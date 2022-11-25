Amazon Has *Thousands* Of Products On Sale: Here Are The Best Deals To Get Before They Sell Out

The biggest shopping day of the year has finally arrived! Whether you’re getting a jump on Christmas shopping for friends and family or checking off your own wishlist, Amazon has discounts across its site that you won't want to miss. To help make the most of your time shopping and saving, we’ve done most of the leg work for you by rounding up the best-of-the-best deals in home goods, tech, beauty, toys, and more.

52% This Set Of Luxuriously Soft Beed Sheets Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (6 Pieces) Amazon - $24.99 $11.98 See On Amazon With more than 135,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.5-star rating overall, these bed sheets from Danjor Linens are quite popular on the site due to the fact that they're breathable, incredibly soft, and moisture-resistant. The set comes with six pieces (including pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet), and you can choose from different colors and sizes based on your needs. Snag this pick while the price is this low — you can't beat it!

50% Off This All-Purpose Intensive Moisturizer From Balmonds Balmonds Skin Salvation All-Purpose Moisturizer Amazon - $30 $14.96 See On Amazon This Balmonds all-purpose intensive moisturizer is a dermatologist-test all-in-one relief solution for a range of skin ailments, including eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis. It works by locking moisture into your skin to reduce irritation and itchiness. Plus, it's safe for babies to use, thanks to the non-aggressive ingredients in its formula.

20% Off The 2nd Generation AirPods Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Amazon - $249 $199.99 See On Amazon If you've been waiting to spring for AirPods, now's the time to do it. The 2nd Generation version offers rich, vivid sound with active noise cancellation for next-level listening. Use them for music, phone calls, podcasts, and so much more.

40% Off A 2-Pack Of Plush Gel Pillows Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon - $59.99 $35.99 See On Amazon These plush bed pillows are filled with cooling gel fibers and covered in super soft cotton sateen. Machine-washable, the pillows boast bounce-back construction to offer amazing support all night long.

55% Off This 6-Piece Linen Towel Set American Soft Linen 6 Piece Towel Set Amazon - $72.95 $32.79 See On Amazon This 100% Turkish cotton towel set is a best-seller on Amazon with nearly 45,000 reviews and an impressive 4.5-star overall rating — and you can get it for a discount while this deal lasts. Each soft, fluffy set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths.

77% Off This Highly-Rated Ear & Nose Hair Trimmer ZORAMI Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer Amazon - $39.99 $9.29 See On Amazon With over 33,000 reviews and an average 4.5 stars, this hair trimmer is a great buy — especially today. It's battery-operated for portability and waterproof for easy cleaning. Most importantly, its dual-edge blade has a 360-degree open-slit cover that trims hair inside the nose or ears without any pain or accidental nicks.

25% Off This Hydrating Lotion With Quinoa Oil Nativa SPA by O Boticario Quinoa Hydrating Body Lotion Amazon - $25 $18.75 See On Amazon This super-hydrating body lotion is formulated with quinoa — 100% pure quinoa oil, to be exact — which is known for being a food packed with nutrition for your skin. The quinoa helps increase collagen production and prevents loss of skin elasticity. The body lotion is also rich in omegas 3, 6 and 9, as well as vitamin E, which play important roles in the texture and softness of your skin. With a solid 4.6-star rating, one reviewer writes, "This is the best lotion I've ever purchased. "

23% Off A 5-Pack Of 6-Foot Long iPhone Chargers Vodrais Original Apple MFi Certified iPhone Charger 5 Pack (6 feet) Amazon - $21.99 $10.99 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star rating, this set of Lightning cables is Amazon's choice for iPhone chargers, and it makes sense why. With a classic look and 6-foot cord, these chargers have a copper core and smart chip that keep your Apple products from overcharging. There's no better time to stock up on Lightning cables for your Apple products, and this five-pack can be snagged at a deep discount right now.

46% Off This Impressive & Efficient Robot Vacuum Cleaner Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner Amazon - $223.99 $119.99 See On Amazon Finally, a powerful robot vacuum cleaner without the exorbitant price. This cleaner has 360-degree sensors that allow the vacuum to detect problem areas and avoid places it might get stuck. Fitting under most beds and sofas, this cleaner reaches tight spots and uses strong suction power on pet hair and dirt. Use the cleaner's app to set home cleaning schedules, toggle between the four clean modes, and more.

