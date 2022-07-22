Writing this list honestly feels like I’m sharing a huge secret. That’s because it’s full of everything that makes other people’s houses look so put together — but they’ll never tell you where they got them. Isn’t that the worst?

So, I’ll fill you in — they’re all grabbing them on Amazon. But you’re going to want to act fast, because Amazon keeps selling out of these cheap things that make your home so much nicer.

First, it’s time that we all know how certain people’s cabinets look so clean all the time. Like, zero stray crumbs and not even one tiny scratch from a fork. The secret is this protective shelf liner. It has a grid design that lets your shelves breathe and prevents scratches. Plus, it doesn’t have any sticky adhesive on the back like contact paper.

Also, why can’t we all know about a versatile cotton comforter that stays nice and puffed. Or what about a set of waterproof coasters that add minimalist style to our coffee tables?

The thing is — now you know that these cheap things make our homes look nicer. So, you might want to grab the items you want from this list pretty quickly, lest they sell out again.

1 These Super Slim Hangers With A Grippy Velvet Coating Zober Velvet Hangers (50-pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon This pack of super slim hangers will even make your clothes look better. That’s because they have a velvety coating that keeps your clothes secure on the hanger — no falling to the floor and wrinkling here. They’re even more non-slip with the simple notch design that holds onto straps. Though these are great for slinky tops and silky dresses, they hold up to 10 pounds each.

2 A Set Of Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls With Airtight Lids FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon This set of dishwasher-safe stainless steel mixing bowls makes you look really put together while you prep dinner. Each matching bowl is complete a wide and flat rim for you to hold onto while you mix up ingredients. Plus, you get five different sizes as well as five BPA-free and airtight lids, so you can mix, serve, and store leftovers all in one bowl.

3 A Cooling Sheet Set That Is Moisture-Resistant Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set Amazon $40 See On Amazon This microfiber sheet set is perfect if your skincare stains your pillowcases. It’s six pieces, including a fitted sheet, top sheet, and four pillowcases. So, you can easily swap out the stained pillowcase and put them in the washing machine. This lightweight set is also impressively cooling with its temperature-regulating fabric, which will also keep you snug in the winter. Available sizes: Twin – California King

Available colors: 7

4 This Automatic Soap Dispenser That Looks So Sleek On Your Counter Secura Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $29 See On Amazon This soap dispenser looks nicer than a bottle of hand soap, and it’s automatic, which helps keep things hygienic, whether you use this in your bathroom or kitchen. With the chrome and black finish, it adds a sleek, modern touch to your counter. Plus, the water-resistant design means this battery-operated dispenser can handle a little stray water, which is certainly ideal.

5 This Black Wood Contact Paper That Makes Any Surface Look So Modern d-c-fix Self-Adhesive Decorative Film Amazon $10 See On Amazon This adhesive vinyl works like contact paper but it’s actually water-resistant, so it’s a more durable option for covering furniture. You can even apply it to glass without leftover residue. It’s complete with a painted wood finish that looks realistic on kitchen cabinets but will give any table, counter, drawer, or other surface a chic modern makeover.

6 This Pack Of U-Shaped Floating Shelves That Keep Your Books Secure Greenco Floating Shelves (Set of 3) Amazon $21 See On Amazon These floating shelves with a unique U-shaped design keeps books and other odds and ends super secure. They’re made of MDF laminate that’s sturdy and lightweight yet can hold vases, skincare, spices, and so much more. They also come with the mounting hardware you’ll need to hang all three of them, whether you choose to use them in one room or around the house.

7 These BPA-Free Cutting Boards That Stay Secure While You Chop HOMWE Easy-Grip Cutting Boards (Set of 3) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These BPA-free plastic cutting boards come in a budget-friendly set. They’re all complete with matching non-slip handles that don’t just look great, they stay super secure while you chop. Each one has a small groove to catch juice or stray pieces of green onion, keeping your counters cleaner. You also won’t have to scrub them because each one is dishwasher-safe.

8 This Flexible Closet Organizer That Can Hold So Many Clothes Zober 9 Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This hanging closet organizer has nine shelves, mesh pockets, and five drawers that are easy to rearrange, making this an ideal storage solution for those who lack the space for a dresser or just have a lot of clothes. Though this hanging organizer is lightweight enough to move around if need be, it is sturdy enough to hold shoes and other accessories.

