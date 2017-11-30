100 Clever Gifts Under $25 When You Have No Idea What To Get

There's a whole bunch of reasons why someone might be searching for the best gifts under $25. Maybe that's your family's cap on White Elephant gifts, or maybe you're looking for a present for your boss — one that says, "I appreciate you, but I'll need that raise if I'm going to spend $50." Perhaps you're trying to perfect the art of Christmas shopping on a budget. Whatever your motivation, you can rest easy; you're covered this year.

When you don't know what to get, or you're shopping for someone you don't know very well, most people head straight for the mall. Yes, you could easily walk into any department store and find something in your budget, but that doesn't necessarily mean that it'll be high-quality or personalized. Plus, if you don't find something good, you'll likely cave under the pressure and buy a pair of wool walrus stocks. I've been there.

Me? I head to the internet for amazing gifts under $25, because while I know they didn't cost me an arm and a leg, no one else can tell. Then there's the convenience of fast shipping, because when it comes to the holidays, nothing is better than skipping the lines and shopping straight from your computer.

1 This Strange But Effective Acupressure Mat For Anyone With Back Pain Or Trouble Relaxing Amazon ProSource Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set, $19, Amazon Know someone who's always wanted to try acupuncture? This ProSource acupressure set brings the pain-relief, relaxation benefits, and increased circulation into their own home. Thousands of tiny spikes stimulate pressure points in the neck, shoulders, and back, releasing happy hormones and easing tired muscles. People say it even helps them to fall asleep at night, and reviewers say despite the low price, it works really well: "Amazing, amazing, amazing... Great for anyone with chronic pain. Even my kids love using this. I've bought 3 sets!"

2 This Classy Bamboo Device Stand For Hands-Free Convenience Amazon Lipper International Bamboo iPad Stand, $17, Amazon Constructed from sleek, eco-friendly bamboo, this sturdy iPad Stand fits more than iPads — it also works with phones, e-readers, and tablets for hands-free support no matter what you're doing. It's expandable, adjustable, and sits in four different positions, and you can even wash it with soap and water if it gets dirty. Reviewers also use it to display calendars or planners at their desks.

3 This Sleek Woodgrain Essential Oil Diffuser With All The Right Features Amazon HLS Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser, $25, Amazon Using innovative cool mist technology, this aromatherapy diffuser dispels essential oils directly into the air for a calming, therapeutic ambiance for up to 10 hours on a full tank. It's got a whisper quiet motor and a serene, adjustable mood light. Four different timer settings let your loved one personalize their misting needs, and it shuts off automatically for their safety. Best of all, it's sleek, modern, and affordable — all while fighting bacteria, humidifying dry air, and creating better sleep patterns.

4 A Clay Mask Set For All Skin Types With Green Tea, Turmeric, & Dead Sea Minerals ANAI RUI Clay Mask Set, $18, Amazon Few things are as relaxing as spending a few minutes with a clay mask. With three different masks to choose from, plus a handheld applicator, this three-in-one mask set gives you a multiple choices for treating blackheads, impurities, and oil on your skin. Plus, reviewers raved about how soft their skin felt after use.

5 This Positive Psychology Planner For Anyone Who Needs Organization, Inspiration, And Motivation Amazon The Simple Elephant Planner, $20, Amazon This number one best selling planner utilizes proven aspects of positive psychology to help you organize your life, increase your happiness levels, and feel more inspired. In addition to weekly goal setting and to-dos, it also provides room for gratitude, mind maps, vision boards, notes, and focuses. It's also undated, so you can start it whenever you want to. Reviewers love that it's made from quality materials that stand up to their day-to-day schedules. Oh, and it comes with free stickers.

6 This Universal Phone Tripod For Selfies, Videos, And Timed Pictures Amazon Square Jellyfish Jelly Grip Tripod Mount, $17, Amazon This one's for anyone who regularly utilizes the timer function on their phone camera. This tripod mount is an extremely lightweight and reliable way to shoot video, hold your phone still, and prop it up in just the right position for selfies. The adjustable ball joint tension holds just about any model of phone, and it has a centered ball head to stabilize your phone's center of gravity. One reviewer writes: "I was delighted with this little gizmo when it arrived, and I've already used it a lot. Wonderful, useful, clever design in a well-constructed product."

7 This Smart And Attractive Way To Store All Your Makeup Right On Your Vanity Amazon Jerrybox Adjustable Cosmetics Stand, $13, Amazon Everyone knows someone with a Sephora-sized makeup collection, which makes them sure to love the Jerrybox cosmetics stand — it can accommodate 30 makeup brushes, 20 bottles of skin care products, and other accessories using a smart, vertical, and rotating design. The seven layers of shelves are adjustable to fit varying heights, and the whole thing is totally washable in case of foundation spills.

8 This Genius Gadget Enlarges Your Phone Screen Anywhere Fanlory 14” Screen Magnifier, $22, Amazon Whether you're watching movies on your phone or showing a bunch of your friends a YouTube video, this cell phone screen magnifier makes things easier. It fits most smartphones and uses an HD lens that enlarges the picture without a power source and without causing eye strain. It also folds up for easy travel, so you can bring it with you for easy, on-the-go viewing.

9 This Comfortable Sleep Mask That Doubles As A Pair Of Headphones Amazon Sleep Headphones, $10, Amazon This brilliant lycra headband has built-in speakers to play music, podcasts, or sleep sounds right into your ears. They are great for traveling, sleeping, or even jogging.

10 This Silk Pillowcase That Pampers Their Face, Hair, And Soul Amazon ZIMASILK Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, $20, Amazon Pretty much any beauty mag I've ever read raves about the hair and skin benefits of a silk pillowcase — they eliminate frizz from sleeping on hair and keep skin from breaking out — but how many people will actually invest in one for themselves? The ZIMASILK pillowcase is a luxurious, doting gift because it's made from 100 percent pure mulberry silk. It's even double-sided, comes in fourteen gorgeous colors, and you can choose from four different sizes. It's also a lovely gift for people who tend to get hot while they sleep.

