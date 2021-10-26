Tech
The redesigned ‘pods are available starting Oct. 26.
Apple
On Oct. 18, Apple introduced its first refresh of AirPods since 2019. AirPods 3’s design and features are a change-up from the second-generation version — but are they worth the upgrade? Keep reading for how AirPods 3 compare to the classic AirPods.
AirPods 3 were redesigned to have a shorter stem than OG AirPods. The battery was relocated to the top of the device, while the stem was updated to allow force sensors. The new case is shorter and squatter than the old ones, more similar to the AirPods Pro case.