50% Off This 6-Pack Of Multi-Purpose Scrub Sponges Scrub-It Multi-Purpose Scrub Sponges (6-Pack) Amazon - $25.98 $12.89 See On Amazon These sponges from Scrub-It are a true kitchen necessity — and they can be yours today for an ultra-low price. The set comes with six sponges, each of which features a high-quality microfiber cloth on one side and a durable scrubber on the other. Best yet, the sponges are machine washable, saving you major money in the long run.

68% Off A Digital Meat Thermometer With Over 60,000 Reviews KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon - $24.99 $8.06 See On Amazon This digital meat thermometer from KIZEN will help to ensure that you totally nail the temperature of your food every time you cook. To use, simply stick the probe in to your food, and in just three seconds you'll get your reading on the large LED screen. This product is super popular on Amazon — with a 4.7-star rating overall, after 61,000-plus reviews — so grab it today while the price is hot.

25% Off This Delicious Smelling Body Oil Nativa SPA by O Boticário, Madagascar Vanilla Body Oil Amazon - $23 $17.25 See On Amazon This body oil from Nativa SPA by O Boticário is made from a decadent, super-hydrating blend of pure quinoa oil and Madagascar vanilla — a formula built for nourishing and calming your skin. White flowers add some freshness, and this vegan formula will overall delight your senses and help keep your skin moisturized and bright.

32% Off A 2-Pack Of FDA-Approved At-Home Rapid Tests iHealth At-Home Rapid Tests (2-Pack) Amazon - $17.98 $12.19 See On Amazon Authorized by the FDA and EUA, these at-home rapid tests can bring great clarity in just 15 minutes. The kit comes with clear step-by-step instructions and can be used to swab anyone who is 2 years old and above.

67% Off A Set Of Hotel-Quality Bed Pillows COZSINOOR Hotel Bed Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon - $89.99 $29.99 See On Amazon With a skin-friendly and breathable polyester cover, plush hollow fiber filling, and a 4.4-star average rating after 15,000 reviews, these gel down-alternative pillows have a lot going for them. They're soft to the touch, but firm, to give side, back, and stomach sleepers a good night's rest. Plus, the pillows are machine washable and the stitching is reinforced for extra durability.

69% Off This Fan-Favorite Bali Comfort Bra Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra Amazon - $48 $14.99 See On Amazon Fans have reported that this seamless wire-free bra from Bali is "the most comfortable bra ever," and is perfect for all-day wear. Smooth and soft, it features four-way stretch, wide bands that won't dig into shoulders, and reinforced zones for support and shaping.

50% Off A 50-Pack Of KN95 Face Masks HIWUP KN95 Face Masks (50-Pack) Amazon - $29.99 $14.98 See On Amazon With a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 6,000 reviews, this 50-pack of KN95 face masks is a fan favorite — and it's on sale now. The masks are designed to comfortably cover the face, mouth, nose, and chin, and they filter out more than 95% of particles in the air.

50% Off A 2nd Generation Apple TV 2021 Apple TV 4K (2nd Generation) Amazon - $199.99 $99.99 See On Amazon This 4.8-star 4K Apple TV can easily upgrade your entertainment system, thanks to its connectivity to various streaming services including HBO, Disney+, Netflix, and more. It even includes a Siri remote and has over 15,000 reviews.

51% Off A Cleaning Kit For Your Dryer Vent Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon - $19.99 $9.74 See On Amazon Easily remove lint build-up from your dryer vent with this handy vacuum hose attachment, which connects to most standard vacuums and is equipped with two suction levels to handle both light and heavy-duty cleaning jobs. "This product is well worth the money, easy to use and will pay for itself in the long run by maintaining the efficiency and drying power of our dryer," one of thousands of reviewers commented.

20% Off A 13-Inch MacBook Air Apple 13-Inch MacBook Air Laptop Amazon - $999 $799 See On Amazon It's rare to see a price this good on Apple's Macbook Air, but while the sale lasts you can get their famously thin 13-inch computer for a serious discount. This laptop might be lightweight, but it still has 8 gigabytes of RAM storage and an impressive 18 hour battery life. It's no wonder thousands of reviewers have given this laptop its 4.8-star average rating on Amazon.

53% Off Urban Decay’s Naked Eyeshadow Palette Urban Decay Naked Eyeshadow Palette Amazon - $54 $25.65 See On Amazon With more than 5,000 reviews and an overall Amazon star rating of 4.7, Urban Decay's Naked eyeshadow palettes add a hint of shimmer to your favorite neutral shades. There are 12 eyeshadows in a palette and the Naked3 option includes a mirror and double-ended makeup brush for easy application.

