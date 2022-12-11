Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These Bougie Things That Seem Expensive But Are So Damn Cheap

Something I’ve learned since becoming a fully-fledged adult: Adding luxurious elements to your lifestyle doesn’t have to cost a lot of money. In fact, there are loads of products that seem expensive but are actually quite cheap — you just have to know where to look. From elegant home decor to high-quality skin-care essentials, this list includes so many things available on Amazon that allow you to be bougie on a budget.

You may want to act fast, however — these popular products are flying off the shelves.

1 An Electric Lighter That Looks Super Sleek MEIRUBY Electric Lighter Amazon $9 See On Amazon Traditional flick lighters can’t hold a candle to this rechargeable electric lighter. No batteries are necessary — simply use the USB cable to charge it whenever is needed. It is designed with a flexible, adjustable neck that can bend and rotate 360 degrees. That means you never have to struggle to try to light your candle or grill.

2 This Exfoliating Towel For Glowing Skin GOSHI Exfoliating Towel Amazon $12 See On Amazon This exfoliating towel has the potential to change the way you shower forever. It is made from a textured nylon material that helps scrub off dead skin. Lather your favorite soap or body wash in the towel and gently massage your whole body. You’ll be left with silky soft skin that has a natural-looking healthy glow.

3 An Ice Roller That Helps Soothe Inflammation Kitsch Ice Roller Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’ve never tried using an ice roller on your face, now is the time to go for it. Stainless steel rollers absorb the cold temperature of your freezer, which you can then apply to your face as part of your daily skin-care routine. It helps reduce inflammation and promotes blood circulation, but it’s also great for sore muscles and to help soothe headaches.

4 These Flameless Candles That Deliver Endless Ambiance Homemory Flameless Candles (12-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This 12-pack of flameless candles is the decorative addition you didn’t know your home was missing. These tea-sized candles are perfect to enhance the mood just about anywhere: The bedroom. The bathroom. The living room. There is an on/off switch on the bottom so they’re super simple to operate. Because they lack a real flame, you never have to worry about forgetting to blow them out.

5 These Aromatherapy Steamers Made For The Shower Cleverfy Shower Steamers (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Shower time just got a lot more relaxing thanks to these aromatherapy shower steamers. These tablets come in six inviting scents: watermelon, grapefruit, menthol and eucalyptus, peony and pear, cacao and orange, and lemongrass and coconut. All you have to do is set the tablet on your tub and turn the shower water on to activate its aromatherapy properties.

6 A Travel Mirror Equipped With LED Lights wobsion LED Travel Mirror Amazon $8 See On Amazon Always look your best on the go thanks to this handy light-up travel mirror. It is designed with LEDs around the base that provide the perfect amount of illumination when touching up makeup on the go. This mirror has a 3.5-inch diameter and is less than an inch thick, so taking it with you is easy as it fits just about anywhere.

7 This Set Of Satin Pillowcases That Pamper Hair & Skin Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These satin pillowcases will make you wonder what took you so long to make the switch. They are designed with an envelope closure so the pillow stays snug inside without having to use potentially irritating zippers or buttons. The material helps prevent hair from being damaged or stripped of its natural oils. As a bonus, there are loads of color options available.

8 These Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls You Must Have If You Love To Cook FineDine Stainless-Steel Mixing Bowls (5-Piece Set) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These stainless steel mixing bowls are a super useful addition to the kitchen. You get five total and they each fit perfectly inside each other. Each bowl also comes with its own airtight lid that makes them great for storing leftovers. Even after years of use and cleaning, you won’t have to worry about them rusting or accumulating any odors.

9 These String Lights With Striking, Diamond-Shaped Shades Twinkle Star Diamond String Lights Amazon $13 See On Amazon Add a unique decor element while gently illuminating any room with these diamond string lights. They don’t need to live near an outlet either, as they’re battery-operated so can be placed anywhere indoors — one reviewer even loves them for camping festivals. Each 10-foot strand has 20 dangling diamond lights.

10 This Serving Board Made From Teak Wood Terra Teak Wood Serving Board Amazon $24 See On Amazon This wooden serving board will become one of your favorites thanks to how versatile it is. It is 8 inches wide and a foot long, giving you ample room to arrange a delicious charcuterie board for friends and family. After you’re done using it, use a damp cloth to wipe it clean and it’s ready to go again.

11 A Calming Pillow Mist Scented With Lavender Muse Apothecary Pillow Mist Amazon $10 See On Amazon There’s no time like the present to incorporate calming rituals into the mix. This linen and pillow mist helps bring on ultra relaxation by imparting the soothing scent of lavender where you spray it. Plant-based and vegan, spritz it onto pillows, comforters, towels, and even yoga mats or furniture to bask in that calming glow.