11 This Device Makes Incredible-Tasting Popcorn In The Microwave Without Any Oil Amazon Colonel Popper Popcorn Maker, $12, Amazon This popcorn bowl expertly makes up to 14 cups of popcorn in the microwave using any kind of kernels you have around — and while you can use oil, you don't have to, making it a more customizable option. Because it's made of silicone, it's durable, safe, and eco-friendly, and has smart-grab handles for serving, mixing, and seasoning. It also collapses down to two inches tall for easy storage, and comes in four stylish colors.

12 This Three-In-One Ceramic Styling Tool For A Great Price Conair Instant Heat Styline Brush, $11, Amazon This curling wand can actually function to create curls, makes waves, or add volume. It features 25 temperature levels for all hair types and can create very tight rounded curls or looser waves depending on how you use it. There are two barrel sizes to choose from; 0.75-inch and 1.25-inch.

13 This Quality Aerator That Works Its Magic While You Pour Amazon Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer,$16, Amazon The Vintorio wine aerator not only makes it easier to pour a drip-free glass every time, but it simultaneously opens up the flavors and improves the taste while doing so. It uses a large aerating chamber and a special air intake system to make any bottle taste much more expensive, and it’s got a ribbed rubber stopper that fits almost all bottles without leaking. “Tried a Pinot before and after the aerator and the difference is day and night,” raves one of 2,000+ reviews. “Turns it immediately into a full body, rounder and bevels the drink around the edges.”

14 This Gooseneck Stand For Hands-Free Activities (Even If You've Got A Large Phone) Amazon BESTEK Gooseneck Cell Phone Holder, $13, Amazon If you know someone who uses their phone or mini tablet for recipes, reading, workout videos, or movies, this desk cell phone holder is a solid gift. The 2-in-1 holder comes with both a gooseneck holder that attaches to desks, counters, beds, and tables, as well as a suction cup mount for cars. It rotates 360 degrees around with the convenient ball mount, and reviewers say the gooseneck clip feature is strong and sturdy.

15 This Massage Glove That Feels Like A Real Massage Amazon Soma System 9-Ball Massage Glove, $13, Amazon This full-body massage tool is an awesome way to ease tired muscles, relieve stress, and increase circulation without enlisting the help of anyone else. It's also great to use before you run or do yoga — and can help prevent injury. The nine rolling metal balls move freely across any part of your body, and are good for a deep tissue or trigger point massage. It also clips right onto your hand, so reviewers say it's "easy and fun to use."

16 This Mermaid Tail Blanket That’s Long Enough For Adults Amazon LAGHCAT Mermaid Tail Blanket, $20, Amazon Help your loved ones embrace their inner mermaid with this knit mermaid tail blanket. Sold with a matching daypack and silver necklace, this machine washable blanket comes in seven magical colors. Reviewers said it was super soft, high quality, and a great gift that worked for everyone from girlfriends to nephews.

17 This Deeply Healing Hair Mask For Shine, Hydration, And Manageability Amazon VITAMINS Keratin Hair Mask, $20, Amazon This keratin hair mask contains biotin, castor oil and collagen, which smooths, heals, and nourishes the scalp and hair, resulting in fuller, more manageable strands. It can even help heal hair that's been damaged by chemical processing or split ends — and at the very least, help grow it healthy and protect it from further damage.

18 These Travel-Friendly Storage Jars For The Perpetual Snacker Amazon GoStak Twist n' Lock Storage Jars, $10, Amazon Perfect for the snacker, the packer, or the nutritionist of the group, there are these GoStak Twist n' Lock storage jars. Four different sized twist-lock jars secure one on top of the other for a bottle-like shape that's easy to take anywhere. It even fits inside the BlenderBottle, and everything is BPA-free and dishwasher safe. The handle makes them easy to take with you, and you can carry a variety of different powders, supplements, and snacks in the each mini container.

19 This Smart Way To Dry, Store, And Preserve Your Makeup Brushes Amazon Docolor Makeup Brush Holder, $8, Amazon The Docolor makeup brush holder is made from soft and stable acrylic rubber that can be used after cleaning your brushes and while drying, or all the time to preserve their quality. It has 26 mixed-sized holes for foundation brushes, eyeshadow brushes, and everything in between, and each hole has a grip to keep your brushes upright and safe. It's easy to break apart for storage, and helps prevent brushes from becoming distorted after cleaning.

20 A Lens Set That Turns Your Phone Into A High-Quality Camera Amazon Cellphone Camera Lens Kit, $22, Amazon This lens kit seriously expands the capabilities of your phone camera. It clips onto most phones and features 10 attached lenses, including: super wide, fish eye, and macro. The kit also includes a cover for each lens, so they won't get scratched or dirty between uses, and a selfie button.

21 The Cold Brew Maker For The Person Who Spends At Least $5 A Day On Caffeine Amazon Takeya Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker, $19, Amazon The Takeya Cold Brew makes cold brew coffee an easier, more affordable endeavor — and leaves behind the bitter oils and fatty acids, extracting only the naturally delicious coffee flavors. Just add the coffee to the included filter, brew, and let it chill. You can make, serve, and store up to four cups at a time, and the BPA-free container is specifically designed to fit in most refrigerator doors.

22 These Lip Masks For Smoother, Softer Lips In Minutes Amazon Adofect Collagen Crystal Lip Masks, $13, Amazon Step aside, tubes of balm. These collagen lip masks take your lip care to the next level. Meant to plump and moisturize lips, each set comes with 30 masks. There are five colors and scents to choose from, and they work in just 10-15 minutes.

