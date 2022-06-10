Amazon Is Selling Out Of These Products Under $35 That Make Your Home Look So Much More Expensive

Curating a high-end home doesn’t necessarily have to mean blowing your budget. Your money can go a lot further when you carefully select the right pieces and score budget alternatives to your designer favorites. Need inspiration? Amazon is selling out of these products under $35 because they make your home look so much more expensive.

Simple swaps like updating your bathroom accessories or optimizing your closet space can make a home feel more luxurious without spending a lot of money. I’ve included other DIY fixes that won’t require paying a pro but will give you an elevated feel, such as the stainless steel contact paper to give old appliances a major facelift.

These highly rated and reviewed products from Amazon will help you get more bang for your buck without sacrificing style. But hurry before they’re gone!

1 This Pack Of 50 Velvet Hangers That Look Luxurious Zober Premium Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon These thin nonslip hangers with more than 48,000 reviews give you the look of a high-end closet system, and each one is covered in velvet to help keep your clothes in place. They each feature a tie bar for accessories and notches on both sides to help prevent spaghetti straps from sliding off. The hooks swivel 360 degrees around and they come in packs of 30, 50 (shown here), or 100.

2 These Hotel-Quality Pillowcases In 12 Colors HC COLLECTION Pillow Cases (Set of 2) Amazon $14 See On Amazon ​​Even the world’s highest quality pillowcases will need to be replaced over time. Opt for this comfy and stylish pack that’s under $15. The set comes with two microfiber pillowcases that are designed with 1500 thread count microfiber that’s silky-soft, moisture-resistant, and comfortable year-round. Choose from 12 colors and two sizes: standard/queen or king.

3 An Elegant Clear Pitcher With A Lid And Spout Bormioli Rocco Hermetic Seal Glass Pitcher Amazon $18 See On Amazon Make delicious and refreshing drinks that look pretty in this glass pitcher, which is both elegant and also very practical. It can hold 68 ounces and features a lid and spout. The thick glass material is made from 100% recyclable products that are dishwasher safe. Pour your store-bought beverages into these pitchers for a more beautiful fridge.

4 This Nesting Set Of Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls FineDine Mixing Bowls Amazon $24 See On Amazon These stainless steel mixing bowls are a step up from your old plastic ones. This set of five nests inside one another includes airtight lids. They feature an easy-grip edge and are versatile enough for all kinds of baking or cooking — or even storing leftovers. This $25 set has earned more than 16,000 reviews and the brushed-metal bowls come in .75, 1, 1.5, 3, and 5 quarts so you can use them for every one of your cooking needs.

5 The 14-Piece Bartender Set For Classy Cocktails At Home FineDine 14-Piece Cocktail Shaker Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon If your bar area consists of a few bottles and glasses of all shapes and sizes, with no real organization, this simple and affordable bartender kit will get it up to par in a snap. The highly rated bar kit comes with a cocktail shaker, double jigger, strainer, bottle opener, muddler, two pourers, and a velvet bag to store everything in. The set, which has earned more than 11,000 reviews, even includes a helpful recipe book for whipping up those drinks in style.

6 This Low-Cost LED Strip Light For Behind Your TV Power Practical LED Strip Lights Amazon $14 See On Amazon Turn your TV into a home theater with these LED TV backlights. The light strips adhere to the backs of televisions with 3M tape and you can set them to one of 15 colors and 10 brightness settings using a convenient remote. This low-cost strip of lights comes in 10 sizes and has earned more than 11,000 reviews.

7 An Elegant Whisky Set With A Decanter And Glasses Paksh Novelty Italian Crafted Glass Decanter & Whisky Glass Set (7-Piece) Amazon $31 See On Amazon Upgrade your shot glass collection to something a lot more elegant like this seven-piece whiskey decanter and glasses set that looks expensive but is surprisingly affordable. The set includes a crystal decanter and six whiskey glasses that are refined and retro-inspired with classic diamond cuts that catch the light. Keep it on a bar cart for an elevated look that won’t cost too much.