63% Off This Refreshing Mist Spray Bottle Hula Home Continuous Mist Spray Bottle Amazon - $14.99 $5.59 See On Amazon Unexpectedly, this continuous mist spray bottle is one of Amazon's bestselling beauty products. Perfect to use when styling hair or for a facial refresh (or for misting plants), the light-touch trigger releases a constant stream of fine mist from this leakproof bottle. It has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating.

50% Off This Shark Robot Vacuum Shark AV2511AE AI Robot Vacuum Amazon - $599 $299 See On Amazon Cleaning floors is practically effortless with this Shark Robot Vacuum. An Ultra Clean Mode picks up dirt and debris in high-traffic areas and a bagless, self-cleaning base has a 60-day capacity. It's no surprise that this device is rated the best-selling robot vacuum on Amazon.

40% Off A Set Of Highly-Rated Mellanni Sheets Mellanni Sheet Set Amazon - $47.97 $29 See On Amazon This 4-piece Queen sheet set is made of brushed microfiber and has earned an average of 4.5 stars out of more than 327,000 Amazon ratings. It comes in 40 colors and is resistant to stains, shrinking, and wrinkles.

49% Off This LED Non-Contact Thermometer DISEN Non-Contact Thermometer Amazon - $29.99 $9.28 See On Amazon Get temperature readings in as little as one second with this non-contact thermometer. The LED screen is easy to read in the dark, and the color-coded background makes it easy to decipher whether or not a fever is present fast.

50% Off The Popular Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Amazon - $99.99 $49.99 See On Amazon This sleek single-serve Keurig coffee maker is slim enough to fit in nearly any kitchen, and is seriously discounted while sales last. Pop in your favorite K-cup or compatible coffee pod and you can select your size on the top, it can brew anywhere from 6 to 12 ounces of coffee. It's so popular it has earned a 4.6-star average rating after 71,000 reviews.

41% Off A Set Of Silk Pillowcases Your Skin & Hair Will Love Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcases (Set Of 2) Amazon - $9.99 $5.94 See On Amazon More than 72,000 Amazon reviewers have granted these silk satin pillowcases an overall 4.5-star rating. The lustrous, wrinkle-free fabric comes in 27 colors and is machine washable, while an envelope closure keeps your pillow in place while you rest your head.

50% Off An Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite Fire TV Stick Lite Amazon - $29.99 $14.99 See On Amazon This Fire TV Stick brings HD streaming to any screen from services including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more. You don't even have to lift the sleek remote to do so. Just ask Alexa and she'll pull up whatever you're in the mood for. Set up separate profiles for each family member so everyone can have easy access to their viewing history and recommendations.

46% Off These Top-Selling High-Waisted Fleece Leggings BALEAF High-Waisted Fleece-Lined Leggings Amazon - $39.99 $21.69 See On Amazon These stretchy leggings are a top seller with their extra-cozy fleece lining and a comfy high-waisted fit. Even with the plush lining, these insulated leggings are durable enough to machine-wash, and they even feel breathable. You also get three built-in pockets and over 24,000 reviews to look through.

44% Off This Deeply Hydrating, Fan-Favorite Serum COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, 100 ml Amazon - $25 $13.90 See On Amazon This hydrating essence is a cult-favorite — just look at the 21,000 Amazon reviews and counting. Its formula is packed with snail mucin to rejuvenate and soothe dull and damaged skin. One reviewer says, "I wish they sold this in gallon jugs." It's earned its 4.6-star average rating.

70% Off An Echo Auto That Lets You Take Alexa On The Road Echo Auto Amazon - $49.99 $14.99 See On Amazon Take your Amazon Alexa on the road so you can stream music, ask for directions, and make calls hands-free, through your car's speaker system. With 149,000 reviews and an average 4-star rating, this clever tool has hordes of fans.

40% Off A 3-Pack of Best-Selling Scissors iBayam 8" Multipurpose Ultra Sharp Scissors (3 Pack) Amazon - $9.99 $5.99 See On Amazon Stock up on scissors with this three-pack of sharp, ergonomic shears that get 4.8 stars from 58,000 reviewers. Pick a color scheme -- there are five to choose from -- that will pop in your toolbox or drawer and enjoy easy cutting with the comfort-grip handles.

6% Off A Pair Of 2nd Generation Apple AirPods Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon - $159 $149.93 See On Amazon The 2nd Generation AirPods bring high-quality sound over a stable wireless connection that supports a rich bass and clear hands-free calling. Their charging case offers multiple charges for over 24 hours of playtime.