23 This Compact USB-Powered Humidifier For Those Cold, Dry Days Amazon Lion Palace USB Car Humidifier, $18, Amazon As the cold weather creeps in, so does dry air — which leads to dry skin and stuffy noses. This mini humidifier lets you take soothing, moist air with you, anywhere you are. It works with any USB source (so you can use it in the car, with your laptop, or with your phone charger), and it provides cool mist for up to nine hours on one fill. It even changes colors to calm your mood.

24 This Heated Wrap Made For The Person Who's Perpetually Cold Amazon Sunbeam Chill Away Heated Fleece Wrap, $22, Amazon Ah, the friend who's perpetually cold. Do them a huge favor this winter and get them the Sunbeam Chill Away. It's a heated wrap made from soft fleece that allows for customized warmth with four heat settings. Its versatile size can be used as a shawl, foot warmer, or blanket, and it even has pockets to warm your hands. There's also an auto shut-off function for safety, and the wrap is machine washable.

25 This Brilliant Gift For People With Limited Kitchen Space Amazon Island Bamboo Over-The-Sink Cutting Board, $24, Amazon This might just be the most genius gift for people with small kitchens. The over-the-sink bamboo cutting board frees up valuable counter space and features a built-in colander that can be used to collect food scraps, as well as to rinse and wash ingredients as you prep them. The colander is removable, dishwasher friendly, and stands alone as a steamer or strainer.

26 This Gentle Exfoliant That Can Be Used Daily By All Skin Types Amazon Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant, $10, Amazon For the skincare enthusiast in your life, this Paula’s Choice liquid exfoliant is a gentle and effective way to brighten skin, remove dead skin cells, and unclog pores. The fragrance-free, cruelty-free formula contains 2% BHA (Beta hydroxy acid, also known as salicylic acid), so it hydrates too.

27 This Portable Steamer To Keep All Your Fabrics Wrinkle-Free Amazon Hilife Portable Garment Steamer, $25, Amazon Not only is this portable garment steamer has over 6,200 reviews and is a great way to keep clothes fresh and wrinkle-free on the go. It even comes with a brush attachment for different kinds of fabrics, and despite its lightweight, portable design, it can run up to 15 minutes on one fill. Reviewers love how quickly it heats up.

28 These Best-Selling Flashlights That Are Great For Camping, Emergency Kits, & More Amazon PeakPlus Rechargeable Tactical Flashlight, $17, Amazon This ultra-bright, compact flashlight is super durable and water-resistant, so it’s great for outdoor adventures, to pop in your glove box for an emergency, or as a tried-and-true home essential. It can either be powered by a rechargeable battery or three AAA batteries and has five different lighting modes. Each set comes a two storage case, too.

29 This Ridiculous Card Game For Someone With A Great Sense Of Humor Amazon Exploding Kittens, $20, Amazon From the makers of The Oatmeal comes Exploding Kittens — the most-backed project in all of Kickstarter history. It's a family-friendly (but ridiculous) card game for up to five people. Players must defuse, move, or actively avoid exploding kittens with hilarious action cards involving unicorns, tacos, and all-seeing goat wizards. If you can't, you explode, and you're out. "It is the perfect game for a wide range of ages and keeps everyone laughing," comments one reviewer. "The pictures are funny and done beautifully. The only regret I have is not buying it sooner."

30 This Genius Way To Save Cabinet Space And Keep Your Pans Scratch-Free Amazon Deco Brothers Pan Organizer Rack, $17, Amazon This Deco Brothers pan organizer rack can be used horizontally or vertically to store up to five pans without damage, hassle, or clutter. It's durable, comes with mounting screws, and can handle lids and platters, too. It's even sturdy enough to handle cast iron pans, and will save you lots of space in your kitchen cabinets.

31 This Cutting Board With Three Built-In Compartments Amazon HHXRISE Large Organic Bamboo Cutting Board, $18, Amazon This brilliant bamboo cutting board is durable, attractive, and a great fit for the home chef in your life. Three small compartments can hold food as you chop, keeping you organized and efficient. The board itself is made from strong bamboo that's easy on your knives, and there are even grooves along the edges to keep juice and drips from spilling over.

32 This Pillow-Like Tablet Stand That Sits Comfortably In Your Lap Amazon Lamicall Tablet Pillow Holder, $23, Amazon This cushy tablet stand easily stays upright in your lap, making for the easiest couch chill session ever. It even has an extra pocket for a phone or headphones, so it's great for keeping everything together when you’re on the go, too. It offers four angles for optimal viewing, and there are five different colors to choose from.

33 This Ice Cream Scoop That Cuts Through A Rock-Solid Carton Like It's Nothing Amazon SUMO No-Thaw Hard Ice Cream Scoop, $14, Amazon With thousands of genuine five-star reviews, you better believe this SUMO no-thaw ice cream scoop gets the job done. It glides through rock-solid ice cream like it's butter, all due to its stainless steel scoop, pointed design, and easy-grip handle. It's even dishwasher-safe, and will never break, pit, scratch, corrode, rust, mold, bend or chip; if it does, they'll replace it. "Yes, this scoop really is as awesome as everyone says," raves one reviewer. "I never thought there was that much difference between brands or styles of ice cream scoop until I gave this one a try."

34 This Awesome Silicone Cleaning Tool Cleans Your Pets, Your Dishes, And Your Body Amazon BUMP IT OFF Multi-Use Silicone Cleaning Tool, $10, Amazon Slip your fingers through this strange tool and take on the world. It gets gunk off dishes, gets stains out of clothing, exfoliates your legs, washes your makeup brushes, cleans furniture and even massages your pet. The soft, double-sided textures are good for just about anything you can think of, and since it's made from 100 percent durable silicone and you can throw it in the dishwasher, it's really easy to keep clean. Choose between six eye-catching colors here.

