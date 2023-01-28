Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These Genius Products That Are Going Viral Right Now

Popularity isn’t everything — except when it comes to shopping. If a product is incredibly popular, it’s usually safe to assume many people have tested it out and determined that it’s a worthwhile purchase. So when I say that all of the products you’ll find below are currently going viral, you can rest assured that each item is absolutely worth its weight in gold.

From charcoal-infused loofahs to a tube of mascara that’s so affordable, there’s a reason why Amazon keeps selling out of these genius products — and it’s not just because their prices are oh-so reasonable.

1 This Cleansing Foot Soak That Can Help Refresh Skin DAILY REMEDY Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether your feet are dry, itchy, or just plain sore, this soak might be able to help. Epsom salt works to soothe aches and pains, while tea tree oil helps cleanse away everything from athlete’s foot to unwanted odors. The best part? It can even help soften calluses, making it easier to put off that pedicure you’ve been meaning to schedule.

2 An Exfoliating Body Scrub That’s Fortified With Arabica Coffee Majestic Pure Coffee Scrub Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only is this body scrub great for exfoliating away dry flakes, but it’s also fortified with stimulating arabica coffee. The result? Using it can also help even out your skin tone, as well as reduce the appearance of minor skin irritations.

3 The Invigorating Shampoo Brush That Also Massages Your Scalp Flathead Shampoo Brush Amazon $13 See On Amazon Scrubbing freshly-manicured nails into your scalp can cause the polish to deteriorate faster, so why not use this shampoo brush instead? Silicone bristles deliver an invigorating massage as they gently wash away dirt, and each order even includes a second interchangeable head that also works if you want to massage your scalp while dry.

4 These Packing Cubes Can Help You Fit Even *More* Inside Your Suitcase Shacke Packing Cubes (Set of 4) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Running out of space inside your suitcase? These packing cubes can help you fit even more stuff inside, making them a must-have for long vacations. Their zippered mesh tops allow your clothes to breathe so that it’s less likely they’ll absorb unwanted odors — and each order even includes a drawstring bag to separate dirty clothes from clean ones.

5 A Hydrating Serum That’s Fortified With Snail Mucin SeoulCeuticals Snail Mucin Repair Cream Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only is this serum absolutely hydrating, but it also contains shea butter, aloe vera, and jojoba oil — all of which work together to leave your complexion feeling soft and smooth. And since it’s non-comedogenic, there’s no need to worry about it clogging pores.

6 This Electronic Hair Remover That’s Completely Painless Finishing Touch Flawless Hair Remover Amazon $19 See On Amazon Keep this hair remover in your bag, and it’ll always be ready to go whenever you need to make a few quick touch-ups during the day. It’s ideal for small patches of unwanted peach fuzz, or those random stray hairs that you might want to remove. Plus, the hypoallergenic blades deliver a painless experience that won’t leave the skin feeling irritated.

7 These Hydrating Sprays That Won’t Leave Skin Feeling Greasy Vaseline Spray and Go Moisturizer (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whereas some lotions can leave you feeling soggy, these hydrating sprays have a non-greasy formula that absorbs quickly into the skin. They’re great for moisturizing post-shower skin, as the vaseline jelly microdroplets create a protective barrier that helps lock in moisture — and many reviewers appreciated how they’re “easy to apply.”

8 A Cord Wrap That Helps Prevent Knots & Tangles Tidywrap Cord Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your appliances don’t have anywhere to stash their power cables, consider grabbing this cord wrap. The adhesive backing makes it easy to stick directly onto nearly any appliance, and there’s even a faux outlet you can plug your cable into so that it doesn’t unwrap itself over time.

9 This Bedside Shelf That Helps Maximize Space BedShelfie CableCatch Bedside Shelf Amazon $25 See On Amazon Don’t have enough space for a nightstand? Then this bedside shelf is definitely worth a look. No tools are needed for installation, as a sturdy clamp on the bottom works to keep it held in place — and it’s so strong that it can easily support up to 15 pounds. Choose from two colors: white or black.

10 A Roller Stamp That Can Help Protect Your Privacy Miseyo Wide Identity Theft Stamp Amazon $10 See On Amazon Instead of purchasing a bulky paper shredder, save yourself some money and use this roller stamp to black out sensitive banking and credit card information. The ink dries quickly, making it unlikely that it’ll transfer to your skin should you accidentally brush up on it — and each one comes with enough ink inside to cover up to 100 meters.