8 A Bedsheet Set Made With High-Quality Bamboo Zen Bamboo Luxury 1500 Series Bed Sheets Amazon $31 See On Amazon Even the world’s highest quality bed sheets will need to be replaced over time. Opt for this comfy and stylish pick that’s under $35. The four-piece set includes a fitted bedsheet, a top sheet, and two pillowcases. These sheets are made with rayon derived from bamboo and brushed microfiber that’s silky-soft, wrinkle-resistant, and machine washable. They shouldn’t fade over time and are even resistant to stains. Choose from 12 colors and five sizes.

9 This Lux Shag Carpet That’s Easy To Clean Signature Loom Fluffy Shaggy Area Rug Amazon $25 See On Amazon This cozy area rug is ideal for a kid’s bedroom, family living room, or playroom because it’s easy to clean, soft, and under budget. It’s plush, thick, and fuzzy — and the soft, luxurious material comes in nine colors as well as six sizes. It has an anti-slip base that helps keep it in place (even on slippery floors). Plus, it can be vacuumed, spot-cleaned, hand-washed, or washed in the machine.

10 A Farmhouse-Style Butter Dish To Keep On Your Counter Home Acre Designs Butter Dish with Lid Amazon $13 See On Amazon Store butter on the counter to keep it spreadable in this stylish butter dish. The stainless steel container holds store-bought butter sticks and features a bamboo lid that doubles as a cutting board. The farmhouse style adds character to your kitchen while keeping your butter safe from crumbs and germs. The lid should be hand-washed, however, the dish is safe to wash in the dishwasher.

11 This Glass Teapot With An Infuser For Loose Leaf Tea Willow & Everett Teapot with Infuser Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re an iced tea sipper or hot tea drinker, this teapot will brew you a delicious blend of loose leaf tea. The infuser holds 40 ounces of tea at a time and is designed with sturdy stainless steel and heat-resistant glass. Simply fill the pot with water and the infuser with loose leaf tea, and then pop it in the microwave for a quick and delicious cup of tea. It’s hard to believe that this elegant and practical pick is only $25.

12 The Spa-Inspired Bath Pillow For True Relaxation Bath Haven Bath Pillow Amazon $33 See On Amazon No need to drop thousands on an expensive spa retreat. Just add a few luxurious accessories — like this pillow — to your bath at home. The budget-friendly pillow is designed to support your head and neck to soothe soreness and increase relaxation. It’s equipped with six strong suction cups that keep it securely fixed to your bath and is made of a 3D quilted fabric that stays cool and cushions your head. It’s even machine washable.

13 A No-Frills Bottle Opener That’s Affordable And Reliable HiCoup Wine Opener Amazon $19 See On Amazon A reliable wine opener is a necessity so it’s no surprise Amazon can barely keep this one in stock. The wing-style corkscrew is fool-proof even with the most stubborn corks. It’s made with rust-proof metal and plastic that will stand the test of time and also features a built-in bottle opener for beer. One of the nearly 3,500 reviewers noted, “If you are looking for a quality opener at a very reasonable price look no further, HiCoup is it. Added bonus is the beautiful box it comes in and the wine stopper. You will not be disappointed.”

14 The Hanging Closet Organizer That’s Customizable Zober Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Increase your closet storage without breaking the bank with this hanging closet organizer that offers a shocking amount of space. The foldable organizer includes nine shelves and five drawers for storing undergarments, jeans, accessories, or even diapers. It’s made of a non-woven fabric that won’t rip or snag and you can personalize the configuration to take advantage of the handgrip drawers, spacious shelves, and side mesh pockets. The metal hangers at the top keep it steady in place.

