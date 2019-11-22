70 Unique Gifts On Amazon Prime

It's common to have a small collection of go-to gift ideas that you rely on whenever special occasions or holidays roll around. But there comes a time when you need to refresh that list, because — let's be honest — you can't gift a delicious-smelling lotion every single year. That's why I've been on the lookout for unique gifts on Amazon Prime that are a little more, well, original.

And when I say "original," I really mean it. I'm willing to bet that most of these out-of-the-box products haven't crossed your mind as gifts yet. In fact, you might not have even known that some of them existed — like a pair of gloves with built-in lights for the bicyclist in your life, and an innovative device that chills wine from the inside the bottle. That's OK, though — I have you covered.

Since I know that gift-giving can leave you feeling frazzled (and low on cash), I've made sure that all of these products are available on Amazon Prime. That means there are no shipping fees or wondering if your gift will actually show up in time, because it probably will. Without further ado, take a look at the following Prime products and choose your favorite ones.

1 A Pair Of Gloves With Built-In LED Lights NOSUBO Fingerless LED Flashlight Cycling Gloves Amazon $14 See on Amazon Illuminate nighttime bike rides with a pair of these flashlight cycling gloves. Flexible and completely waterproof, each of these mitts are outfitted with two LED lights (one on the index finger and one on the thumb). They can even be worn on top of traditional gloves in cooler weather. Simply stretch them over your hands and turn the lights on by the press of a button.

2 This Bamboo Cheese Board That Comes With A Pizza Platter Smirly Cheese Board and Knife Set Amazon $33 See on Amazon Opt for this cheese board and knife set when you're trying to add a tasty twist to your evening. Constructed entirely out of bamboo, it's great for sharing fruit, crackers, and cheese with guests. The board has a slide-out drawer for storing its stainless steel knives and utensils, so you'll have full use of your surface for food. There's even a pizza board included, along with extra wooden utensils.

3 A Popular Mug That Keeps Beverages Cool For 24 Hours S'well Stainless Steel Travel Mug Amazon $27 See on Amazon Sip in style with this stainless steel S'well travel mug. The vacuum-insulated, BPA-free container can keep beverages cool for 24 hours (and warm for a solid 12). It's designed with a wide mouth that not only makes it easy to sip, but also allows you to add large ice cubes. Choose from various different colors and designs.

4 This Glitzy Can Cooler That Comes In Tons Of Colors BrüMate Hopsulator Stainless Steel Insulated Can Cooler Amazon $23 See on Amazon You can wave goodbye to warm drinks once you get your hands on this can cooler. The shimmering stainless steel liner is best used with 12-ounce beer cans, and it'll keep your beverages cool while you're drinking them. Simply slide your can into the opening and secure it with the lock. It can also eliminate the sweaty condensation that you'd typically experience on the exterior of cold cans.

5 A Bottle Stopper That Will Make Your Champagne Last Longer BGMAXimum Champagne Sealer Stopper Amazon $9 See on Amazon You can have one single glass of champagne and then preserve its fizzling taste with this champagne stopper. Engineered with stainless steel and silicone, the trusty device can be slid into your bottle to create an airtight seal so it's like new. The gadget is also dishwasher safe — but should be washed with cold water.

6 The Spice Rack With Pull-Out Drawers So You Can See What You Have YouCopia Chef's Edition SpiceStack Amazon $42 See on Amazon Neatly pack away all of your favorite flavors on this spice rack. It has three levels that can store up to 30 full-size spice bottles (or 60 half-size bottles). Each drawer can completely slide out and down to reveal the full rack of spices. That way, you'll know what's inside without moving everything around. Plus, there is no installation or mounting required.

7 A Tea Box With A Clear Lid For Easy Viewing Estilo Bamboo Tea Storage Box Amazon $20 See on Amazon Keep your tea collection neatly organized with this compartmentalized tea box. The bamboo storage container has a total of eight slots — and its acrylic glass lid lets you see directly into the box. One Amazon reviewer wrote, "I gave this to a tea novice as a gift, filled with all sorts of different teas, and she loved it."

