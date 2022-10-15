Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These Cheap Gifts With Near-Perfect Reviews

Giving gifts can be challenging. Even if you have a vague idea of what the recipient might like, it can be tough to find something that’s both useful, meaningful, and works within your budget. Plus, how are you supposed to know if your purchase is really worth it?

Thankfully, this list has you covered with dozens of chic and practical items to give you all the gifting inspiration you need. Whether you’re shopping for the beauty obsessives, the kitchen fanatics, or the coffee lovers in your life, there’s something below that’s bound to please. Better yet, everything here comes highly rated by Amazon reviewers, so you can feel confident in your purchase. But don’t wait, because Amazon keeps selling out of all of them.

PSA: Giving yourself a gift is totally allowed, too.

1 This Handheld Microneedling Roller For Glowing Skin Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $14 See On Amazon Perfect for any skincare obsessive, this derma roller features over 500 titanium steel “needles.” By gently soughing off layers of dead skin, the roller helps exfoliate your face to give it a radiant glow. Some people may also experience more efficient absorption of their skincare products when applying them after using the roller.

2 A Set Of Sketchbooks With High Quality Paper Artilicious Hardcover Sketch Book (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Delight the artist in your life with this set of hardcover sketch books. Two books come in a pack, each exhibiting a faux leather textured cover and thick, acid-free paper. The sheets of paper are sewn in by hand, ensuring these are sturdy sketch books that won’t easily tear.

3 The Bedding That Works As A Duvet Insert Or Standalone Comforter Italian Luxury Comforter Amazon $30 See On Amazon Give the gift of a cozy night’s sleep with this luxury queen comforter. Made from ultra-plush synthetic feathers, this comforter is an excellent alternative to pricy down options. It also comes with corner loop tabs, allowing you to secure it inside a duvet with ease, or simply use it on its own as a comforter. Available colors: 9

4 This Mask That’s Like A Spa Trip For Your Face PerfeCore Facial Mask Amazon $10 See On Amazon This genius facial mask is one of the best way to give the gift of self-care. It’s made from gel beads that can either be chilled in the freezer or warmed in the microwave to give a customizable experience. It can help reduce puffiness, relieve sinus pressure, improve headaches, and more. Available colors: 5

5 The Little Wheel That Makes Chopping Garlic A Breeze Chef'n Garliczoom Garlic Chopper Amazon $14 See On Amazon Delight the home chef in your life by gifting this garlic chopper. It works by leveraging metal blades inside a wheel: simply load in the garlic cloves and roll the wheel back and forth. The rolling motion powers the blades, so you can roll it more or less depending on if you want coarsely chopped or finely minced garlic.

6 A Countertop Dispenser That Makes Doing Dishes A Breeze ALBAYRAK Soap Dispenser Amazon $9 See On Amazon Get your sponge soapy and ready to go with just one hand using this soap dispenser. Simply load the bottom chamber with soap, press down on the lid, and soap will be pumped upward directly on your sponge. It can hold up to 13 ounces of liquid soap and helps eliminate messes from drippy upright dispensers.

7 This Rustic-Looking Alarm Clock With Modern Features Andoolex Wooden Digital Alarm Clock Amazon $33 See On Amazon Whether you’re gifting for the college student who has trouble getting to class on time or just a lover of chic decor, this wooden digital alarm clock is sure to please. With its rustic exterior juxtaposed against the modern digital display, this alarm has tons of features, like five levels of brightness and two sets of alarms. Plus, the top has a built-in wireless charger, too. Available colors: 4

8 The Vinyl Slippers You Can Mold To Your Feet BRONAX Cloud Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon These cloud slippers are made from ethylene vinyl acetate and as such offer a pretty unique feature: they can be molded to fit your feet exactly. Simply blow dry them on high for a minute and put them on wearing socks, and you’re all set. One user described them as so soft it was almost like walking on marshmallows. Who wouldn’t want to receive a gift like that?