11 The Wool Dryer Balls Made Without Any Harsh Chemicals Simple Natural Products Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whereas dryer sheets are loaded with artificial ingredients, these dryer balls are made using solely wool — no additives within sight. Simply toss them inside the dryer, and they’ll help soften your clothes as well as reduce wrinkles and static. They’re also reusable, so there’s no need to buy a second set.

12 An Electric Whisk That’s Surprisingly Powerful Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $12 See On Amazon Whether you’re frothing milk for coffee or whipping up delicious meringue, this electric whisk can help you get the job done. The powerful motor rotates up to 19,000 times per minute, yet produces hardly any noise — so don’t even stress about bothering your neighbors at the office. Plus, the whisking tip is even made from rust-resistant stainless steel.

13 This Attachment That Converts Showerheads Into Handhelds AUTHENTIC Rinseroo Shower Hose Attachment Amazon $26 See On Amazon Slip this attachment over your showerhead, and it’ll instantly be converted into a handheld sprayer you can use to give yourself — or your pets — an extra thorough clean. Installation only takes a few quick seconds, and it pops off just as easily as it goes on. Many reviewers also wrote about how it’s “easy to use” and “worth the money.”

14 These LED Light Bars Are *So* Easy To Install Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Under Cabinet Light (4-Pack) Amazon $38 See On Amazon Closets, workbenches, cabinets — these LED light bars are so easy to install that they can be placed nearly anywhere in your home. They only need three AA batteries (which are not included) in order to provide hours’ worth of light, and each order comes with double-sided adhesive as well as screws. Plus, their built-in timer can be adjusted from 15 to 120 minutes.

15 A Kabuki Makeup Brush That’s Perfect For Blending Keshima Large Flat Top Kabuki Foundation Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you’re blending contour or buffing some foundation into your skin, the flat top on this kabuki brush can help you get flawless results. The synthetic bristles are packed together tightly, helping keep your makeup from shaking off onto your clothes. And unlike some brushes, this one is resistant to shedding.

16 The Styling Clips That Pull Your Bangs Back During Your Makeup Routine Madholly No Bend Hair Clips Amazon $6 See On Amazon This pack of hair clips — which includes eight clips in three different colors — will help you pull your bangs back while doing your makeup. They’re designed with strong stainless steel and thin plastic platforms to help keep your hair in place, and they even have over 11,000 positive ratings on Amazon.

17 A Suction Cup Backing That Lets You Stick Your Phone To GLass, Tile, & More OCTOBUDDY Suction Phone Case Adhesive Amazon $15 See On Amazon Attach this suction cup backing to your phone, and you’ll instantly be able to mount it to glass, tile, as well as nearly any other smooth surface. It’s great for making hands-free video calls, or even filming TikTok videos — and you even have the choice of three colors: blue, red, or clear.

18 This Brush-On Sunscreen That Won’t Ruin Your Makeup Mineral Fusion Brush-On Sun Defense, SPF 30 Amazon $18 See On Amazon Unlike liquid sunscreens that can ruin your makeup, this powder version easily brushes onto the skin without disrupting your look. The SPF-30 sun protection helps shield your skin from harsh UV rays, while the transparent formula easily blends with all skin tones. Plus, it even contains antioxidant-rich sea kelp to help leave skin feeling nourished.

19 A Folding Stool That Makes It Easier To Use The Bathroom Squatty Potty Oslo Folding Bamboo Toilet Stool Amazon $40 See On Amazon Pop your feet up on this bamboo stool while you’re sitting on the toilet, and it’ll align your intestines in a way that makes it easier to use the bathroom — no straining necessary. And if your bathroom is on the smaller side? You can fold the legs down once you’re done so that it’s easy to stash away inside of a cabinet or closet.

20 The Olive Oil Dispenser That Comes With All The Bells & Whistles MADZON 3-in-1 Olive Oil Dispenser Bottle Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only does this olive oil dispenser feature a built-in measuring cup to help keep you from overdressing your meals, but the top also twists off to reveal a silicone basting brush that’s heat-safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. The best part? Its leakproof spout helps prevent spills and drips so that your surfaces stay clean.

21 A Callus Remover That Leaves Feet Smelling Oh-So Fresh Cacee Callus Remover Amazon $11 See On Amazon Not only is this callus remover so potent that it can help soften tough skin in just five minutes, but it also has a lightweight lemon scent that leaves your feet smelling refreshed. The formula is cruelty-free — and since a little goes a long way, one bottle should be enough to last through several uses.