8 This Silicone Handle For Hot Pots And Pans Crucible Cookware Silicone Hot Handle Holders Amazon $7 See on Amazon Take extra precaution against cooking burns with this silicone hot handle holder. The dishwasher-safe accessory can be slid onto the handles of scorching pots and pans to prevent you from getting burned — and it's designed to withstand temperatures up to 464 degrees Fahrenheit. The BPA-free attachment is safe to leave on warm handles throughout the entire cooking process, and it won't emit any rubbery smells once it's heated.

9 The Backpack Organizer So You Can Easily Find Your Stuff ZTUJO Felt Backpack Organizer Insert Amazon $22 See on Amazon Let's face it: Backpacks can get messy, and it eventually becomes hard to find specific items whenever you need them. But when you have this organizer insert, you can designate certain slots for your important belonging. The felt unit is soft and pliable, and it comes in a variety of colors. Plus, it hold items as small as pens (or as large as laptops).

10 An Ergonomic Back Pillow With Adjustable Filling Bucky Baxter Lumbar Ergonomic & Supportive Back Pillow Amazon $20 See on Amazon Make working an office a little more comfortable with this ergonomic back pillow. The cushion is designed entirely with buckwheat filling that can easily be adjusted to suit your personal comfort level. All you have to do is unzip the cover, remove as much of the filling as you'd like, and then zip it back up. It comes in three colors: black, cherry, and midnight.

11 This Silky Pillowcase That Keeps Your Hair Smooth Celestial Silk Silk Pillowcase Amazon $36 See on Amazon Sleep in luxury with this highly-rated pillowcase. Made with 100% mulberry silk, it promises to keep your strands smooth and your skin moisturized. Its charmeuse weaving is what gives off that supple feel — and it's even hypoallergenic. Use the side zipper to slide and secure the case onto your pillow, and then enjoy it while you rest.

12 A Classic Board Game With The "Purrfect" Twist Late for the Sky Cat-Opoly Amazon $24 See on Amazon Do you have someone in your life who is a huge fan of Monopoly (but also loves cats)? If so, they'll greatly appreciate this game of Cat-Opoly. It gives cat-centric twist on the age-old property trading game, and it's ideal for two to six players. You can go through the board purchasing your favorite cats — so what's not to love?

13 The Stainless Steel Travel Jar That Keeps Your Food Warm Thermos Stainless King Amazon $14 See on Amazon The travel jar by Thermos is vacuum-insulated to keep its contents hot or cold for up to seven hours and nine hours, respectively. The stainless steel container will always be cool to the touch, no matter how warm the contents are — and it won't perspire when it's cool. It even comes with a folding spoon.

14 A Cool Mist Humidifier That Runs Ultra-Silently Pure Enrichment Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $40 See on Amazon Unlike competing cool mist humidifiers, this one can run for up to 16 hours when the water reservoir is full. It's great for bedrooms, offices, or practically any other medium-sized room, and there's even an optional night light you can use to help set a relaxing mood as you drift off to sleep.

15 This Plush Throw Blanket That Comes In Different Colors And Sizes Kingole Flannel Fleece Microfiber Throw Blanket Amazon $20 See on Amazon This soft fleece throw blanket makes an incredible gift. It comes in a selection of sizes and colors that'll look great on any couches or beds — and since it's made with microfiber polyester, it's durable enough to withstand the test of time. You can easily clean it in the washing machine, because it's resistant to shrinking and fading.

16 A String Light Curtain That's Safe To Use Outdoors Twinkle Star Curtain String Lights Amazon $18 See on Amazon Most curtain string lights can only be used inside, whereas these ones are completely waterproof so that you don't have to worry about them getting damaged if it rains. The LED bulbs have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours so that they'll never need to be changed, plus there are eight different lighting modes to choose from, including twinkle, slow fade, waves, and more.

17 This Colorful Knife Set That Comes With Blade Guards Cuisinart Knife Set (12 Pieces) Amazon $20 See on Amazon Add a splash of color to your kitchen decor with this 12-piece knife set. Each stainless steel knife features a ceramic coating that prevents food from sticking while slicing. Plus, the set's unique arrangement of colors can help you avoid cross-contamination while you're preparing your meal. And once the knives are clean, you can secure them with their matching blade guards to prevent any accidents.