9 A Bamboo Plant Stand That Gives Your Space Midcentury Flair STNDRD. Bamboo Indoor Plant Stand Amazon $17 See On Amazon This plant stand will elevate your plants, literally. Made from sturdy bamboo, this stand is easily assembled using only one screw at the center to join the legs. Each foot has anti-slip coating on the bottom to ensure it stays in place as well. It comes in options to fit both 8, 10, and 12-inch plants.

10 This Facial Brush That Comes With Tons Of Useful Attachments Visofo Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $7 See On Amazon If caring for your skin is more of a way of life than a chore, you’ll definitely want to gift yourself this facial cleansing brush. It comes with a staggering seven different brush heads, including long bristles for gentle cleansing, short bristles for deeper cleansing, and even a makeup sponge for removing makeup. Also included is a pumice stone attachment for exfoliating tough areas like feet. Available colors: 15

11 The Tiny Gadget That Banishes Germs In A Flash Home Sanitizer Solutions UV Smartphone Sanitizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’ve got someone in your life who hates germs and loves technology, this smartphone sanitizer is the gift for them. It uses the power of ultraviolet light to eradicate germs on common items, from phones to car keys and more. Bonus: it can also charge your phone at the same time.

12 An At-Home Peel That Will Make Your Feet Feel Incredibly Soft Dermora Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you know someone who practically lives at the nail salon, they’d love to receive this foot peel mask, which lets you pamper your feet at home. Simply slip on the booties and secure them in place with the tape, and wait an hour. About a week later, the active fruit acids in the mask will help peel off the dead layers of skin, leaving your feet super soft.

13 This Bamboo Tray That Levels Up Breakfast In Bed Greenco Bed Tray Table Amazon $22 See On Amazon Turn any couch or bed into a fine dining experience with this tray table. Made from solid bamboo, it features convenient handles that give it country kitchen charm. For ease of storage, the legs fold up so you can store it away flat and save space. Just hand wash with soap to clean.

14 This Kit That Lets You Grow Garnishes For Your Cocktails Plant Theatre Cocktail Herb Growing Kit Amazon $23 See On Amazon This cocktail herb growing kit would make an excellent gift for both the amateur bartenders and botanists in your life. The kit comes complete with six planting pots, six discs of peat soil, and six types of seeds including mint, basil, hyssop, and more so you can top off your drinks with fresh herbs. It even comes with a booklet of recipes.

15 The Clever Discs That Let You Enjoy Aromatherapy On The Go Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (6-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you love the idea of a long, scented bath but don’t have the time, try these aromatherapy shower steamers instead. Simply unwrap a disc and place it in an area of light stream from the shower, without submerging it in water. They come in a range of scents including eucalyptus, grapefruit, lemon grass and more.

16 A Handheld Bidet Attachment That Works For Most Bathrooms AVAbay Handheld Bidet Sprayer Amazon $26 See On Amazon Give the gift of leveling up a bathroom with this handheld bidet sprayer. All the hardware you need to install this sprayer comes included, you’ll just need a wrench. You can mount it on either the wall or the water tank, and can choose between either a soft stream of water or a jet stream.

17 This Clever Tea-Infusing Thermos That Keeps Your Drinks Hot For Hours LeafLife Premium Bamboo Thermos with Tea Infuser & Strainer Amazon $30 See On Amazon The tea lovers in your life will appreciate the gift of this tea infuser thermos. The exterior is made of eco-friendly bamboo, while the double-walled, stainless steel interior ensures that your drinks stay hot or cold for up to 12 hours. Simply put your loose leaves or tea bags into the mesh strainer and wait for your tea to reach the perfect strength.

18 The Hair Treatment That Gets Results In Just 8 Seconds L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can transform your hair in just 8 seconds (and for just $10) with this L’Oreal Paris Wonder Water. Simply shampoo your hair, apply the solution, wait 8 seconds, and rinse it out. The lamellar water formula uses amino acids and lamellar water to make your hair look extra smooth without feeling heavy or greasy.

