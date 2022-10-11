Amazon Can Barely Keep These Clever Things In Stock Because They're So Damn Cheap

When Amazon can barely keep an item in stock, it could mean it’s clever, cheap, or clever and cheap. If you come across a product that checks one or more of those boxes, it’s probably worth adding to your cart before someone else does. This list is full of clever items like that, so get your credit card ready.

From sleek alarm clocks to plush throw blankets, you’ll find no shortage of high-quality (but still cheap) items on this list. There’s even a kit that lets you make your own fresh cheese at home. And since it costs less than $10, you really don’t have any excuse not to try it out — but that’s just the start. If you want to see more, you’ll just have to keep scrolling.

1 These Mighty Patches That Help Flatten Blemishes Fast Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keep this Mighty Patch pack on hand for those mornings when you wake up with a surprise unwanted blemish. Each one features hydrocolloid dressing that works to absorb pus, helping flatten zits within just a few hours — and you can even blend them underneath makeup for a subtle look.

2 The Cleaning Paste That’s Shockingly Versatile Stardrops The Pink Stuff Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste Amazon $6 See On Amazon Whether you’re scrubbing grease off the stove or polishing some sleek porcelain, this paste can help you get the job done. It’s tough enough to get rid of grime, yet so gentle that you won’t have to worry about scratching up delicate surfaces. Plus, you can also use it on a pen, permanent marker, and more.

3 A Kit That Lets You Make Cheese At Home Sandy Leaf Farm Cheese Making Kit Amazon $7 See On Amazon Making your own cheese at home is a fun way to spend a rainy afternoon, so why not grab this kit? It comes with all the materials you’ll need, including cheese salt, citric acid, a cheesecloth, and vegetable rennet. Just supply your own ingredients, and you’ll be able to make mozzarella, ricotta, burrata, goat cheese, as well as mascarpone.

4 This Fluffy Rug Made From Soft Faux Fur ISEAU Fluffy Area Rug Amazon $29 See On Amazon Step off of those cold hardwood floors and onto this plush area rug. It’s made from soft faux fur, giving an elegant touch to any room you place it in — and the nonslip backing even helps keep it from shifting out of place. Choose from 15 colors, as well as six different sizes.

5 A Charging Station That Helps Reduce Cable Clutter Hercules Tuff Charging Station Amazon $19 See On Amazon Every home has that one corner that’s devolved into a knotted mess of charging cables — that’s why I’m a big fan of this charging station. Not only is there enough space for up to six devices, but each order also includes six shortened charging cables to help keep it looking neat: three lightning, as well as three micro-USB.

6 The Stain Remover That’s Effective On Red Wine Chateau Spill Stain Remover Amazon $8 See On Amazon Not all stain removers are created equal — this one is so potent that it can even get red wine spills out of carpet, clothes, and more. It’s also effective on everything from chocolate to tomato sauce, all without needing to rely on any harsh peroxide, chlorine, or parabens. Just spray, blot, then watch as the stain disappears.

7 These Sleek Dispensers That Are Perfect For Olive Oil FineDine Olive Oil Dispensers (Set of 2) Amazon $14 See On Amazon There’s nothing wrong with serving olive oil from the plastic container it came in — but if you’re looking for something a little nicer, these dispensers are definitely worth a look. Each one is made from sleek glass and comes with two types of caps: two flip tops, as well as two sealed caps. They’re also airtight as well as leakproof, which helps keep everything inside fresh.

8 An Insulated Tumbler That Fits Into Cupholders Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whereas some tumbler cups have wide bases, these ones are more slender, allowing them to fit into most cupholders with ease. Double-wall insulation also helps make sure that your drinks stay cold — and the stainless steel walls are also incredibly durable, as well as rust-resistant.

9 This Electric Whisk That Creates Hardly Any Noise Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $15 See On Amazon Tired of the same cup of coffee every morning? Try using this electric whisk to whip up some milk into a delicious froth. The motor runs at an ultra-silent level, making it unlikely that you’ll disturb anyone around you if you’re at the office. Plus, you can also use it to beat whip whites into stiff peaks when baking.