18 A Traditional Wine Opener That Comes With A Carrying Pouch Gitko Wine Opener & Waiters Corkscrew Amazon $10 See on Amazon Keep things traditional with this classic wine opener. It's designed with a rosewood handle and a stainless steel corkscrew — and it even includes a cute travel pouch so you can take it to parties. The compact opener is also rust-resistant and can cut through seals with little effort, thanks to its foil-cutting attachment.

19 This Wine-Chiller Set Keeps That Keeps Your Bottle Cold VINENCO Wine Chiller Set Amazon $12 See on Amazon With the help of this wine chiller set, you'll be able to keep your wine cool after you've opened it. The package includes a drip-free pourer and aerator — but it also features a cooling rod that works to keep your vino chilled (or at cellar temperature). The set also includes a foil cutter and a bottle stopper, so you're getting a lot for under $15.

20 These Fun Hooks That Look Like They're Climbing The Wall Umbra Buddy Wall Hooks Amazon $19 See on Amazon Put a fun spin on hanging clothes with a set of these buddy wall hooks. The colorful hooks come in a three-pack — and they're designed to look like they're climbing the walls while they hold your items. The set comes with all of the necessary hardware that's needed to mount them, along with step-by-step instructions for hassle-free installation.

21 A Flashy Bracelet That Also Stores Beverages Hillside-Kit Booze Shot Flask Bangle Bracelet Amazon $25 See on Amazon Who needs a bulky bottle when you can have these beautiful flask bracelets? The ultra-stylish bangles are great for anyone who's trying to store their favorite beverage (if they're at least 21 years old, of course). They're manufactured with food-grade stainless steel and have been FDA-certified. This particular set comes in rose gold and silver, and they both have embellished circular adornments on top. Store them in their chic black velvet bags when they're not being used — and drink responsibly.

22 This Bloody Mary Kit For Delicious Cocktails On The Go W&P Carry on Cocktail Kit Amazon $15 See on Amazon Make the perfect bloody Mary every single time with this travel cocktail kit. It includes a recipe card, a spoon, a half-ounce jigger, rimming salt, mix, and a tin to keep it all in. Of course, the alcohol is sold separately.

23 The Mini Cake Pop Maker That Any Baker Will Love Babycakes Mini Cake Pop Maker Amazon $12 See on Amazon Satisfy your sweet tooth at home with this mini cake pop maker; it's a great first step into baking that doesn't feel daunting. The appliance has non-stick plates with nine slots for easy cake pop retrieval, along with non-skid feet. Within a few minutes of using it, you'll have perfectly-round treats. It comes complete with a latching handle, too.

24 A Fun Bath Spout Cover That Looks Like A Whale Skip Hop Moby Bath Spout Cover Amazon $11 See on Amazon This Skip Hop Moby Bath Spout is both fun and a necessary for bathing your little ones. The BPA- and phthalate-free accessory is designed like a whale that fits snuggly over most faucets. It's resistant to mold and mildew, and it can be placed into the dishwasher for a thorough cleaning. And thanks to the whale's curved tail, you can hang it up to dry.

25 This Measurement Conversion Chart That Sticks To Your Fridge KSENDALO Stainless Steel Measure Conversion Magnet Amazon $9 See on Amazon When there are a million other things to do in the kitchen, the last thing on your mind is usually measurement conversions. But there's no need to play the guessing game with this conversion chart. Designed with stainless steel and a brushed exterior, the chart uses a magnet to stay put on your fridge. It labels conversions for cups, fluid ounces, tablespoons, teaspoons, and milliliters — saving you all the trouble.

26 This Page Holder For Easy Reading While You're Commuting TILISMA Book Page Holder Amazon $15 See on Amazon While you're commuting on a train or bus, it's almost impossible to keep your book open — unless you have a book page holder, that is. Crafted from natural walnut, this lightweight wedge has a smooth ergonomic design that won't cause hand cramps while you use it. It makes a great gift for avid readers, students, and teachers who are always on-the-go.

27 This Hilarious Party Game From The Makers Of What Do You Meme? New Phone, Who Dis? - Adult Party Game Amazon $20 See on Amazon Put your phones down and craft offline text messages with this popular adult party game. During the game — which is called New Phone, Who Dis? — a judge draws one card from the "inbox" pile while the rest of the players submit funny reply cards. Then, they determine which combination is the funniest — and the player with the best reply card earns a point.