19 An Effective Skin Treatment Powered By Snails COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’ve got a skincare lover in your life who doesn’t shy away from outside-the-box treatment, try gifting this snail mucin essence. No snails are harmed, but their secretions are channeled into a powerful essence that helps moisturize and revive dull, dehydrated skin.

20 This Dainty Gold Necklace With An Affordable Price Tag MEVECCO Layered Heart Necklace Pendant Amazon $14 See On Amazon This layered heart pendant would make an excellent gift for any occasion. It’s 18-karat gold-plated brass made without any lead or nickel, so it shouldn’t harm even sensitive skin. It features a circular charm on the longer chain, and subtle golden studs on the shorter chain, creating a trendy layered look with ease.

21 The Customizable Tote You Can Get Without Breaking The Bank Mud Pie Classic Black and White Initial Canvas Tote Bags Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give a personalized gift without spending a ton with this initial canvas tote. Made from 100% cotton canvas, the tote features durable straps and a spacious interior. They come available for nearly every letter of the alphabet, plus phrases like, “bride,” and a plain option as well.

22 A Pack Of Socks With Tons Of Impressive Features Gonii No Show Athletic Ankle Socks (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon There’s an unfair stigma that no one likes getting socks as a gift, but these no-show ankle socks would change even the most staunch skeptic’s mind. Made from a cotton blend with just a hint of spandex for stretch, they have anti-slip silicone technology and an elastic cuff. There are no toe seams, either, to help avoid rubbing. Available colors: 7

23 This Gadget That Can Make Your Clothes & Furniture Look New iRUNTEK Rechargeable Fabric Shaver Amazon $27 See On Amazon For less than $30, you can give the gift of new-looking clothes and upholstery with this fabric shaver. It’s rechargeable, so you’ll never need to worry about running out of batteries. It features three different speeds, and LED display, and a perforated screen to help trap and shear off lint without damaging your items. Available colors: 4

24 A Cushiony Bath Mat That Makes Your Bathroom Feel A Bit More Luxe Genteele Bath Mats Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you hate the feeling of stepping out of the shower onto cold tile, consider this bath mat. Made from memory foam and coated in microfiber, it’s ultra soft and dries in just minutes. The under side features PVC dots to ensure it won’t move around once placed, and you can snag one in a range of different dimensions. Available colors: 22

25 This Device That Makes Washing Your Makeup Brushes So Much Easier Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $33 See On Amazon Most beauty obsessives will admit they don’t wash their brushes nearly as much as they should, but this brush cleaner can change that. It’s a clever system that attaches to your brushes with a rubber tube over a spinning device. Just dip it in the included bowl with solution to get a deeper clean than hand-washing alone.

26 These Handy Wipes That Get Rid Of Stains In A Flash Emergency Stain Rescue Stain Remover (25-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Give the gift of cleanliness with these stain remover wipes. Simply gently rub the stain with the individually wrapped wipes to treat. It doesn’t use any harsh chemicals and is safe to use on clothing, furniture, and more. As one reviewer wrote, “Seriously the best for getting out easy and every stain. Has gotten out blueberry, blackberry, beets and everything in between! So impressed.”

27 A Sharp-Looking Bartender Kit With All The Essentials FineDine Bartender Kit (14-Pieces) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you’re an amateur mixologist or just a cocktail lover, this bartender kit makes an amazing gift at just $13. Made from stainless steel, this set features a 26-ounce shaker, rubber pourers, a Hawthorne strainer, shot glasses, and more. Better yet, it comes with an illustrated guide to some of your favorite cocktail recipes.