22 This Lazy Susan That’s Perfect For Cramped Cabinets Estilo Stainless Steel 2-Tier Lazy Susan Organizer Amazon $26 See On Amazon Can’t reach all those items stashed in the back of your cabinets? Place them on this lazy Susan, and you’ll easily be able to reach them with a gentle spin. Two tiers give you double the storage space — and there’s even a small lip around the edges to help keep your items from sliding off.

23 A Plush Bed That Can Help Calm Nervous Pups Active Pets Plush Calming Dog Bed Amazon $25 See On Amazon With its donut shape and soft, plush fibers, this bed can help calm nervous pups by creating a calm, soothing environment. It’s ergonomically designed to help keep them as comfortable as possible — and many reviewers raved about how their pups “absolutely love it.” Choose from four sizes as well as four colors: beige, light grey, dark grey, or pink.

24 The Pet-Friendly Seat Cover That Helps Your Car Stay Clean Active Pets Car Seat Cover Amazon $31 See On Amazon Need to take your pet somewhere? Place this cover on your car’s backseat, and its waterproof surface will help protect the upholstery from mud, fur, and more. It’s designed to fit into nearly any vehicle, whether you drive an SUV or compact — and the nonslip bottom even works to keep it from shifting out of place while you drive.

25 A Loofah That Makes It Easier To Scrub Your Back Loofah Back Scrubber Amazon $16 See On Amazon Washing that awkward spot on your back can be difficult — unless you have this loofah to help you out. The long handle makes it easy to clean all over your body, and the loofah itself is even infused with bamboo charcoal that helps cleanse away unwanted odors. Each order also comes with a hook so that you can hang it up to dry.

26 This Measuring Cup That Covers All The Bases OXO Good Grips Adjustable Measuring Cup Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you need to measure out a tablespoon or two full cups, this measuring cup can do it. Simply twist the base to adjust the platform in the middle as high or low as you need — and since the platform works like a squeegee, you can easily use it with dry as well as wet ingredients.

27 A Waterproof Travel Case For All Your Haircare Necessities BUBM Waterproof Travel Storage Case Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon From flat irons to combs, this travel case has space for all your must-have hair styling tools. The waterproof exterior helps keep them safe if you get caught in the rain, while a handle on the top makes it easy to carry. Plus, there’s even a small folding hook you can use to hang it up so that everything inside is easy to access.

29 A Backseat Organizer That Keeps Your Travel Must-Haves Within Reach AUTOARK Standard Car Seat Back Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon From tissues to bottled water, this organizer has space for practically anything you could possibly want during a long car ride. The interior pocket is insulated, helping keep your drinks chilled until you get thirsty — and installation is as easy as hanging it around one of the front seat headrests.

30 This Sliding Platform That Brings Appliances To You HauSun Kitchen Appliance Sliding Tray (2-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Tired of dragging your coffee machine back and forth on your counters every morning? Then consider this sliding platform a game-changer. Not only does it make it easier to reach your countertop appliances, but it’s also so sturdy that it can support up to 30 pounds. “I have my Keurig on one and air fryer on the other,” explained one reviewer. “Helps so much to not have to slide appliance out across the countertop. Now it just rolls out smoothly from under the cabinets.”

31 An Organizer That Puts Your Sunglasses On Display Svea Display Velvet Glasses Box Amazon $25 See On Amazon Leaving your sunglasses out on a dresser or shelf is a recipe for scratched lenses, so why not store them inside this organizer instead? It’s lined with soft fabric, helping protect your glasses from damage — and there’s enough space inside for up to eight pairs. Plus, you can even remove the dividers to create wider storage slots as needed.

32 The Pet Brush That Can Help Your Floors Stay Clean Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush Amazon $16 See On Amazon Tired of sweeping pet hair off your floors? Make an effort to use this brush on them every week, and it can trap all those loose hairs before they hit your floors. It’s suitable for use on all types of fur, as the fine-angled bristles reach deep into thick coats. And when it’s finally time to clean it out, simply press the button on the handle to retract the bristles so that the collected fur is easy to throw out.

33 A Strainer That Takes Up Hardly Any Space Kitchen Gizmo Clip-On Strainer Amazon $24 See On Amazon Strainers can take up a ton of room in your cabinets, making this clip-on version a space-saving alternative. The clips are spring-loaded, allowing them to stretch to fit nearly any pot, pan, or bowl — even if it has a lip. And since it keeps all your food inside of the container while you strain, it’s much less likely that anything other than water will spill out into the sink.