35 This Complexion-Clearing Combination Of Sea Salt And Real Activated Charcoal Amazon Premium Activated Charcoal Scrub, $14, Amazon That person who owns charcoal toothpaste, air fresheners, and peel-off masks? There's one in every group. Add to their collection with this premium activated charcoal scrub. It combines extremely absorbent activated charcoal with nourishing sea salts to exfoliate dead skin, fight off acne, and soak up excess oil and dirt from pores like a magnet. According to buyers, it leaves skin clear, bright, and so, so soft. It's safe to use on the face, and also helps soothe irritated skin.

36 This Reliable Gym Bag With Compartments & Space For Everything Amazon SportsNew Gym Bag, $18, Amazon This lightweight, durable gym bag doubles as a duffel bag great for traveling. A large main zippered compartment holds all your basics, and a separate lined pouch keeps wet or dirty items separate. Additional compartments are included for shoes, water bottles, and even small necessities like keys. Seven colors are available.

37 This Interactive Journal That Helps You Turn That Frown Upside-Down Amazon The Positivity Kit, $10, Amazon This wonderful journal is called the The Positivity Kit, and it’s guaranteed to cheer anyone up with its creative prompts and inspirational activities. Each page has interactive directions like, “Draw your dream home,” “write a grateful list,” and “compile the perfect playlist.” Reviewers say it’s a “great stress-reliever,” and the “artwork [has]a cute simplicity about it that does help foster thoughts of fun.”

38 This Ergonomic Cushion That Can Help With Back Pain Amazon Sparthos Lumbar Support Pillow, $22, Amazon Whether you're uncomfortable in your office chair or during your commute, this seat cushion can help. The gel memory foam interior keeps you comfy and supported without it getting too hot. And because it has proper lumbar support, it helps promote better posture in the long run.

39 These Quality Bluetooth Headphones For A Great Price Amazon Otium Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $20, Amazon Rechargeable, wireless, and surprisingly high quality, these Otium Bluetooth headphones should be on everyone's shopping list this season. They're waterproof, sweatproof, and stay in your ears if you're running or working out in a gym — and they've got a built-in mic and on-device buttons for someone who wants to make phone calls while running errands. The battery lasts up to eight hours on one charge, and they pair quickly and easily with just about any device.

40 These Professional Oval Makeup Brushes With Dense Bristles And Flexible Handles Amazon Yoseng Makeup Brush Set, $16, Amazon This professional makeup brush set includes a specialized brush for every need, from foundation application to blending shadows. They're oval-shaped and vertical for more control, and have dense, soft bristles that are guaranteed to hold strong while using less product than traditional brushes. Even the handles are brilliantly designed: they're flexible, ergonomic, and anti-slip for the most comfortable makeup routine you've ever experienced.

41 The Caddy That Keeps Essentials Within Reach, Even Without A Bedside Table Amazon Hyness Bedside Caddy, $18, Amazon Whether you're buying for a college student or a loved one with a small bedroom, this bedside caddy is the easiest way to keep the essentials within reach. It tucks under the mattress to securely hold magazines, e-readers, remotes, glasses, and more. It has a slim felt design with a durable stitching, so it's attractive and functional, plus it fits under couches, too.

42 The Handbag Organizer That Your Mother Will Probably Love Amazon Periea Handbag Organizer (Sizes S-L), $10-$13, Amazon This is what I'm getting my mother for Christmas, because her bag has always been a dark, key-eating abyss. Available in three sizes and 23 colors, this Periea handbag organizer is the smartest way to keep any purse structured and hassle-free. It's got a total of 13 inner and outer compartments to ensure that you can always find your phone, keys, and makeup. It's even got reinforced handles to take it out, and a machine-washable design for when that liquid foundation inevitably explodes.

43 This Lap Desk Gives You A Stable Surface Anytime, Anywhere, For All Kinds Of Activities Amazon Suvane Foldable Laptop Table, $22, Amazon The folding lap desk is ideal for the Netflix binger, in-bed studier, or television snacker. On top, there's an all-purpose desk in your choice of three colors, with a 24-inch by 16-inch surface. On the bottom, there are two folding legs, and altogether, it weighs less than 3 pounds. Plus, there’s a handle so it’s easy to carry when you’re on the go.

44 This Hair Towel Made From Microfiber, So It's Lightweight & Quick-Drying Amazon AQUIS Original Hair Turban, $21, Amazon Because it's made from microfiber, this hair towel is way more absorbent than a traditional bath towel. It can dry hair up to 50 percent faster, plus it's lightweight and has a securing loop, so you'll practically forget you're wearing it during your morning routine. It's also gentle on any hair type and helps prevent split ends and breakage.

46 These Incredibly Soft Sheets That Are Wrinkle-Resistant Amazon 1500 Supreme Collection Extra Soft Queen Sheets Set, $24, Amazon This extra soft queen sheets set makes such a good housewarming holiday gift — the 100 percent double-brushed microfiber is resistant to wrinkles, stains, and allergens, and the set of four comes in six different sizes and dozens of different colors. They're equivalent to 1500 thread count sheets in texture and durability, and reviewers are calling them "wonderful, super soft, and luxurious." Best of all, they won't fade over time.

47 These Insulated Moisture-Wicking Socks For All Outdoor Activities Amazon Thick Heat Trapping Insulated Socks,$19 (2 Pairs), Amazon Made from thermal yarn and padded for comfort, these thick insulated socks trap heat while wicking moisture, meaning that your feet stay dry and cozy no matter what. The ribbed top ensures that they stay up (even while skiing or hiking), and they’re warmer than cotton and less itchy than wool. They’re available in two sizes and four designs, and people are commenting, “Warmest socks I've ever worn.”