48% Off This Outlet Extender With A Shelf & Light On Beat Wall Outlet Extender With Shelf & Nightlight Amazon - $26.99 $13.97 See On Amazon This outlet extender with almost 2,000 reviews plugs into a normal outlet on your wall to give you five extra outlets, three USB ports, and one spot for a USB C charger. It also has a helpful shelf on top and an angled design to fit all of your chargers.

50% Off A Pine-Scented Yankee Candle With 75 Hours Of Burn Time Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Scented Candle, 22 Oz. Amazon - $30.99 $15.52 See On Amazon With over 75 hours of burn time, this balsam and cedar scented candle will create a cozy ambiance throughout the entire holiday season. The two-wick candle is made with a natural soy wax blend and is backed by more than 62,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating from Amazon shoppers.

47% Off A 14-Pack Of Dove Beauty Bars Dove Beauty Bar (14-Pack) Amazon - $21.47 $11.37 See On Amazon Stock up on this bulk pack of Dove Beauty Bars, which have an overall 4.8-star rating on Amazon. It can be used on the face, body, and hands, and it's formulated with moisturizing agents that keep your skin from feeling stripped. There are 14 bars in a pack and one Amazon reviewer raved that each is long-lasting for a great value.

59% Off This Compact First Aid Kit With Over 100 Pieces General Medi Mini First Aid Kit Amazon - $19.98 $8.19 See On Amazon Not only is this an Amazon's Choice in the "travel first aid kit" department, but it also has a 4.8-star rating. The pack, which includes 110 lightweight pieces ranging from bandages to an emergency blanket, is made with nylon and has a zippered opening.

31% Off This Easy-To-Apply Lash Serum Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum Amazon - $36 $25 See On Amazon Improve the length and thickness of your eyelashes with this serum that's easy to apply along the lash line. It nourishes lashes with vitamins, peptides, and amino acids and works to improve lashes in six weeks. Over 26,000 people give it five stars.

35% Off A 22-Pack Of Crest 3D Whitestrips Crest 3D Whitestrips (22-Pack) Amazon - $45.99 $29 See On Amazon This go-to whitening kit comes with a ton of stain-removing strips, so they're super simple to add to your routine. It only takes these easy-to-use strips about an hour to work, and they have a comfy non-slip design. Plus, you get enough of these enamel-safe strips for 22 days of whitening.

43% Off A Conair Hair Dryer With 75,000 Five-Star Reviews Conair 1875 Watt Double Ceramic Hair Dryer with Ionic Conditioning Amazon - $34.99 $19.99 See On Amazon This full-featured double ceramic hairdryer with frizz-fighting ions has earned 110,000 reviews, with an average 4.4-star rating. It has two speeds with three heat settings, comes with an airflow concentrator, and has a cool shot button that lets you lock your style in place.

14% Off An Apple AirTag Apple AirTag Amazon - $29 $24.98 See On Amazon This Apple AirTag has a 4.7 rating on Amazon for good reason. It offers precise tracking so any item it's attached to can be easily located. The compact gadget is water-resistant and has a replaceable battery that lasts over a year. It can be accessed through the Find My app or by simply asking Siri to help you find your keys or bag.

68% Off This Best-Selling Sketchbook UCreate Heavyweight Unruled Sketch Book Amazon - $20.41 $6.47 See On Amazon There's a lot to like about this best-selling sketchbook, from its convenient spiral binding to the perforated pages that reduce tears to your finished artwork. Each sheet is 70 pounds and a durable cover keeps your work well-protected. The sketchbook has more than 6,000 reviews and an overall Amazon star rating of 4.8.

20% Off The Cult-Favorite essence Lash Princess Mascara essence Lash Princess False Lash Mascara (3 Pack) Amazon - $14.97 $11.98 See On Amazon This false-lash mascara is a best-seller with over 300,000 reviews, a buildable finish, and the best flake-free formula. Not only will it volumize and stay on your lashes without flaking, but this cruelty-free mascara also has a unique conic fiber brush that's easy to use.

40% Off These Beats Bluetooth-Enabled Earbuds Beats Studio Buds Amazon - $149.95 $89.95 See On Amazon It's no surprise that these high-performance, Bluetooth-enabled Beats earbuds have earned more than 33,000 five-star Amazon ratings. They offer active noise canceling and an immersive listening experience for both Apple and Android devices, and they have an eight-hour run time on a single charge.

51% Off This Best-Selling Beard & Hair Trimmer Brightup Shaver: Hair, Beard, Nose & Ear Trimmer Amazon - $58.99 $28.79 See On Amazon Not only is this shaving kit the No. 1 bestseller in hair trimmers and clipper blades, but it's also easy to clean with its washable design. It comes with a ton of blades and guard combs, plus a sleek stand to organize them.