15 These Modern, Stainless Steel Salt And Pepper Shakers Willow & Everett Premium Salt and Pepper Shakers Amazon $6 See On Amazon Upgrade your salt and pepper shakers with this stylish stainless steel pair to make your home look more expensive. They feature transparent bottoms so you can see which seasoning is in each shaker and have four unique pour hole settings to control how much of the spice comes out at once. Reviewers say it’s a breeze to refill these and that they look elegant on your counter or tabletop.

16 The Classic Four-Person Cutlery Set Under $20 FineDine Cutlery Set Amazon $19 See On Amazon It’s time to replace your mismatched cutlery with a new, uniform set. This 20-piece silverware set is modern, sleek, and under budget at just $19. It comes with flatware for four including tablespoons, teaspoons, dinner forks, salad forks, and dinner knives. The stain-resistant stainless steel material has a mirror finish that’s classic and looks high-end. They’re comfortable in your hands and are even dishwasher-safe.

17 A Magic Red Wine Stain Remover To Rescue Furniture Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover Amazon $7 See On Amazon Drink wine without worry thanks to this low-cost secret weapon: red wine stain remover. This 4-ounce bottle rescues rugs, clothing, and even your furniture from new or set-in wine stains. The water-based product works quickly without any allergens, animal by-products, chlorine, or phosphates. It’s also worth keeping an extra bottle of the super-concentrated formula in your purse for spills that happen when you’re out.

18 The Stainless Steel Contact Paper That Breathes New Life Into Old Appliances Livelynine Brushed Nickel Vinyl Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $9 See On Amazon Say goodbye to appliances that are mismatched or show signs of significant wear. This removable contact paper looks like stainless steel and is easy to apply (and much cheaper than buying new appliances). It has a self-adhesive film that effortlessly sticks to surfaces and doesn't require a drop of glue. Simply measure, cut to size, and peel and stick to any smooth surface to transform the look of appliances or surfaces.

19 A Pack Of Color-Changing Smart Lightbulbs TREATLIFE Smart Light Bulbs (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Smart bulbs are convenient and can save you so much money — you can turn your lights on, off, or dim them via your phone, even when you're not home. With full control, you’ll never waste money by leaving lights on, plus they can sync to music and change color. And if you have Alexa or Google Home, you can control this bulb with your voice. Find out why this pack of four bulbs boasts more than 12,000 reviews.

20 This Bamboo Bath Mat That Lasts Longer Bamfan Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $30 See On Amazon While traditional bath mats can get damp, dirty, and just plain icky, this bamboo mat will stay dry and remain grime-free for longer due to its elevated slots and three protective coats that prevent dirt and mildew build-up. This mat can be used for indoor or outdoor showers/baths, and its chic, simple design makes it the perfect addition to any space.

21 A Set Of Flameless Taper Candles That Look Real GenSwin Flameless Ivory Taper Candles Amazon $30 See On Amazon Add some ambiance to your next dinner party with these affordable, flameless taper candles. The remote-controlled candles have a 3D wick and light that looks like the glow of a real flame without the fire hazard. The candle forms are made from real wax to further the illusion and create an inviting atmosphere anywhere, for less than you’d expect. The remote gives you control to adjust the brightness and flicker mode, as well as set timers.

22 The Floating Wall Shelves For Storing Knick Knacks AMADA HOMEFURNISHING Floating Shelves (Set of 3) Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’ve collected mementos over the years that are crowding the single bookcase in your living room, it’s time to consider alternate storage options. These floating wall shelves are affordable, stylish, and really easy to install. They offer a flat spot to display photos, trinkets, and plants. This set of three has a white wood and glamorous gold wire design that work in a variety of styles.

23 This Wine Decanter Carafe That Looks Like Modern Art Godinger Wine Decanter Carafe Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re spending good money on your wine, you should at least get yourself a decanter carafe. Pouring your red or white wine into this open carafe will give your wine time to “breathe,” and release its full flavor. The lead-free crystal carafe has an angled spout that makes it easy to pour — not to mention, it looks like a work of art itself. This stylish glassware is a key accessory to elevating your home and lifestyle without busting the budget.