48 These Political Chia Pets Amazon Chia Pet Pottery, Political Edition, $20, Amazon This planter — a delightful shade of terracotta orange — comes with enough chia seeds for three plantings (yes, they’re the same chia seeds you put in your acai bowls). There will be full growth of hair in 1 to 2 weeks, and although we can’t promise it’ll look exactly like our current president’s infamous coif, we can promise this will make a statement regardless of your political leanings. A variety of political figures are available including Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders, and more.

49 This Eyelash Growth Serum Made With Nourishing Botanical Ingredients Amazon Hairgenics Lavish Lash, $25, Amazon With more than 5,000 reviews, this revolutionary eyelash serum is made with botanical ingredients that actually help to grow lashes and brows. The thin brush makes for detailed application, and it's loaded with nourishing ingredients that are even safe for contact lens wearers. It's a great way to grow existing hair thicker and longer, or to help areas that have been damaged by over-plucking or falsies.

50 This Compact Rice Cooker That Fits Perfectly On Almost Any Kitchen Counter Amazon Dash Mini Rice Cooker, $25, Amazon When it comes to effortless home-cooked meals, thousands of reviewers swear by this Dash mini rice cooker. The 2-cup capacity makes perfect portions, and it can handle plenty of foods beyond just rice, including pasta, oatmeal, soup, and more. Even better, it comes in seven colors so you can match any kitchen.

51 This Highly-Rated Travel Beauty Set With All The Essentials Amazon Beauty Bon Manicure Pedicure Set, $10, Amazon This ten piece beauty set is extra hygienic and durable, because everything's made out of quality stainless steel. It comes with everything you need to clip, trim, tweeze, and file your way to gorgeous nails — think toenail and nail clippers, scissors, push sticks, and cuticle cutters — and all of it comes in an intricately-designed carrying case for easy travel. The case also pops open with a push of a button, making it easy to manage with wet nail polish.

52 This Powerful Hand Blender That Can Even Crush Ice Amazon Chefman Immersion Stick Blender, $24, Amazon This powerful stick blender is one useful kitchen tool to have — not only does it let you puree foods for things like soups right in the pan, it also is powerful enough to crush ice to make smoothies. It's long enough to reach right into pitchers (perfect for margaritas), easily disassembles to clean, and works with one push of a button. It's also fitted with a blade guard to prevent splatter.

53 The Food Huggers Markers That Keep Your Favorite Ingredients Fresher, Longer Amazon Hoan Silicone Butter and Cheese Food Hugger Set, $13, Amazon Butter and cheese — two of life's greatest joys. Each set of these silicone huggers comes with five different sizes, and five different colors of huggers, to keep foods safe and secure. They’re a great way to cut down on single use plastic consumption, and the best part? They’re dishwasher-safe, too.

54 This USB-Rechargeable Blender For Nutrition On The Go Amazon USB Rechargeable Blender Cup, $21, Amazon For that person who always skips breakfast because they never have time, there's this rechargeable blender cup. Because it's wireless and charges using any USB port, it's a great way to get your fruits and veggies in on-the-go. Six blades effortlessly make protein shakes, juices, and smoothies — all you need to do is throw in the ingredients, blend, and go. It even comes with a bonus sponge brush for quick cleaning.

55 These Shower Steamers That Smell Amazing & Turn Your Bathroom Into A Spa Amazon Cleverfy Shower Steamers, $24, Amazon These fizzy and fragrant shower steamers are made with essential oils and flower petals, and come in delightful scents like Vanilla & Sweet Orange and Pomegranate & Rose. Unlike other aromatherapy options, all you do is simply place one of these in the corner of your shower, and enjoy. They’re beautifully packaged, too.

56 This Super Cute USB Desk Lamp That Holds Your Pens Amazon iEGrow Flexible USB Touch Desk Lamp, $25, Amazon This adorable little desk lamp holds your pens, provides eye-friendly LED light, and makes for a sleek desk decoration. It's powered via USB and has a touch dimmer with three different levels. It's even got a flexible neck so you can point the lamp any which way to reduce shadows, minimize eye strain, and work as efficiently as possible.

57 These Luxurious Under-Eye Masks Made with 24 Karat Gold Amazon LA PURE 24K Gold Eye Treatment Mask, $13 (15 Pairs), Amazon These LA PURE 24K under-eye masks contain 24 karat gold and collagen to hydrate, increase blood circulation, stimulate cell growth, and help you to look refreshed and rejuvenated. They're also made with hyaluronic acid to add moisture back to skin, and grape seed extract for some antioxidant power. Reviewers say that the squishy and satisfying packs really do help to lessen inflammation, and they might just become your "new staple."

58 This L-Shaped Pillow That Makes For One Comfortable Sleep Amazon DMI Hugg-A-Pillow, $18, Amazon This strange but comfortable Hugg-A-Pillow challenges the conventional pillow with its L-shaped design, and reviewers think they're definitely on to something: "I am so happy and pain-free I still think I am dreaming. If you looked in my closet you would see a dozen or so pillows I have bought to relieve my neck and shoulder pain. This pillow is the best thing ever." It holds its shape and contours to your body no matter what position, and it's especially great for side sleepers, stomach sleepers, and people who love to hug their pillow at night. It's also hypoallergenic and it has a machine-washable cover.

59 These Battery Operated LED Candles For All The Ambiance Without Any Of The Worry Amazon Comenzar Flameless Candles, $23 (Set Of 3), Amazon They'll never melt, they'll never burn you, and they'll never be a fire hazard. These flameless candles are battery-operated and come with a remote control so you can get the ambiance of candles without the risk. They're even made from real wax and have a realistic flickering effect, so according to reviewers, "they look and feel like real candles." You can even set them to timers to preserve battery life, or dim the LEDs for a more subtle touch.