25% Off A 34-Pack Of Dual-Tip Markers VITOLER Colored Dual Tip Brush Markers & Fine Point Pens Amazon - $15.99 $11.99 See On Amazon Not only does this marker set have 4.5 stars and 4,000 reviews, but it also comes with 34 vibrant water-based colors. Each one is double-sided, so it has a fine tip paired with a classic brush tip. This extra-pigmented set is also completely smudge-proof and bleed-proof.

18% Off An Apple iPad 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Amazon - $329.99 $269.99 See On Amazon This 10.2-inch Apple iPad comes in both a 64GB and 256BG version — both of which give you enough space to keep photos taken on its ultra wide camera, stream your favorite shows, edit work documents, and so much more. This 2021 model has a 10-hour battery life a A13 bionic chip for a lightning fast engine.

52% Off These Best-Selling Gold Under Eye Patches Gold Under Eye Mask (20-Pack) Amazon - $19.97 $9.57 See On Amazon Amazon's number-one best-seller in eye masks, these under-eye patches are made with real gold powder, an anti-inflammatory that can help depuff and rejuvenate tired eyes. High-powered ingredients like allantoin, hydrolyzed collagen, and amino acids provide further tightening-and-brightening benefits. You'll be glad you have this pack of 20 moisturizing masks the morning after a late night — even better if you store them in the fridge.

40% Off This Veggie Chopper That Makes Food Prep Easier Than Ever Fullstar Vegetable Chopper, Spiralizer, Cutter & Dicer Amazon - $39.99 $23.88 See On Amazon This vegetable chopper has earned more than 52,000 reviews and an overall Amazon rating of 4.6 stars for its effective multitasking abilities. Interchangeable blades let you julienne, chop, and spiralize veggies while a soft grip handle and non-skid base add a measure of comfort and safety while you prep. To clean it, simply throw it in the top rack of your dishwasher.

61% Off A Face Roller & Gua Sha Set HANABEE Quartz Facial Roller & Gua Sha Tools Amazon - $19.99 $7.79 See On Amazon Self-care shouldn't cost a fortune, and this facial roller and gua sha deal makes that a reality. Use it after serums and moisturizers to boost absorption, or as a nice stress relief aid. Stash them in the fridge for an even more cooling sensation. It’s backed by a 4.5-star rating after over 3,000 reviews.

79% Off A Cordless Water Flosser B. WEISS Cordless Water Flosser Amazon - $95.99 $19.95 See On Amazon Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.

28% Off A Pair Of Ugg Boots Koolaburra by UGG Short Fashion Boot Amazon - $89.99 $64.95 See On Amazon Filled with plush sheep fur, these Koolaburra by UGG boots create a soft and warm cocoon for feet to rest in. The pair is perfect for the colder months, especially thanks to their rubber sole that can handle any walks in the rain or snow.

70% Off This Easy-To-Install Phone Mount For Your Car FBB Phone Mount for Car Amazon - $39.99 $11.99 See On Amazon With over 2,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this phone mount for your car makes navigation safe and truly hands-free. Reviewers are amazed by how easy it is to install and how well it works. This mount features a 360-degree ball joint that can adjust to any angle. Plus, it's compatible with most phones. Your phone will stay locked in and stable the whole trip — even over bumpy potholes.

41% Off The Viral Down Jacket With Over 16,000 Five-Star Reviews Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Amazon - $149.99 $88.49 See On Amazon With more than 23,000 reviews, this stylish down jacket is a popular option for staying warm in cold conditions. A polyester shell protects you from harsh wind while a 90% duck down and 10% duck feather filling keeps you well-insulated. The jacket is available in nine colors and also comes in a fur-trimmed style for those seeking extra warmth in their outerwear.

28% Off The Bissell Upholstery Cleaner That’s A Best-Seller On Amazon BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner Amazon - $123.59 $89 See On Amazon This handy cleaner is the best-selling home and kitchen product on all of Amazon and has a 4.6-star rating with over 50,000 reviews. So, what makes this a viral sensation? It can handily remove stains from carpet and upholstery, just like the pros with its powerful suction and large tank capacity. Now is the time to buy it at a deep discount.

20% Off These Best-Selling Pimple Patches Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch Amazon - $13 $10.39 See On Amazon These cult-favorite pimple patches have over 111,000 reviews on Amazon. This best-selling beauty product is a simple set of stickers you put on unwanted blemishes, and the medical-grade hydrocolloid works in six to eight hours to remove gunk from your face, all while preventing irritation and skin-picking.