28 This Elegant Wooden Puzzle That's Made From Handcrafted Wood SiamMandalay Wooden Puzzle Amazon $17 See on Amazon Inch further away from all things digital with this elegant wooden puzzle. It serves as both a brain teaser and a sleek display piece that's each individually handmade. Leave it out on the coffee table as an interactive alternative to picture-heavy books.

29 A Fabulous Mermaid Blanket That Comes In Different Colors ＤDMY Mermaid Tail Blanket Amazon $19 See on Amazon If anyone asks you if mermaids are real, please point them in the direction of this blanket. Designed in several vivid colors, the blanket features an elaborate mermaid tail that even Disney princesses would envy. The soft-and-durable blanket was hand-crocheted to perfection, and it can be used all year long.

30 The Portable Car Vacuum With Powerful Suction HOTOR Car Vacuum Amazon $30 See on Amazon Help eliminate some trips to the car wash with this car vacuum. Engineered with a powerful motor, it works to lift the finest dirt grains from your interior. The vacuum is includes a 16.4-foot long cord that allows you to reach every crevasse, while the three different nozzles enhance the cleaning process. With a HEPA filter, you'll even improve air quality.

31 This Orthopedic Knee Pillow That Can Help Alleviate Joint Pain ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow Amazon $28 See on Amazon Ergonomically designed to fit comfortably between your knees, this orthopedic knee pillow is an easy way to help alleviate joint pain, as well as keep your hips properly aligned while you sleep. It's filled with high-density memory foam that won't fall flat over time, plus the breathable cover is removable in case it ever gets dirty.

32 An Adult Party Game That Can Get Super Real A Party Game Amazon $18 See on Amazon Play this party game at your own risk (and with your close friends, per reviewers). The endlessly-hilarious party game can get real with the truths it reveals. Pull one of the 250 prompts and determine who in the group is "most likely to" do something that's listed on the remaining cards.

33 This Electric Heated Car Blanket For Those Frigid Drives Tvird Electric Car Blanket Amazon $32 See on Amazon If your loved one does a lot of driving through really cold temperatures, then they'll immediately appreciate this electric car blanket. The 12-volt throw is designed to plug into your vehicle's cigarette lighter to heat up, and it'll remain warm until you unplug it. It also includes a long cord that lets you extend it all the way into the backseat to keep your passengers toasty during long trips.

34 The Portable Trash Can That Your Car Deserves High Road StashAway Console Car Trash Can Amazon $15 See on Amazon Finally, a designated trash bin for your car. Designed with a lid to prevent leaks and spills, the bin can store up to 1.5 gallons of garbage at once. It has a vinyl lining that'll prevent any stray liquids from getting onto your vehicle's carpet, along with three pockets for additional storage.

35 This Bendable Endoscope Camera That Pairs With Your Phone DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope Amazon $36 See on Amazon This wireless endoscope camera is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. It's designed to help make inspection work a bit easier with its high-quality camera and bendable neck — and it connects with your smartphone via WiFi. The endoscope also has an adjustable blue LED light on its tip that allows it to enhance the brightness and clarity of images captured in dark areas.

36 These Colorful Car Lights That Change With Your Music Xprite RGB LED Lights For Cars Amazon $21 See on Amazon Ditch your standard bulbs and go for these fun interior car lights. They come with eight static colors and over 16 million (yes, million) DIY colors. The lights will sync with the music in your car while using the built-in microphone, and they'll change shades with the rhythms and beats. They can be controlled using your smartphone or with the included remote.

37 The Air-Purifying Bag That's Made With Activated Charcoal Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bag (12 Pack) Amazon $21 See on Amazon This set of eight air purifying bags made with activated bamboo charcoal provide a natural way to eliminate unwanted odors and moisture in the air. Each eco-friendly bag is reusable for up to two years. Hang it in your closet, car, fridge, or anywhere else that might need some purifying.

38 A Collapsable Organizer For Your Car Trunk Higher Gear Car Trunk Organizer Amazon $26 See on Amazon Avoid the urge to haphazardly toss your belongings into the car and keep them neat with this trunk organizer. It can store everything from groceries to tools and cleaning supplies — and it can expand to give you additional storage space. It even collapses when it's no longer in use. The organizer comes in black, blue, and grey, all of which features reflective safety strips on the sides.