9 This Outlet Extender With A Secure Shelf For Your Devices Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender with Shelf Amazon $16 See On Amazon This outlet extender doesn’t just turn add nine charging ports to your wall, it solves a problem anyone with a lot of devices with short cords knows: where to store your stuff. Instead of awkwardly dangling your Kindle along the well, secure it on the shelf up top. Though this outlet extender is powerful and fast-working, it also works as a surge protector, keeping your smart phone, electric toothbrush, and other key items safe.

10 A Set Of Stainless Steel Measuring Cups & Spoons With Durable Labels Simply Gourmet Measuring Cups and Spoons Set Amazon $31 See On Amazon This dishwasher-safe stainless steel measuring set isn’t just useful, it looks put together. The spoons have extra-long handles to reach into condiment bottles and spice jars. Meanwhile, the measuring cups are complete with compact handles and holes to hang them up. Plus, the entire set is complete with durable embossed measurement labels that will never wash off. There’s a reason why this simple, sleek set has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon with nearly 9,000 reviews.

11 A Waterproof Mattress Protector That Feels Soft Under Sheets SafeRest Mattress Protector Amazon $30 See On Amazon This hypoallergenic mattress protector feels so soft under a fitted sheet — even though it’s waterproof. It’s all about the cotton terry top that feels even cozier than the fabric on the mattress. Under that fabric is the protective, breathable, and noiseless membrane coating that keeps your pricey mattress protected from fluids and pests. Even with all of these luxe layers, this protector is still machine-washable. Available sizes: Twin – California King

12 This Easy-To-Use Drywall Putty That Comes In A Handheld Tube Erase-A-Hole Drywall Repair Putty Amazon $11 See On Amazon This drywall repair putty is handheld and super easy to use. You simply use the practical tube to apply this anti-shrinking and anti-cracking putty, wipe away any excess with your hands, and move on. You can also sand down and paint over this putty, just like any others. Plus, the tube stops it from drying out — even if you’re using it all over the house.

13 A Plush, Non-Slip Bathmat That Dries Fast Genteele Non-Slip Bath Mat Amazon $23 See On Amazon There are so many things about this non-slip bathmat that make it feel fresh. It dries super quickly after you dry off — even though it’s made of comfy, 3/4-inch thick memory foam. The low-pile velvety fabric won’t hold onto water like other super plush bathmats. Plus, this absorbent mat can go in the washing machine and the dryer, so you can always know it’s fresh and clean.

14 This Breathable Shelf Liner That Is Grippy But Not Sticky Gorilla Grip Durable Shelf Liner Amazon $18 See On Amazon Swap out contact paper for this huge roll of non-slip shelf liner that’s actually protective. It’s super cushioned to prevent scratching your cabinets or your dishes. It also has a grid texture, so the shelve can breathe underneath. Plus, the non-adhesive design stops you from filling your cabinets with sticky contact paper, making this totally renter-friendly.

15 A Pantry Organizer That Adds Vertical Space & Matches Your Decor Copco 3-Tier Pantry Organizer Amazon $8 See On Amazon This cleanable plastic organizer is complete with three-tiered shelves that add handy vertical storage to your pantry and allow you to see every spice and sauce. Each shelf has a grippy non-slip liner that comes in 17 colors to go with your kitchen’s aesthetic. But of course, this handy shelf is just as useful for bathrooms, craft rooms, offices, and anywhere you need a little boost and storage.

16 This Jar Opener That Won’t Take Up Drawer Space EZ Off Under Cabinet Jar Opener Amazon $19 See On Amazon This easy jar opener won’t take up a bunch of kitchen space like other gadgets. Instead, it should be installed under one of your cabinets to keep it out of the way and handy whenever you need some extra grip. It’s complete with pre-applied adhesive on the back and three screws. Once it’s tucked away, the V-shaped design with grippy teeth is ready to open your bottles and jars of all sizes, whether you’re dealing with jelly or a drink.

17 This Alarm Clock That Doubles As A Sleek Mirror SZELAM Mirror Alarm Clock Amazon $23 See On Amazon This mirror alarm clock will actually make you want to add a clock on your bedside table. The mirror back is super sleek. Plus, you can even turn the numbers off during the day, so, this USB clock will simply look like an aesthetic mirror. It also gives you a more low-profile spot to plug in your phone, making this a bedroom no-brainer.