42% Off A Pair Crocs Classic Clogs Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Clog Amazon - $49.99 $28.95 See On Amazon The fan-favorite original Crocs clog is lightweight, waterproof, supportive, breathable, and versatile, which explains its best-selling status. It also has over 370,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating.

43% Off These Trendy Strip Lights With Millions Of Color Combinations KSIPZE 100ft LED Strip Lights Amazon - $29.99 $16.99 See On Amazon Add some color to your space with these adhesive strip lights, which have over 18,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. The two-pack, which adds up to 100 feet of light, is customizable for up to 16 million colors. They can be controlled via your phone app or the included remote.

50% Off These Widley Popular Pillow Slippers Joomra Pillow Slippers Amazon - $39.99 $19.99 See On Amazon Wear these multi-tasking slippers inside the house, in public showers, or while running errands. They're highly absorbent and feature thick soles, a soft EVA insole with comfy deep heel cups, and a roomy toe. Choose from 16 colors.

33% Off This Hydro Flask With A 4.8-Star Rating Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap Amazon - $44.95 $30.08 See On Amazon The Hydro Flask has made a name for itself in the world of water bottles, in part because it can keep your water ice cold for 24 hours (not a typo!). This wide-mouth, 32-ounce water bottle is one of the most popular Hydro Flask models because it's easy to sip, leakproof, and super durable. The near-perfect 4.8-star average rating on Amazon after 25,000 reviews speaks for itself. Snag it while the sale lasts.

20% Off Olaplex No. 5 Conditioner Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner Amazon - $30 $24 See On Amazon Give your tresses an instant reset with this best-selling hair conditioner. It has more than 61,000 Amazon reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating for its ability to restore dry, damaged, and color-treated strands. It's free of sulfates and parabens and gentle enough for daily use.

48% Off These Cozy Memory Foam Slippers That Are Lines With Faux Fur Donpapa Faux Fur Memory Foam Slippers Amazon - $30.99 $15.99 See On Amazon Keep your feet warm and cozy with these plush memory foam slippers, which have earned more than 12,000 five-star Amazon ratings. A soft fleece lining protects the soles of your feet while faux fur trim hugs your ankle for extra warmth. You'll also maintain a safe stride thanks to durable seams and non-slip grips.

40% Off The Cult-Favorite L'Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara Amazon - $12.99 $7.76 See On Amazon This fan-favorite mascara is a beauty bestseller for good reason. With over 94,000 reviews and an impressive 4.4 stars, this lush mascara helps add mega volume and length to lashes. The formula is soft and lightweight, resists clumping and flaking, and won't smudge.

44% Off A 50-Pack Of Velvet Hangers Zober Premium Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon - $39.99 $22.49 See On Amazon With over 51,000 reviews and a 4.8-star overall rating, it's clear these velvet hangers are worth a spot in your closet. Along with the notches on the shoulders, the hangers keep clothes in place and are replete with 360-degree swiveling hooks. They come in a pack of 50.

44% A Pair Of Signature by Levi Strauss & Co Skinny Jeans Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon - $29.99 $16.80 See On Amazon These pull-on skinny jeans are going to become your new go-to. Free of pesky buttons and complete with elastane in the cotton blend fabric, these pants are super stretchy yet structured looking. Meanwhile, they have a classic look with two faux pockets in the front and real pockets in the back. These fan-favorite jeans have over 52,000 five-star reviews and come in 15 different colors.

50% Off This Stackable Salad Container Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container Amazon - $29.99 $14.99 See On Amazon Keep your toppings and dressing separate from the lettuce until lunchtime — or use it to organize and transport other dishes with both mains and sides. Either way, this stackable lunch container is leak-proof and comes with a reusable fork, which explains its 38,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating.

23% Off This Popular NYX Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil NYX Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil, Black Amazon - $6.50 $4.99 See On Amazon With 89,000 ratings and a stellar 4.5-star rating overall, this NYX pencil eyeliner is the definition of a cult-favorite. Reviewers rave about the intense pigmentation, smooth glide, and that it defies smudging or running (making it particularly great for your waterline). And since it's mechanical, you don't need to worry about sharpening it. Take your pick from 13 bold shades.

48% Off This AquaOasis™ Cool Mist Humidifier AquaOasis™ Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon - $49.97 $25.97 See On Amazon This cool mist humidifier has a generous 2.2-liter tank that makes it perfect for large rooms, bedrooms, or nurseries. The spout can rotate 360 degrees to point in whichever direction you would like, and the humidifier has a large enough tank to run through the night. It's no surprise that this is one of the most popular humidifiers on Amazon, with a 4.3-star average rating after 75,000 reviews.