10 These Book Lights That You Can Bend To Any Angle GearLight NiteOwl Book Light Amazon $13 See On Amazon With their conveniently flexible goosenecks, you can easily bend and twist these book lights into whatever position is best for you. The brightness is also adjustable up to three levels, and each one is easily rechargeable via USB. They also feature three light temperatures: gentle white, amber, or natural daylight.

11 The Under-Eye Patches That Are Made With Real 24-Karat Gold DERMORA Under Eye Mask Patches (20-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These under-eye patches are made with real 24-karat gold that can help brighten skin, while hyaluronic acid delivers a nourishing dose of moisture that can also help ease unwanted inflammation. And since each one is packaged individually, they’re easy to take with you when traveling.

12 A Set Of Stainless Steel Wine Glasses That Are Shatterproof FineDine Stainless Steel Unbreakable Wine Glasses Amazon $23 See On Amazon Not only are these wine glasses shatterproof, but each one is also made from tough stainless steel that shouldn’t rust or chip over time. The insulated walls also help prevent your warm hands from affecting the temperature of your wine — and with more than 15 colors to choose from, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding one that suits your style.

13 This Clip-On Strainer That Takes Up Hardly Any Space Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Large, bulky strainers can take up a ton of space in cramped kitchens, making this clip-on version a smart alternative. The clips expand to fit onto nearly any pot, pan, or bowl — even if the bowl has a lip around the rim. Plus, it even helps prevent your food from spilling out into your sink, as everything stays neatly inside the pot when dumping out the water.

14 The Stylish Bamboo Bowl To Store Salt Or Pepper In Estilo Salt Box Amazon $7 See On Amazon Made from 100% premium bamboo, there’s no denying that this bowl will add some style to your kitchen — whether you’ve filled it with salt or pepper. The lid features magnets on the base, helping keep it shut when not in use. And since the lid rotates off rather than lifts, it’s nearly impossible to misplace it.

15 The Baking Mats That You Can Reuse Over & Over HOTPOP Reusable Silicone Macaron Baking Mats Amazon $17 See On Amazon Each one of these baking mats is made from heat-resistant silicone, allowing them to withstand temperatures up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. Their nonstick surfaces shouldn’t latch onto baked goods, and they even feature macaron markings to help you out when baking.

16 A Detangling Brush With Over 55,000 Positive Ratings Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon This detangling brush features cone-tipped bristles that gently separate hairs, allowing knots to gently work themselves out with minimal yanking. It’s suitable for use on all types of hair, and you even have the choice of various colors. Plus, the brush itself has over 55,000 positive ratings from Amazon customers.

17 This Electric Lighter That Won’t Go Out In The Wind Power Practical Candle Lighter Amazon $25 See On Amazon Unlike the flame lighters you’ve probably been using, this electronic one produces an electrical plasma arc that can still be used to light candles and grills, yet won’t go out in the wind. It can also be used in damp conditions, or even in the rain — and the battery is easily rechargeable via USB.

18 A Pizza Stone That Delivers Deliciously Crispy Crust Heritage Pizza Stone Amazon $42 See On Amazon Allow this pizza stone to warm up in the oven as it pre-heats, and it’ll help ensure that your pizza crust develops a deliciously crispy texture as it bakes. It’s grease- as well as burn-resistant, with a nonstick glaze to help keep the raw dough from fusing itself down. And since it’s made from black ceramic, you can even use it as a table centerpiece when not in use.

19 The Sherpa Blanket With Thousands Of Positive Reviews Genteele Sherpa Blanket Amazon $34 See On Amazon Soft, warm, and reversible — this sherpa blanket hits all the right notes. It’s perfect for getting cozy on chilly nights, as one side is covered in faux sheepskin, while the other features soft microfiber. And unlike some throw blankets, this one is resistant to fading, pilling, or shedding.

20 A Bottle That Lets You Add Fruity Flavors To Water Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Amazon $11 See On Amazon Not a fan of drinking plain water? Add your favorite fruits to the infusion core inside of this bottle, and their juices will gradually seep out, giving your water a delicious hint of fruity flavor. The flip-top lid also helps keep you safe from spills — and there’s even a grip on the side to help you keep a firm hold at the gym.