24 A Two-Pack Of Velvet Throw Pillows For $13 MIULEE Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 2) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Throw pillows are an easy and affordable way to elevate a space on a budget. These covers are super elegant and will transform the look of old pillows in seconds. The set comes with two velvet covers that fit an 18-by-18-inch insert (which is not included). The hidden zipper makes it easy to swap the covers out whenever it’s time to toss them in the washing machine. Choose from 38 sumptuous colors and nine different sizes.

25 These Silky-Soft Satin Bedsheets Under $30 wavveUziz Satin Sheets Amazon $27 See On Amazon ​​These satin bedsheets are so smooth and soft that you’ll feel like you’ve achieved royalty status simply by sleeping on them every night. It’s no wonder that they’ve earned more than 5,000 reviews. The low-maintenance microfiber satin sheets are machine washable and resistant to fading, stains, shrinkage, and wrinkles. This set includes a fitted sheet with 16-inch deep pockets, as well as a flat sheet and two pillowcases. It comes in four sizes and eight shades.

26 The Ground Lights That Are Powered By The Sun SOLPEX Solar Ground Lights (Set of 8) Amazon $28 See On Amazon These solar light discs look modern and sleek — and best of all, an eight-pack costs less than $30. The disk lights are attached to stakes that stick into the ground and disappear to create a seamless look. They’re even waterproof, and the warm white lights will run for eight hours after a full charge from the sun.

27 An Abstract Statue That’s Shockingly Under $35 FJS Home Decor Modern Abstract Art Ceramic Statue Amazon $31 See On Amazon Modern abstract art can cost thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of dollars, but this artistic statue is under $35. The ceramic form completes an entryway, shelf, or bookcase — or would be perfect as a centerpiece on your dining room table. It’s available in five colors and two sizes. One reviewer raved, “Very modern and rich looking. The material it’s made of is high quality and it’s one of the most beautiful designs and home decors I’ve seen. I absolutely love it and am so happy I bought it.”

28 This Modern Wine Rack That Holds 10 Bottles VonShef Wine Rack Amazon $37 See On Amazon Complete your bar cart by storing more wine in less space on this freestanding wine rack. The geometric design is made of durable metal and is brushed with glam gold that makes it look like a trendy bar or wine cellar. The rack holds up to 10 bottles of wine so you can see your full selection in a smaller footprint.

29 A Bold Peel-And-Stick Wallpaper That’s Affordable HaokHome Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $7 See On Amazon Peel-and-stick wallpaper is an easy DIY you can add to your home to make it feel custom without spending a lot of money. This playful chevron design looks chic and adds dimension to any room. Create an accent wall with this removable paper that’s self-adhesive and won’t leave a residue. Choose from four roll sizes to add pizzazz to your space with ease.

30 The Decorative Garage Hinges That Add Major Curb Appeal Household Essentials 240 Hinge It Magnetic Decorative Garage Door Accents Amazon $15 See On Amazon Give your home’s exterior a refresh in less than a few minutes with this magnetic decorative garage hardware. This pack comes with four hinges and two handles, enough to outfit a one-car garage. In just a few minutes you can add major curb appeal by simply sticking these to your garage door using magnets. This is a must-have for the outside of your home that boasts a 4.8-star rating and more than 23,000 reviews.

31 These Bright Succulents That Are Maintenance-Free Mingfuxin Artificial Succulents Plants (Set of 3) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Looking to bring in greenery that won’t require any maintenance? This set of three artificial succulents comes in stylish pots and stays green no matter what. Add them to your floating shelves, coffee table, or side table for a no-maintenance pop of color and life. “I love succulents and trying to grow the real ones in the excessive hot Arizona climate is just futile,” one reviewer wrote. “When I came across this set I was impressed with the size, color, and real-like appearance. The price for the set was reasonable and when I opened the box I could tell that the quality is great!”

