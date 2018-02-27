7 Squeaky Dog Toys On Amazon That Are Virtually Indestructible

Dogs love to play with anything they can get their hands on — rope toys, tennis balls, stuffed animals, and random shiny objects. However, if you have a chew-happy pup, you can hardly get toys out of the package before they’re decimated. You need indestructible squeaky dog toys that will last forever.

Sometimes, that’s easier said than done. Most squeaky toys aren’t designed to be indestructible. Fuzzy toys, for example, tend to shed, shred, and clump. At some point or another, you’ve probably experienced that day where you came home and found bits of fluff and yarn scattered around the living room in tiny Hansel and Gretel bits, leading straight to your dog’s guilty face.

Rope toys with squeakers attached are slightly more durable; however, the rope usually ends up getting strewn all over the floor in wads of slobber-bound threads and the squeaker itself typically gets separated within the first hour. Disc-shaped squeaky toys end up punctured and chewed through on one side until they’re no longer throwable. Kongs present a sturdier choice but they lack squeakers and are so stiff most dogs find them boring. Alas, there are very few squeaky toys that are able to go the distance.

Fear not, however, there are indeed some dog toys that do it all — they're just a bit harder to find. Here's a list of the best options out there for dog lovers who want indestructible toys that squeak, too.

1 For Frisbee-Lovers: JW Pet, Whirlwheel Flying Disk Dog Toy JW Pet, Whirlwheel Flying Disk Dog Toy Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you've got a frisbee chaser in your household, this doggy disc will be the perfect combination of squeaky toy, frisbee, and indestructible orb of steel. Made with ultra-sturdy rubber and infused with vanilla extract (because why not?), the flying toy can be tossed, spun, and rolled on the ground. It has a squeaky ball in the middle and is virtually impossible to destroy, and the flexible wheel shape makes it great for tug-o-war, too. Promising Amazon review: "We love this toy. They last a really long time. I was surprised to discover that it keeps on squeaking after the central ball has been punctured. It can be rolled, frisbeed, tug-of-war'ed, or just gnawed upon. No, they dont last forever, but they do last remarkably well in comparison to a lot of other toys."

2 Train Your Dog's Instincts: ACEONE Dog Squeaky Balls ACEONE Dog Squeaky Balls (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These awesome squeaky toys look like regular balls, but are specially designed with an irregular shape that's meant to train dogs' hunting and searching instincts by making it difficult to calculate where it will land when it rolls and bounces. Constructed with near nontoxic food-grade rubber, even large breeds can chew them without fear of mutual assured destruction. The balls float so you can play fetch with them in the water, and they come with two extra squeakers to replace the originals if the first one falls out. Promising Amazon review: "Our dog Martin is a walking ball and toy destroyer! These have held up to his continuous abuse. He won't go outside without a ball in his mouth or thrown off the deck for him to chase."

3 A Dog Treat Toy: PetSafe, Sportsmen Squeak 'N' Treat Troog Toy PetSafe, Sportsmen Squeak 'N' Treat Troog Toy Amazon $10 See On Amazon Constructed with thick, ultra-durable rubber, this sturdy squeaky toy is strong enough for pitbulls, mastiffs, rottweilers, and other muscular breeds, yet playful enough for dogs of all sizes to enjoy. Its boomerang shape features holes on each end for stashing treats that pop out while your pup plays, keeping him engaged by the built-in reward. The flexible material makes the toy bouncy and fun to chase, too. Promising Amazon review: "As other dog owners, we're always on the look for toys that *last*. Our pitbull loves to chew, so it's important that he has enough toys so he doesn't attack things he shouldn't chew. He usually rips apart any sort of textile (even the 'durable' ones), and many sturdy rubber alternatives are not very interesting to him for play-chewing. This one squeaks, and you can hide treats in it, which definitely spoke to our dog. He chews around on it happily, it so far hasn't even gotten a scratch, and gets stimulated by the squeaks and treats. Yay!"

4 A Breath-Freshening Toy: Fluffy Paws, Bone-Shaped Rubber Dental Toy Benebone Durable Dental Dog Chew Toy for Aggressive Chewers Amazon $13 See On Amazon If your dog's breath is as big of an issue as his tendency to rip toys into oblivion, this dental chew toy is the perfect antidote. Made with hyper-durable nylon with ridges designed to clean his teeth, the toy will keep up his dental hygiene while making his soul happy. The toy is nearly impossible to chew through and features a curved shape that's easy for pups to hold. Best of all, it comes in three sizes and three flavors. Promising Amazon review: "My 3yo chocolate lab has these in every flavor. He’s been using them since he was a puppy and still chews on them daily (don’t worry, we’ve gotten rid of the worn down ones and purchased new ones) great for teeth and to occupy your dog!"

5 A Tough Plush Toy: goDog, Furballz Plush Dog Toy goDog Furballz Plush Dog Toy Amazon $9 See On Amazon Fuzzy toys are often more fun for dogs than unbendable masses of solid rubber, yet plush toys are notoriously impossible to keep intact if you have an aggressive chewer. This extremely sturdy plush toy features top-grade Chew Guard technology. With double-stitched seams, the ball stays together even under the roughest chewing, making it much longer lasting than your average fuzzy toy. It doesn't have any arms, legs, ears, or other delicate body parts that dogs can easily rip off and, although a few Amazon customers noted it does shed at first, it shouldn't leave your whole house covered in fuzz. Plus, it comes in four sizes and seven bright colors. Promising Amazon review: "My dog destroys every toy in a day or two. This one is still intact and we’ve had it over a month! Very durable. And our dog LOVES it!"

6 For Smaller Dogs: Planet Dog Orbee-Tuff Squeak Ball Planet Dog Orbee-Tuff Squeak Ball Amazon $15 See On Amazon Small dogs often get left out of playing with bigger dogs because the oversized toys are too large for their little mouths. This rubber squeaky toy, however, is on the smaller side compared to other options, so while medium to large dogs can enjoy it, it's really nice for smaller dogs who tend of have less options when it comes to tough, squeaky dog toys. Promising Amazon review: "This little star is the perfect size you for my little Pomeranian. It is way too small for my 28 lb. Golden mix, so I have to keep it up when he is out. But my Pom loves to fetch this and chew it aggressively and it holds up well."