28 The Versatile Purse That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is Lola Mae Quilted Crossbody Bag Amazon $22 See On Amazon The look of luxury doesn’t always have to come with a high price tag, and this crossbody bag proves it. Made from chic-looking faux leather, this camera bag-style purse has an adjustable strap and removable tassel accent. The roomy interior boasts two side pockets and comes with a zipper closure on top. Available colors: 38

29 This Handheld Gadget That Levels Up Your Coffee Game Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $15 See On Amazon The coffee-lover in your life will adore this handy milk frother. It has an easy-to-grip silicone handle that’s ergonomically designed and a stainless steel whisk that froths up your milk of choice into a foam in just seconds. It’s battery operated and even be used to mix up powdered beverages like protein shakes. Available colors: 9

30 A Sleek-Looking Charging Dock That Organizes Your Devices Poweroni USB Charging Dock Amazon $38 See On Amazon Give the gift of a full battery with this USB charging dock. It powers up an impressive six devices at once, with six short cables, including micro USB and USB-C plugs. It has built-in technology that alerts it to stop charging once a device is fully powered up, thereby prolonging the life of your batteries.

31 The Tray That Makes Bath Time A Luxurious Escape Homemaid Living Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Tray Amazon $49 See On Amazon If you know anyone serious about self care, gift them this bathtub tray. Made from bamboo, it balances on the sides of your tub to keep all your essentials, like your phone and a tablet, right at hand. It even comes with a special groove for holding a wine glass so it won’t tip over.

32 This Snuggly Winter Beanie With A Removable Pom Pom FURTALK Winter Beanie Hat Amazon $16 See On Amazon Winter accessories make excellent gifts, and this beanie with a 4.7-star rating based on nearly 3,000 reviewers’ feedback is no exception. With its knitted shell and soft cotton interior lining, this hat brings the comfort and the autumn vibes. The pom pom is even detachable with a snap-on closure so you can customize the look. Available colors: 23

33 A Tiny Device That Prevents You From Losing Your Keys Tile Bluetooth Tracker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep tabs on your keys, bags, and more once and for all with this tile Bluetooth tracker. This tiny tile pairs with your phone, giving you the precise location of where they are via the app. If you’re in a closer 250-foot range, you can ping the tile to hear a chime, ensuring you won’t lose your keys underneath the couch cushions ever again. Available colors: 4

34 These Satin Pillow Cases That Pamper Your Skin & Hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Level up your bedding with this set of satin pillowcases with an envelope-style closure. Available in a range of both saturated and muted hues, these pillow cases have excellent slip, meaning your hair won’t snag and pull as easily as they might on other fabrics. The material is also less drying on your skin, too. Available colors: 23

35 The Electric Grinders That Make Seasoning Your Food A Cinch Flafster Kitchen Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set Amazon $31 See On Amazon Any food-lover would appreciate receiving this electric salt and pepper grinder set. Made from stainless steel, the grinders run on four AA batteries and have adjustable grinders, so you can choose between a course, medium, or fine consistency for your seasonings. It’s operated with just the push of a button, and there’s even a built-in light so you can easily see how much salt or pepper you’ve added to your meal.

36 An Adorable Breakfast Sandwich Maker With Retro Vibes Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker Amazon $30 See On Amazon Give the gift of breakfast with this retro-looking sandwich maker. It features two layers; a bottom layer for bread, meat, or cheese, and then an egg plate on which you put your egg and second layer of bread. Then close the chamber and grill them all together. Slide out the tray to reveal your fully cooked and assembled sandwich when done. Available colors: 5

37 The Colorful Lamp That Adds A Touch Of Whimsy To Your Space Elecstars Touch Bedside Lamp Amazon $21 See On Amazon Who says nightlights have to be boring? These bedside lamps come with a function for traditional white light and a colorful mode, where users can choose from green, red, purple, yellow, and more. It’s fully rechargeable and can run for up 10 hours, and also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker. Available colors: 7

38 This Portable Speaker That’s Waterproof, Too INSMY C12 IPX7 Waterproof Shower Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $24 See On Amazon Get tunes on the go with this waterproof portable speaker. It has an IPX7 waterproof rating, allowing it to be submerged at about 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. It’s shockproof, too, making it the perfect option for camping, boating, or even just your go-to shower speaker. It comes with a suction cup for easy mounting. Available colors: 6

39 An Initial Pendant On A Trendy, Chunky Chain Trendsmax Initial A-Z Letter Pendant Necklace Amazon $13 See On Amazon Give a personalized gift to everyone on your list with these initial letter necklaces. They’re made from gold-plated stainless steel and come available for every single letter in the alphabet. People can’t stop buying out this necklace, and with good reason: it’s scored an impressive 4.5-star rating after nearly 40,000 reviewers weighed in.

