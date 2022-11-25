Of All The Black Friday Deals On Amazon Over 50%, These Are The Sales You Don’t Want Miss

Black Friday is here, and the deals on Amazon are as good as ever. How good are the sales? How about 50% off good — and more. With all of these deep price cuts, it can be hard to find the absolute best buys and finds, but don’t worry, BDG’s editors have painstakingly combed through Amazon to bring you the best prices on everything, from home goods to gifts to everyday essentials. These deals are super hot, so you better shop fast before they’re gone for good.

67% Off A Set Of Hotel-Quality Pillows COZSINOOR Hotel Bed Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon - $89.99 $29.99 See On Amazon With a skin-friendly and breathable polyester cover, plush hollow fiber filling, and a 4.4-star average rating after 16,000 reviews, these gel down-alternative pillows have a lot going for them. They're soft to the touch, but firm, to give side, back, and stomach sleepers a good night's rest. Plus, the pillows are machine washable and the stitching is reinforced for extra durability.

77% Off This Convenient Ear & Nose Hair Trimmer ZORAMI Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer Amazon - $39.99 $9.29 See On Amazon With over 33,000 reviews and an average 4.5 stars, this hair trimmer is a great buy — especially today. It's battery-operated for portability and waterproof for easy cleaning. Most importantly, its dual-edge blade has a 360-degree open-slit cover that trims hair inside the nose or ears without any pain or accidental nicks.

68% Off A Best-Selling Digital Meat Thermometer KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon - $24.99 $8.06 See On Amazon This digital meat thermometer from KIZEN will help to ensure that you totally nail the temperature of your food every time you cook. To use, simply stick the probe in to your food, and in just three seconds you'll get your reading on the large LED screen. This product is super popular on Amazon — with a 4.7-star rating overall, after 61,000-plus reviews — so grab it today while the price is hot.

50% Off A 5-Pack Of 6-Foot iPhone Chargers Vodrais Original Apple MFi Certified iPhone Charger 5 Pack (6 feet) Amazon - $21.99 $10.99 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star rating, this set of lightning cables is Amazon's choice for iPhone chargers, and it makes sense why. With a classic look and 6-foot cord, these chargers have a copper core and smart chip that keep your Apple products from overcharging. There's no better time to stock up on lightning cables for your Apple products, and this five-pack can be snagged at a deep discount right now.

69% Off This Fan-Favorite Bali Comfort Bra Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra Amazon - $48 $14.99 See On Amazon People are obsessed with this number-one best-selling bra, which has over 18,000 reviews. Even though it fully skips the wires, it has contoured cups, thick, padded straps, a U-shaped back, and stretchy lining to provide ample support.

50% Off A 6-Pack Of Multipurpose Scrubbing Sponges Scrub-It Multi-Purpose Scrub Sponges (6-Pack) Amazon - $25.98 $12.89 See On Amazon These sponges from Scrub-It are a true kitchen necessity — and they can be yours today for an ultra-low price. The set comes with six sponges, each of which features a high-quality microfiber cloth on one side and a durable scrubber on the other. Best yet, the sponges are machine washable, saving you major money in the long run.

52% Off A Set Of Luxurious Linen Bed Sheets Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (6 Pieces) Amazon - $24.99 $11.98 See On Amazon With more than 129,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.5-star rating overall, these bed sheets from Danjor Linens are quite popular on the site due to the fact that they're breathable, incredibly soft, and moisture-resistant. The set comes with six pieces (including pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet), and you can choose from different colors and sizes based on your needs. Snag this pick while the price is this low — you can't beat it!

55% Off This 6-Piece Towel Set American Soft Linen 6 Piece Towel Set Amazon - $72.95 $32.79 See On Amazon This 100% Turkish cotton towel set is a best-seller on Amazon with nearly 45,000 reviews and an impressive 4.5-star overall rating — and you can get it for a discount while this deal lasts. Each soft, fluffy set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths.

