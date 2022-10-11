Life
Amazon Can Barely Keep These Clever Things In Stock Because They're So Damn Cheap
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
When Amazon can barely keep an item in stock, it could mean it’s clever, cheap, or clever and cheap. If you come across a product that checks one or more of those boxes, it’s probably worth adding to your cart before someone else does. This list is full of clever items like that, so get your credit card ready.
From sleek alarm clocks to plush throw blankets, you’ll find no shortage of high-quality (but still cheap) items on this list. There’s even a kit that lets you make your own fresh cheese at home. And since it costs less than $10, you really don’t have any excuse not to try it out — but that’s just the start. If you want to see more, you’ll just have to keep scrolling.