32 The $20 Fairy-Tale Mirror That Looks Like An Antique Funerom Vintage Decorative Wall Mirror Amazon $17 See On Amazon Add a little character to your space without breaking the bank with this vintage-inspired decorative mirror. The shield-shaped mirror feels like it’s straight out of a fairy tale. The gold color and Baroque-style details make it look like an expensive heirloom. The smaller size works well hung on a wall or used as a tray on a table or sideboard. Best of all? It’s under $20.

33 A Real Wood Cutting Board That’s Beautiful And Sturdy Caperci Large Acacia Wood Cutting Board Amazon $23 See On Amazon A chef is only as good as his or her tools and this acacia wood cutting board is as beautiful as it is functional. The natural solid wood is stunning and features a built-in juice groove to keep your countertops clean, as well as a finger grip hole for hanging, storing, and carrying. It’s designed to protect your knives and offer a stable place to slice, chop, and carve your food.

34 This Multipurpose Showerhead That’s Only $30 Dream Spa 3-way 8-Setting Rainfall Shower Head Amazon $30 See On Amazon You don’t need to renovate your entire bathroom to make it feel upscale — try just replacing the showerhead. This three-way showerhead features a 7-inch rainfall showerhead, as well as a hand shower that has seven settings like Power Rain, Pulsating Massage, and Hydro-Mist. It’s made of chrome-plated ABS and has a stainless steel hose that is easy to install and clean. The showerhead can be adjusted to your perfect settings for less than you’d probably expect.

35 The Cold Brew Maker That Will Save You Money Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $28 See On Amazon Make your favorite cold brew right at home with this budget-friendly coffee maker that costs less than $30. The BPA-free Tritan pitcher comes with an airtight lid and non-slip silicone handle. Its small footprint is convenient for keeping in the fridge and storing four servings of cold brew at a time. It features a fine-mesh filter that creates smooth, rich coffee.

36 A Faux Fur Throw That Comes In 23 Colors Chanasya Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you want your home to feel lived-in and cozy, there’s no better way than a super soft blanket. This oversized faux fur throw blanket is expensive-looking but actually a total steal, made from a luxurious material that feels so cuddly and soft. It is machine washable and available in 23 colors and five sizes.

37 These Foldable Canvas Bins For Discrete Storage HOKEMP Foldable Storage Bins (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re on the hunt for versatile storage that also looks good, you’ve found it in these foldable storage bins. The set of three rectangular baskets is made of canvas — perfect for so many items, including toys and office supplies. The two-tone design and comfortable handles are stylish and practical, making this a no-brainer pick when it comes to upgrading your storage.

38 A Bathroom Accessory Set That Looks Like High-End Marble Essentra Home Blanc Collection (Set of 4) Amazon $31 See On Amazon A few simple swaps can elevate your bathroom without spending a lot of money. This four-piece bathroom accessory set looks like modern, high-end marble, but it is lightweight and easy to clean. It includes a soap dispenser, toothbrush holder, soap dish, and cup for holding makeup brushes or hair accessories. Keep your bathroom necessities In this stylish option rather than their store-bought bottles.

39 The Peel-And-Stick Tiles That Look Expensive But Are A Steal Art3d Peel and Stick Tile Backsplash (10-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Shoppers love these quick, easy, and affordable peel-and-stick subway tiles. They're three-dimensional and look like real tile laid in a subway-style pattern. The sheets measure 12-by-12 inches and come with 10 in a pack. They have an adhesive back, so you can peel and stick them on any flat surface — and they’re resistant to heat and moisture and can be easily cleaned.

40 This Decorative Fruit Basket That Looks High-End HowRU Bowl Amazon $14 See On Amazon A high-end home is made in the details. This decorative fruit basket is geometric and modern with a glamorous gold finish that stands out on any table. Fill it with your favorite produce for a functional yet stylish accessory on your countertop. It features ten different angles to optimize your storage space. It’s also available in a rounded shape and color choices of rose gold and black.