21 These Microfiber Towels That Dry Incredibly Fast OlimpiaFit Quick Dry Towel Amazon $9 See On Amazon Don’t get stuck carrying a soggy towel in your bag after you shower at the gym — instead, switch over to this quick-drying towel. It’s made from soft microfiber, allowing it to dry up to three times faster than some other types of fabric. Plus, you even get a convenient travel bag for storage.

22 A Lightweight Backpack That’s Perfect For Hiking bago Hiking Daypack Amazon $24 See On Amazon The trick to hiking is to pack as little as possible — or at the very least, stuff everything into this lightweight backpack. Despite weighing less than 1 pound, it’s still large enough to fit a pair of shoes, a change of clothes, and more. And since it folds down into a small pouch, it’s easy to pack in a suitcase for use while on vacation.

23 This Insulated Koozy That Helps Keep Cans Cold COLDEST Standard Can Cooler Amazon $18 See On Amazon Unlike the foam koozies you’ve likely used before, this vacuum-insulated one can help keep your drinks chilled for up to 21 times longer. It’s large enough to fit any standard-sized can, regardless of whether you’re sipping on soda or beer — and you even have five colors to choose from.

24 A Cold Brew Coffee Maker That Can Help You Save Money On Takeout Brews Cafe Du Chateau Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Instead of spending money on a pre-made cold brew from the store, why not make your own at home using this pitcher? The carafe is made from sleek glass — and since the filter is made from stainless steel, you can easily wash and reuse it as many times as needed.

25 The Beanie Hat That Reviewers Can’t Get Enough Of Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie Amazon $20 See On Amazon With more than 120,000 positive four- and five-star reviews, it’s clear that this beanie hat is an absolute hit with Amazon shoppers. Plus, the rib-knit acrylic fabric gives it a little stretch. “Fits great, feels great, washes nicely - no pilling,” wrote one reviewer.

26 This Pleated Skirt With A Surprising Amount Of Pockets Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not only does this pleated skirt have two side pockets on the inner short lining, but there’s also a hidden pocket on the waistband, as well as a zippered one in the back. The drawcord lets you easily adjust how tightly it fits — and you even have dozens of colors to choose from.

27 An Electric Toothbrush That Comes With 8 Replacement Heads PHYLIAN Sonic Electric Toothbrush Amazon $19 See On Amazon Remembering to buy replacement heads for your electric toothbrush isn’t always at the top of your list. Luckily, this one comes with eight heads included — and the rechargeable battery even lasts for up to 60 days before you need to plug it in again. Choose from five colors: black, blue, gold, pink, or white.

28 The Bandages That Move With Your Body Welly Bandages Amazon $7 See On Amazon These Welly bandages feature an extra-flexible design to help keep them from tugging at your skin (or falling off) when you bend and flex. They’re also way more fun to look at, as the eye-catching patterns make them a colorful accessory that can complement a variety of outfits.

29 A Hardcover Journal With Numbered Pages Jumping Fox Notebook Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re writing a book by hand or looking for a classy diary, this journal is a solid choice. Numbered pages help you keep track of how many you’ve filled, while the sturdy, hard cover helps keep them safe from rips and creases. Choose from four colors: gray, rose, forest green, or blue.

30 This Spatula That Helps You Get Every Last Drop Every drop Beauty Spatula Amazon $9 See On Amazon Condiments, foundation, skincare tubes — this spatula’s extra-narrow head can it into nearly any container, helping you scrape the sides clean so that you get to use every last drop. Plus, it’s simple to clean whenever needed and has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One customer wrote, “This item saves me all the makeup I would normally throw away.”

31 A Power Bank With 4 Different Inputs ROMOSS Power Bank Amazon $40 See On Amazon Don’t forget to pack this power bank for your next trip — especially if your phone battery is always running low. It features four different types of inputs, making it compatible with micro-USB and lightning cables, as well as type-C and USB. Plus, quick-charging technology helps get your devices powered up to four times faster than other portable chargers.

