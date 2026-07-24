You’ve probably been there at some point in your career: daydreaming at your desk about the moment you finally work up the courage to march into your boss’s office and slam a resignation letter on their desk, all so you can ride off into the sunset. Or, at the very least, take a vacation to escape burnout before your next gig.

For some, this is purely a fantasy induced by spreadsheets and glazed-over eyes. But for others, the pipe dream becomes a reality — one that’s increasingly tempting for the millennial crowd. “The feminine urge to take a mid-30s gap year,” says one now-viral Threads post, which has apparently struck a nerve, racking up thousands of likes and reshares.

It makes sense: according to a 2025 study by Aflac, 66% of this generation reports moderate or high levels of burnout. Of course they want a break — or, as it should be known, a Millennial Sabbatical.

But it takes a lot more than burnout to actually get up and leave your job, end your relationship, put friendships on hold, and jet off to somewhere far away. On one hand, wanderlust can be mighty tempting. But on the other, there’s your bank account. Below, three people share how they managed to escape from their reality without leaving logic behind.

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Smart Deals & Breakup Feels

For Zach, 33, his time off was possible thanks to several variables that just so happened to fall into place. His bank account was flush after the eight years he spent at his tech sales job. But he didn’t want to stay in that role — he was itching for something beyond just career mobility — and didn’t see a long-term future with his then-girlfriend. So he planned his Millennial Sabbatical after breaking up with her, when his lease was about to end.

“I didn’t want to look back and be like, ‘Hey, man, you had everything lined up but you were too much of a coward to make your own choices for your own happiness,” he says.

He had about $250,000 saved, leaving him more than prepared for his year-and-a-half sabbatical. With that financial cushion, he was able to travel comfortably while he visited 10 countries across Europe, road-tripped through Australia, and did an immersion program in Colombia.

Most of his savings went toward lodging. He paid extra for solo hostels, which were less affordable than hotels but more comfortable than a room crammed with bunk beds.

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In Colombia, he spent about $1,300 to live with a host family for a month. There, he had three meals cooked for him daily and 25 hours of Spanish lessons a week. Choosing an immersion program over five-star hotels helped him get an authentic travel experience without eating into his savings too much. “My rent alone in California was triple that,” he says.

“I didn’t want to look back and be like, ‘Hey, man, you had everything lined up but you were too much of a coward.’”

Ultimately, he decided to return to San Diego, mostly because he wanted to be close to his family again.

When it was time to search for a job, though, it proved more difficult than he expected. “A lot of companies were apprehensive to hire someone who was just on a sabbatical for a year and a half,” he says. When he had to explain the gap on his resume, it felt like recruiters questioned his motivation. “It was a little bit of a hurdle just to get reintegrated.”

Ultimately, he landed an executive role at a software company. He enjoyed his travels, but life has gone back to normal. “It feels a little anticlimactic,” he admits. “I wish that there could have been some sort of ‘aha’ moment.”

A Break From The Rat Race

Morgan Hill, 31, a content creator who spent a year exploring the western U.S. with her husband in a 1997 RV, took a different approach. She kept posting online and running her social media agency while road tripping, so finding work was a non-issue.

The couple wasn’t overly focused on hitting a specific number in their bank account before leaving, largely because they didn’t envision it as a year “off.” Instead, they considered it a year where their main job was their personal growth, so any spending would be worth it.

“At the time, we felt constant pressure. Especially living in Charleston, where it can feel like a bit of a rat race,” Hill says. “I personally was struggling with comparison and feeling stuck, and I knew I needed space to reconnect with my sense of purpose and do some healing.”

Hill’s husband saw how important it was for her to step away from that stress. The two also saw the potential to turn content creation into a full-time source of income while on their trip. “We didn’t want to look back and realize we had played it too safe,” she says. “We wanted to challenge ourselves.”

They mapped out their expected monthly expenses, tracked their spending, and hired a financial advisor who helped them rent out their Charleston home while they were away. Taking these steps helped them feel financially prepared even without a fixed savings target, especially since renting out their space would passively bring money in.

Naturally, though, there are challenges at all stages of a Millennial Sabbatical. While Hill and her husband expected some RV maintenance for their travel (and saved some money with this potential mishap in mind), they didn’t anticipate how intense it would get.

After spending two months in Salt Lake City for the holidays, they started to head home when everything unraveled.

“Everything that could go wrong did,” Hill says. They had solar panel issues and the engine broke down in the middle of a Utah campground. “We ended up spending a few thousand dollars just to get back home.”

Ultimately, the chaos became a bittersweet ending to their Millennial Sabbatical that taught them the importance of navigating the unexpected — a lesson that felt appropriate after their time away from the life they knew.

“In the moment, it felt like a bit of a nightmare, but looking back, it’s one of those stories we can laugh about now,” she says.

Not only did the Millennial Sabbatical bring them closer as a couple and give them a refreshed outlook on their life in Charleston, but it also helped her grow her career as a full-time content creator. “My audience has broadened a bunch since,” she says.

A Career Revamp

Meanwhile, Elise, 31, completely uprooted her career to pull off her Millennial Sabbatical. After suffering from serious burnout in prototyping at a nonprofit startup, she tapped into her savings — which included two months worth of expenses and money from her 401(k), totaling about $40,000. She even learned to day trade after quitting nonprofit work to support herself during her travels. During her 15 months (and counting) across Taiwan, Malaysia, and Vietnam, she’s tried to cut costs where she can — like using a local grocery delivery service that comes out to about $300 a month.

“I try to be cheap when I go out… without feeling I have to sacrifice too much,” she says, adding that she spends about $600 a month maximum on things like going out to eat, bar-hopping, rental cars, and other special occasion expenses.

At first, Elise only intended to press pause on her career before heading back to the nonprofit world, but she’s since realized she’s been on the wrong path entirely. Now, she’s working on her own startup idea and hoping to monetize that in the future instead of returning to the 9-to-5 grind.

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Serious Planning Over Serendipity

Whether the impulse to start over comes from spontaneity, wanderlust, or dissatisfaction at work, making a new life possible requires real logistical planning. These people saved, simplified their lifestyles, built spreadsheets, left everything they knew, and rented out their homes. They dipped into their savings or 401(k) accounts. Even with thoughtful planning, in some cases, returning home meant rebuilding professionally, personally, or both.

The fantasy version of quitting your job and disappearing for a year is impulsive, but the reality — at least for the millennials who are doing it right — is more intentional, financially strategic, and, ultimately, worthwhile.

“I was surprised by how long it takes to reconnect with yourself,” Elise says of her time traveling. “I kept thinking that I just needed to fix myself before returning to life. Now I’m doing a complete overhaul.”