64% Off This Best-Selling Wireless Bra Warner's Easy Does It Wireless Comfort Bra Amazon - $42 $14.99 See On Amazon This lightweight bra is completely wireless for a seamless comfort that you actually won't mind wearing all day. The stretchy fabric is lightly lined to smoothly support the chest and provide coverage while the straps are bit wider than usual, preventing them from digging into the skin and causing shoulder tension.

60% Off A 2-Pack Of Exfoliating Natural Pumice Stones Natural Pumice Stone for Feet & Hands (2-Pack) Amazon - $9.99 $3.99 See On Amazon Calloused feet getting you down? This two-pack of pumice stones made from natural lava rock will help you exfoliate your way back to smooth skin. There are lots of pumice stones out there, but these have loop cords for easily hanging them in your shower, are Amazon's choice for "Best Pumice Stone," and have an overall 4.6-star rating from over 4,000 reviews.

50% Off The Fire TV Stick 4K Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon - $49.99 $24.99 See On Amazon The Amazon Fire Stick 4K boasts over 182,000 ratings (and an impressive 4.7 stars overall), and you can get it for a discount if you act fast. With support for popular HDR formats and a super-fast processor, this easy-to-use device can make your couch feel more like a cinema.

50% Off A 16-Piece Set Of Makeup Brushes & Blender Sponge BESTOPE PRO Makeup Brushes & Blender Sponges Set (16-Piece) Amazon - $19.99 $9.99 See On Amazon Grab all of the tools you'll need for your entire makeup routine in one fell swoop. This set from BESTOPE PRO comes with various sponges, brushes for everything from foundation to shadow, and even lash and brush-cleaning tools. It's earned 4.6 stars from over 6,000 reviewers.

62% Off A 3-Pack Of Lightning Cable Fast Charging Cords OCEEK 6FT MFi Certified Lightning Cable Fast Charging Cords (3-Pack) Amazon - $20.99 $7.99 See On Amazon Compatible with iPhones and other Apple products, this three-pack of lightning cables work quickly and safely to charge up your devices. With a clean look, these charging cords are super durable and can withstand over 20,000 bends without fraying. Stock up while these are at a deep discount, because these cables have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

34% Off These Microfiber Hair Towels YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) Amazon - $17.99 $11.96 See On Amazon A number-one best-seller on Amazon, these microfiber hair towels are more absorbent and gentler on hair than terry towels, resulting in smoother, stronger hair overall. Plus, they're ultra-lightweight, so they won't slip off your head or cause neck pain. This pack of two towels is seriously discounted today; and because they're so highly rated (they have over 46,000 ratings), they'll likely sell out fast.

47% Off This Power Strip From Bell+Howel Bell+Howell Swivel Power Strip Amazon - $29.95 $15.99 See On Amazon This power strip from Bell+Howell is a must-have for the home — and Amazon reviewers seem to agree, giving this pick a solid 4.6-star rating overall, after 3,000-plus reviews on the site. The device can safely charge up to nine devices at once (including your phone, tablet, computer, and more) since it has six three-prong outlets and three USB ports. And the strip even swivels, allowing you much easier access. Grab it now for this hot price.

58% Off The Cult-Favorite Revlon One-Step Plus 2.0 REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Amazon - $69.99 $29.08 See On Amazon The Revlon One-Step is a cult-favorite hair tool in its own right, but this new version is designed with a smaller barrel size and a slimmer handle for even more versatility to create soft waves or tighter curls. This multitasking hair dryer, brush, and volumizer will cut down so much time in your routine. Over 7,000 Amazon users have invested in this hair tool and the results are a glowing, 4.5-star overall rating.

23% Off A Best-Selling Handheld Steamer For Your Clothes Hilife Handheld Garment Steamer Amazon - $38.99 $29.99 See On Amazon A number-one best-seller with 4.3 stars and over 75,000 reviews, this handheld steamer is the easiest way to get clothes looking crisp at home or while traveling. It's lightweight, easy to pack, and lasts for up to 15 minutes on one fill — plus it's great for sanitizing surfaces and refreshing hard-to-wash upholstery, too.

69% Off This 14-Piece Set Of Makeup Brushes BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14 Pieces) Amazon - $25.99 $7.79 See On Amazon This 14-piece makeup brush set has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 100,000 reviews, with users reporting it's perfect for achieving "flawless" makeup application. The set includes everything from eyeliner brushes to foundation brushes, all with soft, dense bristles for blending.