70% Off An Amazon Echo Auto Echo Auto Amazon - $49.99 $14.99 See On Amazon Take your Amazon Alexa on the road so you can stream music, ask for directions, and make calls hands-free, through your car's speaker system. With 149,000 reviews and an average 4-star rating, this clever tool has hordes of fans.

47% Off A Bulk Pack of Dove Bar Soap Dove Beauty Bar (14-Pack) Amazon - $21.47 $11.37 See On Amazon Stock up on this bulk pack of Dove Beauty Bars, which have an overall 4.8-star rating on Amazon. It can be used on the face, body, and hands, and it's formulated with moisturizing agents that keep your skin from feeling stripped. There are 14 bars in a pack and one Amazon reviewer raved that each is long-lasting for a great value.

69% Off A 14-Piece Set Of Highly-Rated Makeup Brushes BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14 Pieces) Amazon - $25.99 $7.79 See On Amazon This 14-piece makeup brush set has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 100,000 reviews, with users reporting it's perfect for achieving "flawless" makeup application. The set includes everything from eyeliner brushes to foundation brushes, all with soft, dense bristles for blending.

50% Off An Apple TV That Connects To A Bunch Of Streaming Services 2021 Apple TV 4K (2nd Generation) Amazon - $199.99 $99.99 See On Amazon This 4.8-star 4K Apple TV can easily upgrade your entertainment system, thanks to its connectivity to various streaming services including HBO, Disney+, Netflix, and more. It even includes a Siri remote and has over 15,000 reviews.

53% Off This Urban Decay Eyeshadow Palette Urban Decay Naked Eyeshadow Palette Amazon - $54 $25.65 See On Amazon With more than 5,000 reviews and an overall Amazon star rating of 4.7, Urban Decay's Naked eyeshadow palettes add a hint of shimmer to your favorite neutral shades. There are 12 eyeshadows in a palette and the Naked3 option includes a mirror and double-ended makeup brush for easy application.

68% Off This Sketch Book With A Spiral Binding UCreate Heavyweight Unruled Sketch Book Amazon - $20.41 $6.47 See On Amazon aThere's a lot to like about this best-selling sketchbook, from its convenient spiral binding to the perforated pages that reduce tears to your finished artwork. Each sheet is 70 pounds and a durable cover keeps your work well-protected. The sketchbook has more than 6,000 reviews and an overall Amazon star rating of 4.8.

50% Off A 50-Pack Of KN95 Face Masks HIWUP KN95 Face Masks (50-Pack) Amazon - $29.99 $14.98 See On Amazon With a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 6,000 reviews, this 50-pack of KN95 face masks is a fan favorite — and it's on sale now. The masks are designed to comfortably cover the face, mouth, nose, and chin, and they filter out more than 95% of particles in the air.

63% Off A Refreshing Spray Mist Bottle Hula Home Continuous Mist Spray Bottle Amazon - $14.99 $5.59 See On Amazon Unexpectedly, this continuous mist spray bottle is one of Amazon's bestselling beauty products. Perfect to use when styling hair or for a facial refresh (or for misting plants), the light-touch trigger releases a constant stream of fine mist from this leakproof bottle. It has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating.

58% Off The Cult-Favorite Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Amazon - $69.99 $29.08 See On Amazon The Revlon One-Step is a cult-favorite hair tool in its own right, but this new version is designed with a smaller barrel size and a slimmer handle for even more versatility to create soft waves or tighter curls. This multitasking hair dryer, brush, and volumizer will cut down so much time in your routine. Over 7,000 Amazon users have invested in this hair tool and the results are a glowing, 4.5-star overall rating.

51% Off A Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit That Connects To Most Standard Vacuums Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon - $19.99 $9.74 See On Amazon Easily remove lint build-up from your dryer vent with this handy vacuum hose attachment, which connects to most standard vacuums and is equipped with two suction levels to handle both light and heavy-duty cleaning jobs. "This product is well worth the money, easy to use and will pay for itself in the long run by maintaining the efficiency and drying power of our dryer," one of thousands of reviewers commented.

