lashes in various lengths and thicknesses, and the liner is even waterproof.

53 This Milk Frother That Whips Up Coffeehouse-Style Drinks In Seconds Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you want to make coffeehouse-style drinks at home, this milk frother is a must-have. The battery-operated gadget uses a stainless steel whisk to make frothy foam in just 15 seconds, and it has a silicone handle for a comfy grip while using it. The frother also comes with a stainless steel storage stand, and you can choose from six colors.

54 The Pore Vacuum For Stubborn Blackheads POPPYO Pore Vacuum Amazon $21 See On Amazon When peels and serums won't get rid of your blackheads, this pore vacuum will likely get the job done. The suction is adjustable depending on how stubborn your blemish is (up to five levels), and each order comes with four interchangeable vacuum heads.

55 A Body Brush That Leaves Your Skin Glowing C.S.M. Body Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon Exfoliate away old skin while stimulating blood circulation with this body brush. The canvas strap on the back helps you keep a firm grip, and the build-in nodes offer a massage while you wash. Plus, many reviewers found that it works well no matter whether it's dry or wet.

56 These Battery-Powered Stick On Lights Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This three-pack of LED lights are super easy to stick anywhere you need, from the ceiling of your closet to underneath your kitchen cabinets. They are battery operated and even have an optional automatic timer so you can set these to turn off in 15, 30, 45, or 60 minutes. They also have a remote control so you can turn them or adjust the brightness all at once.

57 A Motivational Water Bottle That Reminds You To Drink Venture Pal Gallon Water Bottle With Time Markers Amazon $16 See On Amazon It's always important to stay hydrated throughout the day, and this water bottle keeps you motivated with fun timestamps printed along its body. It's able to hold up to 1 full gallon of water, and there are tons of fun colors to choose from: blue, purple, green, and more.

58 The Body Balm That Prevents Uncomfortable Chafing Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm Amazon $8 See On Amazon Do you have uncomfortable chafe between your legs? Just give any irritated areas of skin a few swipes of this balm. Application is way smoother (and cleaner) than using creams or powders, and it lets your skin breathe so that your pores don't clog. It's made from plant-derived ingredients, and it's even vegan.

59 A Pack Of Puck Lights With Built-In Motion Sensors AMIR Motion Sensor Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Slap one of these puck lights anywhere in your home to add some quick illumination: closets, workbenches, cabinets, and more. The built-in motion sensors mean they'll turn on and off automatically, and the included adhesives makes installation a breeze.

60 This All-In-One Moisturizer Cream With A Cult-Following SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care Snail Mucin Repair Cream Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you haven’t discovered the hype surrounding Korean skincare for yourself yet, let this all-in-one moisturizing cream from SeoulCeuticals show you what it’s all about. This cream contains a high concentration (97.5 percent) of snail mucin filtrate in addition to other nourishing ingredients such as shea butter, organic aloe, jojoba oil, and vitamin E. Plus it’s labeled as noncomedogenic and great for all skin types.

61 This Hydrating Cuticle Cream With Shea Butter Onsen Cuticle Cream, 15 mL Amazon $10 See On Amazon This best-selling cuticle cream can revitalize dry nails and cuticles, leaving your hands looking and feeling so much softer. It’s formulated with shea butter, vitamin E oil, and aloe vera to moisturize your hands and nails. One reviewer says, “My cuticles were hard and almost brittle. But putting this cream on them for a week resolved the issue.”

62 A Bath Mat That Comes In Dozens Of Colors Genteele Non-Slip Bath Mat Amazon See On Amazon Not only does it come in too many colors to list, but this bath mat is also backed by nearly 44,000 five-star ratings. The high-pile memory foam cushions and dries off wet feet as you step out of the shower. “It’s so soft and feels like standing on a marshmallow,” one fan raved, while others praised this mat for its absorbency.

63 These Plastic Cutting Boards In Three Different Sizes HOMWE Plastic Cutting Boards (3-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Despite what you may think, you don’t have to invest tons of money into some quality cutting boards for your kitchen. This plastic cutting board set boasts a 4.7-star rating with 32,600 reviews and counting. Use the three different-sized boards for cutting everything from fruit to meat. Better yet? They’re dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

64 This Kitchen Utensil Set That Has What You Need Hot Target Silicone Spatula Set (9 pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for a set of kitchen utensils that have the essentials – plus a few extras you might not have thought of — this 9-piece stainless steel utensil set has your back. Beyond the standard whisk and spatula, it also comes with three different-sized tongs. They have a classic restaurant look and are as durable, too; you can place them in the dishwasher.