18 This Dust- And Tear-Proof Storage Set For Under Your Bed Zober Underbed Storage Organizers Amazon $15 See On Amazon This foldable storage set is perfect for tucking extra sheets and clothes under your bed. The tear-proof, non-woven fabric means they’re durable enough to slide across your floor. Plus, the sturdy handle holds up no matter how many times you pull this organizer out. Each one is also complete with a see-through vinyl top, which keeps your belongings visible and dust-free.

19 A Bamboo Paper Towel Holder That’s Easy To Clean Off Greenco Bamboo Paper Towel Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon This wall-mounted paper towel holder isn’t too heavy on your wall, thanks to the lightweight bamboo design. It’s also easy to clean if you have food on your hands when you reach for a paper towel. This minimalist but durable bamboo holder comes with mounting hardware, making it an easy thing to add to your kitchen and clear up precious counter space.

20 A Waterproof Doorbell That’s Totally Customizable SadoTech Wireless Doorbell Amazon $11 See On Amazon No matter where you put this wireless doorbell, the LED light makes it stand out on your door, and the connecting Bluetooth transmitter has a reach of 1,000 feet. This kit is also waterproof, weatherproof, and complete with 52 doorbell chimes, so you can put it anywhere and make it sound exactly how you want it to. It even has four volume levels and a silent mode, in case you need to keep your home quiet for work or naptime.

21 This Simple, Stackable Can Organizer That Can Up To Hold 36 Items Simple Houseware Stackable Can Organizer Amazon $27 See On Amazon This simple wire organizer holds up to 36 cans. Plus, the moveable dividers means these shelves can fit large those cans of whole tomatoes. If you’re really dedicated to coconut milk life, simply grab a few of these three-tiered shelves and stack them. You know, for even more space for coconut milk and vertical storage in your pantry.

22 A High Pressure Shower Head That Also Helps You Clean The Tub Hotel Spa AquaCare Shower Head Amazon $35 See On Amazon This handheld shower head lets you rinse your hair and spray your tub cleaner off of your tile. Yep, in addition to eight different shower modes including precise jet or a wide fan spray, it’s complete with power wash nozzles at the top to clean your shower. This easy-to-install shower head also comes in three sleek, modern finishes including chrome, rubbed bronze, and satin nickel.

23 A Set Of 4 Storage Baskets That Have Seemingly Endless Uses Posprica Woven Storage Baskets (4 pieces) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These adorable matching storage baskets keep their shape with a rust-resistant steel frame. These handy baskets can be used to keep anything from makeup (they’re easy to wipe clean!) to underwear (they’re soft and gentle!) to office supplies and books. If you want to store this set, all of the small bins easily tuck inside the largest one. Plus, you can choose from nine colors to match your room.

24 A Sherpa Throw Blanket With The Fluffiest Double-Sided Design Genteele Shpera Throw Blanket Amazon $33 See On Amazon This is the machine-washable throw blanket to grab if you want a fluffy addition to your couch or bed. One side has the fluffiest sherpa fabric to cuddle under. Meanwhile, the other side is made of a simple microfiber fabric that looks velvety and chic on your bed. Plus, this reversible blanket is hypoallergenic and cozy, making it a must-have for chilly evenings. Available sizes: 30”x40” – 102”x90”

Available styles: 22

25 A Soap Dispenser For Your Most-Used Shampoo Better Living Shower Soap Dispenser Amazon $18 See On Amazon Pour your most-used shampoo, body wash, or conditioner into this soap dispenser that sticks to your wall with the included tape. The simple button makes it easy to dispense your bath products. It’s also complete with a rust-resistant chrome finish that looks nicer than that bulk bottle of shampoo, and it saves space on your tub edge. Best of all, the clear design lets you see when it’s time to buy more of your holy grail shampoo.

26 These Adorable Cotton Trivets With A Handwoven Design Jennice Pot Holders Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon This adorable set of round trivets is made of 100% woven cotton strings, and each one is totally heat-resistant, keeping your countertops and tables protected while adding a colorful pop of decor to your kitchen. With their heat-insulated design, you can place your baking sheet, pots, and pans right on top. This three-pack is also hand-crafted with three different designs in each set, and you can choose from four colors.

