24 Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Over 60% Off That You Don't Want To Miss

As a shopping editor, I spend so much time looking at products online that it's literally a lifestyle — and on Cyber Monday, I can recite the best deals by heart. There are so many incredible things you can score at ridiculous prices on Amazon right now, and many of them are 60% off or more.

Keep scrolling to see the 15 items I’m buying this year, and add them to your list before they sell out.

63% Off The Fan-Favorite REVLON One-Step Styler

When it comes to hair tools, the Revlon One-Step is an MVP that's garnered a 4.6-star overall rating after 273,000 reviews. The two-in-one hair dryer and styler amps up the volume, but doesn't damage hair. Grab this, and you can look like you had a salon blowout every single morning.

60% Off A 3-Pack Of Facial Razors

These Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up razors are so handy. Not only are they perfect for grooming and shaping your brows, but you can also use them for dermaplaning (aka removing all the peach fuzz off your skin so your makeup glides on more smoothly). Right now, these cult-favorite tools, which boast over 100,000 Amazon reviews, are being sold in a pack of three for a bargain price.

67% Off A 3-Pack Of Blistex Medicated Lip Balm

Winter is the season for dry lips, which is why it’s a great time to stock up on a three-pack of Blistex lip balm. This moisturizing beauty product is a classic for a reason: dimethicone is used to moisturize lips and add a layer of protection from the elements, which is why this lip balm has over 20,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. As a bonus, this lip balm also has an SPF of 15, because you need to protect yourself from the sun all year long.

67% Off A Magnetic Eyelash Kit

These magnetic eyelashes make applying falsies easier than ever. It comes with five sets of lashes in varying lengths, magnetic eyeliner (so you don't have to worry about messy glue), and a handy application tool.

64% Off A 4-Pack Of Gel Pens

These fan-favorite InkJoy Gel Pens glide like butter across the page, but that super-smooth formula dries three times faster than competing gel pens, so the ink never smears or smudges. All four pens in this pack boast medium points and crisp, jet-black ink. Pick up this office essential at a serious discount while supplies last.

71% Off This Super Comfy Wire-Free Bra

Instead of wires and loads of padding, this Bali Comfort Revolution bra uses knit-in zones and foam cups. Over 13,000 reviewers have awarded it 4.2 stars because it's "super comfortable" yet "actually delivers" in terms of coverage and support. It also has thick, non-slip straps and an adjustable hook-and-eye closure.

61% Off A 3-Pack Of Scotch Tape

Stock up on office supplies with this three-pack of Scotch tape, which is majorly discounted right now. Each dispenser comes with clear tape and a blade for easy cutting, so you can quickly put together projects, mend documents, and more.

57% Off This Touchless Thermometer

This touchless thermometer takes quick and accurate temperature readings with the touch of a button. It runs on AAA batteries, which are included, so you can use it anywhere — and if you click the coupon box, you can save an additional 5% off.

87% Off This Razorless Shaving Powder

Get a smoother shave with this shaving powder specifically meant to reduce shaving bumps. Use while shaving your legs or facial hair without irritation. With over 16,000 reviews on Amazon, this powder is a fan favorite.

57% Off This Cult-Favorite Maybelline Concealer

This Maybelline multi-use concealer goes on smooth and comes in 18 different shades so you can easily find your perfect match. It's a cult-favorite beauty product on Amazon with more than 42,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, and you can snag it for cheap while it’s on sale.

70% Off The Amazon Echo Auto

Outfit your car with Alexa smart assistant technology with the Echo Auto. You'll be able to stream music, set reminders, ask to hear the news and more — all with simple voice commands. You can also select an option that comes with six months of free Amazon Music Unlimited.

60% Off These Popular High-Waisted Bike Shorts

These popular bike shorts have a comfortable high-waisted silhouette, and are made from a silky soft fabric that's designed to help keep you cool. The best part, though, is the fact that these shorts have large side pockets big enough to hold a smartphone. They boast an average 4.7-star rating on Amazon from thousands of shoppers.

66% Off A 15-Piece Makeup Brush Set

With elegant walnut wood handles, this kit with 15 makeup brushes has everything you need to shade and line in style. Plus, it has earned an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after more than 4,000 customers have weighed in, so you know it's a high-quality pick. The bonus vegan leather bag makes it super easy to travel with or stash away.