40 This Microwave Popcorn Popper You Can Use Again And Again Ecolution Patented Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper Amazon $13 See On Amazon Say goodbye to single-use popcorn bags and hello to this reusable popcorn popper. Made from borosilicate glass, it’s safe to use in the microwave. The hollowed out center of the lid lets you measure the perfect amount of kernels, while the perforations on top let you melt butter directly onto the kernels as they pop.

41 The Chic Indoor Watering Can That Doubles As Decor E.Palace Stainless Steel Water Can Amazon $19 See On Amazon For anyone with a green thumb (or an aspiring green thumb!), this stainless steel watering can would make an excellent gift. It has a generous 30-ounce capacity and a long, curved spout to reach the roots of your plants without splashing water where it doesn’t belong. Plus, its sleek silhouette makes it a striking piece of decor when not in use.

42 A Set Of Temperature Controlled Espress Mugs JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses Espresso Mugs (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Take your morning coffee routine to new heights with these espresso glasses. Made from double-walled borosilicate glass, these glasses keep your coffee hot without burning your hands, all while avoiding condensation. They’re beloved by reviewers, with nearly 20,000 of them weighing in to give them a 4.6-star rating. Available colors: 2

43 This Multi-Featured Vanity Mirror Perfect For Makeup Application FASCINATE Trifold Led Lighted Makeup Mirror Amazon $23 See On Amazon Your makeup application just got a little easier, thanks to this lighted makeup mirror. It features dimmable LED lights, plus side panels that boast both two and three times magnification. The side panels fold inward to shield the mirror when not in use, and the entire mirror rotates up to 90 degrees as well. Available colors: 5

44 A Simple Yet Effective Pour Over Maker With Decorative Detailing Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon $22 See On Amazon Sometimes there’s no need to add extra bells and whistles, and this pour over coffee maker is proof. Featuring a chic cork band and decorative strap, this coffee maker looks excellent on your shelf while also delivering a great cup of coffee. Simply load your grounds into the stainless steel mesh filter, add your hot water, and you’re good to go. Available colors: 4

45 These Moscow Mule Glasses That Come With Bonus Items Moscow Mule Copper Mugs (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Enhance your bar cart with these Moscow Mule mugs. Made from copper with a polished hammered finish, these glasses are tarnish resistant and food safe, complete with a welded handle. Plus, they even come with two copper straws, a brush cleaner, and more to complete your collection.

46 The Organizing Bins You Can Use Almost Anywhere Seseno Pantry Organizer Bins (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give the gift of a tidy kitchen with these pantry organizer bins. They come six to a pack and feature cut-out handles for easy installation. Because they’re made from BPA-free plastic, you can use them in the refrigerator, pantry, bathroom, or even the freezer. You get three different sizes of bin in each pack.

47 A Stick Blender To Help You Make The Soups & Sauces Of Your Dreams Bonsenkitchen Immersion Hand Blender Amazon $30 See On Amazon Expand your cooking horizons with this immersion hand blender. It features nine different speeds to help you get the consistency you’re after, while the wrapped blade helps reduce splashing. It even comes with a whisk attachment, a measuring cup, and a puree bowl, too.

48 These Bold-Hued Pens Perfect For Journaling iBayam Journal Planner Pens Amazon $8 See On Amazon Delight the journal lover, scrapbooker, or planner in your life with this pen set. Featuring 18 pens in varying bright, saturated shades, this set is a bargain at just $8. The super-fine tip provides a clean finish, while the water-based ink reduces bleed through on paper. They’ve earned a high 4.7-star rating after over 87,000 reviewers weighed in.