49% Off This LED Non-Contact Thermometer DISEN Non-Contact Thermometer Amazon - $29.99 $9.28 See On Amazon Get temperature readings in as little as one second with this non-contact thermometer. The LED screen is easy to read in the dark, and the color-coded background makes it easy to decipher whether or not a fever is present fast.

54% Off This Duo Of Indoor Security Cameras That Work With Alexa Blink Mini Indoor Plug-In Security Cameras (2-Pack) Amazon - $64.99 $29.99 See On Amazon With these mini indoor cameras, you can check on your house anytime, day or night. The Alexa-compatible cameras are easy to set up, will send notifications to your phone when motion is detected, and let you hear and speak to people and pets with two-way audio — no wonder they've got over 200,000 Amazon reviews.

50% Off A Keurig Mini Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Amazon - $99.99 $49.99 See On Amazon This sleek single-serve Keurig coffee maker is slim enough to fit in nearly any kitchen, and is seriously discounted while sales last. Pop in your favorite K-cup or compatible coffee pod and you can select your size on the top, it can brew anywhere from 6 to 12 ounces of coffee. It's so popular it has earned a 4.6-star average rating after 71,000 reviews.

46% Off This Impressive & Efficient Robot Vacuum Cleaner Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner Amazon - $223.99 $119.99 See On Amazon Finally, a powerful robot vacuum cleaner without the exorbitant price. This cleaner has 360-degree sensors that allow the vacuum to detect problem areas and avoid places it might get stuck. Fitting under most beds and sofas, this cleaner reaches tight spots and uses strong suction power on pet hair and dirt. Use the cleaner's app to set home cleaning schedules, toggle between the four clean modes, and more.

59% Off This Travel First Aid Kit With 110 Pieces General Medi Mini First Aid Kit Amazon - $19.98 $8.19 See On Amazon Not only is this an Amazon's Choice in the "travel first aid kit" department, but it also has a 4.8-star rating. The pack, which includes 110 lightweight pieces ranging from band-aids to an emergency blanket, is made with nylon and has a zippered opening.

50% Off This Cedar-Scented Yankee Candle Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Scented Candle, 22 Oz. Amazon - $30.99 $15.52 See On Amazon With over 75 hours of burn time, this balsam and cedar-scented candle will create a cozy ambiance throughout the entire holiday season. The two-wick candle is made with a natural soy wax blend and is backed by more than 62,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating from Amazon shoppers.

46% Off These Best-Selling, Fleece-Line Leggings BALEAF High-Waisted Fleece-Lined Leggings Amazon - $39.99 $21.69 See On Amazon These stretchy leggings are a top seller over 24,000 reviews thanks to their extra-cozy fleece lining and a comfy high-waisted fit. Even with the plush lining, these insulated leggings are durable enough to machine-wash, and they even feel breathable. You also get three built-in pockets.

40% Off This 2-Pack Of Pillows With 147,000 Five-Star Reviews Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon - $59.99 $35.99 See On Amazon These plush bed pillows are filled with cooling gel fibers and covered in super soft cotton sateen. Machine-washable, the pillows boast bounce-back construction to offer amazing support all night long.

51% Off This Shaving Kit With Tons Of Accessories Brightup Shaver: Hair, Beard, Nose & Ear Trimmer Amazon - $58.99 $28.79 See On Amazon Not only is this shaving kit the number one bestseller in hair trimmers and clipper blades, but it's also easy to clean with its washable design. It comes with a ton of blades and guard combs, plus a sleek stand to organize them.