39 This Skincare Set With Natural Burt's Bees Products Burt's Bees Gift Set (6-Piece) Amazon $11 See on Amazon It'll be hard to find anyone who won't love this Burt's Bees gift set. It includes natural products in convenient travel sizes like a gentle cleanser, day lotion, and hand cream. Don't forget the luxurious coconut foot cream to soothe tired feet.

40 These Makeup Sponges That You Can Use Wet Or Dry BEAKEY Makeup Sponge Set (5-Pack) Amazon $9 See on Amazon Seamlessly apply your makeup with a pack of these makeup sponges. They can be used with foundation, concealers, creams, and powders — and you can use them wet or dry. The great thing about these sponges is that they allow you to use just the right amount of product without putting any of it to waste. Plus, they aren't made with latex.

41 An Essential Oil Diffuser Bracelet For Aromatherapy On-The-Go Jack & Rose Essential Oil Diffuser Bracelet Amazon $13 See on Amazon A brilliant way to keep your cool everywhere you go, this essential oil bracelet features a locket with a diffuser pad inside of it. Apply three to five drops of your favorite essential oil to subtly release a calming scent from your wrist. Made from stainless steel and leather, the bracelet comes with eight diffuser pads in different colors.

42 These Hair Chalk Combs That Give You Temporary Color MSDADA New Hair Chalk Comb Amazon $10 See on Amazon Give your hair a temporary dose of vibrant color with these super fun hair chalk combs. Each one is designated to a particular shade, and they're all easy to use. Run the combs through your hair for easy and instant application. The colors will last for up to three days — but they'll rinse out with shampoo.

43 This Ingenious Way To Apply False Eyelashes Without Glue Arishine Magnetic Eyelash KIT (5-Sets) Amazon $22 See on Amazon Instead of applying false lashes with glue — which can be messy and irritating — opt for these magnetic eyelashes. First, apply the included magnetic eyeliner to the base of your eyelid (near your lash roots), and then place the magnetic lashes directly on top. The set even comes with tweezers for easy placement.

44 This Set Of Bath Products That Smell Like Lavender And Rosemary DLuxSpa Relaxing Bath Gift Set Amazon $22 See on Amazon Unwind in the bath with the calming scents of rosemary and lavender with this relaxing bath gift set. The indulgent package comes with 12 skin-soothing products all set in a rustic tin. There are two bath bombs, a bag of bath salts, bubble bath, shower gel, body scrub, body lotion, four flower-shaped soaps, and a bath pouf.

45 These Wireless Earbuds That Deliver Superior Sound HISILI Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Amazon $36 See on Amazon Trade your earphones in for these cordless Bluetooth earbuds that reviewers say offer "excellent" sound quality that's "all about the bass." The ergonomically-designed earbuds deliver impressive stereo sound for over three hours per charge — but you can stick them into the portable charging box whenever you need more power. They're rain- and sweat-resistant, and the built-in microphone lets you answer calls.

46 A 4-Port USB Hub That Can Sync All Of Your Devices Sabrent 4-Port USB Hub Amazon $8 See on Amazon If you have multiple devices to sync (but not nearly enough ports), try out this handy USB hub. Compatible with most operating systems, the hub features four USB ports that operate at both high and low speeds — and each port has its own on-and-off button, so you can maximize power efficiency.

47 These Durable Meat Shredders To Use While You Cook Cave Tools Shredder Claws Amazon $10 See on Amazon Shred pork, chicken, or beef with these durable meat shredders. They're made from durable, BPA-free material — but they can be used for non-shredding purposes, too. Use them to stabilize a watermelon while you're slicing, or to transfer cooked food onto a serving platter.

48 This Pack Of Night Lights Made With LED Bulbs Vont LED Night Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See on Amazon Since they're made with LED bulbs, these night lights cost less than $1 per year to operate, which can help save you money over time. They're great for helping to illuminate dark hallways so that you can easily navigate your way to the bathroom at night, and they're made from super-durable, fire-resistant ABS plastic.