27 This Stick-On Film For Easy Frosted Windows Coavas Frosted Window Privacy Screen Amazon $9 See On Amazon Add this stick-on film to your windows for the easiest frosted glass ever, adding privacy to your home. If you put it on an exterior window, it will even block out heat and 96% of UV rays, helping to keep your home cool in the summer. It’s also totally free of sticky adhesive, instead, you simply use water to apply it to the glass and reviewers note it’s very easy to apply.

28 These 5-Tier Hangers That Keep All Of Your Pieces Secure Zober 5-Tier Hangers with Clips (3-pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon These five-tier hangers stop you from cramming too many hangers on your closet rack. Instead, it gives you vertical storage that’s particularly ideal for skirts, pants, and towels thanks to the adjustable chrome-plated clips with seriously strong grip on the ends. These swiveling hangers easily hold onto all of your clothing pieces without causing any harm.

29 This Versatile Down Alternative Comforter That Stays Nice & Puffed Beckham Luxury Linens Comforter Amazon $40 See On Amazon This allergy-friendly, lightweight comforter will last you a while. That’s because this machine-washable comforter is fluffy enough to tuck inside a trendy duvet cover if you ever get tired of the color, meaning you can switch up your bedroom design with ease. Plus, the unique box-stitch hemline keeps the down alternative filling nice and puffed, keeping you cool in the summer and toasty in the winter. Available sizes: Twin/Twin XL – King/Cal King

Available colors: 11

30 A Matching Silicone Spatula Set That’s Gentle On Your Cookware M KITCHEN WORLD Silicone Spatulas (Set of 4) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These silicone spatulas come in a matching pack of four to make your utensil jar look more put together. Each one has a different shape, and there’s even one designed to fit inside jars. All of the heads are removable, so they’ll really get clean in the dishwasher. In addition to looking good, this heat-resistant set is also good to go when it comes to your non-stick pans, keeping your nice cookware, well, nice for longer.

31 These Minimalist Stickers For A Non-Slip Shower Upgrade Secopad Anti-Slip Shower Stickers (24-pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These anti-slip shower stickers look way more aesthetic than a bulky shower mat. These long-lasting, waterproof stickers will protect your from falling thanks to their grippy texture. This pack comes with 24 separate stickers, so you have plenty to use in your tub as well as on ladders, stairs, and other surfaces. In addition to black, these anti-slip stickers come in clear, white, gray, pink, and teal, so you can add a pop of color to your shower or keep things totally discreet.

32 A Cabinet Organizer That Contains Messy Bathroom Essentials PUILUO Sliding Cabinet Organizer Amazon $26 See On Amazon This under-the-cabinet organizer makes it easy to hide messy bathroom essentials, like all of your cleaning supplies, excess lotions, and travel-sized shampoos. The tall sides keep all of those tiny bottles hidden and keeps them all in place when you pull out the sliding bottom shelf. Plus, you can put together this durable plastic organizer in about two minutes, adding quick and easy organization to an otherwise messy space.

33 A Reversible Protective Cover That Still Shows Off Your Sofa Easy-Going Reversible Sofa Slipcover Amazon $37 See On Amazon This water-resistant slipcover lets your cute sofa peek through while it protects it from your pets and children. It only covers the spots that need to be protected, like the back, arms, and seats and has easy elastic straps to keep it secure. Don’t worry if the quilted microfiber fabric gets dirty: you can simply flip it over or wash it in the washing machine. Sizes: Chair – 4 Seater Sofa

Available styles: 32

34 This Plant-Based Cleaner That Polishes Your Stainless Steel Appliances Therapy Stainless Steel Cleaning Kit Amazon $17 See On Amazon This plant-based stainless-steel cleaner is worth keeping around your kitchen. This solvent-free formula polishes up your fridge and other stainless steel appliances without leaving streaks. Plus, this pH neutral spray that’s infused with coconut oil and lavender oil actually protects your appliances from fingerprints and other smudges after you’re done cleaning.