32 The Silicone Scrubber That Helps You Exfoliate All Over Avilana Exfoliating Silicone Body Scrubber Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can throw out your current loofah in favor of this silicone scrubber. Grippy bristles help exfoliate away flakes, yet they’re smooth enough that you can easily maneuver them all over your body. There’s also a helpful ring on the back so that you can keep a firm hold on it when wet.

33 These Tweezers With Precise, Slanted Tips Tweezerman Stainless Steel Slant Tweezer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Ever notice how some pairs of tweezers don’t line up very well? Not only are these ones precisely aligned, but they also feature slanted tips so that it’s easier to pluck away unwanted hairs from the root. And since they’re made from sleek stainless steel, there’s no need to worry about them corroding over time.

34 This Smart Jump Rope That Tracks Your Workout TANGRAM Smart Jump Rope Rookie Amazon $40 See On Amazon Jumping rope is a fun way to fit a cardio workout into a busy schedule, so why not grab this smart jump rope? Sync it to your phone after downloading the corresponding app, and it’ll keep track of how many times you’ve jumped, how long you’ve been jumping, and more. The rope is also adjustable — just in case you need a little extra length.

35 The Winter Socks That Are Made From A Thick Wool Blend JOYCA & Co. Warm Wool Cotton Thick Winter Crew Socks Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from a thick wool-cotton blend with a hint of spandex for stretch, these socks are perfect for keeping your feet warm on chilly days or even just relaxing around the house. You even have the choice of more than 10 fun, colorful patterns, and they have over 7,900 five-star ratings.

36 A Wallet That Shields Cards From Digital Pickpockets FurArt Credit Card Wallet Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not only does this wallet have space for up to 16 credit cards, but it also features RFID-blocking technology to help shield your cards from digital pickpockets. There are also two slots where you can store cash, as well as a keychain so that you can easily attach it to your purse or backpack.

37 This Blanket That’s Made From Soft Faux Fur Tuddrom Decorative Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $19 See On Amazon If something about your living room feels a little stale, try draping this faux fur blanket across the back to break up the monotony. It’s just as plush as it is cozy — and unlike some blankets, this one is also resistant to fading as well as shedding. It’s even unlikely to lose its shape after multiple washes.

38 A Media Stick That Lets You Use All Sorts Of Streaming Services Roku Express 4K+ 2021 Streaming Media Player Amazon $40 See On Amazon Simply plug this Roku media stick into any HDMI port on your television, and you’ll instantly be able to stream Hulu, Netflix, HBOMax, and more. It’s compatible with 4K picture quality, delivering crystal-clear images with vivid colors — and you can even take it with you when traveling so that you can stay up-to-date on your favorite shows.

39 The Foot Bath That Brings A Touch Of The Spa To You Conair Pedicure Foot Spa with Soothing Vibration Massage Amazon $37 See On Amazon With its soothing vibration function and pinpoint massage attachment, this foot bath is an excellent way to help soothe tired, sore feet after a long day. Toe-touch controls mean there’s no need to bend over when you want to adjust its settings — and it even comes in two colors: pink or purple.

40 A Foam Roller That’s Perfect For Beginners 321 STRONG Foam Roller Amazon $33 See On Amazon This foam roller is made from medium-density EVA foam that’s designed not to push too hard against your muscles while in use. A solid inner core helps keep it from flattening out over time, and its compact size makes it easy to take with you to the gym. The roller is available in over 10 colors.

41 This Lap Desk That Also Has Space For Your Phone LapGear Home Office Lap Desk Amazon $36 See On Amazon Some lap desks are only large enough to fit your laptop — but not this one. Not only can it accommodate laptops up to 15 inches, but it also has space for a wireless mouse, as well as a perch for your phone. Dual-bolster cushions contour to the shape of your legs for added comfort, while its smooth, flat top allows air to flow through.

42 These Sharpies That Are Less Likely To Bleed Through Paper Sharpie S-Note Creative Markers Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether you’re color coding your notes or simply doodling, these Sharpies can help you do so without bleeding onto the opposite page. Their chisel tips let you draw thin lines as well as thick strokes, and each order comes with 24 different colors.