49 A Bamboo Bath Caddy With Room For Books And Beverages Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray Amazon $43 See on Amazon If you know someone who loves a marathon bath, this bathtub caddy will make a great gift. It has specific slots, holders, and trays for just about everything: a glass of wine, a book or tablet, a phone, a candle, a teacup, and soap. Made from bamboo, the caddy is extendable between 29 and 43 inches — so it'll fit tubs of most sizes.

50 An At-Home Pedicure Spa That Massages Your Feet Conair Foot Spa/Pedicure Spa Amazon $30 See on Amazon Give yourself a pedicure or just soak after a long day at work with this home pedicure spa. The extra-deep reservoir lets you fully immerse your feet, and the massage attachment offers targeted muscle relief. Use the toe-touch control to activate the vibration mode for a fully-relaxing experience.

51 This Brilliant Way To Massage Your Hands And Forearms Roleo Hand Massager Amazon $65 See on Amazon This unique contraption is actually a hand massager that loosens up tight muscles and reduces tension in your forearms, wrists, and hands. Just slip your hand through, use the rotating knob to adjust the tension, and pull your arm back and forth. The ridged rollers will target trigger points and soothe pain. This is great for anyone who spends hours typing, playing instruments, or playing sports — but it also works for anyone dealing with arthritis or carpal tunnel.

52 A Calming Essential Oil Roller You Can Take Anywhere Gemice 10mL Essential Oil Roller Bottles Amazon $10 See on Amazon Keep this essential oil roller in your pocket or purse, and then roll it onto your neck or wrists whenever you get stressed. The formula is made with 100% pure essential oils, such as peppermint, sage, and ginger. They all work together to help soothe the senses.

53 These Stemless Wine Glasses That Are Shatter-Resistant Vivocci Unbreakable Elegant Plastic Stemless Wine Glasses Amazon $14 See on Amazon These stemless wine glasses are shatter-resistant, which makes them ideal for sipping sauvignon blanc in the bathtub, in the backyard, or by the pool (responsibly, of course). The 20-ounce containers are also BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. Each set comes with two glasses, but you can also opt for a set of four or eight.

54 These Unique Sponges That Clean Surfaces With Just Water Dr.WOW Magic Sponge (21-Pack) Amazon $8 See on Amazon These wondrous sponges are made with a unique fiber that allows you to deep-clean with just water. One side of the sponge can be used to scrub, while the other side can be used to polish and wipe away residue. The thick, extra-large sponges can be used to wash dishes or clean kitchens, bathrooms, tile, grout, stainless steel, glass, and more.

55 This Luxurious Weighted Blanket That Feels Like A Hug Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket Amazon $56 See on Amazon Wrap up in this plush weighted blanket for what feels like a comforting hug. Available in a range of sizes, weights, and colors for friends and family big and small, the filling stays well-distributed throughout the blanket use after use. There are even two duvets so you can choose if it's a cozy night or a cooler one.

56 This Weighted Blanket That's Super-Breathable Hypnoser Weighted Blanket Amazon $48 See on Amazon Whereas competing weighted blankets can leave you feeling hot and sweaty at night, this one is made from breathable fabric that helps keep your body at the proper temperature. The diamond pockets help ensure that the glass bead fillings stay evenly distributed, plus it's available in a variety of sizes and weights.

57 These Soft Microfiber Sheets That Come In 45 Colors And Patterns AmazonBasics Light-Weight Microfiber Sheet Set Amazon $14 See on Amazon With over 23,000 glowing ratings, these mega-soft microfiber sheets are lightweight, breathable, and wrinkle-resistant. Each set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. The sheets are available from twin size all the way up to California king, and they come in an array of colors and patterns (like peachy cream, dark gray, peachy coral, and blue gingham).

58 These Brushed Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls That Stack Up FineDine Premium Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 5) Amazon $19 See on Amazon Made from brushed stainless steel, these mixing bowls feature wide rims and flat bottoms to ensure stability while you blend, toss, and mix. They're all dishwasher- and freezer-safe, and each set comes with five bowls of different sizes that nest on top of each other.

59 This LED Light Bar That Helps Illuminate Dark Closets And Hallways RXWLKJ LED Light Bar Amazon $20 See on Amazon Put it in a dark closet so you can easily find what you're looking for, or put this LED light bar underneath your kitchen cabinets for a quick upgrade. The LED bulbs have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours so that you won't have to worry about changing them, and the built-in motion sensor prevents it from turning on when no one is around.