35 This LED Electric Kettle That Looks So Sleek Mueller Cordless Electric Kettle Amazon $35 See On Amazon This electric kettle is complete with a blue LED light that makes it look so sleek and illuminates the borosilicate glass to let you know that your water is heating up. The cord on this kettle is connected to the stainless steel base, so you can pick up the 7-cup capacity kettle without worrying about a cord, making this a handy way to heat up your water.

36 This Chic Oversized Woven Basket With Handles INDRESSME Cotton Rope Basket Amazon $32 See On Amazon This cotton basket has a chic, woven look and is super oversized for the budget-friendly price, making it great for storing throw pillows, extra blankets, or laundry. It’s also complete with a two-tone rope design and useful carrying handles, allowing you to tote it from room to room. This soft basket keeps its shape but it also folds up if you need it to. Choose from eight color combinations, including neutral white and tan or a nursery-friendly white and pink.

37 These Versatile Shower Caddies That Can Hold 15 Pounds Each KINCMAX Shower Caddy Shelves (2-pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon This set of two stainless steel shower caddies aren’t connected, and I promise it’s a good thing. This design makes these rust-proof, waterproof shelves way more versatile. You could even use the adhesive to hang one in the shower and one by the sink — and don’t worry about loading them up because they hold 15 pounds apiece. Then simply distribute the removable hooks between your two new storage spaces to hang your razor, shower poof, towels, and other essentials.

38 A Set Of Stain-Resistant Gel Pillows That Keep You Cool As You Sleep Beckham Luxury Linens Gel Pillows (2-pack) Amazon $43 See On Amazon These cooling gel pillows are covered in a stain- and fade-resistant sateen fabric, keeping your pillows looking nice even without a pillowcase. As for the fill, it’s a plush gel fiber that’s not going to lose its shape — and it helps keep you cool. These pillows are an Amazon shopper favorite with 105,000 five-star reviews.

39 A Silverware Organizer That Works In Small Drawers Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Cutlery Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon This non-slip silverware organizer has little pockets that you slide your utensils into, and at just a little over 4 inches wide, it saves space in even small kitchen drawers. Storing your forks, spoons, and knives diagonally makes them easier to grab and saves a bunch of space in your drawer. You can actually fit 24 pieces of silverware in this slim organizer.

40 A Pan Organizer That You Can Use Horizontally & Vertically DecoBros Pan Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This five-slot pan organizer is super secure, no matter where you put it. It has sturdy bars that let you stand it up vertically and horizontally — with or without the included screws. You could even pop it on your countertop, and this free-standing wire rack will stay put. Choose from bronze, silver, or white to match your kitchen’s decor.

41 This Ventilated Toilet Brush Set That’s Actually Quite Chic Sellemer Silicone Toilet Brush and Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon This toilet cleaning set is complete with a flexible silicone brush that’s super easy to clean with. This bendy brush fits perfectly in the ventilated holder with a tray that helps all of the toilet water evaporate. Plus, this chic little toilet cleaner comes in rose gold, white, or silver, making an otherwise unsightly item a welcome addition to your bathroom.

42 This Easy Picture Hanging Kit With So Many Supplies Go Hang It! Picture Hanging Kit Amazon $37 See On Amazon This picture hanging kit gives you way more than a few small nails. It actually gives you hanging wire, hooks, precision hangers, self-tapping screws, a level, magnetic keys, and more to make sure your frames are even. This budget-friendly set is 84 pieces total — enough to decorate your whole house.

43 This Expandable Cabinet Shelf That Fits Around Pipes Spicy Shelf Expandable Cabinet Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon This U-shaped cabinet organizer lets you store products around a sink pipe. The expandable design is also perfect to go with organizers you already have, because you can raise this durable plastic shelf high enough to fit your plastic bins under it and expand it from 16 to 20 inches wide. It won’t collapse on your other organizers because it holds up to 40 pounds on the top shelf.

44 These Stackable Silicone Coasters That Add Minimalist Style To Your Table LINE + ARC Degrē Coasters (Set Of 6) Amazon $30 See On Amazon This stain-resistant silicone coaster set adds a cool, minimalist style to your coffee table. The grooves on top help them stack together and catch all of the condensation when you set your drink on it, so the coaster doesn’t stick to your glass. These dishwasher-safe coasters are also complete with such a warm and stunning color combination that’ll upgrade any surface.