50% Off A Fire TV Stick Lite Fire TV Stick Lite Amazon - $29.99 $14.99 See On Amazon This Fire TV Stick brings HD streaming to any screen from services including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more. You don't even have to lift the sleek remote to do so. Just ask Alexa and she'll pull up whatever you're in the mood for. Set up separate profiles for each family member so everyone can have easy access to their viewing history and recommendations.

48% Off This Outlet Extender With A Smart Design On Beat Wall Outlet Extender With Shelf & Nightlight Amazon - $26.99 $13.97 See On Amazon This outlet extender with almost 2,000 reviews plugs into a normal outlet on your wall to give you five extra outlets, three USB ports, and one spot for a USB C charger. It also has a helpful shelf on top and an angled design to fit all of your chargers.

50% Off This Smart Robot Vacuum Shark AV2511AE AI Robot Vacuum Amazon - $599 $299 See On Amazon Cleaning floors is practically effortless with this Shark Robot Vacuum. An Ultra Clean Mode picks up dirt and debris in high-traffic areas and a bagless, self-cleaning base has a 60-day capacity. It's no surprise that this device is rated the best-selling robot vacuum on Amazon.

41% Off These Silky Pillowcases Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcases (Set Of 2) Amazon - $9.99 $5.99 See On Amazon These smooth polyester satin pillowcases are a fan favorite on Amazon with over 70,000 ratings and 4.5 stars overall, and they're an easy way to instantly make your bed feel more luxurious. The ultra-soft pillowcases are wrinkle-resistant, machine washable, and gentle on your skin and hair while you sleep.

20% Off A 3-Pack Of The Best-Selling Mascara On Amazon essence Lash Princess False Lash Mascara (3 Pack) Amazon - $14.97 $11.98 See On Amazon This false-lash mascara is a best-seller with over 302,000 reviews, a buildable finish, and the best flake-free formula. Not only will it volumize and stay on your lashes without flaking, but this cruelty-free mascara also has a unique conic fiber brush that's easy to use.

50% This All-Natural Skin Balm Balmonds Skin Salvation All-Purpose Moisturizer Amazon - $30 $14.96 See On Amazon This Balmonds all-purpose intensive moisturizer is a dermatologist-test all-in-one relief solution for a range of skin ailments, including eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis. It works by locking moisture into your skin to reduce irritation and itchiness. Plus, it's safe for babies to use, thanks to the non-aggressive ingredients in its formula.

79% Off This Cordless Water Flosser B. WEISS Cordless Water Flosser Amazon - $95.99 $19.95 See On Amazon Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.

70% Off This Car Phone Mount FBB Phone Mount for Car Amazon - $39.99 $11.99 See On Amazon With over 2,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this phone mount for your car makes navigation safe and truly hands-free. Reviewers are amazed by how easy it is to install and how well it works. This mount features a 360-degree ball joint that can adjust to any angle. Plus, it's compatible with most phones. Your phone will stay locked in and stable the whole trip — even over bumpy potholes.

40% Off The Cult-Favorite Mellanni Sheet Set Mellanni Sheet Set Amazon - $47.97 $29 See On Amazon With a variety of sizes, over 40 color and print options, almost 300,000 reviews, and a solid 4.5-star rating, this sheet set has a lot of things going for it. Made of soft, silky microfiber, they'll keep you cool and comfortable all night long, while remaining fade, stain, shrink, and wrinkle resistant. Best of all, they're washer and dryer safe for easy cleaning.

44% Off A Pair Of Signature By Levi Strauss & Co. Skinny Jeans Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon - $29.99 $16.80 See On Amazon These pull-on skinny jeans are going to become your new go-to. Free of pesky buttons and complete with elastane in the cotton blend fabric, these pants are super stretchy yet structured looking. Meanwhile, they have a classic look with two faux pockets in the front and real pockets in the back. These fan-favorite jeans have over 52,000 five-star reviews and come in 15 different colors.