12 A Nifty Cleaning Machine For Your Makeup Brushes Neeyer Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $18 See On Amazon You’re going to love how quick and efficient this electric makeup brush cleaner is at doing its job. In this cleaning kit, you get an electric spinner, a small bowl to fill with soapy water, and a rubber holder for eight different-sized brushes. Once the handle is securely in the electric spinner, it does all the hard work for you. That means clean, dry brushes in just about one minute.

13 A 3-Pack Of LED Lights That Add Chic Spotlighting Anywhere Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon There is a lot to love about this three-pack of LED lights. To start with, they are super simple to install — on the back, there is an extra-strength adhesive that works on just about any surface. Firmly press the light into the place you want it and it’s good to go. Screws are also included if you want to mount that way. They run for 100 hours on AA batteries (not included).

14 This Microneedle Derma Roller To Amp Up Your Skin-Care Routine Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $11 See On Amazon You are going to be feeling like a true skin care technician when you incorporate this derma roller into your weekly routine. Covering the entire outer surface of the roller are tiny needles that are .25 millimeters long — roll it over your face to help serums and other products absorb and rejuvenate the skin. This handy little item lets you do microneedling right at home without the hefty price tag of the dermatologist.

15 This Set Of Dispensers Perfect For Oil & Vinegar FineDine Oil and Vinegar Dispensers (Set of 2) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These easy-pour oil and vinegar dispensers make cooking so much breezier. Each glass bottle is designed with measurement markers on the outside so you won’t have to guess the amount you’re pouring. They’re easy to clean out and refill in between uses and come with smooth-flow tops that flip shut.

16 These 24K Gold Masks That Soothe Under Eyes With Style DERMORA Under-Eye Masks (20-Pairs) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Take a little cat nap with these under eye masks on and wake up looking bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. You get 20 pairs in this pack, which is a great value. The eye masks are made with 24K gold that helps to reduce puffiness and dark circles for a fresh-faced glow. Keep them on for 20 minutes and you’re good to go.

17 This Set Of Gourmet Food Storage Containers With A High-End Look Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Keep your food looking (and staying) fresher for longer with the help of these food storage containers. They’re made from BPA-free plastic so you can rest assured knowing they’re food safe. The set comes with universal lids which eliminates having to guess finding the right size. The lids are airtight, too, and the set comes with labels and a marker. tokeep things sorted.

18 A Flat Wall Charger Designed For Tight Spaces Nekmit Dual Port Ultra Thin Flat USB Wall Charger Amazon $12 See On Amazon This smartly designed flat USB wall charger has ports for two devices, and easily slips in locations where there isn’t room for a bulky plug. The charger isn’t even an inch thick, which makes it perfect for all those outlets stuck behind pieces of furniture. It’s also equipped with smart IC technology to give you the fastest charging speed for your devices.

19 These Satin Scrunchies That Will Upgrade All Your Old Pontytail Holders VAGA Satin Scrunchies Amazon $7 See On Amazon Your hair will instantly love these fashionable satin scrunchies. They’re silky soft to the touch and will help prevent damage to your hair as they don’t catch or pull when you take them out. This set comes in six different, chic colors, so you’ll always be able to complement your outfit.

20 This Affordable Skin Serum Chock-Full Of Vitamin C & Hyaluronic Acid Sdara Skincare Vitamin C Serum Amazon $12 See On Amazon Be prepared for a radiant glow after incorporating this vitamin C serum into your skin-care routine. This facial serum is formulated for all skin types. In additional to vitamin C and hyaluronic acid it is packed with ingredients like jojoba oil and antioxidants that pamper your skin. It doesn’t leave behind greasy or sticky residues either.

21 A Duvet Insert That Gives You Cozy, All-Seasons Comfort Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert Amazon $29 See On Amazon This quilted duvet insert is the year-round comforter you’ve been searching for. It’s filled with a cushy, premium down alternative and the outer cover is made from 100% microfiber. There is quilted box stitching all over the duvet to secure the stuffing in place for night after night of cozy sleep.

22 A Sturdy Chef’s Knife That Comes With Its Own Sharpener Master Maison Chef's Knife With Dual Sharpener Amazon $21 See On Amazon Feel like a professional chef doing their mise en place in a high-end kitchen when you’re slicing and dicing with this chef’s knife. It is designed with an 8-inch long high carbon stainless steel blade that will last for years to come. You also get a knife sharpener and a one year warranty.