60 This Awesome Cube That Helps Relieve Stress Amazon Appash Fidget Cube Stress Reliver Toy, $7, Amazon Loved ones dealing with stress or anxiety will love this relaxing fidget cube. With six unique sides that can all be used in different ways, this portable cube can keep fingers busy and minds relaxed. There are six colors to choose from, and it’s small enough to pop in a pocket (or a stocking).

61 This Sleek Way To Store All Of Your Batteries Amazon Ontel Battery Daddy Organizer, $20, Amazon This handy battery organizer holds up to 180 batteries ranging in size from AAA to 9-volt to coin cells and more. Sized slots keep everything in place, and allow you to see the extent of your supply. Plus, the built-in tester also gives you the status of your batteries, so you’re never caught in a panic.

62 This Organic Gift For The Lip Balm Addict In Your Life Amazon Beauty by Earth Organic Lip Balm Set, $24, Amazon The Beauty by Earth set is an incredible gift for the lip balm addict. It's stuffed with 12 different flavors (like peppermint, honey, vanilla, green tea, and acai berry), and all the ingredients are USDA-certified organic and totally non-toxic. It's also made with great ingredients like beeswax to block out environmental pollutant, and shea butter and organic coconut oil to give you the softest lips in the coldest weather.

63 This Adapter That Turns Any Audio System Into A Bluetooth Device Amazon COMSOON Bluetooth 5.0 Receiver, $17, Amazon This Bluetooth AUX adapter plugs right into your car (or other audio systems that don't have Bluetooth capabilities) and works as a receiver, allowing you to play music or podcasts via Bluetooth from your phone or computer. It’s portable, compact, and holds up to 16 hours of battery life, so it’s easy to bring with you for travel.

64 This Revolutionary Self-Help Book For Someone Who's Tired Of The B.S. Amazon The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, $9, Amazon In this straightforward self-help book unlike any other, blogger Mark Manson cuts through the sugarcoated positivity movement and tells it like it is: "sh*t is f**ked and we have to live with it." It's a healthy dose of real-talk that teaches you an important lesson: you need to accept things before you can adequately change them. That being said, it's not without optimism. Manson gets his message across using academic research and well-timed poop jokes, and by the end, you'll have the motivation you need to choose your battles and actually make a difference in your own life.

65 This Two-In-One Bath Tub Hair Catcher & Stopper That's Beyond Easy To Use Amazon Danco 2-In-1 Hair Catcher & Stopper, $15, Amazon This heavy-duty silicon hair catcher fits into most bath tub drains. The vertical design does a great job of trapping hair, and it's super easy to pull out of the drain when you want to empty it. And, when you want to take a bath, just push down on the chrome top and you've got a fantastic drain stopper.

66 This Colorful Toilet Night Light That Glows in 16 Different Colors Amazon LumiLux Toilet Light with Motion Detection Sensor (2 Pack), $23, Amazon Instead of bumping into bathroom walls, let this motion-activated toilet night light illuminate your path. The battery-operated lamp fits into any standard toilet and glows in 16 different LED colors. Once you’ve left the bathroom, it automatically turns off. It’s also great for potty training toddlers by helping little ones improve their aim and encouraging night time potty breaks.

67 This Clever Roll-up Dish Rack That Fits Right Over Your Sink Amazon Large Dish Drying Rack, $21, Amazon This stainless steel, roll-up dish rack literally invents space out of thin air, becoming the perfect spot to set dishes as they dry, to rinse fruits and veggies, and to even serve as a trivet for hot pots and pans. You can roll it up when it’s not in use for easy storage.

68 These Motion-Sensor LED Night Lights With Warm Light Amazon AUVON Plug-in LED Motion Sensor Night Lights, $20, Amazon These aren’t your average night lights. For one, they have a motion sensor, and for another, they have an auto-off timer. They’re great for staircases, hallways, and bathrooms, and with four in each package, you can spread them out and ensure your home is safely lit.

69 This Insulated Water Bottle That Keeps Drinks Cold Up To 24 Hours Amazon Iron Flask Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle, $22, Amazon This insulated water bottle is made from double-walled stainless steel that never sweats. It has a rubber grip, wide-mouth top to fit large ice cubes, and a leak-free cap. Not only can it keep 22 ounces of liquid cold up to 36 hours, but the odor-resistant bottle can keep drinks warm up to 12 hours. It’s also available in 17 colors like bubble gum, graphite, and lime,.

70 The Sink Caddy For Anyone Who Wants Their Kitchen More Organized Amazon simplehuman Sink Caddy, $17, Amazon This sink caddy is made of sturdy, rust-proof stainless steel and has quite a few features for a more organized sink — a pop-out silicone brush holder to hold and drain brushes of any size, a sanitary space to hold and ventilate sponges (and help prolong their life), and a wire ledge hanger with suction cups for a secure fit. This will elevate doing dishes just enough to make it more bearable.

71 This Healthy Staple For Anyone's Beauty Routine Amazon Leven Rose Jojoba Oil, $13, Amazon Because it's packed with nutrients and antioxidants, this Leven Rose jojoba oil works wonders on your hair, skin, or nails — especially for those who are often sensitive to additives in beauty products. It's got anti-inflammatory and acne-treating properties for a glowing complexion, it protects strands from heat or split ends, and it softens cuticles and helps to strengthen nails after gel or acrylic treatments. It comes in a dark amber bottle with a quality dropper for easy application, and nearly 7,000 reviewers can't stop raving about the quality and healing abilities.

72 This Flexible Silicone Water Bottle That Rolls Up When It's Empty Amazon ValourGo Collapsible Water Bottle, $13, Amazon The worst part about staying hydrated (besides having to use the bathroom in five-minute intervals) is lugging an empty water bottle around afterward. The ValourGo water bottle has a flexible unbreakable silicone body that rolls up once the water's gone. It's made from BPA-free food-grade materials, and the lid even has a cover and a leak-proof squeeze valve to keep everything else in your bag dry.