60% Off These Exfoliating Natural Pumice Stones Natural Pumice Stone for Feet & Hands (2-Pack) Amazon - $9.99 $3.99 See On Amazon Calloused feet getting you down? This two-pack of pumice stones made from natural lava rock will help you exfoliate your way back to smooth skin. There are lots of pumice stones out there, but these have loop cords for easily hanging them in your shower, are Amazon's choice for "Best Pumice Stone," and have an overall 4.6-star rating from over 4,000 reviews.

50% Off A Fire TV Stick 4K Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon - $49.99 $24.99 See On Amazon The Amazon Fire Stick 4K boasts over 182,000 ratings (and an impressive 4.7 stars overall), and you can get it for a discount if you act fast. With support for popular HDR formats and a super-fast processor, this easy-to-use device can make your couch feel more like a cinema.

62% Off A 3-Pack Of Lightning Cables For Apple Devices OCEEK 6FT MFi Certified Lightning Cable Fast Charging Cords (3-Pack) Amazon - $20.99 $7.99 See On Amazon Compatible with iPhones and other Apple products, this three-pack of lightning cables work quickly and safely to charge up your devices. With a clean look, these charging cords are super durable and can withstand over 20,000 bends without fraying. Stock up while these are at a deep discount, because these cables have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

50% This Stackable Salad Container Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container Amazon - $29.99 $14.99 See On Amazon Keep your toppings and dressing separate from the lettuce until lunchtime — or use it to organize and transport other dishes with both mains and sides. Either way, this stackable lunch container is leak-proof and comes with a reusable fork, which explains its 38,000 reviews and 4.7-star rating.

52% Off This 6-Pack Of PUMA Runner Socks PUMA Runner Socks (6-Pack) Amazon - $18 $8.72 See On Amazon These Puma runner socks (complete with the cat logo) have over 30,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating. They're made from mostly rayon for breathability with some spandex for stretch, and they have form strips on the sides to ensure a secure fit.

50% Off These Super Trendy Pillow Slippers Joomra Pillow Slippers Amazon - $39.99 $19.99 See On Amazon Wear these multi-tasking slippers inside the house, in public showers, or while running errands. They're highly absorbent and feature thick soles, a soft EVA insole with comfy deep heel cups, and a roomy toe. Choose from 16 colors.

48% Off A Cool Mist Humidifier AquaOasis™ Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon - $49.97 $25.97 See On Amazon This cool mist humidifier has a generous 2.2-liter tank that makes it perfect for large rooms, bedrooms, or nurseries. The spout can rotate 360 degrees to point in whichever direction you would like, and the humidifier has a large enough tank to run through the night. It's no surprise that this is one of the most popular humidifiers on Amazon, with a 4.4-star average rating after 72,000 reviews.

50% Off This 16-Piece Set Of Makeup Brushes & Sponges BESTOPE PRO Makeup Brushes & Blender Sponges Set (16-Piece) Amazon - $19.99 $9.99 See On Amazon Grab all of the tools you'll need for your entire makeup routine in one fell swoop. This set from BESTOPE PRO comes with various sponges, brushes for everything from foundation to shadow, and even lash and brush-cleaning tools. It's earned 4.6 stars from over 5,000 reviewers.

52% Off A 20-Pack Of Gold Eye Masks Gold Under Eye Mask (20-Pack) Amazon - $19.97 $9.57 See On Amazon Amazon's number-one best-seller in eye masks, these under-eye patches are made with real gold powder, an anti-inflammatory that can help depuff and rejuvenate tired eyes. High-powered ingredients like allantoin, hydrolyzed collagen, and amino acids provide further tightening-and-brightening benefits. You'll be glad you have this pack of 20 moisturizing masks the morning after a late night — even better if you store them in the fridge.

47% Off This Handy Power Strip That Rotates 90 Degrees Bell+Howell Swivel Power Strip Amazon - $29.95 $15.99 See On Amazon This power strip from Bell+Howell is a must-have for the home — and Amazon reviewers seem to agree, giving this pick a solid 4.6-star rating overall, after 3,000-plus reviews on the site. The device can safely charge up to nine devices at once (including your phone, tablet, computer, and more) since it has six three-prong outlets and three USB ports. And the strip even swivels, allowing you much easier access. Grab it now for this hot price.