60 These Rounded Measuring Spoons Made With Stainless Steel U-Taste Measuring Cups and Spoons (Set of 15) Amazon $33 See on Amazon These measuring spoons are cupped and rounded, making it easier to measure out liquid ingredients like vanilla, milk, and cooking oil. Although, they also work for dry ingredients, too. Made from satin-brushed stainless steel, the spoons feature weighted handles — and since each one hangs on a detachable ring, you can remove whichever ones you need.

61 A Portable Space Heater With 3 Different Settings Lasko Ceramic Portable Space Heater with Adjustable Thermostat Amazon $21 See on Amazon If you know someone who's always colder than everyone else at home or in the office, then this space heater is an ideal gift. It features low heat, high heat, and fan settings — along with overheat protection and a cool-touch exterior. It's small enough to sit on a tabletop, and the carrying handle makes it easy to transport.

62 This Device That Lets You Manage Your Calendar, Create To-Do Lists, And More Amazon Echo Show 5 Amazon $45 See on Amazon Use it to watch movies, check the weather, or even cook along with video recipes — this Echo Show can do practically anything. You can voice or video call your friends using Skype, plus it even lets you control compatible devices using voice commands.

63 This Shampoo Brush That Massages Your Scalp As You Bathe Maxsoft Shampoo Brush Amazon $7.98 See on Amazon If you're searching for an easy way to help stimulate blood flow in your scalp, look no further than this shampoo brush. The soft silicone bristles gently work shampoo into your hair while you bathe, and they can even help stimulate blood flow to your scalp.

64 A Portable Electric Kettle So You Can Make Tea Without A Stove Foldable Portable Kettle | Travel Kettle Amazon $24 See on Amazon Thanks to this electric kettle, you don't need a stovetop to heat up a pot of water. The kettle is made of stainless steel and food-grade silicone that’s scratch and wear-resistant and won’t corrode over time. It heats up In 5minutes and collapses to half its size when you’re not using it — which is perfect for travel or camping.

65 This Pre-Filled Spice Rack That Comes With 5 Years Of Free Refills Kamenstein Revolving 20-Jar Countertop Rack Tower Organizer Amazon $49 See on Amazon For anyone who's looking to stock their kitchen with new cooking necessities, there's this countertop spice rack that comes with 20 pre-filled spice jars (such as oregano, rosemary, garlic salt, and more). The labels on top of the lids make it easy to find each spice — but here's the really cool part: You get five years worth of free spice refills with your purchase.

66 A Felt Letter Board So You Can Get Your Message Across Felt Like Sharing Gray Felt Letter Board Amazon $19 See on Amazon This wood-framed felt letter board comes with 300 letters and characters; use them for words of inspiration, social media announcements, or sweet messages for a loved one. The felt board is available in dozens of colors, such as flamingo pink, sea foam green, and the understated gray pictured here.

67 The Smart Garage Door Opener That Lets You Know When Your Door Is Open myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control Amazon $20 See on Amazon Not only is set up incredibly easy, but this smart garage door opener also lets you receive alerts whenever your door opens or closes. If you forget to shut your door you can also close it remotely using the downloadable app, and you can even set guest access so that friends and family can easily get into your home when you aren't around.

68 These Maps That Let You Scratch Off Every Destination You've Visited InnovativeMap Scratch Off World Map Poster Amazon $21 See on Amazon World travelers will love these places-visited maps that let you scratch off every country and state you've visited. The maps are black and feature beige-colored countries and states with vibrant colors underneath that reveal themselves when you scratch them off. The set comes with a country map, a United States map, two scratchers, memory stickers, and a polishing cloth.

69 This Really Big Sweatshirt That's Like Wearing A Blanket THE COMFY Oversized Sherpa Blanket Sweatshirt Amazon $40 See on Amazon The plush, oversized sweatshirt is lined in polyester sherpa material — and it makes it possible to wrap yourself up in a blanket and leave the house. It comes with a hood and a front pocket to keep both your ears and hands warm. Choose from multiple colors, including black, burgundy, and lumberjack plaid.