54% Off These Blink Mini Indoor Security Cameras Blink Mini Indoor Plug-In Security Cameras (2-Pack) Amazon - $64.99 $29.99 See On Amazon With these mini indoor cameras, you can check on your house anytime, day or night. The Alexa-compatible cameras are easy to set up, will send notifications to your phone when motion is detected, and let you hear and speak to people and pets with two-way audio — no wonder they've got over 200,000 Amazon reviews.

52% Off A 6-Pack of PUMA Runner Socks PUMA Runner Socks (6-Pack) Amazon - $18 $8.72 See On Amazon These Puma runner socks (complete with the cat logo) have over 30,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating. They're made from mostly rayon for breathability with some spandex for stretch, and they have form strips on the sides to ensure a secure fit.

35% Off The iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Amazon - $274 $179 See On Amazon Sit back, relax, and let the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum unearth dirt and dust from the depths of your carpets, hard floors, and from beneath your furniture. The self-charging vacuum adjusts to different floor types and runs for up to 90 minutes before needing to be recharged. This highly-rated pick has more than 14,000 reviews.

51% Off These Comfy Cloud Slides That Come In Tons Of Colors Rosyclo Cloud Slippers Amazon - $39.99 $19.66 See On Amazon Thanks to the 3.5-inch EVA outsoles, these best-selling slippers make it feel like you're walking on clouds. They're available in 19 colors and have over 8,000 ratings on Amazon.

50% Off A Bottle Of CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion Amazon - $17.45 $8.72 See On Amazon With an impressive 4.7-star overall rating after 81,000 reviews, CeraVe moisturizing lotion is a best-seller for a reason. Developed with the help of dermatologists, the lightweight, non-greasy formula can be used on the body, face, and hands to provide hydration that lasts up to 24 hours.

27% Off A 24-Pack Of These Fineliner Pens Taotree Fineliner Pen Set (24-Pack) Amazon - $10.99 $7.99 See On Amazon This set from Taotree comes with 24 pens in a range of vibrant shades — they're ideal for journaling, sketching, art projects, and more. All of the pens have a fine point (0.38 millimeters, to be exact) for precision. Snag them now for this amazingly low price.

25% Off The Best-Selling Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer - $10.99 $8.24 See On Amazon This bestselling, multipurpose concealer has over 110,000 five-star reviews. It comes in 21 shades and helps erase dark circles and redness while brightening the skin's appearance. The cushion applicator ensures you get a smooth, blended look, and the formula lasts up to 12 hours.

29% Off This Water Flosser With Over 100,000 Reviews Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Amazon - $99.99 $70.88 See On Amazon If you want to step up your dental hygiene game, now's the time with Waterpik's Water Flosser, which is on major sale right now. Perfect for tackling plaque and massaging gums, it comes with seven dental tips, so the whole family can get a thorough clean. Plus, it has a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 112,000 reviews.

26% Off A Pair Of Fruit of the Loom Front-Closure Bras Fruit of the Loom Front-Closure Cotton Bras (2-Pack) Amazon - $24 $15.28 See On Amazon Boasting 46,000 reviews, these front-closure bras made from breathable cotton are the epitome of comfort and convenience. The unlined bras provide full coverage and the wide bands never dig in.

30% Off A Highly-Rated Fabric Shaver & Lint Remover BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover Amazon - $16.99 $11.87 See On Amazon Help keep your fabrics fluff-, lint-, and pill-free with this highly rated fabric shaver. Suitable for everything from wool coats to sweaters, furniture, and toys, its adjustable features ensure it can handle even your fluffiest fabric. Just ask the nearly 71,000 reviewers, who bestowed this with an overall average of 4.5 stars.

31% Of This Comfy Hanes Crew Neck Sweatshirt Hanes EcoSmart Crew Sweatshirt Amazon - $18 $12.50 See On Amazon This best-selling Hanes sweatshirt is made with a blend of cotton and recycled materials — and reviewers are obsessed. The mid-weight sweatshirt is soft, plush, and just the type of thing you'll reach for every morning.

48% Off An Amazon Smart Plug With 435,000 Five-Star Reviews Amazon Smart Plug Amazon - $24.99 $12.99 See On Amazon This smart plug connects anything that plugs in to your Amazon Alexa smart home. It is wildly popular, with 527,000 mostly 5-star ratings, because it's easy to set up and allows you to control lamps, coffee makers, and other devices with your voice.