61% Off A Jade Face Roller & Gua Sha Set HANABEE Quartz Facial Roller & Gua Sha Tools Amazon - $19.99 $7.79 See On Amazon Self-care shouldn't cost a fortune, and this facial roller and gua sha deal makes that a reality. Use it after serums and moisturizers to boost absorption, or as a nice stress relief aid. Stash them in the fridge for an even more cooling sensation. It’s backed by a 4.5-star rating after over 3,000 reviews.

43% Off 100 Feet Of Colorful Adhesive Strip Lights KSIPZE 100ft LED Strip Lights Amazon - $29.99 $16.99 See On Amazon Add some color to your space with these adhesive strip lights, which have over 18,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. The two-pack, which adds up to 100 feet of light, is customizable for up to 16 million colors. They can be controlled via your phone app or the included remote.

51% Off These Best-Selling Cloud Slippers Rosyclo Cloud Slippers Amazon - $39.99 $19.66 See On Amazon Thanks to the 3.5-inch EVA outsoles, these best-selling slippers make it feel like you're walking on clouds. They're available in 19 colors and have over 8,000 ratings on Amazon.

48% Off A Pair Of Memory Foam Slippers With A Fleece Lining Donpapa Faux Fur Memory Foam Slippers Amazon - $30.99 $15.99 See On Amazon Keep your feet warm and cozy with these plush memory foam slippers, which have earned more than 12,000 five-star Amazon ratings. A soft fleece lining protects the soles of your feet while faux fur trim hugs your ankle for extra warmth. You'll also maintain a safe stride thanks to durable seams and non-slip grips.

46% Off These Functional & Fashionable Boots Sperry Women's Saltwater Core Boots Amazon - $119.95 $64.51 See On Amazon These all-weather boots are a best seller, with 23,000 reviews. They are waterproof, with a cozy micro-fleece lining and terrific traction on the rubber sole so you can safely wade through water, in all weather, and stay comfortable and warm.

64% Off A Wireless Bra With Light Lining Warner's Easy Does It Wireless Comfort Bra Amazon - $42 $14.99 See On Amazon This lightweight bra is completely wireless for a seamless comfort that you actually won't mind wearing all day. The stretchy fabric is lightly lined to smoothly support the chest and provide coverage while the straps are bit wider than usual, preventing them from digging into the skin and causing shoulder tension.

48% Off An Amazon Smart Plug With Rave Reviews Amazon Smart Plug Amazon - $24.99 $12.99 See On Amazon This smart plug connects anything that plugs in to your Amazon Alexa smart home. It is wildly popular, with 527,000 mostly 5-star ratings, because it's easy to set up and allows you to control lamps, coffee makers, and other devices with your voice.

44% Off A Variety Pack Of Sheet Masks GLAM UP Sheet Masks (12-Pack) Amazon - $15 $8.37 See On Amazon This sheet mask set is a best-seller, and it comes with a bunch of versatile mask options. Each one is cruelty-free and helps with a unique skincare need, like moisturizing, soothing, cleansing, and more. They're also fridge-safe to easily create a cooling and refreshing mask moment.

44% Off This 24-Pack Of Bath Bombs That Smell Amazing INTEYE Bath Bombs Gift Set (24-Pack) Amazon - $35.99 $19.99 See On Amazon This best-selling, essential-oil-scented bath-bomb set includes four gift-worthy boxes — each with six bombs in a variety of scents and colors. The fizzy bath bombs are loaded with grape seed oil, shea and cocoa butter, and coconut to moisturize as you soak, engulfed in delightful herbal and floral scents. Over 26,000 reviewers give them an average of 4.5 stars.