73 This Vegetable Spiralizer With Four Interchangeable Blades For All Types Of Zoodles Amazon 5-Blade Spiralizer, $16, Amazon This vegetable spiralizer isn't your average zoodle maker. It comes with five interchangeable blades to make vegetable noodles in the shape of things like spaghetti or flat noodles, and it uses a durable crank for effortless grinding. The whole thing detaches so you can put it in the dishwasher and store it without hassle, and it's strong enough for apples, potatoes, cabbages, and onions, too. It's also made from BPA-plastic, has strong suction cups to keep it stable while you turn, and even comes with a container to store what you've made.

74 This Super Loud, Vibrating Alarm Clock That Heavy Sleepers Will Appreciate Amazon Extra Loud Alarm Clock with Bed Shaker, $20, Amazon Never again sleep past your alarm when you have this loud, vibrating alarm clock. Instead of a standard alarm beep, it has a buzzer and a vibrating bed shaker so deep sleepers and people with impaired hearing can count on it, too. Two styles are available, so you can choose between white or blue number display.

75 This Interesting Wrist Rest For People Who Use Their Computers All Day Amazon LINGSFIRE Memory Foam Mouse Wrist Rest, $13, Amazon The person who spends all day at a computer will seriously appreciate this LINGSFIRE mouse wrist rest. Inside, it's got quality firmament memory foam to pad and support, while four ball bearings allow you to move your wrist at will. Outside, there's a breathable slow rebound memory cotton material and a non-slip bottom to keep it where it should be. It also keeps your wrist at a comfortable height when you're on the computer all day.

76 This Indoor Herb Garden Kit That Comes With Everything You Need Amazon Nature’s Blossom's Herb Garden Starter Kit, $25, Amazon The herb garden starter kit gives you everything you need to grow your own fresh thyme, basil, cilantro, parsley, and sage indoors. The growing pots are biodegradable, the soil pellets are made with a unique mixture of coir, and the plant markers are adorable. One reviewer even says, “The instructions were easy to follow for someone who has never ever planted a single thing in her life, and I'm already seeing a couple of sprouts after only a week and a half.”

77 This Plug That Allows You To Charge And Use Your Electronics In 150+ Countries Amazon Joomfeen Travel Adapter, $10, Amazon For the world traveler, there's this genius adapter plug. It allows for charging and plugging in electronics (and of course, hot tools) for over 150 countries worldwide using its universal sockets and sliding interchangeable plugs. Each one also has three USB ports and a built-in safety fuse, and it comes in your choice of four colors.

78 The Perfect Wallet & Passport Holder For Anyone Who Loves To Travel Amazon Multi-Purpose Travel Passport Wallet, $16, Amazon This multi-purpose wallet has compartments for a passport, boarding pass, three credit cards, an ID, a SIM card, a phone, and more. It's stores everything they'll need for an easy trip in one safe, easily-accessible place.

79 These Inspiring (But Definitely Unique) Affirmation Cards Amazon Affirmators! Affirmation Cards,$14, Amazon Written by comedian Suzi Barrett, these Affirmators! affirmation cards provide inspirational but not cheesy quotes alongside adorable illustrations. People call them “Well done, fun, thoughtful,” and the set of 50makes a great addition to anyone’s work desk or bedside table.

80 A Magnetic Cell Phone Holder That Won't Drop Their Phone Amazon WizGear Magnetic Mount, $9 (2 Pack), Amazon This cell phone holder is actually two air vent mounts that stay in place with a sturdy rubber base and use magnets to securely hold on to any phone. It's easy to take your phone on and off the holder with one hand, and the strong magnet means your phone will actually stay where you want it.

81 This Skincare Tool That Absorbs Oil & Gives A Mini Massage Amazon REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller, $10, Amazon This purse-sized volcanic face roller absorbs oil and helps reduce shine, and even better than that, it feels good to use, too. Similar to blotting papers, there’s no waste involved and you can reuse it again and again—it’s easy to remove the stone for quick cleaning, too. It can be used on bare skin, or with makeup.

82 This Outlet Extender & Shelf That Makes A Great Charging Station Amazon LENCENT Surge Protector with Removable Shelf, $20, Amazon Plug this surge protector with a removable shelf into any outlet and you'll have extra outlets, USB ports, a shelf, and more. There’s even a built-in, automatic night light. The shelf holds up to 15 pounds of weight, and the best part? Installation is a cinch, it simply plugs in and works (an extra screw is included for stability, if you prefer).

83 This Tangle-Free Earphone Case That Makes For A Great Stocking Stuffer Amazon Budley Tangle-Free Earphone Case, $10, Amazon This tangle-free storage solution is called Budley, and it's a simple way to ensure that your headphones and power cords stay crease-free and in great condition. Simply insert the buds or power plug into the center and wrap around the Budley like a yo-yo. It fits in your pocket or purse, comes in multiple colors, and is made from silicone that's durable and easy to clean. The best stocking stuffer ever, anyone?

84 This Detangling Brush Is A "Must Have" For Thick, Curly, Or Easily-Knotted Hair Amazon Crave Detangling Brush, $10, Amazon The Crave detangling brush has been called a "must have" for curly, thick, or easily-knotted hair, whether you're a kid or an adult. It uses unique cone-shaped plastic bristles that separate the hair sideways instead of down, which untangles without pain, snagging, or breakage. It's fit for both wet or dry use, and it even smooths the cuticle, improving shine and manageability.

85 These ‘90s-Inspired Sunglasses That Are Fashionable & Functional Amazon BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses, $14, Amazon Whether you’re looking to make a fashion statement or to give you eyes 400 UV protection, these ‘90s-style sunglasses will have you covered. Available as single pairs or sets of two, you can pick from classic styles like black and tortoiseshell frames, or go for bright and fun like red, yellow, and pink.