23 A Sleek & Discreet Box For Cable Management Baskiss Cable Management Box Amazon $18 See On Amazon You can’t beat the organizational help a cable management box brings to your home. The box has room for power strips or USB hubs and has cut-out slots on the side for any cords to fit through. To keep everything out of eyesight, the wooden lid fits flush on the top to keep things tidy and discreet.

24 This Complete Cocktail Kit That Turns You Into An Instant Mixologist FineDine 7-Piece Cocktail Shaker Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon Craft some of the best drinks you’ve ever had at home thanks to this seven-piece cocktail kit. This set comes with all of the necessary accessories you could possibly need — a shaker with filter, jigger, muddler, bottle opener, and more — all of which are made from stainless steel. It even comes with a recipe guide for some basic drinks to get you going.

25 This Simple Bidet That’s A Total Bathroom Upgrade Greenco Bidet Attachment Amazon $28 See On Amazon Turn your toilet into an eco-friendly oasis by installing this bidet. It is designed with an adjustable spray that will leave you spotlessly clean after doing your business. You get all of the necessary components included to easily install the bidet so you can start saving on toilet paper in a jiffy.

26 A Set Of Candle Stick Holders That Adds Drama To Any Table Melt Candle Company Candle Holders Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you need to add a pop of flair to your table decor for an upcoming special occasion or holiday, these candle holders are the perfect route to go. They are designed to hold 2-, 3-, and 4-inch wide candles. The edges of the base are slightly turned upward to keep melted wax from spilling off the holder and onto other surfaces.

27 This Rainfall Showerhead That’ll Make You Look Forward To Sudsing Up WaterPoint Rainfall Showerhead Amazon $27 See On Amazon Kick the day off with a spa-grade start with this rainfall showerhead. Plated in sleek polished chrome, the 8-inch showerhead infuses tiny air bubbles in each water droplet to increase the feeling of water pressure — without wasting water in the process. It’s angle-adjustable and installs without any tools at all.

28 A Jet Black Eyelash Curler That Delivers Intense Lift Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler with Satin Bag Amazon $9 See On Amazon Upgrade your makeup tool collection with this eyelash curler that comes in shades like rose gold and jet black. Besides looking good, it delivers intense lift and curl to lashes for a wide-awake look — without tugging or pinching. Made from durable stainless steel, it’s shaped to fit all eye shapes and sizes, and comes with two refill pads.

29 This Multiple Sunglasses Case For Storage At Home Or On The Go ToneGrip Travel Sunglasses Organizer Case Amazon $20 See On Amazon It’s all too easy to lose sunglasses, or worse, accidentally crush them. Whether you’re at home or on the go, this sunglasses case protects your favorite pairs. It has space for five pairs of shades, with felt-lined compartments that prevent scratching. Roll the case up for compact storage or packing in a suitcase, then unroll it and hang it from a hook so you can see exactly what you have.

30 A Glass Monitor Stand That’s Chic & Understated FITUEYES Monitor Stand Amazon $20 See On Amazon A study in minimalism, this glass monitor stand is the chic but ergonomic touch your desk needs. The stand raises your laptop or monitor by 3 inches, so you can work at your computer without crunching your neck (hello, fewer headaches). Although it has a delicate, airy look, the sturdy stand can hold up to 77 pounds of weight. And reviewers love it — it’s earned an impressive 4.7-star overall rating after 6,000 reviews.

31 This Hot Styling Brush That Smooths Hair & Adds Shape Conair Hot Styling Brush Amazon $25 See On Amazon Give your curling iron a rest and use this hot styling brush to add waves and body to your hair. Outfitted with nylon bristles, the wand smooths and shapes, and all you have to do is run it through your strands. The 25 adjustable heat settings make it suitable for all hair types, and the dual voltage means you can use it while traveling abroad. Choose the 1.25-inch barrel for looser curls and waves, or opt for the 0.75-inch barrel if you’re looking to create tighter curls.

32 An Exfoliating Soap That Leaves Hands Soft & Smelling Like Heaven Paume Exfoliating Hand Soap Amazon $24 See On Amazon If your hands get rough and dry, try washing them with this exfoliating hand soap that sloughs away dead skin with the help of cellulose microbeads. What’s more, plant-based moisturizers leave your skin feeling soft and hydrated, and essential oils provide a woodsy, citrusy scent. A certified plastic-neutral product, the soap is packaged in a post-recycled bottle.

33 This Vitamin E-Rich Oil That Nourishes Skin & Hair Health Priority Natural Vitamin E Oil Amazon $17 See On Amazon A good vitamin E oil is one of the most versatile beauty buys out there, working to moisturize skin and help even tone. This one is handmade in small batches with jojoba, avocado, and rice bran oils, and it’s all-natural and cruelty-free. Plus, it’s scented with lavender, so it smells divine.