69% Off The Oral-B Pro 5000 Smart Electric Toothbrush

Your teeth will get a deep clean with the five brushing modes of this highly rated Oral-B electric toothbrush. Plus, there's a timer that lets you know when to switch areas of the mouth, a sensor to tell you when you're brushing too hard, and connection to your smartphone for feedback on your brushing habits. And it comes with a travel case so you can bring it wherever you go.

62% Off 5 Pairs Of Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings

These stud earrings made from cubic zirconia are sparkly just like diamonds, and there are thousands of positive ratings on Amazon to back it up. The posts and backings are lead-free, making them a solid choice for those with sensitive skin.

70% Off These Classic & Cozy Joggers

Joggers are one of the most versatile pieces of clothing you can get your hands on. You'll be reaching for this pair from Hanes for lounging, yoga, errands, and so much more. They're machine-washable so you can wear them basically every day, and are available in four colors.

69% Off A 3-Pack Of Sports Bras

Whether you're hitting the gym or just lounging around, a good sports bra is essential. This wirefree sport bra 3-pack has got you covered with a variety of straps, colors, and sizes ranging from S to 3XL. Reviewers say the bras offer "the perfect amount of support" for every day use and doesn't feel too tight or constricting.

64% Off An Echo Dot That Comes With A Smart Light Bulb

There's a seriously deep discount on Amazon's Echo Dot, the smart speaker with a 4.7-star rating. Use this to stream music, check the news, or control things around your home with the use of your voice. This bundle comes with a Bluetooth-enabled lightbulb, which you can connect to your Echo Dot to turn on your lights from afar or change lighting colors, so you'll be well on your way to a smart home.

65% Off This OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum

Cleaning is a lot easier with this robot vacuum, which boasts more than 6,600 reviews and an overall rating of 4.3 stars on Amazon. The smart vacuum features various cleaning settings, and you can let it run on its own or use the corresponding app or included remote to tell it where to go. Plus, it can run for up to 100 minutes before it needs to recharge.

60% Off This Popular Eye Cream

Now is the time to score this popular anti-aging eye cream for half off. The vegan formula includes provitamin A and B5, vitamin C ester, and vitamin E; it's also free of artificial fragrances and colors, parabens, and phthalates. The cream is designed for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

87% Off This Handy Citrus Squeezer

Make lemonade out of lemons with this aluminum citrus squeezer that is the number-one bestseller in manual juicers on Amazon. It can be used on other small fruit too, like limes or kiwis.

75% Off This Luxurious Silk Sleep Mask

Made of luxurious 100% silk, this lightweight sleep mask is gentle against the skin while the adjustable strap keeps it in place. Choose from solid colors or a few patterns, and when it comes time for a refresh, it's easy to hand wash.

58% Off A 6-Pack Of Softsoap Liquid Hand Soap

Stock up on hand soap before cold and flu season starts with this six pack of moisturizing, aloe-infused Softsoap. It's backed by thousands of positive ratings on Amazon, and right now it’s on sale for a great price.

55% Off This 3-Pack Of Ultra-Sharp Safety Scissors

Boasting an average 4.8-star rating from over 40,000 Amazon shoppers, this three-pack of safety scissors is a great buy. They have sharp stainless steel blades, and comfortable handles that are coated with a softer material.

57% Off A Pair Of Fan-Favorite LifeStraw Water Filters

From camping to traveling to emergency prepping, the LifeStraw is a favorite with Amazon reviewers and backed by 4.8 stars after more than 80,000 reviews. The filtering membrane is easy to use and effective, removing 99.99% of parasites and bacteria like E. coli and salmonella, and all you have to do is drink through it. Get two with each order.

55% Off This Wire-Free Bra That Comes In Lots Of Colors

Over 28,000 reviewers love this wire-free bra, raving that it's "super comfortable" and the lining is "just thick enough to give a smooth appearance." From XS to XXXL and 17 colors, there are also a lot of options. One fan went so far as to say, "best bra I’ve ever worn."

57% Off A Pack Of 10 BIC Mechanical Pencils

On sale for a seriously major discount, these mechanical pencils by BIC are a steal. Each pencil is equivalent to two and a half wood case pencils, and the #2 lead doesn't smudge as you write. The pencils have earned more than 5,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

58% Off A 5-Pack Of Calvin Klein Bikini Underwear

With 13 color combinations, packs of five or seven, and sizes ranging from extra-small to extra-large, this pack of soft, cotton bikini underwear comes with a lot of options. Many reviewers love the comfortable fit and breathable material. Plus, the collection has over 7,000 positive ratings.