34 This Collapsible Bowl That Lets You Pop Kernels In The Microwave Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $15 See On Amazon While most air poppers are incredibly bulky, this bowl is just as effective when it comes to making fresh popcorn and has a collapsible design that takes up way less space. Stay-cool handles on either side make it easy to pull out of the microwave once your kernels have finished popping — and if you aren’t in the mood for popcorn, you can still use it for all sorts of snacks.

35 An Alarm Clock On Wheels That Forces You To Get Out Of Bed Clocky Alarm Clock on Wheels Amazon $40 See On Amazon Having trouble getting out of bed in the mornings? This alarm clock practically forces you to get up, as the wheels on either side will send it rolling across your floors until you get up and turn it off. It’s loud enough that you won’t be able to ignore it — even when it’s on the other side of your room — and it only needs four AAA batteries (which are not included) in order to work.

36 The Elegant Container That Helps Keep Herbs Fresh NOVART Premium Herb Keeper Amazon $35 See On Amazon Not only is this container pretty to look at, but it can also help keep your parsley, basil, cilantro, and more fresher for longer. Vents on the lid allow air to circulate throughout, while a stainless steel core distributes moisture as needed to help keep your greens from wilting. Plus, its narrow base easily fits into most refrigerator doors.

37 A Peroxide-Free Toothpaste That Helps Whiten Teeth Cali White Activated Charcoal & Organic Coconut Oil Teeth Whitening Toothpaste Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whereas some toothpaste relies on harsh peroxide in order to brighten your smile, this vegan one uses a combination of baking soda and activated charcoal to get rid of stains. The best part? The peppermint oil in the formula leaves your breath smelling fresh, while a hint of xylitol gives it a pleasant taste.

38 This Organizer That Can Hold *So* Many Batteries The Battery Organizer Storage Case Amazon $25 See On Amazon Every home has that one drawer filled with loose batteries, so why not use this organizer to keep track of how many you have? There’s enough space for up to 93, and each order even comes with a battery tester so that you can throw out the ones that no longer hold a charge.

39 These Reusable Straws That Work With Large Tumblers Flathead Products Silicone Straws (10-Piece Set) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Not all reusable straws are compatible with large tumblers — but these ones are extra-long, allowing them to extend far enough down that you shouldn’t have any trouble reaching that last little bit of your drink. Their angled tips also make it easier to sip, and each order comes with a pipette brush to help you clean them from the inside out.

40 A Washer That Breathes New Life Into Dirty Makeup Brushes Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $33 See On Amazon Dirty makeup brushes can spread oil across your face, clogging your pores and leading to surprise breakouts — so grab this washer. Not only can it help you get your bristles clean as new, but it’s also designed to work with brushes of nearly any shape or size. Each order also includes a bottle of cleanser to get you started.

41 These Hydrocolloid Patches That Help Heal Blemishes Fast Mighty Patch Acne Pimple Patch (36-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon You’ll be glad you grabbed these acne patches the next time you wake up with a surprise blemish. The hydrocolloid dressing draws out impurities, helping flatten unwanted zits in just a few hours — and their transparent appearance easily blends into your skin. Or, if you’re going for an ultra-subtle look, you can even hide them underneath makeup.

42 The Versatile Pens That Combine 8 Tools Into 1 RAK Multi-Tool Pen Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether you’re in need of a stylus, ruler, bubble level, or even a flathead screwdriver, these pens have got you covered. They’re made from heavy-duty aluminum, making them suitable for all sorts of tough DIY projects — and each order even includes two refills for when they finally run out of ink.

43 A Bath Pillow That Keeps Your Head & Shoulders Supported Bath Haven Bath Pillow Amazon $21 See On Amazon Unlike some bath pillows that only cushion your head, this one features an elongated design to help keep your head and shoulders supported. The quilted 3-D mesh allows air to circulate throughout, helping it dry quickly if it’s damp. And if that isn’t enough? It also features six suction cups on the back to help keep it from shifting out of place while you soak.

44 This Pan That Adds Chewy Edges To Every Brownie Chicago Metallic Slice Brownie Pan Amazon $18 See On Amazon The best brownies are the ones that develop a chewy edge as they bake alongside the metal pan, which is why this pan in particular is a must-have. It comes with a metal divider that partitions your brownies into 18 even pieces, giving each one four chewy edges. And since it also has a non-stick coating, you shouldn’t have any problem lifting your brownies up once they’ve finished baking.