34 A Space-Efficient Charging Dock For Up To 4 Devices Poweroni USB Charging Dock Amazon $39 See On Amazon Perfect for multi-person households, this sleek charging dock can power up to four devices at once. Compatible with all types of USB cables, the compact unit allows you to safely store your smartphones, tablets, and e-readers while they charge. A set of transparent dividers adds an extra element of organization to the dock’s thoughtful design.

35 This Travel Mug That Brews Your Coffee On-The-Go Coffee Gator Coffee Travel Mug Amazon $11 See On Amazon No time to brew your daily cup of coffee in the morning? This travel mug does all the hard work for you. Simply add your grounds to the mesh filter, pour in hot water, and let the coffee to drip into the insulated stainless steel tumbler. For those who prefer tea to coffee, you can also add your favorite loose-leaf blend for a perfectly steeped cup.

36 A Wireless Light Strip That Illuminates Tight Spaces Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Light Bar Amazon $15 See On Amazon Add a little extra visibility underneath your cabinets, in your closet, or along your staircase with this wireless LED light bar. The battery-operated light can easily be adjusted with the included remote — you can even set a timer so it automatically shuts off by itself. Attach it to a variety of smooth surfaces using the included adhesive tape or screws.

37 These Brass Cabinet Knobs That Instantly Elevate The Look Of Your Home Franklin Brass Cabinet Knob (10-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Giving your home a more sophisticated look doesn’t have to cost a lot of money. Case in point? These brass cabinet knobs that replace the ones you already own. You can find them in several timeless finishes, from matte black to bronze to nickel. “They look absolutely stunning in my kitchen. They were super easy to install and are very sturdy,” raved one reviewer.

38 This Backlighting Kit For The Ultimate Home Entertainment Setup Power Practical LED Lights for TV Amazon $17 See On Amazon Adding this LED light strip to the back of your television will give your home entertainment setup the upgrade you never knew it needed. Besides helping make the display easier on your eyes, it also creates greater contrast, boosting and enhancing the colors on the screen. The USB-powered lights come with strong adhesive tape for hassle-free installation.

39 A Tiered Counter Shelf That Tidies Up Your Bathroom KINGBERWI 2-Tier Counter Shelf Amazon $17 See On Amazon Lightweight and easy to assemble, this simple tiered counter shelf can help your bathroom become so much more organized. It features two tiers for holding washcloths, soaps, creams, cleansers, and more, making it easy to access all of your essentials when you need them. The minimalist design blends into any bathroom, and it won’t overcrowd your counter.

40 The Waterproof Toiletry Bag That’s Perfect For Traveling Narwey Hanging Toiletry Bag Amazon $12 See On Amazon With multiple storage compartments for your toiletries, makeup, and other small essential items, this waterproof toiletry bag will keep your stuff safe wherever you are. A built-in hook allows you to hang the bag in a hotel closet or on a shower curtain rod so you’ll always have your items on hand — no more digging around your suitcase to find your toothbrush.

41 A Personal Steamer & Tool Set For At-Home Facials GETANYE Facial Steamer Kit Amazon $25 See On Amazon Complete with a personal steamer, a set of extraction tools, a cleansing pad, and an absorbent headband, this facial steamer kit has everything you need to treat your skin to some at-home TLC. Start by using the steamer to open up your pores, then gently apply the stainless steel tools to remove blackheads and other impurities from the skin. With a little practice you’ll be giving yourself expert facials in no time.

42 The Portable Ring Light For Amazing Selfies Anywhere You Go LVYOUIF LED Selfie Light Amazon $11 See On Amazon With this portable ring light, you no longer have to hunt down the perfect lighting for your selfie — you can take gorgeous photos wherever you are. Just clip the light onto your smartphone before snapping a pic. There are three brightness levels to switch between, so you can get the most suitable amount of light based on your surroundings.

43 This Electric Wine Opener That’s Ridiculously Easy To Use COKUNST Electric Wine Opener Amazon $11 See On Amazon No more struggling with your manual wine key — this electric wine opener makes popping that cork as easy as pushing a button. The sleek, portable wine opener works in mere seconds, and since it runs on batteries, you don’t have to wait for it to charge. You also get a handy foil cutter for removing stubborn seals from your bottle.

44 An Elegant Essential Oil Diffuser With A Built-In Night Light HOMNAS Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $19 See On Amazon Covered in a cool fish scale pattern, this essential oil diffuser adds a calming touch to any bedroom or living room. Simply place a few drops of your favorite scent inside, then pick from one of four timer settings up to 3 hours. The built-in night light cycles between seven soothing hues, creating an even more relaxing vibe.