86 This Versatile Phone Purse With A Touch Screen Pocket Amazon Lightweight touch screen bag purse, $21, Amazon Keep your phone, cash and cards within reach with this phone purse with a touch screen pocket that allows you to use your phone while it’s inside. It’s made from durable artificial leather and comes in more than 30 colors. The adjustable strap means you can wear it over the shoulder or as a crossbody purse.

87 This Phone Holder That Protects Your Phone From The Elements & Can Be Used In The Shower Amazon Waterproof Shower Phone Holder, $17, Amazon This waterproof phone case lets you listen to your get-pumped playlist during your morning shower, and much more. The cover has an anti-fog feature, and it works with a range of phones from 4 to 7 inches. There are six different colors to choose from.

88 This Weird Tray That Defrosts Frozen Food Without Heat Or Power Amazon QIZRON Defrosting Tray, $20, Amazon This strange but effective defrosting tray seriously speeds up the time it takes to thaw frozen food. It works on all kinds of meat without any chemicals, pre-heating, hot water, or electricity. Frankly, reviewers have no idea how it works, but they're really glad it does. One reviewer raved, “Use this all the time since I forget to pull dinner out of the freezer!”

89 This Key Organizer For The Person Who Needs A Little Minimalism In Their Life Amazon AmazinGizmo Folding Key Holder & Organizer, $16, Amazon This one's for the friend or family member who has an obnoxious amount of keys. The compact folding key holder and organizer holds a number of keys and multi-tools in a flat design that fits effortlessly in your pocket. It's made with premium stainless steel and carbon fiber so it won't loosen or break, and it even comes with a mini screwdriver and six stainless steel bolts.

90 These Sheet Masks With Bizarre Ingredients For Troubled Skin Amazon Benton Benton Snail Bee Sheet Mask, $20 (Pack of 10), Amazon Loaded with real snail secretion filtrate and bee venom, these Benton Benton sheet masks are cooling, moisturizing, and skin-brightening. Reviewers say they’re the “best for troubled skin,” because the essences help to calm inflammation, reduce redness, and even lessen acne. They’re also comfortable to wear and have cutouts for the mouth and eyes.

91 This Incredibly Smart Way To Pack A Suitcase Amazon BAGAIL Packing Cubes, $20, Amazon Rather than throwing all your clothes and toiletries into one lumpy pile that you'll have to dig through later, you could just organize your suitcase the smart way. BAGAIL packing cubes fit effortlessly into your bag and split things up into distinct categories, so you can take them out as you need them. Each has a durable zipper and a breathable mesh top that you can see through, so you know what you're reaching for. They also come in a ton of different colors, and have four sizes per set.

92 This Easy Way To Pack Your Water With Flavor And Nutrients Amazon Hydracy Fruit Infuser Water Bottle, $15, Amazon Using its full-length infuser basket, this Hydracy bottle packs your water with flavor and nutrients to the last drop — pack it with fruit to make drinking water a little more tolerable. It comes with a sweat-proof insulator cover (which means no condensation) and a leak-proof flip top (which means no spilling!) and even has a complimentary recipe book. Everything is BPA-free and takes only seconds to clean.

93 This Heated Brush That Straightens Your Hair While You Style Amazon Revlon Hair Straightening Brush, $38, Amazon Rather than clamping hair between two plates, this hair straightening brush reaches between the strands to straighten them from every angle — and save you a step, because it lets you detangle while you straighten. It has a temperature range that goes up to 430 degrees, so it works fast. Fans rave about how handy it is, especially for touch-ups.

94 These Fluffy House Shoes For Feeling Fancy Amazon HALLUCI Cross Band Slippers, $23, Amazon Shuffle around the house in style with these fuzzy slippers that come in so many cute colors. But they’re more than just a pretty house shoe — they come with memory foam insoles so your feet feel comfortably supported.

95 The Ultimate Travel Pillow That Bends For Custom Support Amazon Dot & Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow, $25, Amazon Whether you’re planning to travel by air or car, this bendable, memory foam pillow is just what you need to stay comfortable — especially while trying to catch some ZZZ’s. It comes with a soft, breathable cotton cover too, so you can slip it off and toss it in the wash to keep it fresh.

96 The Tik-Tok-Famous Leggings With A Dreamy Fit Amazon SEASUM Butt Scrunch Leggings, $20, Amazon They’re all over Tik Tok and they’ve amassed more than 8,000 Amazon ratings — it’s safe to say the SEASUM butt scrunch leggings are making big waves. Fans love the textured fabric and just-right fit. One shopper raved, “These are amazing so comfy the most comfortable leggings I’ve ever worn! And they make my butt look amazing!” .

97 These Non-Stick Mats That Wipe Clean, No Matter What You’re Baking Amazon Silicone Baking Mat Sheets, $15 (Set Of 2), Amazon Designed to provide you with even heat distribution no matter what you’re cooking, these silicone baking mats are awesome for cookies, crispy vegetables, potatoes, or even toffee. They’re also so non-stick, there’s no need to grease them at all — food just slides off when you’re done baking it, which means easy clean-up and no stuck on messes. All you have to do is wipe them with soap and water, and they’re ready for next time.

98 This Cream Is Made From Real Snail Mucus, But It Heals Scars And Acne Like A Champ Amazon MIZON All In One Snail Repair Cream, $13, Amazon Believe it or not, real snail mucus seriously helps with skin regeneration and recovery, and this Mizon cream is made up of 92 percent of it. The mucus locks in moisture and helps to heal scars and blemishes, while peptides and vitamins leave you with bouncy, bright skin. People say it’s lightweight but shockingly hydrating, and it absorbs fast without leaving a greasy film. It’s also free from parabens, artificial fragrances, or synthetic colors, so it’s safe for the most sensitive of skin.